Ретро-романтик
Приятный soul и rnb 70-х, 80-х годов: Al Green, Barry White, Marvin Gaye и многие другие.
Unbreak My Heart
80s 90s Hit Factory
4:21
The Letter
Al Green
2:27
Simply Beautiful
Al Green
4:11
The Letter
Al Green
2:28
Tired of Being Alone
Al Green
2:51
Gotta Find a New World
Al Green
2:27
Take Me to the River
Al Green
3:46
Here I Am
Al Green
4:16
Something
Al Green
4:28
Free at Last
Al Green
3:28
Wish You Were Here
Al Green
3:32
I Feel Good
Al Green
3:31
How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
Al Green
6:23
Let's Stay Together
Al Green
3:18
Dream
Al Green
7:28
I Can0't Get Next to You
Al Green
3:47
Love and Happiness
Al Green
4:04
L-O-V-E
Al Green
3:09
Sha-La-La
Al Green
2:59
Oh Pretty Woman
Al Green
3:23
Hang On
Alexander O'Neal
6:29
Love Won't Let Me Wait
Alexander O'Neal
5:49
Secret Lovers
Alexander O'Neal
4:28
Time Is Running Out
Alexander O'Neal
3:52
The Lovers
Alexander O'Neal
4:37
Sneakin
Alexander O'Neal
5:19
A Broken Heart Can Mend
Alexander O'Neal
3:47
What Is This Thing Called Love
Alexander O'Neal
6:04
Cherish
Alexander O'Neal
4:02
Criticize
Alexander O'Neal
4:07
Fake
Alexander O'Neal
5:20
Let's Get Together
Alexander O'Neal
4:27
It's Your Night Tonight
Alexander O'Neal
4:10
If You Were Here Tonight
Alexander O'Neal
5:02
Never Knew Love Like This
Alexander O'Neal
3:32
Love Makes No Sense
Alexander O'Neal
6:58
Love Is In Your Eyes
Barry White
7:23
Love Makin Music
Barry White
4:54
Love Theme
Barry White
4:07
Love Serenade
Barry White
7:01
Loves Theme
Barry White
3:18
Low Rider
Barry White
5:18
Can't Get Enough Of Your Love Babe
Barry White
4:29
Sexy Undercover
Barry White
4:51
Never Never Gonna Give Ya Up
Barry White
4:10
She's Everything to Me
Barry White
4:03
Baby's Home
Barry White
8:17
Your Love Your Love
Barry White
4:18
Come on in Love
Barry White
3:26
Put Me In Your Mix
Barry White
7:38
Change
Barry White
6:25
Come On
Barry White
5:49
Share
Barry White
7:05
I Only Want To Be With You
Barry White
5:00
September When I First Met You
Barry White
6:55
Just The Way You Are
Barry White
7:11
Lady Sweet Lady
Barry White
5:40
Let the Music Play
Barry White
3:30
Enlightenment
Billy Paul
4:52
Everything Must Change
Billy Paul
5:18
I See the Light
Billy Paul
6:10
Your Song
Billy Paul
6:32
July July July July
Billy Paul
5:27
Fire in Her Love
Billy Paul
4:24
I Want Cha' Baby
Billy Paul
6:17
Let Me In
Billy Paul
3:51
Let the Dollar Circulate
Billy Paul
4:58
Letэs Fall In Love All Over Again
Billy Paul
3:50
Let's Stay Together
Billy Paul
6:25
Sexual Therapy
Billy Paul
4:34
Aquaholic
Billy Paul
3:30
Me And Mrs. Jones
Billy Paul
4:40
Thank You
Billy Paul
2:58
Love Buddies
Billy Paul
3:39
Am I Black Enough for You
Billy Paul
5:16
Brown Baby
Billy Paul
4:35
Across'th Street
Bobby Womack
3:50
Dayglo Reflection
Bobby Womack
4:18
Fly Me to the Moon
Bobby Womack
2:07
If You Think You039re Lonely Now
Bobby Womack
5:29
Gifted One
Bobby Womack
4:28
I'm So Proud
Bobby Womack
5:01
Give It Up
Bobby Womack
4:38
More Than Love
Bobby Womack
3:32
How Could You Break My Heart
Bobby Womack
5:16
Please Forgive My Heart
Bobby Womack
4:30
Stupid
Bobby Womack
3:51
Trust Your Heart
Bobby Womack
3:57
The Bravest Man in the Universe
Bobby Womack
3:52
What Is This
Bobby Womack
2:34
California Dreamin
Bobby Womack
3:21
Daylight
Bobby Womack
3:31
Woman's Gotta Have It
Bobby Womack
3:31
Flying High
Commodores
5:09
I'm Ready
Commodores
3:24
Lady
Commodores
4:02
Easy
Commodores
4:20
Oh No
Commodores
3:00
Slippery When Wet
Commodores
3:17
Sexy Lady
Commodores
3:35
Too Hot Ta Trot
Commodores
5:36
Sweet Love
Commodores
3:27
Three Times A Lady
Commodores
3:36
Old-Fashion Love
Commodores
4:58
You're The Only Woman I Need
Commodores
4:41
United In Love
Commodores
4:25
Brick House
Commodores
3:41
Duele el Corazon
Dance Hits
3:20
Stop Look Listen
Diana Ross Marvin Gaye
2:54
Love Power
Dionne Warwick Jeffrey Osborne
4:32
Theme From Shaft
Isaac Hayes
3:16
Do Your Thing
Isaac Hayes
3:20
The Storm Is Over
Isaac Hayes
4:44
Ellie's Love Theme
Isaac Hayes
3:18
That Loving Feeling
Isaac Hayes
6:35
Chocolate Chip
Isaac Hayes
5:30
Urban Nights
Isaac Hayes
4:33
Ike's Rap VIII
Isaac Hayes
3:18
Wonderful
Isaac Hayes
3:40
Hung Up On My Baby
Isaac Hayes
6:17
Walk On By
Isaac Hayes
4:32
Good Love 6-9-9-6-9
Isaac Hayes
5:17
Joe Bell
Isaac Hayes
4:59
Lay Lady Lay
Isaac Hayes
5:36
Never Can Say Goodbye
Isaac Hayes
3:36
Run Fay Run
Isaac Hayes
2:46
Precious Precious
Isaac Hayes
2:41
One Woman
Isaac Hayes
5:09
Never Gonna Give You Up
Isaac Hayes
5:49
Fragile
Isaac Hayes
6:21
A Few More Kisses To Go
Isaac Hayes
4:09
The Look Of Love
Isaac Hayes
3:18
Summer Breeze
Isley Brothers
6:11
Who You Talkin To
Jeffrey Osborne
3:52
You Were Made To Love
Jeffrey Osborne
3:11
Worth It All
Jeffrey Osborne
4:22
Plane Love
Jeffrey Osborne
6:17
Only Human
Jeffrey Osborne
4:53
Aint Nothin Missin
Jeffrey Osborne
4:10
Baby
Jeffrey Osborne
4:20
I Really Don't Need No Light
Jeffrey Osborne
3:43
Eenie Meenie
Jeffrey Osborne
4:24
Congratulations
Jeffrey Osborne
3:47
New Love
Jeffrey Osborne
4:11
On The Wings Of Love
Jeffrey Osborne
3:59
I Want You
Jeffrey Osborne
4:23
When You Loved Me
Jeffrey Osborne
4:08
Si Tu Te Vas
Love Amour Orchestra
4:06
I Belong To You
Love Unlimited
3:36
It May Be Winter Outside
Love Unlimited
4:11
Under The Influence Of Love
Love Unlimited
4:52
Walkin In The Rain With The One I Love
Love Unlimited
4:27
Share A Little Love In Your Heart
Love Unlimited
5:53
Whisper You Love Me
Love Unlimited
5:07
Welcome Aboard
Love Unlimited Orchestra
7:53
Interlude Love's Theme
Love Unlimited Orchestra
4:09
I Want To Come Home For Christmas
Marvin Gaye
3:30
You're The Man
Marvin Gaye
5:46
I Heard It Through The Grapevine
Marvin Gaye
3:14
When Did You Stop Loving Me When Did I Stop Loving You
Marvin Gaye
6:17
I Want You
Marvin Gaye
3:55
Mr. Sandman
Marvin Gaye
2:32
Mercy Mercy Me
Marvin Gaye
2:30
Inner City Blues
Marvin Gaye
5:34
Purple Snowflakes
Marvin Gaye
2:56
Sunny
Marvin Gaye
2:49
The World Is Rated X
Marvin Gaye
3:52
Sexual Healing
Marvin Gaye
4:07
Let's Get It On
Marvin Gaye
4:50
You
Marvin Gaye
2:24
What's Going On
Marvin Gaye
3:50
Trouble Man
Marvin Gaye
3:49
Come Get To This
Marvin Gaye
2:40
Got To Give It Up
Marvin Gaye
4:12
Funk Me
Marvin Gaye
5:35
Ain't No Mountain High Enough
Marvin Gaye Tammi Terrell
2:31
California Soul
Marvin Gaye Tammi Terrell
2:48
Somethin Stupid
Marvin Gaye Tammi Terrell
2:45
Bustin Out
Rick James
3:52
Down By Law
Rick James
4:24
Fire It Up
Rick James
4:00
Big Time
Rick James
6:26
Dream Maker
Rick James
5:15
Cold Blooded
Rick James
6:00
Ghetto Life
Rick James
4:21
New York Town
Rick James
4:01
Give It To Me Baby
Rick James
3:52
Sexy Lady
Rick James
3:51
Mr. Policeman
Rick James
4:17
Mary Jane
Rick James
4:58
Super Freak
Rick James
3:26
Bad Mother Funker
Rose Royce
4:43
Funk Factory
Rose Royce
3:06
You Can't Run from Yourself
Rose Royce
5:47
Shine Your Light
Rose Royce
5:30
Car Wash
Rose Royce
5:06
Golden Touch
Rose Royce
3:54
You're a Winner
Rose Royce
4:27
I Wonder Where You Are Tonight
Rose Royce
3:46
Funkin' Around
Rose Royce
4:49
Is It Love You're After
Rose Royce
5:05
Illusions
Rose Royce
3:55
Jump Street
Rose Royce
4:01
Love Don't Live Here Anymore
Rose Royce
3:51
Lock It Down
Rose Royce
6:03
Still In Love
Rose Royce
5:38
Ooh Boy
Rose Royce
4:16
Magic Touch
Rose Royce
5:48
Best Love
Rose Royce
3:48
Wishing on a Star
Rose Royce
4:50
Love Unlimited
S.P.Y
4:16
Reach Your Peak
Sister Sledge
4:58
All American Girls
Sister Sledge
4:43
Thinking of You
Sister Sledge
4:28
Easier to Love
Sister Sledge
5:00
You Fooled Around
Sister Sledge
4:29
He's the Greatest Dancer
Sister Sledge
3:34
I'm a Good Girl
Sister Sledge
4:11
Got to Love Somebody
Sister Sledge
6:52
If You Really Want Me
Sister Sledge
4:37
Moondancer
Sister Sledge
4:16
Lost in Music
Sister Sledge
4:47
Pretty Baby
Sister Sledge
4:03
Everybody Dance
Sister Sledge
5:51
We Are Family
Sister Sledge
3:21
Smile
Sister Sledge
5:14
Love In Every Room
Sounds Unlimited Orchestra feat. Mila Khodorkovsky
2:33
If This World Were Mine
Tammi Terrell Marvin Gaye
2:43
Break Down For Love
Tavares
4:37
I'll Never Say Never Again
Tavares
2:38
Don't Take Away The Music
Tavares
3:41
Deeper in Love
Tavares
4:55
I Really Miss You Baby
Tavares
4:37
Loveline
Tavares
4:23
Positive Forces
Tavares
2:56
More Than A Woman
Tavares
3:16
She's Gone
Tavares
3:40
Wanna Be Close to You
Tavares
4:31
Love Tko
Teddy Pendergrass
4:48
And If I Had
Teddy Pendergrass
4:37
One of Us Fell in Love
Teddy Pendergrass
4:07
Close the Door
Teddy Pendergrass
5:26
Oh Happy Day
Teddy Pendergrass
5:01
Can We Be Lovers
Teddy Pendergrass
5:27
Only You
Teddy Pendergrass
5:04
Easy Easy Got To Take It Easy
Teddy Pendergrass
4:52
The Whole Town039s Laughing at Me
Teddy Pendergrass
4:27
Come Go with Me
Teddy Pendergrass
5:47
Feel the Fire
Teddy Pendergrass
5:33
Stay with Me
Teddy Pendergrass
4:22
Get Down Get Funky
Teddy Pendergrass
5:23
Hot Love
Teddy Pendergrass
4:40
Set Me Free
Teddy Pendergrass
5:04
I Can't Leave Your Love Alone
Teddy Pendergrass
4:42
You Can't Hide from Yourself
Teddy Pendergrass
4:05
Is It Still Good to Ya
Teddy Pendergrass
4:36
Joy
Teddy Pendergrass
4:30
Let Me Love You
Teddy Pendergrass
5:15
You Must Live On
Teddy Pendergrass
3:49
Life Is A Song Worth Singing
Teddy Pendergrass
4:10
Turn off the Lights
Teddy Pendergrass
5:54
Lonely Color Blue
Teddy Pendergrass
5:32
When Somebody Loves You Back
Teddy Pendergrass
4:56
Love T.K.O
Teddy Pendergrass
3:42
Love
Teddy Pendergrass
4:31
You're My Latest My Greatest Inspiration
Teddy Pendergrass
5:20
Love Is the Power
Teddy Pendergrass
6:17
2 A.M
Teddy Pendergrass
5:26
It Don't Hurt Now
Teddy Pendergrass
6:00
Believe in Love
Teddy Pendergrass
3:30
A Change Is Gonna Come
The Brotherhood Bobby Womack
3:12
I'll Be Good To You
The Brothers Johnson
4:48
In The Way
The Brothers Johnson
3:36
Light Up The Night
The Brothers Johnson
3:45
Never Leave You Lonely
The Brothers Johnson
3:01
I Want You
The Brothers Johnson
5:15
Ride-O-Rocket
The Brothers Johnson
3:27
Stomp
The Brothers Johnson
4:07
The Real Thing
The Brothers Johnson
3:55
Word Up
The Brothers Johnson
1:57
Stomp
The Brothers Johnson
4:40
Tomorrow
The Brothers Johnson
3:01
Strawberry Letter 23
The Brothers Johnson
4:59
Get The Funk Out Ma Face
The Brothers Johnson
2:28
You Keep Me Coming Back
The Brothers Johnson
4:21
Welcome To The Club
The Brothers Johnson
4:29
Ain't We Funkin' Now
The Brothers Johnson
5:37
Funk It
The Brothers Johnson
4:06
Give It Away
The Chi-Lites
2:47
Gimme Whatcha Got
The Chi-Lites
3:29
Give More Power to the People
The Chi-Lites
3:00
Cause I Love You
The Chi-Lites
4:26
Homely Girl
The Chi-Lites
3:32
Have You Seen Her
The Chi-Lites
4:47
I Keep Comin039 Back to You
The Chi-Lites
4:01
Love Is Gone
The Chi-Lites
2:58
Let Today Come Back Tomorrow
The Chi-Lites
4:29
Oh Girl
The Chi-Lites
3:00
Let Your Love Fall Like Rain
The Chi-Lites
4:53
Runnin' Around
The Chi-Lites
4:17
Stop What You're Doin'
The Chi-Lites
3:44
We Are Neighbors
The Chi-Lites
3:23
There Will Never Be Any Peace
The Chi-Lites
5:11
A Letter to Myself
The Chi-Lites
4:11
We Need Order
The Chi-Lites
5:21
Are You My Woman
The Chi-Lites
3:08
Nightshift
The Commodores
4:17
It's Your Thing
The Isley Brothers
2:47
Say You Love Me Too
The Isley Brothers
2:05
Footsteps In the Dark
The Isley Brothers
5:05
Between the Sheets
The Isley Brothers
5:40
Tell Me Who
The Isley Brothers
2:42
This Old Heart Of Mine
The Isley Brothers
2:44
Shout
The Isley Brothers
4:30
Twist and Shout
The Isley Brothers
2:30
Theme From King Kong
The Love Unlimited Orchestra
8:05
Just Like A Baby
The Love Unlimited Orchestra
3:04
I Feel Love Coming On
The Love Unlimited Orchestra
6:28
I Wanna Stay
The Love Unlimited Orchestra
4:43
Jamaican Girl
The Love Unlimited Orchestra
5:21
Love's Theme
The Love Unlimited Orchestra
3:59
Theme From Together Brothers
The Love Unlimited Orchestra
2:51
Midnight And You
The Love Unlimited Orchestra
5:14
Do Drop In
The Love Unlimited Orchestra
2:32
Satin Soul
The Love Unlimited Orchestra
4:12
Barry's Theme
The Love Unlimited Orchestra
4:29
Blues Concerto
The Love Unlimited Orchestra
3:39
Baby Blues
The Love Unlimited Orchestra
5:36
Brazilian Love Song
The Love Unlimited Orchestra
6:05
Don't You Know How Much I Love You
The Love Unlimited Orchestra
5:15
What A Groove
The Love Unlimited Orchestra
4:08
Forever In Love
The Love Unlimited Orchestra
4:05
Give the People What They Want
The O'Jays
4:13
Love Train
The O'Jays
2:57
My Favorite Person
The O'Jays
4:15
I Love Music
The O'Jays
6:52
God Bless My Mama
The O'Jays
4:38
Now That We Found Love
The O'Jays
4:41
Sing A Happy Song
The O'Jays
4:59
Put Our Heads Together
The O'Jays
5:41
Survival
The O'Jays
3:42
Use ta Be My Girl
The O'Jays
3:18
Back Stabbers
The O'Jays
3:04
This Time Baby
The O'Jays
4:24
Darlin' Darlin' Baby
The O'Jays
4:10
Stairway to Heaven
The O'Jays
6:16
Buddy's Business
The O'Jays
4:47
Who Am I
The O'Jays
5:11
For the Love of Money
The O'Jays
3:48
Более 3 500 заведений успешно пользуются нашим сервисом, повышая лояльность гостей и радуя качественным музыкальным контентом.