Главная
О сервисе
О сервисе
Что такое Gusli?
Авторские права
Вопросы и ответы
Готовые решения
Готовые решения
Музыка для бара
Музыка для паба
Музыка для кафе
Музыка для ресторана
Музыка для кальянной
Музыка для кофейни
Гостям заведения
Статьи
Плейлисты
Контакты
РУС
8 800 333-10-55
Личный кабинет
AnyPasta
Отличная ненавязчивая фоновая подборка из инди-попа, лаунжа, и ню-диско.
I Want You
160 Paris Avenue
3:05
Jealous
9 In Common
3:06
Rockstar
A Great Big World
3:55
We're All We Need
Above & Beyond feat. Zoë Johnston
4:22
In My Veins
Andrew Belle
5:18
Freedom (Kool & Kabul Edit
Anthony Hamilton & Elayna Boynton
5:40
Top Of The Stairs
Ashford & Simpson
4:40
Somethin About U
Astronomyy
4:25
Circle Down
AYER
5:51
Chains and things
B.B. King
4:53
You're The One I Need
Barry White
6:47
You're The One I Need
Barry White
6:47
Things We Lost In The Fire
Bastille
4:00
Imposter
Bearson
3:35
Dare
Ben Macklin
4:34
Fallin' in Love
Blank & Jones
5:53
Life Between The Notes
Bluey
5:51
What You Won't Do For Love
Bobby Caldwell
8:03
Every Hour
Boozoo Bajou feat. Wayne Martin
5:04
Think Free
Brian Culbertson
4:30
The Emotion
BRNS
3:42
Wild Eyes
Broiler, RAVVEL
4:15
Bridges
BROODS
3:11
Stupid Toy
Cali Fornia
2:43
Moments
Carlos Norlen, Gronroos
5:17
Adore
Cashmere Cat
3:35
Mirror Maru
Cashmere Cat
4:02
Run run run
Celeste Buckingham
3:45
Real Love
Clean Bandit
3:54
Habana Twist
Club Des Belugas
4:41
I Never Told You
Colbie Caillat
3:55
don't panic
Coldplay
2:17
Adventure
Coldplay
4:34
Mirror Play feat. Tim Digby-Bell
Cubicolor
5:50
Stay
Daktyl feat. Dive Deep
4:20
Walk on Water
David Lanz-Dave Koz
3:51
Black Black Heart
David Usher
3:27
Let It Slide
Desmond Cheese
3:42
I'm Coming Out
Diana Ross
3:52
Campfire
Dinka
4:23
Bad Thingz (DNTST Rework)-Meiko
DNTST
3:46
Cool Kids
Echosmith
3:39
Yr Too Cool
Eerie Summer
2:01
Ghost
Ella Henderson
5:04
Burn
Ellie Goulding
3:51
Morning Call
Empia
3:05
No Words
Erik Hassle
3:34
The Beat
Fab Samperi
3:39
Hazy World
Faberge
4:49
De La Luz
Fakear
4:06
Silver
Fakear
3:32
Lessons
Fakear
3:27
La Lune Rousse
Fakear feat. Deva Premal
3:46
Love Apple
Five Seasons
3:50
Something to Believe
Flashbaxx
5:57
Best Friend
Foster The People
4:49
Let Go For Tonight
Foxes
3:40
Bossom
Georgio Schultz
4:59
Goodbye (Radio Edit) [feat. Islove]
Glenn Morrison
3:34
Always On My Mind
Glennis Grace
3:05
Longest Night
Howie Day
3:34
I Bet My Life
Imagine Dragons
3:12
You will never know
Imany
3:48
Lonely Night Cafe
Ivan Boyarkin
3:19
Worry
Jack Garrat
4:01
Heart Keeps Dancing
James Gruntz
3:38
Everlasting Love
Jamie Cullum
3:22
1000X
Jarryd James
4:00
Give Me Something
JarrydjamesK
3:11
Adore
Jasmine Thompson
4:12
I'm Yours
Jason Mraz
4:02
Sweetest Song
Jessie Ware
3:27
L-O-V-E
Joss Stone
2:48
Miracle
Julius Papp, Lisa Shaw
6:14
Mesmerize
Jumbo P
3:31
We Did Alright
Jumpstar feat. Ron Carroll
5:16
Birthday
Katy Perry
3:43
Roar
Katy Perry
3:42
Crystal Ball
Keane
3:53
Under Pressure
Keane
3:51
Snowed Under
Keane
3:51
Somewhere Only We Know
Keane
3:57
Everybodys Changing
Keane
3:31
Proof
Keiko Matsui
4:57
Underneath the Tree
Kelly Clarkson
3:50
Brooklyn Baby
Lana Del Rey
5:51
Nothing You Can Say feat. Lucy Stone
Lane 8, Lucy Stone
5:08
Hurt Me
Låpsley
3:58
Prefunk - Get Down
lars-production.com
7:39
Cannonball
Lea Michele
3:35
Ladies
Lee Fields And The Expressions
4:17
Overload
Life of Dillon
3:33
Team
Lorde
2:40
Tennis Court
Lorde
3:18
Call Me Baby
Lou Van & Vijay & Sofia Zlatko
5:12
Moonbeat
Ltj Experience
5:11
Love
Ludvig & Stelar feat. Ivana Kindl
3:33
Wake Me Up
Madilyn Bailey
3:05
Jackson ft. Fauve
MAGAN
4:41
Don't Wait
Mapei
3:35
Drop That Music
Marcel
3:41
Hand in Hand
Marsmobil & Di Gioia Roberto & Bronner Till
3:33
The Whistle
Mauro Picotto
6:19
We used to call it love
Mayra Andrade
3:57
All About That Bass Crysis Trap Remix
Meghan Trainor
2:48
Seven Nation Army
Melanie Martinez
2:55
Seven Nation Army
Melanie Martinez
2:55
Dollhouse
Melanie Martinez
3:43
'KICK ASS'
MIKA
3:15
MKT - Woman Genesis
MKT
4:10
Kippchen
Moca
5:39
Universe
Mohombi
3:49
Choices
Montmartre
3:23
Don't Ask Why (Feat. Kyiki)
Moon Boots
4:58
Wrong Victory
MS MR
3:24
West End Kids
New Politics
3:59
Bang
Nicole Scherzinger
3:35
Call of the Sirens
Nils
5:11
Pumpin Blood
NONONO
3:26
Milky Chance - Stolen Dance
NRJ
4:01
Riptide
NTEiBINT, Birsen
5:35
Say My Name
ODESZA
4:22
Crazy
Papik
4:33
Love - Remix
Parov Stelar
4:54
ragtime cat
Parov Stelar
2:59
Carried Away
Passion Pit
4:55
Don't You Know
Paul Hardcastle
5:36
Love And Sex And Magic
Purple Avenue
5:42
You and I
PVRIS
4:29
Holy
PVRIS
4:44
My House
PVRIS
4:18
Stronger Than Ever
Raleigh Ritchie
3:52
Free Fall
Raleigh Ritchie
2:44
Bloodsport
Raleigh Ritchie
3:22
Stay Inside
Raleigh Ritchie
3:25
In Too Deep
Raleigh Ritchie
3:50
Birthday Girl
Raleigh Ritchie
4:19
Your Soul(by connoly)
RHODES
3:47
flowers inside you
Ritmo
3:59
LONELY NO MORE
ROB TOMAS
3:46
Hand in hand
Roberto Di Gioia's Marsmobil
5:32
Tamacun
Rodrigo and Gabriela
2:18
Sultry blue
Ryralio DJs feat. Monica Brooke
6:59
So Flute
Saint Germain
8:28
I'm Not The Only One
Sam Smith
3:24
Like I Can
Sam Smith
4:34
We Can Talk feat. Emma Brammer
Satin Jackets, Emma Brammer
4:12
Perfect Love Affair
Shaun Escoffery
5:01
Still Love You
Shift K3Y feat. James Fauntleroy
3:22
Chandelier
Sia
3:35
Escape From Love
Sidney Samson & Eva Simons
2:59
Beat The Sunrise Feat. Andrew Watt
SNBRN
3:17
Head In The Dark
Star Assassin
2:48
Talk Talk
Sue
5:07
I Wanna Go
Summer Heart
4:07
Get Ready For It
Take That
3:39
Моя песня 2
Tani Dm iMac
4:47
Love Is
The Cancel
2:43
My Favourite Game
The Cardigans
3:42
Naive
The Kooks
3:23
At All
The Tapes
3:04
Demons
The Wanted
3:14
Glad You Came
The Wanted
3:18
Drunk On Love
The Wanted
3:22
We Own The Night
The Wanted
3:34
Lose My Mind
The Wanted
3:49
Lightning
The Wanted
3:23
My Love , My Soul , My Life...
THEWHITEBOX
2:22
On & On
This Soft Machine
4:56
One Lone Survivor
Tim Aminov _Anjei & Ego Thunderlab Remix
3:43
Relax Mode
Tom Lustig
6:26
Magnetised
Tom Odell
4:01
Relax Your Mind
Tommy Bass
3:49
Talking Body
Tove Lo
3:58
Drive By
Train
3:31
Sing
Travis
3:49
Seed Becomes A Tree
Triangle Sun
4:10
Wild
Troye sivan
3:37
Circles
Truls
3:04
Heathens
twenty one pilots
3:15
Get it over with
Twenty9 x august heldt
2:27
Where Love Lives
UnClubbed ft.Rita Campbell
4:38
So Good At Being In Trouble
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
3:46
No Woman No Cry
Urban Love Ft. Astrud C. & Moa
4:48
Summer Breeze
Velvet Dreamer
4:39
I Learned From The Best
Whitney Houston
4:32
Hundred Miles
Yall feat. Gabriela Richardson
2:46
Desire
Years & Years
3:23
Damn Your Eyes
Zap Mama
4:09
I Can't Keep Holding Back
День Shadow
4:12
Начните пользоваться сервисом прямо сейчас
Название заведения
Ваше имя
Ваш номер телефона
Телефон нужен для входа в личный кабинет
Продолжить
Отправляя информацию, Вы соглашаетесь
с политикой конфиденциальности
Более 3 500 заведений успешно пользуются нашим сервисом, повышая лояльность гостей и радуя качественным музыкальным контентом. Подключите сервис буквально за несколько минут!