Главная
О сервисе
О сервисе
Что такое Gusli?
Авторские права
Вопросы и ответы
О компании
Готовые решения
Готовые решения
Музыка для бара
Музыка для паба
Музыка для кафе
Музыка для ресторана
Музыка для кальянной
Музыка для кофейни
Гостям заведения
Статьи
Плейлисты
Контакты
8 800 333-10-55
Личный кабинет
Тарантино Бар
Главная
Плейлисты
Мировой рок
Тарантино Бар
Скачать
The Things We Do For Love
10cc
3:19
Good Morning Judge
10cc
2:54
Boom Boom
2K Czech
2:38
Marilyn Monroe
A Little Girl from Little Roc
2:59
Do It Again
Abbe Lane
3:01
It Never Rains in Southern California
Albert Hammond
4:03
Swing Doors
Allan Gray
3:02
Rock, Bop, Jump
Alligators
2:23
Butterfly
Andy Williams
2:20
Respect
Aretha Franklin
2:25
Think
Aretha Franklin
2:16
I Say a Little Prayer
Aretha Franklin
3:36
Wade Flemons
At the Party
2:10
Moon River
Audrey Hepburn
2:02
Freedom
B.B.King
4:45
Apple Of My Eye
Badfinger
3:06
Baby Blue
Badfinger
3:37
Just a Chance
Badfinger
2:58
Lost Inside Your Love
Badfinger
2:42
Maybe Tomorrow
Badfinger
3:00
No Matter What
Badfinger
3:00
Believe Me
Badfinger
3:00
Rock Of All Ages
Badfinger
3:17
Day After Day
Badfinger
3:11
Shine On
Badfinger
2:52
Souvenirs
Barbara Evans
1:57
I Got A Feeling
Barbara Randolph
3:06
Money
Barrett Strong
2:33
Who Put the Bomp
Barry Mann
2:49
Saturday Night
Bay City Rollers
3:42
Bye Bye Baby
Bay City Rollers
2:49
Stayin Alive
Bee Gees
4:45
I Will
Bee Gees
5:08
Night Fever
Bee Gees
3:32
Sing, Sing, Sing
Benjamin Goodman
3:06
Dorsey Burnette
Bertha Lou
2:32
Charmine
Bill Haley
2:41
Come Rock With Me
Bill Haley
2:36
Tonights The Night
Bill Haley
2:22
Rock Around The Clock
Bill Haley
2:13
Carolina In The Morning
Bill Haley
2:21
Vive La Rock And Roll
Bill Haley
2:09
Bad to Me
Billy J Kramer & The Dakotas
2:20
Hooked on a Feeling
Blue Swede, Björn Skifs
2:52
Tossin' and Turnin'
Bobby Lewis
2:33
The Third House
Bobby Rydell
2:19
Wild One
Bobby Rydell
2:25
That Old Black Magic
Bobby Rydell
2:25
Kissin' Time
Bobby Rydell
2:12
Good Time Baby
Bobby Rydell
2:11
Swinging School
Bobby Rydell
2:16
Home In Your Arms
Bobby Rydell
2:07
Teach Me To Twist
Bobby Rydell
2:30
Take Good Care of My Baby
Bobby Vee.
2:37
Roses Are Red
Bobby Vinton
3:41
Green Onions
Booker T.
2:54
Green Onions
Booker T. And The M.G' S
2:52
The El Dorados
Boom Diddie Boom
2:07
Great Big Bundle Of Love
Brenton Wood
2:18
Good Vibrations
Brian Wilson
4:36
Hearted Melody Sarah Vaugha
Broken
2:22
Louis Armstron - Bing Crosby
Brother Bill
2:53
Little Baby
Buddy Holly
1:57
Maybe Baby
Buddy Holly & the Crickets
2:01
Everyday
Buddy Holly and the Crickets
2:08
For What It's Worth
Buffalo Springfield
2:38
Mr. Soul
Buffalo Springfield
2:49
Dixie Fried
Carl Perkins
2:19
Gone Gone Gone
Carl Perkins
2:41
Rock Around The Clock
Carl Perkins
2:15
We've Only Just Begun
Carpenters
3:04
Overture_And All That Jazz.
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger, Taye Diggs
6:04
I Can't Do It Alone
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Taye Diggs
3:50
Robert Parker
Caught You In A Lie
2:35
My Buddy
Chet Baker
3:19
Heartattack In My Cadillac
Chilly
4:11
Key Of Love
Chilly
3:05
Simply A Love Song
Chilly
3:14
Sacrifice
Chilly
3:52
We Are The Popkings
Chilly
4:02
Come Let's Go
Chilly
3:20
A Woman's Heart
Chris De Burgh
3:33
Missing You
Chris De Burgh
4:07
Beautiful Homes
Chris Isaak
3:50
I Want Your Love
Chris Isaak
3:09
San Francisco Days
Chris Isaak
2:59
Two hearts
Chris Isaak
3:37
Solitary_Man - anwap.org
Chris Isaak
2:36
Move Along
Chris Isaak
4:01
Baby I Miss You
Chris Norman
3:30
Gypsy Queen
Chris Norman
3:26
Dancing The Blues Away
Chris Reav
4:39
Anastasia
Christie
3:16
I Said She Said
Christie
3:27
Loser
Christie
3:21
All The Kings Horses
Christie
3:06
Life On Earth
Christie
3:53
Yellow River
Christie
2:49
One Way Ticket
Christie
4:00
San Bernadino
Christie
3:13
Dancin' Party
Chubby Checker
2:04
Let's Twist Again
Chubby Checker
2:20
Pony Time
Chubby Checker
2:24
Roll Over Beethoven
Chuck Berry
2:24
Johnny B Good
Chuck Berry
2:34
Run Rudolph Run
Chuck Berry
2:45
Big Boys
Chuck Berry
3:05
You Cant Catch Me
Chuck Berry
2:45
Lady B. Goode
Chuck Berry
2:55
You Never Can Tell
Chuck Berry
2:41
Thirty Days To Come Back Home
Chuck Berry
2:24
Wonderful Woman
Chuck Berry
5:20
The Comancheros
Claude King
2:08
Devil Woman
Cliff Richard
3:36
Mean Woman Blues
Cliff Richard
2:28
Johnny B. Goode
Cliff Richard
2:47
Sealed with a Kiss
Cliff Richard
2:39
Since You've Been Gone
Clout
3:02
Tender Love
Clout
3:58
Save Me
Clout
3:58
Substitute
Clout
3:29
Girl Behind the Glass
Clout
3:35
Plenty Good Lovin'
Connie Francis
2:02
Everybody's Somebody's Fool
Connie Francis
2:37
Hey Little Lucy
Conway Twitty
1:47
Four Until Late
Cream
2:06
Bad Moon Rising
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:21
Fortunate Son
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:18
Green River
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:34
Lookin' Out My Back Door
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:32
Have You Ever Seen The Rain
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:40
Run Through The Jungle
Creedence Clearwater Revival
3:04
Ohio
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
3:03
Pusherman
Curtis Mayfield
5:02
Dixie's
Dan Emmett
2:20
Beautiful Sunday
Daniel Boone
2:57
Rock And Rroll Is Here To Sstay
Danny And TheJjuniors
2:33
Roxie's Suite
Danny Elfman
3:52
Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree
Dawn feat. Tony Orlando
3:29
Baby, Obey Me
Dean Martin
2:33
Don't Rock the Boat, Dear
Dean Martin
2:34
How D'ya Like Your Eggs in the Morning
Dean Martin
2:47
The Peanut Vendor
Dean Martin
2:01
Runaway
Del Shannon
2:36
Forever And Ever
Demis Roussos
3:37
Mamy Blue
Demis Roussos
4:10
Layla
Derek & The Dominos feat. Duane Allman
7:07
Upside Down
Diana Ross
4:06
I Saw Linda Yesterday
Dickey Lee
2:00
Rockin' Good Way
Dinah Washington
2:26
Fat Daddy
Dinah Washington
2:25
The Wanderer
Dion
2:47
Sea of Heartbreak
Don Gibson
2:28
Everybody Loves a Lover
Doris Day
2:42
Sentimental Journey
Doris Day
3:16
Bristol Stomp
Dovells
2:16
Twistin' 'n' Twangin'
Duane Eddy
2:11
Mersy
Duffy
3:37
Whole Lotta Love
Duffy
3:39
Make the World Go Away
Duffy As Timi Yuro
2:10
Take It Easy
Eagles
3:31
Weekend
Earth & Fire
3:31
September
Earth, Wind & Fire
3:38
Wade Flemons
Easy Lovin'
2:17
Hallelujah i Love Her So
Eddie Cochran
2:23
Livin' Thing
Electric Light Orchestra
3:29
Mr. Blue Sky
Electric Light Orchestra
5:02
Don't Bring Me Down
Electric Light Orchestra
4:02
Evil Woman
Electric Light Orchestra
4:29
Autumn in New York
Ella Fitzgerald
5:59
I’ve Got You Under My Skin
Ella Fitzgerald
2:39
Tutti Frutti
Elvis Presley
3:09
Can't Help Falling in Love
Elvis Presley
3:00
Blues Suede Shoes
Elvis Presley
2:03
Good Times
Eric Burdon & The Animals
3:03
I Just Wanna Make Love to You
Eric Burdon, The Animals
3:47
Cocaine
Eric Clapton
3:35
I Can't Stand the Rain
Eruption
3:05
Tell Mama
Etta James
2:19
Wake Up Little Susie
Everly Brothers
2:00
Glad And Sorry
Faces
3:06
Ooh La La
Faces
3:28
So Glad
Fats Domino
2:24
I'm Gonna Be a Wheel Someday
Fats Domino
1:59
Mardi Gras In New Orleans
Fats Domino
2:22
Rockin' Bicycle
Fats Domino
2:04
Oh Whee
Fats Domino
2:08
Sailor Boy
Fats Domino
2:01
Cold As Ice
Foreigner
3:20
You Make Me Feel so Young
Frank Sinatra
2:49
Can't Take My Eyes off You
Frankie Valli
3:23
I Wanna Be a Dancin' Man
Fred Astaire
3:03
You Were Made for Me
Freddie & The Dreamers
2:18
Fare Thee Well, Annie Laurie
Gene Krupa And His Orchestra
2:59
A Hundred Pounds of Clay
Gene McDaniels
2:18
Be Bop A Lula
Gene Vincent
2:46
Manolito
George Baker Selection
4:11
Sing A Song Of Love
George Baker Selection
3:29
Sing For The Day
George Baker Selection
3:55
Tell Me Why
George Baker Selection
3:51
Little Green Bag
George Baker Selection
4:03
True Love
George Baker Selection
3:59
(Fly Away) Little Paraquayo
George Baker Selection
3:17
Beautiful Rose
George Baker Selection
2:54
The Prisoner
George Baker Selection
3:51
Baby Blue
George Baker Selection
4:04
If You Understand
George Baker Selection
3:42
Silver
George Baker Selection
3:34
Paloma Blanca
George Baker Selection
3:27
I Want You To Be My Baby
Georgia Gibbs
2:24
Fox Boogie
Gerhard Trede
3:18
Jolly Days
Gerhard Trede
1:38
How Do You Do It
Gerry & The Pacemakers
1:56
Baker Street
Gerry Rafferty
4:08
A Friend of Mine
Gilbert O'Sullivan
3:21
Alone Again
Gilbert O'Sullivan
3:37
Get Down
Gilbert O'Sullivan
2:39
In My Hole
Gilbert O'Sullivan
2:46
Sometimes
Gilbert O'Sullivan
4:08
Clair
Gilbert O'Sullivan
3:00
100 Beer Bottles Boogie
Girly And The Blue Caps
2:18
Except My Baby Does
Girly And The Blue Caps
2:30
The Nitty Gritty
Gladys Knight And The Pips
3:04
Box of Rain
Grateful Dead
5:18
Shakedown Street
Grateful Dead
5:00
Truckin'
Grateful Dead
5:07
Heartache by the Numbers
Guy Mitchell
2:35
Angie Baby
Helen Reddy
3:27
Killer Barracuda
Helen Reddy
3:08
I Am Woman
Helen Reddy
3:25
I Am Woman
Helen Reddy
2:55
Hit The Road, Jack
Helen Reddy
2:22
I Don't Know How To Love Him
Helen Reddy
3:18
Please Mr Postman
Helen Shapiro
2:37
Jacky Hayes
Helplessly
1:59
No Milk Today
Herman's Hermits
2:53
Wonderful World
Herman's Hermits
1:56
There's a Kind of Hush
Herman's Hermits
2:34
Silhouettes
Herman's Hermits
2:07
Dennis Herrold
Hip Hip Baby
2:01
So You Win Again
Hot Chocolate
4:31
Sex Appeal
Hot Chocolate
4:01
Brother Louie
Hot Chocolate
4:59
Ronnie Pearson
Hot Shot
2:18
Dean Martin
I've Got My Love to Keep Me W
2:41
Proud Mary
Ike & Tina Turner
7:02
The Impressions
It's All Right
2:46
I'm Tickled Pink
Jack Shaindlin
1:48
Marina
Jack Terry
2:26
Hold On, I’m Comin’
James Brown
2:33
Get Up I Feel Like Being A Sex Machine
James Brown
2:49
The Boss
James Brown
3:14
The Payback
James Brown
7:27
I Got You
James Brown And The Famous Flames
2:48
It's A Man's Man's Man's World
James Brown And The Famous Flames
2:50
Jennie Lee
Jan and Arnie
2:00
That Greasy Kid Stuff
Janie Grant
1:58
Somebody to Love
Jefferson Airplane
2:58
She Has Funny Cars
Jefferson Airplane
3:12
The Blizzard
Jim Reeves
3:21
Feeling Alright
Joe Cocker
4:13
Boom Boom
John Lee Hooker and Blues Brothers
2:33
All By Myself
Johnny Burnette
2:06
Debbie
Johnny Crawford
2:13
I Can See Clearly Now
Johnny Nash
2:42
Black Superman
Johnny Wakelin
3:35
In Zaire
Johnny Wakelin
3:17
Would You Believe In Me
Jon Lucien
2:27
Shake And Fingerpop
Jr. Walker And The All Stars
2:44
Shoot Your Shot
Jr. Walker And The All Stars
3:00
Frenesi
Julie London
2:29
Rosco Gordon
Just a Little Bit
2:06
Ruben James
Kenny Rogers
2:40
Yellow Bobby Sox on the Floor
Killybilles
2:40
Warworld
Killybilles
3:03
Say You Don't Know Me
Kim Carnes
4:10
Hit And Run
Kim Carnes
3:18
Bette Davis Eyes
Kim Carnes
3:48
I Pretend
Kim Carnes
4:07
Under My Thumb
Kim Carnes
3:22
Youre Just The Kind Of Guy
Kim Weston
3:11
Unloved Unwanted
Kitty Wells
2:19
Bad Boy
Larry Williams
2:18
Hocus Pocus
Larry Williams
1:59
Baby's Crazy
Larry Williams
2:33
Make A Little Love
Larry Williams
2:01
Short Fat Fannie
Larry Williams
2:24
Wake Up
Larry Williams
2:44
She Said Yeah
Larry Williams
1:51
Summer Wine
Lee Hazlewood, Suzi Jane Hokom
3:05
Thunder in My Heart
Leo Sayer
3:36
Easy to Love
Leo Sayer
3:41
How Beautiful You Are
Leo Sayer
3:31
You Make Me Feel Like Dancing
Leo Sayer
2:52
Sing Hallelujah
Les Humphries Singers
2:34
Tell Me Why
Les Humphries Singers
2:52
Suzanne
Les Humphries Singers
3:39
With Or Without
Les Humphries Singers
3:23
Lightnin' Hopkins
Let's Move
2:17
The Locomotion
Little Eva
2:27
Number One Fool
Little Girl Blue
2:10
Long Tall Sally
Little Richard
2:01
Tutti Frutti
Little Richard
2:22
Long Tall Sally
Little Richard
2:09
Lucille
Little Richard
2:27
My Old Man´s A Dustman
Lonnie Donegan
3:21
Good News! Chariots A' Comin'
Lonnie Donegan
2:29
Is It All Over My Face
Loose Joints
7:08
You're Looking at Country
Loretta Lynn
2:19
The Girl That I Am Now
Loretta Lynn
2:15
Go Down Moses
Louis Armstrong feat. Sy Oliver Choir, The All Stars
3:41
It's Been Said
Louis Jordan
2:29
When You're Smiling
Louis Prima
4:00
Pennies From Heaven
Louis Prima
2:21
Sentimental Journey
Louis Prima
2:27
When The Saints Go Marching In
Louis Prima
4:19
The Pump Song
Louis Prima
1:51
Shout
Lulu
2:52
(I Never Promised You A) Rose Garden
Lynn Anderson
2:54
That's a No, No
Lynn Anderson
2:31
It Must Be Love
Lynn Anderson
2:46
Take Me Home, Country Roads
Lynn Anderson
2:57
12 Scene Music
Mafia Soundtrack
2:35
Do Wah Diddy Diddy
Manfred Mann
2:21
Be bop baby
Marshmallows
2:15
Dancing in the Street
Martha Reeves, The Vandellas
2:40
Come To Me
Marv Johnson
2:21
Funk Me
Marvin Gaye
5:35
Praise
Marvin Gaye
4:50
Ain't No Mountain High Enough
Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell
2:26
Jackie Cray
Maybelle
2:01
Johnny B. Goode
McFly (М. J. Fox)
3:05
No Moon at All
Mel Torme
2:30
Rockin' Soul
Middle Of The Road
2:34
Rainin'N Painin'
Middle Of The Road
3:28
Sacramento
Middle Of The Road
2:55
The Talk Of All The U.S.A
Middle Of The Road
3:10
Samson & Delilah
Middle Of The Road
2:47
Tweedle Dee Tweedle Dum
Middle Of The Road
3:11
Yellow River
Middle Of The Road
2:49
Yellow Boomerang
Middle Of The Road
2:38
Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep
Middle Of The Road
2:57
Kailakee Kailakoo
Middle Of The Road
2:53
Auld Lang Syne
Middle of the Road
3:20
Love Sweet Love
Middle Of The Road
3:33
Honey No
Middle Of The Road
3:19
Queen Bee
Middle Of The Road
2:53
At Your Beck And Call
Mildred Bailey
2:39
Hate To See You Go
Moreland & Arbuckle
2:33
Bellows To Mend
Muddy Ruckus
2:49
Down This Road
Muddy Ruckus
3:09
40 Days & 40 Nights
Muddy Waters
2:54
In The Summertime
Mungo Jerry
3:31
These Boots Are Made for Walkin'
Nancy Sinatra
2:43
Somethin' Stupid
Nancy Sinatra & Frank Sinatra
2:32
Summer Wine
Nancy Sinatra And Lee Hazlewood
4:16
Is It Really You
Nappy Brown
3:04
Straighten up and Fly Right
Nat King Cole
2:34
Ramblin' Rose
Nat King Cole
2:46
I'm A Believer
Neil Diamond
2:47
Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen
Neil Sedaka
2:34
One Way Ticket
Neil Sedaka
2:25
Oh! Carol
Neil Sedaka
2:16
Heart of Gold
Neil Young
3:07
Dee Clark
Nobody but You
2:21
Keely Smith
Nothing's Too Good for My Bab
2:28
In A Manner Of Speaking
Nouvelle Vague
3:58
Get Hip
Omar And The Howlers
3:11
Nadine
OST Mafia 2
2:31
Sittin' On The Dock Of The Bay
Otis Redding
2:41
Try a Little Tenderness
Otis Redding
3:18
Louie Louie
Otis Redding
2:07
Love Man
Otis Redding
2:16
Working Man
Otis Rush
2:27
Please Love Me
Otis Rush
4:17
The Night Chicago Died
Paper Lace
3:40
I’ll Be Home
Pat Boone
2:58
Up and Down
Patrick Sweany
3:44
I Don't Wanta
Patsy Cline
2:21
Ain't No Wheels On This Ship
Patsy Cline
1:55
Just out of Reach
Patsy Cline
2:17
Too Many Secrets
Patsy Cline
2:18
A Womans Perogative
Pearl Bailey
3:10
Hey There
Peggy Lee
1:55
Bring It on Home to Me
Percy Sledge
3:26
A World Without Love
Peter and Gordon
2:44
No Easy Walk To Freedom
Peter, Paul & Mary
2:49
I Dig Rock & Roll Music
Peter, Paul & Mary
2:31
Call Me
Petula Clark
2:45
Two Dogs
Popa Chubby
3:46
Roll On
Pussycat
3:09
Rain
Pussycat
4:41
Cha Cha Me Baby
Pussycat
5:00
I Don't Wanna Rock 'N Roll
Pussycat
3:33
Teenage Queenie
Pussycat
3:32
Rio
Pussycat
4:19
Then The Music Stopped
Pussycat
4:43
Who's Gonna Love You
Pussycat
2:43
Une chambre pour la nuit
Pussycat
3:20
Angel
Pussycat
3:57
Blue Lights In My Eyes
Pussycat
4:11
Blue Lights In My Eyes
Pussycat – Blue Lights – ℗ 1981
4:09
Shake 'Em on Down
R.L. Burnside
4:49
Mother Blues
Rachelle Coba
4:17
Unchain My Heart
Ray Charles
2:51
Sticks and Stones
Ray Charles
2:13
You Don t Know Me
Ray Charles
3:15
America The Beautiful
Ray Charles
3:33
Hit The Road Jack
Ray Charles
1:59
What d I Say
Ray Charles
3:11
You Are My Sunshine
Ray Charles
2:59
I ve Got A Woman
Ray Charles
2:54
Drown In My Own Tears
Ray Charles
3:20
Hit The Road Jack
Ray Charles
3:17
Busted
Ray Charles
2:10
Here We Go Again
Ray Charles
3:16
A Fool For You
Ray Charles
3:04
Georgia On My Mind
Ray Charles
3:38
Grying Time
Ray Charles
2:56
Let s Go Get Stoned
Ray Charles
3:01
Lonely Avenue
Ray Charles
2:36
Take These Chains From My Heart
Ray Charles
2:56
Mary Ann
Ray Charles
2:47
What'd I Say
Ray Charles
6:29
I Can t stop Loving You
Ray Charles
4:15
Hide Nor Hair
Ray Charles
3:09
Gene Allison
Reap What You Sow
2:07
Bob Luman
Red Hot
2:01
Come and Get Your Love
Redbone
3:34
Hello Mary Lou
Rick Nelson
2:18
Le Reve
Ricky King
3:46
Apache
Ricky King
2:43
Fiesta Mexicana
Ricky King
3:00
Feuer der Nacht
Ricky King
3:14
Earth Song
Ricky King
3:59
Hava Nagila
Ricky King
2:48
The House Of The Rising Sun
Ricky King
3:05
Romance
Ricky King
3:27
Traveling Man
Ricky Nelson
2:23
Half Breed
Ricky Nelson
2:02
Travelin' Man
Ricky Nelson
2:20
Hello Mary Lou
Ricky Nelson
2:16
Mr. Bojangles
Robbie Williams
3:17
Aint That a Kick in the Head
Robbie Williams
2:28
Straighten Up and Fly Right
Robbie Williams
2:36
Well Did You Evah
Robbie Williams
3:50
Things
Robbie Williams
3:22
Me and My Shadow
Robbie Williams
3:16
Do Nothin Till You Hear From Me
Robbie Williams
2:58
Mack the Knife
Robbie Williams
3:18
[Won't Be] Coming Home
Robert Cray
4:52
Eddie Bond
Rockin' Daddy
1:59
Da Ya Think I'm Sexy
Rod Stewart
5:29
The Boss Daughter
Ronnie Self
2:20
Sway
Rosemary Clooney
2:39
You're Killing My Love
Roy Buchanan
4:33
You can have her
Roy Hamilton
2:42
Don't Let Go
Roy Hamilton
2:28
Only the Lonely
Roy Orbison
2:26
Won't You Ride With Me
Royal Crown Revue
2:48
Viva Las Vegas
Royal Crown Revue
3:27
Stormy Weather
Royal Crown Revue
3:44
Zip Gun Bop
Royal Crown Revue
3:13
The Walkin` Blues
Royal Crown Revue
5:30
I Love The Life I Live
Royal Crown Revue
3:37
The Contender
Royal Crown Revue
3:24
Solitary Man
Royal Crown Revue
3:28
What a Difference a Day Makes
Ruby & The Romantics
2:28
In The Cool, Cool, Cool Of The Evening
Rusty Draper
2:11
Shut The Door
Saâda Bonaire
5:12
Soul Man
Sam & Dave
2:38
Hold On, I'm Comin'
Sam & Dave
2:29
Soul Man
Sam & Dave
2:36
Tenderness
Sam Cooke
2:22
Twistin' The Night Away
Sam Cooke
2:39
Wonderful World
Sam Cooke
2:06
Change Partners
Sammy Davis, Jr
2:44
'S Wonderful
Sarah Vaughan
2:30
San Francisco
Scott McKenzie
2:58
I Put A Spell On You
Screamin' Jay Hawkins
2:31
Cut off My Right Arm
Sean Chambers
4:45
Let's Go Sunning
Shaindlin Jack
1:44
Missing The Good And The Bad
Shakura S'Aida
4:34
It's Been a Long Long Time
Shelley Fabares
2:12
Breaking It up Is Hard To Do
Shelly Fabares
2:07
Rock 'N' Roll Man
Showaddywaddy
2:13
Jungle Rock
Showaddywaddy
2:26
Doo Wah Diddy
Showaddywaddy
2:41
Dancin' Party
Showaddywaddy
2:45
I Wonder Why
Showaddywaddy
3:11
Under the Moon of Love
Showaddywaddy
3:12
Why
Showaddywaddy
2:45
Strawberry Letter 23
Shuggie Otis
3:59
I Like It
Silver Convention
4:58
Fly Robin Fly
Silver Convention
5:32
I Am a Rock
Simon & Garfunkel
2:49
Baby Driver
Simon & Garfunkel
3:14
The Sound of Silence
Simon & Garfunkel
3:05
The Boxer
Simon & Garfunkel
5:08
Mrs. Robinson
Simon & Garfunkel
4:02
Homeward Bound
Simon & Garfunkel
2:29
What's A Matter Baby
Small Faces
2:53
Crazy 'Bout My Baby
Snooky Pryor
3:31
I Don't Know
Sonny Boy Williamson
2:27
Don't Give Up
Southern Avenue
4:42
Good Morning
Spirit of Chicago Orchestra
2:39
Boogie-Woogie
Spirit of Chicago Orchestra
3:37
Anything Goes
Spirit of Chicago Orchestra
4:06
Beau Koo Jack
Spirit of Chicago Orchestra
3:18
Grand Terrace Rhythm
Spirit of Chicago Orchestra
3:36
Should I
Spirit of Chicago Orchestra
2:39
I'm a Ding Dong Daddy
Spirit of Chicago Orchestra
3:04
The Wedding of the Painted Doll
Spirit of Chicago Orchestra
2:53
Singin' in the Rain
Spirit of Chicago Orchestra
3:33
Put a Lid on It
Squirrel Nut Zippers
2:37
Crossfire
Stevie Ray Vaughan
4:10
Uptight
Stevie Wonder
2:55
If This Will Be The End
STEW
5:06
Might Be Keeping You
STEW
3:56
The Spaniels
Stormy Weather
2:31
Without You
Studebaker John, The Hawks
4:34
I Ain't Fallin' Again
Supersonic Blues Machine
3:30
Breakfast In America
Supertramp
2:39
The Logical Song
Supertramp
4:08
Goodbye Stranger
Supertramp
5:48
It's All over Now
Swinging Blue Jeans
1:57
Every Day I Have The Blues
T-Bone Walker
4:22
Ding-A-Dong - NL Version
Teach In
2:26
It's A Beautiful Day
Teach In
2:22
There Ain't No Time
Teach In
2:12
Have You Ever Been Lonely
Teresa Brewer
2:14
Till I Waltz Again with You
Teresa Brewer
2:57
Tiempos de
Terry Jacks
3:52
Seasons in the Sun
Terry Jacks
3:25
The Feelings That We Lost
Terry Jacks
2:34
A Wonderful Guy
Tex Beneke Orchestra, Claire Chatwin
1:55
I Can t Help Myself Sugar Pie Honey Lunch
The Four_Tops
2:43
All Righty!
The '5' Royales
2:15
Rum and Coca Cola
The Andrews Sisters
3:07
Straighten Up and Fly Right
The Andrews Sisters
2:26
Civilization
The Andrews Sisters, Danny Kaye
3:01
Boom Boom
The Animals
3:12
It's My Life
The Animals
3:09
Boom Boom
The Animals
3:21
Windy
The Association
2:54
Monday Morning
The Baseballs
3:55
Bitch
The Baseballs
3:35
Stop and Stare
The Baseballs
4:17
I Do
The baseballs
3:47
Crazy In Love
The Baseballs
3:16
Surfin' U.S.A.
The Beach Boys
2:28
Wouldn't It Be Nice
The Beach Boys
2:26
Love Me Do
The Beatles
2:25
Oh! Darling
The Beatles
3:27
She Came In Through The Bathroom Window
The Beatles
1:58
Love Me Do
The Beatles
2:19
Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band
The Beatles
2:02
Rrock-n-Roll
The Beatles
2:28
She Said She Said
The Beatles
2:40
Strawberry Fields Forever
The Beatles
4:11
Tell Me Why
The Beatles
2:12
Taxman
The Beatles
2:40
Drive My Car
The Beatles
2:30
And I Love Her
The Beatles
2:34
Tell Me What You See
The Beatles
2:41
Act Naturally
The Beatles
2:34
The Fool On The Hill
The Beatles
3:00
All My Loving
The Beatles
2:12
The Night Before
The Beatles
2:38
All You Need Is Love
The Beatles
3:53
The Word
The Beatles
2:48
A Hard Day's Night
The Beatles
2:37
All Together Now
The Beatles
2:13
Come Together
The Beatles
4:20
Help!
The Beatles
2:24
Twist And Shout
The Beatles Tribute Band
2:31
Chantilly Lace
The Big Popper
2:26
Zooba!
The Big Sound Of Don Ralke
2:01
Gimme Some Lovin'
The Blues Brothers
3:07
Think
The Blues Brothers
3:15
Good Friend Of Mine
The Bones Of J.R. Jones
2:56
Here Without You
The Byrds
2:36
I'll Feel a Whole Lot Better
The Byrds
2:32
You're Still On My Mind
The Byrds
2:24
Mr. Tambourine Man
The Byrds
2:16
My Back Pages
The Byrds
3:08
So You Want to Be a Rock 'N' Roll Star
The Byrds
2:06
Wasn't Born to Follow
The Byrds
2:02
Turn! Turn! Turn!
The Byrds
3:53
All I Really Want to Do
The Byrds
2:02
Eight Miles High
The Byrds
3:36
Mr. Spaceman
The Byrds
2:09
Woe Is Me
The Cadillacs
2:57
I Wonder Why
The Cadillacs
2:11
Cool Jerk
The Capitols
2:43
Liar, Liar
The Castaways
1:51
Tequila
The Champs
2:10
One Fine Day
The Chiffons
2:07
Lollipop
The Chordettes
2:08
Down In Mexico
The Coasters
3:21
Do You Love Me
The Contours
2:53
That ll Be The Day
The Crickets
2:17
He's a Rebel
The Crystals
2:25
Because
The Dave Clark Five
2:22
Ready Or Not Here I Come
The Delfonics
2:00
Old Number Seven
The Devil Makes Three
3:20
Save the Last Dance for Me
The Drifters
2:27
It's so Easy
The Easybeats
2:11
Ill Make You Happy
The Easybeats
3:11
Friday on My Mind
The Easybeats
2:51
All I Have To Do Is Dream
The Everley Brothers
2:21
Ste Iit Up And Go
The Everly Brothers
1:59
Nice Guy
The Everly Brothers
2:01
Bye Bye Love
The Everly Brothers
2:22
Bird Dog
The Everly Brothers
2:17
Big Girls Don't Cry
The Four Seasons
2:27
A Little Loving
The Fourmost
2:07
Everlasting Shining Peace of Mind
The Gutter Brothers
3:18
Short Change Hero
The Heavy
4:00
Can't You Hear My Heartbeat
The Herman's Hermits
2:11
The End of the World
The Herman's Hermits
2:55
I'm Henry VIII, I Am
The Herman's Hermits
1:47
Bus Stop
The Hollies
2:55
Right Thang Wrong Woman
The Homemade Jamz Blues Band
4:10
Want Ads
The Honey Cone
2:47
It's Your Thing
The Isley Brothers
2:45
That Lady, Pt. 1
The Isley Brothers
3:14
Shake Your Body
The Jacksons
3:44
Don't Let Pride Take You For a Ride
The James Hunter Six
2:32
When The Night Comes Falling From The Sky
The Jeff Healey Band
4:53
Cry Like a Man
The Lankasters
3:04
Natural Man
The Les Humphries Singers
3:14
Run Baby Run
The Les Humphries Singers
4:12
Mama Loo
The Les Humphries Singers
4:09
Mexico
The Les Humphries Singers
3:45
Nashville Cats
The Lovin` Spoonful
2:34
Butchie's Tune
The Lovin` Spoonful
2:35
Amazing Air
The Lovin` Spoonful
2:52
Do You Believe in Magic
The Lovin` Spoonful
2:05
Daydream
The Lovin` Spoonful
2:19
Fishin' Blues
The Lovin` Spoonful
1:59
It's Not Time Now
The Lovin` Spoonful
2:46
Summer in the City
The Lovin` Spoonful
2:40
You Didn't Have To Be So Nice
The Lovin` Spoonful
2:29
Jug Band Music
The Lovin` Spoonful
2:53
California Dreamin'
The Mamas & The Papas
2:38
San Francisco
The Mamas & The Papas
3:18
Happy Days
The Marvelettes
2:04
Slow Twistin
The Marvelettes
2:10
All The Love I Ve Got
The Marvelettes
2:29
Someday Someway
The Marvelettes
2:39
Sorrow
The McCoys
2:03
Papa's Got a Brand New Bag.
The McCoys
2:00
Hang On Sloopy
The McCoys
3:52
Sorrow
The Merseybeats
2:20
Cissy Strut
The Meters
3:01
You Never Miss a Good Thing
The Miracles
2:43
Number One In Your Heart
The Monitors
2:53
I'm a Believer
The Monkees
2:45
Last Train to Clarksville
The Monkees
2:43
Daydream Believer
The Monkees
2:59
Let's Dance On
The Monkees
2:31
It's My Life
The Monkees
3:41
Salesman
The Monkees
2:38
Tomorrow's Gonna Be Another Day
The Monkees
2:39
Valleri
The Monkees
2:15
Pleasant Valley Sunday
The Monkees
3:15
Mary, Mary
The Monkees
2:15
Do Ya
The Move
4:04
Flowers In The Rain
The Move
2:35
Ella James
The Move
3:17
96 Tears
The Mysterians
2:56
Come Softly To Me
The New Seekers
2:11
Never Ending Song of Love
The New Seekers
3:05
Rain
The New Seekers
3:12
Crazy Horses
The Osmonds
2:27
How Do You Do It
The Pacemakers, Gerry
1:53
I Like It
The Pacemakers, Gerry
2:13
Wagon Wheels
The Platters
3:12
Heart of Stone
The Platters
2:22
He's Mine
The Platters
2:19
Early to Bed
The Poni-Tails
1:58
You Mean Everything to Me
The Real Thing
7:00
Unchained Melody
The Righteous Brothers
3:37
I'm Just Dreaming
The Rubettes
3:05
Foe-Dee-Oh-Dee
The Rubettes
2:58
Baby I Know
The Rubettes
4:19
Movin'
The Rubettes
4:06
I Can Do It
The Rubettes
3:19
Sugar Baby Love
The Rubettes
3:27
Tonight
The Rubettes
3:40
Aint Gonna Kiss Ya
The Searchers
2:10
Sugar and Spice
The Searchers
2:17
Sweets for My Sweet
The Searchers
2:26
Money
The Searchers
2:44
Needles and Pins
The Searchers
2:14
Tricky Dicky
The Searchers
2:05
Love Potion No.9
The Searchers
2:07
Remember
The Shangri-Las
2:41
Lazy Sunday
The Small Faces
3:08
Hobo-bop-a-bop
The Sparks Boys
1:24
Black Cat Bone
The Strait Shooters
3:33
Headshot
The Stumble
2:38
Just Stop
The Stumble
4:14
Stop! In The Name Of Love
The Supremes
3:24
You Can't Hurry Love
The Supremes
2:45
Wipe Out
The Surfaris
2:38
Shakin All Over
The Swinging Blue Jeans
2:03
Papa Was A Rollin' Stone
The Temptations
6:52
Woman in Love
The Three Degrees
4:11
When Will I See You Again
The Three Degrees
2:58
You're the Fool
The Three Degrees
2:49
Gimme, Gimme, Gimme
The Three Degrees
3:35
The Runner
The Three Degrees
4:18
La Bamba
The Tokens
2:33
Tweeter And The Monkey Man
The Traveling Wilburys
5:27
Runaway
The Traveling Wilburys
2:31
End Of The Line
The Traveling Wilburys
3:29
Handle With Care
The Traveling Wilburys
3:18
Not Alone Any More
The Traveling Wilburys
3:24
She's My Baby
The Traveling Wilburys
3:15
Here Comes My Baby
The Tremeloes
2:43
Love Is All Around
The Troggs
2:38
Still In Love With You
The Tu-tones
2:34
House of Pain
The Turtles
2:47
Come Back
The Turtles
2:23
Outside Chance
The Turtles
2:01
Happy Together
The Turtles
2:54
Elenore
The Turtles
2:30
A Walk in the Sun
The Turtles
2:11
While I'm Away
The Valadiers
2:45
Who Loves the Sun
The Velvet Underground
2:45
Crazy Train
The Waifs
4:19
Rock Steady
The Whispers
5:12
For Your Love
The Yardbirds
2:31
Boom Boom
The Yardbirds
2:27
Heart Full of Soul
The Yardbirds
2:26
I'm Not Talking
The Yardbirds
2:44
My Girl Sloopy
The Yardbirds
5:37
Time of the Season
The Zombies
4:15
Girl Help Me
The Zombies
2:20
I Love You
The Zombies
3:10
Tell Her No
The Zombies
2:04
She's Not There
The Zombies
2:27
What More Can I Do
The Zombies
1:35
Lula Lula
The Zombies
4:06
Woman
The Zombies
2:21
Joy To The World
Three Dog Night
3:34
Dance Little Lady Dance
Tina Charles
3:07
To the Devil for a Dime
Tinsley Ellis
4:21
My World Is Empty Without You
TM Juke feat. Alice Russell
3:26
Eddie And The Starliters
To Make a Long Story Short
2:24
Love Attack
Tom Hooker
5:36
It's Not Unusual
Tom Jones
1:59
Right As Rain
Tommy Castro
4:21
I Think We're Alone Now
Tommy James & The Shondells
2:10
Crimson and Clover
Tommy James & The Shondells
5:32
We'll Put The World Together Again
Toni Will , Marco Bakker
3:43
What's Forever For
Toni Will , Marco Bakker
3:34
My Baby Just Cares for Me
Tony Bennett
2:18
Happy Birthday Baby
Tony Christie
3:45
Get Out From Where We Are
Tony Orlando & Dawn
2:07
Knock Three Times
Tony Orlando & Dawn
2:57
Lazy Susan
Tony Orlando & Dawn
2:45
Ukulele Man
Tony Orlando & Dawn
3:05
Blues Keep Knocking
Trudy Lynn
4:11
Crazed
Try To Find Me
5:03
Get To My Baby
Try To Find Me
4:38
It'll Happen
Try To Find Me
5:24
Hey Love
Try To Find Me
6:28
Get To My Baby
Try To Find Me Baby
8:19
Do It
Tuxedo
4:18
Take a Picture
Tuxedo
3:36
I Hear Music in the Streets
Unlimited Touch
6:53
West Coast Drive
V.I.P. Connection
4:41
Eddy Cochran C'mon Everybody
Various
1:57
Yankee Doodle Boy - Quickstep - 50 BPM
Various Artists
3:11
Moonlight Serenade
Vaughn Monroe
2:32
The Duke of Earl
Walk on with the Duke
2:08
The Cisco Kid
WAR
3:51
Low Rider
WAREric Burdon
3:10
Can't Hide From Love
Wax
3:57
Bar, Guitar And A Honky Tonk Crowd
Whiskey Myers
3:17
Kiss
White Plains
4:24
Sunny, Honey Girl
White Plains
3:08
Show Me Your Hand
White Plains
2:40
Every Little Move She Makes
White Plains
2:52
In A Moment Of Madness
White Plains
2:49
(I Remember) Summer Morning
White Plains
3:42
My Baby Loves Lovin'
White Plains
2:47
You 'n' Me
Whitesnake
3:25
Play That Funky Music
Wild Cherry
5:02
Bring It Here
Wild Sugar
6:05
Rhythm Of U & Me
Will Downing
4:22
impatient
will.i.am
4:17
Funny How Time Slips Away
Willie Nelson
3:03
Touch Me
Willie Nelson
2:13
Holdin
WILLIS, Nicole
6:24
Rappers Delight
Xanadu & Sweet Lady
10:41
I Like It
Young And Company
3:46
I Can't Explain
Yvonne Elliman
3:12
More Bounce to the Ounce
Zapp
5:11
Gotta Find a Way
Zena Dejonay
5:17