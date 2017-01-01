Главная
Нью Вэйв 80-х
Отборный new wave 80х годов: Ultravox, Blondie, Jam, Clash, New Order, Duran Duran и многие другие!
Shack Up
A Certain Ratio
3:13
Bootsy
A Certain Ratio
4:39
Messages
A Flock Of Seagulls
2:54
Love Resurrection
Alison Moyet
3:51
See Those Eyes
Altered Images
3:08
The Ancient Rebels
Alternative TV
2:57
Common Truth
Amazorblades
2:07
Never Say Die
Angelic Upstarts
3:12
Never Say Die
Angelic upstarts
3:12
Come Again
Au Pairs
4:05
Pretty Boys
Au Pairs
4:04
Dear John
Au Pairs
3:12
Ideal Woman
Au Pairs
3:57
Monogamy
Au Pairs
2:58
(You Gotta ) Fight For Your Right
Beastie Boys
3:27
Femme Fatale
Beef
3:35
No More Words
Berlin
3:52
There Must Be a Better Life
Biff Bang Pow!
3:09
Flowers & Fire
Blitz
4:21
Sunday Girl
Blondie
3:10
Maria
Blondie
4:05
Call Me
Blondie
3:33
One Way or Another
Blondie
3:28
Dreaming
Blondie
3:06
Heart of Glass
Blondie
3:21
Stand And Delver
Bram TchaikovsBram Tchaikovskykyъ
3:27
Breaking Down The Walls Of Heartache
Bram Tchaikovsky
2:39
Model Girl
Bram Tchaikovsky
4:30
Shall We Dance
Bram Tchaikovsky
3:04
Brian Rix
Brilliant Corners
2:52
Since You're Gone
Cars, The
3:31
Stare Me Out
Chakk
4:43
Look At The Outside
Chelsea
3:28
Straighter Line
Cock Robin
4:28
People Hold On
Coldcut feat. Lisa Stansfield
3:51
Mind Your Own Business
Delta 5
3:13
World In My Eyes
Depeche Mode
4:37
Puppet Boy
Devo
3:11
Shout
Devo
3:17
Jurisdiction Of Love
Devo
3:02
The 4th Dimension
Devo
4:24
The Satisfied Mind
Devo
3:10
Don't Rescue Me
Devo
3:09
C'mon
Devo
3:16
Here To Go
Devo
3:19
Come On Eileen
Dexys Midnight Runners
4:33
Hey Baby
Disguise
2:48
Sons Of Survival
Doctors Of Madness
4:23
Perfect Day
Duran Duran
3:50
A Matter of Feeling
Duran Duran
5:57
Hold Me
Duran Duran
4:32
Skin Trade
Duran Duran
5:56
Notorious
Duran Duran
4:18
So Misled
Duran Duran
4:03
Vertigo
Duran Duran
4:43
Save a Prayer
Duran Duran
5:29
American Science
Duran Duran
4:43
Come Undone
Duran Duran
4:16
My Business
Eater
2:10
Foggy Notion
Echo & The Bunnymen
5:23
Crocodiles
Echo & The Bunnymen
2:39
Do Anything You Wanna Do
Eddie & The Hot Rods
2:58
Getting Away With It
Electronic
5:16
Stop
Erasure
2:55
You're So Funny
Fast Cars
2:21
Happy All The Time
Flatmates
2:18
Damaged Goods
Gang Of Four
3:27
Call Me Up
Gang Of Four
3:37
It's Her Factory
Gang Of Four
3:09
Independence
Gang Of Four
4:06
Muscle for Brains
Gang Of Four
3:17
I Love a Man in a Uniform
Gang Of Four
4:07
Natural's Not in It
Gang Of Four
3:06
Not Great Men
Gang Of Four
3:05
Silver Lining
Gang Of Four
3:52
To Hell With Poverty
Gang Of Four
4:59
Ether
Gang Of Four
3:51
Some Boys
Going Red
2:58
Step On
Happy Mondays
5:16
This Is How It Feels
Inspiral Carpets
3:13
Don't Change
INXS
4:28
In The City
Jam
2:18
Whoops
James
3:27
Sunday Morning
James
4:54
Fall in Love With Me
Japan
4:29
My Wild Love
John Foxx
3:44
Transmission
Joy Division
3:18
Rubberband Girl
Kate Bush
4:44
When in Heaven
Kitchens of Distinction
5:14
Hammer
Kitchens of Distinction
6:02
Within the Daze of Passion
Kitchens of Distinction
3:57
He Holds Her, He Needs Her
Kitchens of Distinction
3:48
Her Last Day in Bed
Kitchens of Distinction
4:32
Hypnogogic
Kitchens of Distinction
4:01
What Happens Now
Kitchens of Distinction
4:33
Gone World Gone
Kitchens of Distinction
8:00
Now It's Time to Say Goodbye
Kitchens of Distinction
3:47
In a Cave
Kitchens of Distinction
4:35
Polariods
Kitchens of Distinction
4:51
4 Men
Kitchens of Distinction
4:11
3rd Time We Opened the Capsule
Kitchens Of Distinction
3:16
Quick as Rainbows
Kitchens of Distinction
3:49
Aspray
Kitchens of Distinction
3:37
Shiver
Kitchens of Distinction
5:19
Breathing Fear
Kitchens of Distinction
3:43
Railwayed
Kitchens of Distinction
4:56
The 3rd Time We Opened the Capsule
Kitchens of Distinction
3:18
Can't Trust the Waves
Kitchens of Distinction
3:26
On Tooting Broadway Station
Kitchens of Distinction
5:04
Drive That Fast
Kitchens of Distinction
5:36
Time to Groan
Kitchens of Distinction
3:55
Get over Yourself
Kitchens of Distinction
3:13
Under the Sky, Inside the Sea
Kitchens of Distinction
4:31
Gorgeous Love
Kitchens of Distinction
4:21
White Horses
Kitchens of Distinction
3:34
She's So Good Looking
Knox
3:06
Redneck
Luxuria
5:30
Who Can It Be Now
Men At Work
3:21
Berserk Warriors
Mental As Anything
3:51
Walking On Rails
Mental As Anything
2:34
Too Many Times
Mental As Anything
2:52
Got Hit
Mental As Anything
3:14
Promises, Promises
Naked Eyes
3:47
Plain Jane
New Hearts
2:55
Straight Lines
New Musik
4:03
Ruined In A Day -1993
New Order
3:57
Blue Monday
New Order
7:28
Regret
New Order
4:08
Take A Chance
Novecento
4:59
Little Girls
Oingo Boingo
3:43
Stand Above Me
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
3:33
Too many people
Pet Shop Boys
4:23
Monkey Gone to Heaven
Pixies
2:59
A Perfect Day Elise
PJ Harvey
3:06
Life Of Surprises
Prefab Sprout
4:08
Moving The River
Prefab Sprout
3:58
Faron Young
Prefab Sprout
3:50
Velocity Girl
Primal Scream
1:24
Inside Susan
Pulp
5:35
The Real Me
Radio Stars
3:20
Everyday, Everyway
Really 3rds
2:51
West One
Ruts
2:57
Track Three
Scott Walker
3:48
Some Other Time
Secret Affair
3:32
Something Wrong
Secret Affair
3:49
Silence
Secret Affair
3:23
Lady Of The Afternoon
Shooter
3:24
Testament
Snake Corps
6:32
9 O'clock
Snips
2:48
Where Did Our Love Go
Soft Cell
3:09
Billy Idol - Dancing With Myself
Soundtracks
4:49
Won't Be Told
Stiff Little Fingers
3:27
Falling Down
Stiff Little Fingers
3:20
I'm Sorry
Straight Eight
3:07
She Controls Me
Strange Advance
2:59
Beautiful Alone
Strangelove
3:13
Wasting Time
Strangeways
2:38
Enjoy
Suburban Lawns
3:11
Flavor Crystals
Suburban Lawns
3:47
Hug You
Suburban Lawns
4:49
Such a Shame
Talk Talk
4:17
The Great Curve
Talking Heads
6:27
The Good Thing
Talking Heads
3:03
Once in a Lifetime
Talking Heads
4:22
Born Under Punches
Talking Heads
5:49
Elemental
Tears For Fears
5:31
Curt Ains For You
The Accidents
2:54
Everybody's Gonna Be Happy
The Agents
2:21
(I Can't) Put My Finger On You
The Amber Squad
3:12
While I'm Still Young
The Autographs
2:18
Fly
The Bolshoi
3:53
Sliding Seagulls
The Bolshoi
4:53
Someone's Looking At You
The Boomtown Rats
4:24
Like Clockwork
The Boomtown Rats
3:44
Clean, Clean
The Buggles
3:53
How About Me And You
The Carpettes
2:20
Mad Jack
The Chameleons UK
3:58
24 Hours
The Chefs
3:25
Wait A Minute
The Cherry Boys
2:48
Billy
The Circles
3:17
Somebody Got Murdered
The Clash
3:35
A Letter To Elise
The Cure
4:21
Generals
The Damned
3:23
Science Fiction
The Dodgems
3:53
Name Dropping
The Flys
3:51
No Money
The Freshies
4:02
Se Dest
The House Of Love
5:02
I Never Was A Beach Boy
The Jags
3:28
Happy Together
The Jam
2:51
Don't Want You Back
The Letters
2:04
Resistance
The Lucy Show
4:05
Wasteland
The Mission
3:56
UFO
The Monos!
3:48
Happy Song
The Nips
3:31
The Happy Pilgrim
The Only Ones
2:34
Why Don't You Kill Yourself
The Only Ones
2:45
Out Of Place
The Outsiders
2:42
Irene
The Photos
3:49
Jilly
The Piranhas
1:49
Invisible Sun
The Police
3:43
We Are All Prostitutes
The Pop Group
3:12
Let's Talk About The Weather
The Radiators
4:13
I've Got A Heart
The Realists
2:27
Fear
The Reporters
2:57
Hearts In Her Eyes
The Searchers
3:22
Lucretia My Reflection
The Sisters Of Mercy
4:56
Into the Valley
The Skids
3:16
Sweet Suburbia
The Skids
2:25
A Woman in Winter
The Skids
5:55
Working for the Yankee Dollar
The Skids
3:39
Masquerade
The Skids
2:46
Angry With Myself
The Smirks
3:15
A Girl Like You
The Smithereens
4:42
In Flux
The Snake Corps
5:06
Always Be The Same
The Snake Corps
3:13
Science Kills
The Snake Corps
5:06
I Hate Hate
The Sound Of Shoom Featuring Eusebe
6:03
Magic Roundabout
The Stiffs
3:00
Boom Boom
The Stranglers
3:21
In One Door
The Stranglers
2:55
Lowlands
The Stranglers
3:14
Giants
The Stranglers
3:41
Sweet Smell of Success
The Stranglers
3:22
Freedom Is Insane
The Stranglers
6:09
Someone Like You
The Stranglers
2:53
I Am The Resurrection
The Stranglers
8:13
She Bangs the Drums
The Stranglers
3:50
Another Camden Afternoon
The Stranglers
4:03
Went Crazy
The Teardrop Explodes
2:52
Mr. Sad
The Thought Police
2:59
Biff! Bang! Pow
The Times
2:53
High Rise
The Trainspotters
2:40
Now That It's Over
The Users
3:01
Ruby Toot
The Vandells
2:55
Something To Tell You
The Wasps
2:56
Kennedy
The Wedding Present
4:21
Mythical Beast
The Wild Swans
3:19
Bitterness
The Wild Swans
3:45
Archangels
The Wild Swans
3:26
Bible Dreams
The Wild Swans
3:23
Young Manhood
The Wild Swans
3:55
Down At The Zoo
Those Naughty Lumps
3:26
Souvenir From A Dream
Tom Verlaine
3:47
Mr Bingo
Tom Verlaine
3:57
The Grip Of Love
Tom Verlaine
3:58
Drummer Man
Tonight
2:46
That's Too Bad
Tubeway Army
3:19
Shattered By It All
TV21
3:10
Lemon
U2
6:56
The Voice
Ultravox
6:02
The Song
Ultravox
4:06
Hymn
Ultravox
5:50
We Stand Alone
Ultravox
5:39
Chamber of Hellos
Wire Train
3:51
Love Wars
Womack & Womack
5:56
Broken Doll
Wreckless Eric
3:51
