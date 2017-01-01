Главная
О сервисе
О сервисе
Что такое Gusli?
Авторские права
Вопросы и ответы
Готовые решения
Готовые решения
Музыка для бара
Музыка для паба
Музыка для кафе
Музыка для ресторана
Музыка для кальянной
Музыка для кофейни
Гостям заведения
Статьи
Плейлисты
GUSLI Лига
Контакты
RU
8 800 333-10-55
Личный кабинет
Pop Punk
Главная
Плейлисты
Мировой рок
Pop Punk
Скачать
155
+44
3:29
No, It Isn't
+44
3:31
Baby Come On
+44
2:46
When Your Heart Stops Beating
+44
3:12
Lycanthrope
+44
3:57
Degenerates
A Day To Remember
3:04
Burn
Alkaline Trio
4:05
Hell Yes
Alkaline Trio
3:49
Calling All Skeltons
Alkaline Trio
3:31
Fall Victim
Alkaline Trio
3:18
Mercy Me
Alkaline Trio
2:49
Time to Waste
Alkaline Trio
4:12
Everything's Magic
Angels & Airwaves
3:59
Surrender
Angels & Airwaves
4:30
The Adventure
Angels & Airwaves
5:12
Set Yourself On Fire
Anti-Flag
2:46
Teddy Picker
Arctic Monkeys
2:40
I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor
Arctic Monkeys
2:52
The Bad Thing
Arctic Monkeys
2:23
D Is For Dangerous
Arctic Monkeys
2:14
From The Ritz To The Rubble
Arctic Monkeys
3:09
Honest Goodbye
Bad Religion
2:51
No Substance
Bad Religion
3:04
Alone
Bench Players
3:28
Anthem
Blink-182
3:39
Feeling This
Blink-182
2:52
Ghost On The Dance Floor
Blink-182
4:17
After Midnight
Blink-182
3:26
Darkside
blink-182
3:01
Obvious
Blink-182
2:43
All The Small Things
Blink-182
2:48
Natives
Blink-182
3:55
I Really Wish I Hated You
blink-182
3:11
Everytime I Look For You
Blink-182
3:05
Girl All the Bad Guys Want
Bowling For Soup
3:17
Greatest Day
Bowling For Soup
3:14
Jimmy Neutron Theme
Bowling For Soup
2:07
I Ran
Bowling For Soup
2:34
Critically Disdained
Bowling For Soup
2:39
Let's Pretend We're Not In Love
Bowling For Soup
3:08
From The Rooftops
Bowling For Soup
3:01
High School Never Ends
Bowling For Soup
3:29
Out The Window
Bowling For Soup
3:20
Girls In America
Bowling For Soup
3:08
Punk Rock 101
Bowling For Soup
3:08
Normal Chicks
Bowling For Soup
3:15
Real
Bowling For Soup
4:02
Since We Broke Up
Bowling For Soup
3:42
1985
Bowling For Soup
3:12
S-S-S-Saturday
Bowling For Soup
3:05
Almost
Bowling For Soup
3:26
Emily
Bowling For Soup
3:30
And I
Box Car Racer
3:13
There Is
Box Car Racer
3:18
(I Like My) Cowboys Dirty
Bridgette Tatum
3:21
We’ll Always Have Paris
Capstan
3:47
Rain
Creed
3:25
Someday
Crossfade
3:55
Cold
Crossfade
3:14
Everytime You Turn Around
Daughtry
3:39
No Suprise
Daughtry
4:29
Dry Spell
Descendents
2:44
Was It The Acid
Direct Hit
2:31
Drop Dead, Casanova
Disco Ensemble
3:09
We Might Fall Apart
Disco Ensemble
4:29
This Is My Head Exploding
Disco Ensemble
3:56
Army of Darkness
Drunktank
3:31
Courage of a Few
Drunktank
3:51
Green Button
Drunktank
2:38
Darker Side
Drunktank
3:46
Hammer of Justice
Drunktank
4:03
Raising the Bar
Drunktank
2:31
Hellraisers
Drunktank
3:46
Return of the Infamous Four
Drunktank
3:01
We Want More
Drunktank
2:48
Waste Away
Drunktank
2:50
Unbelievable
Emf
3:30
Champagne For My Real Friends, Real Pain For My Sham Friends
Fall Out Boy
3:23
XO
Fall Out Boy
3:40
She's My Winona
Fall Out Boy
3:51
A Little Less Sixteen Candles, A Little More Touch Me
Fall Out Boy
2:49
Dance, Dance
Fall Out Boy
3:00
Get Busy Living Or Get Busy Dying (Do Your Part To Save The Scene
Fall Out Boy
3:27
Dead On Arrival
Fall Out Boy
3:15
Dear Future Self
Fall Out Boy
2:51
I Slept With Someone In Fall Out Boy And All I Got Was This Stupi
Fall Out Boy
3:31
I've Got A Dark Alley And A Bad Idea That Says You Should Shut Yo
Fall Out Boy
3:10
Our Lawyer Made Us Change The Name Of This Song So We Wouldn't Ge
Fall Out Boy
3:08
Grand Theft Autumn
Fall Out Boy
3:11
Sophomore Slump Or Comeback Of The Year
Fall Out Boy
3:23
Nobody Puts Baby In The Corner
Fall Out Boy
3:20
Rat A Tat
Fall Out Boy
4:02
I Don't Care
Fall Out Boy
3:38
Sugar, We're Goin Down
Fall Out Boy
3:49
My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark
Fall Out Boy
3:06
Of All The Gin Joints In All The World
Fall Out Boy
3:11
7 Minutes In Heaven
Fall Out Boy
3:02
Can't Get You
Fallbrooke
3:23
Numb
Fallbrooke
2:54
Stay Like This Forever
Farmer Boys
3:33
It Doesn't Hurt to Dream
Flash Forward
3:44
Dancing in the Dark
Flash Forward
3:38
Lifeline
Flash Forward
3:11
Shoot Me Down
Flash Forward
3:18
The Consequence
Flash Forward
3:18
The Voice
Flash Forward
3:30
Time Lapse
Flash Forward
3:40
Creeper
Flash Forward
3:44
Remedy
Flash Forward
3:04
Give Me All Your Love
Flash Forward
3:32
Honestly
Flash Forward
3:44
Walk
Foo Fighters
4:17
These Days
Foo Fighters
4:58
Miss The Misery
Foo Fighters
4:32
Halo
Foo Fighters
5:06
Open Your Eyes
Goldfinger
2:48
Spokesman
Goldfinger
2:33
Superman
Goldfinger
3:05
A Million Miles
Goldfinger
2:04
My Everything
Goldfinger
2:38
Girls & Boys
Good Charlotte
3:03
Festival Song
Good Charlotte
3:00
The Young And The Hopeless
Good Charlotte
3:31
The Anthem
Good Charlotte
2:55
Lifestyles Of The Rich And Famous
Good Charlotte
3:10
Keep Your Hands Off My Girl
Good Charlotte
3:25
I Just Wanna Live
Good Charlotte
2:45
Tu Pasion
Gotthard
3:41
Let Me Be Me
Gotthard
3:58
Dirty Weekend
Gotthard
3:48
Lift 'u' Up
Gotthard
2:58
Time
Gotthard
5:08
Old Friends
Grayscale
3:35
Twilight
Grayscale
2:41
What’s On Your Mind
Grayscale
3:15
YOUNG
Grayscale
3:13
Asbury
Grayscale
3:56
Baby Blue
Grayscale
3:09
Desert Queen
Grayscale
2:37
Painkiller Weather
Grayscale
2:56
Just Right
Grayscale
3:18
In Violet
Grayscale
2:57
Angel Blue
Green Day
2:46
Whatsername
Green Day
4:12
American Idiot
Green Day
2:54
Nuclear Family
Green Day
3:03
Missing You
Green Day
3:43
99 Revolutions
Green Day
3:49
When I Come Around
Green Day
2:58
Welcome To Paradise
Green Day
3:44
Wild One
Green Day
4:19
Holiday
Green Day
3:53
Know Your Enemy
Green Day
3:11
Give Me Novacaine_She's A Rebel
Green Day
5:26
Father of All
Green Day
2:31
Say Goodbye
Green Day
3:39
She
Green Day
2:14
Nuclear Family
Green Day
3:03
Stray Heart
Green Day
3:44
These Streets
Have Mercy
4:01
40oz
Have Mercy
4:37
Clair
Have Mercy
4:06
Heartbeat
Have Mercy
3:31
Control
Have Mercy
5:25
Mattress On The Floor
Have Mercy
2:47
Dressed Down
Have Mercy
3:29
So Like You
Have Mercy
3:50
We Ain’t Got Love
Have Mercy
3:42
All Along The Watchtower
Hazy Dreams (Not Just)
4:40
Crosstown Traffic
Hazy Dreams (Not Just)
3:32
Nice to Meet You
Hide at Six
3:44
Earthquake
Hit The Lights
3:19
Gravity
Hit The Lights
2:52
Hear Me
Imagine Dragons
3:55
Accident Prone
Jawbreaker
6:13
Bleed American
Jimmy Eat World
3:02
A Praise Chorus
Jimmy Eat World
4:03
Cautioners
Jimmy Eat World
5:37
If You Don't, Don't
Jimmy Eat World
4:33
The Middle
Jimmy Eat World
2:46
Hear You Me
Jimmy Eat World
4:44
Your House
Jimmy Eat World
4:45
Sweetness
Jimmy Eat World
3:40
The Authority Song
Jimmy Eat World
3:38
I Refuse
Josh Wilson
3:38
Day of the Dead
Junior
3:34
Dramatic
Junior
3:22
Playing the Part
Junior
3:36
Girls and Boys
Junior
3:33
When the Tower Falls
Junior
4:00
Where and When
Junior
4:19
Brick by Brick
Junior
3:42
Baby Blue
Junior
4:49
Don't Know What I'd Do
Junior
3:48
Hey Becka
Junior
2:44
P.Y.D.
Junior
1:39
She's Leaving Tonight
K7s
2:00
Xxl
Keith Anderson
3:42
Feel Like A Rock Star
Kenny Chesney
3:28
She Can Get It
Kevin Rudolf
2:59
Welcome To The World Feat. Rick Ross
Kevin Rudolf
3:03
Friday Night
Lady Antebellum
2:57
Surviving California
Lagwagon
2:50
Dirty White Boots
Lenny Kravitz
3:57
Hope
Light The Way
2:55
I Liked Old Afi Better
Light The Way
2:50
Jimothy Halpert
Light The Way
3:03
Providence
Light The Way
3:18
New Beginnings
Lonely Avenue
2:42
Scotty Doesn't Know
Lustra
2:55
Five Girls Pizza
Man Overboard
2:34
FM Dial Style
Man Overboard
2:19
I Ate My Gluestick
Man Overboard
3:27
Real Talk
Man Overboard
1:50
Parting Gift
Man Overboard
2:35
Montrose
Man Overboard
2:53
She's Got Her Own Man Now
Man Overboard
3:20
Sidekick
Man Overboard
3:13
They Don't Make Em Like They Use To
Man Overboard
2:56
World Favorite
Man Overboard
2:55
I Like You
Man Overboard
2:34
Septemberism
Man Overboard
2:37
Fantasy Girl
Man Overboard
2:57
Al Sharpton
Man Overboard
2:32
Darkness, Everybody
Man Overboard
3:01
Gotta Keep Moving
Mc5
3:23
Far Away
Minor Hysteria
2:46
15 Jahre für die Punchline
Montreal
3:12
Schlechter bester Freund
Montreal
2:29
Malaria und Heimweh
Montreal
2:34
Schon wieder zweiter Februar
Montreal
3:09
Stockholm Syndrom
Montreal
2:18
Vor das Kreuz
Montreal
3:15
Was wir wollten
Montreal
2:28
Dreieck und Auge
Montreal
1:45
Ein Segen_ Intervention
Montreal
2:54
Keine weiteren Fragen
Montreal
2:27
Der Eine und der Andere
Montreal
3:03
Hier und heute nicht
Montreal
2:35
This Is For Real
Motion City Soundtrack
3:10
True Romance
Motion City Soundtrack
3:21
Happy Anniversary
Motion City Soundtrack
4:17
Always Running Out of Time
Motion City Soundtrack
3:00
Better Open the Door
Motion City Soundtrack
3:00
Everything Is Alright
Motion City Soundtrack
3:27
Fell in Love Without You
Motion City Soundtrack
2:31
Strangers in Fiction
Much The Same
3:55
Burner
Much The Same
3:08
Homecoming
Much The Same
2:50
Man of Science, Man of Faith
Much The Same
3:22
Haunted
Much The Same
2:56
In the Event of
Much The Same
3:01
Passengers
Much The Same
3:45
Snake in the Grass
Much The Same
3:26
You Used to Have a Garden
Much The Same
3:15
Panic Station
Muse
3:04
Lenny Kravitz - Fly Away
Music Of The Millennium
3:43
Brokenhearted
MxPx
2:09
My Life Story
MxPx
2:43
Play It Loud
MxPx
3:18
Secret Weapon
MxPx
2:07
Punk Rock Girl
MxPx
2:36
Shut It Down
MxPx
2:59
Summer Of 69
MxPx
2:21
Sing
My Chemical Romance
4:30
Skylines and Turnstiles
My Chemical Romance
3:23
Headfirst for Halos
My Chemical Romance
3:28
SCARECROW
My Chemical Romance
4:28
Honey, This Mirror Isn't Big Enough for the Two of Us
My Chemical Romance
3:51
The Only Hope For Me Is You
My Chemical Romance
4:32
Vampires Will Never Hurt You
My Chemical Romance
5:26
The Kids From Yesterday
My Chemical Romance
5:25
Na Na Na
My Chemical Romance
3:26
Our Lady of Sorrows
My Chemical Romance
2:05
Planetary
My Chemical Romance
4:06
Sick And Twisted Affair
My Darkest Days
3:38
Stutter
My Darkest Days
2:43
Vicious Love
New Found Glory
3:23
Ready, Aim, Fire!
New Found Glory
3:04
Forget My Name
New Found Glory
3:09
Sincerely Me
New Found Glory
2:47
Dressed To Kill
New Found Glory
3:26
Listen To Your Friends
New Found Glory
3:19
Hit Or Miss
New Found Glory
3:22
Kiss Me
New Found Glory
2:53
My Friends Over You
New Found Glory
3:40
Fish in a Gun Barrel
NOFX
3:38
Little Black Dress
One Direction
2:37
Brighter
Paramore
3:43
Long Time
Paul Weller
2:12
United
Pennywise
2:49
All Along
Pennywise
3:10
Natural Disasters
Propagandhi
2:04
Take California
Propelerheads
5:12
Minor Thing
Red Hot Chili Peppers
3:37
Readymade
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:30
Shallow Be Thy Game
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:34
Rock$tar
Reece Mastin
2:59
Beautiful Nightmare
Reece Mastin
3:00
Better In Than Out
Roam
2:45
I Don't Think I Live There Anymore
Roam
3:08
Hand Grenade
Roam
3:13
Piranha
Roam
2:55
Red & Blue
Roam
3:05
Play Dumb
Roam
3:05
Turn
Roam
3:00
The Fire On The Ceiling
Roam
2:55
Toy Box
Roam
3:00
Eulogize
Scissors
2:33
Glitter Man
Scissors
3:00
Fading into a Memory
Scissors
2:39
They Say You're in Paradise
Scissors
2:48
Jet Black
Scissors
3:57
Dying's No Good for You
Scissors
3:04
All I Know
Screaming Trees
3:55
Nearly Lost You
Screaming Trees
4:07
Ash Gray Sunday
Screaming Trees
3:36
Bloody Romance
Senses Fail
3:58
Free Fall Without a Parachute
Senses Fail
4:30
Bastard Son
Senses Fail
4:00
Handguns and Second Chances
Senses Fail
2:21
Dreaming a Reality
Senses Fail
5:00
Steven
Senses Fail
4:32
The Ground Folds
Senses Fail
4:09
One Eight Seven
Senses Fail
4:27
Hurry Up Harry
Sham 69
3:24
Sanctuary City
Signals Midwest
3:23
Time Spent In Transit
Signals Midwest
3:23
Can't Help But Wonder
Signals Midwest
3:06
I Think We Can Stay Here
Signals Midwest
3:48
Your New Old Apartment
Signals Midwest
2:43
Take My Hand
Simple Plan
3:51
Welcome To My Life
Simple Plan
3:26
Your Love Is A Lie
Simple Plan
3:41
Untraceable Past
Somos
2:58
Young Believers
Somos
4:28
Ammunition
Somos
2:43
Absent and Lost
Somos
3:37
Farewell To Exile
Somos
4:23
Dreamless
Somos
4:05
Iron Heel
Somos
4:11
Mediterranean
Somos
4:00
Temporary Hope
Somos
3:18
My Way To You
Somos
5:27
The Granite Face
Somos
3:28
New Blood
Somos
3:47
Algebra
Soul Hooligan
3:25
Disappearing City
Strung Out
2:49
Hammer Down
Strung Out
3:07
Politics of Sleep
Strung Out
3:10
Monuments
Strung Out
2:45
Strange Notes
Strung Out
2:45
Rebels and Saints
Strung Out
3:54
White Girls
Strung Out
2:42
Ulysses
Strung Out
4:13
Under the Western Sky
Strung Out
3:51
Demons
Strung Out
3:38
Bloody Knuckles
Strung Out
3:45
Diamonds and Gold
Strung Out
3:11
Daggers
Strung Out
4:06
My Direction
Sum 41
2:02
Over My Head
Sum 41
2:29
In Too Deep
Sum 41
3:27
Handle This
Sum 41
3:37
What I Believe
Sum 41
2:49
Dear Father
Sum 41
3:52
Crazy Amanda Bunkface
Sum 41
2:15
Summer
Sum 41
2:40
You Can Never Be Ready
Sunrise Avenue
3:35
They Call Me Steve
Teenage Bottlerocket
2:20
Face The Facts
The Affected
1:38
I Wanna
The All American Rejects
3:29
It Ends Tonight
The All American Rejects
4:04
Real World
The All American Rejects
4:03
Talk
The Gospel Youth
3:34
The Devil's Takin' Names.
The Lawrence Arms
1:59
America
The Menzingers
3:35
Gone Away
The Offspring
4:28
Original Prankster
The Offspring
3:41
I Choose
The Offspring
3:54
Takes Me Nowhere
The Offspring
2:59
Come Out And Play
The Offspring
3:17
Days Go By
The Offspring
4:01
Pet Semetary
The Ramones
3:30
Island
The Starting Line
3:42
Decisions, Decisions
The Starting Line
3:50
Leaving
The Starting Line
3:33
The Best Of Me
The Starting Line
4:18
This Ride
The Starting Line
3:40
Surprise, Surprise
The Starting Line
3:59
Empty Space
The Story So Far
2:30
Heavy Gloom
The Story So Far
2:50
Nerve
The Story So Far
3:08
Smile
The Story So Far
3:07
Solo
The Story So Far
2:37
Things I Can't Change
The Story So Far
2:52
Collective Thought
The Weekend Kids
2:24
Fairweather Friends
The Weekend Kids
2:41
Figure It Out
The Weekend Kids
3:06
The Good Fight
The Weekend Kids
3:03
Fof Sos
The Weekend Kids
3:16
Stranger Inside My Skin
The Weekend Kids
2:27
End of an Era
The Weekend Kids
3:03
Thick Skin
The Weekend Kids
3:01
No Coast
The Weekend Kids
3:30
Hold Fast
The Weekend Kids
3:39
30 Nothing
The Weekend Kids
3:47
Mexicoma
Tim Mcgraw
3:33
Synthetic Sympathy
Trash Boat
3:36
Dream Boy
Waterparks
2:47
Watch What Happens Next
Waterparks
3:06
The End of the Game.
Weezer
3:01
Better
With Confidence
3:12
Bruise
With Confidence
3:10
Moving Boxes
With Confidence
3:15
Gravity
With Confidence
3:53
We ll Be Okay
With Confidence
2:46
That Something
With Confidence
2:48
Voldemort.
With Confidence
3:00
Long Night
With Confidence
3:33
Keeper
With Confidence
2:41
Way Away
Yellowcard
3:22
Always Summer
Yellowcard
3:09
For You, And Your Denial
Yellowcard
3:33
Ocean Avenue
Yellowcard
3:19
Breathing
Yellowcard
3:38
Believe
Yellowcard
4:31
Fighting
Yellowcard
3:00
Only One
Yellowcard
4:17
Rough Landing, Holly
Yellowcard
3:33
21 Days
Young Culture
3:10
If You're Looking for Your Knife.I Think My Back Found It
Zebrahead
3:20