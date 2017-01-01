GUSLI: день l вечер

Современная зарубежная популярная танцевальная и поп музыка. Стили - pop, pop rock, Indi pop,India rock, RnB, chill house, electro и тд. Хаус композиции сочетают в себе множество стилей от классической инди электроники до ультрасовременного хауса. Темп средний
Riding The Crest
A-Ha
4:16
Minor Earth Major
A-Ha
5:24
Analogue
A-Ha
3:49
Take On Me
A-Ha
3:45
Pink
Aerosmith
3:57
Cryin'
Aerosmith
5:10
Crying At The Discoteque
Alcazar
3:52
Turn Back Time
Aqua
4:04
Love Me Harder
Ariana Grande
4:14
C'est La Vie
B-Witched
2:52
Marry You
B.B. King & Eric Clapton
4:59
Baby I Love Your Way
Big Mountain
3:39
Chillin'
Blaine Larsen
3:10
Love Generation
Bob Sinclar Pres. Goleo Vi
3:27
Always
Bon Jovi
5:51
Another Day In Paradise
Brandy
4:26
The Lazy Song
Bruno Mars
3:10
Locked Out Of Heaven
Bruno Mars
3:53
Treasure
Bruno Mars
2:57
Lets Make A Night To Remember
Bryan Adams
6:19
Please Forgive Me
Bryan Adams
5:56
Slave To Love
Bryan Ferry
4:25
Gonna Make You Sweat [Everybody Dance Now]
C+c Music Factory
4:05
Believe
Cher
3:48
Turn Right,turn Wrong
Chris Norman
2:45
Red Hot Screaming Love
Chris Norman
3:46
Every Little Thing
Chris Norman
4:24
Breathless
Chris Norman
4:42
Josephine
Chris Rea
3:58
The Road To Hell
Chris Rea
4:31
Something's Goin' On
Cliff Richard
4:24
Cupid
Daniel Powter
3:42
Lalala
Daniel Schuhmacher
3:07
Can't Behave
Danielle Peck
3:27
If you' ll be my baby
Darren Hayes
5:45
It's No Good
Depeche Mode
5:58
Enjoy The Silence
Depeche Mode
4:14
Life
Des'ree
3:34
White Flag
Dido
4:00
Walk For Life
Dire Straits
4:12
Sultans Of Swing
Dire Straits
5:48
Calling Elvis
Dire Straits
6:26
I Love You Always Forever
Donna Lewis
3:50
Ordinary World
Duran Duran
5:38
Save Tonight
Eagle-Eye Cherry
3:54
Tequila Sunrise
Eagles
2:52
Jailhouse Rock
Elvis Presley
2:23
Unbelievable
Emf
3:30
Big, Big World
Emilia
3:22
We Are The People
Empire Of The Sun
4:28
Lemon Tree
Fool's Garden
3:10
What If
Frida Amundsen
4:14
Sweet About Me
Gabriella Cilmi
3:23
Ive Been Thinking About You
Ganesh
3:34
Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps
Geri Halliwell
2:23
The Promise
Girls Aloud
4:04
Crazy
Gnarls Barkley
3:00
Homewrecker
Gretchen Wilson
3:23
Cool
Gwen Stefani
3:06
I miss you
Haddaway
3:37
What About Me
Haddaway
5:43
I Can't Go For That (No Can Do
Hall & Oates
3:44
Tiptoe
Imagine Dragons
3:14
Amsterdam
Imagine Dragons
4:01
Need You Tonight
Inxs
3:10
Little Green Bag
J. Baker
3:14
So Nice
James Cattriall
3:35
Love Foolosophy
Jamiroquai
3:45
You Give Me Something
Jamiroquai
3:23
I'm Yours
Jason Mraz
4:02
If You Had My Love
Jennifer Lopez
4:25
Price Tag
Jessie J
3:42
What if God was One of Us
Joan Osborne
4:15
Too Little, Too Late
Jojo
3:39
Stitch Me Up
Julian Perretta
3:34
Femme Like U
K. Maro
4:07
Birthday
Katy Perry
3:35
Tik Tok
Ke$ha
3:20
Because Of You
Kelly Clarkson
3:40
Somewhere With You
Kenny Chesney
3:41
Brand New Shoes
Kris Allen
5:17
Suddenly I See
Kt Tunstall
3:11
Spinning Around
Kylie Minogue
3:27
Taking Over Me
Lawson
3:18
Shock Me Into Love
Lenka
3:27
You Will Be Mine
Lenka
3:23
Roll With The Punches
Lenka
3:20
The Future
Leonard Cohen
4:24
Lifted
Lighthouse Family
4:31
High
Lighthouse Family
5:08
Secret
Madonna
5:03
Feel Like I Feel
Marcus Collins
3:11
Must Get Out
Maroon 5
3:59
This Love
Maroon 5
3:26
Wake up call
Maroon 5
3:18
Misery
Maroon 5
3:36
Moves Like Jagger
Maroon 5
3:21
Feels Good
Matt Dusk
3:14
All About That Bass
Meghan Trainor
3:09
First Day Of My Life
Melanie C
4:03
Big Girl
Mika
3:58
One Way Street
Mltr
4:17
Tell It To Your Heart
Mltr
4:37
That's Why
Mltr
4:13
Lady
Modjo
5:05
Pourvu Qu`elles Soient Douses
Mylene Farmer
4:08
Sans Contrefacon
Mylene Farmer
4:06
Je T'aime Melancolie
Mylene Farmer
5:33
Torn
Natalie Imbruglia
4:04
All The Magic
Natalie Imbruglia
4:46
Laura Non C'e
Nek
3:45
All Good Things
Nelly Furtado
4:23
7 Second
Neneh Cherry
5:04
Wonderwall
Oasis
4:14
Accidental
Olly Murs
3:23
Please Don't Let Me Go
Olly Murs
3:24
Thinking Of Me
Olly Murs
3:25
Oh My Goodness
Olly Murs
3:03
Happy
Pharrell Williams
3:53
Learning To Fly
Pink Floyd
4:52
Crazy Little Thing Called Love
Queen
2:43
I Want To Break Free
Queen
4:18
Tonight
Reamonn
3:34
Supergirl
Reamonn
3:48
Californication
Red Hot Chili Peppers
5:21
Losing My Religion
Rem
4:29
Feel
Robbie Williams
3:43
Rock Dj
Robbie Williams
4:16
Millennium
Robbie Williams
3:38
Supreme
Robbie Williams
4:14
Coffee, Tea And Sympathy
Robbie Williams
4:35
Blurred Lines
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell Williams
4:23
Slpending My Time
Roxette
4:38
How Do You Do
Roxette
3:08
Listen To Your Heart
Roxette
5:28
Wind Of Change
Scorpions
5:14
You And I
Scorpions
6:16
Best Of Me
Seal
4:23
That Don't Impress Me Much
Shania Twain
3:55
All I Wanna Do
Sheryl Crow
4:34
Stars
Simply Red
4:08
Nothing Compares 2 U
Sinead O'connor
4:13
Kiss Me
Sixpence None The Richer
3:01
Living Next Door To Alice
Smokie
3:24
Runaway Train
Soul Asylum
4:26
Plumb - God-Shaped Hole
Soundtrack
3:50
Two Princes
Spin Doctors
4:18
Back For Good
Take That
4:00
Sleeping Satellite
Tasmin Archer
4:25
Superman
Taylor Swift
4:36
Shake It Off
Taylor Swift
3:39
You
Ten Sharp
4:31
Delicate
Terence Trent D'arby
4:11
We're Here For A Good Time
Terri Clark
2:45
Sweet Harmony
The Beloved
3:50
Friday I'm In Love
The Cure
3:34
Love Song
The Cure
3:27
Every Breath You Take
The Police
4:14
Love Is Strong
The Rolling Stones
3:50
Bitter Sweet Symphony
The Verve
5:58
Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not
Thompson Square
3:04
Its A Beautiful Day
Tim Mcmorris
2:51
Apologize
Timbaland Feat. One Republic
3:06
After Dark
Tito & Tarantula
3:44
Shy Girl
Tyler Hilton
4:29
Keep On
Tyler Hilton
3:22
I Breathe
Vacuum
3:55
Sunshine
Warren Hill
4:15
If This Love
Whitesnake
4:40
Happy Now
Will Young
3:30
