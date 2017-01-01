Главная
О сервисе
О сервисе
Что такое Gusli?
Авторские права
Вопросы и ответы
Готовые решения
Готовые решения
Музыка для бара
Музыка для паба
Музыка для кафе
Музыка для ресторана
Музыка для кальянной
Музыка для кофейни
Гостям заведения
Статьи
Плейлисты
GUSLI Лига
Контакты
RU
8 800 333-10-55
Личный кабинет
Радио ROCK ARSENAL
Рок мирового класса на основе радио Rock Arsenal. Только хиты! Классика зарубежного рока, альтернатива, инди, регги, поп-рок.
Главная
Плейлисты
Мировой рок
Радио ROCK ARSENAL
Скачать
In The Dark
3 Doors Down
3:43
Kryptonite
3 Doors Down
3:54
Summer Moved On
A-ha
4:37
Rock the House
ACDC
2:42
Highway to Hell
ACDC
3:28
Thunderstruck
ACDC
4:52
Walk This Way
Aerosmith
3:39
Livin On The Edge
Aerosmith
6:17
The Year of the Cat
Al Stewart
6:35
Black Velvet
Alannah Myles
4:47
Choke
Alice In Chains
5:44
Rooster
Alice In Chains
6:14
Indian Summer
America
3:21
Rehab
Amy Winehouse
3:33
You Know Im No Good
Amy Winehouse
3:22
I Put A Spell On You
Annie Lennox
3:30
Nobodys Wife
Anouk
3:25
Knee Socks
Arctic Monkeys
4:17
So Far Away
Avenged Sevenfold
4:33
Cant Get Enough
Bad Company
4:14
Rock n Roll Fantasy
Bad Company
3:17
Clever
Beartooth
3:41
Uneventful Days
Beck
3:17
Save Me Now
Billy Idol
4:31
Speed
Billy Idol
4:17
All About Soul
Billy Joel
4:17
Movin Out
Billy Joel
3:27
War Pigs
Black Sabbath
7:53
Iron Man
Black Sabbath
5:53
All Your Love
Black Stone Cherry
3:34
Bored To Death
Blink-182
3:55
Long Time
Blondie
4:35
Good Boys
Blondie
6:05
Leaves
Blues Doctors
5:57
Country House
Blur
3:57
Girls & Boys
Blur
4:50
Sun Is Shining
Bob Marley
2:18
Iron Lion Zion
Bob Marley & The Wailers
3:13
Waiting In Vain
Bob Marley & The Wailers
4:15
Its My Life
Bon Jovi
3:44
Saturday Night Gave Me Sunday Morning
Bon Jovi
3:23
Labor Of Love
Bon Jovi
5:03
Its a Heartache
Bonnie Tyler
3:30
1985
Bowling For Soup
3:12
Lucky Town
Bruce Springsteen
3:24
Do I Have To Say The Words?
Bryan Adams
6:11
Run To You
Bryan Adams
3:52
The Only Way Out
Bush
3:22
Oh Yeah
Chickenfoot
4:54
Sweet Summer Day
Chris Rea
4:43
Miss Your Kiss
Chris Rea
4:05
On The Beach
Chris Rea
3:41
Lucky Stars
Coheed and Cambria
5:09
Clocks
Coldplay
5:07
Trouble
Coldplay
4:33
Yellow
Coldplay
4:26
Talk
Coldplay
5:11
Afternoons Coffeespoons
Crash Test Dummies
3:55
Fortunate Son
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:18
Up Around The Bend
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:41
Don't Look Now
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:10
Ooby Dooby
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:07
Even a Child
Crowded House
3:58
Were Crazy
Danko Jones
3:18
Baptized
Daughtry
3:10
Jump They Say
David Bowie
4:25
Tell The Truth
David Lee Roth
5:18
Lady Double Dealer
Deep Purple
3:21
Pour Some Sugar on Me
Def Leppard
4:32
Battle of My Own
Def Leppard
2:42
Man Enough
Def Leppard
3:54
Roll To Me
Del Amitri
2:12
Dream On
Depeche Mode
3:40
Enjoy the Silence
Depeche Mode
4:15
Its No Good
Depeche Mode
5:58
Useles
Depeche Mode
5:12
Behind The Wheel
Depeche Mode
4:02
Martyr
Depeche Mode
3:22
Sultans Of Swing
Dire Straits
5:48
Heavy Fuel
Dire Straits
5:09
Sixteen Tons
Don Harrison Band
3:00
Catch The Sun
Doves
4:49
Ordinary World
Duran Duran
4:43
None Of The Above
Duran Duran
5:18
What Happens Tomorrow
Duran Duran
4:04
New Kid In Town
Eagles
5:04
Hotel California
Eagles
6:31
One Of These Nights
Eagles
4:47
Susans House
Eels
3:43
Mr. Es Beautiful Blues
Eels
4:18
Dexter & Sinister
elbow
6:39
Calling America
Electric Light Orchestra
3:30
All Over the World
Electric Light Orchestra
3:59
Mr. Blue Sky
Electric Light Orchestra
5:02
The Challenge
Eloy
6:43
Please
Elton John
3:54
Circle of Life
Elton John
4:51
Can't Stay Alone Tonight
Elton John
4:48
Lucky Man
Emerson Lake Palmer
4:37
When Youre Mine
EMF
3:22
Goodnight Irene
Eric Clapton
4:23
Help The Poor
Eric Clapton & B.B. King
5:06
Don't Ask Me Why
Eurythmics
4:22
Call Me When Youre Sober
Evanescence
3:34
Black Jesus
Everlast
4:41
Golden
Fall Out Boy
2:32
I Dont Care
Fall Out Boy
3:38
The Way
Fastball
4:16
The Way
Fastball
4:16
Take A Picture
Filter
3:41
Peacekeeper
Fleetwood Mac
4:10
Best of You
Foo Fighters
4:15
Lemon Tree
Fool's Garden
3:11
Cold As Ice
Foreigner
3:19
The Dark Of The Matinee
Franz Ferdinand
4:06
Stupid Girl
Garbage
4:18
Midnight Blues
Gary Moore
4:58
Cold Day In Hell
Gary Moore
4:24
Cars
Gary Numan
3:58
No Reply At All
Genesis
4:33
Land Of Confusion
Genesis
4:46
House of the Rising Sun
Geordie
4:22
Blame It on Me
George Ezra
3:16
When We Was Fab
George Harrison
3:51
Stare
Gorky Park
4:56
Heavy Cross
Gossip
4:02
Its A Mans World
Grand Funk Railroad
4:54
Boulevard of Broken Dreams
Green Day
4:22
When The Curtain Falls
Greta Van Fleet
3:41
God's Cop
Happy Mondays
4:58
Shadow Of The Whip
Harry Manx
3:29
Death Have Mercy
Harry Manx & Kevin Breit
4:44
The Reason
Hoobastank
3:51
Only Wanna Be With You
Hootie The Blowfish
3:49
One in a Million
Hudson Taylor
2:52
Keep What Ya Got
Ian Brown
4:28
On Top of the World
Imagine Dragons
3:09
Love Hurts
Incubus
3:57
Freak Show
Inglorious
4:17
Need You Tonight
INXS
3:01
Never Tear Us Apart
INXS
3:04
Lies
J.J. Cale
2:56
Cocaine
J.J. Cale
2:51
Just For Tonight
James Bay
3:36
Come Together
Jeff Healey
5:22
Somebody to Love
Jefferson Airplane
2:58
Megadrive
Jim Lea
3:28
One Bourbon One Scotch One Beer
John Lee Hooker
3:01
Your Body Is a Wonderland
John Mayer
4:09
I Was The One
JoNo
3:48
Man of Simple Pleasures
Kasabian
3:51
Reason Is Treason
Kasabian
4:35
Fire
Kasabian
4:12
She Has No Time
Keane
5:45
Everybodys Changing
Keane
3:35
Leaving So Soon
Keane
3:59
Lets Ride
Kid Rock
4:51
Get It On
Kingdom Come
4:33
Homesick
Kings Of Convenience
3:13
Waste A Moment
Kings Of Leon
3:03
Sex on Fire
Kings Of Leon
3:25
Thank You
Led Zeppelin
4:49
Whole Lotta Love
Led Zeppelin
5:29
American Woman
Lenny Kravitz
4:20
For What Its Worth
Liam Gallagher
4:11
Numb
Linkin Park
3:06
What Ive Done
Linkin Park
3:25
Castle of Glass
Linkin Park
3:25
Faint
Linkin Park
2:44
After Dark
LOrchestra Cinematique
4:22
Walk On The Wild Side
Lou Reed
4:11
Angels at My Gate
Manfred Manns Earth Band
4:50
Demolition Man
Manfred Manns Earth Band
3:45
Spirits in the Night
Manfred Manns Earth Band
6:27
Rock And Roll Music
Manic Street Preachers
2:52
Motorcycle Emptiness
Manic Street Preachers
6:08
If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next
Manic Street Preachers
4:51
God's Gonna Cut You Down
Marilyn Manson
2:40
Personal Jesus
Marilyn Manson
4:06
Misery
Maroon 5
3:27
This Love
Maroon 5
3:26
She Will Be Loved
Maroon 5
4:19
Whiskey In The Jar
Metallica
5:04
All I Need Is a Miracle
Mike The Mechanics
5:40
Shadow On The Wall
Mike Oldfield
5:10
Raining Again
Moby
3:46
To Be With You
Mr. Big
3:27
Beautiful Blue
Mudcrutch
6:36
Guiding Light
Mumford Sons
3:37
Superstar feat. The Trinidad Singers
Murray Head
4:15
Dig Down
Muse
3:48
Uprising
Muse
5:04
Mercy
Muse
3:52
Famous Last Words
My Chemical Romance
5:00
Devil on the Wall
Myles Kennedy
3:44
Carnival
Natalie Merchant
6:01
S.O.B.
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
4:07
Tattooed on My Brain
Nazareth
2:49
Gone Dead Train
Nazareth
3:44
Hair Of The Dog
Nazareth
3:22
Ill Stay With You
New Order
4:24
Gotta Be Somebody
Nickelback
4:12
Sorry
Nothing But Thieves
3:34
Go To War
Nothing More
4:13
Shattered
O.A.R.
4:15
Wonderwall
Oasis
4:18
She's Electric
Oasis
3:40
Hallelujah
Panic At The Disco
3:00
Dont Threaten Me With A Good Time
Panic At The Disco
3:33
Take It Away
Paul McCartney
4:03
Daughter
Pearl Jam
3:55
Even Flow
Pearl Jam
5:03
Nothing As It Seems
Pearl Jam
5:21
Steam
Peter Gabriel
6:02
Papers in the Park
PictureHouse
3:21
Have A Cigar
Pink Floyd
5:07
Bright Lights
Placebo
3:31
Pure Morning
Placebo
3:58
Standstill
Poets of the Fall
3:47
Middle of the Road
Pretenders
4:13
Purple Rain
Prince & The Revolution
8:40
She Hates Me
Puddle Of Mudd
3:36
Bicycle Race
Queen
3:00
The Show Must Go On
Queen
4:23
Save Me
Queen
3:48
We Will Rock You
Queen
2:01
In My Head
Queens Of The Stone Age
3:56
Silent Lucidity
Queensrÿche
5:47
Strange Currencies
R.E.M.
3:52
Bad Day
R.E.M.
4:05
High And Dry
Radiohead
4:17
Burn the Witch
Radiohead
3:40
Lift
Radiohead
4:06
Paranoid Android
Radiohead
6:27
Killing In the Name
Rage Against The Machine
5:13
Kill The King
Rainbow
4:29
Under The Bridge
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:25
Snow
Red Hot Chili Peppers
5:35
Sick Love
Red Hot Chili Peppers
3:41
Aeroplane
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:45
Dark Necessities
Red Hot Chili Peppers
5:02
Monday Morning 5.19.
Rialto
4:50
A Song For The Lovers
Richard Ashcroft
5:26
Surprised by the Joy
Richard Ashcroft
5:37
Birdman
Ride
6:38
Waiting for a Sign
Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow
4:46
Only One
Rival Sons
3:11
Sailing
Rod Stewart
4:38
The Look
Roxette
3:57
More Than This
Roxy Music
4:09
I Only Lie When I Love You
Royal Blood
2:49
The Spirit Of Radio
Rush
4:55
Smooth
Santana feat. Rob Thomas
4:56
Wind Of Change
Scorpions
5:11
Smoke On The Water
Señor Coconut
3:54
All I Wanna Do
Sheryl Crow
4:32
If It Makes You Happy
Sheryl Crow
5:23
John 214
Shivaree
3:24
I Close My Eyes
Shivaree
3:55
Hideout
Side Effects
4:54
All Star
Simple Minds
3:20
Home
Simple Minds
4:24
Shes a River
Simple Minds
4:29
Let's Call It Quits
Slade
3:33
Don't Believe In Christmas
Smash Mouth
1:46
Driver's Seat
Sniff 'n' The Tears
4:00
Chasing Cars
Snow Patrol
4:27
Just Say Yes
Snow Patrol
4:42
Black Hole Sun
Soundgarden
5:18
So Far Away
Staind
4:03
Four To The Floor
Starsailor
3:51
Burning out Fast
Station
4:31
Aint Complaining
Status Quo
4:39
Whatever You Want
Status Quo
3:49
Burning Bridges (On And Off And On Again)
Status Quo
4:20
Maybe Tomorrow
Stereophonics
4:33
All This Time
Sting
4:55
Little Wing
Sting
5:10
Every Morning
Sugar Ray
3:40
Whoever You Are
Summer Storm
3:25
Give A Little Bit
Supertramp
4:02
The Logical Song
Supertramp
4:08
When Heroes Go Down
Suzanne Vega
2:05
Ill Walk Through the Fire with You
Suzi Quatro
4:30
Stumblin' In
Suzi Quatro, Chris Norman
3:58
Funny Funny
Sweet
2:46
Ballroom Blitz
Sweet
4:02
City Of Dreams
Talking Heads
5:09
Laid So Low (Tears Roll Down)
Tears For Fears
4:42
Detroit City
Texas
3:42
I Need Time
Texas
3:20
Love Shack
The B-52s
5:20
Good Stuff
The B-52s
5:55
Happiness Is A Warm Gun
The Beatles
2:43
Strawberry Fields Forever
The Beatles
4:10
She Loves You
The Beatles Recovered Band
2:19
I Want to Hold Your Hand
The Beatles Recovered Band
2:36
Rotterdam (Or Anywhere)
The Beautiful South
3:40
Foundations
The Beautiful South
2:42
Telephone
The Black Angels
1:59
Hard To Handle
The Black Crowes
3:07
Gotta Get Away
The Black Keys
3:00
Lovefool
The Cardigans
3:13
Sick & Tired
The Cardigans
3:27
Block Rockin Beats
The Chemical Brothers
4:53
Let Forever Be
The Chemical Brothers
3:56
Should I Stay Or Should I Go
The Clash
3:09
Mustang Sally feat. Andrew Strong
The Commitments
4:01
74-75
The Connells
4:37
Linger
The Cranberries
4:34
Dark Energy
The Cult
4:28
Friday Im In Love
The Cult
3:36
Inbetween Days
The Cure
2:57
Lullaby
The Cure
4:09
Inbetween Days
The Cure
2:57
Chemical
The Devil Wears Prada
3:50
Touch Me
The Doors
3:12
Love Me Two Times
The Doors
3:16
Life is Love is Music
The End Machine
4:48
Whistle For The Choir
The Fratellis
3:36
Starcrossed Losers
The Fratellis
4:31
Iris
The Goo Goo Dolls
4:49
Caught In The Storm
The Goo Goo Dolls
3:57
While My Guitar Gently Weeps
The Jeff Healey Band
5:08
Spaceman
The Killers
4:44
The Man
The Killers
4:08
Mr. Brightside
The Killers
3:42
She Moves In Her Own Way
The Kooks
2:49
Pamela
The Kooks
3:04
Ooh La
The Kooks
3:29
High Ticket Attractions
The New Pornographers
3:51
Why Dont You Get A Job
The Offspring
2:52
Message In A Bottle
The Police
4:49
De Do Do Do De Da Da Da
The Police
4:08
Steady, As She Goes
The Raconteurs
3:35
First Day of My Life
The Rasmus
3:44
Sail Away
The Rasmus
3:49
Paint It Black
The Rolling Stones
3:44
Honky Tonk Women
The Rolling Stones
2:59
Anybody Seen My Baby
The Rolling Stones
4:31
Eye To Eye
The Scorpions
5:05
I Can Walk in Your Mind
THE SERVANT
3:42
Come Home
The Shoutalouds
3:03
1979
The Smashing Pumpkins
4:27
Beatles Medley Nowhere ManPaperback WriterRain
The Stephen Parker Band
3:51
Someday
The Strokes
3:03
Spirits
The Strumbellas
3:23
Same Jeans
The View
3:33
Seven Nation Army
The White Stripes
3:52
Diane
Therapy
4:59
Burning Down The House
Tom Jones feat. The Cardigans
3:39
Mary Jane's Last Dance
Tom Petty
4:30
The Last DJ
Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers
3:48
Mary Janes Last Dance
Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers
4:30
Sing
Travis
3:48
Staring At The Sun
U2
4:36
Desire
U2
2:58
Pride
U2
3:49
Ultra Violet
U2
5:30
Stuck In A Moment You Cant Get Out Of
U2
4:33
Where The Streets Have No Name
U2
4:35
Lonesome Rider feat. Sarah Blackwood
Volbeat
4:04
Last Day Under The Sun
Volbeat
4:47
Sad Mans Tongue
Volbeat
3:05
Falling Out
Ween
2:28
Im A Believer
Weezer
2:58
Take It Out on Me
White Lies
3:50
Angels
Within Temptation
3:59
Paradise
Within Temptation feat. Tarja
5:19
New Moon Rising
Wolfmother
3:45
The Devil You Know
X Ambassadors
4:02
Concrete And Steel
ZZ Top
3:48
Concrete And Steel
ZZ Top
3:49