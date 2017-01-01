Главная
О сервисе
О сервисе
Что такое Gusli?
Авторские права
Вопросы и ответы
Готовые решения
Готовые решения
Музыка для бара
Музыка для паба
Музыка для кафе
Музыка для ресторана
Музыка для кальянной
Музыка для кофейни
Гостям заведения
Статьи
Плейлисты
GUSLI Лига
Контакты
RU
8 800 333-10-55
Личный кабинет
Психоделик Рок 60х-70х
Классика психоделического рока 60-70х годов: The Doors, Can, 13th Floor Elevators, Can и т.д.
Главная
Плейлисты
Мировой рок
Психоделик Рок 60х-70х
Скачать
Levitation
13th Floor Elevators
2:38
Earthquake
13th Floor Elevators
4:50
Busman's Holiday
Allah Las
3:57
Catamaran
Allah-Las
3:32
Tell Me
Allah-Las
3:36
No Voodoo
Allah-Las
3:01
Long Journey
Allah-Las
3:12
Hold On To Your Mind
Andwella
3:52
I'm Just Happy To See You Get Her
Andwella
3:00
Michael Fitzhenry
Andwella
3:30
Just How Long
Andwella
3:19
Combination of the Two
Big Brother & The Holding Company feat. Janis Joplin
5:47
Blindman
Big Brother & The Holding Company feat. Janis Joplin
2:23
Flower In the Sun
Big Brother & The Holding Company feat. Janis Joplin
3:03
I Need a Man to Love
Big Brother & The Holding Company feat. Janis Joplin
4:53
Piece of My Heart
Big Brother & The Holding Company feat. Janis Joplin
4:13
Ginger Cake
Blast Furnace
5:33
Long Distance
Blast Furnace
4:03
Jaywalker
Blast Furnace
4:13
Toytown
Blast Furnace
7:16
First and Last
Blast Furnace
4:08
Hiway Man
Blue Cheer
4:22
I'm the Light
Blue Cheer
5:39
When It All Gets Old
Blue Cheer
3:02
Believer
Blue Cheer
3:41
Summertime Blues
Blue Cheer
3:44
Heart Full of Soul
Blue Cheer
4:37
Hell Will Take Care Of Her
Brass Buttons
2:58
Vitamin C
Can
3:32
I'm So Green
Can
3:06
Outside My Door
Can
4:43
Low Yo Yo Stuff
Captain Beefheart & the Magic Band
3:40
Sure 'Nuff 'N Yes I Do
Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band
2:15
Electricity
Captain Beefheart And His Magic Band
3:06
Roc Apin
Catherne Ribero
3:04
For Ever
Cold Sun
4:26
Who'll Stop The Rain
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:27
Now Comes A Day
D-Coys
2:34
Layla
Derek And The Dominos
7:05
The Sun-Song
Eloy
4:54
Madhouse
Eloy
5:20
No Me Tomorrow
Euphoria
3:10
Second Generation Woman
Family
3:13
Emotions
Family
5:08
Dim
Family
2:31
Hung Up Down
Family
3:12
From Past Archives
Family
3:20
Observations From A Hill
Family
3:13
Cocaine Decisions
Frank Zappa
3:53
Bobby Brown Goes Down
Frank Zappa
2:43
Dirty Love
Frank Zappa
2:58
Hearts To Cry
Frumious Bandersnatch
5:04
Why Must They Criticize
George Bean
2:01
The Pot Head Pixies
Gong
2:57
Tried So Hard
Gong
4:39
You Can't Kill Me
Gong
6:16
Tic Toc
Gong
5:59
I Never Glid Before
Gong
5:37
Casey Jones
Grateful Dead
4:26
Touch of Grey
Grateful Dead
5:49
Box of Rain
Grateful Dead
5:18
Truckin'
Grateful Dead
5:07
Friend of the Devil
Grateful Dead
3:24
Ripple
Grateful Dead
4:09
Shakedown Street
Grateful Dead
5:00
Space Ship Blues
Hawkwind
6:35
Vegan Lunch
Hawkwind
5:18
Believe Me
Ian & the Zodiacs
2:18
ASTRAL PLANE
INFLUENZA
4:37
I've Got Something To Say
Interns
3:25
Bye Bye Baby
It's A Beautiful Day
3:26
No World For Glad
It's A Beautiful Day
3:09
Lady Love
It's A Beautiful Day
2:51
Company
It's A Beautiful Day
3:56
Creed Of Love
It's A Beautiful Day
3:43
Words
It's A Beautiful Day
3:01
My Best Friend
Jefferson Airplane
2:59
If You Feel
Jefferson Airplane
3:21
Jane
Jefferson Airplane
4:14
She Has Funny Cars
Jefferson Airplane
3:12
Somebody to Love
Jefferson Airplane
2:57
White Rabbit
Jefferson Airplane
2:30
Runaway
Jefferson Airplane
5:24
Volunteers
Jefferson Airplane
2:02
High Flyin' Bird
Jefferson Airplane
2:32
Tobacco Road
Jefferson Airplane
3:27
Plastic Fantastic Lover
Jefferson Airplane
2:33
Wrong Ticket
Jesters
2:54
Fire
Jimi Hendrix
4:41
Lover Man
Jimi Hendrix
4:15
Mannish Boy
Jimi Hendrix
5:01
Love ain't nothing
Johnny Nash
2:10
Valley Of Hate
Just Luv
3:41
Hey Gyp
Keith Shields
2:15
Black Dog
Led Zeppelin
4:55
What's Happening...
Les Variations
3:26
Completely free
Les Variations
5:40
Magda
Les Variations
3:20
Lower Lemons
Linn County
4:05
It's Crying Outside
Michaelangelo
3:43
Come to Me
Michaelangelo
1:53
Okay
Michaelangelo
1:55
Gingerbread Man
Mirror
2:01
About Time
Moby Grape
2:50
With Another Guy
Morticians
2:52
Times Like This
Music Emporium
2:00
Nam Myo Renge Kyo
Music Emporium
2:36
Sunday Morning
Nico
2:56
Conquistador
Procol Harum
2:40
Moneylender
Rhubarb Rhubarb
2:37
Next Plane To London
Rose Garden
2:30
Till Today
Rose Garden
3:15
Break Away Girl
Sacred Mushroom
2:33
Animal Zoo
Spirit
3:10
Mr. Skin
Spirit
4:01
Berry Rides Again
Steppenwolf
2:52
Hard Rock Road
Steppenwolf
3:29
Born To Be Wild
Steppenwolf
3:35
Sookie, Sookie
Steppenwolf
3:14
Magic Carpet Ride
Steppenwolf
4:22
Desperation
Steppenwolf
5:47
Rock Me
Steppenwolf
3:37
Your Wall's Too High
Steppenwolf
5:48
Steppenwolf) - Born To Be Wild
Steppenwolf (1968
3:39
No Good Trying
Syd Barrett
3:21
Jeepster
T. Rex
4:11
A Plague
Tamam Shud
2:43
Slip Inside This House
The 13th Floor Elevators
7:55
Don't Blame It On Your Wife
The Appletree Theatre
2:54
Taste Of The Same
The Bad Seeds
2:48
My House
The Baytovens
2:48
People Are Strange
The Doors
2:12
Alabama Song
The Doors
3:18
Love Her Madly
The Doors
3:20
Touch Me
The Doors
3:12
Light My Fire
The Doors
7:09
Riders On The Storm
The Doors
7:14
Roadhouse Blues
The Doors
4:04
Waiting For The Sun
The Doors
3:59
God Is Alive In Argentina
The Doppler Effect
3:09
Crackin' Up
The Famen
2:33
I Ain't Gonna Give Up(My Way Of Life)
The Fugitive Five
2:34
Baby You Do It So Well
The Grass Roots
2:33
(You Gotta) Live For Love
The Grass Roots
2:05
The River is Wide
The Grass Roots
2:40
Lets Live For Today
The Grass Roots
2:46
I don't believe
THE GUILLOTEENS
2:36
Morning Sunshine
The Idle Race
1:47
Little Wing
The Jimi Hendrix Experience
2:25
Hey Joe
The Jimi Hendrix Experience
3:30
Foxey Lady
The Jimi Hendrix Experience
3:18
Purple Haze
The Jimi Hendrix Experience
2:51
Mr. Man
The Lyrics
2:37
I Cried Goodbye
The Missing Links
2:27
Times Like This
The Music Emporium
2:00
Inside Outside
The Relics
2:32
Savage Rose
The Savage Rose
2:41
Open Air Shop
The Savage Rose
5:33
Can't Seem To Make You Mine
The Seeds
3:03
Girl I Want You
The Seeds
2:25
We Gotta Go
The Shy Guys
2:39
Believe In Me
The Throb [Australia]
3:05
Coming Down
The United States of America
2:37
No Love To Give
The United States of America
2:36
Perry Pier
The United States of America
2:37
You Can Never Come Down
The United States of America
2:33
Hard Coming Love
The United States of America
4:41
I Could Go On
The Unusuals
1:59
Run Run Run
The Velvet Underground
4:22
What Goes On
The Velvet Underground
4:52
Eminence Front
The Who
5:41
I Can See For Miles
The Who
4:07
My Generation
The Who
3:24
Shambala
Three Dog Night
3:26
Light Up Or Leave Me Alone
Traffic
4:50
Medicated Goo
Traffic
3:36
Heaven Is In Your Mind
Traffic
4:16
Freedom Rider
Traffic
5:30
Glad
Traffic
6:59
Paper Sun
Traffic
4:12
You Can All Join In
Traffic
3:36
Coloured Rain
Traffic
2:43
Come With Me
Trespassers
2:31
Pilgrim's Tale
Tyrannosaurus Rex
2:05
Tonky Tomson - I've been in love
V.A.
2:02
The Blox - Hangin' Out
VA
2:33
Wonderin'
VA
2:34
To Be Or Not To Be
Yesterday's Children
2:17
Love And Things
Yesterday's Children
2:22
Wanna Be With You
Yesterday's Children
2:31
Gloria
Yesterday's Children
2:32
A Well Respected Man
Yesterday's Children
2:30