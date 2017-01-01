Главная
Готовые решения
Зарубежная музыка 90-х
I Want You Back
'N Sync
3:22
Tribal Dance
2 Unlimited
3:38
No Limit
2 Unlimited
3:43
The Hitman
AB Logic
4:05
All That She Wants
Ace of Base
3:32
Cruel Summer
Ace of Base
3:35
Beautiful Life
Ace of Base
3:41
Travel to Romantis
Ace of Base
4:11
Better Off Alone
Alice DeeJay
3:34
You Make Me Feel Alright
Amadin
5:55
This Is Your Night
Amber
4:00
2 Times
Ann Lee
3:48
Doctor Jones
Aqua
3:23
My Oh My
Aqua
3:23
Turn Back Time
Aqua
3:24
Barbie Girl
Aqua
3:17
Ain't Nobody's Business
Ardis
3:06
Don't Stop!
ATB
3:47
Everybody
Backstreet Boys
3:44
California
Belinda Carlisle
2:58
...Baby One More Time
Britney Spears
3:30
Gonna Make You Sweat
C & C Music Factory
4:06
Captain Jack
Captain Jack
5:17
Everytime We Touch
Cascada
3:17
Finally
CeCe Peniston
4:02
Strong Enough
Cher
3:48
Dov'è L'Amore
Cher
4:18
Walking in Memphis
Cher
3:55
All Or Nothing
Cher
3:37
Believe
Cher
3:58
The Shoop Shoop Song
Cher
2:51
Genie In A Bottle
Christina Aguilera
3:37
Tubthumping
Chumbawamba
3:54
Gangsta's Paradise
Coolio
4:01
The Rhythm Of The Night
Corona
4:24
Butterfly
Crazy Town
3:35
Mr. Vain
Culture Beat
3:31
Stay With Me
Da Blitz
4:11
Hunter
DidoRick Nowels
3:57
It's My Life
Dr. Alban
4:00
Long Time Ago
Dr. Alban
3:28
Sing Hallelujah!
Dr. Alban
4:01
Max Don´t Have Sex With Your Ex
E-rotic
3:31
Help Me Dr. Dick
E-rotic
3:41
Blue
Eiffel 65
3:39
Cose Della Vita
Eros Ramazzotti
4:48
Praise You
Fatboy Slim
3:48
Come into my life
Gala
3:28
Let a boy cry
Gala
3:26
Freed from desire
Gala
3:34
I See You
General Base
4:24
Base of Love
General Base
5:17
What is Love
Haddaway N.
4:28
What a Feeling
Irene Cara, DJ Bobo
3:19
Virtual Insanity
Jamiroquai
4:06
Let's Get Loud
Jennifer Lopez
3:59
Jump
Kris Kross
3:14
Confide in Me
Kylie Minogue
4:24
Sweet Dreams
La Bouche
3:24
SOS
La Bouche
3:35
Be My Lover
La Bouche
3:59
Where Do You Go
La Bouche
3:44
Tonight Is the Night
Le Click
6:31
All Around the World
Lisa StansfieldAndy MorrisIan Devaney
4:28
I've Been Thinking About You
Londonbeat
3:49
Macarena
Los Del Mar
3:49
Mambo No. 5
Lou Bega
3:28
Seven Seconds
Luxury Lounge MastersGroove CounsellorsBuddha DJ’sThe Magic Time TravelersSussan KameronSeduction Masters
3:57
Generation Of Love
Masterboy
3:37
No More
Maxx
6:11
Get a Way
Maxx
3:46
U Can't Touch This
MC Hammer
4:18
I Turn To You
Melanie C
3:36
Never Be The Same Again
Melanie CLisa 'Left Eye' Lopes
4:15
Honey
Moby
3:28
Bodyrock
Moby
3:36
Sing It Back
Moloko
4:38
Coco Jamboo
Mr. President
3:39
Torn
Natalie Imbruglia
4:04
Push The Feeling On
Nightcrawlers
4:02
Don'T Speak
No Doubt
4:21
It's A Fine Day
Opus III
3:38
Bailando
Paradisio
6:50
We Like To Party
Pop Royals
3:42
Livin' la Vida Loca
Ricky Martin
4:03
Fable
Robert Miles
6:24
One And One
Robert MilesMaria Nayler
3:56
Ecuador
Sash!
5:54
Don't You Want Me
Savage
3:53
The Animal Song
Savage Garden
4:38
To the Moon & Back
Savage Garden
4:14
Truly Madly Deeply
Savage Garden
4:39
Break Me Shake Me
Savage GardenJackie Orszaczky
3:23
Man! I Feel Like A Woman!
Shania Twain
3:53
That Don't Impress Me Much
Shania Twain
3:38
Ka-Ching!
Shania Twain
3:20
Goodnight Moon
Shivaree
4:04
Rhythm Is a Dancer
SNAP!
5:13
Wannabe
Spice Girls
2:53
Spice Up Your Life
Spice Girls
2:55
Viva Forever
Spice Girls
4:14
Desert Rose
Sting
4:47
Fields Of Gold
Sting
3:39
Mad About You
Sting
3:53
La Belle Dame Sans Regrets
Sting
5:16
Tom's Diner
Suzanne VegaDNA
3:49
Pump Up The Jam (Edit) feat. Felly, Felly Fel
Technotronic
3:35
Erase Rewind
The Cardigans
3:35
Lovefool
The Cardigans
3:13
My Favourite Game
The Cardigans
3:37
Rhythm Is Dancer
Thea Austin SNAP!
3:44
No Scrubs
TLC
3:58
Would You...
Touch & Go
3:11
Free
Ultra Naté
3:53
Soledad
Westlife
3:57
Your Woman
White Town
4:19
I'm Your Baby Tonight
Whitney Houston
4:11
Gettin' Jiggy Wit It
Will Smith
3:48
Pride of Africa
Yaki-Da
4:35
