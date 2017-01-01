Ретро-Джаз, Блюз и Рок-н-Ролл

Музыка, навевающая атмосферу 40х-60х годов. Создайте образ заведения, куда с удовольствием захаживали некогда гангстеры и мафиози. В целом романтизм тех времен отображают жанры джаз, блюз, и даже рок-н-ролл.
Boom Boom
2K Czech
2:38
Do It Again
Abbe Lane
3:01
Swing Doors
Allan Gray
3:02
Rock, Bop, Jump
Alligators
2:23
Butterfly
Andy Williams
2:20
Wade Flemons
At the Party
2:10
Souvenirs
Barbara Evans
1:57
I Got A Feeling
Barbara Randolph
3:06
Who Put the Bomp
Barry Mann
2:49
Sing, Sing, Sing
Benjamin Goodman
3:06
Dorsey Burnette
Bertha Lou
2:32
Charmine
Bill Haley
2:41
Tossin' and Turnin'
Bobby Lewis
2:33
Take Good Care of My Baby
Bobby Vee.
2:37
Roses Are Red
Bobby Vinton
3:41
The El Dorados
Boom Diddie Boom
2:07
Hearted Melody Sarah Vaugha
Broken
2:22
Louis Armstron - Bing Crosby
Brother Bill
2:53
Overture_And All That Jazz.
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger, Taye Diggs
6:04
I Can't Do It Alone
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Taye Diggs
3:50
Robert Parker
Caught You In A Lie
2:35
My Buddy
Chet Baker
3:19
Pony Time
Chubby Checker
2:24
Dancin' Party
Chubby Checker
2:04
The Comancheros
Claude King
2:08
Plenty Good Lovin'
Connie Francis
2:02
Everybody's Somebody's Fool
Connie Francis
2:37
Hey Little Lucy
Conway Twitty
1:47
Dixie's
Dan Emmett
2:20
Roxie's Suite
Danny Elfman
3:52
Baby, Obey Me
Dean Martin
2:33
Don't Rock the Boat, Dear
Dean Martin
2:34
How D'ya Like Your Eggs in the Morning
Dean Martin
2:47
The Peanut Vendor
Dean Martin
2:01
Runaway
Del Shannon
2:18
I Saw Linda Yesterday
Dickey Lee
2:00
Rockin' Good Way
Dinah Washington
2:26
Fat Daddy
Dinah Washington
2:25
Sea of Heartbreak
Don Gibson
2:28
Sentimental Journey
Doris Day
3:16
Everybody Loves a Lover
Doris Day
2:42
Bristol Stomp
Dovells
2:16
Mersy
Duffy
3:37
Whole Lotta Love
Duffy
3:39
Make the World Go Away
Duffy As Timi Yuro
2:10
Wade Flemons
Easy Lovin'
2:17
I’ve Got You Under My Skin
Ella Fitzgerald
2:39
Tutti Frutti
Elvis Presley
3:09
I'm Gonna Be a Wheel Someday
Fats Domino
1:59
You Make Me Feel so Young
Frank Sinatra
2:49
I Wanna Be a Dancin' Man
Fred Astaire
3:03
Fare Thee Well, Annie Laurie
Gene Krupa And His Orchestra
2:59
A Hundred Pounds of Clay
Gene McDaniels
2:18
I Want You To Be My Baby
Georgia Gibbs
2:24
Fox Boogie
Gerhard Trede
3:18
Jolly Days
Gerhard Trede
1:38
Heartache by the Numbers
Guy Mitchell
2:35
Please Mr Postman
Helen Shapiro
2:37
Jacky Hayes
Helplessly
1:59
Dennis Herrold
Hip Hip Baby
2:01
Ronnie Pearson
Hot Shot
2:18
Dean Martin
I've Got My Love to Keep Me W
2:41
The Impressions
It's All Right
2:46
I'm Tickled Pink
Jack Shaindlin
1:48
Hold On, I’m Comin’
James Brown
2:33
That Greasy Kid Stuff
Janie Grant
1:58
The Blizzard
Jim Reeves
3:21
Boom Boom
John Lee Hooker and Blues Brothers
2:33
Debbie
Johnny Crawford
2:13
Frenesi
Julie London
2:29
Rosco Gordon
Just a Little Bit
2:06
Ruben James
Kenny Rogers
2:40
Unloved Unwanted
Kitty Wells
2:19
Short Fat Fannie
Larry Williams
2:24
Wake Up
Larry Williams
2:44
She Said Yeah
Larry Williams
1:51
Bad Boy
Larry Williams
2:18
Hocus Pocus
Larry Williams
1:59
Baby's Crazy
Larry Williams
2:33
Number One Fool
Little Girl Blue
2:10
Long Tall Sally
Little Richard
2:01
You're Looking at Country
Loretta Lynn
2:19
The Girl That I Am Now
Loretta Lynn
2:15
It's Been Said
Louis Jordan
2:29
Pennies From Heaven
Louis Prima
2:21
Sentimental Journey
Louis Prima
2:27
When The Saints Go Marching In
Louis Prima
4:19
The Pump Song
Louis Prima
1:51
When You're Smiling
Louis Prima
4:00
Shout
Lulu
2:52
12 Scene Music
Mafia Soundtrack
2:35
Be bop baby
Marshmallows
2:15
Jackie Cray
Maybelle
2:01
No Moon at All
Mel Torme
2:30
At Your Beck And Call
Mildred Bailey
2:39
Somethin' Stupid
Nancy Sinatra & Frank Sinatra
2:32
Summer Wine
Nancy Sinatra And Lee Hazlewood
4:16
Ramblin' Rose
Nat King Cole
2:46
Keely Smith
Nothing's Too Good for My Bab
2:28
Nadine
OST Mafia 2
2:31
Too Many Secrets
Patsy Cline
2:18
I Don't Wanta
Patsy Cline
2:21
Just out of Reach
Patsy Cline
2:17
Ain't No Wheels On This Ship
Patsy Cline
1:55
Hey There
Peggy Lee
1:55
Bring It on Home to Me
Percy Sledge
3:26
I Dig Rock & Roll Music
Peter, Paul & Mary
2:31
No Easy Walk To Freedom
Peter, Paul & Mary
2:49
Call Me
Petula Clark
2:45
You Don t Know Me
Ray Charles
3:15
Busted
Ray Charles
2:10
Here We Go Again
Ray Charles
3:16
I Can t stop Loving You
Ray Charles
4:15
A Fool For You
Ray Charles
3:04
Georgia On My Mind
Ray Charles
3:38
Take These Chains From My Heart
Ray Charles
2:56
Drown In My Own Tears
Ray Charles
3:20
Unchain My Heart
Ray Charles
2:51
Hide Nor Hair
Ray Charles
3:09
Let s Go Get Stoned
Ray Charles
3:01
America The Beautiful
Ray Charles
3:33
Grying Time
Ray Charles
2:56
Sticks and Stones
Ray Charles
2:13
Hit The Road Jack
Ray Charles
1:59
What d I Say
Ray Charles
3:11
You Are My Sunshine
Ray Charles
2:59
I ve Got A Woman
Ray Charles
2:54
Gene Allison
Reap What You Sow
2:07
Bob Luman
Red Hot
2:01
Hello Mary Lou
Rick Nelson
2:18
Travelin' Man
Ricky Nelson
2:20
Half Breed
Ricky Nelson
2:02
Straighten Up and Fly Right
Robbie Williams
2:36
Things
Robbie Williams
3:22
Me and My Shadow
Robbie Williams
3:16
Do Nothin Till You Hear From Me
Robbie Williams
2:58
Mr. Bojangles
Robbie Williams
3:17
Mack the Knife
Robbie Williams
3:18
Aint That a Kick in the Head
Robbie Williams
2:28
Eddie Bond
Rockin' Daddy
1:59
Sway
Rosemary Clooney
2:39
Don't Let Go
Roy Hamilton
2:28
You can have her
Roy Hamilton
2:42
Solitary Man
Royal Crown Revue
3:28
The Contender
Royal Crown Revue
3:24
The Walkin` Blues
Royal Crown Revue
5:30
I Love The Life I Live
Royal Crown Revue
3:37
Viva Las Vegas
Royal Crown Revue
3:27
Won't You Ride With Me
Royal Crown Revue
2:48
Stormy Weather
Royal Crown Revue
3:44
What a Difference a Day Makes
Ruby & The Romantics
2:28
In The Cool, Cool, Cool Of The Evening
Rusty Draper
2:11
Soul Man
Sam & Dave
2:36
Wonderful World
Sam Cooke
2:22
Change Partners
Sammy Davis, Jr
2:44
'S Wonderful
Sarah Vaughan
2:30
Let's Go Sunning
Shaindlin Jack
1:44
It's Been a Long Long Time
Shelley Fabares
2:12
Breaking It up Is Hard To Do
Shelly Fabares
2:07
Singin' in the Rain
Spirit of Chicago Orchestra
3:33
Good Morning
Spirit of Chicago Orchestra
2:39
Boogie-Woogie
Spirit of Chicago Orchestra
3:37
Anything Goes
Spirit of Chicago Orchestra
4:06
Beau Koo Jack
Spirit of Chicago Orchestra
3:18
Grand Terrace Rhythm
Spirit of Chicago Orchestra
3:36
Should I
Spirit of Chicago Orchestra
2:39
I'm a Ding Dong Daddy
Spirit of Chicago Orchestra
3:04
The Wedding of the Painted Doll
Spirit of Chicago Orchestra
2:53
Put a Lid on It
Squirrel Nut Zippers
2:37
The Spaniels
Stormy Weather
2:31
Have You Ever Been Lonely
Teresa Brewer
2:14
Till I Waltz Again with You
Teresa Brewer
2:57
A Wonderful Guy
Tex Beneke Orchestra, Claire Chatwin
1:55
All Righty!
The '5' Royales
2:15
Rum and Coca Cola
The Andrews Sisters
3:07
Straighten Up and Fly Right
The Andrews Sisters
2:26
Civilization
The Andrews Sisters, Danny Kaye
3:01
I Do
The baseballs
3:47
Stop and Stare
The Baseballs
4:17
Bitch
The Baseballs
3:35
I Wonder Why
The Cadillacs
2:11
Woe Is Me
The Cadillacs
2:57
Tequila
The Champs
2:10
Lollipop
The Chordettes
2:08
Save the Last Dance for Me
The Drifters
2:27
The Krampus
The Glenn Crytzer Orchestra
3:00
Christmas in New York
The Glenn Crytzer Orchestra
2:54
Up on the Housetop.
The Glenn Crytzer Orchestra
2:56
I'm Sorry, Santa Claus
The Glenn Crytzer Orchestra
2:43
Hey, Mister Snowflake
The Glenn Crytzer Orchestra
2:46
I Saw Three Ships Come Sailing In
The Glenn Crytzer Orchestra
2:59
Deck the Halls
The Glenn Crytzer Orchestra
2:49
An Old Fashioned Christmas
The Glenn Crytzer Orchestra
2:59
All I Want for Christmas is Food
The Glenn Crytzer Orchestra
3:24
It's a Wonderful Life
The Glenn Crytzer Orchestra
3:31
Jolly Old Saint Nicholas
The Glenn Crytzer Orchestra
3:26
Keep a Little Christmas in Your Heart.
The Glenn Crytzer Orchestra
2:00
Over the River and Through the Wood.
The Glenn Crytzer Orchestra
3:04
Playing Santa Claus
The Glenn Crytzer Orchestra
2:56
Silent Night
The Glenn Crytzer Orchestra
2:18
The Dreidel Song
The Glenn Crytzer Orchestra
3:10
Tea
The Glenn Crytzer Orchestra
3:00
Toyland
The Glenn Crytzer Orchestra
3:03
The Little Tree
The Glenn Crytzer Orchestra
2:58
Underneath the Mistletoe
The Glenn Crytzer Orchestra
3:10
Short Change Hero
The Heavy
4:00
Happy Days
The Marvelettes
2:04
You Never Miss a Good Thing
The Miracles
2:43
Number One In Your Heart
The Monitors
2:53
Wagon Wheels
The Platters
3:12
Heart of Stone
The Platters
2:22
Early to Bed
The Poni-Tails
1:58
Hobo-bop-a-bop
The Sparks Boys
1:24
Stop! In the Name of Love
The Supremes
2:51
You Can't Hurry Love
The Supremes
2:45
Still In Love With You
The Tu-tones
2:34
While I'm Away
The Valadiers
2:45
It's Not Unusual
Tom Jones
1:59
My Baby Just Cares for Me
Tony Bennett
2:18
Yankee Doodle Boy - Quickstep - 50 BPM
Various Artists
3:11
Moonlight Serenade
Vaughn Monroe
2:32
The Duke of Earl
Walk on with the Duke
2:08
Touch Me
Willie Nelson
2:13
