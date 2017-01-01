Главная
О сервисе
О сервисе
Что такое Gusli?
Авторские права
Вопросы и ответы
Готовые решения
Готовые решения
Музыка для бара
Музыка для паба
Музыка для кафе
Музыка для ресторана
Музыка для кальянной
Музыка для кофейни
Гостям заведения
Статьи
Плейлисты
GUSLI Лига
Контакты
RU
8 800 333-10-55
Личный кабинет
Мировой рок для бара: вечер
Главная
Плейлисты
Музыка для бара
Мировой рок для бара: вечер
Скачать
Wasteland
10 Years
3:50
These Are Days
10,000 Maniacs
3:41
Guessing Game
1000 Miles of Fire
3:09
Kryptonite
3 Doors Down
3:55
In The Dark
3 Doors Down
3:43
Down
311
2:52
Love Song
311
3:28
Kick Out
600V_66A
3:31
Rock Grey Mice
600V_66A
4:17
Launch Your Rockets
600V_66A
4:52
New Injection
A Crime Called
2:51
Die by the Sword
Accept
5:01
Blood Of The Nation
Accept
5:37
Dying Breed
Accept
5:21
Koolaid
Accept
4:58
Highway to Hell
ACDC
3:28
Thunderstruck
ACDC
4:52
Givin the Dog a Bone
ACDC
3:31
Back In Black
ACDC
4:15
Garden Snake
addy
2:24
Drifting
Adelitas Way
2:59
Trash Bat
AFI
2:07
Miss Murder
AFI
3:26
Stone Cold Classic
AKA George
3:15
Ironic
Alanis Morissette
3:48
Hand in My Pocket
Alanis Morissette
3:39
You Oughta Know
Alanis Morissette
5:04
Too Close
Alex Clare
4:18
Smooth Criminal
Alien Ant Farm
3:30
All Good People
allusinlove
4:44
This Is The Life
Amy Macdonald
3:06
BALL GAG KI$$
angelic milk
3:58
Celebrate
angelic milk
3:19
Helluva Dr
angelic milk
3:16
Don't Wake Me
Aranda
3:28
Ready to Start
Arcade Fire
4:19
Leaving
Arcane Roots
5:50
Do I Wanna Know
Arctic Monkeys
4:32
Mardy Bum
Arctic Monkeys
2:55
Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High
Arctic Monkeys
2:41
I Hope You're Very Happy Together
Art Brut
3:12
They Don't Want What We Want
Asking Alexandria
3:15
Burn the Alter
ASLEEP IN THE WAKE
3:53
Like a Stone
Audioslave
4:54
Be Yourself
Audioslave
4:39
Show Me How to Live
Audioslave
4:37
Nightmare
Avenged Sevenfold
6:14
Complicated
Avril Lavigne
4:06
Sail
AWOLNATION
4:19
Gunfire
Axel Rudi Pell
5:20
Riding With The King
B.B. King & Eric Clapton
4:20
Spun
Babes In Toyland
3:03
BAD CHILD
BAD CHILD
2:34
Picking Cherries
BAD CHILD
3:19
Valerie
Bad Company
3:28
Entertainment
Balthazar
3:08
Miracle
Bambara
4:57
So Good
Band Of Skulls
3:23
One Week
Barenaked Ladies
2:49
Fire
Barns Courtney
3:17
Pompeii
Bastille
3:34
Prom Queen
Beach Bunny
2:16
Sweet True Lies
Beast In Black
3:26
Ivory Wave
Beat City Tubeworks
1:43
E-Pro
Beck
3:19
Loser
Beck
3:55
Find Our Way
Being As An Ocean
4:33
Feed The Tree
Belly
3:29
Good
Better Than Ezra
3:05
affection
BETWEEN FRIENDS
3:55
Instant History
Biffy Clyro
3:17
Howl
Biffy Clyro
3:34
End Of
Biffy Clyro
4:37
Just Play Music
Big Audio Dynamite
4:11
Rush
Big Audio Dynamite
3:08
Dangerous
Big DataJoywave
4:40
Time-Bomb Ticking Away
Billy Talent
3:22
Fallen Leaves
Billy Talent
3:19
Collide
Black Country Communion
4:06
Little Thing Gone Wild
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
3:18
Honey Bee
Blake Shelton
3:17
I Wanna Get Better
Bleachers
3:26
Highway 2017
Bleeker
2:41
No Rain
Blind Melon
3:35
All The Small Things
blink-182
2:50
I Miss You
blink-182
3:47
Anthem Part Two
blink-182
3:49
She's Out Of Her Mind
blink-182
2:42
Call Me
Blondie
3:31
Howl
Blood Red Shoes
2:55
Starmachine
Blowtorch
5:22
Oh My My
Blue October
3:11
(Don't Fear) The Reaper
Blue Öyster Cult
5:08
Proud Woman
Blues Pills
3:27
You Give Love a Bad Name
Bon Jovi
3:51
Have A Nice Day
Bon Jovi
3:50
I Could Make A Living Out Of Lovin' You
Bon Jovi
4:40
It's My Life
Bon Jovi
3:43
Two Story Town
Bon Jovi
5:10
Say It Isn't So
Bon Jovi
3:33
Neurotica
Bon Jovi
4:32
Limitless
Bon Jovi
3:41
Holding Out for a Hero
Bonnie Tyler
5:49
Hawt Heart
Born At Midnite
2:00
More Than a Feeling
Boston
4:43
River Bank
Brad Paisley
2:59
Lonely World
Brennan Savage
1:42
Tell Me Where To Park
Brett Eldredge
3:00
Throne
Bring Me The Horizon
3:11
Follow You
Bring Me The Horizon
3:51
sugar honey ice & tea
Bring Me The Horizon
4:21
Seventeen
BRKN LOVE
3:17
Wake Up
Broken BackHenri Pfr
2:46
Born in the U.S.A
Bruce Springsteen
4:37
Rock Steady
Bryan Adams
3:45
1973
Bryce Janey
4:12
Glycerine
Bush
3:32
Everything Zen
Bush
7:17
Comedown
Bush
5:26
The Sound of Winter
Bush
3:30
Swallowed
Bush
4:51
The Chemicals Between Us
Bush
3:37
Cigarette Daydreams
Cage The Elephant
3:28
Mess Around
Cage The Elephant
2:53
Come A Little Closer
Cage The Elephant
3:49
Shake Me Down
Cage The Elephant
3:31
Never There
Cake
2:44
All I Am in You The Big Worm
Caleb Landry Jones
3:24
Face A La Mer
CalogeroPassi
3:49
Daggers
Can't Swim
3:10
Cover Me
Candlebox
4:45
Two Monkeys
Carnival Youth
4:30
Boys Do Cry
Carnival Youth
2:58
Baby
Carnival Youth
3:52
Birthday
Carnival Youth
3:36
Coral Castle
Carnival Youth
4:27
Desktop
Carnival Youth
3:53
Friends
Carnival Youth
4:43
Pumpkin Pie
Carnival Youth
4:08
Phantom Planet
Carnival Youth
4:03
Landlord
Carnival Youth
6:17
Side by Side
Carnival Youth
5:04
Devil Town
Cavetown
4:30
Zodiac
CB3
3:51
Hero
Chad KroegerJosey Scott
3:20
Send the Pain Below
Chevelle
4:12
You Know My Name
Chris Cornell
4:00
Marathon
Chuck Prophet
3:47
First
Cold War Kids
3:20
Adventure Of A Lifetime
Coldplay
3:43
Hymn For The Weekend
Coldplay
4:18
Paradise
Coldplay
4:37
In It For Love
Collatéral
3:19
Einstein On The Beach
Counting Crows
3:52
Rockin Round The World
Country Joe & The Fish
4:54
Mountain Man
Crash Kings
3:18
Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm
Crash Test Dummies
3:53
Butterfly
Crazy Town
3:36
Sunshine Of Your Love
Cream
4:10
Fortunate Son
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:19
I Feel
Cris Rellah
3:25
Falling
Cryoshell
4:26
Feed
Cryoshell
4:19
Bye Bye Babylon
Cryoshell
4:36
Leave It All Behind
Cult To Follow
3:44
Second Skin
Currents
3:45
Crazy All My Life
Daniel Powter
4:25
Happy
Danny Worsnop
4:40
Step Up
Darin
3:07
Whoring Streets
Daron Malakian
3:01
Was wollen wir trinken
dArtagnan
2:56
You Make My Dreams
Daryl Hall & John Oates
3:04
Suffragette City
David Bowie
3:28
The Man Who Sold The World
David Bowie
3:34
Heroes
David Cook
3:27
Rattle That Lock
David Gilmour
4:55
I'll Be Your Chauffeur
David J
4:34
Starting Again
Day Wave
3:33
Freeze Me
Death From Above 1979
3:34
Lake Song
Deeper
3:25
Rock Of Ages
Def Leppard
4:11
Resolution
Dermot Kennedy
3:38
Survivor
Die Happy
4:42
Steady as she Goes
Dinho Ouro Preto
3:10
Feel the Pain
Dinosaur Jr.
4:18
Vacation
Dirty Heads
3:29
Hopeless
Disastroid
5:48
Counting Blue Cars
Dishwalla
8:34
Inside the Fire
Disturbed
3:51
Wolf Moon
Dool
4:56
Debonaire
Dope
2:32
Save Tonight
Eagle-Eye Cherry
4:00
James Dean
Eagles
3:38
Hotel California
Eagles
7:26
Life In The Fast Lane
Eagles
4:45
Miss Alissa
Eagles of Death Metal
2:38
September
Earth, Wind & Fire
3:36
Baby Hold On
Eddie Money
3:35
Hard Sun
Eddie Vedder
5:21
Novocaine For The Soul
Eels
3:07
Let You Get Away
Electric Century
3:29
Ex's & Oh's
Elle King
3:23
Veronica
Elvis Costello
3:09
The Other Side of Summer
Elvis Costello
3:54
Young Lonely
Emarosa
3:17
Stop the Clocks
Enter Shikari
3:54
One Track Mind
Eric Clapton
5:06
Action
Eric T.
3:38
Supernova
Eskimo Callboy
2:53
Black Fingernails, Red Wine
Eskimo Joe
4:11
Bad Man
Esterly
3:06
The Final Countdown
Europe
5:46
Sweet Dreams
Eurythmics
3:36
Inside Out
Eve 6
3:39
What It's Like
Everlast
5:04
The Man That Never Was
Exhorder
3:23
Midlife Crisis
Faith No More
4:19
This Heart Attack
Faker
3:48
Centuries
Fall Out Boy
3:48
Irresistible
Fall Out Boy
3:26
My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark
Fall Out Boy
3:07
Thnks fr th Mmrs
Fall Out Boy
3:23
A Martyr Is Born
Fallcie
4:20
Popular Monster
Falling In Reverse
3:40
Losing My Life
Falling In Reverse
4:59
Shape of You
Fame on Fire
3:56
Better To Forget
Fangclub
3:52
Buck Rogers
Feeder
3:13
Paralyzer
Finger Eleven
3:34
Worst Mistake
Fivefold
3:38
Go Your Own Way
Fleetwood Mac
3:43
The Chain
Fleetwood Mac
4:29
The Storm
Flying Colors
4:43
Black Bull
Foals
3:07
Mountain at My Gates
Foals
4:04
Miss The Misery
Foo Fighters
4:32
DOA
Foo Fighters
4:12
Long Road To Ruin
Foo Fighters
3:44
This Is A Call
Foo Fighters
3:53
Walk
Foo Fighters
4:16
Something from Nothing
Foo Fighters
4:48
I'll Stick Around
Foo Fighters
3:52
Rope
Foo Fighters
4:19
The Pretender
Foo Fighters
4:29
My Hero
Foo Fighters
4:19
Learn to Fly
Foo Fighters
3:54
The Sky Is A Neighborhood
Foo Fighters
4:04
Run
Foo Fighters
5:23
All My Life
Foo Fighters
4:22
Let It Die
Foo Fighters
4:05
Best of You
Foo Fighters
4:16
Cold as Ice
Foreigner
3:20
Juke Box Hero
Foreigner
4:22
Pumped Up Kicks
Foster The People
3:59
Bubbles
Framing Hanley
3:58
Vicious Circle
FUCK ART, LET'S DANCE!
3:47
Hemorrhage
Fuel
3:56
Some Nights
Fun.Jack AntonoffAndrew DostNate Reuss
4:37
We Are Young
Fun.Wired StringsJanelle Monáe
3:54
We Are Young
Fun.Wired StringsJanelle Monáe
4:10
Resurrection
gank
2:23
Empty
Garbage
3:54
Walking By Myself
Gary Moore
2:55
Square Hammer
Ghost
3:59
Found Out About You
Gin Blossoms
3:52
fear
Gnash
2:31
We Close Our Eyes
Go West
3:46
Halcion
Gold Cage
3:02
Iris
Goo Goo Dolls
4:49
Name
Goo Goo Dolls
4:30
Slide
Goo Goo Dolls
3:33
I Just Wanna Live
Good Charlotte
2:46
Somebody That I Used To Know
GotyeKimbra
3:27
El Salvador
Grand Funk Railroad
4:09
Rock & Roll American Style
Grand Funk Railroad
4:25
Blood Water
grandson
3:34
Blood Water
grandsonKing Kavalier
2:59
Back To The Country
Grayson Capps & The Stumpknockers
4:07
Big Time
Great White
5:45
Never Let You Down
Great White
4:58
Moonshine
Great White
4:19
Movin' On
Great White
3:59
I'm Alright
Great White
4:54
Give It Up
Great White
4:13
This Is The Life
Great White
4:32
Know Your Enemy
Green Day
3:11
American Idiot
Green Day
2:54
Basket Case
Green Day
3:01
Boulevard of Broken Dreams
Green Day
4:21
Minority
Green Day
2:48
When I Come Around
Green Day
2:58
Holiday
Green Day
3:53
Longview
Green Day
3:53
Lazy Bones
Green Day
3:34
Swallow My Pride
Green River
2:59
Highway Tune
Greta Van Fleet
3:01
Tongue Tied
Grouplove
3:38
Open Your Eyes
Guano Apes
3:06
Lords of the Boards
Guano Apes
3:44
Big in Japan
Guano Apes
2:48
Don't Cry
Guns N' Roses
4:44
Sweet Child O' Mine
Guns N' Roses
5:54
Shadow Of Your Love
Guns N' Roses
3:05
Do You Want It_
H.e.a.t
4:04
Bastard of Society
H.e.a.t
3:50
Emergency
H.e.a.t
4:11
Downtown
H.E.A.T.
4:30
Kinky Afro
Happy Mondays
3:59
Forever
haroinfather
1:48
Barracuda
Heart
3:28
Oosh
Hello Operator
3:04
If God Loves Rock ’n’ Roll
Helloween
3:20
I Want Out
Helloween
4:40
I Can
Helloween
4:39
Lost In America
Helloween
3:35
World Of Fantasy
Helloween
5:14
Celebrity Skin
Hole
2:42
Malibu
Hole
3:50
The Reason
Hoobastank
3:52
The Power Of Love
Huey Lewis & The News
3:57
Hailstorms
Hugo
3:28
Shock Collar
HumanistDave Gahan
4:00
Kingdom
HumanistMark Lanegan
4:56
Kill The Humans
Hypnogaja
4:00
Proud to Fall
Ian Mcculloch
3:57
Venom
Icon For Hire
2:55
Ordinary Bummer
Iggy Pop
2:44
Life Of Work
Iggy Pop
3:57
The Horse Song
Iggy Pop
2:54
Pain And Suffering
Iggy Pop
2:58
The Villagers
Iggy Pop
3:54
Heart Is Saved
Iggy Pop
3:01
Watching The News
Iggy Pop
4:13
Eat Or Be Eaten
Iggy Pop
3:16
James Bond
Iggy Pop
4:31
Bulldozer
Iggy Pop
2:19
Platonic
Iggy Pop
2:42
Run Like A Villain
Iggy Pop
3:05
Radioactive
Imagine Dragons
3:06
Demons
Imagine Dragons
2:55
Warriors
Imagine Dragons
2:50
Amsterdam
Imagine Dragons
4:01
Believer
Imagine Dragons
3:26
Natural
Imagine Dragons
3:10
Battle Cry
Imagine Dragons
4:33
It's Time
Imagine Dragons
4:00
Polaroid
Imagine Dragons
3:50
Anna Molly
Incubus
3:46
Love Hurts
Incubus
3:57
Megalomaniac
Incubus
4:55
Drive
Incubus
4:57
Wish You Were Here
Incubus
3:32
The Hangman
Inno
3:53
Shaker
InTechnicolour
4:57
Evil
Interpol
3:35
Suicide Blonde
INXS
3:52
Burning Sage
Irist
4:15
Been Caught Stealing
Jane's Addiction
4:29
Stop
Jane's Addiction
4:14
Kozmic Blues
Janis Joplin
4:22
Crazy Town
Jason Aldean
3:01
New Cold War
JAXSON GAMBLE
2:34
Jane
Jefferson Starship
4:12
Are You Gonna Be My Girl.
Jet
3:33
Cold Hard Bitch
Jet
4:03
The Middle
Jimmy Eat World
2:46
Bleed American
Jimmy Eat World
3:02
Pain
Jimmy Eat World
2:51
Bond
Joe BonamassaThe Sleep EazysThe Sleep Eazys, Joe Bonamassa
4:23
Maydell
John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers
3:58
Country Done Come To Town
John Rich
3:33
Tumblin' Dice
Johnny Copeland
4:18
Run
Joji
3:15
Janie, Don't Take Your Love To Town
Jon Bon Jovi
3:50
Don't Stop Believin'
Journey
4:09
Open Up Your Life
Juiceboxxx
3:04
Into Your Eyes
Julia Bardo
4:28
Charlotte Anne
Julian Cope
4:54
Don't Know What I'd Do
Junior
3:48
Brick by Brick
Junior
3:42
Girls and Boys
Junior
3:33
Day of the Dead
Junior
3:34
P.Y.D
Junior
1:39
Hey Becka
Junior
2:44
When the Tower Falls
Junior
4:00
Playing the Part
Junior
3:36
Baby Blue
Junior
4:49
Golden Oldies
Kaiser Chiefs
4:03
Northern Holiday
Kaiser Chiefs
3:36
Lucky Shirt
Kaiser Chiefs
3:47
People Know How To Love One Another
Kaiser Chiefs
3:35
Record Collection
Kaiser Chiefs
4:17
The Only Ones
Kaiser Chiefs
3:50
Target Market
Kaiser Chiefs
4:24
Wait
Kaiser Chiefs
3:50
Electric Heart
Kaiser Chiefs
3:09
Don't Just Stand There, Do Something
Kaiser Chiefs
2:52
Kurt vs Frasier
Kaiser Chiefs
3:24
Way Down We Go
KALEO
3:33
Carry On Wayward Son
Kansas
5:20
Comeback Kid
Kasabian
4:20
Your Eyes Open
Keane
3:22
Take It So Hard
Keith Richards
3:16
Master of Illusions
Khymera
4:28
Good Inside
KidbugEerie WandaDumb NumbersThor HarrisBobb Bruno
3:39
Take Control
Killswitch Engage
3:44
I Am Broken Too
Killswitch Engage
2:39
Waste A Moment
Kings Of Leon
3:03
Radioactive
Kings Of Leon
3:27
Find Me
Kings Of Leon
4:05
Notion
Kings Of Leon
3:01
Sex on Fire
Kings Of Leon
3:24
Use Somebody
Kings Of Leon
3:51
Nightmare
Kingsmen
4:00
I Was Made For Lovin' You
Kiss
4:29
Come with Me Now
KONGOS
3:31
Twisted Transistor
Korn
3:09
Alright With Me
Kris Allen
3:08
Free Fall in a Dream
L.A.B.
3:34
Pretend We're Dead
L7
3:55
Layers of Time
Lacuna Coil
4:07
father
Le Butcherettes
2:19
Legends Never Die
League of LegendsAgainst the Current
3:55
RISE
League of LegendsThe Glitch MobMakoThe Word Alive
3:12
Low
Lenny Kravitz
5:19
Love Love Love
Lenny Kravitz
3:23
Are You Gonna Go My Way
Lenny Kravitz
3:32
Greedy Soul
Liam Gallagher
3:35
Toro
Liily
3:38
Take A Look Around
Limp Bizkit
5:21
Re-Arranged
Limp Bizkit
5:54
Children of the Sun
Lindemann
3:40
Fish On
Lindemann
4:12
Praise Abort
Lindemann
4:41
Waiting for the End
Linkin Park
3:51
The Catalyst
Linkin Park
5:39
Burn It Down
Linkin Park
3:51
Faint
Linkin Park
2:44
Breaking the Habit
Linkin Park
3:16
Faint
Linkin Park
2:42
In the End
Linkin Park
3:36
Numb
Linkin Park
3:07
Lying from You
Linkin Park
2:55
Talking to Myself
Linkin Park
3:51
Somewhere I Belong
Linkin Park
3:33
New Divide
Linkin Park
4:28
What I've Done
Linkin Park
3:47
What I've Done
Linkin Park
3:25
My Own Worst Enemy
Lit
2:49
Tutti Frutti
Little Richard
2:25
Lakini's Juice
Live
4:47
Lightning Crashes
Live
5:26
Selling The Drama
Live
3:25
I Alone
Live
3:51
Royals
Lorde
3:09
Cavalcade
Los Straitjackets
2:35
Dirty Blvd.
Lou Reed
3:29
What's Good
Lou Reed
5:07
Walk on the Wild Side
Lou Reed
4:13
Everybody's Gotta Live
Love
3:24
So Alive
Love And Rockets
4:16
Between The Eyes
Love Battery
4:28
Sweet Home Alabama
Lynyrd Skynyrd
4:44
Midnight City
M83
4:04
I Don't Know Anything
Mad Season
5:00
Hola Señorita
Maître GimsMaluma
3:26
Smede
Mantra
2:56
Spiders In Your Dreams
Maple
3:02
I'm on My Way
Marble Arch
3:52
Personal Jesus
Marilyn Manson
4:06
What It Is
Mark Knopfler
4:55
No Case
Masked Intruder
2:35
Sin
Megadeth
3:06
She-Wolf
Megadeth
3:37
Almost Honest
Megadeth
4:08
I'll Get Even
Megadeth
4:28
Mastermind
Megadeth
3:48
Velours noir
Metro Verlaine
2:22
Mistake
Middle Kids
3:47
All Night Long
Montgomery Gentry
3:33
Bone China
Mother Love Bone
3:55
Mississippi Queen
Mountain
2:29
Skeleton
Mourn
1:49
Suck You Dry
Mudhoney
2:34
Touch Me I'm Sick
Mudhoney
2:30
Panic Station
Muse
3:04
Unwind
Naked Six
2:20
Посмотри
Namёki
4:02
The Strong Survive
Navarone
3:54
Holiday
Nazareth
3:37
Where Do We Go When We Go
Neck Deep
3:37
Song for Winners
Nick Waterhouse
3:01
Burn It to the Ground
Nickelback
3:31
Swap Meet
Nirvana
3:03
Oh Me
Nirvana
3:26
Vision
NO WIN
3:46
Trip Switch
Nothing But Thieves
3:01
Amsterdam
Nothing But Thieves
4:32
Supersonic
Oasis
4:43
Here It Goes Again
OK Go
3:17
All Bets Are Off
Oliver Tree
2:08
Hurt
Oliver Tree
2:25
Introspective
Oliver Tree
2:16
Gods Go First
Omnium Gatherum
4:31
Blade Reflections
Omnium Gatherum
4:57
Greeneyes
Omnium Gatherum
4:39
Distant Light Highway
Omnium Gatherum
5:34
Just A Song About Ping Pong
Operator Please
2:17
Crazy Train
Ozzy Osbourne
4:50
Hey Look Ma, I Made It
Panic! At The Disco
2:49
Not The Only One
Papa Roach
3:25
Help
Papa Roach
3:34
Because the Night
Patti Smith
3:22
If You Wanna
Paul Mccartney
4:37
Off The Ground
Paul Mccartney
3:42
Alive
Pearl Jam
5:41
Jeremy
Pearl Jam
5:19
Quietest Friend
Pedro The Lion
4:22
Leaders of Tomorrow
Perkele
3:56
Miss U
Perkele
4:05
Break Out Break Free
Perkele
4:08
Far Away
Perkele
2:50
Lisztomania
Phoenix
4:01
Debaser
Pixies
2:53
Wave of Mutilation
Pixies
2:04
Clarity
Polish Club
4:06
My Body's Changing
Polish Club
2:44
Suburbia
Polish Club
4:28
Feel It Still
Portugal. The Man
2:43
I Don’t Wanna Know
Pretty Vicious
3:52
Little Molly
Pretty Vicious
5:27
Lost In Lust
Pretty Vicious
3:27
Are You Entertained
Pretty Vicious
3:26
Move
Pretty Vicious
3:07
Playing With Guns
Pretty Vicious
5:01
Someone Just Like You
Pretty Vicious
3:30
These Four Walls
Pretty Vicious
3:47
Something Worthwhile
Pretty Vicious
3:59
No One Understands
Pretty Vicious
3:46
Force Of Nature
Pretty Vicious
4:00
Foxes
Prey Drive
3:35
Blurry
Puddle Of Mudd
4:18
Psycho
Puddle Of Mudd
3:30
I Want It All
Queen
4:01
Under pressure
Queen
3:58
We Will Rock You
Queen
2:01
Go With The Flow
Queens Of The Stone Age
3:07
The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret
Queens Of The Stone Age
3:36
The Way You Used To Do
Queens Of The Stone Age
4:34
Me In Honey
R.E.M.
4:06
So Fast, So Numb
R.E.M.
4:12
Junes
Radkey
3:17
Not Smart
Radkey
3:38
Bombtrack
Rage Against The Machine
4:03
Sleep Now In the Fire
Rage Against The Machine
3:25
Bulls On Parade
Rage Against The Machine
3:49
Black Betty
Ram Jam
3:58
DEUTSCHLAND
Rammstein
5:22
Cretin Hop
Ramones
1:46
Million Miles
Reamonn
3:49
Parallel Universe
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:29
Universally Speaking
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:19
By The Way
Red Hot Chili Peppers
3:37
Losing My Religion
Rem
4:29
Double Zero
Rendez Vous
5:31
Little Footsteps in the Sand
Rene Shades
4:21
Midnight in the City
Rene Shades
3:43
Superheroes
Rene Shades
4:03
Oh Susie
Rene Shades
3:24
Forever Girl
Rene Shades
4:23
Reckless
Rene Shades
3:28
The American Dream
Rene Shades
4:27
The Brigade
Rene Shades
4:05
What Are You Waiting For
Rene Shades
3:21
Hell Yeah
Rev Theory
4:07
Action Woman
Richard And The Young Lions
2:46
The Violence
Rise Against
3:48
Give Me The Meltdown
Rob Thomas
3:13
Gasoline
Rob Thomas
3:55
I Believe
Robert Plant
4:32
The May Queen
Robert Plant
4:14
Fooled Around And Fell In Love
Rod Stewart
3:48
Da Ya Think I'm Sexy
Rod Stewart
5:29
Have You Ever Seen The Rain
Rod Stewart
3:12
As Long As I Have You
Roger Daltrey
3:16
The Bravery of Being Out of Range
Roger Waters
4:44
Always Elsewhere
Ron Gallo
3:37
I Love The Sound Of Crashing Guitars
Roxette
4:48
Figure It Out
Royal Blood
3:04
Ten Tonne Skeleton
Royal Blood
3:07
Brand New Power
Ruby Goon
3:12
Go Capture
Ruby Goon
3:04
Black Magic Woman
Santana
3:15
Raised On Rock
Scorpions
3:55
All I Know
Screaming Trees
3:55
Fast Action
Scumbag Millionaire
2:41
Kid Candy
Seaweed
4:16
Let You Down
Seether
4:10
The Come Up
Shaman's Harvest
3:27
Devour
Shinedown
3:48
Fiesta Y Copas feat. Ronnie Romero
Sinner
2:59
Big Guns
Skid Row
3:36
Sweet Little Sister
Skid Row
3:11
Youth Gone Wild
Skid Row
3:17
18 And Life
Skid Row
3:51
Back to Life
Skillet
4:36
Finish Line
Skillet
3:26
Save Me
Skillet
3:43
Rise Up
Skillet
3:58
Reach
Skillet
3:22
Never Going Back
Skillet
3:33
Dreaming of Eden
Skillet
5:05
This Is the Kingdom
Skillet
3:27
You Ain't Ready
Skillet
3:18
Victorious
Skillet
4:05
Terrify the Dark
Skillet
3:45
You Ain't Ready
Skillet
3:18
Anchor
Skillet
3:36
Legendary
Skillet
4:04
21 Fire
Slam Alley
4:46
The Velvet Ditch
Slaves
2:17
One More Day Won’t Hurt
Slaves
2:47
When Will I Learn
Slaves
3:39
Absent and Lost
Somos
3:37
Ammunition
Somos
2:43
Dreamless
Somos
4:05
Farewell To Exile
Somos
4:23
Misery
Soul Asylum
4:24
Black Hole Sun
Soundgarden
4:31
Spoonman
Soundgarden
4:06
Fell On Black Days
Soundgarden
4:39
Outshined
Soundgarden
5:10
Ritual Supernatural
Spidergawd
4:10
Green Eyes
Spidergawd
4:55
Distant Star
Spielbergs
3:13
The Hum
Spring King
4:05
Outside
Staind
4:53
Hollywood Ending
Starcrawler
3:26
All That Counts Is Love
Status Quo
3:41
Vagabond
Steve Gunn
5:02
Walking Away from Love
Steve Mason
3:40
Interstate Love Song
Stone Temple Pilots
4:13
Sex Type Thing
Stone Temple Pilots
3:37
Money Is Just Paper
Strangers
3:46
Fortune Teller
Stray From The Path
2:42
Alright
Stuck in the Sound
3:11
The Hell Song
Sum 41
3:18
Blackout Cowboy
Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam
4:34
Downswing
Superheaven
3:40
Book a Holiday
superlove
3:34
Talkin' Bout Love
Survivor
4:11
Feels Like Love
Survivor
4:07
Spiked Flower
Swervedriver
3:25
LET IT HAPPEN
Switchfoot
4:41
Toxicity
System Of A Down
3:38
Children Of The Revolution
T-Rex
3:50
The Groover
T-Rex
3:20
Telegram Sam
T-Rex
4:00
Grease Box
TAD
3:53
All Ready To Go
Taking Back Sunday
3:59
What's It Feel Like to Be a Ghost
Taking Back Sunday
3:47
Mother
Tallies
4:17
Elephant
Tame Impala
3:31
Stranglehold
Ted Nugent
8:24
Hard Case
Tedeschi Trucks Band
3:22
Call Me A Dog
Temple Of The Dog
5:50
Silhouettes
Ten Times A Million
3:32
Ultraviolet
The Amazons
3:38
Rollin' Sugar
The Backyard Band
3:15
I Got Mine
The Black Keys
3:59
Every Little Thing
The Black Keys
3:19
Fire Walk With Me
The Black Keys
2:58
Go
The Black Keys
2:26
Get Yourself Together
The Black Keys
3:56
Sit Around And Miss You
The Black Keys
2:40
Shine A Little Light
The Black Keys
3:16
Tell Me Lies
The Black Keys
3:39
Under The Gun
The Black Keys
3:16
Lonely Boy
The Black Keys
3:13
Walk Across The Water
The Black Keys
3:55
Tighten Up
The Black Keys
3:30
Drink To Paradise
The Candescents
2:18
Bimbo
The Candescents
2:46
Death or Glory
The Clash
3:55
All Over Now
The Cranberries
3:57
Reckoning
The Cruel Intentions
3:08
Bohemian Like You
The Dandy Warhols
3:31
I Don't Want That Phone Call
The Dirty Nil
2:17
Money, Fame & Fortune
The Goo Goo Dolls
3:17
American Woman
The Guess Who
3:45
Spell
The Heartless Devils
2:30
Hate To Say I Told You So
The Hives
3:19
Tick Tick Boom
The Hives
3:25
Flickin Your Hair
The Hunna
3:48
Somebody Told Me
The Killers
3:20
Future Starts Slow
The Kills
4:08
You Really Got Me
The Kinks
2:16
My Sharona
The Kinks
4:53
Always Where I Need To Be
The Kooks
2:41
The Green Word
The Lava Children
5:15
Otherside
The Living End
2:51
She Won't Know
The Marked Men
2:27
The Freaks
The Menzingers
3:29
Hormone
The Mysterines
3:06
Freedom
The New Respects
2:43
A Wave Goodbye to the People Who Said Id Win
The Ninth Wave
3:01
Water On Mars
The Nude Party
3:29
Original Prankster
The Offspring
3:41
The Kids Aren't Alright
The Offspring
3:00
Days Go By
The Offspring
4:01
End of Time
The Pale White
3:37
Trapped Nerve
The Pale White
2:47
Different Kinda Girl
The Pearl Harts
2:56
Howling Wolf
The Picturebooks
3:19
Sunday Driver
The Raconteurs
3:39
Dress Up
The Regrettes
2:50
Go Love You
The Regrettes
2:24
Here You Go
The Regrettes
3:15
Dead Wrong
The Regrettes
3:25
How Do You Love
The Regrettes
2:16
I Dare You
The Regrettes
2:50
Come Through
The Regrettes
2:48
Coloring Book
The Regrettes
3:54
Pumpkin
The Regrettes
3:27
More than a Month
The Regrettes
3:43
The Game
The Regrettes
3:28
Stop and Go
The Regrettes
2:59
California Friends
The Regrettes
3:34
Has It Hit You
The Regrettes
2:42
Fog
The Regrettes
3:00
Wish I Knew You
The Revivalists
4:12
Are You Ready to Fly
The Rising
3:28
Love Is Strong
The Rolling Stones
3:50
Rain Fall Down
The Rolling Stones
4:55
Start Me Up
The Rolling Stones
3:33
What I Like About You
The Romantics
2:56
Can't Stop Me Now
The Score
1:58
Hunger
The Score
2:03
In My Bones
The Score
2:49
Run Like A Rebel
The Score
2:46
Rush
The Score
2:56
Silvery Sometimes
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:30
Solara
The Smashing Pumpkins
4:21
She Makes Me Feel Like
The Snuts
2:38
Seasons
The Snuts
3:19
Eyes On The Prize
The Sore Losers
3:42
Last Nite
The Strokes
3:13
Cellophane Car
The Stroppies
5:18
In Love With A Camera
The Struts
3:22
Freckle And Burn
The Strypes
3:30
All My Friends Are Falling In Love
The Vaccines
3:30
Highly Evolved
The Vines
1:34
Get Free
The Vines
2:08
Blind Lead the Blind
The Virginmarys
4:00
Rich Man's Pride
The Weight
5:04
Rich Mans Pride
The Weight
5:04
Blue Orchid
The White Stripes
2:38
Icky Thump
The White Stripes
4:15
Pinball Wizard
The Who
3:01
Baba O Riley
The Who
4:58
Let's Dance to Joy Division
The Wombats
3:11
Bee-Sting
The Wombats
3:34
Heart Full of Soul
The Yardbirds
2:26
You Can't Hurt Me
Thomas Wynn And The Believers
3:18
Blink of an Eye
Those Damn Crows
4:39
Just Breathe
Thrice
3:56
Cranefly
Thumpermonkey
4:35
After Dark
Tito & Tarantula
3:44
Hi-Fi Television
Together Pangea
1:57
Rats
Together Pangea
2:20
Gates of Steel
Together Pangea
3:12
Hold the Line
Toto
3:56
Rip It off Me
TOUTS
2:26
Cant Blame Me
TOUTS
2:38
Brown Chicken Brown Cow
Trace Adkins
3:12
Bad Shivers
Twin Wild
3:35
I Believe In You
Twisted Sister
5:22
Stay Hungry
Twisted Sister
3:02
Shudder
Two Day Coma
2:52
Something Good Can Work
Two Door Cinema Club
2:42
The Letter Song
Tyler Hilton
3:28
Save It
Uriah Heep
3:32
Only Human
Uriah Heep
3:19
The Wizard
Uriah Heep
3:12
Sympathy
Uriah Heep
4:45
Grazed by Heaven
Uriah Heep
4:31
Beautiful Birds Flying
Valley Maker
4:02
Light On The Ground
Valley Maker
3:17
Agnosia
Valleyheart
3:15
Friends in The Foyer
Valleyheart
3:25
Slither
Velvet Revolver
4:09
Volcano Girls
Veruca Salt
3:18
Slow Learner
Viagra Boys
3:11
Covered In Chrome
Violent Soho
3:55
Alive
Warbly Jets
3:30
Someone Else's Problem
We Were Promised Jetpacks
4:15
Stranger Here
Weathered
3:56
Hash Pipe
Weezer
3:06
Moving Out
West Thebarton
2:52
Alone
Whispering Sons
3:56
Time to Give
White Lies
7:38
Finish Line
White Lies
4:45
Believe It
White Lies
3:29
Crying In The Rain
Whitesnake
5:36
Looking For Love
Whitesnake
6:31
Love Man
Whitesnake
5:03
Hourglass
Wild Tales
4:26
Band On The Run
Wings
5:13
Gypsy Caravan
Wolfmother
3:34
Woman
Wolfmother
2:55
Own Worst Enemy
YONAKA
3:34
Death By Love
YONAKA
3:10
Wish You Were Somebody
YONAKA
3:11
Waves
YONAKA
3:01
Creature
YONAKA
3:05
Straight to My Head
You Me At Six
3:37
California King
Younger Then
3:16
Hope For The Underrated Youth
YUNGBLUD
4:01
Little Black Dress
Zale
3:59
Part of the Pack
Zale
2:58
She Just Killing Me
Zz Top
4:55
Sharp Dressed Man
Zz Top
4:12
Stackin Papper
Zz Top
2:58
Concrete And Steel
Zz Top
3:48
Legs
Zz Top
4:33
BAD GIRL
ZZ TOP
3:13
Me So Stupid
Zz Top
3:33
Gun Love
Zz Top
3:39
Doubleback
Zz Top
3:56
Dusted
Zz Top
3:56
Francene
Zz Top
3:32