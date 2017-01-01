Музыка, полная энергии для обитателей и гостей, или порой даже членов семьи паба, где всегда приятно выпить пинту, пошуметь под футбол или поговорить с барменом. Здесь комфортно заниматься чем угодно, и некогда бились стулья в результате бурного спора, но все остаются друзьями, услышав знакомые песни.
Prelude 12/21
AFI
1:34
Born Under A Bad Sign
Albert King
2:47
Get Out Of My Life Woman
Albert King
3:42
Turn It Up
Alice Bag
3:04
Smooth Criminal
Alien Ant Farm
3:29
Dear Maria, Count Me In
All Time Low
3:02
Sister Golden Hair
America
3:17
You Know I'm No Good
Amy Winehouse
4:16
The Press Corpse
Anti-Flag
3:21
Hooray
Art Brut
2:14
Better Not Look Down Single Version
B.B. King
3:21
Fire
Barns Courtney
3:17
Dear Life
Beck
3:44
Rebel Yell
Billy Idol
4:47
Stop
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
4:36
I Miss You
Blink 182(BMX)
3:47
Dancing With Myself
blink-182
2:56
Knockin' On Heaven's Door
Bob Dylan
2:29
Like A Rolling Stone Album Version
Bob Dylan
6:07
knock knock
Bob Dylan
3:09
The Great Escape
Boys Like Girls
3:26
My Hometown
Bruce Springsteen
4:39
Oh My Other
BUNT.
2:59
Mesa
Cayetana
3:06
All Over Me
Charlie Rich
2:51
Love Me
Chris Isaak
2:45
Tennessee Whiskey
Chris Stapleton
4:53
Khe Sanh
Cold Chisel
4:11
Easy
Commodores
4:20
Eagle Rock
Daddy Cool
4:13
Dying Isn`t Easy
Damon Albarn
4:44
Velvet Goldmine
David Bowie
3:06
Smoke On The Water
Deep Purple
5:41
Sultans of Swing
Dire Straits
5:46
When It Comes To You
Dire Straits
4:59
Romeo And Juliet
Dire Straits
6:05
American Pie
Don McLean
8:35
Iko Iko
Dr. John
4:08
Mos' Scocious
Dr. John
2:47
Spooky
Dusty Springfield
2:35
September
Earth Wind and Fire
3:37
Munich
Editors
3:46
Bossa Nova Baby
Elvis Presley
3:07
My Father's Eyes
Eric Clapton
5:23
Change the World
Eric Clapton
3:54
I Shot The Sheriff Full Length Version
Eric Clapton
4:23
Golden Ring
Eric Clapton
3:30
Knocking On The Heavens Door
Eric Clapton
4:21
Layla
Eric Clapton
4:17
Wonderful Tonight
Eric Clapton
3:42
Main Title(I) Get Lost
Eric Clapton, Marc Shaiman
3:57
Twisted Highway
Erika Wennerstrom
5:30
I'd Rather Go Blind
Etta James
2:35
Imagine
Etta James
3:38
Everybody's Fool
Evanescence
3:16
Centuries
Fall Out Boy
3:51
This Ain't A Scene, It's An Arms Race
Fall Out Boy
3:30
Beat It
Fall Out Boy feat. John Mayer
3:49
Big Love
Fleetwood Mac
3:38
Mountain At My Gates
Foals
4:04
Give In To Me
FreaKozaks
5:13
Big Legged Woman
Freddie King
3:58
Angel Transported
Fuzzystar
3:14
Are 'Friends' Electric
Gary Numan
4:15
1975
Gene Clark
3:46
We Are Rockers
Godless Wicked Creeps
3:16
The Anthem
Good Charlotte
2:56
Bodega Cat
Good Looking Friends, Stay Inside
3:48
Paris
Grace Potter And The Nocturnals
3:15
Holiday
Green day
3:54
Highway Tune
Greta Van Fleet
3:01
Patience
Guns n Roses
5:56
Don't Cry
Gun´s Roses
4:43
Don´t Cry
Gun´s Roses
5:03
Bad Romance
Halestorm
4:08
Sunshine And Love
Happy Mondays
4:47
Wicked Game
HIM
4:06
Celebrity Skin
Hole
2:42
Doll Parts
Hole
3:32
In Bloom
Hooverphonic
3:29
The Knock
Hop Along
3:33
Dont You Want Me
Human League
3:59
Lust For Life
Iggy Pop
5:12
Shades
Iggy Pop
5:21
The Passenger
Iggy Pop
4:41
Radioactive
Imagine Dragons
3:06
Who We Are_
Imagine Dragons
4:07
Good People
Jack Johnson
3:28
Lucky Penny
JD McPherson
3:34
Are You Gonna Be My Girl
Jet
3:36
Drifting
Jimi Hendrix
3:48
My Friend
Jimi Hendrix
4:36
Serves Me Right To Suffer
Jimmy Johnson
3:58
Big Boss Man
Jimmy Reed
2:47
My Father's Son
Joe Cocker
4:29
Inside A Break
John Frusciante
3:07
I Can't Quit You Baby
John Lee Hooker
3:27
Dimples
John Lee Hooker
2:13
Get rhytm
Johny Cash & Martin Delray
2:46
Johnny B. Goode
Judas Priest
4:39
Far Away
Junip
2:42
I Predict A Riot
Kaiser Chiefs
3:53
Way Down We Go
Kaleo
3:39
Under Pressure
Keane
3:51
She Can Get It
Kevin Rudolf
2:59
Waste A Moment
Kings Of Leon
3:03
Echoes
Klaxons
3:48
Fly Away
Lenny Kravitz
3:42
I Belong To You
Lenny Kravitz
4:17
Are You Gonna Go My Way
Lenny Kravitz
3:32
Sex
Lenny Kravitz
3:54
Dream On
Lenny Kravitz
6:22
Behind Blue Eyes
Limp Bizkit
4:28
Burn It Down
Linkin Park
3:51
My Own Worst Enemy
Lit
2:49
Small Talks
Liza Anne
2:40
Arrest I Don't Feel Like I'm Under Arrest
Look Mexico
3:17
Sweet Home Alabama
Lynyrd Skynyrd
4:44
Midnight City
M83
4:03
Laws of Motion
Man Without Country
5:03
Umbrella
Manic Street Preachers
3:36
The Mephistopheles Of Los Angeles
Marilyn Manson
4:57
Beryl
Mark Knopfler
3:10
Misery
Maroon 5
3:30
What's Going On
Marvin Gaye
3:52
Jamie All Over
Mayday Parade
3:36
Fade Into You
Mazzy Star
4:56
Okie From Muskogee
Merle Haggard
2:44
Yes Baby Yes
Mo' Horizons
5:00
On Fire
Neon Plastix
3:54
My Friends Over You
New Found Glory
3:40
Burn It To The Ground
Nickelback
3:31
Lullaby
Nickelback
3:46
We Will Rock You
Nickelback
2:00
Someday
Nickelback
3:23
Call Me
Nikka Costa
4:08
The Family
Nina Simone
4:58
Come As You Are
Nirvana
3:39
Polly
Nirvana
2:56
Wonderwall
Oasis
4:18
Mountain Sound
Of Monsters and Men
3:35
Secrets
One Republic
3:44
Everybody loves me
One republic
3:39
Blues For Hippies Take 1
Otis Spann
6:35
Dreamer
Ozzy Ozbourne
4:44
New Shoes
Paolo Nutini
3:23
Misery Business
Paramore
3:31
Decode
Paramore
4:22
I Don't Know
Paul McCartney
4:26
Hey
Pixies
3:31
Jesus' Son
Placebo
3:19
She Said
Plan B
3:28
Blue Jeans
Plastiscines
2:06
Tu As Tout Prévu
Plastiscines
2:38
Barcelona
Plastiscines
3:16
Pas Avec Toi
Plastiscines
2:58
You're No Good
Plastiscines
3:06
Runnaway
Plastiscines
3:43
Electric Cité
Plastiscines
3:07
Loser
Plastiscines
2:20
Another Kiss
Plastiscines
2:54
When Your Heart Stops Beating
Plus 44
3:12
Clay
Pretty Maids
3:56
Goodbye Horses
Q Lazzarus
3:07
Make It Wit Chu
Queens Of The Stone Age
3:50
Everybody Hurts
R.E.M.
5:18
Creep
Radiohead
3:55
Guerrilla Radio
Rage Against The Machine
3:26
Look In My Eyes
Rains
3:20
I Feel Good
Ray Charles
2:49
The Worst In Me
Reaching Away
4:16
Californication
Red Hot Chili Peppers
5:21
The Getaway
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:10
Otherside
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:15
Punisher
Reel Big Fish
4:00
Impossibility
Remy Zero
3:02
Rock
Revisited
4:17
Keep On Swinging
Rival Sons
3:59
Sweet Dreams
Roger Moore
3:32
Brainiac's Daughter
Royal
3:19
I Only Lie When I Love You
Royal Blood
2:49
Tamp' Em up Solid
Ry Cooder
3:22
Trouble Blues
Sam Cooke
3:20
Play God
Sam Fender
3:47
The Come Up
Shaman's Harvest
3:27
The Passanger
SIOUXSIE & THE BANSHEES
4:59
Coz I Luv You
Slade
3:24
The Hunter
Slaves
3:01
The Lives They Wish They Had
Slaves
2:49
Magnolia
Slaves
4:04
Artificial Intelligence
Slaves
3:13
Cheer Up London
Slaves
2:33
Chokehold
Slaves
3:23
Ring of Fire
Social Distortion
3:50
Black Betty
SpiderBait
3:25
Right Now
SR-71
2:47
If You Love Somebody Set Them Free My Songs Version
Sting
4:35
Englishman In New York My Songs Version
Sting
4:28
Brand New Day My Songs Version
Sting
3:56
If I Ever Lose My Faith In You My Songs Version
Sting
4:09
Some Say
Sum 41
3:42
I Hate the Weekend
Tacocat
2:05
The Ring
Tancred
2:18
Twist In My Sobriety
Tanita Ticaram
4:49
Shout
Tears For Fears
8:04
Gives You Hell
The All-American Rejects
3:33
House Of The Rising Sun
The Animals
4:30
The House of the Rising Sun
The Animals
4:29
It's My Life
The Animals
3:09
Monday Morning
The Baseballs
3:55
Wouldn't It Be Nice
The Beach Boys
2:24
Happy New Year
The Big Moon
3:22
Tighten Up
The Black Keys
3:30
Lonely Boy
The Black Keys
3:13
Wait in the Car
The Breeders
2:03
Should I Stay or Should I Go
The Clash
3:09
Wake up and smell the coffee
The Cranberries
3:51
The Love Cats
The Cure
3:39
Midnight Blues
The Detroit Cobras
2:34
Alabama Song
The Doors
3:17
People Are Strange
The Doors
2:12
Riders on the Storm New Stereo Mix
The Doors
7:07
Riders on the Storm
The Doors
7:14
Roadhouse Blues
The Doors
4:04
Tired Of You
The Exies
3:59
Future Starts Slow
The Kills
4:08
Young Folks
The Kooks
3:56
Psycho for Your Love
The Meteors
2:53
Fireproof
The National
3:11
Afraid
The Neighbourhood
4:11
You're Gonna Go Far, Kid
The Offspring
2:57
Self Esteem
The Offspring
4:17
Bachelor Girls
The Passions
2:21
My Medicine
The Pretty Reckless
3:41
Come Together
The Rocker
2:59
Miss You
The Rolling Stones
4:48
Rain Fall Down
The Rolling Stones
4:55
Beast Of Burden
The Rolling Stones
4:25
Heaven
The Rolling Stones
4:20
Play with Fire
The Rolling Stones
2:13
Angie
The Rolling Stones
4:32
The Spider And The Fly Live Remastered 2009
The Rolling Stones
3:39
Talking In Your Sleep
The Romantics
5:35
Wind of change
The Scorpions
5:10
Lonely Nights
The Scorpions
4:50
The Saints are Coming
The Skids
2:39
Half A Person
The Smiths
3:38
Bigmouth Strikes Again 2008 Remaster
The Smiths
3:14
The Best Of Me
The Starting Line
4:18
My Generation
The Who
3:24
Summer Of Love
U2
3:24
Play That Funky Music
Wild Cherry
5:01
Ocean Avenue
Yellowcard
3:18
