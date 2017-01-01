Главная
Музыка Ретро-Паба
Рок-н-ролл, фанк, диско-поп и всё прямиком из 60-70-х годов! Подборка создаст самую настоящую ретро-атмосферу.
It Never Rains in Southern California
Albert Hammond
4:03
Moon River
Audrey Hepburn
2:02
Apple Of My Eye
Badfinger
3:06
Baby Blue
Badfinger
3:37
Lost Inside Your Love
Badfinger
2:42
Maybe Tomorrow
Badfinger
3:00
No Matter What
Badfinger
3:00
Believe Me
Badfinger
3:00
Rock Of All Ages
Badfinger
3:17
Day After Day
Badfinger
3:11
Shine On
Badfinger
2:52
Saturday Night
Bay City Rollers
3:42
Bye Bye Baby
Bay City Rollers
2:49
I Will
Bee Gees
5:08
Night Fever
Bee Gees
3:32
Stayin Alive
Bee Gees
4:45
Bad to Me
Billy J Kramer & The Dakotas
2:20
Good Vibrations
Brian Wilson
4:36
Everyday
Buddy Holly and the Crickets
2:08
For What It's Worth
Buffalo Springfield
2:38
Mr. Soul
Buffalo Springfield
2:49
We've Only Just Begun
Carpenters
3:04
Come Let's Go
Chilly
3:20
Heartattack In My Cadillac
Chilly
4:11
Key Of Love
Chilly
3:05
Simply A Love Song
Chilly
3:14
Sacrifice
Chilly
3:52
We Are The Popkings
Chilly
4:02
A Woman's Heart
Chris De Burgh
3:33
Missing You
Chris De Burgh
4:07
Two hearts
Chris Isaak
3:37
Solitary_Man - anwap.org
Chris Isaak
2:36
Move Along
Chris Isaak
4:01
Beautiful Homes
Chris Isaak
3:50
I Want Your Love
Chris Isaak
3:09
San Francisco Days
Chris Isaak
2:59
Baby I Miss You
Chris Norman
3:30
Gypsy Queen
Chris Norman
3:26
Anastasia
Christie
3:16
Loser
Christie
3:21
All The Kings Horses
Christie
3:06
Life On Earth
Christie
3:53
Yellow River
Christie
2:49
One Way Ticket
Christie
4:00
San Bernadino
Christie
3:13
Let's twist again
Chubby Checker
2:21
You Never Can Tell
Chuck Berry
2:41
Devil Woman
Cliff Richard
3:36
Johnny B. Goode
Cliff Richard
2:47
Sealed with a Kiss
Cliff Richard
2:39
Girl Behind the Glass
Clout
3:35
Since You've Been Gone
Clout
3:02
Tender Love
Clout
3:58
Save Me
Clout
3:58
Substitute
Clout
3:29
Fortunate Son
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:18
Green River
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:34
Lookin' Out My Back Door
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:32
Have You Ever Seen The Rain
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:40
Run Through The Jungle
Creedence Clearwater Revival
3:04
Bad Moon Rising
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:21
Ohio
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
3:03
Beautiful Sunday
Daniel Boone
2:57
Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree
Dawn feat. Tony Orlando
3:29
Runaway
Del Shannon
2:36
Forever And Ever
Demis Roussos
3:37
Mamy Blue
Demis Roussos
4:10
Layla
Derek & The Dominos feat. Duane Allman
7:07
The Wanderer
Dion
2:47
Take It Easy
Eagles
3:31
Weekend
Earth & Fire
3:31
September
Earth, Wind & Fire
3:38
Mr. Blue Sky
Electric Light Orchestra
5:02
Don't Bring Me Down
Electric Light Orchestra
4:02
Evil Woman
Electric Light Orchestra
4:29
Autumn in New York
Ella Fitzgerald
5:59
Can't Help Falling in Love
Elvis Presley
3:00
Good Times
Eric Burdon & The Animals
3:03
I Just Wanna Make Love to You
Eric Burdon, The Animals
3:47
I Can't Stand the Rain
Eruption
3:05
Ooh La La
Faces
3:28
Glad And Sorry
Faces
3:06
You Were Made for Me
Freddie & The Dreamers
2:18
Paloma Blanca
George Baker Selection
3:27
Manolito
George Baker Selection
4:11
Sing A Song Of Love
George Baker Selection
3:29
Sing For The Day
George Baker Selection
3:55
Tell Me Why
George Baker Selection
3:51
Little Green Bag
George Baker Selection
4:03
True Love
George Baker Selection
3:59
(Fly Away) Little Paraquayo
George Baker Selection
3:17
Beautiful Rose
George Baker Selection
2:54
The Prisoner
George Baker Selection
3:51
Baby Blue
George Baker Selection
4:04
If You Understand
George Baker Selection
3:42
Silver
George Baker Selection
3:34
How Do You Do It
Gerry & The Pacemakers
1:56
Baker Street
Gerry Rafferty
4:08
A Friend of Mine
Gilbert O'Sullivan
3:21
Alone Again
Gilbert O'Sullivan
3:37
Get Down
Gilbert O'Sullivan
2:39
In My Hole
Gilbert O'Sullivan
2:46
Sometimes
Gilbert O'Sullivan
4:08
Clair
Gilbert O'Sullivan
3:00
Shakedown Street
Grateful Dead
5:00
Truckin'
Grateful Dead
5:07
Box of Rain
Grateful Dead
5:18
I Don't Know How To Love Him
Helen Reddy
3:18
Angie Baby
Helen Reddy
3:27
Killer Barracuda
Helen Reddy
3:08
I Am Woman
Helen Reddy
2:55
Hit The Road, Jack
Helen Reddy
2:22
No Milk Today
Herman's Hermits
2:53
Wonderful World
Herman's Hermits
1:56
There's a Kind of Hush
Herman's Hermits
2:34
Silhouettes
Herman's Hermits
2:07
So You Win Again
Hot Chocolate
4:31
Sex Appeal
Hot Chocolate
4:01
Brother Louie
Hot Chocolate
4:59
Marina
Jack Terry
2:26
Somebody to Love
Jefferson Airplane
2:58
She Has Funny Cars
Jefferson Airplane
3:12
Black Superman
Johnny Wakelin
3:35
In Zaire
Johnny Wakelin
3:17
Say You Don't Know Me
Kim Carnes
4:10
Hit And Run
Kim Carnes
3:18
Bette Davis Eyes
Kim Carnes
3:48
I Pretend
Kim Carnes
4:07
Under My Thumb
Kim Carnes
3:22
Summer Wine
Lee Hazlewood, Suzi Jane Hokom
3:05
Thunder in My Heart
Leo Sayer
3:36
You Make Me Feel Like Dancing
Leo Sayer
2:52
Easy to Love
Leo Sayer
3:41
How Beautiful You Are
Leo Sayer
3:31
Sing Hallelujah
Les Humphries Singers
2:34
Tell Me Why
Les Humphries Singers
2:52
Suzanne
Les Humphries Singers
3:39
With Or Without
Les Humphries Singers
3:23
Go Down Moses
Louis Armstrong feat. Sy Oliver Choir, The All Stars
3:41
(I Never Promised You A) Rose Garden
Lynn Anderson
2:54
That's a No, No
Lynn Anderson
2:31
It Must Be Love
Lynn Anderson
2:46
Take Me Home, Country Roads
Lynn Anderson
2:57
Do Wah Diddy Diddy
Manfred Mann
2:21
Ain't No Mountain High Enough
Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell
2:26
Rockin' Soul
Middle Of The Road
2:34
Rainin'N Painin'
Middle Of The Road
3:28
Sacramento
Middle Of The Road
2:55
The Talk Of All The U.S.A
Middle Of The Road
3:10
Samson & Delilah
Middle Of The Road
2:47
Tweedle Dee Tweedle Dum
Middle Of The Road
3:11
Yellow River
Middle Of The Road
2:49
Yellow Boomerang
Middle Of The Road
2:38
Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep
Middle Of The Road
2:57
Kailakee Kailakoo
Middle Of The Road
2:53
Auld Lang Syne
Middle of the Road
3:20
Love Sweet Love
Middle Of The Road
3:33
Honey No
Middle Of The Road
3:19
Queen Bee
Middle Of The Road
2:53
I'm A Believer
Neil Diamond
2:47
Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen
Neil Sedaka
2:34
One Way Ticket
Neil Sedaka
2:25
Oh! Carol
Neil Sedaka
2:16
Heart of Gold
Neil Young
3:07
Sitting on the Dock of the Bay
Otis Redding
2:41
The Night Chicago Died
Paper Lace
3:40
A World Without Love
Peter and Gordon
2:44
Roll On
Pussycat
3:09
Rain
Pussycat
4:41
Cha Cha Me Baby
Pussycat
5:00
I Don't Wanna Rock 'N Roll
Pussycat
3:33
Teenage Queenie
Pussycat
3:32
Rio
Pussycat
4:19
Then The Music Stopped
Pussycat
4:43
Who's Gonna Love You
Pussycat
2:43
Une chambre pour la nuit
Pussycat
3:20
Angel
Pussycat
3:57
Blue Lights In My Eyes
Pussycat
4:11
Blue Lights In My Eyes
Pussycat – Blue Lights – ℗ 1981
4:09
What'd I Say
Ray Charles
6:29
Le Reve
Ricky King
3:46
Apache
Ricky King
2:43
Fiesta Mexicana
Ricky King
3:00
Feuer der Nacht
Ricky King
3:14
Earth Song
Ricky King
3:59
Hava Nagila
Ricky King
2:48
The House Of The Rising Sun
Ricky King
3:05
Romance
Ricky King
3:27
Only the Lonely
Roy Orbison
2:26
Hold On, I'm Comin'
Sam & Dave
2:29
San Francisco
Scott McKenzie
2:58
Rock 'N' Roll Man
Showaddywaddy
2:13
Jungle Rock
Showaddywaddy
2:26
Doo Wah Diddy
Showaddywaddy
2:41
Dancin' Party
Showaddywaddy
2:45
I Wonder Why
Showaddywaddy
3:11
Under the Moon of Love
Showaddywaddy
3:12
Why
Showaddywaddy
2:45
I Like It
Silver Convention
4:58
Fly Robin Fly
Silver Convention
5:32
I Am a Rock
Simon & Garfunkel
2:49
The Sound of Silence
Simon & Garfunkel
3:05
Baby Driver
Simon & Garfunkel
3:14
The Boxer
Simon & Garfunkel
5:08
Mrs. Robinson
Simon & Garfunkel
4:02
Homeward Bound
Simon & Garfunkel
2:29
What's A Matter Baby
Small Faces
2:53
Breakfast In America
Supertramp
2:39
The Logical Song
Supertramp
4:08
Goodbye Stranger
Supertramp
5:48
It's All over Now
Swinging Blue Jeans
1:57
Ding-A-Dong - NL Version
Teach In
2:26
It's A Beautiful Day
Teach In
2:22
There Ain't No Time
Teach In
2:12
Tiempos de
Terry Jacks
3:52
Seasons in the Sun
Terry Jacks
3:25
The Feelings That We Lost
Terry Jacks
2:34
It's My Life
The Animals
3:09
Boom Boom
The Animals
3:21
Windy
The Association
2:54
Wouldn't It Be Nice
The Beach Boys
2:26
I'll Feel a Whole Lot Better
The Byrds
2:32
Mr. Tambourine Man
The Byrds
2:16
You're Still On My Mind
The Byrds
2:24
My Back Pages
The Byrds
3:08
So You Want to Be a Rock 'N' Roll Star
The Byrds
2:06
Wasn't Born to Follow
The Byrds
2:02
Turn! Turn! Turn!
The Byrds
3:53
All I Really Want to Do
The Byrds
2:02
Eight Miles High
The Byrds
3:36
Mr. Spaceman
The Byrds
2:09
Here Without You
The Byrds
2:36
Liar, Liar
The Castaways
1:51
Because
The Dave Clark Five
2:22
Ready Or Not Here I Come
The Delfonics
2:00
It's so Easy
The Easybeats
2:11
Ill Make You Happy
The Easybeats
3:11
Friday on My Mind
The Easybeats
2:51
All I Have To Do Is Dream
The Everly Brothers
2:21
Bye Bye Love
The Everly Brothers
2:22
A Little Loving
The Fourmost
2:07
The End of the World
The Herman's Hermits
2:55
I'm Henry VIII, I Am
The Herman's Hermits
1:47
Can't You Hear My Heartbeat
The Herman's Hermits
2:11
Bus Stop
The Hollies
2:55
Natural Man
The Les Humphries Singers
3:14
Run Baby Run
The Les Humphries Singers
4:12
Mama Loo
The Les Humphries Singers
4:09
Mexico
The Les Humphries Singers
3:45
Butchie's Tune
The Lovin` Spoonful
2:35
Amazing Air
The Lovin` Spoonful
2:52
Do You Believe in Magic
The Lovin` Spoonful
2:05
Daydream
The Lovin` Spoonful
2:19
Fishin' Blues
The Lovin` Spoonful
1:59
It's Not Time Now
The Lovin` Spoonful
2:46
Summer in the City
The Lovin` Spoonful
2:40
You Didn't Have To Be So Nice
The Lovin` Spoonful
2:29
Jug Band Music
The Lovin` Spoonful
2:53
Nashville Cats
The Lovin` Spoonful
2:34
California Dreamin'
The Mamas & The Papas
2:38
San Francisco
The Mamas & The Papas
3:18
Sorrow
The McCoys
2:03
Papa's Got a Brand New Bag.
The McCoys
2:00
Hang On Sloopy
The McCoys
3:52
Sorrow
The Merseybeats
2:20
I'm a Believer
The Monkees
2:45
Last Train to Clarksville
The Monkees
2:43
Daydream Believer
The Monkees
2:59
Let's Dance On
The Monkees
2:31
It's My Life
The Monkees
3:41
Salesman
The Monkees
2:38
Tomorrow's Gonna Be Another Day
The Monkees
2:39
Valleri
The Monkees
2:15
Pleasant Valley Sunday
The Monkees
3:15
Mary, Mary
The Monkees
2:15
Do Ya
The Move
4:04
Flowers In The Rain
The Move
2:35
Ella James
The Move
3:17
Come Softly To Me
The New Seekers
2:11
Never Ending Song of Love
The New Seekers
3:05
Rain
The New Seekers
3:12
Crazy Horses
The Osmonds
2:27
How Do You Do It
The Pacemakers, Gerry
1:53
I Like It
The Pacemakers, Gerry
2:13
Unchained Melody
The Righteous Brothers
3:37
I'm Just Dreaming
The Rubettes
3:05
Foe-Dee-Oh-Dee
The Rubettes
2:58
Baby I Know
The Rubettes
4:19
Movin'
The Rubettes
4:06
I Can Do It
The Rubettes
3:19
Sugar Baby Love
The Rubettes
3:27
Tonight
The Rubettes
3:40
Sugar and Spice
The Searchers
2:17
Sweets for My Sweet
The Searchers
2:26
Money
The Searchers
2:44
Needles and Pins
The Searchers
2:14
Tricky Dicky
The Searchers
2:05
Love Potion No.9
The Searchers
2:07
Aint Gonna Kiss Ya
The Searchers
2:10
Remember
The Shangri-Las
2:41
Lazy Sunday
The Small Faces
3:08
Woman in Love
The Three Degrees
4:11
You're the Fool
The Three Degrees
2:49
Gimme, Gimme, Gimme
The Three Degrees
3:35
When Will I See You Again
The Three Degrees
2:58
The Runner
The Three Degrees
4:18
Tweeter And The Monkey Man
The Traveling Wilburys
5:27
Runaway
The Traveling Wilburys
2:31
End Of The Line
The Traveling Wilburys
3:29
Handle With Care
The Traveling Wilburys
3:18
Not Alone Any More
The Traveling Wilburys
3:24
She's My Baby
The Traveling Wilburys
3:15
Here Comes My Baby
The Tremeloes
2:43
Love Is All Around
The Troggs
2:38
Come Back
The Turtles
2:23
Outside Chance
The Turtles
2:01
Happy Together
The Turtles
2:54
Elenore
The Turtles
2:30
A Walk in the Sun
The Turtles
2:11
House of Pain
The Turtles
2:47
For Your Love
The Yardbirds
2:31
Boom Boom
The Yardbirds
2:27
Heart Full of Soul
The Yardbirds
2:26
I'm Not Talking
The Yardbirds
2:44
My Girl Sloopy
The Yardbirds
5:37
Girl Help Me
The Zombies
2:20
I Love You
The Zombies
3:10
Tell Her No
The Zombies
2:04
She's Not There
The Zombies
2:27
What More Can I Do
The Zombies
1:35
Lula Lula
The Zombies
4:06
Woman
The Zombies
2:21
Time of the Season
The Zombies
4:15
Dance Little Lady Dance
Tina Charles
3:07
I Think We're Alone Now
Tommy James & The Shondells
2:10
Crimson and Clover
Tommy James & The Shondells
5:32
We'll Put The World Together Again
Toni Will , Marco Bakker
3:43
What's Forever For
Toni Will , Marco Bakker
3:34
Happy Birthday Baby
Tony Christie
3:45
Get Out From Where We Are
Tony Orlando & Dawn
2:07
Knock Three Times
Tony Orlando & Dawn
2:57
Lazy Susan
Tony Orlando & Dawn
2:45
Ukulele Man
Tony Orlando & Dawn
3:05
Can't Stop the Music
Village People
3:38
Macho Man
Village People
5:21
YMCA
Village People
3:22
In the Navy
Village People
5:39
Kiss
White Plains
4:24
Sunny, Honey Girl
White Plains
3:08
Show Me Your Hand
White Plains
2:40
Every Little Move She Makes
White Plains
2:52
In A Moment Of Madness
White Plains
2:49
(I Remember) Summer Morning
White Plains
3:42
My Baby Loves Lovin'
White Plains
2:47
I Can't Explain
Yvonne Elliman
3:12
Более 3 500 заведений успешно пользуются нашим сервисом, повышая лояльность гостей и радуя качественным музыкальным контентом. Подключите сервис буквально за несколько минут!