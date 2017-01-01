Золотые Ретро-хиты

Это песни, вышедшие на первые места хит-парадов и нашедшие отклик в сердцах людей со всего мира на долгие годы. Прекрасное музыкальное оформление для создания дружественной атмосферы. Из ротации Bridge TV Classic.
Spaceman
4 Non Blondes
3:40
Superfly
4 Non Blondes
4:37
What's Up
4 Non Blondes
4:54
Forever Not Yours 2016 Remaster
a-ha
4:03
Take on Me
a-ha
3:48
Lifelines Remastered Version
a-ha
3:58
Velvet Remastered
a-ha
4:05
L'Arcobaleno
Adriano Celentano
3:29
Il Tempo Se Ne Va
Adriano Celentano
3:51
Soli
Adriano Celentano
4:06
If You Were Here Tonight
Alexander O'neil
6:04
Moi Lolita
Alizee
3:27
Big in Japan
Alphaville
3:52
Forever Young
Alphaville
3:46
Sounds Like a Melody
Alphaville
4:45
Trust Me
Amanda Marshall
4:57
A Horse with No Name
America
4:12
It's My Party
Ameritz
2:20
More More More
Andrea True
3:03
Glorious
Andreas Johnson
3:26
Shine
Aswad
3:45
Stay
Atlantic Starr
4:54
I Want It That Way
Backstreet Boys
3:33
As Long as You Love Me
Backstreet Boys
3:31
Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely
Backstreet Boys
3:55
Woman In Love
Barbra Streisand
3:50
And I Love Her
Barry Manilow
2:54
I'm Gonna Love You, Just A Lit
Barry White
4:10
Staying Power
Barry White
6:12
Stayin Alive
Bee Gees
4:45
Night Fever
Bee Gees
3:32
How Deep Is Your Love
Bee Gees
4:02
Stand by Me
Ben E. King
2:58
Ain't No Sunshine
Bill Withers
2:03
A Matter of Trust
Billy Idol
4:08
Rebel Yell Remastered
Billy Idol
4:47
Wonderful Life
Black
4:47
Dreaming
Blondie
3:06
Hanging On The Telephone
Blondie
2:22
Call Me
Blondie
3:33
Heart of Glass
Blondie
3:21
Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word
Blue Feat. Elton John
3:40
Hurricane
Bob Dylan
8:32
Don't Worry Be Happy
Bobby McFerrin
4:45
Smalltown Boy
Bronski Beat
3:54
Please Forgive Me
Bryan Adams
5:56
Kiss And Tell
Bryan Ferry
4:04
Slave To Love
Bryan Ferry
4:10
I Put A Spell On You
Bryan Ferry
3:55
Don't Stop The Dance
Bryan Ferry
4:20
Young Hearts Run Free
Candi Staton
3:49
Love Will Keep Us Together
Captain & Tennille
3:23
Wild World
Cat Stevens
3:22
Ain't Nobody
Chaka Khan
4:41
Would I Lie To You
Charles & Eddie
3:39
Believe
Cher
3:58
Strong Enough
Cher
3:44
Dov'è l'amore
Cher
4:18
I Want Your Love
Chic
3:24
A Woman's Heart
CHRIS DE BURGH
4:52
So Beautiful
Chris De Burgh
3:32
The Traveller
Chris De Burgh
4:10
Somebody's Crying
Chris Isaak
2:46
Kiss Me Like A Stranger
Chris Isaak
3:22
Blue Hotel
Chris Isaak
3:12
Let Me Down Easy
Chris Isaak
4:05
Only The Lonely
Chris Isaak
2:53
Two Hearts
Chris Isaak
3:34
Love Me
Chris Isaak
2:45
Wicked Game
Chris Isaak
4:46
Some Hearts Are Diamonds
Chris Norman
3:48
The Road to Hell, Pt. 1
Chris Rea
4:28
Looking for the Summer
Chris Rea
5:03
On The Beach
Chris Rea
3:31
And You My Love
Chris Rea
4:25
Since I Found You
Chris Rea
4:34
Josephin
Chris Rea
3:53
The Road To Hell
Chris Rea
4:06
The Blue Cafe
Chris Rea
3:49
Josephine
Chris Rea
3:50
Blessed
Christina Aguilera
3:04
Sailing
Christopher Cross
4:14
Something's Goin' On
Cliff Richard
4:24
Nightshift
Commodores
5:04
Rise & Fall
Craig David
4:45
7 Days
Craig David
3:57
Last Night
Craig David
4:31
Walking Away
Craig David
3:22
Have You Ever Seen The Rain
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:40
Don't Dream It's Over
Crowded House
3:58
Gipsy Woman
Crystal Waters
3:37
When You Were Mine
Cyndi Lauper
5:06
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
Cyndi Lauper
3:55
All Through the Night
Cyndi Lauper
4:29
The Goonies 'r' Good Enough
Cyndi Lauper
3:36
I'll Kiss You
Cyndi Lauper
4:12
Time After Time
Cyndi Lauper
3:59
I Drove All Night
Cyndi Lauper
4:09
True Colours
Cyndi Lauper
3:49
So Beautiful
Darren Hayes
4:58
Maneater Remastered.
Daryl Hall & John Oates
4:31
You Spin Me Round
Dead Or Alive
3:13
Imagine
Declan Galbraith
3:03
Forever And Ever
Demis Roussos
3:37
Goodbye My Love Goodbye
Demis Roussos
3:51
Mamy Blue
Demis Roussos
4:10
Rain and Tears
Demis Roussos
3:23
My Only Fascination
Demis Roussos
3:42
We Shall Dance
Demis Roussos
4:29
From Souvenirs To Souvenirs
Demis Roussos
2:33
Dream On
Depeche Mode
4:20
Never Let Me Down Again
Depeche Mode
4:20
Life
Des'ree
3:34
Money For Nothing Album Version
Dire Straits
8:24
The Captain of Her Heart
Double
4:34
Sing Hallelujah!
Dr. Alban
4:00
Perfect Day
Duran Duran
3:50
The Chauffeur 2009 Remaster
Duran Duran
5:21
Lay Lady Lay
Duran Duran
3:52
Ordinary World
Duran Duran
4:19
Come Undone
Duran Duran
4:16
Save a Prayer
Duran Duran
5:29
September
Earth, Wind & Fire
3:38
Boogie Wonderland
Earth, Wind & Fire
4:45
Lego House
Ed Sheeran
3:04
Knock On Wood
Eddie Floyd
3:04
Last Train to London
Electric Light Orchestra
4:31
The One
Elton John
5:53
I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues
Elton John
4:42
Nikita
Elton John
5:42
Believe in Love
Elton John
4:47
Always On My Mind
Elvis Presley
3:32
Sadeness
Enigma
4:15
Return To Innocence
Enigma
4:15
Be With You
Enrique Iglesias
3:39
Love to Hate You
Erasure
3:55
Wonderful Tonight
Eric Clapton
3:41
Blue Eyes Blue
Eric Clapton
4:42
Change the world
Eric Clapton
3:54
Layla
Eric Clapton
4:49
Nell'azzurrità
Eros Ramazzotti
4:16
Cose della vita
Eros Ramazzotti
4:48
Più che puoi
Eros Ramazzotti, Cher
4:14
Sweet Dreams
Eurythmics
3:38
Hello I Love You
Eurythmics
2:53
Miracle of Love Remastered Version
Eurythmics
4:35
Here Comes the Rain Again
Eurythmics
4:59
Love Is Strange
Everything But The Girl
3:18
Missing
Everything But The Girl
4:05
Historia De Un Amor
F.Goya
2:31
Girl
F.R. David
3:39
Lemon Tree
Fool's Garden
3:09
I Want to Know What Love Is
Foreigner
5:00
Urgent 2008 Remaster
Foreigner
4:30
Girl on the Moon
Foreigner
3:52
Waiting For A Girl Like You
Foreinger
4:36
Words
Fr David
3:21
Ella, elle l'a Remasterisé
France Gall
4:51
Friday I'm In Love
Francoise Sanders
3:35
heme From New York, New York
Frank Sinatra
3:26
Living on My Own Single Edit
Freddie Mercury
3:05
kiling me softly
Fugees
4:49
7 Seconds
Generation 90
3:50
Hold On My Heart
Genesis
4:38
Jesus to a Child
George Harrison
6:50
Faith Remastered
George Harrison
3:13
Careless Whisper
George Harrison
5:00
What Is Life
George Harrison
4:24
My Sweet Lord
George Harrison
4:38
Jesus to a Child
George Michael
6:50
As
George Michael
4:42
Heal The Pain
George Michael
4:47
A Moment With You
George Michael
5:42
Freedom! '90
George Michael
6:28
You Have Been Loved
George Michael
5:28
Love Is The Only Light
Geri Halliwell
3:27
Les sunlights des tropiques
Gilbert Montagné
3:57
Nothing's Gonna Change My Love
Glenn Medeiros
3:55
I WIll Survive
Gloria Gaynor
3:15
I've Seen That Face Before
Grace Jones
4:28
Just The Two Of Us
Grover Washington
3:27
What About Me
Haddaway
5:43
The Love I Lost
Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes
3:33
Alone
Heart
3:38
Bad Boys
Inner Circle
3:43
Sweat
Inner Circle
3:46
New Sensation
INXS
3:40
Need You Tonight
INXS
3:01
Living in America
James Brown
5:57
Virtual Insanity Remastered
Jamiroquai
3:49
Seven Days In Sunny June
Jamiroquai
3:59
You Give Me Something
Jamiroquai
3:23
Where Are You Now
Janet Jackson
5:43
Thinkin' Bout My Ex
Janet Jackson
4:33
Sealed with a Kiss
Jason Donovan
2:32
Love Hurts
Jason Donovan
3:11
Intuition
Jewel
3:48
Hands
Jewel
3:56
Standing Still
Jewel
4:31
Swing the Mood
Jive Bunny
4:03
N'oblies Jamais
Joe Cocker
3:29
You Took It So Hard
Joe Cocker
4:29
Love Not War
Joe Cocker
4:02
Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood
Joe Cocker
4:44
Midnight Without You
Joe Cocker
5:07
I'm Listening Now
Joe Cocker
5:02
Up Where We Belong
Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warnes
3:49
Marie-Jeanne
Joe Dassin
4:11
Salut
Joe Dassin
3:16
Ca Va Pas Changer Le Monde
Joe Dassin
3:04
Salut Les Amoureux
Joe Dassin
4:02
Imagine Remastered
John Lennon
3:03
Do You Believe In Us
Jon Secada
4:37
I'd Rather Be With You
Josh Radin
2:47
Take A Chance On Me
Julie Walters & Stellan Skarsgard
4:02
Don't Tell Me Now Album Version
Karmah
4:56
Tom's Diner Radio Cut
Karmah
3:37
Just Be Good To Me Radio Cut
Karmah
3:59
Can You Feel It
Kem
6:07
Havana
Kenny G
7:21
Coward Of The County
Kenny Rogers
4:18
I Believe In You
Kylie Minogue
3:21
Spinning Around
Kylie Minogue
3:27
Can't Get You out of My Head
Kylie Minogue
3:51
Let's Get To It
Kylie Minogue
4:49
Confide in Me Radio Mix
Kylie Minogue
4:24
Save Me
La Cross
3:52
Sunshine Reggae
Laid Back
3:45
Self Control
Laura Branigan
4:07
In assenza di te
Laura Pausini
4:27
How Do I Live
Leann Rimes
4:08
Sorry
Lene Marlin
3:51
Faces
Lene Marlin
3:34
Another Day
Lene Marlin
3:47
Sitting Down Here
Lene Marlin
3:54
Fly Away
Lenny Kravitz
3:42
Stillness Of Heart
Lenny Kravitz
4:19
I Belong To You
Lenny Kravitz
4:17
Low
Lenny Kravitz
5:19
The Future
Leonard Cohen
4:24
Se La
Lionel Richie
3:58
Say You, Say Me
Lionel Richie
4:00
My Destiny
Lionel Richie
3:42
Never, Never Gonna Give You Up Remastered
Lisa Stansfield
5:02
Never Gonna Fall
Lisa Stansfield
5:16
I'd Love You To Want Me
Lobo
3:54
Paradise Mi Amor
Lune de Miel
4:28
Sweet Home Alabama
Lynyrd Skynyrd
4:01
Don't Worry
Madcon
3:34
Cherish
Madonna
3:23
Masterpiece
Madonna
3:58
Frozen
Madonna
6:07
Secret
Madonna
5:03
Papa Don't Preach
Madonna
5:45
You'll See
Madonna
4:41
Like a Prayer
Madonna
5:42
Get Together
Madonna
3:53
La Isla Bonita
Madonna
4:02
Misery
Maroon 5
3:36
Bent Remastered Version
Matchbox Twenty
4:17
Crazy Love
Maxi Priest
4:38
Wild World
Maxi Priest
3:35
Easy To Love
Maxi Priest
3:24
Close To You
Maxi Priest
4:01
You've Got A Friend
Mcfly
4:31
Hijo de la Luna
Mecano
4:21
I turn to you
MELANIE C
3:34
Never Be The Same Again
Melanie C feat. Lisa Left Eye Lopes
4:54
Who Can It Be Now
Men At Work
3:21
What A Wonderful World
Michael Buble
4:17
Liberian girl
Michael Jackson
3:37
Bad
Michael Jackson
4:07
Black or White
Michael Jackson
4:14
Beat It
Michael Jackson
4:18
Billie Jean
Michael Jackson
4:31
Smooth Criminal Radio Edit
Michael Jackson
4:17
Thriller
Michael Jackson
5:57
Someday
Michael Learns To Rock
4:09
Maniac
Michael Sembello
4:02
Moonlight Shadow Remastered
Mike Oldfield
3:38
Get to France
Mike Oldfield and Maggie Reilly
4:13
I'm Gonna Miss You
Milli Vanilli
3:58
Baby Don't Forget My Number
Milli Vanilli
4:09
Lady Hear Me Tonight
Modjo
3:44
Sing It Back Boris Dlugosch Mix
Moloko
4:36
Wild World
Mr. Big
3:29
Broken Wings
Mr. Mister
5:30
Broken Wings
Mr. Mister
4:43
Is It Love
Mr. Mister
3:30
Kyrie
Mr. Mister
4:24
Hunters Of The Night
Mr. Mister
4:06
In the Summertime
Mungo Jerry
3:30
L'amour n'est rien..
Mylène Farmer
5:04
Cambio Dolor
Natalia Oreiro
4:02
Tell Me All About Him
Natalie Cole
4:11
Love Hurts
Nazareth
3:53
7 Second
Neneh Cherry
5:04
Woman
Neneh Cherry
4:28
Love Will Tear Us Apart
Nouvelle Vague
3:17
Forget Me Nots
Patrice Rushen
4:35
Born to Be Alive
Patrick Hernandez
3:08
She's Like the Wind
Patrick Swayze feat. Wendy Fraser
3:50
(Ooh-Wee) He's Killing Me
Patti Austin
3:27
No More Lonely Nights
Paul Mccartney
4:41
Say Say Say
Paul McCartney
3:55
I Don't Know
Paul McCartney
4:26
This Never Happened Before
Paul McCartney
3:24
Opposites Attract
Paula Abdul
4:22
Straight Up
Paula Abdul
3:46
Sultans Of Swing
Pedro Javier Gonzalez
5:39
Go West
Pet Shop Boys
5:02
West End Girls
Pet Shop Boys
4:05
It's a Sin
Pet Shop Boys
5:01
Rent
Pet Shop Boys
3:33
Show Me The Way
Peter Frampton
4:41
Another Day in Paradise
Phil Collins
5:23
In The Air Tonight
Phill Collins
4:50
Another Brick In the Wall
Pink Project JB Production
4:01
1999
Prince
3:38
Bohemian Rhapsody
Queen
5:54
Everybody Hurts
R.E.M.
5:16
Losing My Religion
R.E.M.
4:28
Some Girls
Racey
3:27
Blue Afternoon
Rachel Stevens
4:13
Can't Let You Go
Rainbow
4:19
Always On Your Mind
Richard Marx
4:58
Can't Help Falling In Love
Richard Marx
3:40
Now And For Ever
Richard Marx
3:33
Never Gonna Give You Up
Rick Astley
3:31
Super Freak
Rick James
3:26
Somethin' Stupid
Robbie Williams
2:47
Children
Robert Miles
4:03
Freedom
Robert Miles feat. Kathy Sledge
5:51
One & One
Robert Miles feat. Maria Nayler
3:59
Somebody's Watching Me
Rockwell
3:47
Da Ya Think I'm Sexy
Rod Stewart
3:40
Have You Ever Seen The Rain
Rod Stewart
3:12
Maggie May
Rod Stewart
5:45
When You Say Nothing At All
Ronan Keating
4:15
Wish I Could Fly
Roxette
4:39
Joyride
Roxette
3:54
Listen to Your Heart
Roxette
5:28
Joyride Single Version
Roxette
4:01
It Must Have Been Love
Roxette
4:18
It Must Have Been Love From Pretty Woman
Roxette
4:18
The Great Pretender
Roy Orbison
2:59
King of Sorrow Remastered Version
Sade
4:52
Smooth Operator
Sade
4:58
Stop
Sam Brown
4:55
Emotion
Samantha Sang
3:53
Little Girl
Sandra
3:04
Maria Magdalena
Sandra
5:57
Maria Magdalena Remastered
Sandra
3:57
Black Magic Woman_Gypsy Queen
Santana
5:20
Only You
Savage
3:41
Don'T Cry Tonight
Savage
3:54
Universe
Savage Garden
4:22
Truly Madly Deeply
Savage Garden
4:39
Wind Of Change
Scorpions
5:13
Kiss From A Rose
Seal
4:48
Tu
Shakira
3:37
Vengaboys
Shalala La La
3:35
Goodnight Moon
Shivaree
4:03
Give A Man Hope
Simon Webbe
3:31
I Ain't You
Simon Webbe
3:15
Lady
Simply Red
5:00
Stars
Simply Red
4:10
Perfect Love
Simply Red
3:12
Your Eyes
Simply Red
3:34
Nothing Compares 2 U
Sinead O'Connor
4:40
Jealous
Sinead O'Connor
4:15
Cinderella
Sinead O'Connor
3:54
Thinking Of You
Sister Sledge
4:26
Living Next Door to Alice
Smokie
3:28
Tainted Love & Where Did Our
Soft Cell
4:10
Only When You Leave
Spandau Ballet
5:01
True
Spandau Ballet
5:38
Lifeline
Spandau Ballet
3:35
Gold
Spandau Ballet
3:53
Soul Boy
Spandau Ballet
3:49
Cross the Line
Spandau Ballet
4:07
Spice Up Your Life
Spice Girls
2:54
In The Army Now
Status Quo
4:35
Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye
Steam
4:09
Because I Love You
Stevie B
4:20
Spring Love
Stevie B
4:44
Dream About You
Stevie B
3:59
You Are The Sunshine Of My Life
Stevie Wonder
2:50
Free
Stevie Wonder
4:11
Isn't She Lovely
Stevie Wonder
3:18
Fields Of Gold
Sting
3:39
We'll Be Together
Sting
3:51
When We Dance
Sting
4:50
Desert Rose
Sting
4:47
Fragile
Sting
3:53
Tomorrow We'll See
Sting
4:49
Englishman In New York
Sting
4:20
Funky Town
Stone Wash
3:58
Eye of the Tiger
Survivor
6:12
Tom's Diner
Suzanne Vega
4:33
Do You Wanna Funk
Sylvester With Patrick Cowley
6:54
Singin' in the Rain
Taco
4:47
Puttin' on the Ritz
Taco
4:41
Cheek to Cheek
Taco
4:50
How Deep Is Your Love
Take That
3:41
Babe
Take That
4:51
Back for Good Radio Mix
Take That
4:02
Patience
Take That
3:23
Back For Good
Take That
3:59
Twist In My Sobriety
Tanita Tikaram
4:50
Sleeping Satellite
Tasmin Archer
4:18
Shout U.S. Single Edit
Tears For Fears
4:06
You
Ten Sharp
4:20
Delicate
Terence Trent D'arby
4:16
California Dreamin'
The Beach Boys
3:09
Sweet Harmony
The Beloved
3:50
Good Life
The Braxtons
4:16
Stomp!
The Brothers Johnson
5:59
Carnival
The Cardigans
3:36
Erase Rewind
The Cardigans
3:35
Disenchanted
The Communards
4:12
Ode To My Family
The Cranberries
4:31
Hotel California
The Eagles
6:13
Iris
The Goo Goo Dolls
4:49
How You Like Me Now
The Heavy
3:37
That Lady
The Isley Brothers
5:34
Blame It on the Boogie
The Jacksons
3:36
Lovely One
The Jacksons
4:52
You Showed Me
The Lightning Seeds
4:02
Every Breath You Take
The Police
4:12
Angie
The Rolling Stones
4:32
Sugar Baby Love
The Rubettes
3:27
Bitter Sweet Symphony
The Verve
5:58
Goldeneye Single Edit
Tina Turner
3:29
I Can't Stand The Rain
Tina Turner
3:43
Stand by Me
Tina Turner
3:49
The Best Edit
Tina Turner
4:10
Come Along
Titiyo
3:42
Spanish Guitar
TONI BRAXTON
4:49
Un-Break My Heart Classic Radio Mix
Toni Braxton
4:29
L'll Be Over You
Toto
3:48
Africa
Toto
4:21
Solo noi
Toto Cutugno
4:07
L'Italiano
Toto Cutugno
3:55
With Or Without You Remastered
U2
4:55
Red Red Wine
UB40
5:18
Kingston Town
UB40
3:47
Soul Brother
Us3
4:00
Tukka Yoot's Riddim
Us3
5:40
Cantaloop
Us3 feat. Rahsaan, Gerard Presencer
4:39
Let The Mountain Come To Me
Vacuum
3:27
Joe le taxi Album Version
Vanessa Paradis
3:54
La Seine Extrait De La Bande Originale Un Monstre A Paris
Vanessa Paradis
2:48
Marilyn & John
Vanessa Paradis
5:44
How Deep Is Your Love
Various Artists
3:15
Puerto Rico
Vaya Con Dios
4:20
Nah Neh Nah
Vaya Con Dios
2:53
Fade To Grey
Visage
3:59
Maybe You're Wrong
Vladimir Cosma
3:28
Uptown Girl
Westlife
3:05
If I Never See You Again
Wet Wet Wet
3:49
I Will Always Love You Film Version
Whitney Houston
4:32
Gettin' Jiggy Wit It
Will Smith
3:48
I Just Want A Lover
Will Young
3:23
Don't Worry Baby
Wilson Phillips
3:32
God Only Knows
Wilson Phillips
3:50
I Saw You Dancing Album Version
Yaki-Da
3:45
Baila Morena Album Version
Zucchero
4:06
Senza Una Donna
Zucchero
4:26
Wonderful Life
Zucchero
5:09
Baila
Zucchero
3:55
