Плейлист настоящего киномана: иностранные саундтреки к известным фильмам: Сумерки, Джеймс Бонд, Форсаж, фильмы Тарантино, Ла Ла Лэнд и многие другие мелодии, которые у всех на слуху!
We Own It
2 ChainzWiz Khalifa
3:47
Don't Trust Me
3OH!3
3:12
Hands In The Air
8Ball
4:12
Cover Your Tracks
A Boy and His Kite
4:31
The Living Daylights
a-ha
4:47
Highway to Hell
ACDC
3:28
Skyfall
Adele
4:46
Rolling In The Deep
Adele
3:48
I Don't Want to Miss a Thing
Aerosmith
4:58
Green Hornet
Al Hirt
2:18
You'll Never Know
Alice Faye
2:43
Archie, Marry Me
Alvvays
3:16
Redeeming Love
Amy Stroup
3:41
Back To Black
Amy Winehouse
4:00
Por Una Cabeza
Andrea Bocelli
3:21
Love Will Take You
Angus & Julia Stone
4:30
Crash And Burn
Angus & Julia Stone
6:36
The Last Time I Saw Paris
Ann Southern
3:07
Into The West
Annie Lennox
5:47
Satellite Heart
Anya Marina
3:33
Chick Habit
April March
2:09
Cold
AqualungLucy Schwartz
3:40
Silhouette
Aquilo
3:50
Cigarette Smoker Fiona
Arctic Monkeys
2:56
Speed
Atari Teenage Riot
2:48
Moon River
Audrey Hepburn
1:48
Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head
B.J. Thomas
3:02
Friends
Band Of Skulls
3:09
Evergreen
Barbra Streisand
3:04
The Way We Were
Barbra Streisand
3:30
Speakerbox
BassnectarOhana BamLafa Taylor
3:08
Let's Get Lost
BeckBat For Lashes
4:10
Harvest Moon
Bedlam
2:39
Magic Carpet Ride
Bedlam
5:11
Stayin' Alive
Bee Gees
1:32
Black Flies
Ben Howard
6:21
Remember Me
Benjamin Bratt
1:48
Bada Bing
Benny Banks
3:21
Sing, Sing, Sing
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
5:02
Take My Breath Away
Berlin
4:22
Take My Breath Away
Berlin
4:09
Twisted Nerve
Bernard Herrmann
1:27
Crazy In Love
Beyoncé
3:46
(I've Had) The Time of My Life
Bill MedleyJennifer Warnes
4:50
Who Is He
Bill Withers
3:14
Six Feet Under
Billie Eilish
3:09
No Time To Die
Billie Eilish
4:02
Sweet Leilani
Bing Crosby
3:10
Swinging On A Star
Bing Crosby
2:29
White Christmas
Bing Crosby
3:02
In The Cool, Cool, Cool, Of The Evening
Bing Crosby & JaneWyman
3:22
Not About Angels
Birdy
3:09
Skinny Love
Birdy
3:21
The Prayer
Black Child
3:38
Done All Wrong
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
2:49
Natural High
Bloodstone
4:09
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Bob Dylan
2:29
Things Have Changed
Bob Dylan
5:08
Buttons And Bows
Bob Hope
3:00
Thanks for the Memory
Bob HopeShirley Ross
3:15
Across 110th Street
Bobby WomackPeaceJohnsonPeace
3:50
How Can You Swallow So Much Sleep
Bombay Bicycle Club
3:30
Rosyln
Bon IverSt. Vincent
4:49
You Give Love A Bad Name
Bon Jovi
3:42
Freestyle
BooIrv Gotti
2:52
Mustang Nismo
Brian TylerSaul Hudson
2:23
Throne
Bring Me The Horizon
3:10
Too Old To Die Young
Brother Dege (AKA Dege Legg)
3:43
Keep You Alive
Brothers Voodoo
4:22
Streets of Philadelphia
Bruce Springsteen
3:15
It Will Rain
Bruno Mars
4:17
(Everything I Do) I Do It For You
Bryan Adams
6:33
Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman
Bryan Adams
4:51
All For Love
Bryan AdamsStingRod Stewart
4:43
G-Stro
Busta Rhymes
3:41
Kingston Calypso
Byron Lee And The Dragonaires
2:41
Pov City Anthem
Caddillac Tah
4:53
Dancing on My Own
Calum Scott
4:19
Let the Riverrun
Carly Simon
3:16
Love Death Birth
Carter Burwell
6:03
Plus Que Ma Prope Vie
Carter Burwell
4:15
Bella's Lullaby
Carter Burwell, Dan Redfeld and Elizabeth Hedman
2:21
What Part of Forever
CeeLo Green
3:57
My Heart Will Go On
Céline Dion
4:40
Hero
Chad KroegerJosey Scott
3:20
Changes
Charles Bradley
6:00
Can't Hardly Stand It
Charlie Feathers
2:48
That Certain Female
Charlie Feathers
3:01
Malaguena Salerosa
Chingon
4:05
Lady Marmalade
Christina AguileraLil' KimMyaP!nk
4:27
A Thousand Years
Christina Perri
4:45
A Thousand Years [Pt. 2]
Christina PerriSteve Kazee
5:05
Arthur's Theme
Christopher Cross
3:53
You Never Can Tell
Chuck Berry
2:41
Northern Lights
Cider Sky
3:49
Tremble For My Beloved
Collective Soul
3:53
The Continental
Con ConradHerb Magidson
2:59
Fortunate Son
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:19
The Son Of Flynn
Daft Punk
1:35
Helter Skelter
Dana Fuchs
3:42
You Make My Dreams
Daryl Hall & John Oates
3:11
Hold Tight!
Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich
2:47
The Name's Bond... James Bond
David Arnold
2:49
Cat People
David Bowie
6:42
Blast off
David GuettaKaz James
3:08
Now You're All Alone
David Hess
1:29
Kensington Chump
David Holmes
1:40
The Devil's Rumble
Davie Allan
1:40
Hell Yeah
Dead Prez
4:32
Failbait
deadmau5Cypress Hill
4:51
Meet Me on the Equinox
Death Cab for Cutie
3:44
Misirlou
Dick Dale & His Del-Tones
2:16
It Might As Well Be Spring
Dick Haymes
2:24
Sultans Of Swing
Dire Straits
5:50
Fuck What a Nigga Say...
Dirtbag
3:16
They Don't Know
Disciples
2:41
9 to 5
Dolly Parton
2:45
Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing
Don Cornell
3:12
Virtual Diva
Don Omar
3:59
Conteo
Don Omar
3:16
Danza Kuduro
Don OmarLucenzo
3:18
Bandoleros
Don OmarTego Calderón
5:06
Last Dance
Donna Summer
4:57
Secret Love
Doris Day
3:39
Que Sera Sera
Doris Day
2:06
Missile
Dorothy
3:23
Raise Hell
Dorothy
3:01
Son Of A Preacher Man
Dusty Springfield
2:26
Riot In Thunder Alley
Eddie Beram
2:09
No Sound but the Wind
Editors
4:27
Burn
Ellie Goulding
3:51
Love Me Like You Do
Ellie Goulding
4:10
Can You Feel The Love Tonight
Elton John
4:01
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again
Elton JohnTaron Egerton
4:10
A Little Less Conversation
Elvis Presley
2:10
Lose Yourself
Eminem
5:26
The Professional
Ennio Morricone
5:19
The Braying Mule
Ennio Morricone
2:33
L'Arena
Ennio Morricone
4:44
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Ennio Morricone
2:42
May It Be
Enya
3:32
Tears In Heaven
Eric Clapton
4:32
Sentimental Journey
Esquivel
2:42
Baby It's Cold Outside
Ethel Waters
2:02
Good Life
Faith EvansJa RuleVitaCaddillac Tah
3:59
Atlas
Fanfarlo
3:27
An Honest Man
Fantastic Negrito
4:04
We Ridin'
Fat Joe
3:01
Hustlin'
Fat JoeArmageddon
3:18
Fire In The Water
Feist
2:30
Heavy In Your Arms
Florence + The Machine
4:44
Never Let Me Go
Florence + The Machine
4:32
(Holy Matrimony) Letter To The Firm
Foxy Brown
3:26
Don't Worry About Me
Frances
3:41
That's Life
Frank Sinatra
3:07
All The Way
Frank Sinatra
2:55
High Hopes
Frank Sinatra
2:46
Three Coins In The Fountain
Frank Sinatra
3:03
Call Me Irresponsible
Frank Sinatra
2:53
The Way You Look Tonight
Fred Astaire
3:01
Tudunn Tudunn Tudunn
Funkmaster FlexNoreaga
2:41
Payback
FutureJuicy JSage The GeminiKevin Gates
3:58
Good Life
G-Eazy
3:45
Little Green Bag
George Baker Selection
3:15
Licence To Kill
Gladys Knight
4:09
Falling Slowly
Glen HansardMarketa Irglova
4:04
The Forgotten
Green Day
4:58
Slow Life
Grizzly BearVictoria Legrand
4:21
Welcome To The Jungle
Guns N' Roses
4:33
Here We Go Quasar
Hard Rock SofaSwanky Tunes
3:23
Like a Drug
Hard-FI
3:40
Axel F
Harold Faltermeyer
3:03
Days Of Wine and Roses
Henry Mancini & His Orchestra and Chorus
2:07
The Pink Panther Theme
Henry Mancini Orchestra
2:37
Power of Love
Huey Lewis & The News
5:22
Monsters
Hurricane Bells
3:17
Slum
I-20ShawnnaTity Boi
3:06
Let It Go
Idina Menzel
3:44
Even If I Die
Idris ElbaCypress Hill
2:46
Heart Of Stone
Iko
3:53
Battle Cry
Imagine Dragons
4:33
Requiem On Water
Imperial Mammoth
2:23
Flashdance...What a Feeling
Irene Cara
3:57
Fame
Irene Cara
5:15
Flightless Bird, American Mouth
Iron & Wine
4:27
Flightless Bird, American Mouth
Iron & Wine
4:02
Run Fay Run
Isaac Hayes
2:46
Theme From Shaft
Isaac Hayes
3:17
Put It On Me
Ja RuleLil' MoVita
4:42
Furious
Ja RuleVitaO1
4:18
Another Way to Die
Jack WhiteAlicia Keys
4:22
Zip- A- Dee-Doo-Dah
James Baskett
2:18
Unchained
James Brown2Pac
2:51
The Day I Fall In Love
James IngramDolly Parton
4:05
Ghosts
James Vincent McMorrow
3:44
Man or Muppet
Jason SegelWalter
2:57
Down
Jason Walker
4:05
Echo
Jason Walker
3:32
Norma Rae 1979 - It Goes Like It Goes
Jennifer Warnes
3:02
Peel Off
Jin
4:09
You're The Best
Joe Bean Esposito
2:56
Pump It Up
Joe Budden
4:11
Up Where We Belong
Joe Cocker
3:51
I Gotcha
Joe Tex
2:32
The Love You Save May Be Your Own
Joe Tex
2:58
On Her Majesty's Service
John Barry
2:42
Glory
John LegendCommon
4:32
St. Elmo's Fire
John Parr
4:09
The Imperial March
John Towner Williams
2:59
Somewhere in My Memory
John Williams
4:53
God's Gonna Cut You Down
Johnny Cash
2:38
Satisfied Mind
Johnny Cash
2:49
Tennessee Stud
Johnny Cash
2:54
The Shadow of Your Smile
Johnny Mandel
1:55
Al otro lado del río
Jorge Drexler
3:14
On the Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe
Judy Garland
3:14
Over the Rainbow
Judy Garland
2:09
City Of Stars May Finally Come True
Justin HurwitzRyan GoslingEmma Stone
4:09
Hot Blood
KALEO
3:38
Way Down We Go
KALEO
3:33
Club Foot
Kasabian
3:35
I'm Easy
Keith Carradine
3:13
Loose Wires
Kenna
3:46
Eclipse
Kevin Teasley
4:02
I was made for loving you
Kiss
4:28
Shallow
Lady GagaBradley Cooper
3:37
Young And Beautiful
Lana Del Rey
3:56
Kashmir
Led Zeppelin
8:28
For You
Liam PayneRita Ora
4:02
It Is What It Is
Lifehouse
3:21
Glow
Lights & Motion
4:16
Go Off
Lil Uzi VertTravis ScottQuavo
3:37
Mamacita
Lil YachtyRico Nasty
3:22
Rollin' On 20's
Lil' Flip
4:09
Ich Wollt' Ich Wär' Ein Huhn
Lilian Harvey Und Willy FritscLilian Harvey
2:45
Take A Look Around
Limp Bizkit
5:21
Rollin'
Limp BizkitDMXRedmanMethod Man
6:18
Rumble
Link Wray & His Ray Men
2:26
Leave Out All The Rest
Linkin Park
3:20
What I've Done
Linkin Park
3:25
Say You, Say Me
Lionel Richie
4:00
Tu Mira
Lole Y Manuel
3:59
Yellow Flicker Beat
Lorde
3:54
Royals
Lorde
3:09
Gigi
Louis Jourdan
5:54
Nightcall
LovefoxxxKavinsky
4:19
Act A Fool
Ludacris
4:30
Furiously Dangerous
LudacrisSlaughterhouseClaret Jai
4:04
Rest Of My Life
LudacrisUsherDavid Guetta
3:52
Summertime Killer
Luis Bacalov
3:39
The Grand Duel
Luis Bacalov
3:24
La Corsa
Luis Bacalov
2:18
Lo Chiamavano King
Luis BacalovEdda Dell Orso
1:58
Django
Luis BacalovRocky Roberts
2:53
Possibility
Lykke Li
5:06
Sooner or Later
Madonna
3:20
You Must Love Me
Madonna
2:50
Die Another Day
Madonna
4:36
About Her
Malcolm McLaren
4:50
When You Believe
Mariah CareyWhitney Houston
4:33
Killing Strangers
Marilyn Manson
5:36
The Nobodies
Marilyn Manson
3:35
I Wanna Be Loved by You
Marilyn Monroe
2:50
Johnny B. Goode
Marty McFlyThe Starlighters
3:05
Born Free
Matt Monro
2:44
The Morning After
Maureen McGovern
2:19
The Flower Of Carnage
Meiko Kaji
3:52
Urami Bushi
Meiko Kaji
6:27
Never on Sunday
Mélina Mercouri
3:53
I Need To Wake Up
Melissa Etheridge
3:33
Eclipse
Metric
3:45
Llovera
Mia Maestro
5:12
Maniac
Michael Sembello
4:00
I Belong To You
Muse
3:12
Supermassive Black Hole
Muse
3:29
Neutron Star Collision
Muse
3:50
Spotlight
MUTEMATH
3:20
You Only Live Twice
Nancy Sinatra
2:58
Bang Bang
Nancy Sinatra
2:40
Mona Lisa
Nat King Cole
3:27
Satisfy
Nero
4:44
The Green Leaves of Summer
Nick Perito & His Orchestra
1:51
Windmills of Your Mind
Noel Harrison
2:21
Sister Rosetta
Noisettes
2:57
All Roads Lead Home
Ohana BamToken
3:24
Shooting the Moon
OK Go
3:20
Staggolee
Pacific Gas & Electric
3:48
I Caught Myself
Paramore
3:55
Decode
Paramore
4:22
Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja
Parvati Khan
3:05
Where I Come From
Passion Pit
3:39
The Libertine
Patrick Wolf
4:25
No More Lonely Nights
Paul McCartney
4:43
Live And Let Die
Paul McCartneyWings
3:14
All I've Ever Needed
Paul McDonaldNikki Reed
3:56
Happy
Pharrell Williams
3:52
Oye
Pitbull
4:02
Krazy
PitbullLil Jon
3:52
Blanco
PitbullPharrell Williams
3:21
Blanco
PitbullPharrell Williams
3:22
Bad Girls
PitbullRobin Thicke
4:03
You Slip, She Grip
PitbullTego Calderón
3:13
Speak Up
Pop Etc
4:40
I Want To Break Free
Queen
3:21
I Believe I Can Fly
R. Kelly
5:21
Broken People
Rag'n'Bone ManLogic
3:32
When It's All Over
Raign
3:46
Street Life
Randy Crawford
4:16
What'd I Say
Rare Earth
7:15
Hit the Road Jack
Ray Charles
1:56
Ghostbusters
Ray Parker Jr.
4:03
Can't Stop
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:29
New For You
Reeve Carney
3:08
You've Got Time
Regina Spektor
3:09
Lonesome Town
Ricky Nelson
2:14
All Time High
Rita Coolidge
3:01
La Bamba
Ritchie Valens
2:07
Pretty Woman
Roy Orbison
2:58
There Won't Be Many Coming Home
Roy OrbisonChuck TurnerAlex Orbison
2:46
The Weary Kind
Ryan Bingham
4:18
City Of Stars
Ryan GoslingEmma Stone
2:29
Bang
Rye RyeM.I.A.
3:32
Click Click Boom
Saliva
4:12
Writing's On The Wall
Sam Smith
3:47
She Used To Be Mine
Sara Bareilles
4:10
Malmö i mitt hjärta
Sarah MacDougall
6:04
Suicide
ScarfaceI.G.
3:53
The Violet Hour
Sea Wolf
3:32
How Bad Do You Want It
Sevyn Streeter
3:44
Cali Diseaz
Shade SheistNate Dogg
4:00
England Skies
Shake Shake Go
3:56
Head Bust
Shark City Click
3:55
Block Reincarnated
ShawnnaKardinal Offishall
4:18
For Your Eyes Only
Sheena Easton
3:04
Tomorrow Never Dies
Sheryl Crow
4:51
Diamonds Are Forever
Shirley Bassey
2:41
Goodnight Moon
Shivaree
4:03
Mrs. Robinson
Simon & Garfunkel
4:02
Turning Page
Sleeping At Last
4:15
Turning Page
Sleeping At Last
4:16
Tin soldier
Small Faces
3:18
Shake
Small Faces
2:53
Black Betty
Spiderbait
4:15
The Antidote
St. Vincent
3:39
Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now
Starship
4:26
Stuck In The Middle With You
Stealers Wheel
3:26
Ballad of a Thin Man
Stephen MalkmusThe Million Dollar Bashers
6:50
I Just Called To Say I Love You
Stevie Wonder
4:22
Jeepster
T. Rex
5:06
Ball
T.I.Lil Wayne
3:25
Tokyo Drift
Teriyaki Boyz
4:15
Cho L A R G E
Teriyaki BoyzPharrell Williams
5:14
Woo Hoo
THE 5.6.7.8's
1:59
I Put a Spell on You
The Animals
2:56
I Didn't Mean It
The Belle Brigade
3:32
Full Moon
The Black Ghosts
3:51
Howlin' For You
The Black Keys
3:11
Chop and Change
The Black Keys
2:25
Theme from Rawhide
The Blues Brothers
2:39
Everything And Nothing
The Boom Circuits
4:24
The Letter
The Box Tops
1:54
Strawberry Letter 23
The Brothers Johnson
3:48
Lovefool
The Cardigans
3:15
Bullwinkle, Pt. 2
The Centurians
2:19
Down in Mexico
The Coasters
3:14
Rolling In On A Burning Tire
The Dead Weather
3:53
Didn't I
The Delfonics
3:20
From Now On
The Features
3:21
Never Say Never
The Fray
4:16
Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon
The Gimp Royales
3:05
Misirlou
The Gimp Royales
2:14
After Dark
The Gimp Royales
3:47
Midnight Confessions
The Grass Roots
2:49
Far from Any Road
The Handsome Family
2:48
What Makes A Good Man
The Heavy
3:46
Short Change Hero
The Heavy
5:22
Endtapes
The Joy Formidable
4:09
Surf Rider
The Lively Ones
3:20
Stubborn Love
The Lumineers
4:38
All I Believe In
The Magic NumbersMariam DoumbiaAmadou
5:00
Out of Limits
The Marketts
2:08
Comanche
The Revels
2:03
Unchained Melody
The Righteous Brothers
3:36
Since I First Met You
The Robins
2:19
Paint It Black
The Rolling Stones
3:44
Wipeout
The Surfaris
2:16
Bustin' Surfboards
The Tornadoes
2:28
Seven Nation Army
The White Stripes
3:51
Apple Blossom
The White Stripes
2:13
Neighbors
Theophilus London
3:55
Suspirium
Thom Yorke
3:21
After Dark
Tito & Tarantula
3:44
Heal
Tom Odell
3:13
Battle Without Honor Or Humanity
Tomoyasu Hotei
2:28
Baby It's You
Toni Smith
3:30
Black Widow Blues
Townes Van Zandt
2:25
Represent
Trick Daddy
3:38
Heathens
twenty one pilots
3:15
Pick Up The Phone
TyreseLudacrisR. Kelly
4:53
With You in My Head
UNKLE
5:11
Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon
Urge Overkill
3:08
The Lions and the Cucumber
Vampire Sound Inc
5:12
Jonathan Low
Vampire Weekend
3:33
Jai Ho
Various Artists
5:17
Justify My Love
VitaAshanti
5:35
I Will Always Love You
Whitney Houston
4:23
Men In Black
Will Smith
3:46
Lullaby of Broadway
Wini Shaw
7:40
All I Need
Within Temptation
4:50
Gang Up
Wiz Khalifa2 ChainzYoung ThugPnb Rock
3:51
See You Again
Wiz KhalifaCharlie Puth
3:49
Go Hard or Go Home
Wiz KhalifaFrench MontanaTy Dolla $ignTrey Songz
4:15
Go Hard Or Go Home
Wiz KhalifaIggy Azalea
3:52
The Lonely Shepherd
Zamfir
4:20
I Don’t Wanna Live Forever
ZAYNTaylor Swift
4:05
