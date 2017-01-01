Главная
О сервисе
О сервисе
Что такое Gusli?
Авторские права
Вопросы и ответы
Готовые решения
Готовые решения
Музыка для бара
Музыка для паба
Музыка для кафе
Музыка для ресторана
Музыка для кальянной
Музыка для кофейни
Гостям заведения
Статьи
Плейлисты
GUSLI Лига
Контакты
RU
8 800 333-10-55
Личный кабинет
Мировая музыка 90-х
Главная
Плейлисты
Ретро
Мировая музыка 90-х
Скачать
I Want You Back
'N Sync
3:22
Tribal Dance
2 Unlimited
3:38
No Limit
2 Unlimited
3:43
The Hitman
AB Logic
4:05
All That She Wants
Ace of Base
3:32
Cruel Summer
Ace of Base
3:35
Beautiful Life
Ace of Base
3:41
Travel to Romantis
Ace of Base
4:11
Better Off Alone
Alice DeeJay
3:34
You Make Me Feel Alright
Amadin
5:55
This Is Your Night
Amber
4:00
2 Times
Ann Lee
3:48
Barbie Girl
Aqua
3:17
Doctor Jones
Aqua
3:23
My Oh My
Aqua
3:23
Turn Back Time
Aqua
3:24
Ain't Nobody's Business
Ardis
3:06
Don't Stop!
ATB
3:47
Everybody
Backstreet Boys
3:44
California
Belinda Carlisle
2:58
...Baby One More Time
Britney Spears
3:30
Gonna Make You Sweat
C & C Music Factory
4:06
Captain Jack
Captain Jack
5:17
Everytime We Touch
Cascada
3:17
Finally
CeCe Peniston
4:02
Believe
Cher
3:58
The Shoop Shoop Song
Cher
2:51
Strong Enough
Cher
3:48
Dov'è L'Amore
Cher
4:18
Walking in Memphis
Cher
3:55
All Or Nothing
Cher
3:37
Genie In A Bottle
Christina Aguilera
3:37
Tubthumping
Chumbawamba
3:54
Gangsta's Paradise
Coolio
4:01
The Rhythm Of The Night
Corona
4:24
Butterfly
Crazy Town
3:35
Mr. Vain
Culture Beat
3:31
Stay With Me
Da Blitz
4:11
Hunter
DidoRick Nowels
3:57
It's My Life
Dr. Alban
4:00
Long Time Ago
Dr. Alban
3:28
Sing Hallelujah!
Dr. Alban
4:01
Max Don´t Have Sex With Your Ex
E-rotic
3:31
Help Me Dr. Dick
E-rotic
3:41
Blue
Eiffel 65
3:39
Cose Della Vita
Eros Ramazzotti
4:48
Praise You
Fatboy Slim
3:48
Come into my life
Gala
3:28
Let a boy cry
Gala
3:26
Freed from desire
Gala
3:34
I See You
General Base
4:24
Base of Love
General Base
5:17
What is Love
Haddaway N.
4:28
What a Feeling
Irene Cara, DJ Bobo
3:19
Virtual Insanity
Jamiroquai
4:06
Let's Get Loud
Jennifer Lopez
3:59
Jump
Kris Kross
3:14
Confide in Me
Kylie Minogue
4:24
Be My Lover
La Bouche
3:59
Where Do You Go
La Bouche
3:44
Sweet Dreams
La Bouche
3:24
SOS
La Bouche
3:35
Tonight Is the Night
Le Click
6:31
All Around the World
Lisa StansfieldAndy MorrisIan Devaney
4:28
I've Been Thinking About You
Londonbeat
3:49
Macarena
Los Del Mar
3:49
Mambo No. 5
Lou Bega
3:28
Seven Seconds
Luxury Lounge MastersGroove CounsellorsBuddha DJ’sThe Magic Time TravelersSussan KameronSeduction Masters
3:57
Generation Of Love
Masterboy
3:37
No More
Maxx
6:11
Get a Way
Maxx
3:46
U Can't Touch This
MC Hammer
4:18
I Turn To You
Melanie C
3:36
Never Be The Same Again
Melanie CLisa 'Left Eye' Lopes
4:15
Honey
Moby
3:28
Bodyrock
Moby
3:36
Sing It Back
Moloko
4:38
Coco Jamboo
Mr. President
3:39
Torn
Natalie Imbruglia
4:04
Push The Feeling On
Nightcrawlers
4:02
Don'T Speak
No Doubt
4:21
It's A Fine Day
Opus III
3:38
Bailando
Paradisio
6:50
We Like To Party
Pop Royals
3:42
Livin' la Vida Loca
Ricky Martin
4:03
Fable
Robert Miles
6:24
One And One
Robert MilesMaria Nayler
3:56
Ecuador
Sash!
5:54
Don't You Want Me
Savage
3:53
Truly Madly Deeply
Savage Garden
4:39
The Animal Song
Savage Garden
4:38
To the Moon & Back
Savage Garden
4:14
Break Me Shake Me
Savage GardenJackie Orszaczky
3:23
Ka-Ching!
Shania Twain
3:20
Man! I Feel Like A Woman!
Shania Twain
3:53
That Don't Impress Me Much
Shania Twain
3:38
Goodnight Moon
Shivaree
4:04
Rhythm Is a Dancer
SNAP!
5:13
Wannabe
Spice Girls
2:53
Spice Up Your Life
Spice Girls
2:55
Viva Forever
Spice Girls
4:14
Fields Of Gold
Sting
3:39
Mad About You
Sting
3:53
La Belle Dame Sans Regrets
Sting
5:16
Desert Rose
Sting
4:47
Tom's Diner
Suzanne VegaDNA
3:49
Pump Up The Jam (Edit) feat. Felly, Felly Fel
Technotronic
3:35
Erase Rewind
The Cardigans
3:35
Lovefool
The Cardigans
3:13
My Favourite Game
The Cardigans
3:37
Rhythm Is Dancer
Thea Austin SNAP!
3:44
No Scrubs
TLC
3:58
Would You...
Touch & Go
3:11
Free
Ultra Naté
3:53
Soledad
Westlife
3:57
Your Woman
White Town
4:19
I'm Your Baby Tonight
Whitney Houston
4:11
Gettin' Jiggy Wit It
Will Smith
3:48
Pride of Africa
Yaki-Da
4:35