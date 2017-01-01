Лаунж: Trip-Hop

Трип-хоп - это смесь экспериментального хип-хопа, джаза, даба, рока, соула и некоторых других элементов, а также используются семплы старых джазовых композиций. Медленная, спокойная лаунж музыка. В подборке представлена классика трип-хопа: Portishead, Massive Attack и т.д.
Bad Dream
A Bit Advanced Music
2:52
Gatekeeper
A Bit Advanced Music
3:24
Rock The Boat
Aaliyah
5:01
Elijah
Afterlife feat. Neve
4:50
Love
Air
2:43
La femme d'argent
Air
7:06
Venus
Air
4:04
Cherry Blossom Girl
Air
3:39
Enough
Alif Tree
5:25
Paper Aeroplane
Angus & Julia Stone
3:35
End of Our Days
Archive
4:52
Orange Meadows
Aria
4:54
Words
Aria
3:29
Second Coming
Aria
3:45
Bring Down The Light
Aria
3:43
Infection
Aria
4:00
Blueprint
Attica Blues
5:47
Atlanta
Attica Blues
4:32
Brothers Fight
beLOey
3:51
Make It Without You
beLOey
4:03
The Sun Is A Woman
beLOey
3:36
Inside Me
beLOey
5:12
Bonfires
Blue Foundation
4:15
Eyes On Fire
Blue Foundation
5:02
Ghost
Blue Foundation
4:15
Watch You Sleeping
Blue Foundation
6:33
Kerala
Bonobo
3:57
Sapphire
Bonobo
4:47
Why Do You Believe Me
Broods
3:41
Into My Arms
City Girl
2:57
Not Heartbroken
City Girl
3:10
Wandering Soul
De Lumn
2:57
Seductive
De Lumn
2:33
Take Me There
De Lumn
3:43
Blind Side
De Lumn
4:14
My Society
De Phazz
3:35
Blik
deeB
2:57
The Grand Illusion
deeB
3:22
Coffee & Trees
deeB
2:08
Daydream
deeB
2:46
Chillwings
deeB
3:57
E-Type
deeB
4:13
Dan Natural
deeB
2:49
Leiden Lowlife
deeB
3:24
Eleven11
deeB
3:08
Inside the Outside
deeB
4:34
Talking City
Dust
5:45
Valhalla
Emancipator
5:07
With Rainy Eyes
Emancipator
4:59
The Heart Remains A Child
Everything But The Girl
3:50
Crushing
Ex_Re
4:08
No Roots
Faithless
5:23
The Speewah
Fila Brazillia
5:23
The New Cannonball
Fila Brazillia
4:36
Little Hands Rouge
Fila Brazillia
5:50
Play
Flunk
4:03
Morning Star
Flunk
4:08
Wake Up
Freddie Joachim
3:36
Sleazy Life
Funk Revenge
5:35
White 2005
Funk Revenge
5:24
Sleeping on My Own
Geoffroy
3:27
Empty Note
Ghostly Kisses
3:48
Before Sunrise
Ghostnotes
4:47
Bitter Pill
grillo
2:10
Deep Forest
Hooverphonic
3:23
Eden
Hooverphonic
3:33
Mad About You
Hooverphonic
3:43
2 Wicky
Hooverphonic
4:44
Badaboum
Hooverphonic
3:17
I Wish I Was Black
K'Un Experience
4:58
Mix My Life
K'Un Experience
4:23
Symposium
KILABO
5:11
Under Fire
Kosheen
3:58
Hide U
Kosheen
4:11
Our Hands
Letters To Nepal
2:54
Come Find Me
Letters To Nepal
3:19
I'll Never Change Up on You
Ltj Xperience
6:47
Mourning Star
Lunascape
4:16
Tears From The Moon
Lunascape
4:15
Love = Creepy
Lunascape
4:00
Your Shadow
Lunascape
4:42
Inferno
Lunascape
4:25
The Ghost Feeling
Lux Departure
3:59
Lying
Martina Topley-Bird
4:14
Sandpaper Kisses
Martina Topley-Bird
3:52
Baby Blue
Martina Topley-Bird
2:26
Safe From Harm
Massive Attack
5:19
Silent Spring
Massive Attack
3:07
Teardrop
Massive Attack
5:31
Pray For Rain
Massive Attack
6:44
Risingson
Massive Attack
4:58
The Spoils feat. Hope Sandoval
Massive Attack
5:45
Black Milk
Massive Attack
6:21
Dissolved Girl
Massive Attack
6:06
Live With Me
Massive Attack
4:51
Paradise Circus
Massive Attack
4:59
Mezzanine
Massive Attack
5:56
Rich & Famous
Mephia
4:39
Mere Anarchy
Moby
4:52
A Dark Cloud Is Coming
Moby
8:38
Glimpse Of The Past
Mononome
5:56
Chic Phunk
Montefroid
4:25
World Looking In
Morcheeba
4:06
The Sea
Morcheeba
5:47
Even Though
Morcheeba
4:18
Enjoy The Ride
Morcheeba
4:05
Blood Like Lemonade
Morcheeba
4:51
Crimson
Morcheeba
5:10
Fragments Of Freedom
Morcheeba
5:06
Otherwise
Morcheeba
3:42
Gimme Your Love
Morcheeba
4:50
Slow Down
Morcheeba
4:11
Something Is broken
MR PEEL
3:35
Dios Salvó A Mi Princesa
MR PEEL
3:21
Headspace
MR PEEL
3:35
Regard
MR PEEL
4:50
Rain Phase
MR PEEL
3:27
Overdub Live Closing
MR PEEL
3:12
My Echo
MR PEEL
3:43
Sous L'eau
MR PEEL
3:17
How Dangerous ft. tARKA
NU WORLD MONKEYZ
3:14
Say It's Yours ft. Ellie P
NU WORLD MONKEYZ
2:58
NWM2EP
NU WORLD MONKEYZ
2:30
Down II ft. Livra Lamento Blues
NU WORLD MONKEYZ
3:22
Fleur Blanche
Orsten
4:04
All That Is Thirst
Pati Yang
3:47
Switch Off The Sun
Pati Yang
3:31
White Lilies
Peder feat. Anne Trolle
9:06
I'll Get Everything I Want
Plushka
3:01
Mysterons
Portishead
5:05
Sour Times
Portishead
4:14
It's A Fire
Portishead
3:46
Roads
Portishead
5:04
Glory Box
Portishead
5:08
Wandering Star
Portishead
4:53
Sad song
POTUGI
3:23
No Movement
Sandals
5:01
Here Comes The Sign
Sandals
7:27
Nothing
Sandals
3:55
Time
Selah Sue
4:17
Soothsayer
Sevdaliza
5:16
Human Nature
Sevdaliza
5:53
Soul Syncable
Sevdaliza
3:25
Observer
Sevdaliza
4:05
Do You Love Me Too
Skin 4
6:52
Eight Days
Slowly Rolling Camera
5:53
Juniper
Slowly Rolling Camera
7:45
Crossings
Slowly Rolling Camera
7:08
Flying Away
Smoke City
3:48
6 Underground
Sneaker Pimps
3:48
Hope
Sound Me
4:00
Sunday Drive [Remix]
Stephane Pompougnac feat. Charles Schillings
4:39
Fear
Suz
3:29
Afternoon
Talulla
4:02
Be Together
Talulla
3:51
Girl
Talulla
2:50
Breathe
Télépopmusik feat. Angela McCluskey
4:42
Love Can Damage Your Health
Télépopmusik feat. Angela McCluskey
5:32
Anyway
Télépopmusik feat. Mau
2:39
Song For Mary
The Herbaliser
5:17
What You Asked For
The Herbaliser
3:40
Deep in the Woods
The Herbaliser
2:45
Goldrush
The Herbaliser Band
5:40
Forty Winks
The Herbaliser Band
5:39
Who's the Realest
The Herbaliser Band
5:25
02
Tricky
3:46
Excess
Tricky
4:45
Blood Of My Blood
Tricky
3:13
Evolution Revolution Love
Tricky
4:11
It’s Your Day
Tricky
2:03
Feed Me
Tricky
4:03
Hell Is Round The Corner
Tricky
3:47
Really Real
Tricky
2:47
Numb
Tricky
3:48
Aftermath
Tricky
7:38
The Love Cats
Tricky
2:52
Overcome
Tricky
3:45
The Only Way
Tricky
4:51
Phone Call
Two People
4:48
In The Garden
Two People
3:27
Give Me Order
Two People
3:51
Fading
Two People
4:40
It's Late
Two People
4:47
Something To Talk About
Two People
3:57
Restless
UNKLE
5:04
Unreal
UNKLE
5:08
Be There feat. Ian Brown
UNKLE
5:16
Lonely Soul
UNKLE
4:20
This Isn't Maybe
Waldeck
3:58
I Talk to the Wind
Waldeck
5:02
Slowly
Waldeck
4:49
Fallen Angel
Waldeck
5:01
Floater
Waldeck
4:51
Morning Light
Waldeck
3:22
Tears Running Dry
Waldeck
4:04
It Comes from You
Waldeck
5:56
How I Feel
Wax Tailor
4:18
There Is Danger
Wax Tailor
3:31
Que Sera
Wax Tailor
2:44
The Stranger
Youvoid
4:43
Destiny feat. Sia & Sophie Barker
Zero 7
3:47
Don't Call It Love
Zero 7
6:26
