Легкий Поп-Рок

Стиль альтернативного рока, для которого характерно атмосферное, «мечтательное» звучание, сочетающееся с «воздушными», нежными поп-мелодиями. В подборке представлена классика и современные исполнители: Cocteau Twins, Slowdive, Lush и т.д.
Low December Sun
Air Formation
3:09
The Wasted Days
Air Formation
6:10
Flashlight Tag
Airiel
3:56
Adult Diversion
Alvvays
3:27
Next of Kin
Alvvays
3:48
Archie, Marry Me
Alvvays
3:16
Party Police
Alvvays
3:47
Lemon Glow
Beach House
4:04
Dark Spring
Beach House
3:24
Myth
Beach House
4:14
Levitation
Beach House
5:54
Other People
Beach House
4:24
Pay No Mind
Beach House
3:24
Space Song
Beach House
5:20
Better Times
Beach House
4:23
Wildflower
Beach House
3:39
Take Care
Beach House
5:48
Lazuli
Beach House
5:01
Space Song
Beach House
5:20
Falling Down
Chapterhouse
3:56
Feel The Same
Chapterhouse
4:13
Come Heaven
Chapterhouse
5:33
In My Arms
Chapterhouse
4:39
Something More
Chapterhouse
3:19
Pearl
Chapterhouse
4:50
Breather
Chapterhouse
4:18
April
Chapterhouse
4:37
Heaven Or Las Vegas
Cocteau Twins
4:55
Pandora
Cocteau Twins
5:26
Carolyn's Fingers
Cocteau Twins
3:06
Amelia
Cocteau Twins
3:31
Cherry-coloured Funk
Cocteau Twins
3:12
Fifty-fifty Clown
Cocteau Twins
3:11
Summerhead
Cocteau Twins
3:39
Ivo
Cocteau Twins
3:53
Millimillenary
Cocteau Twins
3:40
Until Then
Coming Soon
2:54
See Me Through
Coming Soon
2:56
Changing Faces
Craft Spells
4:22
Nausea
Craft Spells
4:29
First Snow
Craft Spells
3:01
Come This Far
Cranes
4:12
Shining Road
Cranes
3:51
Everywhere
Cranes
3:41
Follow
DIIV
2:45
Out of Mind
DIIV
3:08
Dopamine
DIIV
3:55
Under the Sun
DIIV
3:47
Yr Not Far
DIIV
3:19
Take Your Time
DIIV
4:58
Jennifer
Fazerdaze
4:02
Reel
Fazerdaze
3:25
Sweet Warrior
Few Bits
3:39
Summer Sun
Few Bits
4:40
Anyone Else
Few Bits
2:35
Shell
Few Bits
3:26
Big Sparks
Few Bits
4:28
Innisfree
Field Division
4:10
Farthest Moon
Field Division
4:20
River In Reverse
Field Division
5:13
Exits
Foals
5:57
Flowers
Galaxie 500
4:27
Leave the Planet
Galaxie 500
2:41
Parking Lot
Galaxie 500
2:53
Fourth of July
Galaxie 500
5:36
The other side
Galaxie 500
4:55
Melt Away
Galaxie 500
4:40
Strange
Galaxie 500
3:17
Bambi
Goon Lei Goon
3:17
Spitting Caves
Goon Lei Goon
3:10
Amadelle With Love
Gus Dapperton
3:12
Prune, You Talk Funny
Gus Dapperton
3:32
Of Lacking Spectacle
Gus Dapperton
3:24
Gum, Toe and Sole
Gus Dapperton
3:53
The Fool
Gus Dapperton
3:33
Sure
Hatchie
3:24
Sleep
Hatchie
3:21
Different Day
Heavenly
4:01
Body Language
Helena Deland
4:17
Claudion
Helena Deland
4:27
Come Back from LA
Henry Nowhere
3:23
Good Thing
Henry Nowhere
2:49
Not Going Back
Henry Nowhere
2:51
Flowers
Hjördis-Britt Åström
2:18
Heaven
Hjördis-Britt Åström
2:42
Shoes
Hjördis-Britt Åström
2:08
Nothing but Love
Hospital
3:30
Lush
Hospital
4:01
Lost
Hospital
3:31
Louder
Hospital
4:02
Hypnogogic
Kitchens of Distinction
4:01
Drive That Fast
Kitchens of Distinction
5:36
Prize
Kitchens of Distinction
5:26
Quick as Rainbows
Kitchens of Distinction
3:49
Now It's Time to Say Goodbye
Kitchens of Distinction
3:47
The 3rd Time We Opened the Capsule
Kitchens of Distinction
3:18
Railwayed
Kitchens of Distinction
4:56
Shiver
Kitchens of Distinction
5:19
What Happens Now
Kitchens of Distinction
4:33
The Good, The Bad, The Ugly
Late Century
4:16
Floating
Lealani
2:38
Control Myself
LEISURE
3:12
Money
LEISURE
3:59
War in the Netherlands
Lost Tapes
2:36
Oisin And Niam
Love Spirals Downwards
3:56
De-Luxe
Lush
3:31
Downer
Lush
2:42
Etheriel
Lush
3:27
Ladykillers
Lush
3:14
I Have The Moon
Lush
3:58
Single Girl
Lush
2:35
For Love
Lush
3:29
Last Night
Lush
5:23
Runaway
Lush
3:36
Sweetness and Light
Lush
5:17
Thoughtforms
Lush
2:47
Ciao
Lush
3:30
Nothing Natural
Lush
6:00
500
Lush
3:21
Leaves Me Cold
LushLush
2:58
Halah
Mazzy Star
3:16
Breathe In, Breathe Out
Melody's Echo Chamber
2:50
To The Lighthouse
Memoryhouse
4:22
All Our Wonder
Memoryhouse
4:51
The Kids Were Wrong
Memoryhouse
4:12
Lauren-2
Men I Trust
3:43
Tailwhip
Men I Trust
3:45
I hope to be around
Men I Trust
3:25
Emotional Free Fall
Mercury Rev
4:16
Chains
Mercury Rev
4:22
156
MEW
4:55
Kids
MGMT
5:02
Bringin' Me Home
Mojave 3
3:50
Pass The Hours
MorMor
3:43
Heaven's Only Wishful
MorMor
4:03
Waiting on the Warmth
MorMor
4:29
Whatever Comes to Mind
MorMor
4:09
Mind Fields
No Vacation
4:32
Yam Yam
No Vacation
3:36
You're Not with Me
No Vacation
3:46
Human
Of Monsters And Men
3:57
Wolves Without Teeth
Of Monsters And Men
3:53
The Road
Old Man Canyon
3:00
Phantoms and Friends
Old Man Canyon
3:51
Wiser
Old Man Canyon
3:49
Sight of You
Pale Saints
5:51
Kinky Love
Pale Saints
4:04
Language of Flowers
Pale Saints
2:53
A Thousand Stars Burst Open
Pale Saints
4:38
Language of Flowers
Pale Saints
2:53
Eighteen
Pale Waves
3:00
I Love You
Parks, Squares and Alleys
2:43
Forest
Parks, Squares and Alleys
4:07
Ravestar Supreme
Pinkshinyultrablast
3:54
Umi
Pinkshinyultrablast
4:57
Letting Go
Polarkreis 18
3:38
Unendliche Sinfonie
Polarkreis 18
3:51
Allein Allein
Polarkreis 18
4:00
Surprised by the Joy
Richard Ashcroft
5:37
Sennen
Ride
4:23
Leave Them All Behind
Ride
8:17
All I Can See
Ride
3:24
Time Machine
Ride
5:54
Twisterella
Ride
3:41
Crown Of Creation
Ride
4:41
Chrome Waves
Ride
3:53
Vapour Trail
Ride
4:17
1000 Miles
Ride
4:59
Going Blank Again
Ride
3:21
Making Judy Smile
Ride
2:38
Lannoy Point
Ride
5:57
From Time To Time
Ride
5:05
I Don't Know Where It comes From
Ride
5:33
Not Fazed
Ride
4:23
Natural Grace
Ride
4:38
Only Now
Ride
4:25
Scavenger
School of Seven Bells
4:27
Ablaze
School Of Seven Bells
5:09
Open Your Eyes
School Of Seven Bells
4:19
Bye Bye Bye
School Of Seven Bells
4:15
Windstorm
School Of Seven Bells
3:44
Ignite The Air
Secret Shine
4:41
Loveblind
Secret Shine
4:31
Into The Ether
Secret Shine
4:42
Prostitute
Sharesprings
3:33
Pocketguides
Sharesprings
2:16
Catch the Breeze
Slowdive
4:17
When the Sun Hits
Slowdive
4:47
Come Around
Subsonic Eye
3:45
Last Day
Subsonic Eye
5:10
My Jinji
sunset rollercoaster
6:40
Analyze Me
Suzie
2:23
Dreams
The Cranberries
4:32
Loved by the Sun
The Daysleepers
5:17
The Memorymaker
The Daysleepers
3:40
Tropics
The Daysleepers
3:41
Here I Dreamt I Was An Architect
The Decemberists
4:29
Creaky Floors
The Eclipse
4:16
Sewn
The Eclipse
5:55
When You Say You Want More, I Want Less
The Eclipse
2:43
Strange
The Eclipse
4:21
Without You
The Eclipse
4:48
Belong
The Pains of Being Pure at Heart
4:24
Heart In Your Heartbreak
The Pains of Being Pure at Heart
3:45
Tomorrow Dies Today
The Pains of Being Pure at Heart
4:01
Beautiful You
The Pains of Being Pure at Heart
6:10
Until the Sun Explodes
The Pains of Being Pure at Heart
2:26
Higher Than the Stars
The Pains of Being Pure at Heart
3:49
Young Adult Friction
The Pains of Being Pure at Heart
4:03
When I Dance with You
The Pains of Being Pure at Heart
4:47
Anne With An E
The Pains of Being Pure at Heart
4:07
Anymore
The Pains of Being Pure at Heart
3:43
Your Eyes
The Sundays
2:29
Through The Dark
The Sundays
4:26
Gone
The Sundays
3:51
Cry
The Sundays
4:06
She
The Sundays
3:07
Here's Where The Story Ends
The Sundays
3:50
Goodbye
The Sundays
4:46
When I'm Thinking About You
The Sundays
4:17
Settle Down
Varsity
2:58
Must Be Nice
Varsity
3:43
A Friend Named Paul
Varsity
3:37
Alone in My Principles
Varsity
8:22
ALIF
Varsity
3:44
Wheel of Misfortune
Wild Nothing
4:15
Counting Days
Wild Nothing
3:51
Summer Holiday
Wild Nothing
4:02
Through The Grass
Wild Nothing
4:20
Chinatown
Wild Nothing
3:18
Adore
Wild Nothing
4:55
Live in Dreams
Wild Nothing
3:25
Disappear Always
Wild Nothing
3:29
Flawed Translation
Wild Nothing
3:58
Rheya
Wild Nothing
3:55
Paradise
Wild Nothing
5:30
Shadow
Wild Nothing
4:18
Letting Go
Wild Nothing
3:41
Oscillation
Wild Nothing
3:50
Nocturne
Wild Nothing
5:18
Through Windows
Wild Nothing
3:19
Only Heather
Wild Nothing
3:13
Canyon on Fire
Wild Nothing
4:45
Paradise
Wild Nothing
5:30
The Blue Dress
Wild Nothing
3:27
You Don't Know Me
Winter
3:23
My Little Corner of the World
Yo La Tengo
2:25
Friday I'm In Love
Yo La Tengo
3:11
