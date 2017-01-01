Саундтрек твоей игры

Композиции, звучащие на радио в GTA в стилях funk, new jack swing, classic rock, dub/reggae/dancehall, country, rare groove/funk, east coast hip hop/golden age hip hop, west coast hip hop/gangsta rap, alternative rock/alternative metal/heavy metal/grunge, chicago house, acid house, deep house.
I Need a Rhythm
28th Street Crew
6:21
I Don't Give a Fuck
2Pac feat. Pogo
4:19
Voodoo Ray
A Guy Called Gerald
4:25
Don't Be Afraid
Aaron Hall
5:18
Murder Rap
Above The Law
4:14
A Horse With No Name
America
4:07
The Letter That Johnny Walker Read
Asleep at the Wheel
3:13
King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown
Augustus Pablo
2:28
Here I Come
Barrington Levy
3:43
Poison
Bell Biv DeVoe
4:21
Warm It Up, Kane
Big Daddy Kane
4:14
White Wedding
Billy Idol
4:12
The Vapors
Biz Markie
4:36
Don't Let It Go To Your Head
Black Harmony
7:18
Great Train Robbery
Black Uhuru
5:53
Don't Be Cruel
Bobby Brown
6:46
Hot Pants
Bobby Byrd
2:28
I Know You Got Soul
Bobby Byrd
4:40
Green Onions
Booker T. & the M.G.'s
2:52
Smokin'
Boston
4:19
Motownphilly
Boyz II Men
3:55
Brand Nubian
Brand Nubian
4:37
Batty Rider
Buju Banton
3:54
Candy
Cameo
5:45
Express Yourself
Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band
3:50
Hood Took Me Under
Compton's Most Wanted
3:39
Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man
Conway Twitty & Loretta Lynn
2:30
White Room
Cream
5:02
Green River
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:34
How I Could Just Kill a Man
Cypress Hill
4:07
Guerillas in tha Mist
Da Lench Mob
4:25
Mother
Danzig
3:24
Somebody Up There Likes Me
David Bowie
6:32
Let It Whip
Dazz Band
4:43
Revolution
Dennis Brown
5:02
Personal Jesus
Depeche Mode
4:53
One Step Forward
Desert Rose Band
3:25
Deep Cover
Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg
4:16
Nuthin' but a G Thang
Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg
3:58
Fuck Wit Dre Day
Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg, Jewell & RBX
4:53
Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn
Eazy-E
3:41
Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys
Ed Bruce
3:20
Two Tickets to Paradise
Eddie Money
3:57
I Love a Rainy Night
Eddie Rabbitt
3:07
My Lovin'
En Vogue
4:40
I Know You Got Soul
Eric B. & Rakim
4:43
The Morning After
Fallout
7:12
Yum Yum
Fatback Band
3:29
Can You Feel It
Fingers Inc.
5:32
Slow Ride
Foghat
8:13
Your Love
Frankie Knuckles
6:43
B.Y.S.
Gang Starr
3:06
You Dropped A Bomb On Me
Gap Band
5:07
Loopzilla
George Clinton
8:53
Tainted Love
Gloria Jones
2:15
Some Kind of Wonderful
Grand Funk Railroad
3:21
Welcome to the Jungle
Guns N' Roses
4:33
Groove Me
Guy
4:30
Hey Good Lookin'
Hank Williams
2:53
Barracuda
Heart
4:21
Get Down to It
Humble Pie
3:24
Sidewalk Killer
I-Roy
3:41
It Was A Good Day
Ice Cube
4:20
Check Yo Self
Ice Cube feat. Das EFX
3:54
The Payback
James Brown
7:36
Funky President
James Brown
4:08
Been Caught Stealing
Jane's Addiction
3:30
Amos Moses
Jerry Reed
2:17
Woman to Woman
Joe Cocker
4:26
Promised Land
Joe Smooth
5:00
Rub You the Right Way
Johnny Gill
5:46
Odyssey
Johnny Harris
5:44
Make My Body Rock
Jomanda
8:04
Queen of Hearts
Juice Newton
3:26
La Raza
Kid Frost
3:26
Strutter
Kiss
3:09
Hollywood Swinging
Kool & the Gang
3:27
Road To The Riches
Kool G Rap & DJ Polo
5:17
Pretend We're Dead
L7
3:53
Fantastic Voyage
Lakeside
6:11
Cult of Personality
Living Colour
4:53
Rock Me Again and Again
Lyn Collins
3:26
Think
Lyn Collins
3:20
Free Bird
Lynyrd Skynyrd
9:04
Cross The Tracks
Maceo & The Macks
3:16
I Chase The Devil
Max Romeo & The Upsetters
3:24
Always Wanting You
Merle Haggard
3:06
Make The World Go Away
Mickey Gilley
2:38
Express Yourself
N.W.A
4:27
Alwayz Into Somethin'
N.W.A
4:25
Funky Worm
Ohio Players
2:39
Love Rollercoaster
Ohio Players
4:49
Hellraiser
Ozzy Osbourne
4:51
Three Cigarettes In An Ashtray
Patsy Cline
2:13
Bam Bam
Pliers
4:03
Movin' On Up
Primal Scream
3:44
Rebel Without A Pause
Public Enemy
5:02
Killing in the Name
Rage Against the Machine
5:13
Sensitivity
Ralph Tresvant
4:39
Break 4 Love
Raze
5:25
Drum Pan Sound
Reggie Stepper
3:23
Cold Blooded
Rick James
5:56
It Takes Two
Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock
4:45
Young Turks
Rod Stewart
5:02
West Coast Poplock
Ronnie Hudson & The Street People
5:25
Running Away
Roy Ayers
3:10
So You Like What You See
Samuelle
4:57
Wicked Inna Bed
Shabba Ranks
3:31
So Much Trouble In My Mind
Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul
6:17
Children's Story
Slick Rick
3:58
Rusty Cage
Soundgarden
4:25
The Godfather
Spoonie Gee
4:49
Plush
Stone Temple Pilots
5:10
I'm So Into You
SWV
4:37
Rock Creek Park
The Blackbyrds
4:30
It's Funky Enough
The D.O.C.
4:28
Between the Sheets
The Isley Brothers
5:38
The Grunt
The J.B.'s
3:31
Bed of Rose's
The Statler Brothers
2:24
New York City
The Statler Brothers
2:50
Fools Gold
The Stone Roses
9:55
Weekend
The Todd Terry Project
4:06
Eminence Front
The Who
5:39
I Got the Feeling
Today
3:46
Runnin' Down a Dream
Tom Petty
4:52
The Ghetto
Too $hort
5:02
Funky Kingston
Toots & the Maytals
4:53
Pressure Drop
Toots & the Maytals
3:41
Hold the Line
Toto
3:59
Critical Beatdown
Ultramagnetic MC's
3:42
Low Rider
War
3:13
All My Ex's Live in Texas
Whitey Shafer
3:19
Crazy
Willie Nelson
3:57
Armagideon Time
Willie Williams
5:08
New Jack Swing
Wreckx-N-Effect
3:36
I Can Make You Dance
Zapp
3:59
