Rock-n-Roll: современный

Rock-n-Roll это чёткий ритм, быстрый темп, раскованность исполнения. Это родитель рока, бунтарь тех времен 50х годов Сформировался из комбинации элементов афроамериканских жанров и стилей белых исполнителей, таких как ритм-н-блюз и кантри.
Big Hunk O' Love
At the Hop
2:23
Pretty Little Angel Eyes
At the Hop
2:46
Boogie Back to Texas
At the Hop
3:19
Carol
At the Hop
2:58
Fabulous
At the Hop
2:50
Rockabilly Guy
Bang Bang Bazooka
2:26
I'm The Devil
Bang Bang Bazooka
3:41
Werewolf On The Prowl
Bang Bang Bazooka
3:36
Runaway Train
Bang Bang Bazooka
4:09
City Boy
Bang Bang Bazooka
2:28
Dragon Tattoo
Bang Bang Bazooka
3:38
Burn Bobby Burn
Bang Bang Bazooka
3:17
Evil Woman
Bang Bang Bazooka
2:55
How How How
Bang Bang Bazooka
3:14
Boom! Boom! Boogie
Boom! Boom! Deluxe
3:51
Dial M For Murder
Boom! Boom! Deluxe
2:48
Everybody Rolls
Boom! Boom! Deluxe
4:14
Hanky Panky
Boom! Boom! Deluxe
2:08
Against The Law
Boom! Boom! Deluxe
2:54
Two-bit Hustler
Boom! Boom! Deluxe
2:51
Moonshine Man
Boom! Boom! Deluxe
2:41
V8 Lullaby
Boom! Boom! Deluxe
3:22
House Of The Risin' Son
Boom! Boom! Deluxe
4:10
(Can't Stop Those) Crazy Legs
Boom! Boom! Deluxe
3:30
Lucky 13
Boom! Boom! Deluxe
2:43
PussyCat PussyCat
Boom! Boom! Deluxe
4:30
Screwy
Boom! Boom! Deluxe
3:08
Stop the Bus
Boom! Boom! Deluxe
2:49
Swamp Thing
Boom! Boom! Deluxe
3:44
Burger and a Beer
Boom! Boom! Deluxe
3:06
Slap That Bottom
Boom! Boom! Deluxe
3:40
Talking Pictures
Boom! Boom! Deluxe
4:02
Call Of The Mountain Swing
Boom! Boom! Deluxe
2:43
Ignition
Brian Setzer
3:01
Broken Heart
Flying Saucers
2:31
Little rock n roll
Heavy Lime
2:34
Long Way Home
Heavy Lime
4:59
Are You Ready To Dance
Heavy Lime
4:01
What I Need
Heavy Lime
4:18
It's Only Make Believe
Ian Gillan, The Javelins
2:14
Love Potion No. 9
Ian Gillan, The Javelins
2:08
Money
Ian Gillan, The Javelins
2:50
Poison Ivy
Ian Gillan, The Javelins
2:09
Rave On
Ian Gillan, The Javelins
1:53
Somethin' Else
Ian Gillan, The Javelins
2:06
Can I Get a Witness
Ian Gillan, The Javelins
3:02
Too Much Monkey Business
Ian Gillan, The Javelins
2:58
Let's Dance
Ian Gillan, The Javelins
2:29
It'll Be Me
Ian Gillan, The Javelins
1:58
You Better Move On
Ian Gillan, The Javelins
2:42
You Really Got a Hold on Me
Ian Gillan, The Javelins
2:59
Blue Monday
Ian Gillan, The Javelins
2:25
Roll Over Beethoven
Ian Gillan, The Javelins
2:46
Ahi che dolor
Iron Mais
2:20
The Rhythm of the Night
Iron Mais
3:24
Killing in the Name
Iron Mais
4:26
The Devil Made You
Jack Rabbit Slim
2:54
Run What You Brung
Jack Rabbit Slim
2:03
Zombie Doll
Jack Rabbit Slim
3:21
XXX
Jack Rabbit Slim
3:07
Good Time
Jack Rabbit Slim
2:08
Next Time
Jack Rabbit Slim
1:55
Cupcake!
Jersey Swamp Cats
3:31
Dance All Night
Jersey Swamp Cats
2:29
I Don't Mind
Jersey Swamp Cats
3:23
Blue Monday
Jersey Swamp Cats
2:48
I Get Evil
Jersey Swamp Cats
3:33
Shiny Gray Corvette
Jersey Swamp Cats
2:36
Too Tired
Jersey Swamp Cats
3:24
Jump, Jive, and Wail.
Jersey Swamp Cats
3:28
Tootie Ma Is a Big Fine Thing
Jersey Swamp Cats
3:12
Rock And Roll
Led Zeppelin
3:54
Night Train To Memphis
Lee Rocker
4:58
Slap The Bass
Lee Rocker
1:55
Twenty Flight Rock
Lee Rocker
1:51
Wild Child
Lee Rocker
1:55
Rockabilly Boogie
Lee Rocker
2:48
Honey Don't
Lee Rocker
2:35
Im Lazy
Looney Boppers
2:35
Walking Dead
Looney Boppers
3:50
Hot Days
Looney Boppers
2:25
Country Soda
Looney Boppers
2:46
Jungle Party
Looney Boppers
3:44
Jump Jump
Looney Boppers
2:19
Left Lane
Looney Boppers
2:40
What About Your Love
Looney Boppers
3:14
Ven a bailar
Los Leopardos
2:17
Fifteen Dead
Pitmen
2:34
Roadkill
Pitmen
2:40
Grab Life By The Balls
Pitmen
2:55
You Are Not My Friend
Pitmen
2:53
Zombie Rumble
Pitmen
3:16
Always On The Run
Pitmen
3:33
Love Nobody
Rosie Flores
3:53
Drive Drive Drive
Rosie Flores
5:14
If You Need Me
Rosie Flores
4:07
Not Talking
Rosie Flores
2:35
If There Was A Way
Rosie Flores
4:25
Simple Case Of The Blues
Rosie Flores
3:38
Teenage Rampage
Rosie Flores
2:09
What You Gotta Do
Rosie Flores
2:46
Till The Well Runs Dry
Rosie Flores
2:52
Mercy Fell Like Rain
Rosie Flores
4:46
Enemy Hands
Rosie Flores
3:55
Find My Way Home (Bonus Track).
Rosie Flores
4:12
I Want To Do More
Rosie Flores
3:35
All Night Long
Sandy Nelson
2:22
Shirley
Shakin Stevens
2:52
Old School
Si Cranstoun
2:42
Rockabilly Rules
Stray Cats
2:51
Ubangi Stomp
Stray Cats
3:14
Rock This Town
Stray Cats
3:26
Human
The Baseballs
3:15
Back For Good
The Baseballs
3:20
Follow Me
The Baseballs
2:52
Paparazzi
The Baseballs
2:46
Crazy In Love
The Baseballs
3:16
Pokerface
The Baseballs
2:23
Survivor
The Baseballs
3:08
Shackles
The Baseballs
3:32
The Sign
The Baseballs
2:54
Umbrella
The Baseballs
3:07
...Baby One More Time
The Baseballs
3:13
Born This Way
The Baseballs
4:06
I Believe I Can Fly
The Baseballs
3:20
Diamonds
The BaseballsThe Baseballs
2:58
Nada Que Olvidar
The Benturas
4:20
3'20'
The Benturas
3:20
Would You Get The Fuck Out
The Benturas
5:13
Drag Strip Girl
The Boss Tweeds
3:29
Secret Agent Fireball
The Boss Tweeds
3:15
Shake, Rattle and Rock
The Boss Tweeds
2:51
Your True Love
The Boss Tweeds
2:47
She Creature
The Boss Tweeds
3:30
Mars Needs Women
The Boss Tweeds
4:12
Arkansas Best Freight Company
The Boss Tweeds
3:41
Big Doll House
The Boss Tweeds
3:44
Diddley Daddy
The Boss Tweeds
3:07
Acai
The Hawkmen
2:44
Treat Me This Way
The Hawkmen
3:32
Baby Tonight
The Hawkmen
3:24
I Can Tell
The Hawkmen
2:37
Cramps
The Hawkmen
3:21
Chemistry Of Love
The Hawkmen
3:06
Love Runs Out
The Hawkmen
2:34
One Thing
The Hawkmen
3:33
Love Is Blind
The Hawkmen
2:53
Soulful Dress
The Hawkmen
2:58
The Frathouse
The Hawkmen
2:28
Sweet Young Thing
The Hormonauts
3:14
B.B.B.B.
The Hormonauts
3:36
Little Girl
The Karovas Milkshake
2:17
She Ain't My Baby
The Kingbees
2:19
Boppin' The Blues
The Kingbees
2:45
Stick It Out!
The Kingbees
2:33
Get It
The Lankasters
3:24
I Like It
The Lankasters
3:38
I Got It
The Lankasters
3:37
Diddy Wah Diddy
The Mudcats
2:11
The Key
The Mudcats
3:30
Told You Before
The Mudcats
2:02
The Crawl
The Mudcats
2:40
Shake It Up
The Mudcats
2:45
Stay in Line
The Mudcats
3:30
Lights Out
The Pirates
1:48
Hop In The Rod
The Rhythm Torpedoes
2:08
We're On The Bat
The Rhythm Torpedoes
2:31
Hoochie Queen
The Rhythm Torpedoes
2:51
Wild Bound
The Rhythm Torpedoes
1:55
Wide Oceans
The Rhythm Torpedoes
2:34
Satisfaction
The Rolling Stones
3:44
Bumble Bee
The Searchers
2:14
Lone Submarine
The Silicon
2:32
Mr. Griffin
The Silicon
2:44
For Your Love
The Yardbirds
2:29
Worn Out Souls
Wild Bill and The Railroad Cats
3:47
3 x 7
Wild Bill and The Railroad Cats
2:50
Love Me
Wild Bill and The Railroad Cats
2:30
Late Again
Wild Bill and The Railroad Cats
2:16
Leticia
Wild Bill and The Railroad Cats
2:26
My Pal Mezcal
Wild Bill and The Railroad Cats
3:08
Santa Fe Buffet
Wild Bill and The Railroad Cats
1:56
The Truth
Wild Bill and The Railroad Cats
3:33
The Devil Is Out
Wild Bill and The Railroad Cats
3:28
Nurse Betty
Wild Bill and The Railroad Cats
3:39