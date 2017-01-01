Главная
Расслабляющий Чил-Поп
Приятный чил-поп в исполнении инди коллективов.
Fixture Picture
Aldous Harding
4:07
The Barrel
Aldous Harding
4:59
Weight of the Planets
Aldous Harding
4:43
Designer
Aldous Harding
4:16
Time
Angelo De Augustine
3:56
Come Down In Time
Bedouine
3:08
Dusty Eyes
Bedouine
4:37
Mind's Eye
Bedouine
3:14
One Of These Days
Bedouine
2:58
Back To You
Bedouine
4:27
Service Road
Better Oblivion Community Center
3:44
Shark Smile
Big Thief
3:58
Mythological Beauty
Big Thief
5:06
Contact
Big Thief
3:54
Paul
Big Thief
3:03
ocean eyes
Billie Eilish
3:20
wish you were gay
Billie Eilish
3:41
bellyache
Billie Eilish
2:59
ilomilo
Billie Eilish
2:36
It Falls Apart
Bryce Vine
2:21
Fireside
Bryce Vine
3:26
Problems
Bryce Vine
3:23
Strawberry Water
Bryce Vine
2:21
Life Goes On
Bryce Vine
3:21
January
Cate Le Bon
6:43
I Can't Help You
Cate Le Bon
4:00
Duke
Cate Le Bon
3:49
Are You with Me Now
Cate Le Bon
4:20
I Think I Knew
Cate Le Bon
4:48
Daylight Matters
Cate Le Bon
4:18
Love Is Not Love
Cate Le Bon
3:01
I Will Be Stronger
Céline Dion
3:27
How Did You Get Here
Céline Dion
4:21
Boundaries
Céline Dion
3:22
Change My Mind
Céline Dion
3:01
Best of All
Céline Dion
3:23
Lying Down
Céline Dion
3:58
Haunted Heart
Christina Aguilera
2:47
Affluenza
Conan Gray
3:19
Love You so Much
Dabeull feat. Darius Kunta
3:37
Another Day
Eliane Elias
4:59
Little Paradise
Eliane Elias
4:59
Running
Eliane Elias
3:50
Movin' Me On
Eliane Elias
4:10
Oye Como Va
Eliane Elias
4:15
So Nice
Eliane Elias
5:14
We're So Good
Eliane Elias
4:43
Call Me
Eliane Elias
4:10
Never Good Enough
Emilie Kahn
4:37
Island
Emilie Kahn
4:10
Kingston
Faye Webster
3:22
What's The Point
Faye Webster
4:00
Room Temperature
Faye Webster
4:04
Wrong People
Faye Webster
3:29
Come to Atlanta
Faye Webster
2:32
Jonny
Faye Webster
3:46
Is It Too Much To Ask
Faye Webster
3:10
Flowers
Faye Webster
4:21
Hurts Me Too
Faye Webster
3:21
Pigeon
Faye Webster
2:38
She Won't Go Away
Faye Webster
3:05
Remember When
Faye Webster
2:53
Right Side of My Neck
Faye Webster
2:33
I Know You
Faye Webster
4:11
Right Side of My Neck
Faye Webster
2:33
Kingston
Faye Webster
3:22
What Used to Be Mine
Faye Webster
3:08
Flowers
Faye Webster
4:21
Room Temperature
Faye Webster
4:04
The Limit To Your Love
Feist
4:21
Don't Give Up
Foreign Fields
3:53
Wayne
Gia Margaret
2:16
Exist
Gia Margaret
2:44
Birthday
Gia Margaret
3:47
i wanna be your girlfriend
girl in red
3:25
summer depression
girl in red
2:31
we fell in love in october
girl in red
3:04
Poser
Grace VanderWaal
3:47
The City
Grace VanderWaal
4:10
Ur So Beautiful
Grace VanderWaal
3:10
Oom Sha La La
Haley Heynderickx
2:57
Worth It
Haley Heynderickx
7:53
can’t calm down
Hand Habits
3:35
placeholder
Hand Habits
3:50
yr heart
Hand Habits
4:48
pacify
Hand Habits
4:17
what lovers do
Hand Habits
4:09
California
Hannah Cohen
3:01
This Is Your Life
Hannah Cohen
4:13
Shadows
Hannah Cohen
3:11
Ol De Mens'n
Hannelore Bedert
4:01
There Are a Thousand
Helena Deland
3:36
Bad Man's World
Jenny Lewis
3:40
Godspeed
Jenny Lewis
4:33
Just One of the Guys
Jenny Lewis
3:51
She's Not Me
Jenny Lewis
4:09
Lost Found
Jorja Smith
5:15
Trouble
Jose James
3:28
Letter
Juan Wauters
2:10
Don't Know How To Keep Loving You
Julia Jacklin
5:33
Cold Caller
Julia Jacklin
3:57
Good Guy
Julia Jacklin
4:11
Leadlight
Julia Jacklin
3:42
Small Talk
Julia Jacklin
3:30
Pool Party
Julia Jacklin
4:15
good guys
LANY
3:44
sharing you
LANY
3:29
you
LANY
4:34
heart won't let me
LANY
3:19
(what i wish just one person would say to me)
LANY
3:34
i still talk to jesus
LANY
4:16
if this is the last time
LANY
3:23
paper
LANY
4:04
bad news
LANY
3:30
sad
LANY
3:19
anything 4 u
LANY
3:14
when you're drunk
LANY
3:32
cowboy in LA
LANY
3:33
Lessons Learned from Goodbye
Latrice
3:50
Hold Me While You Wait
Lewis Capaldi
3:25
Leaving My Love Behind
Lewis Capaldi
3:30
One
Lewis Capaldi
3:00
Someone You Loved
Lewis Capaldi
3:02
Before You Go
Lewis Capaldi
3:35
Bruises
Lewis Capaldi
3:40
Don't Get Me Wrong
Lewis Capaldi
3:33
Fade
Lewis Capaldi
4:06
Forever
Lewis Capaldi
3:30
Headspace
Lewis Capaldi
5:06
Lost On You
Lewis Capaldi
3:17
No Way
Lord Narf, Ethereal feat. Faye Webster
4:52
Loneliest Time Of Year
Mabel
3:22
Floating
Mac Miller
4:14
Clouds
Maddee
4:03
Surely I'm
Maddee
1:21
Red Mind
Maddee
2:45
Wwy
Maddee
4:18
Birds
Maddee
3:15
Dry
Maddee
4:18
Be Fine
Maddee
3:28
Dog Years
Maggie Rogers
4:37
Alaska
Maggie Rogers
3:09
On + Off
Maggie Rogers
3:41
Adore Yo
Maisie Peters
3:18
A Thousand Lies
Mark Sholtez
4:24
Kissed It All Away
Mark Sholtez
3:43
Of All Kind
Maxwell
3:42
Last One Awake
Memory Cassette
2:18
Asleep At A Party
Memory Cassette
4:16
Surfin
Memory Cassette
2:48
Any Day Will Do Fine
Michael Kiwanuka
3:37
While You Stand
Michael Nau
2:55
Maralou
Michael Nau
2:42
Winter Beat
Michael Nau
3:04
Love Survive
Michael Nau
2:48
Not Today
Molly Burch
4:02
First Flower
Molly Burch
3:25
Please Forgive Me
Molly Burch
3:52
Torn to Pieces
Molly Burch
4:22
I Adore You
Molly Burch
5:51
Wild
Molly Burch
3:40
True Love
Molly Burch
2:43
Without You
Molly Burch
2:45
Wrong for You
Molly Burch
3:14
Daydreaming
Mont Jake
4:13
Comfortable
Moods feat. HIGH H216216PS
3:36
high & dry feat. chloe moriondo, Shortly
mxmtoon
3:48
late nights feat. Alexander 23
mxmtoon
2:54
dream of you feat. Chloe Lilac
mxmtoon
3:55
prom dress
mxmtoon
4:41
Fuck Modern Love
Nasty Cherry
3:10
Bird Of Prey
Natalie Prass
5:22
Short Court Style
Natalie Prass
3:43
Why Don't You Believe In Me
Natalie Prass
3:54
The Fire
Natalie Prass
3:27
Sisters
Natalie Prass
4:36
Ship Go Down
Natalie Prass
6:03
Any Time, Any Place
Natalie Prass
4:42
Never Too Late
Natalie Prass
3:49
Tears
Nilüfer Yanya
3:16
Golden Cage
Nilüfer Yanya
3:40
Angels
Nilüfer Yanya
3:56
Paradise
Nilüfer Yanya
3:58
Safety Net
Nilüfer Yanya
4:32
Thanks 4 Nothing
Nilüfer Yanya
4:47
The Unordained
Nilüfer Yanya
3:22
Ungrateful
Nina Nesbitt
2:41
Outside
Oliver Malcolm
2:18
Lambda
POTUGI
3:29
Pluto Projector
Rex Orange County
4:27
Taste
Rhye
3:44
House With No Mirrors
Sasha Sloan
3:47
Lonesome
SHAED
3:50
Just Wanna See
SHAED
3:43
Name On It
SHAED
3:05
Too Much
SHAED
3:26
Trampoline
SHAED
3:04
Melt
SHAED
3:28
Keep Calling
SHAED
3:38
Perfume
SHAED
3:30
Thunder
SHAED
2:54
Silver Knife
SHAED
3:18
You Got Me Like
SHAED, snny
3:20
Holdin' Steady
Shelly Fraley
3:36
On Her Way
Shelly Fraley
4:07
It's All Good
Shelly Fraley
4:00
Real Beast
Shelly Fraley
3:48
Wake Up
Shelly Fraley
3:47
Time's On Our Side
Shelly Fraley
3:28
Wish I Had the Why
Shelly Fraley
4:26
I Don't Know
Shelly Fraley
3:22
Uh Oh I'm Fallin'
Shelly Fraley
3:06
Season’s Greetings
Stella Donnelly
2:49
Tricks
Stella Donnelly
4:07
Watching Telly
Stella Donnelly
4:45
Bistro
Stella Donnelly
2:03
Grey
Stella Donnelly
3:10
Old Man
Stella Donnelly
3:33
Vagabond
Steve Gunn
5:02
Stonehurst Cowboy
Steve Gunn
3:41
Hold My Breath Until I Die
Tegan and Sara
3:42
Please Help Me
Tegan and Sara
3:10
I Know I'm Not the Only One
Tegan and Sara
3:00
Keep Them Close 'Cause They Will Fuck You Too
Tegan and Sara
3:14
I'll Be Back Someday
Tegan and Sara
3:12
We Don't Have Fun When We're Together Anymore
Tegan and Sara
3:17
You Go Away and I Don't Mind
Tegan and Sara
2:53
Hey, I'm Just Like You
Tegan and Sara
3:08
Don't Believe the Things They Tell You
Tegan and Sara
3:05
I Don't Owe You Anything
Tegan and Sara
3:24
All I Have to Give the World is Me
Tegan and Sara
2:54
Hello, I'm Right Here
Tegan and Sara
3:07
Pretty Boy
The Neighbourhood
3:54
Come Along With Me
Titiyo
3:42
The Hype
twenty one pilots
4:10
Afraid of Heights
Wavves feat. Jenny Lewis
5:06
Albatross
Westerman
3:08
Edison
Westerman
4:16
Andromeda
Weyes Blood
4:40
My Game
Zella Day
3:30
People Are Strangers
Zella Day
2:59
Purple Haze
Zella Day
3:18
Benny My Dear
Zella Day
3:18
Only A Dream
Zella Day
3:30
Love Me
Zeni N
3:28
