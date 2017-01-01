Главная
Rock | Hard Rock | Punk Rock (Part 3)
Go Down
ACDC
5:19
There's Gonna Be Some Rockin'
ACDC
3:18
High Voltage
ACDC
4:19
Heatseeker
ACDC
3:49
The Jack
ACDC
5:48
Kicked In The Teeth
ACDC
3:54
Touch Too Much
ACDC
4:25
Hard As A Rock
ACDC
4:31
Whole Lotta Rosie
ACDC
5:22
Jailbreak
ACDC
4:41
Let's Get It Up
ACDC
3:51
Moneytalks
ACDC
3:46
Safe In New York City
ACDC
3:59
Live Wire
ACDC
5:46
Ride On
ACDC
5:49
Give It Up
ACDC
3:54
Night Prowler
ACDC
6:17
Dog Eat Dog
ACDC
3:33
She's Got Balls
ACDC
4:49
Ballbreaker
ACDC
4:30
School Days
ACDC
5:23
Back In Black
ACDC
4:15
Stand Up
ACDC
3:51
Big Gun
ACDC
4:25
Stiff Upper Lip
ACDC
3:34
Deuces Are Wild
Aerosmith
3:32
Dude
Aerosmith
4:23
Janie`s Got A Gun
Aerosmith
5:26
The Other Side
Aerosmith
4:05
Rag Doll
Aerosmith
4:24
Livin` On The Edge
Aerosmith
6:20
Young Lust
Aerosmith
4:19
Love In An Elevator
Aerosmith
5:21
It Ain't Over Till It's Over
Airbourne
3:17
Black Dog Barking
Airbourne
3:01
Hungry
Airbourne
2:56
Back On The Bottle
Airbourne
3:50
Women On Top
Airbourne
3:47
Cochise
Audioslave
3:42
Until We Fall
Audioslave
3:50
Out Of Exile
Audioslave
4:51
Moth
Audioslave
4:57
Your Time Has Come
Audioslave
4:15
Set It Off
Audioslave
4:23
Snowblind
Black Sabbath
5:27
The Wizard
Black Sabbath
4:23
Electric Funeral
Black Sabbath
4:48
Hole In The Sky
Black Sabbath
3:59
Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath
6:19
Lord Of This World
Black Sabbath
5:27
Never Say Die
Black Sabbath
3:49
Paranoid
Black Sabbath
2:49
Supernaut
Black Sabbath
4:43
Tired Of The Rain
Black Stone Cherry
3:15
Blind Man
Black Stone Cherry
3:39
Get Up, Stand Up
Bob Marley
3:18
One Love
Bob Marley
3:16
I Shot The Sheriff
Bob Marley
4:40
You Had Me From Hello
Bon Jovi
3:45
Who Says You Can't Go Home
Bon Jovi
4:40
I Want To Be Loved
Bon Jovi
3:49
I'd Die For You
Bon Jovi
4:30
I'll Sleep When I'm Dead
Bon Jovi
4:39
Born To Be My Baby
Bon Jovi
4:39
In These Arms
Bon Jovi
5:19
Little Bit Of Soul
Bon Jovi
5:46
Unbreakable
Bon Jovi
3:47
Livin' On A Prayer
Bon Jovi
4:05
Undivided
Bon Jovi
3:49
Sympathy
Bon Jovi
5:24
Right Side Of Wrong
Bon Jovi
5:48
Ridin'
Buckcherry
3:42
Rose
Buckcherry
3:54
Everything
Buckcherry
4:24
Arms Around Your Love
Chris Cornell
3:34
Billie Jean
Chris Cornell
4:41
Climbing up the Wall
Chris Cornell
4:48
Imagine
Chris Cornell
4:06
Hotel California
Chris Cornell
5:03
Like a Stone
Chris Cornell
4:04
Seasons
Chris Cornell
5:47
No Particular Place To Go
Chuck Berry
2:45
Wee Wee Hours
Chuck Berry
3:05
School Days
Chuck Berry
2:44
Nadine
Chuck Berry
2:35
Moonage Daydream
David Bowie
4:39
Sorrow
David Bowie
2:55
Rebel Rebel
David Bowie
4:30
Starman
David Bowie
4:14
The Jean Genie
David Bowie
4:05
The Man Who Sold The World
David Bowie
3:59
Ziggy Stardust
David Bowie
3:14
Blue Jean
David Bowie
3:12
Heroes
David Bowie
3:33
Hallo Spaceboy
David Bowie
4:29
I Can't Give Everything Away
David Bowie
4:24
I'm Afraid Of Americans
David Bowie
4:25
Jump They Say
David Bowie
3:54
Lazarus
David Bowie
4:06
New Killer Star
David Bowie
3:45
Where Does Go When It Dies
Def Leppard
4:05
Animal
Def Leppard
4:06
All I Want Is Everything
Def Leppard
5:20
From The Inside
Def Leppard
4:14
Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad
Def Leppard
5:21
Poor Some Sugar On Me
Def Leppard
4:28
Love Bites
Def Leppard
5:49
Sorrow Is A Woman
Def Leppard
3:55
Too Late For Love
Def Leppard
4:28
Behind The Wheel
Depeche Mode
4:15
Just Can't Get Enough
Depeche Mode
3:43
Everything Counts
Depeche Mode
4:01
Strangelove
Depeche Mode
3:50
Dream On
Depeche Mode
3:43
Prisoner's Song
Dropkick Murphys
2:47
The Boys Are Back
Dropkick Murphys
3:20
Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ya
Dropkick Murphys
3:54
My Immortal
Evanescence
4:22
All That I'm Living For
Evanescence
3:50
Breathe No More [Live]
Evanescence
3:33
Bring Me To Life
Evanescence
3:55
Everybody's Fool
Evanescence
3:15
Everybody's Fool [Live]
Evanescence
3:40
Hello
Evanescence
3:40
Lithium
Evanescence
3:46
All My Life
Foo Fighters
4:24
My Hero
Foo Fighters
4:19
This is a Call
Foo Fighters
3:54
Word Forward
Foo Fighters
3:48
Long Road to Ruin
Foo Fighters
3:48
Basket Case
Green Day
3:01
Hitchin' A Ride
Green Day
2:51
21 Guns
Green Day
5:22
Ordinary World
Green Day
3:01
Minority
Green Day
2:48
When I Come Around
Green Day
2:58
Still Breathing
Green Day
3:44
Dust N' Bones
Guns N' Roses
5:00
Catcher In The Rye
Guns N' Roses
5:53
Mr. Brownstone
Guns N' Roses
3:48
Since I Don't Have You
Guns N' Roses
4:19
Out Ta Get Me
Guns N' Roses
4:23
Patience
Guns N' Roses
5:55
Sweet Child O' Mine
Guns N' Roses
5:55
The Garden
Guns N' Roses
5:24
Welcome To The Jungle
Guns N' Roses
4:31
Yesterdays
Guns N' Roses
3:16
Better
Guns N' Roses
4:58
Chinese Democracy
Guns N' Roses
4:43
Hair Of The Dog
Guns N' Roses
3:54
Move To The City
Guns N' Roses
3:42
Look what you've done
Jet
3:50
Falling Away From Me
Korn
4:29
Here To Stay
Korn
4:32
Shoots And Ladders
Korn
5:22
Word Up!
Korn
2:49
Twisted Transistor
Korn
4:14
Throw Me Away
Korn
4:43
All in the Family
Korn
4:48
Counting On Me
Korn
4:49
Did My Time
Korn
4:06
Evolution
Korn
3:39
Got The Life
Korn
3:45
Ten Years Gone
Led Zeppelin
6:28
Celebration Day
Led Zeppelin
3:29
Black Dog
Led Zeppelin
4:59
Going to California
Led Zeppelin
3:31
Good Times Bad Times
Led Zeppelin
2:48
Friends
Led Zeppelin
3:46
Royal Orleans
Led Zeppelin
2:58
Tangerine
Led Zeppelin
2:57
Dazed and Confused
Led Zeppelin
6:26
From The Inside
Linkin Park
2:55
Enth E Nd
Linkin Park
4:00
Frgt 10
Linkin Park
3:32
Leave Out All The Rest
Linkin Park
3:29
Numb
Linkin Park
3:07
Pushing Me Away
Linkin Park
3:11
Somewhere I Belong
Linkin Park
3:34
Breaking The Habit
Linkin Park
3:16
Dirt Off Your Shoulder Lying From You
Linkin Park & Jay-Z
4:04
The Unforgiven
Metallica
6:27
Motorbreath
Metallica
3:08
Last Caress Green Hell
Metallica
3:29
So What
Metallica
3:08
Fuel
Metallica
4:29
Born To Raise Hell
Motorhead
4:58
Dead Men Tell No Tales
Motorhead
3:05
One Night Stand
Motorhead
3:07
Shine
Motorhead
3:11
Rock'n'roll
Motorhead
3:49
Ace Of Spades
Motorhead
2:47
Boogeyman
Motorhead
3:07
Bomber
Motorhead
3:46
Rape Me
Nirvana
2:49
About A Girl
Nirvana
2:46
All Apologies
Nirvana
3:45
Smells Like Teen Spirit
Nirvana
5:00
The Man Who Sold The World
Nirvana
3:50
Where Did You Sleep Last Night
Nirvana
5:02
Just Go
Papa Roach
2:56
...To Be Loved
Papa Roach
3:01
Had Enough
Papa Roach
4:14
Hollywood Whore
Papa Roach
3:55
She Loves Me Not
Papa Roach
3:31
Let The Flames Begin
Paramore
3:18
Misery Business
Paramore
3:31
Never Let This Go
Paramore
3:40
That's What You Get
Paramore
3:40
Where The Lines Overlap
Paramore
3:18
Jeremy
Pearl Jam
5:20
Once
Pearl Jam
3:16
Spin The Black Circle
Pearl Jam
2:49
Nothing as It Seems
Pearl Jam
5:21
Animal
Pearl Jam
2:47
Not For You
Pearl Jam
5:53
Save You
Pearl Jam
3:55
Better Man
Pearl Jam
4:28
State Of Love And Trust
Pearl Jam
3:43
Dissident
Pearl Jam
3:34
Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town
Pearl Jam
3:15
Breath
Pearl Jam
5:24
Hail, Hail
Pearl Jam
3:44
Given to Fly
Pearl Jam
4:01
I Got Id
Pearl Jam
4:51
Last Kiss
Pearl Jam
3:17
Man of the Hour
Pearl Jam
3:45
Slave To The Wage
Placebo
4:06
Special K
Placebo
3:50
Slleping With Ghosts
Placebo
4:40
Summer's Gone
Placebo
3:07
Taste In Men
Placebo
4:15
Ashtray Heart
Placebo
3:32
Bruise Pristine
Placebo
3:34
For What It's Worth
Placebo
2:47
Infra-Red
Placebo
3:16
Every You Every Me
Placebo
3:33
Follow The Cops Back
Placebo
4:39
One of a Kind
Placebo
3:20
Nancy Boy
Placebo
3:45
Slacker Bitch
Placebo
3:17
Radio Ga Ga
Queen
5:48
Crazy Little Thing Called Love
Queen
2:44
Don't Stop Me Now (Freddie Mer
Queen
3:30
A Kind of Magic
Queen
4:25
I Want it All
Queen
4:01
Heaven for Everyone (Roger Tay
Queen
4:43
Killer Queen
Queen
3:00
I Want to Break Free
Queen
4:19
Seven Seas of Rhye
Queen
2:46
One Vision
Queen
4:05
We Are the Champions (Freddie
Queen
3:01
You're My Best Friend (John De
Queen
2:51
Under Pressure
Queen and David Bowie
4:05
Otherside
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:15
Parallel universe
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:29
Soul to squeeze
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:50
Blood Hands
Royal Blood
3:07
Little Monster
Royal Blood
3:34
Ten Tonne Skeleton
Royal Blood
3:07
You Can Be So Cruel
Royal Blood
2:44
Lonely Nights
Scorpions
4:51
Maybe I Maybe You
Scorpions
3:32
Make It Real
Scorpions
3:50
Rhythm Of Love
Scorpions
3:48
The Game Of Life
Scorpions
4:04
When The Smoke Going Down
Scorpions
3:51
Bad Boys Running Wild
Scorpions
3:55
Believe In Love
Scorpions
5:22
Blackout
Scorpions
3:48
Dust In The Wind
Scorpions
3:49
Coast To Coast
Scorpions
4:43
Coming Home
Scorpions
5:00
Humanity
Scorpions
5:25
Baby Can't Drive
Slash
3:20
By the Sword
Slash
4:51
Crucify The Dead
Slash
4:04
Ghost
Slash
3:43
Promise
Slash
4:40
Gotten
Slash
5:02
Nothing to Say
Slash
5:26
Starlight
Slash
5:26
World On Fire
Slash
4:31
Communication Breakdown
Slash ft Myles Kennedy
3:02
Til We Die
Slipknot
5:45
Can't Stand Losing You
Sting & The Police
3:00
De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da
Sting & The Police
4:05
Don't Stand So Close To Me
Sting & The Police
3:56
Englishman In New York
Sting & The Police
4:25
Every Breath You Take
Sting & The Police
3:34
Message In A Bottle
Sting & The Police
4:42
Fragile
Sting & The Police
3:51
Old School Hollywood
System Of A Down
2:58
She's Like Heroin
System Of A Down
2:45
Revenga
System Of A Down
3:49
Stealing Society
System Of A Down
2:59
The Metro
System Of A Down
2:58
Attack
System Of A Down
3:07
Toxicity
System Of A Down
3:40
Aerials
System Of A Down
3:54
Vicinity Of Obscenity
System Of A Down
2:48
U-Fig
System Of A Down
2:56
Violent Pornography
System Of A Down
3:32
Deer Dance
System Of A Down
2:55
Atwa
System Of A Down
2:56
Highway Song
System Of A Down
3:14
Forest
System Of A Down
4:01
Know
System Of A Down
2:57
Lonely Day
System Of A Down
2:47
The Title
The Author
3:40
Shot At the Night
The Killers
4:01
Come Out And Play
The Offspring
3:17
The Kid's Arent Alright
The Offspring
3:00
The Meaning Of Life
The Offspring
2:55
Miss You
The Rolling Stones
4:49
Respectable
The Rolling Stones
3:07
Brown Sugar
The Rolling Stones
3:49
Mixed Emotions
The Rolling Stones
4:00
Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love
Van Halen
4:43
It's About Time
Van Halen
4:15
And The Cradle Will Rock...
Van Halen
3:34
Jamie's Cryin'
Van Halen
3:29
Jump
Van Halen
4:20
Dance The Night Away
Van Halen
3:08
Panama
Van Halen
3:32
Poundcake
Van Halen
5:20
Hot For Teacher
Van Halen
4:43
Francine
ZZ Top
3:31
Just Got Paid
ZZ Top
4:25
Blue Jean Blues
ZZ Top
4:41
La Grange
ZZ Top
3:50
Backdoor Love Affair
ZZ Top
3:15
