Поп-Рок Спокойный
A Room For Everything
10000 Maniacs
3:56
Love Among The Ruins
10000 Maniacs
4:00
Green Children
10000 Maniacs
4:13
More Than This
10000 Maniacs
4:05
Girl On A Train
10000 Maniacs
4:09
You Won't Find Me There
10000 Maniacs
4:08
Shining Light
10000 Maniacs
4:04
Momentum
Aimee Mann
3:27
Calling It Quits
Aimee Mann
4:09
That's Just What You Are
Aimee Mann
4:18
Today's the Day
Aimee Mann
4:42
Simple Fix
Aimee Mann
4:12
Yesterday Once More
Aimee Mann
4:20
Lou Lou
Albin Lee Meldau
2:04
Under Stars
Amy Macdonald
3:41
Leap Of Faith
Amy Macdonald
3:02
Feed My Fire
Amy Macdonald
3:14
The Rise & Fall
Amy Macdonald
3:13
Automatic
Amy Macdonald
3:16
Dream On
Amy Macdonald
3:19
Wild Wolves
Athlete
3:02
Trading Air
Athlete
4:27
Wires
Athlete
4:20
Don't Hold Your Breath Album Version
Athlete
4:33
You Got the Style
Athlete
3:28
Black Swan Song
Athlete
4:48
Tourist
Athlete
3:58
Modern Mafia
Athlete
2:45
Twenty Four Hours
Athlete
5:03
Back After The Break
Beady Eye
4:09
For Anyone
Beady Eye
2:16
In The Bubble With A Bullet
Beady Eye
2:58
Off At the Next Exit
Beady Eye
3:37
Soul Love
Beady Eye
5:10
Stolen Car
Beth Orton
5:25
Thinking About Tomorrow
Beth Orton
6:40
Good
Better Than Ezra
3:05
Bad People
Boy & Bear
3:21
Hold Your Nerve
Boy & Bear
3:35
Dry Eyes
Boy & Bear
2:35
BCS
Boy & Bear
3:14
Bird of Paradise
Boy & Bear
3:55
Long Long Way
Boy & Bear
4:44
Off My Head
Boy & Bear
3:47
Rocking Horse
Boy & Bear
3:39
Telescope
Boy & Bear
3:23
Suck on Light
Boy & Bear
4:38
Work of Art
Boy & Bear
4:01
Vesuvius
Boy & Bear
6:00
Take the Skinheads Bowling
Camper Van Beethoven
2:32
Navy Blue
Charlotte Lawrence
2:41
You Are Losing Me
Chelsea Cutler
3:27
A Long December
Cowboy Junkies
4:55
Accidentally In Love
Cowboy Junkies
3:08
All My Friends
Cowboy Junkies
4:49
Angel Mine
Cowboy Junkies
4:00
American Girls
Cowboy Junkies
4:33
Everybody Knows
Cowboy Junkies
4:43
Mr. Jones
Cowboy Junkies
4:31
Joey
Cowboy Junkies
4:10
Sun Comes Up, It's Tuesday Morning
Cowboy Junkies
3:56
Untitled
Cowboy Junkies
5:05
Buzzer
Dar Williams
2:57
Johnny Appleseed
Dar Williams
3:54
The Easy Way
Dar Williams
3:31
Summer Child
Dar Williams
3:04
Troubled Times
Dar Williams
3:34
Book Of Love
Dar Williams
3:34
Summerday
Dar Williams
3:22
It's Alright
Dar Williams
3:27
Something to Get Through
Dar Williams
3:31
Little Wanderer
Death Cab For Cutie
4:18
Meet Me On The Equinox
Death Cab For Cutie
3:44
Freedom
Deep Deep Water
4:02
Something in the Water
Deep Deep Water
5:17
Mother
Deep Deep Water
4:04
Little Miss S
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
3:37
Circle
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
3:10
I Don’t Need A Man
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
2:57
She
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
5:07
Nothing
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
4:49
Obvious
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
5:04
What I Am
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
4:56
Stwisted
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
5:10
One Day Like This
Elbow
6:34
Magnificent
Elbow
4:25
Piece by Piece
Feeder
3:49
Quiet
Feeder
5:06
Into the Surf
Foals
4:31
Until I Fall Away
Gin Blossoms
3:51
Soul Deep
Gin Blossoms
3:04
Pieces Of The Night
Gin Blossoms
4:33
Idiot Summer
Gin Blossoms
4:13
Mrs. Rita
Gin Blossoms
4:25
29
Gin Blossoms
4:18
Heart Away
Gin Blossoms
2:19
Hold Me Down
Gin Blossoms
4:50
Leave It Alone
Hayley Williams
4:05
Creepin39
Hayley Williams
2:58
Cinnamon
Hayley Williams
3:31
Sudden Desire
Hayley Williams
3:08
Simmer
Hayley Williams
4:26
Hold My Hand
Hootie & The Blowfish
4:18
I Will Wait
Hootie & The Blowfish
4:18
I Go Blind
Hootie & The Blowfish
3:14
Let Her Cry
Hootie & The Blowfish
5:18
Space
Hootie & The Blowfish
2:17
Only Wanna Be with You
Hootie & The Blowfish
3:49
Power of Two
Indigo Girls
5:21
Closer to Fine
Indigo Girls
4:01
Dairy Queen
Indigo Girls
3:47
Joking
Indigo Girls
3:33
Crazy Baby
Joan Osborne
6:29
Help Me
Joan Osborne
5:15
Sweeter Than The Rest
Joan Osborne
3:58
Spooky
Joan Osborne
4:03
One Of Us
Joan Osborne
4:16
My Darling
Juliana Hatfield
2:53
Live on Tomorrow
Juliana Hatfield
2:58
Universal Heart-Beat
Juliana Hatfield
3:25
Congratulations
Kevin Morby
2:46
I Want to Be Clean
Kevin Morby
3:30
No Halo
Kevin Morby
3:06
A New England
Kirsty MacColl
3:48
Just Woke Up
Kirsty MacColl
4:02
Big Boy on a Saturday Night
Kirsty MacColl
3:58
Hold On
KT Tunstall
2:57
Black Horse And The Cherry Tree
KT Tunstall
2:50
Other Side Of The World
KT Tunstall
3:33
If Only
KT Tunstall
3:46
Saving My Face
KT Tunstall
3:38
Suddenly I See
KT Tunstall
3:21
Here and Now
Letters To Cleo
3:38
Co-Pilot
Letters To Cleo
3:40
It's so Easy
Linda Ronstadt
2:25
Fools Like Me
Lisa Loeb
3:36
I Do
Lisa Loeb
3:43
We Could Still Belong Together
Lisa Loeb
2:58
Sick, Sick, Sick
Lisa Loeb
3:30
Why Can't I
Liz Phair
3:28
Still
Luke Sital-Singh
4:01
Dark Secret
Matthew Sweet
4:03
Tell Yourself
Natalie Merchant
5:12
Kind & Generous
Natalie Merchant
4:01
Life Is Sweet
Natalie Merchant
5:12
Build a Levee
Natalie Merchant
4:44
Carnival
Natalie Merchant
6:01
River
Natalie Merchant
5:32
San Andreas Fault
Natalie Merchant
3:58
Wonder
Natalie Merchant
4:25
A Dream Is All I Need To Get By
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
4:06
This Is The Place
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
4:17
Evil Flower
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
4:39
Better Day
Ocean Colour Scene
3:45
Just a Little Bit of Love
Ocean Colour Scene
2:58
It's My Shadow Album Version
Ocean Colour Scene
4:23
Up On The Downside Album Version
Ocean Colour Scene
5:00
Give Me A Letter
Ocean Colour Scene
2:23
Phantoms and Friends
Old Man Canyon
3:51
I Am so Ordinary
Paula Cole
4:14
I'll Stand by You
Pretenders
4:00
Forever Young
Pretenders
5:04
2000 Miles
Pretenders
3:39
Breathe Out
Rob Thomas
3:04
Building a Mystery
Sarah McLachlan
4:07
Adia
Sarah McLachlan
4:04
Dear God
Sarah McLachlan
3:54
When You Know
Shawn Colvin
3:05
When the Rainbow Comes
Shawn Colvin
4:21
Let It Slide
Shawn Colvin
4:17
Kiss That Girl
Sheryl Crow
3:13
D'yer Mak'er
Sheryl Crow
4:20
Love Is Free
Sheryl Crow
3:22
If It Makes You Happy
Sheryl Crow
5:23
Sweet Child O' Mine
Sheryl Crow
3:51
Members Only
Sheryl Crow
4:57
There Goes The Neighborhood
Sheryl Crow
5:02
The First Cut Is The Deepest
Sheryl Crow
3:46
Anything But Down
Sheryl Crow
4:18
My Favorite Mistake
Sheryl Crow
4:03
All I Wanna Do
Sheryl Crow
4:32
Can't Cry Anymore
Sheryl Crow
3:41
I Know Why
Sheryl Crow
4:14
Hard To Make A Stand
Sheryl Crow
3:06
Take Me to Church
Sinéad O'Connor
3:01
Way to Fall
Starsailor
4:29
This Time
Starsailor
3:30
Bring My Love
Starsailor
2:20
Alcoholic
Starsailor
2:56
Hurts Too Much
Starsailor
3:41
Four to the Floor
Starsailor
3:51
Fever
Starsailor
4:01
Poor Misguided Fool
Starsailor
3:51
Take a Little Time
Starsailor
3:25
Tell Me It's Not Over
Starsailor
3:24
Silence Is Easy
Starsailor
3:40
Lullaby
Starsailor
4:11
Some of Us
Starsailor
3:37
Mr And Mrs Smith
Stereophonics
6:49
Superman
Stereophonics
3:52
100MPH
Stereophonics
4:15
Would You Believe
Stereophonics
4:07
Chaos From The Top Down
Stereophonics
3:51
Fight Or Flight
Stereophonics
3:41
All In One Night Unplugged
Stereophonics
5:29
Have A Nice Day
Stereophonics
3:26
Daisy Lane
Stereophonics
3:36
I'm Alright
Stereophonics
4:32
All In One Night
Stereophonics
5:17
It Means Nothing
Stereophonics
3:50
Song For The Summer
Stereophonics
2:55
Innocent
Stereophonics
3:40
Stuck In a Rut
Stereophonics
3:06
Maybe Tomorrow
Stereophonics
4:32
I Miss You Now
Stereophonics
4:50
St. Petersburg
Supergrass
3:09
I Never Wear White
Suzanne Vega
3:08
In Liverpool
Suzanne Vega
4:49
Kiss Me
Suzanne Vega
3:28
Luka
Suzanne Vega
3:13
Left Of Center
Suzanne Vega feat. Joe Jackson
3:29
Atomise
Temples
3:52
Context
Temples
3:40
Holy Horses
Temples
3:05
It's All Coming Out
Temples
3:48
Monuments
Temples
4:28
The Beam
Temples
3:06
Hot Motion
Temples
5:48
You're Either On Something
Temples
3:47
Step Down
Temples
4:06
The Howl
Temples
4:25
Not Quite The Same
Temples
5:12
Walk Like an Egyptian
The Bangles
3:21
Weight of Love
The Black Keys
7:20
Golden Soul
The Bluetones
3:06
Into The Red
The Bluetones
3:28
Liquid Lips
The Bluetones
3:02
Woman In Love
The Bluetones
4:24
Putting Out Fires
The Bluetones
6:22
The Lost Song
The Cat Empire
3:15
Good Times Are Calling
The Courteeners
3:14
Please Don't
The Courteeners
3:17
Anyone’s Ghost
The National
2:54
Look Out Any Window
The Range, Bruce Hornsby
5:28
Across the River
The Range, Bruce Hornsby
5:11
The Way It Is
The Range, Bruce Hornsby
4:56
Sleigh Ride
The Rifles
2:45
The Great Escape
The Rifles
3:47
On My Mind
The Sunday Drivers
4:11
Gone
The Sundays
3:51
She
The Sundays
3:07
Your Eyes
The Sundays
2:29
When I'm Thinking About You
The Sundays
4:17
Through The Dark
The Sundays
4:26
Track 1
The Sundays
4:06
Cry Baby Cry
Throwing Muses
2:40
Graffiti
Throwing Muses
2:37
Hey Bulldog
Toad The Wet Sprocket
2:31
Life Is Beautiful
Toad The Wet Sprocket
3:23
Is There Anyone out There
Toad The Wet Sprocket
3:46
Get What You Want
Toad The Wet Sprocket
3:19
Hold Her Down
Toad The Wet Sprocket
3:04
Good Intentions
Toad The Wet Sprocket
3:24
Rare Bird
Toad The Wet Sprocket
4:22
Walk On the Ocean
Toad The Wet Sprocket
2:58
Something's Always Wrong
Toad The Wet Sprocket
4:56
The Moment
Toad The Wet Sprocket
4:06
Crowing
Toad The Wet Sprocket
3:18
All I Want
Toad The Wet Sprocket
3:16
California Wasted
Toad The Wet Sprocket
3:50
Fall Down
Toad The Wet Sprocket
3:22
A Sorta Fairytale
Tori Amos
5:30
Everybody Dance Now
World Party
5:22
Lost In Infinity
World Party
6:13
Is It Like Today
World Party
5:11
Nothing Lasts Forever
World Party
4:03