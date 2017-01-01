Зарубежные хиты 70-80х

Это время, поражало воображение новаторством и эпатировало публику. Это было время грампластинок и катушечных магнитофонов, пленок «Свема» и «Тасма», одеколона и ваток, которыми протирали магнитофонные головки. Вся страна подпевала группам Shocking Blue, ABBA, Arabesque, Adriano Chelentano, Boney M, Chris De Burgh, Demis Russos.
Flesh for Fantasy
7:08
Karma Chameleon
60's 70's 80's 90's Hits80s Greatest HitsThe 80's Allstars80's Pop BandCompilation Années 80Compilation 80's
4:22
Don't Go
80s Forever
2:43
Johnny, Johnny Come Home
80s Forever
3:59
Danger Zone
80s Forever
3:31
Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life
80s Forever
4:19
Maniac
80s Forever
4:14
Some Folks
80s Forever
3:38
Teardrops
80s Forever
3:24
Japanese Boy
80s Forever
3:10
When I'm With You
80s Forever
3:36
Words
80s Forever
3:03
The More I See You
80s Forever
3:37
Dolce vita
80s Greatest Hits
3:52
Too Many Broken Hearts
80s Greatest Hits
3:20
Don't Go
80s Greatest Hits
2:43
Uptown Girl
80s Greatest Hits
2:49
Theme from S-Express
80s Greatest Hits
3:51
It's Raining Men
80s Greatest Hits
4:23
In Private
80s Greatest Hits
3:48
The Only Way Is Up
80s Greatest Hits
4:00
French Kiss
80s Greatest Hits
3:03
Holiday Rap
80s Greatest Hits
3:59
You Came
80s Greatest Hits
3:35
I Should Be so Lucky
80s Greatest Hits
3:11
When I'm with You
80s Greatest Hits
3:36
Jeopardy
80s Greatest Hits
3:39
Johnny, Johnny Come Home
80s Greatest Hits
3:57
Saddle Up
80s Greatest Hits
3:13
The Loco-Motion
80s Greatest Hits
3:08
Stop the Cavalry
80s Greatest Hits
2:51
Marina
80s Greatest Hits
3:54
Super Trouper
80s Greatest Hits
4:05
Boys
80s Greatest Hits
3:08
The Look
80s Greatest Hits
3:48
Reality
80s Greatest Hits
4:40
Take On Me
A-Ha
3:49
Dancing Queen
Abba
3:42
Classic
Adrian Gurvitz
3:41
Hafanana
Afric Simone
2:54
Even the Nights Are Better
Air Supply
3:56
Felicita
AL BANO
3:53
Big In Japan
Alphaville
3:40
Forever Young
Alphaville
3:46
Friends
Amii Stewart
4:49
Why
Annie Lennox
4:53
Midnight Dancer
Arabesque
3:38
Freeway of Love
Aretha Franklin
4:06
Solid
Ashford & Simpson
3:20
Tarzan Boy
Baltimora
3:17
Venus
Bananarama
3:49
Change
Barry White
6:16
How Deep Is Ur Love
Bee Gees
4:04
Mad About You
Belinda Carlisle
3:36
The Rose
Bette Midler
3:35
Eyes Without A Face
Billy Idol
4:58
It's Still Rock and Roll to Me
Billy Joel
2:58
There'll Be Sad Songs
Billy Ocean
4:50
Just A Friend
Biz Markie
4:03
Wonderful Life
Black
4:46
Heart of Glass
Blondie
3:24
Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word
Blue Feat. Elton John
3:40
On Our Own
Bobby Brown
4:50
Don't worry be happy
Bobby McFerrin
4:49
Livin' On A Prayer
Bon Jovi
4:10
Ma Baker
Boney M
4:41
Gotta Go Home
Boney M
3:43
Daddy Cool
Boney M
3:26
Sunny
Boney M
3:59
Sunny
Boney M.
3:45
Total Eclipse of the Heart
Bonnie Tyler
4:27
Holding Out for a Hero
Bonnie Tyler
4:22
Hands To Heaven
Breathe
4:19
Dancing In the Dark
Bruce Springsteen
4:01
Slave to Love
Bryan Ferry
4:03
Heaven and Hell
C. C. Catch
3:38
Cause You Are Young
C.C.Catch
4:49
Wot
Captain Sensible
3:40
Ain't Nobody
Chaka Khan
4:40
The Flame
Cheap Trick
5:37
Hard to Say I'm Sorry
Chicago
3:42
I Don't Wanna Live Without Your Love
Chicago
3:57
Lady In Red
Chris De Burgh
3:54
The Lady In Red
Chris De Burgh
4:05
Stumblin'in
Chris Norman, Suzie Quatro
3:50
The Blue Cafe
Chris Rea
3:49
Josephine
Chris Rea
3:58
Looking For The Summer
Chris Rea
4:59
Sailing
Christopher Cross
4:16
Never Surrender
Corey Hart
4:56
Do You Really Want To Hurt Me
Culture Club
4:23
Karma Chameleon
Culture Club
4:13
Time After Time
Cyndi Lauper
3:59
Ready to Follow You
Dana Dawson
3:26
Private Eyes
Daryl Hall & John Oates
3:37
Modern Love
David Bowie
3:57
Let It Whip
Dazz Band
4:42
Only in My Dreams
Debbie Gibson
3:56
Pour Some Sugar on Me
Def Leppard
4:32
Darlin'
Delegation
4:27
From Souvenirs To Souvenirs
Demis Roussos
2:33
Forever And Never
Demis Russos
3:33
Come On Eileen
Dexys Midnight Runners
4:43
Upside Down
Diana Ross
4:04
My Old Piano
Diana Ross
3:55
She Works Hard For The Money
Donna Summer
4:35
Is There Something I Should Know
Duran Duran
4:09
A View to a Kill
Duran Duran
3:34
The Reflex
Duran Duran
5:29
Notorious
Duran Duran
4:18
Electric Avenue
Eddy Grant
3:45
A Night in New York
Elbow Bones
3:49
Little Jeannie
Elton John
5:11
I Don't Wanna Go On With You Like That
Elton John
4:35
Make Me Lose Control
Eric Carmen
4:46
Change the world
Eric Clapton
3:54
Sweet Dreams
Eurythmics
3:33
Sexcrime
Eurythmics
3:57
Words
F.R. David
3:29
Good Thing
Fine Young Cannibals
3:21
She Drives Me Crazy
Fine Young Cannibals
3:35
Hold Me
Fleetwood Mac
3:45
Everywhere
Fleetwood Mac
3:42
Still Got the Blues
Gary Moore
4:10
Boogie Wonderland
Generation 70
4:42
That's the Way
Generation 70
3:31
Never Can Say Goodbye
Generation 70
2:49
No Woman No Cry
Generation 70
4:12
Lady Marmalade
Generation 70
3:22
Daddy Cool
Generation 70
3:24
Invisible Touch
Genesis
3:30
Faith
George Michael
3:14
Monkey
George Michael
5:06
I Want Your Sex
George Michael
4:36
Licence to Kill
Gladys Knight
4:11
Don't Wanna Lose You
Gloria Estefan
4:08
I Am What I Am
Gloria Gaynor
3:52
Slave to the Rhythm
Grace Jones
4:22
I've Seen That Face Before
Grace Jones
4:28
Jeopardy
Greg Kihn
3:10
Lady Marmalade
Hapton Sisters
3:10
Alone
Heart
3:39
Hot Stuff
Hits Unlimited
3:38
Le Freak
Hits Unlimited
3:18
The Way We Were
Hits Unlimited
3:18
Rocket Man
Hits Unlimited
4:43
Knock On Wood
Hits Unlimited
4:18
Stayin' Alive
Hits Unlimited
4:49
Brown Sugar
Hits Unlimited
3:54
Funky Town
Hits Unlimited
3:40
I Will Survive
Hits Unlimited
3:34
Dancing Queen
Hits Unlimited
3:33
Long and Winding Road
Hits Unlimited
3:33
The Power Of Love
Huey Lewis
3:44
The Power of Love
Huey Lewis & The News
3:54
Don't You Want Me
Human League
3:58
Hey Little Girl
Ice House
4:14
Flashdance...What A Feeling
Irene Cara
4:09
Fame
Irene Cara
5:12
What Have You Done For Me Lately
Janet Jackson
3:32
You Can Leave Your Hat On
Joe Cocker
4:15
Unchain My Heart
Joe Cocker
5:03
N'oubliez Jamais
Joe Cocker
4:30
Up Where We Belong
Joe Cocker, Jennifer Warnes
3:51
Et si tu n'existais pas
Joe Dassin
3:30
A Toi
Joe Dassin
2:53
Steppin' Out.
Joe Jackson
4:23
Believe It or Not
Joey Scarbury
3:14
Hurts so Good
John Cougar Mellencamp
4:18
Imagine
John Lennon
3:02
Missing You
John Waite
4:30
Scatterling of Africa
Johnny Clegg
4:02
Shattered Dreams
Johnny Hates Jazz
3:30
Don't Stop Believin'
Journey
4:09
Touch By Touch
Joy
3:42
Queen Of Hearts
Juice Newton
3:23
Too Shy
Kajagoogoo
3:41
Culture Club
Karma Chameleon
4:14
Running Up That Hill
Kate Bush
4:58
Babooshka
Kate Bush
3:29
Love Shine A Light
Katrina
2:51
Danger Zone
Kenny Loggins
3:37
I Don't Need You
Kenny Rogers
3:25
Bette Davis Eyes
Kim Carnes
3:45
Cambodia
Kim Wilde
3:56
Celebration
Kool & The Gang
4:58
Sunshine Reggae
Laid Back
3:45
I Belong To You
Lenny Kravitz
4:17
Lessons in Love
Level 42
4:02
All Night Long
Lionel Richie
4:16
Stuck On You
Lionel Richie
3:11
La Bamba
Los Lobos
2:55
So Alive
Love and Rockets
4:16
La Isla Bonita
Madonna
4:02
Papa Don't Preach
Madonna
4:28
Who's That Girl
Madonna
3:59
Into the Groove
Madonna
4:09
Toy Soldiers
Martika
4:18
When You Ask About Love
Matchbox
2:34
Yeh Yeh
Matt Bianco
3:10
More Than I Can Bear
Matt Bianco
4:15
Raspberry Beret
Mega Tracks Karaoke Band
3:38
Down Under
Men At Work
3:43
Billie Jean
Michael Jackson
4:31
Beat It
Michael Jackson
4:18
Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'
Michael Jackson
6:02
Maniac
Michael Sembello
4:16
Maniac
Michael Sembello
4:19
Why Can't We Live Together
Mike Anthony
3:43
Girl You Know It's True
Milli Vanilli
3:18
Baby Don't Forget My Number
Milli Vanilli
4:09
Cheri, Cheri Lady
Modern Talking
3:53
Bad News
Moon Martin
4:47
Feels Like I'm In Love
Mungo Jerry
3:05
One Night in Bangklok
Murray Head
3:58
L' Amour N'est Rien
Mylene Farmer
5:08
Buffalo Stance
Neneh Cherry
5:42
Bizarre Love Triangle
New Order
3:44
Blue Monday '88
New Order
4:04
Get Down Saturday Night
Oliver Cheatham
4:02
Magic
Olivia Newton-John
4:28
Live Is Life
Opus
3:59
Enola Gay
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark
3:31
Bensonhurst Blues
Oscar Benton
3:38
Hands Up
Ottawan
4:45
D.I.S.C.O.
Ottawan
4:57
Love Is a Battlefield
Pat Benatar
3:59
Forget Me Nots
Patrice Rushen
3:49
Cold Hearted
Paula Abdul
3:36
It`s a sin
Pet Shop Boys
4:59
Glory of Love
Peter Cetera
4:18
Sussudio
Phil Collins
4:23
In the Air Tonight
Phil Collins
5:36
Dancing Tight
Phil Fearon feat. Galaxy
4:14
When Doves Cry
Prince
3:48
Batdance
Prince
4:34
Gelato Al Cioccolato
Pupo
3:16
Under Pressure
QueenDavid Bowie
4:04
Ai No Corrida
Quincy Jones
4:13
Loosing My Religion
R.E.M.
4:26
It's The End Of The World As We Know It
R.E.M.
4:05
Desire
Radiorama
4:01
Clouds Across the Moon
Rah Band
4:32
Precious Thing
Ray Charles, Dee Dee Bridgewater
5:00
Ghostbusters
Ray Parker Jr.
4:03
Keep the Fire Burnin'
REO Speedwagon
3:55
Malinconia
Riccardo Fogli
4:04
Cosa sei
Ricchi e Poveri
3:18
Right Here Waiting
Richard Marx
4:24
Hold On To The Nights
Richard Marx
5:16
Reality
Richard Sanderson
4:45
Together Forever
Rick Astley
3:17
Super Freak
Rick James
3:19
Jessie's Girl
Rick Springfield
3:13
La Bamba
Ritchie Valens
2:54
It Takes Two
Rob Base
5:00
Johnny & Mary
Robert Palmer
3:53
Il ballo del qua qua
Romina Power
2:47
El Talisman
Rosana
3:37
It Must Have Been Love
Roxette
4:07
Avalon
Roxy Music
4:13
More Than This
Roxy Music
4:09
Dolce Vita
Ryan Paris
3:54
Boys
Sabrina
3:55
Angel Boy
Sabrina Salerno
3:18
The Sweetest Taboo
Sade
4:37
Push It
Salt-N-Pepa
4:28
Stop
Sam Brown
4:18
Touch Me
Samantha Fox
3:40
Maria Magdalena
Sandra
4:01
Little Girl
Sandra
3:04
Maria Magdalena
Sandra
3:56
Only You
Savage
3:44
Goodbye
Savage
6:40
Take Me Up
Scotch
3:32
Flash In The Night
Secret Service
3:38
Never Gonna Let You Go
Sergio Mendes
4:14
Touch in the Night
Silent Circle
5:34
Alive and Kicking
Simple Minds
4:32
Don't You
Simple Minds
4:20
Holding Back the Years
Simply Red
4:26
If You Don't Know Me by Now
Simply Red
3:26
What Can I Do
Smokie
3:37
Bird of Paradise
Snowy White
4:07
Tainted Love
Soft Cell
2:39
Keep on Movin'
Soul II Soul feat. Caron Wheeler
3:31
Back to Life
Soul II Soul feat. Caron Wheeler
3:52
True
Spandau Ballet
5:38
In the Army Now
Status Quo
4:03
Abracadabra
Steve Miller Band
3:43
Roll With It
Steve Winwood
5:20
Higher Love
Steve Winwood
5:51
Stand Back
Stevie Nicks
7:30
Isn't She Lovely
Stevie Wonder
3:18
If You Love Somebody Set Them Free
Sting
4:24
Fields Of Gold
Sting
3:38
Fragile
Sting
3:53
Englishman In New York
Sting
4:20
Chicago
Street Player
4:23
Eye Of The Tiger
Survivor
3:53
Luka
Suzanne Vega
3:51
Heart and Soul
T'Pau
4:59
Such a Shame
Talk Talk
4:09
It's My Life
Talk Talk
3:53
Once In A Lifetime
Talking Heads
4:19
Shout
Tears For Fears
6:32
Everybody Wants To Rule The World
Tears For Fears
4:12
Eternal Flame
The Bangles
3:55
Stayin' Alive
The Bee Gees
4:47
Sweet Harmony
The Beloved
3:50
Drive
The Cars
3:54
Should I Stay or Should I Go
The Clash
3:08
Nightshift
The Commodores
5:04
Pictures Of You
The Cure
7:28
Don't You Want Me
The Human League
3:59
State of Shock
The Jacksons
4:29
Everybody's Got to Learn Sometime
The Korgis
4:00
Heartache Avenue.
The Maisonettes
2:55
Elvira
The Oak Ridge Boys
3:45
Jump
The Pointer Sisters
3:58
Slow Hand
The Pointer Sisters
3:52
Every Breath You Take
The Police
4:13
Emotional Rescue
The Rolling Stones
5:39
This Charming Man
The Smiths
2:43
Cupid I've Loved You for a Long Time
The Spinners
3:55
I Think We're Alone Now
Tiffany
3:47
I Love To Love
Tina Charles
3:22
What's Love Got To Do With It
Tina Turner
3:48
Private Dancer
Tina Turner
4:00
Ain't No Sunshine When She's Gone
Tom Jones
2:36
She's A Lady
Tom Jones
2:52
Stop the Cavalry
Top TV 80
2:51
Just an Illusion
Top TV 80
3:48
Take My Breath Away
Top TV 80
4:16
You Drive Me Crazy
Top TV 80
2:39
Bette Davis Eyes
Top TV 80
3:33
Boys
Top TV 80
3:08
Shine
Top TV 80
3:17
Footloose
Top TV 80
3:48
It's Raining Men
Top TV 80
4:23
Rosanna
Toto
5:32
Serenata
Toto Cutugno
3:46
Long Train Runnin'
Traks
3:42
I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
U2
4:37
Tu
Umberto Tozzi
4:11
Joe Le Taxi
Vanessa Paradis
3:34
Y.M.C.A.
Village People
3:40
Blister In The Sun
Violent Femmes
2:26
Fade to Grey
Visage
3:55
Careless Whisper
Wham
6:26
I Wanna Dance with Somebody
Whitney Houston
4:50
City Lights
William Pitt
3:47
Celebrate the World
Womack & Womack
4:13
Computer Love
Zapp
4:43
