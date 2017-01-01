Главная
Дискотека 80-х
Основной жанр танцевальной музыки 70х-80х годов. Легендарные хиты от Blondie, Donna Summer, Erasure, Yazoo, Sandra и многих других.
Be Together
80s Child
6:58
This Love
80s Child
6:47
Control
80s Child
5:40
Ci sarà
Al Bano & Romina Power
3:27
Felicità
Al Bano & Romina Power
3:12
Sounds Like A Melody
Alphaville
4:45
Big In Japan
Alphaville
3:40
Dance With Me
Alphaville
4:00
Forever Young
Alphaville
3:46
Knock On Wood
Amii Stewart
4:10
More, More, More
Andrea True Connection
3:07
In the Heat of a Disco-Night
ARABESQUE
2:58
Zanzibar
ARABESQUE
3:42
Midnight Dancer
Arabesque
3:38
Hello Mr Monkey
Arabesque
3:26
Caballero
ARABESQUE
4:02
Dance, Dance, Dance
ARABESQUE
3:09
Friday Night
ARABESQUE
4:15
Hello, mr.Monkey
ARABESQUE
3:27
In for a Penny, in for a Pound
ARABESQUE
3:00
Let's Play Sexy Games
Argentina
5:38
Something You Forgot
Ayshe Tram
4:11
Monkey Monkey
Baby's Gang
5:51
Sorry, I'm a Lady
Baccara
3:39
Cara Mia
Baccara
2:57
Yes Sir, I Can Boogie
Baccara
4:30
Yummy, Yummy, Yummy
Baccara
3:34
A World Without You
Bad Boys Blue
3:37
Gimme Gimme Your Lovin'
Bad Boys Blue
3:51
People In The Night
Bad Boys Blue
4:51
Pretty Young Girl
Bad Boys Blue
5:45
You're A Woman
Bad Boys Blue
3:56
Venus
Bananarama
3:29
Can't Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe
Barry White
3:55
Night Fever
Bee Gees
3:29
Stayin' Alive
Bee Gees
4:43
Heaven Is A Place On Earth
Belinda Carlisle
4:07
Have You Ever Seen the Rain
Belinda Carlisle
3:41
Don't Tell Me No Lies
Beua Sexon
6:36
My Bed Is Too Big
Blue System
3:16
Magic Symphony
Blue System
3:36
Gotta Go Home
Boney M
3:43
Happy Song
Boney M
6:38
Bahama Mama
Boney M.
3:18
Kalimba de Luna
Boney M.
7:07
Rivers of Babylon
Boney M.
4:19
No Woman No Cry
Boney M.
4:18
Daddy Cool
Boney M.
3:28
Jimmy
Boney M.
3:00
Sunny
Boney M.
3:14
Happy Song
Boney M.
1:48
Ma Baker
Boney M.
4:06
Rasputin
Boney M.
3:40
Midnight Horror 1983
Box 20th
3:56
Smalltown Boy
Bronski Beat
4:56
Soul Survivor
C.C. CATCH
3:16
Cause You Are Young
C.C. CATCH
3:29
I Can Lose My Heart Tonight
C.C. CATCH
3:50
Heartbreak Hotel
C.C. CATCH
3:35
Strangers by Night
C.C. CATCH
3:39
Cause You Are Young
C.C.Catch
4:49
Angel Of Night
Casablanca
7:37
Cybernetic Love
Casco
6:10
Heaven And Hell
Cc Catch
3:37
Dance, Dance, Dance
Chic
3:47
Le Freak
Chic
3:32
Simply A Love Song
Chilly
3:14
We Are The Popkings
Chilly
4:02
La Mia Banda Suona Il Rock Rockaliente
Ciao Fellini
7:37
Void Vision
Cyber People
7:14
Paradise
Dance Separtment
5:43
Only In My Dreams
Debbie Gibson
3:48
We Could Be Together
Debbie Gibson
5:32
Shake Your Love
Debbie Gibson
3:42
Bad Boy
Den Harrow
4:04
Day by Day
Den Harrow
4:24
Master and Servant
Depeche Mode
4:12
Animal
Desireless
4:48
John
Desireless
4:15
Voyage Voyage
Desireless
4:27
Plastic Doll
Dharma
6:32
Love Hangover
Diana Ross
3:45
Go go yellow screen
Digital Emotion
6:00
Get up, action
Digital Emotion
4:42
I'm So Beautiful
Divine
7:11
Feel the Drive
Doctor's Cat
3:58
Bad Girls
Donna Summer
4:55
Last Dance
Donna Summer
3:19
On The Radio
Donna Summer
4:01
I Feel Love
Donna Summer
3:48
Rockola
Double Take
6:02
China Boy
Dschinghis Khan
4:02
Dschinghis Khan
Dschinghis Khan
3:06
In der Mongolei
Dschinghis Khan
4:00
Samurai
Dschinghis Khan
4:34
Moskau
Dschinghis Khan
4:30
Rocking Son Of Dschinghis Khan
Dschinghis Khan
4:19
Temudschin
Dschinghis Khan
3:21
Boogie Wonderland
Earth, Wind & FireEarth, Wind & Fire
4:48
Boogie Wonderland
Earth, Wind & Fire
4:49
Love for Russia
Eddy Huntington
6:11
A Little Respect
Erasure
3:34
Always
Erasure
4:01
I Love To Hate You
Erasure
3:58
Runaway
Eruption
6:48
One Way Ticket
Eruption
3:31
Pick Up the Phone
F. R. David
3:15
Words
F.R.David
3:30
Lady Of Ice
Fancy
3:00
Megamix
Fancy
8:11
Bolero
Fancy
3:48
Flames Of Love
Fancy
4:02
Slice Me Nice
Fancy
4:05
Big Love
Fleetwood Mac
3:38
Relax
Frankie Goes to Hollywood
3:53
Modern
Fresh Color
3:48
Number One
Fresh Color
5:19
Self Control
Fun Factory
3:44
Happy Station
Fun Fun
3:17
Lipps Inc
Funkytown
4:02
Self Control
Gazebo
4:18
I like shopin
Gazebo
4:08
Chase
Giorgio MoroderJoe Esposito
4:22
I Will Survive
Gloria Gaynor
4:53
Never Can Say Goodbye
Gloria Gaynor
3:00
Marrakesh
Goombay Dance Band
4:54
Colder Than Ice
Grant Miller
5:35
Wings Of Love
Grant Miller
5:21
Red for Love
Grant Miller
5:27
Need You Tonight
Inxs
3:03
Fotonovela
Ivan
4:32
Credits Rock
James B. Campbell
2:28
Cantonese Boy
Japan
3:51
Chinese Magic
Jessica
5:17
Casablanca
Jessica Jay
4:22
Good Thing
John D. Dillard
6:20
Funky Boogie
John Ozila
4:36
Nights of the Nights
Joy
3:12
Hello
Joy
4:52
Touch by Touch
Joy
3:00
Valerie
Joy
4:10
One Night In Love
Joy Peters
6:21
You And Me
Jules
3:01
It's a War
Kano
6:53
Lambada
Kaoma
3:28
Dançando Lambada
Kaoma
4:46
That's The Way
Kc & The Sunshine Band
3:05
Don't Cry Tonight
Ken Laszlo
4:12
Mary Ann
Ken Laszlo
5:37
Tonight
Ken Laszlo
5:49
Hey Hey Guy
Ken Laszlo
7:37
Glasses Man
Ken Laszlo
4:12
1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8
Ken Laszlo
4:36
Don't Cry
Ken Laszіo
4:17
View From a Bridge
Kim Wilde
3:30
Cambodia
Kim Wilde
3:56
You Came
Kim Wilde
3:30
You Keep Me Hangin On
Kim Wilde
4:15
Tokyo Girl
Krypton
6:25
Robot Is Systematic
Lectric Workers
4:38
You're My First, You're My Last
LINDA JO RIZZOFlirts
5:41
Funkytown
Lipps Inc.Terry GrantSteven GreenbergROGER DUMASDavid RivkinIvan Rafowitz
3:58
Chinese Radio
London Boys
3:47
Harlem Desire
London Boys
3:46
I'm Gonna Give My Heart
London Boys
4:06
Requiem
London Boys
4:18
I`ve Been Thinking About You
Londonbeat
3:50
Black Is Black
Los Bravos
6:42
Do You Remember
Mark Ashley
3:35
Gimme Gimme Money
Mark Ashley
3:46
I Need You Tonight
Mark Ashley
3:10
Win in the end
Mark Safan
4:41
Buona Sera Ciao...
Mauro
3:49
Bye Bye Babe
Max Coveri
6:11
Space Boys
Michael Bedford
6:01
Billie Jean
Michael Jackson
4:54
Stand Up
Mike Mareen
6:30
Here I Am
Mike Mareen
5:06
Agent of Liberty
Mike Mareen
4:24
Love Spy
Mike Mareen
6:24
How Old Are You
Miko Mission
2:58
Doctor For My Heart
Modern Talking
3:21
You`re My Heart, You`re My Soul
Modern Talking
5:37
Brother Louie
Modern Talking
3:43
Cheri, Cheri Lady
Modern Talking
3:53
Geronimo's Cadillac
Modern Talking
3:17
Come Back
Moskow
7:09
Jasmin China Girl
Mozzart
2:53
Little Russian
Mr.Zivago
4:40
99 Luftballons
Nena
3:50
Romantic Video
New Romantique
6:46
Black Fantasy
New Sin
6:42
Hold Me Tight Tonight
Night Society
6:07
Toi Femme Publique
Noe Willer
4:26
Life Is Very Short
One System
5:44
Live Is Life
Opus
4:00
Hands up
Ottawan
4:48
D.I.S.C.O.
Ottawan
3:43
T'es OK
Ottawan
3:11
Hands Up
Ottawan
4:45
Happy Children
P. Lion
6:00
Stay With Me Tonight
Patty Ryan
3:19
You´re My Love [My Life]
Patty Ryan
4:27
Two Divided By Zero
Pet Shop Boys
3:35
1999
Prince
3:38
Love Me
Punch
6:05
Desire
Radiorama
3:39
Chance To Desire
Radiorama
4:09
Hey Hey
Radiorama
5:53
Vampires
Radiorama
4:29
Yeti
Radiorama
4:03
Run To Me
Ray Foster
5:58
Storie di tutti i giorni
Riccardo Fogli
3:51
Malinconia
Riccardo Fogli
4:08
Cosa Sei
Ricchi e Poveri
4:46
Piccolo Amore
Ricchi e Poveri
3:27
Sara perche ti amo
Ricchi e Poveri
3:11
Voulez Vous Danser
Ricchi e Poveri
3:57
Mamma Maria
Ricchi e Poveri
2:55
Super Freak
Rick James
3:19
Vamos A La Playa
Righeira
5:12
Magic Carillon
Rose
6:04
Car Wash
Rose Royce
5:08
Dolce Vita
Ryan Paris
3:54
La Dolce Vita
Ryan ParisFabio Ryan Paris Roscioli
3:55
Hot Girl
Sabrina
6:10
Boys
Sabrina
3:54
All of Me
Sabrina
3:49
My Chico
Sabrina
3:40
Sexy Girl
Sabrina
3:42
Boys
Sabrina
3:55
I Only Wanna Be With You
Samantha Fox
2:44
I Surrender
Samantha Fox
3:56
Nothing's Gonna Stop Me Now
Samantha Fox
3:42
Touch Me
Samantha Fox
3:46
Maria Magdalena
Sandra
4:01
Maybe Tonight
Sandra
3:07
In The Heat Of The Night
Sandra
5:20
Around My Heart
Sandra
3:15
Everlasting Love
Sandra
3:42
In The Heat Of The Night
Sandra
3:55
Secret Land
Sandra
4:46
Goodbye
Savage
4:39
Only You
Savage
3:44
Don't Cry Tonight
Savage
6:46
A Love Again
Savage
4:30
Disco Band
Scotch
4:04
Flash In the Night
Secret Service
3:49
Night City
Secret Service
3:42
Oh Susie
Secret Service
4:37
Ten O'Clock Postman
Secret Service
3:38
Magic Blue Eyes
Siberian Heat
5:49
Anywhere Tonight
Silent Circle
3:18
Moonlight Affair
Silent Circle
3:30
Stop The Rain In The Night
Silent Circle
3:40
Oh, Don’t Lose Your Heart Tonight
Silent Circle
3:28
Touch In The Night
Silent Circle
5:19
Fly Robin Fly
Silver Convention
5:41
Get Up and Boogie
Silver Convention
4:10
Around My Dream
Silver Pozzoli
3:40
We Are Family
Sister SledgeNile RodgersBernard Edwards
3:36
Tainted Love
Soft Cell
2:35
Chips On My Shoulder
Soft Cell
4:06
Gimme The Light
Solid Strangers
6:01
Bachelor Boy
Steve Bread
4:50
Woman And Car
Steve Doesn't Drive
6:43
Lovemachine
Supermax
8:35
Stumblin' In
Suzi Quatro, Chris Norman
3:58
Don't Talk About It
Swan
6:12
Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel
Tavares
6:34
Flowers In The Rain
Thai Break
5:36
Dial My Number
The Back Bag
5:34
Dancin' In The Night
The Hurricanes
5:05
Love Train
The O'Jays
3:01
I'm So Excited
The Pointer Sisters
4:52
Disco Inferno
The Trampps
3:36
Don't Leave Me This Way
Thelma Houston
3:38
Heart Of Gold
Tom
5:45
Under The Ice
Topo & Roby
6:28
Get Closer
Valerie Dore
6:09
The Hustle
Van McCoy
4:10
Macho Man
Village People
5:21
In the Navy
Village People
5:39
Can't Stop the Music
Village People
3:38
YMCA
Village People
3:22
The One You Love
Wish Key
7:39
Pride of Africa
Yaki-Da
3:37
I Saw You Dancing
Yaki-Da
3:45
Don't Go
Yazoo
3:07
Last Night
Yvonne Koomen
6:56
