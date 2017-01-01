Отборный Фанк

Слово фанк — жаргонное, оно означает танцевать так, чтобы очень сильно взмокнуть. Пульсирующий ритм, кричащий вокал и изумительные стандарты, оставшиеся от Джаза. Подборка включает в себя классический фанк 70х-80х годов, а также современных исполнителей (nu-funk).
PAUL JUSTICE Feat. RHENDA If You Love Me
11
3:15
Do Your Thing
6ix Toys
4:04
Do It Good
A Taste Of Honey
5:42
Sayonara
A Taste Of Honey
4:07
Stretchin' Out
Admiral Starr
5:05
Something's Gotta Give
Afro Cuban Band
5:43
Pick Up the Pieces
Akira Ishikawa
4:44
One To One
Alphonso Johnson
3:49
You Don't Know How Much I Love You
Alphonze Mouzon
4:28
Love Showdown
Amuzement Park
3:45
Let It Go
Andre Espeut's Quintet
3:42
I Do Love You
Angela Bofill
4:33
Attica Blues
Archie Shepp
4:47
Slap Whack and Blow
ATA Records
3:03
Keep Doing It Right
Aurra
3:33
Nasty Disposition
Aurra
5:55
Party Time
Aurra
4:09
Send Your Love
Aurra
4:35
Are You Single
Aurra
6:33
Pick up the Pieces
Average White Band
4:01
Atlantic Avenue
Average White Band
3:14
If I Ever Lose This Heaven
Average White Band
5:03
On The Beat
B.B & Q Band
7:01
Ride On
B.T. Express
5:03
Heavy Hitter
Barbara Norris
6:23
Can't Get Enough Of Your Love Baby
Barry White
4:26
Put Me In Your Mix
Barry White
7:38
I'm Gonna Love You Just a Little
Barry White
4:09
It's Only Love Doing Its Thing
Barry White
3:57
You're The First, The Last, My Everything
Barry White
4:32
Super Lover
Barry White
4:52
Take Me Back to Your House
Basement Jaxx
5:08
Highest Mountain
Beard In Dust
6:14
All Because of You
Beau Williams
6:04
Night Fever
Bee Gees
6:37
Poor Girl
Ben Sidran
3:18
Clean up Woman
Betty Wright
2:46
Lovely Day
Bill Withers
4:14
School Dance
Billy Bruner
2:18
The Dream
Billy Bruner
4:15
Tighten it up
BLT
5:35
It's Love
Blue Feather
8:24
Through The Night
Blue Moderne
8:31
Get Down
Blue Rhythm Combo
2:22
I Know You Got Soul
Bobby Byrd
4:41
Im Comin Home
Bobby John with Jimmy Thomas and Stacy Johnson and Vernon Guy
2:36
La Bombanera
Boca 45
5:59
Birgit Boogie
Boof
6:27
Hot Pants Road
Boogaloo Combo
5:20
Don't Look Any Further
Boogie Nite
3:52
Melting Pot
Booker T. the M.G.'s
8:18
Chicken Pox
Booker T. the M.G.'s
3:30
World Wide Funk
Bootsy Collins
5:19
Bass-Rigged-System
Bootsy Collins (World Wide Funk)
4:17
Snow Bunny
Bootsy Collins (World Wide Funk)
4:13
Pusherman
Bootsy Collins (World Wide Funk)
6:30
Thera-P
Bootsy Collins (World Wide Funk)
3:45
Hi-On-Heels
Bootsy Collins (World Wide Funk)
3:02
Candy Coated Lover
Bootsy Collins (World Wide Funk)
3:47
Ladies Nite
Bootsy Collins (World Wide Funk)
4:05
Can’t Seem To Hide
Bosq feat Megan Doherty
5:48
Get Up To Get Down
Brass Construction
6:27
Changin
Brass Construction
8:15
We Can Work It Out
Brass Construction
5:14
Arrested
Breakbot
3:43
Too Soon
Breakbot
4:09
Baby Don't Cry
Breakestra
2:40
Sad Chicken
Breakestra
2:12
Getcho Soul Togetha Pt. 1
Breakestra
4:10
Sexy Coffee Pot
Breakestra
3:56
Hot Pants I'm Comin'
Breakestra
2:15
I Got Love
Breakestra
2:38
Crumbs off the Table
Breakestra
3:14
Getcho Soul Togetha Pt. 2
Breakestra
4:19
Humpty Dump
Breakestra
1:43
Remember Who You Are
Breakestra
2:50
Sister Sanctified
Breakestra
2:31
Sing a Simple Song
Breakestra
2:23
Champ
Breakestra
1:31
Inner City Blues
Breakestra
3:02
Cramp Your Style
Breakestra
2:06
We Want To Play
Brief Encounter
4:22
Where Love Lives
Brooklyn Funk Essentials
3:44
Ain't Nothing
Brooklyn Funk Essentials
3:49
Funk Ain't Ova
Brooklyn Funk Essentials
3:51
Keep the Love
Brooklyn Funk Essentials
4:29
Stay Good
Brooklyn Funk Essentials
6:49
Miss Mess
Brooklyn Funk Essentials
5:32
No Strings
Brooklyn Funk Essentials
3:40
Y Todavia La Quiero
Brooklyn Funk Essentials
7:19
Watcha Want from Me
Brooklyn Funk Essentials
4:28
Flaximus
Brownout
3:40
Promises
Calvin Harris & Sam Smith
3:33
Word Up!
Cameo
4:19
Candy
Cameo
5:39
She Can't Wait
Camiel
4:10
Back to the Future
Capiozzo & Mecco, Santimone
4:21
Sexy Lady
Carl Carlton
5:20
The Thing
Carleen & The Groovers
6:43
Strong Enough
Cedar Sound Workshop
5:50
Make Time For Your Dreams
Cee-Roo
3:59
Must Get Down
Cee-Roo
3:55
Power
Cee-Roo
3:23
Tell Me
Cee-Roo
3:09
You Don't Know Love
Cee-Roo
3:03
Lost Nomads
Cee-Roo
3:10
Gonna Make You Dance
Cee-Roo
3:04
Blues Today
Cee-Roo
3:17
Music Fills Your Soul
Cee-Roo
3:47
C'est bon
Cerrone feat. Aloe Blacc
3:49
Move Me
Cerrone feat. Brendan Reilly
3:36
Take Over
Cerrone feat. Brendan Reilly
3:22
Therapy
Cerrone feat. James Hart
3:38
You Only Live Once
Cerrone feat. Mike City
3:48
Illuminate Me
Cerrone feat. Sam Gray
3:16
Red Lips
Cerrone feat. Wallace Turrell
3:51
Skin I'm In
Chairmen of the Board
3:19
Hold Tight
Change
5:34
I Want You For Myself
Charles McCormick
4:14
Express Yourself
Charles Wright
4:07
Cheyenne's Comin'
Cheyenne Fowler
4:53
Sometimes You Win
Chic
4:29
Chic Cheer
Chic
4:44
Real People
Chic
5:23
A Warm Summer Night
Chic
5:08
Soup For One
Chic
5:36
Happy Man
Chic
4:27
I Want Your Love
Chic
6:57
Le Freak
Chic
5:31
Gangster Boogie
Chicago Gangsters
3:58
Stereocilia Haze
Chris Joss
3:55
Vinyl in Vain
Chris Joss
3:40
Juice
Chromeo
3:16
Don't Walk Away
Chromeo
3:28
Old 45's
Chromeo
3:47
Magic
Circle City Band
6:36
Movin' Smoke
Cody Currie
6:26
(Runaway) I Wouldn't Change a Thing
Coke Escovedo
3:17
Brick House
Commodores
3:33
Machine Gun
Commodores
2:38
Too Tight
Con Funk Shun
4:24
Body Movement
Conquest
6:17
Four n Twenty
Cookin' on 3 Burners
3:10
Losin' Streak
Cookin' On 3 Burners feat. Daniel Merriweather
3:47
Back For More Feat. Eugene Wilde
Cool Million
4:35
Cosmic Sans
Cory Wong
3:37
St. Paul
Cory Wong
5:08
Limited World
Cory Wong
4:25
Lunchtime
Cory Wong
3:04
Starting Line
Cory Wong
3:59
Companion Pass
Cory Wong
6:14
Frogville
Cory Wong
3:49
Gumshü
Cory Wong
3:28
Home
Cory Wong
4:33
I'm Not Afraid
Countbasic
3:43
Booty Man
Craig David
3:48
Last Knockers
Crazy P
8:09
Brothers on the Slide
Cymande
4:09
M
Dan Lissvik
5:07
Snap!
David Benoit
4:27
You Can't Hide
David Joseph
6:13
Let It Whip
Dazz Band
4:42
She's Got To Have It
Deep Throat
3:36
Put a Little Love On Me
Delegation
4:29
Oh Honey
Delegation
3:40
Stonetown Shakedown
Dem Juju Poets
4:04
Impressions Of
Dennis Coffey & the Detroit Guitar Band
4:50
Getting It On
Dennis Coffey & the Detroit Guitar Band
2:32
Want
Dennis Taylor
5:05
I'm Coming Out
Diana Ross
5:20
Ready to Go
Diazpora
4:32
Olympians
Diazpora
4:19
The Bachelor
Diazpora
4:37
You & I
Disco Tech
8:30
Peripherique Nord
Discomatin
4:16
Jolie Face
Discomatin
7:22
Sea & Sky Line
Discomatin
4:41
Big Stuff
Discomatin
6:08
Real Right In Detroit, Real Right
DJ Mode
5:47
Soul Power Is On Earth
Dj Nomad
3:06
I Feel It
Doc Jam
6:26
Emergency
Donald O'Conner
3:41
Chinese Chicken
Duke Williams
2:47
Let A Woman Be A Woman - Let A Man Be A Man
Dyke & The Blazers
3:13
Sing a Song
Earth Wind And Fire
3:25
Shining Star
Earth, Wind & Fire
2:50
Let's Groove
Earth, Wind & Fire
5:39
Can't Let Go
Earth, Wind & Fire
3:27
Boogie Wonderland
Earth, Wind & Fire
4:48
September
Earth, Wind & Fire
3:35
Shining Star
Earth, Wind & Fire
2:50
Fantasy
Earth, Wind & Fire
4:38
Let's Groove
Earth, Wind & Fire
5:37
You and I
Earth, Wind & Fire
3:32
Sing a Song
Earth, Wind & Fire
3:22
Frisco Disco
Eastside Connection
6:19
Shut Up!
Eddie Warner
2:25
Ball and Chain
Electro Deluxe
4:26
Let It Fly
Electro Deluxe
5:19
Right Now
Electro Deluxe
4:05
118
Electro Deluxe
5:34
Revival
Electro Deluxe
4:20
Sleepwalking
Electro Deluxe
5:37
Space Invaders
Electro Deluxe
4:25
Do Your Thang
Electro Deluxe
3:55
Crying
Electro Deluxe
4:03
Ayayaya
Epsilon
3:03
Where Does The Love Go
Eric Benet
4:13
What Kind Of Love
Ernest Lane and The Ikettes with Tina Turner
2:18
Funk Yourself
Eumir Deodato
4:13
I'm In Love
Evelyn Champagne King
3:51
Knock Him Out Sugar Ray
Experience Unlimited
5:58
Pull This Down
Face the Funk
4:05
You're the Big Thing
Face the Funk
3:50
Strut Your Stuff
Face the Funk
4:02
Chasing a Feeling
Face the Funk
4:39
Fire It Up
Face the Funk
4:01
Call My Name
Face the Funk
4:54
Give Me the Groove
Face the Funk
4:43
If You Got the Time
Face the Funk
4:11
I Can't Remember
Face the Funk
5:28
Love Is Psychedelic (Full Spoken Mix) Remixed by Bob Sinclar
Fantastic Plastic Machine
7:46
Act Like You Know
Fat Larry's Band
6:30
Love's Theme
Fausto Papetti
3:39
Get Up on Ya Feet
Fdel
4:22
Let No Man Put Asunder
First Choice
7:59
Organ Freeman
Fouk
5:44
Gonna Get Over You
France Joli
3:51
Sugar
Frank Booker
4:34
Music Maker
Franka
4:04
The Easiest Way to Fall
Freda Payne
2:34
One To One
Freeez
5:22
Rescue Me
Full Flava
4:19
Was That All It Was
Full Flava
4:31
Kool Is Back
Funk Inc.
3:06
Dog & Cat
FUNK'N'STEIN The Band
3:53
Knee Deep
Funkadelic
4:29
Freaks Bearing Gifts
Funkadelic
6:01
Gonna Put It In The Want Ads
Funky Boogie Brothers
2:33
Look At The Master
Funky Boogie Brothers
3:48
Ready Ok!
Funky Boogie Brothers
3:33
Kick The Base
Funky Boogie Brothers
3:44
World
Funky Boogie Brothers
3:33
That Thing
Funky Boudoir
3:42
Love Fever
Gayle Adams
6:59
Lady
Gazzara
5:14
Funky Business
Gene Harris
4:05
Don't Call Me Nigger, Whitey
Gene Harris
3:43
Body Talk
George Benson
8:23
White Rabbit
George Benson
6:55
My Latin Brother
George Benson
6:48
Theme from Good King Bad
George Benson
5:56
The Ghetto
George Benson
4:58
Bluesadelic
George Benson
4:15
Giblet Gravy
George Benson
4:50
Fastlove, Pt. 1
George Michael
5:28
Too Funky
George Michael
3:46
Outside
George Michael
4:45
Freedom! '90
George Michael
6:28
Faith
George Michael
3:10
Amazing
George Michael
4:26
Neither One of Us
Gladys Knight & the Pips
4:21
House At The Sea
Goya
6:54
Can You Handle It
Graham Central Station
3:26
Do Yah
Graham Central Station
3:51
The Jam
Graham Central Station
8:11
Dreamin
Greg Henderson
7:23
Cornell
Groove Legacy
6:08
Odd Couple
Groove Legacy
5:38
47 Degree Angle
Groove Legacy
6:37
Lolly's Dream
Groove Legacy
5:23
Moneybags
Groove Legacy
5:11
Sweetness
Groove Legacy
6:39
My Someday Girl
Groove Legacy
5:39
Memphis 40 Oz Hang
Groove Legacy
5:52
Keep The Fire Burning
Gwen McCrae
7:44
Groove for Sale
GZZ
5:52
Ass Enchilada
Hammond Express
3:27
Hallelujah
Happy Mondays
6:28
Boogie Nights
Heatwave
3:35
Stars in Your Eyes
Herbie Hancock
7:05
Fat Mama
Herbie Hancock
3:49
Heartbeat
Herbie Hancock
5:16
Wiggle-Waggle
Herbie Hancock
5:51
Feelin' Lucky Lately
High Fashion
6:40
Just A Matter Of Time
Hil St Soul
3:49
Deaf Blind Paralyzed
Honey Cone
3:05
Sexual Healing
Hot 8 Brass Band
5:00
It's Just Begun
Hot City Bump Band
2:52
Make It Slow
Hotmood
6:38
Crap Apple
Idris Muhammad
5:10
Phenomena Theme
In Search Of Orchestra
4:12
Lets Fall In Love Again
Incognito
4:23
Deep Waters
Incognito
6:34
Everything Your Heart Desires
Incognito
4:15
Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing
Incognito
5:20
Goodbye To Yesterday
Incognito
4:18
I See The Sun
Incognito
5:47
Crazy For You
Incognito
3:31
Get Into My Groove
Incognito
7:13
Marrakech
Incognito
6:42
Pieces Of a Dream
Incognito
4:19
Stay Mine
Incognito
4:39
Apache
Incredible Bongo Band
4:53
I Got My Mind Made Up
Instant Funk
5:20
Theme From Shaft
Isaac Hayes
3:17
Moscow Calling. Part 2 Disco & Funk. Track 03 Preview
Ivan Roudyk
2:41
Moscow Calling. Part 2 Disco & Funk. Track 09 Preview
Ivan Roudyk
2:00
Moscow Calling. Part 2 Disco & Funk. Track 08 Preview
Ivan Roudyk
3:02
Moscow Calling. Part 2 Disco & Funk. Track 14 Preview
Ivan Roudyk
2:50
(If you) Study long you'll study wrong
J Gayle Gaymon
5:07
Lipstick
J.M. Black
6:00
The Boss
James Brown
3:11
Papa's Got A Brand New Bag
James Brown
2:06
Get On The Good Foot
James Brown
5:44
I'm Shook
James Brown
2:50
Get Up
James Brown
3:19
Sex Machine
James Brown
5:21
Mother Popcorn
James Brown
3:16
Mashed Potato Popcorn
James Brown
2:59
Blue Skies
Jamiroquai
3:53
Dr Buzz
Jamiroquai
6:01
Deeper Underground
Jamiroquai
3:34
Canned Heat
Jamiroquai
5:30
King for a Day
Jamiroquai
3:38
Love Foolosophy
Jamiroquai
3:46
Little L
Jamiroquai
3:57
Alright
Jamiroquai
3:41
Feel So Good
Jamiroquai
5:21
Hot tequila brown
Jamiroquai
4:40
Nights Out In The Jungle
Jamiroquai
5:09
Runaway
Jamiroquai
3:47
Seven Days in Sunny June
Jamiroquai
4:00
Cosmic Girl
Jamiroquai
4:01
Superfresh
Jamiroquai
3:48
Cloud 9
Jamiroquai
3:56
Summer Girl
Jamiroquai
5:31
Falling
Jamiroquai
3:45
Space Cowboy
Jamiroquai
6:25
All For You
Jamiroquai
4:32
Virtual Insanity
Jamiroquai
5:40
White Knuckle Ride
Jamiroquai
3:35
Supersonic
Jamiroquai
5:15
Automaton
Jamiroquai
4:48
Shake It On
Jamiroquai
5:14
Butterfly
Jamiroquai
4:28
Talullah
Jamiroquai
6:00
That's The Way Love Goes
Janet Jackson
4:26
If
Janet Jackson
4:32
Together Again
Janet Jackson
4:07
With U
Janet Jackson
5:08
Runaway
Janet Jackson
3:34
Eternally Grateful
Janet Kay
4:23
Funky Inspiration (100% Vinyl) Track 02
JazzyFunk
3:31
Funky Inspiration (100% Vinyl) Track 11
JazzyFunk
1:50
Funky Inspiration (100% Vinyl) Track 20
JazzyFunk
2:37
Funky Inspiration (100% Vinyl) Track 17
JazzyFunk
3:01
Call Me Your Fool If You Want To
Jean Knight
3:04
Mr. Big Stuff
Jean Knight
2:34
You City Slicker
Jean Knight
2:52
Your Six-Bit Change
Jean Knight
2:35
Take Him
Jean Knight
2:28
Don't Talk About Jody
Jean Knight
2:43
Soul Of A Singer
Jeff Cascaro
3:28
You're the One for Me
Joe Simon
3:06
pull up to the bumper
Jones, Grace
7:19
Like a Bass Guitar
Juliette Ashby
3:08
At'mico
Jungle Fire
3:49
Jarr the Ground
Junie
4:36
Outside Man
Junior Parker
3:15
Make Dance
Justin Vandervolgen
4:43
Dance School
Kano
5:40
Baby I Want Your Loving
Kc & The Sunshine Band
3:32
Time
Khruangbin
5:42
Uphill Peace of Mind
Kid Dynamite
4:15
Down In California
King Cats
5:06
Forgetting to Remember
Kinny & Horne
3:31
All That Matters
Kloud 9
4:43
Ancestral Ceremony
Kool the Gang
3:38
Jungle Jazz
Kool the Gang
4:49
Ride the Rhythm
Kool the Gang
2:55
Mother Earth
Kool the Gang
5:40
Spirit of the Boogie
Kool the Gang
4:53
Celebration
Kool & The Gang
3:36
Get Down On It
Kool & The Gang
3:25
Fresh
Kool & The Gang
4:24
Hi Di Hi, Hi De Ho
Kool & The Gang
3:31
Ladies Night
Kool & The Gang
3:28
Jungle Jazz
Kool & The Gang
4:37
Jungle Boogie
Kool & The Gang
3:00
Funky Stuff
Kool & The Gang
3:03
Kool & The Gang
Kool & The Gang
2:56
Who's Gonna Take The Weight
Kool & The Gang
6:22
Hollywood Swinging
Kool & The Gang
4:36
Alone with You
Kraak & Smaak
4:24
I Don't Know Why
Kraak & Smaak
4:01
Prescription
Kraak & Smaak
4:38
My Mind's Made Up
Kraak & Smaak
4:01
Toxic Love Affair
Kraak & Smaak
4:34
Squeeze Me
Kraak & SmaakBen Westbeech
3:16
Cheap Bevies
Kris Yunker
3:07
East Cliff Ride
Kris Yunker
4:40
Crosstalk
Kris Yunker
3:53
It's All You
Kris Yunker
4:21
Flight Or Flight
Kris Yunker
4:15
The Brewster
Kris Yunker
3:49
Sunshine Street
Kris Yunker
3:48
Thank You and Goodbye
Kris Yunker
3:17
After the Dance Is Through
Krystol
5:18
Back to the Day
Lack of Afro
3:09
Only You & Me
Lack of Afro
4:00
Reach Out
Lack of Afro
3:09
Missing Me
Lack of Afro feat. Jack Tyson-Charles
3:43
It's All the Way
Lakeside
7:10
Joyous
Lance Ferguson
4:23
Get On It
Lay-Far
5:02
Anniversary
Lemar
4:09
Low
Lenny Kravitz
5:19
The Chamber
Lenny Kravitz
4:57
It's Enough
Lenny Kravitz
7:54
Kilimanjaro
Letta Mbulu
5:56
Blaze
Lettuce
6:21
Chief
Lettuce
4:58
Checker Wrecker
Lettuce
5:51
Pocket Change
Lettuce
4:16
Get Greasy
Lettuce
4:26
NDUGU
Lettuce
5:10
The Lobbyist
Lettuce
4:21
House of Lett
Lettuce
5:45
Silverdome
Lettuce
5:02
The Force
Lettuce
3:42
He Made a Woman Out of Me
Lettuce
3:04
The New Reel
Lettuce
5:44
Phyllis
Lettuce
6:50
Good Morning Mr. Shmink
Lettuce
5:00
Nu Reality
Lexsoul Dancemachine
4:49
Biking in Rio
Lexsoul Dancemachine
3:57
Domingo
Lexsoul Dancemachine
4:15
Jewels Wrapped in Paper
Lexsoul Dancemachine
4:49
Carambola Jelly
Lexsoul Dancemachine
5:17
Coconuts
Lexsoul Dancemachine
4:16
Entertainment
Lexsoul Dancemachine
4:01
Feriado Tropical
Lexsoul Dancemachine
4:30
Lexico
Lexsoul Dancemachine
3:14
Basics
Lexsoul Dancemachine
7:03
Money
Lexsoul Dancemachine
5:05
Tears
LINKWOOD
8:38
Funkytown
Lipps Inc.
3:58
All Around the World
Lisa Stansfield
7:10
Change
Lisa Stansfield
5:39
The Real Thing
Lisa Stansfield
4:20
Never Gonna Fall
Lisa Stansfield
5:16
Baby Come Back
Lisa Stansfield
3:34
Affection
Lisa Stansfield
5:42
Can't Dance
Lisa Stansfield
4:14
Razor Blade
Little Royal
2:59
Bright Moments
Lonnie Liston Smith
6:42
We Can Dream
Lonnie Liston Smith
5:02
Sunburst
Lonnie Liston Smith
4:09
Journey Into Love
Lonnie Liston Smith
5:10
In Alto Mare
Loredana Berte
7:25
Amor
Los Amigos Invisibles
3:58
The Amplifier
Low Fidelity Jet Set Orchestra
3:14
Tramp
Lowell Fulsom
3:02
Gotta Get Out of Here
Lucy Hawkins
5:45
Heavens Knows
Luther Vandross
4:24
Think
Lyn Collins
3:25
Soul Power 74
Maceo And The Macks
4:08
80's 80's
Malibu
6:19
Fencewalk
Mandrill
5:27
1,2,3,4
Mandy B Jones
3:40
Why Did You Do It
Margaret Singana
6:09
Daffodils feat. Kevin Parker
Mark Ronson
4:58
Uptown Funk
Mark RonsonBruno Mars
4:31
Let's Get It On
Marvin Gaye
4:50
Keep Gettin' It On
Marvin Gaye
3:14
Inner City Blues
Marvin Gaye
5:26
Groovin
Marvin Gaye
2:56
I Want You
Marvin Gaye
3:59
What's Going On
Marvin Gaye
3:53
Ain't No Mountain High Enough
Marvin GayeTammi Terrell
2:26
Takin' My Time With You
Maureen Bailey
3:13
Jam for Jack
Maxayn
4:33
Friendly Pressure
Maysa
4:59
Come Go With Me
Maysa
5:08
All I Do
Maysa
5:18
Black Heaven
Maysa
4:17
Chicken Fat
Mel Brown
4:14
Light
Melodiesinfonie
2:18
Feel Me
Melodiesinfonie
4:18
Peace on Earth
Melodiesinfonie
5:37
AO Longo Do Rio
Melodiesinfonie
4:34
Keep on Searching
Melodiesinfonie
4:18
There Is You
Melodiesinfonie
3:31
Tropicololo
Melodiesinfonie
5:32
A Fool's Moon
Melodiesinfonie
2:56
Rockin' Robin
Michael Jackson
2:33
Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough
Michael Jackson
6:04
Solid Ground
Michael Kiwanuka
3:53
You Ain't The Problem
Michael Kiwanuka
4:09
Another Human Being
Michael Kiwanuka
1:51
I've Been Dazed
Michael Kiwanuka
4:25
Interlude
Michael Kiwanuka
2:42
Rolling
Michael Kiwanuka
2:51
Living In Denial
Michael Kiwanuka
3:31
Hard To Say Goodbye
Michael Kiwanuka
7:05
Light
Michael Kiwanuka
5:48
I Keep Forgettin'
Michael McDonald
3:39
Know This
Michael the Lion
7:28
Rush Hour Traffic
Michelle
3:54
Beam Me Up
Midnight Magic
5:15
Joy
Mike Stevens & Hazel Fernandes
4:46
I Wanna Know What Luv Is
Molly Baron
5:28
Sing It Back
Moloko
4:36
The Time Is Now
Moloko
5:18
Forever More
Moloko
7:22
Take My Hand
Moloko
7:01
Blindfold
Morcheeba
4:38
Blood Like Lemonade
Morcheeba
4:51
Let Me See
Morcheeba
4:20
Enjoy The Ride
Morcheeba
4:02
Never An Easy Way
Morcheeba
6:42
Cut To The Chase
Morcheeba
4:18
Women Lose Weight
Morcheeba
4:17
Shallow End
Morcheeba
3:51
Otherwise
Morcheeba
3:41
Juicy Fruit
Mtume
3:48
Retarded
My Neighbour Is
3:02
Satana
My Neighbour Is
2:04
Plenty Of Gadgets
My Neighbour Is
3:26
Latinos
My Neighbour Is
2:52
Zeppelin
My Neighbour Is
3:01
Little Freak
My Neighbour Is
3:55
Kickin' Ass
My Neighbour Is
3:30
Blessing Da Funk
My Neighbour Is
3:41
Mr. Scream
My Neighbour Is
3:27
Beats Of Love
Nacht Und Nebel
3:15
Come on and rock
Needa
6:18
You Are My Dream
Nel Oliver
4:58
Get Down on the Funk
Nils Landgren Funk Unit
4:02
Old School
Nils Landgren Funk Unit
4:42
Stars in Your Eyes
Nils Landgren Funk Unit
5:23
Stay and Dance
Nina Dunn
5:10
Little Ghetto Boy
Noora Noor
3:56
Dedication
Noora Noor
4:32
Forget What I Said
Noora Noor
3:17
Die For You
Noora Noor
4:20
Funky Way
Noora Noor
3:35
You Will Always Be Free
Noora Noor
3:28
What Man Have Done
Noora Noor
3:59
Your Good Thing
Noora Noor
4:16
Move On Up
Noora Noor
5:52
Jonesin For You
Norequests
7:25
Lovelite
O'Bryan
3:57
En El Campito
O'funkillo
5:22
Margiano
Odyssey
5:22
O-H-I-O
Ohio Players
3:08
Fire
Ohio Players
4:30
Runnin From The Devil
Ohio Players
4:49
Get Down Saturday Night
Oliver Cheatam
6:11
Radio Cosmo 101
One O Ones
3:47
Gotta Thang
One On One
5:43
Cutie Pie
One Way
5:46
Action
Orange Krush
5:22
Calypso Rock
Original Tropicana Steel Band
3:37
Come On
Oz Noy
7:11
Pumpin' It Up
P-Funk All Stars
6:58
Hamla
Papagroove
6:43
Qui sait
Papagroove
4:53
Black Sheep
Papagroove
6:42
Big Knowledge
Papagroove
6:29
Ignorance
Papagroove
5:36
Sleeping on Fire
Papagroove
4:11
All of Us
Papagroove
3:31
Me Hunter
Papagroove
5:38
Dancing Dynamites
Papagroove
4:06
Flashlight
Parliament
5:49
Give Up The Funk
Parliament
5:45
Come Back To Me
Patrice Rushen
5:55
Let There Be Funk
Patrice Rushen
4:17
All We Need
Patrice Rushen
5:54
Watch Out!
Patrice Rushen
5:26
Forget Me Nots
Patrice Rushen
4:46
Look Up!
Patrice Rushen
3:41
Cold Hearted
Paula Abdul
3:51
Opposites Attract
Paula Abdul
4:22
Love Till the End of Time
Paulinho Da Costa
3:29
Deja Vu
Paulinho Da Costa
4:33
Take It on Up
Paulinho Da Costa
3:13
Seeing Is Believing
Paulinho Da Costa
3:59
Funtime
Peaches & Herb
7:25
Do It Any Way You Wanna
People's Choice
3:15
If You Want Me Back
People's Choice
3:07
Party Is A Groovy Thing
People's Choice
2:58
Stuffed Pepper
Peppers
3:15
Happy
Pharrell Williams
3:53
Here We Go Again
Phil Martin's Mystical Funk
4:42
Look What You're Doin' To Me
Phonte Coleman, Jazzanova
3:01
I Think I Am Falling
Pj Morton
3:25
Dust Yourself Off
Pleasure
3:51
Reality
Pleasure
5:02
Plastic People
Pleasure
3:59
Joyous
Pleasure
6:24
Upper Class
Poets Of Rhythm
3:38
Plan
Poets Of Rhythm
3:04
Bring Your Sweet Stuff Home to Me
Pointer Sisters
3:43
Yeti Set Go
Polyrhythmics
5:20
We Got the Funk
Positive Force
4:36
1999
Prince
6:19
I Wanna Be Your Lover
Prince
5:50
Foxy
Ptaki
6:27
Too Hot
Pure Energy
7:20
Rain
Q
6:17
Atlantic Oscillations
Quantic
5:51
Another One Bites The Dust
Queen
3:35
Cool cat
Queen
6:20
Jam on the Groove
Ralph MacDonald
5:46
Feelin' Alright
Rare Earth
5:03
Movin' On
Ray Camacho
3:05
The Getaway
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:10
Sample Hunter
Resolution
5:56
Pitching Up
Resolution
5:49
Super Freak
Rick James
3:24
Ghetto Life
Rick James
4:21
I Never Give Up On Love
Rick Smith
4:20
Love Me For Real
Rim And Kasa
8:18
Windy City
Rodney Franklin
6:46
Tell Me Something Good
Ronnie Laws
4:51
Monkey Groove
Rostov Groovers
3:25
Let's Waak
Rostov Groovers
4:25
Robots Can Dance
Rostov Groovers
3:48
The End of Boredom
Rostov Groovers
3:31
My Baby Says She's Gonna Leave Me
Roy Buchanan
3:21
The Breakdown
Rufus Thomas
3:14
Tell Me Something Good
RufusChaka Khan
4:40
Never as Good as the First Time
Sade
4:59
Lo Bianco Theme
Sam Paglia
3:43
Bullit
Sam Paglia
4:22
Funk e Saravah
Saravah Soul
3:46
Do Your Own Dance
Shades Of Love
6:24
Disco Weapon
Shaka Loves You
6:12
There It Is
Shalamar
4:28
Out in the Sun
Shaolin Temple Defenders
3:02
Crazy Fever
Shaolin Temple Defenders
4:04
Stand for a New Life
Shaolin Temple Defenders
3:25
Starting All Over
Shaolin Temple Defenders
3:03
What About You
Shaolin Temple Defenders
4:08
Stop Whining
Shaolin Temple Defenders
3:24
Rule Yourself
Shaolin Temple Defenders
2:57
The Reign
Shaolin Temple Defenders
4:02
Keep It to Yourself
Shaolin Temple Defenders
2:52
Everybody Dance
Sister Sledge
5:51
Thinking Of You
Sister Sledge
4:28
If You Really Want Me
Sister Sledge
4:37
We Are Family
Sister Sledge
3:19
Pretty Baby
Sister Sledge
4:03
Get Into The Beat
Skyy
4:29
Watching You
Slave
4:41
Party Hardy
Slave
3:48
Love Me
Slave
4:43
You And Me
Slave
6:46
Thank You
Sly & The Family Stone
4:47
Elgin Towers
Smoove Turrell
4:32
It Ain't Working
Smoove Turrell
5:37
Still Don't Know
Smoove Turrell
5:10
This Time
Smoove Turrell
5:03
Do It
Smoove Turrell
4:30
Money
SMOOVE & TURRELL
3:05
Slow Down
Smoove & Turrell
3:57
Broke
SMOOVE & TURRELL
2:52
Hard Work
SMOOVE & TURRELL
3:13
Higher
Smoove & Turrell
3:42
I Need A Change
SMOOVE & TURRELL
4:04
Wasted Man
SMOOVE & TURRELL
4:55
It's The Falling In Love
SMOOVE & TURRELL
5:24
Get Out of My Life Woman
Solomon Burke
3:16
Breaking
Sophia Bastian
3:28
Need Your Funk
Soul Jazz Unit
6:03
Summertime
Soul Jazz Unit
6:10
Glider
Soulpersona Princess Freesia
6:15
Hold On
Soulpersona Princess Freesia
4:48
Night Light
Soulpersona Princess Freesia
5:19
You Do Me
Soulpersona Princess Freesia
5:50
Peacemaker
Soulpersona Princess Freesia
6:51
Sail Away
Soulpersona Princess Freesia
5:15
Happy
Speedometer
3:38
Sister Sanctified
Stanley Turrentine
5:58
Put The BS Aside
Starvue
4:40
Superstition
Stevie Wonder
4:27
Funkin' In Your Mind
Sumy
6:21
Mama
Supersoul
7:11
Tanzen Gehn
Supersoul
6:55
Der Apfel
Supersoul
4:45
Feuer
Supersoul
5:18
Dem Funk Sei Dank
Supersoul
6:55
Is FГ¤Г¤tt
Supersoul
5:59
Mein Name Ist Mensch
Supersoul
3:12
Geld
Supersoul
5:52
Grundsolide
Supersoul
4:56
Falling In Love
Surface
9:21
Rescue Me
Sybil Thomas
6:41
I'm Goin' Left
Syreeta
3:35
Come And Get This Stuff
Syreeta
3:38
Groove to Get Down
T-Connection
4:08
Disco Illusion
Taggy Matcher
5:53
Doin' Your Own Thing
Tangerue
6:42
Oh Yeh Soweto
Teaspoon & the Waves
4:14
Life Is a Song Worth Singing
Teddy Pendergrass
4:11
Get Up Get Down Get Funky Get Loose.
Teddy Pendergrass
5:23
When Somebody Loves You Back
Teddy Pendergrass
4:56
Can't Keep Working This Hard
The Allergies
3:35
Give Everybody Some
The Bar Kays
2:21
Feels Like I'm Falling in Love
The Bar Kays
3:51
Move Your Boogie Body
The Bar Kays
3:41
Are You Being Real
The Bar Kays
2:59
Too Hot To Stop
The Bar Kays
3:29
Holy Ghost
The Bar-Kays
3:55
Chick a boom
The Beaufort Express
3:06
A Little Funk In Your Pocket
The Brand New Heavies
3:30
Beautiful
The Brand New Heavies
2:56
Dance It Out
The Brand New Heavies
3:38
Heat
The Brand New Heavies
3:50
Addicted
The Brand New Heavies
4:11
Getaway
The Brand New Heavies
3:30
Dream Come True
The Brand New Heavies
5:22
After Forever
The Brand New Heavies
5:22
Forward
The Brand New Heavies
4:01
Stupid Love
The Brand New Heavies
4:12
Dream On Dreamer
The Brand New Heavies
4:54
More Love
The Brand New Heavies
4:45
The Funk Is Back
The Brand New Heavies
3:29
Love Is
The Brand New Heavies
4:15
These Walls
The Brand New Heavies
4:05
Sledgehammer
The Brand New Heavies
3:44
Sometimes
The Brand New Heavies
4:45
Stay This Way
The Brand New Heavies
4:08
Little Dancer
The Brand New Heavies
3:39
You Are The Universe
The Brand New Heavies
4:12
Wired Up
The Brand New Heavies
3:32
Julius Caesar
The Break Squad
2:37
Push Ups
The Break Squad
3:09
Tribe
The Break Squad
2:10
Vibe Out
The Break Squad
2:49
Razor
The Break Squad
3:12
Colossus
The Break Squad
2:50
Hijo
The Break Squad
2:08
Bring The Pain
The Break Squad
2:52
Mista Cool
The Brecker Brothers
3:27
Rocks
The Brecker Brothers
4:38
Ride-O-Rocket
The Brecker Brothers
4:42
Aint We Funkin' Now
The Brecker Brothers
5:37
Blam
The Brecker Brothers
4:52
On The Beat
The Brooklyn, Bronx And Queens BandMauro Malavasi
5:57
I Forgot How To Love You
The Cool-Notes
6:55
I Got The Feelin'
The Dave Pike Set
2:37
Blind Alley
The Emotions
2:57
Backstrokin'
The Fatback Band
6:25
Open Up Your Mind
The Gap Band
7:08
Shake
The Gap Band
4:59
Don't Give a Damn
The Haggis Horns
3:44
Burning
The Haggis Horns
3:27
Ain't Loving One Another
The Haggis Horns
4:46
Nothing But Love in the End
The Haggis Horns
3:40
Haggis Express
The Haggis Horns
3:58
Suzi Traffic
The Haggis Horns
3:45
Shoulder to Shoulder
The Haggis Horns
4:27
God Made Me Funky
The Headhunters
3:18
Impeach the President
The Honey Drippers
3:22
It's Your Thing
The Isley Brothers
2:45
That Lady, Pt. 1
The Isley Brothers
3:14
Can You Feel It
The Jacksons
3:51
Everybody
The Jacksons
5:00
Blame It on the Boogie
The Jacksons
3:36
Shake Your Body
The Jacksons
3:44
Avi-Vo
The Lafayette Afro Rock Band
3:36
Come On Home
The Lijadu Sisters
5:18
Love's Theme
The Love Unlimited Orchestra
3:59
The Dribbler
The M-Tet
3:25
Soul Train
The Manhattans
4:41
Cissy Strut
The Meters
3:01
Rocky Mountain Roundabout
The Mohawks
2:11
North Carolina
The Poets Of Rhythm
2:49
Funky Train
The Poets Of Rhythm
4:46
Practice What You Preach
The Poets Of Rhythm
3:25
Free Your Mind
The Politicians
2:43
You Mean Everything to Me
The Real Thing
7:00
High Hopes
The S.O.S. Band
6:31
Just Be Good To Me
The S.O.S. Band
5:41
The Finest
The S.O.S. Band
6:07
Ashley's Roachclip
The Soul Searchers
5:31
The Strong One
The Stance Brothers
3:09
Come Back Lover
The Sylvers
4:58
Masterpiece
The Temptations
4:23
Papa Was a Rollin' Stone
The Temptations
6:57
You Need Love Like I Do
The Temptations
3:58
Smiling Faces Sometimes
The Undisputed Truth
3:15
Rock Steady
The Whispers
5:12
Corey Died on the Battlefield
The Wild Magnolias
4:59
Jungle
The Young Senators
3:26
Midnight Interlude
Tom Browne
5:17
Thighs High
Tom Browne
4:40
Let's Dance
Tom Browne
5:23
Magic
Tom Browne
4:27
Love Attack
Tom Hooker
5:36
By Your Side
Tower Of Power
4:30
Cant You See You Doin Me Wrong
Tower Of Power
2:54
Digginon A James Brown
Tower Of Power
4:41
Back On The Streets Again
Tower Of Power
5:52
Rock Baby
Tower Of Power
4:48
It'll Happen
Try To Find Me
5:24
Yo Cowboy
Try To Find Me
4:09
Where To Begin
Try To Find Me
5:41
Hey Love
Try To Find Me
6:28
Crazed
Try To Find Me
5:03
Change Ups
Try To Find Me
5:14
All Of It. Now Please. Thanks
Try To Find Me
6:06
Get To My Baby
Try To Find Me
4:38
Get To My Baby
Try To Find Me Baby
8:19
Do It
Tuxedo
4:18
Number One
Tuxedo
4:12
Special
Tuxedo
3:03
Take a Picture
Tuxedo
3:36
Thank You
Tuxedo
2:40
The Right Time
Tuxedo
4:06
Right Time
Tuxedo
7:13
Back In Town
Tuxedo
3:23
I Hear Music in the Streets
Unlimited Touch
6:53
West Coast Drive
V.I.P. Connection
4:41
Quantum Rhapsody
Vahagn
7:12
Bounce, Rock, Skate, Roll
Vaughan Mason And Crew
5:29
Once Again In My Life
Vernon Burch
4:09
Dr. Do It Good
Vernon Burch
3:43
For You
Vernon Burch
3:23
Get Up
Vernon Burch
5:55
Never Can Find The Way
Vernon Burch
6:13
Sammy-Joanne
Vernon Burch
5:23
Try A Little Tenderness
Vernon Burch
3:45
Arrogant Lady
Vernon Burch
4:09
They Aint Lovin Ya
Vernon Guy with Jessie Smith
1:46
Vi mot världen
Veronica Maggio
3:12
Välkommen in
Veronica Maggio
3:13
17 år
Veronica Maggio
3:40
Den första är alltid gratis
Veronica Maggio
3:41
Jag kommer
Veronica Maggio
3:24
Måndagsbarn
Veronica Maggio
3:28
Be Your Man
Victor Davies
3:13
I Want You Back
Victor Davies
3:58
Wasting My Time
Victor Davies
3:27
West coast drive
Vip Connection
4:41
Funky Fanfare
Visioneers
3:12
Be Thankful For What You've Got
Walter Beasley
3:36
The Cisco Kid
WAR
3:51
Low Rider
WAREric Burdon
3:10
Can't Hide From Love
Wax
3:57
Club Tropicana
Wham!
4:26
Everything She Wants
Wham!
5:28
Bad Boys
Wham!
3:20
Play That Funky Music
Wild Cherry
5:02
Bring It Here
Wild Sugar
6:05
Rhythm Of U & Me
Will Downing
4:22
Seven Mile
Will Sessions & Fiddler
3:32
impatient
will.i.am
4:17
Willie Chase
Willie Dynamite
2:54
Holdin
WILLIS, Nicole
6:24
Breezy
Wouter Hamel
3:59
Body Rapp
WYND CHYMES
4:06
I Like It
Young And Company
3:46
Know How
Young MC
4:40
Fence
YUKA
3:13
Change
YUKA
3:16
Dreamscape
YUKA
4:43
Grey Door
YUKA
1:42
Outta Love
YUKA
2:41
Ruins
YUKA
4:08
Lyin'
YUKA
2:21
Shade
YUKA
3:53
Women It's Time
YUKA
2:47
Funky Music Sho Nuff Turns Me On
Yvonne Fair
3:02
More Bounce to the Ounce
Zapp
5:11
Gotta Find a Way
Zena Dejonay
5:17
