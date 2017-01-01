Maksim Pub

Еще одна специальная подборка для забористых пабов. Не давящие ритмы, мелодичность и завидное веселье вполне впишутся практически в любую атмосферу, где рады гостям, как родным. Все интерпретации рока. Richard Cheese, Del Shannon, Oasis, Lenny Kravitz и прочие.
Says She Loves Me
AER
3:39
Believer
American Authors
3:04
Ghost
American Authors
2:55
Fireside
Arctic Monkeys
3:01
Mardy Bum
Arctic Monkeys
2:55
Nothing Comes To Nothing
Babyshambles
3:12
Don't it
Billy Currington
3:27
You Never Can Tell
Chuck Berry
2:37
Speed Of Sound
Coldplay
4:49
Viva la Vida
Coldplay
4:09
Down Home Boys
Cole Swindell
2:51
Hey Y'all
Cole Swindell
2:47
MrJones
Counting Crows
4:33
Proud Mary
Creedence Clearwater Revival
3:09
Lookin Out My Back Door
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:32
Have You Ever Seen the Rain
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:35
Bad Moon Rising
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:23
Hello Mary Lou
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:12
Lodi
Creedence Clearwater Revival
3:12
Wholl Stop The Rain
Creedence Clearwater Revival 1970
2:30
Whatever She s Got
David Nail
4:10
Hats Off To Larry
Del Shannon
2:07
I Wonder
Del Shannon
2:23
Hey Little Girl
Del Shannon
2:34
Mary Jane
Del Shannon
2:26
Just The Way You Are
Dick Bravethe Backbeats
3:49
Rolling In The Deep
Dick Bravethe Backbeats
3:31
Walk Of Life
Dire Straits
4:12
Chihuahua
DJ BoboThe Baseballs
3:12
Sugar Dress
DJ Snatch
3:28
What happens tomorrow
Duran Duran
4:02
Lets Twist Again
Elvis Presley
2:31
Jailhouse Rock
Elvis Presley
2:23
Man Of Devotion
Fools Garden
2:57
why did she go
Fools garden
3:22
Lemon Tree
Fools Garden
2:21
Walk Away
Franz Ferdinand
3:36
Whistle for the Choir
Fratellies
3:35
Message
Funknstein
3:45
Happy Dance
Funknstein
3:56
Thats Funk
Funknstein
5:13
Choose Your Way
Funknstein
4:22
DogCat
Funknstein
3:50
These Sore Eyes
Gold Motel
2:57
Stray Heart
Green Day
3:54
Shots
Imagine Dragons
3:38
Evil
Interpol
3:17
The Remedy
Jason Mraz
4:16
Easy Money
Johnny Marr
4:03
Wonder why
Julian Perreta
3:54
Goodbye Kiss
Kasabian
4:04
L.S.F(Lost Souls Forever)
Kasabian
3:17
Redneck Woman
Kata Hay
3:30
Must Be Dreamin'
Kevin Rudolf
3:03
Suddenly I see
KT Tunstall
3:18
Hush
Kula Shaker
2:58
108 Battles
Kula Shaker
3:15
Fly Away
Lenny Kravitz
3:47
It Aint Over Till Its Over
Lenny Kravitz
4:04
The Chamber
LENNY KRAVITZ
3:31
Dont Look Back Into The Sun
Libertines
3:00
Tutti Frutti
Little Richard
2:19
Long Tall Sally
Little Richard
2:07
Sweet Home Alabama
Lynyrd Skynyrd
4:46
Gimme Three Steps
Lynyrd Skynyrd
4:31
Show Me the Wonder
Manic Street Preachers
3:19
This Is the Day
Manic Street Preachers
3:39
Belive In The Boogie
Mark Owen
3:31
Closer To Love
Mat Kearney
3:41
Down
Mat Kearney
4:01
Our Song
Matchbox Twenty
3:02
Shes So Mean
Matchbox Twenty
3:50
5 Colours In Her Hair
McFly
3:00
I Kissed a Girl
McFLY
3:12
Love Is Easy HQ
McFly
3:43
Obviously
McFly
3:23
Fire In My Heart
Miles Kane
2:50
Missed the Boat
Modest Mouse
3:53
These Things Move in Threes
Mumm-Ra
3:30
1983
Neon Trees
3:40
Animal
Neon Trees
3:34
Everybody Talks
Neon Trees
2:59
Your Surrender
Neon Trees
3:41
Pretend Were In A Movie
New Politics
3:15
Live Forever
Oasis
4:31
Shes Electric
Oasis
3:40
Wonderwall
Oasis
4:22
Stand By Me
Oasis
5:55
Supersonic
Oasis
4:44
Do What You Want
Ok Go
3:06
Bunny
One Gin Please
2:27
Hope Of Deliverance
Paul McCartney
3:21
Kicks
Paul Reverethe Raiders
2:25
Knots
Pete and The Pirates
2:13
Imitation of life
R.E.M.
3:58
Losing My Religion
R.E.M.
4:29
America
Razorlight
4:10
Ready To Fly
Red Elvises
3:33
Creep
Richard Cheese
2:56
Smell Like Teen Spirit
Richard Cheese
4:19
Rape Me
Richard Cheese
1:55
Sin Sin Sin
Robbie Williams
4:09
In Dreams
Roy Orbison
2:49
You Got It
Roy Orbison
3:00
Oh, Pretty Woman
Roy Orbisson
3:05
Only the lonely
Roy Orbisson
2:26
Everything She Wants
Saint Raymond
3:40
Charmed Life
Sixpence None the Richer
3:36
Breathe Your Name
Sixpence None The Richer
3:51
I Need Love
Sixpence None The Richer
4:12
Kiss Me
Sixpence None the Richer
3:25
There She Goes
Sixpence None The Richer
2:42
Indian Summer
Stereophonics
4:24
Innocent
Stereophonics
3:40
Dakota
Stereophonics
4:56
Love Story
Taylor Swift
3:54
Aaaaah
Taymir
2:22
Afternoon
Taymir
2:08
I do I do
Taymir
2:28
Melanie
Taymir
2:36
Angels
The Baseballs
3:18
Love In This Club
The Baseballs
3:21
Video Games
The Baseballs
2:51
hard not to cry
the baseballs
3:02
Lets Get Loud
The Baseballs
3:30
Monday Morning
The Baseballs
3:55
Hot N Cold
The Baseballs
3:24
Let it Go
The Baseballs
3:25
The Look
The Baseballs
3:24
04Bleeding Love
The Baseballs
0:02
Jungle Drum
The Baseballs
2:23
Candy Shop
The Baseballs
3:19
Paparazzi
The Baseballs
2:47
This Love (Maroon 5 cover)
The Baseballs ftElvis Presley
3:33
Umbrella
The Baseballs ftElvis Presley
3:07
Drive My Car
The Beatles
2:28
A Hard Days Night
The Beatles
2:35
She Loves You
The Beatles
2:21
Help
The Beatles
2:18
Cant Buy Me Love
The Beatles
2:11
Nowhere Man
The Beatles
2:41
All My Loving
The Beatles
2:17
Oh, darling
The Beatles
3:26
Slight Return
The Bluetones
3:21
MrTambourine Man
The Byrds
2:21
Turn Turn Turn
The Byrds
3:54
How High
The Charlatans
3:08
Seventy-Four, Seventy-Five
The Connels
4:21
Dreaming Of You
The Coral
2:20
74-75
The Cornells
4:37
Just My Imagination
The Cranberries
3:40
Animal Instinct
The Cranberries
3:32
Boys Dont Cry
The Cure
2:35
Cut Here
The Cure
4:07
Love Her Madly
The Doors
3:19
Touch Me
The Doors
3:14
Strange days
The Doors
3:08
People Are Strange
The Doors
2:14
Peace Frog
The Doors
2:54
It Wont Be Long
The Hives
3:46
Too Much Monkey Business
The Hollies
2:28
Sorry Suzanne
The Hollies
2:57
Stay
The Hollies
2:15
Goodbye Mr A
The Hoosiers
4:27
MrBright Side
The Killers
3:41
All That She Wants
The Kooks
2:34
She Moves In Her Own Way
The Kooks
2:50
Naive
The Kooks
3:23
Ooh La
The Kooks
3:30
Jackie Big Tits
The Kooks
2:34
My Mistakes Were Made For You
The Last Shadow Puppets
3:05
You Are Not Alone
The Makemakes
2:49
Beat Me Till Im Blue
The Mohawks
2:42
Im A Beliver
The Monkees
2:47
Groundhog
The Rebel Brothers
3:20
Darling Girl
The Rifles
4:06
Satisfaction
The Rolling Stones
3:40
Mothers Little Helper
The Rolling Stones
2:45
Bitch
The Rolling Stones
3:36
Flowers on the Wall
The Statler Brothers
2:25
Someday
The Strokes
3:06
You Only Live Once
The Strokes
3:12
Last Nite
The Strokes
3:37
Move To Newlyn
The Subways
2:44
If you wanna
The Vaccines
2:54
Aftershave Ocean
The Vaccines
4:10
On the Midnight Street
The Vice
2:51
Sleep On A Cloud
The Vice
2:12
Hey You
The Vice
3:44
Singing Around
The Vice
2:33
Stupid Reason
The Vice
2:33
Same Jeans
The View
3:33
The Don
The View
3:09
Cry
The Vines
2:42
Carrying the Fire
The Walls
3:36
Squeeze Box
The Who
2:43
08Please, Please, Please
The Who
2:45
My Generation
The Who
3:19
The Kids Are Alright
The Who
2:46
The Goods Gone
The Who
4:02
Your Body Is A Weapon
The Wombats
3:59
Time Of The Season
The Zombies
3:35
Ain't No Sunshine When She's Gone
Tom Jones
2:36
She's A Lady
Tom Jones
2:52
My Eyes
Travis
4:11
Need You
Travis McCoy
3:27
What You Know
Two Door Cinema Club
3:08
Shut Up And Dance
Walk The Moon
3:18
I Want You To
Weezer
3:28
Island In The Sun
Weezer
3:30
Beverly Hills
Weezer
3:15
blues suede shoes
Элвис Пресли
1:58
