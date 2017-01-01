Главная
Rock | Hard Rock | Punk Rock (Part 1)
Подборка для самых настоящих любителей рока!
If You Want Blood
ACDC
4:34
Rock'n'Roll Damnation
ACDC
3:37
It's A Long Way To The Top
ACDC
5:16
Rock'n'Roll Singer
ACDC
5:05
Let There Be Rock
ACDC
6:05
Shot Down In Flames
ACDC
3:23
Shoot To Thrill
ACDC
5:17
What Do You Do For Money Honey
ACDC
3:36
Who Made Who
ACDC
3:27
Sin City
ACDC
4:46
Are You Ready
ACDC
4:10
Big Balls
ACDC
2:38
Girls Got Rhythm
ACDC
3:23
Back in Black Bon Scott
ACDC
4:33
Hells Bells
ACDC
5:11
For Those About To Rock
ACDC
5:42
What It Takes
Aerosmith
5:10
Crazy
Aerosmith
5:16
Angel
Aerosmith
5:06
Cryin`
Aerosmith
5:08
Ready To Rock
Airbourne
3:24
Runnin' Wild
Airbourne
3:38
Runnin Hot
Airbourne
5:12
When The Girl Gets Hot
Airbourne
4:11
When The Girl Gets Hot
Airbourne
4:10
Overdrive
Airbourne
3:22
Come On Down
Airbourne
6:01
Red Dress Woman
Airbourne
3:09
Revelations
Audioslave
4:12
Heavens Dead
Audioslave
4:36
Shape Of Things To Come
Audioslave
4:34
Show Me How to Live
Audioslave
4:37
Killing Yourself To Live
Black Sabbath
5:40
The Dark - Zero The Hero
Black Sabbath
5:44
N.I.B.
Black Sabbath
6:05
Wicked World
Black Sabbath
4:45
Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
Black Sabbath
5:44
Children Of The Grave
Black Sabbath
5:17
Into The Void
Black Sabbath
6:11
Hard Road
Black Sabbath
6:04
Fairies Wear Boots
Black Sabbath
6:13
Iron Man
Black Sabbath
5:56
Tomorrow's Dream
Black Sabbath
3:08
Sun Is Shining (vs. Funkstar D
Bob Marley
4:44
Coming In From The Cold
Bob Marley
5:40
Wild Is The Wind
Bon Jovi
5:08
Bad Medicine
Bon Jovi
5:15
Last Chance Train
Bon Jovi
4:32
I'll Be There For You
Bon Jovi
5:44
Runaway
Bon Jovi
3:51
Miss Fourth Of July
Bon Jovi
5:42
Someday Just Might Be Tonight
Bon Jovi
4:14
The Radio Saved My Life Tonight
Bon Jovi
5:08
Woman In Love
Bon Jovi
3:52
Wanted Dead Or Alive
Bon Jovi
5:08
All Night Long
Buckcherry
3:53
Crazy Bitch
Buckcherry
3:23
Lit Up
Buckcherry
3:36
For The Movies
Buckcherry
4:35
Run Rudolph Run
Chuck Berry
2:41
Absolute Beginners
David Bowie
4:47
Ashes To Ashes
David Bowie
3:35
Fashion
David Bowie
3:26
All The Young Dudes
David Bowie
3:08
Golden Years
David Bowie
3:27
Drive-In Saturday
David Bowie
4:32
Let's Dance
David Bowie
4:10
Life On Mars
David Bowie
3:37
This Is Not America
David Bowie
3:52
Space Oddity
David Bowie
5:15
Dancing In The Street
David Bowie & Mick Jagger
3:11
Brethe Is A Sing
Def Leppard
4:06
Goodbye
Def Leppard
3:37
Bringin' On The Heartbreak
Def Leppard
4:34
To Be Aktive
Def Leppard
3:53
Mysteria
Def Leppard
5:56
Women
Def Leppard
5:43
Enjoy The Silence
Depeche Mode
4:37
I Feel You
Depeche Mode
4:37
Master And Servant
Depeche Mode
3:52
Shake The Disease
Depeche Mode
4:48
Walking In My Shoes
Depeche Mode
5:05
Question Of Time
Depeche Mode
4:06
Rose Tattoo
Dropkick Murphys
5:06
Going Out In Style
Dropkick Murphys
4:08
Burn
Dropkick Murphys
2:39
Out Of Our Heads
Dropkick Murphys
3:11
The State Of Massachusetts
Dropkick Murphys
3:52
My Last Breath [Live]
Evanescence
3:52
Everlong
Foo Fighters
4:10
Monkey Wrench
Foo Fighters
3:52
Wheels
Foo Fighters
4:38
Everlong
Foo Fighters
4:10
Anything Goes
Guns N' Roses
3:26
Ain't It Fun
Guns N' Roses
5:07
Don't Cry
Guns N' Roses
4:45
Garden Of Eden
Guns N' Roses
2:42
Double Talkin' Jive
Guns N' Roses
3:23
It's So Easy
Guns N' Roses
3:22
Don't Damn Me
Guns N' Roses
5:18
Street Of Dreams
Guns N' Roses
4:45
You're Crazy
Guns N' Roses
4:10
You Could Be Mine
Guns N' Roses
5:43
Souvenir
Korn
3:52
Misty Mountain Hop
Led Zeppelin
4:39
Four Sticks
Led Zeppelin
4:38
Nobody's Fault But Mine
Led Zeppelin
6:16
All My Love
Led Zeppelin
5:56
Cure For The Itch
Linkin Park
2:37
By Myself
Linkin Park
3:09
In The End
Linkin Park
3:36
What I've Done
Linkin Park
3:25
With You
Linkin Park
3:23
Wretches And Kings
Linkin Park
4:10
The Catalyst
Linkin Park
5:39
Blitzkrieg
Metallica
3:36
Turn the Page
Metallica
6:06
Whiplash
Metallica
4:08
Hellraiser
Motorhead
4:36
Shoot You In The Back
Motorhead
2:37
Stay Clean
Motorhead
2:40
No Class
Motorhead
2:40
Killed By Death
Motorhead
3:53
Eat The Rich
Motorhead
4:34
You Know You're Right
Nirvana
3:38
In Bloom
Nirvana
4:13
Scars
Papa Roach
3:11
Getting Away With Murder
Papa Roach
3:10
Crushcrushcrush
Paramore
3:09
Brick By Boring Brick
Paramore
4:14
Nothingman
Pearl Jam
4:34
Once
Pearl Jam
3:51
Off He Goes
Pearl Jam
6:00
Rearviewmirror
Pearl Jam
4:44
Wishlist
Pearl Jam
3:26
Do The Evolution
Pearl Jam
3:52
Alive
Pearl Jam
5:41
I Am Mine
Pearl Jam
3:36
Alive
Pearl Jam
5:42
Immortality
Pearl Jam
5:12
Light Years
Pearl Jam
5:10
Who You Are
Pearl Jam
3:53
The Show Must Go on
Queen
4:32
These Are the Days of Our Live
Queen
4:13
Bohemian Rhapsody (Freddie Mer
Queen
5:56
Give it away
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:45
Higher ground
Red Hot Chili Peppers
3:22
Road trippin'
Red Hot Chili Peppers
3:25
Scar tissue
Red Hot Chili Peppers
3:36
Save the population
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:07
Suck my kiss
Red Hot Chili Peppers
3:35
Under the bridge
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:33
Better Strangers
Royal Blood
4:12
Loose Change
Royal Blood
2:36
Alien Nation
Scorpions
5:43
Big City Nights
Scorpions
4:10
Hit Between The Eyes
Scorpions
4:34
In Trance
Scorpions
4:46
Lorelei
Scorpions
4:32
The Best Is Yet To Come
Scorpions
4:32
Pictured Life
Scorpions
3:25
Wind Of Change
Scorpions
5:13
Loving You Sunday Morning
Scorpions
5:39
Rock You Like A Hurricane
Scorpions
4:12
The Good Die Young
Scorpions
5:14
Send Me An Angel
Scorpions
4:33
Tease Me Please Me
Scorpions
4:46
You And I
Scorpions
6:16
Back from Cali
Slash
3:36
Beautiful Dangerous
Slash
4:38
Anastasia
Slash
6:07
Doctor Alibi
Slash
3:09
Paradise City
Slash
5:14
We're All Gonna Die
Slash
4:32
Fall To Pieces
Slash ft Myles Kennedy
4:35
Sucker Train Blues
Slash ft Myles Kennedy
5:13
Fields Of Gold
Sting & The Police
3:37
If you love somebody set them free
Sting & The Police
4:13
Seven Days
Sting & The Police
4:37
When We Dance
Sting & The Police
4:13
A.D.D.
System Of A Down
3:09
Hypnotize
System Of A Down
3:10
I-E-A-I-A-I-O
System Of A Down
3:09
Peephole
System Of A Down
3:37
Lost In Hollywood
System Of A Down
5:13
Sad Statue
System Of A Down
3:26
Radio-Video
System Of A Down
4:10
Streamline
System Of A Down
3:37
Suggestions
System Of A Down
2:39
Move Away
The Killers
3:52
The Man
The Killers
4:08
Human
The Killers
4:07
Burn It Up
The Offspring
2:41
Half-Truism
The Offspring
3:26
Want You Bad
The Offspring
3:22
Spare Me The Details
The Offspring
3:24
Wild Horses
The Rolling Stones
5:42
Bitch
The Rolling Stones
3:37
Angie
The Rolling Stones
4:32
Harlem Shuffle
The Rolling Stones
3:24
Emotional Rescue
The Rolling Stones
5:40
Fool To Cry
The Rolling Stones
4:07
It's Only Rock 'N Roll
The Rolling Stones
5:08
Rock And A Hard Place
The Rolling Stones
4:11
Undercover Of The Night
The Rolling Stones
4:33
Waiting On A Friend
The Rolling Stones
4:35
Dance The Night Away
Van Halen
3:10
Can't Stop Lovin' You
Van Halen
4:08
Everybody Wants Some!!
Van Halen
5:10
Everybody Wants Some!!
Van Halen
5:06
Runnin' With The Devil
Van Halen
3:36
Love Walks In
Van Halen
5:11
Learning To See
Van Halen
5:15
You Really Got Me
Van Halen
2:36
Love Walks In
Van Halen
5:11
You Really Got Me
Van Halen
2:38
Can't Stop Lovin' You
Van Halen
4:08
Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers
ZZ Top
3:22
Более 3 500 заведений успешно пользуются нашим сервисом, повышая лояльность гостей и радуя качественным музыкальным контентом.