Marco Polo

Это почти образ жизни. От обуви до сигарет. Специальная подборка, в основном состоящая из рока, для одноименных пабов, которая создаст ощущение жизни на легке и в то же время наполнит амбициями. Alice Cooper, Вo Diddley, Guns N' Roses, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley, The Kinks, The Who и прочий салат.
Tell It Like It Is
Aaron Neville
3:01
Highway To Hell
Ac Dc
3:28
Walk This Way
Aerosmith
3:41
Sweet Emotion
Aerosmith
4:34
Dream On
Aerosmith
4:25
Let's Stay Together
Al Green
3:18
Love And Happiness
Al Green
5:03
Take Me To The River
Al Green
3:45
School's Out
Alice Cooper
3:29
I'm Eighteen
Alice Cooper
3:00
I Never Loved A Man
Aretha Franklin
2:44
Chain Of Fools
Aretha Franklin
2:46
Respect
Aretha Franklin
2:27
Do Right Woman, Do Right Man
Aretha Franklin
3:16
The Thrill Is Gone
B.B. King
5:24
Freda Payne
Band Of Gold
2:53
Money
Barrett Strong
2:37
Stand By Me
Ben E. King
2:58
Piece Of My Heart
Big Brother & The Holding Company
4:15
Shake, Rattle & Roll
Big Joe Turner
2:58
September Gurls
Big Star
2:49
Thirteen
Big Star
2:34
Rock Around The Clock
Bill Haley And His Comets
2:07
Ain't No Sunshine
Bill Withers
2:05
Lean On Me
Bill Withers
4:17
Paranoid
Black Sabbath
2:52
Call Me
Blondie
3:32
Heart Of Glass
Blondie
4:10
One Way Or Another
Blondie
3:28
(Dont Fear) The Reaper
Blue Oyster Cult
3:46
Who Do You Love
Bo Diddley
2:30
I'm A Man
Bo Diddley
2:59
Bo Diddley
Bo Diddley
2:43
Blowin' In The Wind
Bob Dylan
2:48
Knockin On Heavens Door
Bob Dylan
2:32
Highway 61 Revisited
Bob Dylan
3:30
Like A Rolling Stone
Bob Dylan
6:10
Positively 4Th Street
Bob Dylan
3:55
Subterranean Homesick Blues
Bob Dylan
2:21
Tangled Up In Blue
Bob Dylan
5:41
I Shot The Sheriff
Bob Marley
4:40
Get Up Stand Up
Bob Marley
3:19
No Woman No Cry
Bob Marley
3:46
Redemption Song
Bob Marley And The Wailers
3:49
Ode To Billy Joe
Bobbie Gentry
4:14
Mack The Knife
Bobby Darin
3:25
I Fought The Law
Bobby Fuller Four
2:19
I Cant Make You Love Me
Bonnie Raitt
5:32
Green Onions
Booker T. & The M.G.S
2:51
More Than A Feeling
Boston
4:47
Rainy Night In Georgia
Brook Benton
3:46
Thunder Road
Bruce Springsteen
4:50
Born In The U.S.A
Bruce Springsteen
4:38
Born To Run
Bruce Springsteen
4:30
Peggy Sue
Buddy Holly
2:30
Everyday
Buddy Holly And The Crickets
2:07
That'll Be The Day
Buddy Holly And The Crickets
2:17
Not Fade Away
Buddy Holly And The Crickets
2:22
For What It's Worth
Buffalo Springfield
2:39
Blue Suede Shoes
Carl Perkins
2:15
It's Too Late
Carole King
3:53
We've Only Just Begun
Carpenters
3:07
Surrender
Cheap Trick
4:46
Good Times
Chic
8:14
The Twist
Chubby Checker
2:36
Johnny B. Goode
Chuck Berry
2:42
Sweet Little Sixteen
Chuck Berry
3:03
Roll Over Beethoven
Chuck Berry
2:24
Maybellene
Chuck Berry
2:22
Rock And Roll Music
Chuck Berry
2:33
Brown Eyed Handsome Man
Chuck Berry
2:18
London Calling
Clash
3:20
Crossroads
Cream
4:18
Sunshine Of Your Love
Cream
4:13
White Room
Cream
5:03
Fortunate Son
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:19
Proud Mary
Creedence Clearwater Revival
3:09
Bad Moon Rising
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:21
Who'll Stop The Rain
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:28
Suite Judy Blue Eyes
Crosby Stills And Nash
7:23
Ohio
Crosby Stills Nash And Young
3:06
Ziggy Stardust
David Bowie
3:13
Young Americans
David Bowie
5:13
Changes
David Bowie
3:37
Heroes
David Bowie
6:10
Runaway
Del Shannon
2:21
Dream On
Depeche Mode
3:51
Enjoy the Silence
Depeche Mode
4:18
Personal Jesus
Depeche Mode
4:56
Layla
Derek And The Dominos
7:05
Runaround Sue
Dion
2:34
The Wanderer
Dion
2:42
Walk On By
Dionne Warwick
2:52
Jolene
Dolly Parton
2:42
The Boys Of Summer
Don Henley
4:47
I Feel Love
Donna Summer
5:52
Hot Stuff
Donna Summer
4:50
I'm Shipping Up To Boston
Dropkick Murphys
2:33
Son Of A Preacher Man
Dusty Springfield
2:27
You Don't Have To Say You Love Me
Dusty Springfield
2:49
That's The Way Of The World
Earth Wind & Fire
5:45
Summertime Blues
Eddie Cochran
1:57
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
Elton John
3:16
Tiny Dancer
Elton John
6:17
Candle In The Wind
Elton John
3:50
Rocket Man
Elton John
4:45
(What's So Funny About) Peace, Love And Understanding
Elvis Costello
3:32
Watching The Detectives
Elvis Costello
3:45
Alison
Elvis Costello
3:25
Jailhouse Rock
Elvis Presley
2:29
Can't Help Falling In Love
Elvis Presley
3:04
Blue Suede Shoes
Elvis Presley
2:03
All Shook Up
Elvis Presley
1:58
Love Me Tender
Elvis Presley
2:46
Suspicious Minds
Elvis Presley
7:41
Don't Be Cruel
Elvis Presley
2:04
That's All Right
Elvis Presley
1:57
Mystery Train
Elvis Presley
2:30
Hound Dog
Elvis Presley
2:18
Heartbreak Hotel
Elvis Presley
2:07
Tears In Heaven
Eric Clapton
4:32
Sweet Dreams
Eurythmics
3:31
Blueberry Hill
Fats Domino
2:21
Ain't That A Shame
Fats Domino
2:26
Go Your Own Way
Fleetwood Mac
3:37
Rhiannon
Fleetwood Mac
4:13
The Pretender
Foo Fighters
4:29
D.O.A.
Foo Fighters
4:16
My Hero
Foo Fighters
4:19
Learn To Fly
Foo Fighters
3:56
I Want To Know What Love Is
Foreigner
4:54
Why Do Fools Fall In Love
Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers
2:17
One Nation Under A Groove
Funkadelic
7:29
Be Bop A Lula
Gene Vincent
2:34
My Sweet Lord
George Harrison
4:40
He Stopped Loving Her Today
George Jones
3:20
Midnight Train To Georgia
Gladys Knight And The Pips
4:40
By The Time I Get To Phoenix
Glen Campbell
2:45
Wichita Lineman
Glen Campbell
3:06
I Will Survive
Gloria Gaynor
3:16
Wake Me Up When September Ends
Green Day
4:45
Boulevard Of Broken Dreams
Green Day
4:20
Holiday
Green Day
3:52
Welcome To The Jungle
Guns N' Roses
4:33
Paradise City
Guns N' Roses
6:46
Sweet Child O' Mine
Guns N' Roses
5:56
Spoonful
Howlin' Wolf
2:44
Smokestack Lightnin'
Howlin' Wolf
3:08
Lust For Life
Iggy Pop
5:13
River Deep Mountain High
Ike And Tina Turner
3:41
Shout
Isley Brothers
4:28
(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher And Higher
Jackie Wilson
2:57
Lonely Teardrops
Jackie Wilson
2:40
Running On Empty
Jackson Browne
5:30
It's A Man's, Man's, Man's World
James Brown
2:47
Say It Loud
James Brown
2:46
I Got You
James Brown
2:48
Please Please Please
James Brown
2:45
Papa's Got A Brand New Bag
James Brown
2:07
Get Up (I Feel Like Being A) Sex Machine
James Brown
5:18
Fire And Rain
James Taylor
3:24
Me And Bobby Mcgee
Janis Joplin
4:31
Somebody To Love
Jefferson Airplane
3:01
White Rabbit
Jefferson Airplane
2:33
For Your Precious Love
Jerry Butler
2:40
Whole Lotta Shakinâ´ Goingâ´ On
Jerry Lee Lewis
2:51
Little Wing
Jimi Hendrix
2:27
The Wind Cries Mary
Jimi Hendrix
3:20
Foxey Lady
Jimi Hendrix
3:18
Purple Haze
Jimi Hendrix
2:50
The Harder They Come
Jimmy Cliff
3:08
Many Rivers To Cross
Jimmy Cliff
3:02
I Love Rock 'n Roll
Joan Jett
2:55
Boom Boom
John Lee Hooker
2:28
Imagine
John Lennon
3:04
Pink Houses
John Mellencamp
4:44
I Walk The Line
Johnny Cash
2:46
Ring Of Fire
Johnny Cash
2:37
Folsom Prison Blues
Johnny Cash
2:45
Help Me
Joni Mitchell
3:22
Free Man In Paris
Joni Mitchell
3:03
Love Will Tear Us Apart
Joy Division
3:25
Lady Marmelade
Labelle
3:56
Jim Dandy
Lavern Baker
2:13
Stairway To Heaven
Led Zeppelin
8:03
Heartbreaker
Led Zeppelin
4:14
Kashmir
Led Zeppelin
8:28
Ramble On
Led Zeppelin
4:24
Black Dog
Led Zeppelin
4:57
Walk Away Renee
Left Banke
2:42
The Loco Motion
Little Eva
2:26
Long Tall Sally
Little Richard
2:08
Tutti Frutti
Little Richard
2:25
The Girl Can't Help It
Little Richard
2:31
Keep A Knockin'
Little Richard
2:12
Good Golly Miss Molly
Little Richard
2:35
Stagger Lee
Lloyd Price
2:52
Walk On The Wild Side
Lou Reed
4:09
Alone Again Or
Love
3:14
Sweet Home Alabama
Lynyrd Skynyrd
4:46
Free Bird
Lynyrd Skynyrd
9:10
Like A Prayer
Madonna
5:41
Dancing In The Streets
Martha Reeves And The Vandellas
2:38
Nowhere To Run
Martha Reeves And The Vandellas
2:52
Whats Going On
Marvin Gaye
3:52
Lets Get It On
Marvin Gaye
4:52
Sexual Healing
Marvin Gaye
3:58
I Heard It Through The Grapevine
Marvin Gaye
3:12
Nothing Else Matters
Metallica
6:29
Whiskey In The Jar
Metallica
5:04
Mama Said
Metallica
5:20
The Unforgiven II
Metallica
6:36
Beat It
Michael Jackson
4:14
Billie Jean
Michael Jackson
4:57
Devil With A Blue Dress On, Good Golly Miss Molly
Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels
3:34
All The Young Dudes
Mott The Hoople
3:32
Got My Mojo Working
Muddy Waters
2:52
Hoochie Coochie Man
Muddy Waters
2:48
Rollin' Stone
Muddy Waters
3:08
Mannish Boy
Muddy Waters
2:58
Unintended
Muse
3:57
Muscle Museum
Muse
4:24
Rockin' In The Free World
Neil Young
3:40
Cortez The Killer
Neil Young
7:31
Heart Of Gold
Neil Young
3:07
Bizarre Love Triangle
New Order
4:22
Personality Crisis
New York Dolls
3:43
Come As You Are
Nirvana
3:39
Smells Like Teen Spirit
Nirvana
5:04
In Bloom
Nirvana
4:15
All Apologies
Nirvana
3:49
Spirit In The Sky
Norman Greenbaum
3:58
(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay
Otis Redding
2:41
I've Been Loving You Too Long
Otis Redding
2:57
Try A Little Tenderness
Otis Redding
3:51
Hey Ya
Outkast
3:55
I Fall To Pieces
Patsy Cline
2:48
Crazy
Patsy Cline
2:43
Dancing Barefoot
Patti Smith
4:17
Maybe I'm Amazed
Paul Mccartney
3:54
Kicks
Paul Revere & The Raiders
2:24
Graceland
Paul Simon
4:47
Summer Babe
Pavement
3:16
When A Man Loves A Woman
Percy Sledge
2:57
Another Brick In The Wall Part 2
Pink Floyd
4:00
Comfortably Numb
Pink Floyd
6:24
Wish You Were Here
Pink Floyd
5:19
Meds
Placebo
3:31
Purple Rain
Prince
8:40
Sign 'o' The Times
Prince
3:43
Little Red Corvette
Prince
4:57
When Doves Cry
Prince
3:48
Kiss
Prince
3:46
A Whiter Shade Of Pale
Procol Harum
4:04
We Will Rock You
Queen
2:02
Bohemian Rhapsody
Queen
5:54
Under Pressure
Queen Featuring David Bowie
4:08
96 Tears
Question Mark & The Mysterians
3:00
I Believe I Can Fly
R Kelly
5:20
Losing My Religion
R.E.M.
4:29
Radio Free Europe
R.E.M.
4:05
Paranoid Android
Radiohead
6:23
Fake Plastic Trees
Radiohead
4:50
Sail Away
Randy Newman
2:52
Hit The Road Jack
Ray Charles
1:58
I Can't Stop Loving You
Ray Charles
4:13
What'd I Say Parts I & Ii
Ray Charles
6:28
I Got A Woman
Ray Charles
2:54
Georgia On My Mind
Ray Charles
3:39
The Zephyr Song
Red Hot Chili Peppers
3:52
Aeroplane
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:44
By The Way
Red Hot Chili Peppers
3:37
Don't Forget Me
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:37
Under The Bridge
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:26
Give It Away
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:43
Super Freak
Rick James
3:19
You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'
Righteous Brothers
3:45
La Bamba
Ritchie Valens
2:03
Feel
Robbie Williams
3:43
Supreme
Robbie Williams
4:15
No Regrets
Robbie Williams
4:43
Come Undone
Robbie Williams
3:54
Killing Me Softly With His Song
Roberta Flack
4:48
Da Ya Think I'm Sexy
Rod Stewart
5:29
Maggie May
Rod Stewart
5:17
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction
Rolling Stones
3:42
Sympathy For The Devil
Rolling Stones
6:24
Oh Pretty Woman
Roy Orbison
3:33
Only The Lonely
Roy Orbison
2:29
In Dreams
Roy Orbison
2:52
Crying
Roy Orbison
2:48
Walk This Way
Run Dmc
5:11
Push It
Salt-N-Pepa
3:30
Soul Man
Sam & Dave
2:37
Cupid
Sam Cooke
2:38
A Change Is Gonna Come
Sam Cooke
3:14
Wonderful World
Sam Cooke
3:01
You Send Me
Sam Cooke
2:45
I Put A Spell On You
Screamin' Jay Hawkins
2:27
The Boxer
Simon & Garfunkel
5:09
The Sounds Of Silence
Simon & Garfunkel
3:03
Nothing Compares 2 U
Sinead O'connor
5:10
Snuff
Slipknot
4:36
Family Affair
Sly & The Family Stone
3:04
Hot Fun In The Summertime
Sly & The Family Stone
2:38
Thank You
Sly & The Family Stone
4:49
Dance To The Music
Sly & The Family Stone
2:59
Stand!
Sly & The Family Stone
3:06
Everyday People
Sly & The Family Stone
2:22
Ooo Baby Baby
Smokey Robinson
2:44
Shop Around
Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
2:44
The Tracks Of My Tears
Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
3:01
Everybody Needs Somebody To Love
Solomon Burke
2:44
I Got You Babe
Sonny & Cher
3:10
Born To Be Wild
Steppenwolf
3:30
Higher Ground
Stevie Wonder
3:44
You Are The Sunshine Of My Life
Stevie Wonder
2:58
Living For The City
Stevie Wonder
3:41
Superstition
Stevie Wonder
4:29
Through Glass
Stone Sour
4:42
Marquee Moon
Television
10:47
Whipping Post
The Allman Brothers Band
5:16
Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood
The Animals
2:27
House Of The Rising Sun
The Animals
4:29
We Gotta Get Out Of This Place
The Animals
3:13
Rock Lobster
The B-52's
4:54
Love Shack
The B-52S
5:22
The Weight
The Band
4:40
In My Room
The Beach Boys
2:14
Caroline, No
The Beach Boys
2:52
God Only Knows
The Beach Boys
2:53
Sloop John B
The Beach Boys
3:01
Good Vibrations
The Beach Boys
3:38
California Girls
The Beach Boys
2:46
Don't Worry Baby
The Beach Boys
2:49
Something
The Beatles
3:03
I Want To Hold Your Hand
The Beatles
2:26
Help
The Beatles
2:21
Let It Be
The Beatles
4:03
A Hard Days Night
The Beatles
2:32
Norwegian Wood
The Beatles
2:05
All You Need Is Love
The Beatles
3:48
Can't Buy Me Love
The Beatles
2:14
Please Please Me
The Beatles
2:03
She Loves You
The Beatles
2:21
I Saw Her Standing There
The Beatles
2:55
Strawberry Fields Forever
The Beatles
4:10
Ticket To Ride
The Beatles
3:12
Hey Jude
The Beatles
7:08
In My Life
The Beatles
2:28
Eleanor Rigby
The Beatles
2:07
Come Together
The Beatles
4:20
Rain
The Beatles
3:02
Penny Lane
The Beatles
3:03
With A Little Help From My Friends
The Beatles
2:44
While My Guitar Gently Weeps
The Beatles
4:45
How Deep Is Your Love
The Bee Gees
4:03
Stayin Alive
The Bee Gees
4:47
The Letter
The Box Tops
1:55
I'll Feel A Whole Lot Better
The Byrds
2:33
Mr Tambourine Man
The Byrds
2:29
Eight Miles High
The Byrds
3:36
Maybe
The Chantels
2:52
One Fine Day
The Chiffons
2:17
Sh-Boom
The Chords
2:27
Should I Stay Or Should I Go
The Clash
3:08
Complete Control
The Clash
3:15
White Man In Hammersmith Palais
The Clash
4:03
Train In Vain
The Clash
3:09
Young Blood
The Coasters
2:22
He's A Rebel
The Crystals
2:08
Then He Kissed Me
The Crystals
2:37
Da Doo Ron Ron
The Crystals
2:18
Pictures Of You
The Cure
7:28
Just Like Heaven
The Cure
3:32
Come Go With Me
The Dell-Vikings
2:35
Oh What A Night
The Dells
2:52
Chapel Of Love
The Dixie Cups
2:51
Under The Boardwalk
The Drifters
2:39
Up On The Roof
The Drifters
2:39
There Goes My Baby
The Drifters
2:12
Save The Last Dance For Me
The Drifters
3:01
Money Honey
The Drifters
3:14
Hotel California
The Eagles
6:30
Desperado
The Eagles
3:37
Bye Bye Love
The Everly Brothers
2:24
Wake Up Little Susie
The Everly Brothers
1:58
Cathy's Clown
The Everly Brothers
2:27
All I Have To Do Is Dream
The Everly Brothers
2:25
In The Still Of The Night
The Five Satins
3:05
O-O-H Child
The Five Stairsteps
3:18
I Only Have Eyes For You
The Flamingos
3:09
Baby I Need Your Loving
The Four Tops
2:46
Standing In The Shadows Of Love
The Four Tops
2:39
Reach Out I'll Be There
The Four Tops
2:56
I Can't Help Myself
The Four Tops
2:43
People Get Ready
The Impressions
2:38
That Lady
The Isley Brothers
3:37
It's Your Thing
The Isley Brothers
2:53
I Want You Back
The Jackson 5
2:59
That's Entertainment
The Jam
3:17
Voodoo Child
The Jimi Hendrix Experience
5:13
All Along The Watchtower
The Jimi Hendrix Experience
4:00
Hey Joe
The Jimi Hendrix Experience
3:30
Louie Louie
The Kingsmen
2:41
Lola
The Kinks
4:10
Waterloo Sunset
The Kinks
3:15
Belive In Magic
The Lovin' Spoonful
2:08
Summer In The City
The Lovin' Spoonful
2:40
California Dreamin'
The Mamas & The Papas
2:42
Roadrunner
The Modern Lovers
4:05
Monkey Gone To Heaven
The Pixies
2:57
The Great Pretender
The Platters
2:41
Every Breath You Take
The Police
4:14
Roxanne
The Police
3:14
Blitzkrieg Bop
The Ramones
2:14
Sheena Is A Punk Rocker
The Ramones
2:49
I Wanna Be Sedated
The Ramones
2:31
Unchained Melody
The Righteous Brothers
3:38
Beast Of Burden
The Rolling Stones
4:27
Jumping Jack Flash
The Rolling Stones
3:45
Wild Horses
The Rolling Stones
5:44
Street Fighting Man
The Rolling Stones
3:18
You Can't Always Get What You Want
The Rolling Stones
7:35
Paint It Black
The Rolling Stones
3:49
Miss You
The Rolling Stones
4:48
Tumbling Dice
The Rolling Stones
3:47
Brown Sugar
The Rolling Stones
3:43
Ruby Tuesday
The Rolling Stones
3:20
Gimme Shelter
The Rolling Stones
4:36
Walking In The Rain
The Ronettes
3:16
Be My Baby
The Ronettes
2:40
Remember
The Shangri-Las
2:14
Leader Of The Pack
The Shangri-Las
2:53
Tonight's The Night
The Shirelles
1:58
Will You Love Me Tomorrow
The Shirelles
2:40
William, It Was Really Nothing
The Smiths
2:09
How Soon Is Now
The Smiths
6:42
Gimme Some Lovin'
The Spencer Davis Group
2:58
Respect Yourself
The Staple Singers
4:52
I'll Take You There
The Staple Singers
3:23
I Wanna Be Your Dog
The Stooges
3:10
Search And Destroy
The Stooges
3:30
Rapper's Delight
The Sugar Hill Gang
5:03
Where Did Our Love Go
The Supremes
2:29
Baby Love
The Supremes
2:33
You Keep Me Hangin' On
The Supremes
2:40
My Girl
The Temptations
2:56
Papa Was A Rollin' Stone
The Temptations
6:53
Just My Imagination
The Temptations
3:48
Wild Thing
The Troggs
2:34
I'm Waiting For The Man
The Velvet Underground
4:40
Sweet Jane
The Velvet Underground
4:09
Bittersweet Symphony
The Verve
5:58
Baba O'riley
The Who
5:09
Wont Get Fooled Again
The Who
8:30
My Generation
The Who
3:19
I Can See For Miles
The Who
4:05
Good Lovin'
The Young Rascals
2:30
She's Not There
The Zombies
2:28
Gloria
Them
2:38
The Boys Are Back In Town
Thin Lizzy
4:25
What's Love Got To Do With It
Tina Turner
3:50
Free Fallin'
Tom Petty
4:15
Singapore
Tom Waits
2:44
Blind Love
Tom Waits
4:18
Pressure Drop
Toots And The Maytals
3:49
Fast Car
Tracy Chapman
4:56
California Love
Tupac Shakur
4:02
New Year's Day
U2
5:36
I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
U2
4:38
With Or Without You
U2
4:56
Pride
U2
3:48
Sunday Bloody Sunday
U2
4:38
One
U2
4:38
Into The Mystic
Van Morrison
3:30
Moondance
Van Morrison
4:36
Brown Eyed Girl
Van Morrison
3:07
Buddy Holly
Weezer
2:39
Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain
Willie Nelson
2:20
On The Road Again
Willie Nelson
2:34
Mustang Sally
Wilson Pickett
3:08
In The Midnight Hour
Wilson Pickett
2:36
