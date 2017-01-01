Главная
Семейное кафе: вечер
Легкие поп-композиции
Laser Bass
Abakus
4:36
Sahara Love
Above & Beyond
5:07
Tonight
Adam PortAdam Port & Here Is Why
6:14
Take My Hand
Adani & WolfAdani&Wolf
6:01
Brave Souls
Adele RobertsChristopher Lewis
2:01
Teenage Crime
Adrian Lux
6:07
Dreams
Afro Medusa
7:17
Dune Buggy
Age of Loft
3:38
Release Me
Agnes
4:13
In the Backstage
Alex Palmieri
3:18
Time Resetted
Alex Palmieri
3:17
Online
Alex Palmieri
3:45
But Nobody Knows
Alex Palmieri
3:57
In The Morning Light
Alex Schulz
3:17
Tell Me Now
Alexander Wood
3:40
Good Girl
Alexis Jordan
3:20
Come On Over
Alfredo Norese Feat Maxyne Ryan
7:11
Sunset of My Life
Alounge Team
4:37
Universal Love
Ananda Project
5:11
I Feel The Sound
Andrea Cardillo
6:01
Speedtest
Andrea Grandoni
2:02
Jump For Joy
Andy Holder Feat. Erik Dillard
6:10
Night of Pearls
AnekkaAneka
3:55
I Won't Let You Go
Anthony Romeno
5:52
We Began In The Dance
Aphreme
6:04
It's Life
Ashley Tisdale
3:47
Lone Wolf
Astro Safari USA
2:39
Sherlock
Astro Safari USA
2:47
Forever
Auquid
2:55
Metaphysical
AutografJanelle Kroll
5:39
Axwell-Get Naked
Axwell
6:56
New Day
BAD BROTHER
2:20
Directions
Bambook
7:25
Guitarra G
Banda SonoraLoretta LynnG Club presents Banda SonoraG ClubG-Club presents Banda SonoraG Club Pres. Banda Sonora
8:40
Express yourself
Barbara Tucker
6:18
Warning
Barei
3:23
The Shore
Barzek
3:53
Cabriolet
Beach House Beats
3:27
How Never
Beatamines & David Jach
7:48
Give Me What I Need
Benedetto & Farina
5:51
Quiero Saber
Benji Candelario & Vincent Kwok Feat. Leedia
6:43
24.Seven
Big Time Rush
3:10
Destination Sunrise
Bit Funk
3:18
Love Forever More, Amen
Bobby D'Ambrosio Feat. Kellie Sae
6:16
Born Again
Bobina & May-Britt Scheffer
4:13
Summertime
Brad RyanJ.Kas
4:09
Blame
BΔSTILLE
3:34
Can’t Wait For Summer
Cadea Feat. Mc Crazydaddy
7:51
Boys of Summer
CALEIDESCOPENik Felice
3:15
Saturday Night
Calum
3:34
Cola
CamelPhat
3:43
Highs & Lows
Cardio Workout
3:12
No Promises
Cardio Workout
3:48
I'm an Albatraoz
Cardio Workout
2:49
Friends
Cardio Workout
3:12
There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
Cardio Workout
3:21
What You Need
Carl Creme
5:37
Distance
Carmen Toth
3:33
The Eyes Of Revelation (Feat. Kami) [Miss Luna Remix]
Chris Le Blanc
6:35
Madonna's Secret
Chris Reece
4:24
Rock The Boat
Chris Rockford and Miq Puentes
3:25
Crush On You
Climbers
4:55
Reggaetón Lento
CNCO
3:11
in My Arms Tonight
Collective Sound Members
7:50
I Wanna Go Home
Collin Beasley
3:10
So Close
Collin Beasley
3:30
Blue Note Tribute
Congaman
6:26
Emeraude
Cortes Feat Terry Dexter
5:35
Focus
Craig David
2:58
Physical
Crater
3:48
Cant Get Down
Crazy P
5:07
Are You Gonna Be There (Yuriy
Crispin J Glover
6:21
Ever and Ever
Cristal
3:01
Slowly Burning
CristophJem Cooke
7:05
In My Eyes (If There's Love in His Eyes) [Radio Mix]
Cuba Club
3:31
Dancing In The Rain
D'luxe
3:56
Broken Dreams
D.Higgs
3:02
Dream About You
D.Higgs
3:35
Blame
Dance Hits 2015Dance Hits 2014Ultimate Dance HitsDancefloor Hits 2015Pop TracksDance Music Decade
3:29
Rejection
Dance Hits 2015Ultimate Dance HitsDance Music DecadeElectro House DJRunning Workout MusicGym Workout
3:16
Good Problems
David Fanning
3:08
Bang my Head
David Guetta
3:13
In Love With Myself
David Guetta
4:26
Just A Little More Love
David Guetta
3:22
Like I Do
David GuettaMartin GarrixBrooks
3:22
Out Of Your Mind
Deeper Sublime
4:41
Praise Always
Diva Down Entertainment, Susu Bobien
8:34
Let Me Live
DJ Dealer & RaShaan Houston
5:48
Infinity - Slowsphere Remix
DJ Duster
5:04
It’s the Way
DJ Lia
3:12
Higher
Don Diablo
3:01
You Can't Change Me
Don Diablo
3:09
Give Me Love
Don Diablo
3:30
Back to Us
Don Diablo
3:01
Space Me Out
Downtown Party Network
4:24
Serenity
Dutchison Soul vs Marc Evans
3:24
Wolf
DYLYN
3:44
Strip
East 17
3:24
Making You Sorry
Eastie
3:39
Wanna Dance
Eastie
3:12
Feel It in Your Soul - Ibiza Lounge Mix
Eddy Chrome
4:53
Higher Ground
Elisabeth Troy
6:11
This Love
Ellie Goulding
3:53
Burn
Ellie Goulding
3:51
Vida
Espirito
6:22
Missing
Everything But The Girl
3:53
Julia
F3Da LukasScalambrin & Sgarro
6:59
Small Talk
Fake PicturesTiger Park
3:08
Changes
Faul & Wad Ad
5:45
Rhythm of the Night
Fedde Le Grand
5:53
Honolulu
Felix JaehnMatluck
2:52
Don't Say Love
Felix JaehnRothchild
3:09
Higher
Ferreck Dawn
3:57
Find a Place - Original Mix
Flame & Flavor
5:45
Foreign Language
Flight Facilities feat. Jess
4:02
Come Back Baby
Flush
7:27
I Try
François DuBoisJ. Axel
7:48
Livin' It Up
Funkatomic, Danny
5:27
I'll Bring the Light
Funky Destination
4:09
Do Ya Like Disco
Funky Destination
5:30
Gettin Higher
Funky Destination
4:45
You Wanna Be a Hippie
Funky Destination
4:38
Funky Music Overdose
Funky Destination
3:46
You Gotta Shake It All Up
Funky DestinationFunky Destination featuring Soul Power Sistas
3:31
Es Vedra
Gabriel & Castellon
5:54
This Love Kills Me
Gabriel & Dresden feat. Sub Teal
4:43
Come with Me
Genevieve Somers
4:03
Back To Solaris
George F. Zimmer
6:54
Love Lies
GG
3:48
Silhouette
Goldroom
4:28
Lead You To Love (Jay Vegas So
Groove Invaderz Feat. Katy All
4:28
This Is How It Goes
Haley
3:33
Feel So High (Carlos Silva Rem
Hardwell
6:40
Blue
Harold Maxwell
3:49
Goodnight
Harold Maxwell
3:40
Lucky Love
Haze-M
5:52
My Way
Horn & Bermann
4:36
Alternate State
Hot Natured
4:06
Heartbroken
HRVY
2:52
My Name Is Inga
Inga from Sweden
3:28
Get It On
Inte㎱e Project
3:29
AYO
Isac Elliot
3:35
Engine
Isac Elliot
3:54
EYES SHUT
Isac Elliot
3:28
Mouth to Mouth
Isac Elliot
3:22
SHE
Isac Elliot
3:33
Worth Something
Isac Elliot
3:35
Tired of Missing You
Isac Elliot
3:43
Glitter
Isac Elliot
3:13
You Give Me
J. Axel
5:32
Mi Gente
J. Balvin
3:11
What Do You Love
Jacob BanksSeeb
3:31
Emotional
Jake Rivers
4:00
Midas Touch
Jamie LewisMidnight Star
7:42
Weak
Japan Aircraft
4:11
Kings
Jason Witt
3:20
Flames
Jason Witt
3:22
Lit Up
Jean ToniqueDirty Radio
3:43
Man's life
Jimmix
4:07
What If
Johnny OrlandoMackenzie Ziegler
2:48
By Your Side
Jonas BlueRaye
3:21
Dark City
Jone
5:39
No More
Josh Parkinson
5:32
Gonna Go Higher
Joshua CruzMatiks
3:14
The Ones
Julien Earle
2:52
Move With You
Junior Crew
6:10
My Life
Just Kiddin
3:33
Lost in the Music
Justin Michael & Dave Mayer feat. Maiya
5:47
Make Ya Dance
Karl WolfCulture
3:19
Steppin' Out
Kaskade
3:51
Day Trippin'
Kaskade feat. Estelle [mp3-crazy.com]
3:13
Phoenix
Kaskade feat. Sasha Sloan [mp3-crazy.com]
3:36
Modern Savages
Kayls
3:16
Secrets
Kery Fay
3:41
Love Your Life
Klaas
2:52
Der Alte
Kölsch
5:44
All That Matters
Kölsch
7:36
I Want You
Kristin Kalliope
3:58
Look at Me
Kristin Kalliope
3:54
Get Outta My Way
Kylie Minogue
5:28
Let the Sun Shine
Labrinth
2:58
Give Me All I Want
Lady Estefan Gum
4:29
Light Reading
Late Night Alumni
3:32
You Can Be The One
Late Night Alumni
3:13
The Rain
Lenny Ibizarre
3:00
Available
Linn
5:25
1993
Lips
2:50
Don't Bring Me Down
Lisa Millett
5:39
Is Your Love Enough
Little Mix
3:44
You Gotta Not
Little Mix
3:13
4 O'Clock
Lokee
3:38
Calling on You
Lucas & Steve
4:03
What You Are
Luttrell
5:46
Be Good 2 Me
LUXXURY
3:38
Feel the Night
LUXXURY
4:00
Radicals
M.V.F
2:43
Unmask Me
Mama
9:17
Make You Believe In Love
Marcus & MartinusRed One
3:32
Be with Me
Marga SolJay River
3:26
Ready to Go
Margie Plus
3:55
Destiny
Markus Schulz
7:19
So Far Away
Martin Garrix
3:16
There For You
Martin Garrix
3:12
All I Wanna Do
Martin Jensen
3:17
It's You
Massimo Paramour
6:03
Strange Days
Mat Mchugh
4:53
Got You
Matt Terry
2:43
Trouble
Matt Terry
3:00
Together in Love
Medsound
4:17
My Kind of Party
Megan Nicole
3:32
Sad Story
Merk & KremontAdy Suleiman
3:32
Take a Chance on Me
Michelle Treacy
4:08
Let Me Be
Miguel Migs
6:04
On My Way
Mike D' Jais
6:20
Ride With Me
Mireya Lewis
3:05
Everytime
Mister O
5:37
We Love You
Mood Pitcher
4:21
You Exist
Mood Pitcher
3:31
7 Seconds
Moonbeam
7:13
2 Hearts
Morton Lenco
5:48
Boyfriend
Mousse T.Alle Farben
3:18
Sensual Feeling
MrCenzo
7:07
Never Stop Loving You
Mustafa, Sunlightsquare & Tasita D'mour
5:02
Drop The Pressure
Mylo
4:12
When I Was Young
MØMantra
3:39
We Will Love One Another
Nicole Radon
3:26
Do You Know
Noha
4:05
Bones
Oliver Koletzki
4:55
Fireflies
Ollie Brooke Ft Nica Brooke
5:10
Up In The Air
Olⅳer Koletzki
3:32
Sunrise
On June
4:03
Beautiful Trauma
P!nk
3:13
Blow Me
P!nk
4:13
Someday Feat. V. Ducros
Paolo Faz
5:41
Call Me Up
Patrick Baker
3:46
This Time Around
Phats & Small
3:30
Magic Carpet
Phenix
3:14
If I Ever Feel Better
Phoenix
3:42
Ocean Drive
Pia Mia
3:12
Untitled
Plazma
3:36
Later
Plazma
3:45
Fade To Love
Polina
3:50
Downhearted
Prague
3:25
Fury
Prague
3:41
Weightless
Prague
3:31
Through the Mist
Rameses B
6:38
Demanda
Rasmus Faber Feat. Clara Mendes
7:34
Touch
RAVE
4:15
Be Right There
Raxon
4:15
Mona Lisa
Rayelle
2:26
36
RedlightLotti
3:54
Lost Paradise
Rhyno
6:52
Diamonds
Rihanna
4:14
A Love Bizarre
Rihanna JohnsonNouvelle Vogue
4:09
Your Song
Rita Ora
3:00
Anywhere
Rita Ora
3:35
Original
Roasted Soul Ft. Hollie O'brien
5:38
Love Me Loud
Robin Schulz & M-22 feat. Aleesia [mp3-crazy.com]
3:35
All Smoke, No Fire
Robyn Cage
4:40
With You
Rossana Messler
3:20
Spoons Ft Mnek & Daisy
Rudimental
5:25
Lay It All On Me
Rudimental feat. Ed Sheeran [mp3-crazy.com]
4:05
Replay
Ryan Miller
3:24
Metallic
Ryan Miller
3:26
Time to Fly
Ryan Miller
3:27
All We Got
Ryan MillerBrittany Wright
3:05
Space Disco
Ryan Weber
6:12
Ra
Rⅳerside Feat. De Monica
7:02
Pray for Me
Said the Sky
3:44
Body High
Sam Bluer
3:30
Summer on You
Sam Feldt
2:40
Rise
Samantha James
4:29
Breathe You In
Samantha James
5:18
Listen Again
Sandy Rivera & David Penn
6:02
Beat
Sangar
4:10
Bailando - Esta Noche Dub
Sapphire
4:09
Dreams In Light
Sare Havlicek
5:22
Taking Me Over
Schmoov!
4:51
The Right Life
Seal
5:09
Amazing
Seal
5:02
Everafter
Seek
5:30
Tell Me Something I Don't Know
Selena Gomez & The Scene
2:55
Wolves
Selena GomezMarshmello
3:17
Brother
SeptemberAlex MartinDJ Cosmin
3:15
You Are
Shik StylkoGia Mellish
4:07
Line in the Sand
Sierra and the Radicals
2:52
Something
Silosonic
6:01
Suit Your Mood
Simplex Sensus
6:43
Be Chilled
Sirius & NylaEshantelle
4:10
Just Say Right
Sol Y Mar
4:19
Neverending Summer
Solila
7:10
Life Is The Music
Sonny J Mason
5:46
Lipstick - Soundvor.ru
Sophia Del Carmen feat. Pitbull
3:59
When You're Gone
Sophie Smith
3:37
Feel da Muzik
Soul Minority
5:48
Rise
Soul Providers
6:11
I'll Be Good
Soul Rebels
5:51
Free Your Mind
Soul Ty
2:49
Travelling Together
Soul Vigilantes
4:46
I Wonder
SoulmagicJ-SunSoul Magic
7:22
I Believe Feat. Max C (E Squir
Soultronics
5:02
I've Been Watching You (Vocal Mix 124 Bpm) [Feat. Pete Simpson]
Sound Of Joy
5:56
Give Me the Night
State of Sound
2:54
When the Sun Goes Up
State of Sound
3:09
High on You
State of Sound
3:39
Want You In My Soul
Stee DownesLovebirds
8:17
On the Beach
Stefan Gruenwald & D-ChillStefan GruenwaldD-Chill
5:56
I Wanna Go
Stereo MutantsJ JORDAN
8:59
Put Me in Your Mouth
Sterling Infinity
3:18
U Got Me Burning
Steve K
5:44
Makes You High (Gregory Del Piero Remix) [Feat. Nyla Ray]
Steven Stone
3:03
Tell me why
Supermode
5:49
Don't Give Up
SYBIL
5:39
I Love Girls
Tacabro, Dj Matrix feat. Kenny Ray
3:25
The Chase
Televisor
4:00
Rock The Flock
Televisor
3:53
Something About This
Tete De La Course
6:45
Miami Lounge
The Arkanoid Band
5:10
Shades On
The Vamps
3:06
Hair Too Long
The VampsJordan RileyJames McVeyBradley SimpsonTristan EvansConnor Ball
3:26
All You Need
Thoma Cher
6:28
Magic
Thomas GoldJillian Edwards
2:51
Suncoaster
Tigerforest
3:58
Fast Car
Tobtok
3:27
shedontknowbutsheknows
Tove Lo
3:16
Grand Canyon
Tracey Thorn
6:07
Symphony
Ultimate Fitness Playlist Power Workout Trax
3:42
Belle
Underwaterlove
6:55
Magical Passes
Vdx
6:33
Keep the Rhythm
Vitali and his Lounge Orchestra
4:06
Lifting
Warren Clarke Feat Shena
5:15
Future Perfect
Way Out West
6:26
Solo Dance
Workout Music
2:59
Dancing With the Sax
Yan Ots
5:57
All For You
Years & Years
3:39
Hallelujah
Years & Years
3:40
Rendezvous
Years & Years
3:04
Up In Flames
Years & Years
3:34
L-O-V-E
ZBRAS
3:21
Oh Wow!
ZBRAS
3:00
Shine Like Gold
ZBRAS
3:03
What's Up
ZBRAS
2:59
All My Friends
ZBRAS
3:28
Более 3 500 заведений успешно пользуются нашим сервисом, повышая лояльность гостей и радуя качественным музыкальным контентом. Подключите сервис буквально за несколько минут!