Главная
О сервисе
О сервисе
Что такое Gusli?
Авторские права
Вопросы и ответы
Готовые решения
Готовые решения
Музыка для бара
Музыка для паба
Музыка для кафе
Музыка для ресторана
Музыка для кальянной
Музыка для кофейни
Гостям заведения
Статьи
Плейлисты
GUSLI Лига
Контакты
RU
8 800 333-10-55
Личный кабинет
Мировой рок: новинки
Самые горячие новинки в мире зарубежного рока.
Главная
Плейлисты
Мировой рок
Мировой рок: новинки
Скачать
Everything We Need
A Day To Remember
3:05
Re-Entry
A Day To Remember
2:53
Send Me an Angel
A Life Divided
3:44
Life Goes On
A Life Divided
3:58
Tear Down the Walls
A Life Divided, Tag My Heart
4:33
Insanity
Abandoned In Destiny
4:28
Inner Beauty
Abyss, Watching Me, Kellin Quinn, Sleeping With Sirens
3:06
Wild Reputation
ACDC
2:54
Witch's Spell
ACDC
3:42
Venom
Acid Venom
5:40
Inevitable
Adam French
2:22
Shine On
Adelitas Way
3:37
The Pledge
Afterglow
3:57
Borderline Blue
Alampa
2:45
She Stayed
Alexandra Kay
3:15
Repeating Night
Algiers
3:01
Losing Is Ours
Algiers
3:43
Dispossession
Algiers
4:15
Nothing Bloomed
Algiers
3:40
There Is No Year
Algiers
3:14
Void
Algiers
2:55
Rock 'n' Roll
Alice Cooper
4:43
Raise Your Hammer
All For Metal
3:42
Once In A Lifetime
All Time Low
3:09
Melancholy Kaleidoscope
All Time Low
2:54
THE GREAT DEPRESSION
alt.
3:07
Back to 80's!
Amalgama
4:22
Lonely Voice
Amalgama
4:34
Outer Dimensions
Amaranthe
3:05
Outer Dimensions
Amaranthe
3:05
Fake Love
American Dream Machine
3:36
Mr. Citizen
Americas Favorite Punk
3:20
Punk Rock Jacket Girl
Americas Favorite Punk
3:26
Take Me Home
Americas Favorite Punk
4:33
You Are a Star
Americas Favorite Punk
3:02
Look at Armstrong
Americas Favorite Punk
3:24
Midnight Beautiful
Americas Favorite Punk
3:27
Got You
Amyl and The Sniffers
2:19
Judgement II
Andromida
5:04
Calamity
Annisokay
2:53
It Went Off Like A Bomb
Anti-Flag
2:23
Resistance Frequencies
Anti-Flag
2:53
The Disease
Anti-Flag
2:55
You Make Me Sick
Anti-Flag
3:01
20_20 Vision
Anti-Flag
2:26
Unbreakable
Anti-Flag
3:08
Christian Nationalist
Anti-Flag
2:44
Un-American
Anti-Flag
3:10
Don't Let The Bastards Get You Down
Anti-Flag
2:49
Blue Sky
Aranda
3:32
I Can't
Aranda
3:28
Compartmentalize
Aranda
3:20
Invisible
Aranda
3:19
Over My Head
Aranda
3:37
The Light and Dark
Aranda
3:17
Pay For
Aranda
3:31
Unity
Arctic Rain
5:26
Out of Time
Arctic Rain
5:00
Laughing in the Rain
Arctic Rain
4:21
Peace of Mind
Arctic Rain
4:34
Kings of the Radio
Arctic Rain
4:24
One World
Arctic Rain
5:40
Time for a Miracle
Arctic Rain
3:46
Just To See You Smile
Art Of Dying
4:59
Alone Again
Asking Alexandria
3:49
Drowning
Atreyu
2:45
Misplaced Among The Angels
Avantasia
5:16
Death, Where Is Your Sting
Avatarium
5:22
Bite Me
Avril Lavigne
2:39
Killing Me Slowly
Bad Wolves
3:57
changer
bar italia
3:28
my little tony
bar italia
2:59
OPEN YOUR EYES
Becko
3:05
EAT ME, DRINK ME!
Becko
3:20
SEE YOU SPACE COWBOY...
Becko feat. SubTrailss
3:17
Swallowed By The Earth
Being As An Ocean
3:26
HOPE U CRY
Bentley Robles
3:24
Little Trouble
Better Oblivion Community Center
2:54
Trust No One
BEX
3:03
Call My Name
Beyond The Black
4:21
Dancing In The Dark
Beyond The Black
4:05
The Pink Limit
Biffy Clyro
3:54
Weird Leisure
Biffy Clyro
4:08
Opaque
Biffy Clyro
4:07
Worst Type of Best Possible
Biffy Clyro
3:50
North Of No South
Biffy Clyro
4:05
Space
Biffy Clyro
3:55
The Champ
Biffy Clyro
3:37
Instant History
Biffy Clyro
3:30
Tiny Indoor Fireworks
Biffy Clyro
3:15
Bitter Taste
Billy Idol
4:26
I Beg To Differ
Billy Talent
3:36
Kamo
Bird's View
3:24
Kamo
Bird's View
3:24
Beg
BITE!
2:22
Scarlet Cross
Black Veil Brides
3:37
Between You & the World
blacktoothed
3:44
Body Bag
blacktoothed
3:23
If You Wanna Say So
blacktoothed
3:22
You Never Know
blacktoothed
3:31
Seasons
blacktoothed
3:31
Saviour
blacktoothed
3:20
So Real
blacktoothed
3:31
Pulse
blacktoothed feat. Kassim Auale
4:03
Ceremonia
Blanket
2:58
Between the Enemy Lines
Bloodbound
3:53
World
BloodStain
2:24
Oh My My
Blue October
3:11
Fight for Love
Blue October feat. Blue Reed
4:09
Get Up
Bombay Bicycle Club
2:33
Is It Real
Bombay Bicycle Club
3:05
Good Day
Bombay Bicycle Club
3:52
I Worry Bout You
Bombay Bicycle Club
3:40
I Can Hardly Speak
Bombay Bicycle Club
3:59
Unbroken
Bon Jovi
6:07
Story Of Love
Bon Jovi
5:49
Lower The Flag
Bon Jovi
4:55
Unbroken
Bon Jovi
6:07
Do What You Can
Bon Jovi
4:19
American Reckoning
Bon Jovi
4:41
Let It Rain
Bon Jovi
4:39
Beautiful Drug
Bon Jovi
3:48
Brothers In Arms
Bon Jovi
4:12
Blood In The Water
Bon Jovi
5:57
Limitless
Bon Jovi
3:41
Unbroken
Bon Jovi feat. The Invictus Games Choir
5:17
Pretty Waste
BONES UK
3:01
Souls
BONES UK
6:11
Crocus
Boston Manor
3:57
Inertia
Boston Manor
3:56
Wieder hässlich
BRDigung
3:55
Niemals aufgewacht
BRDigung
3:27
Failure feat. Michael Barnes
Breaking Benjamin
3:37
Far Away feat. Scooter Ward
Breaking Benjamin
4:52
Red Cold River feat. Spencer Chamberlain
Breaking Benjamin
3:19
Never Again
Breaking Benjamin
3:42
So Cold
Breaking Benjamin
4:32
Torn in Two
Breaking Benjamin
4:04
Tourniquet
Breaking Benjamin
4:21
Dance with the Devil feat. Adam Gontier
Breaking Benjamin
3:44
Angels Fall
Breaking Benjamin
3:46
Dear Agony feat. Lacey Sturm
Breaking Benjamin
4:15
DiE4u
Bring Me The Horizon
3:27
The Garden
Briston Maroney
3:10
Legend
British Lion
4:06
City Of Fallen Angels
British Lion
5:20
The Burning
British Lion
5:15
Father Lucifer
British Lion
4:38
Last Chance
British Lion
6:05
Lightning
British Lion
5:49
Elysium
British Lion
5:11
Spit Fire
British Lion
6:19
Bang
Broadside feat. Joshua Roberts
2:42
Cruel
Broadside, Brian Butcher
3:33
Cyclades
Buck Meek
4:44
More Than Machines
Bush
3:21
Chew
Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard
2:19
Broken Boy feat. Iggy Pop
Cage The Elephant
2:43
Put the Gun Down
Call Me Karizma
3:23
Animals
Call Me Karizma
2:11
Down feat. AViVA
Call Me Karizma
2:41
Look at Me Now
Call Me Karizma
2:43
Animals
Call Me Karizma
2:11
Down
Call Me Karizma feat. AViVA
2:41
War
Call me Karizma, Phix
2:43
Where Do We Stand
CANTERVICE
3:46
The Masquerade
CANTERVICE
3:41
The Masquerade
CANTERVICE
3:41
My Grandma Says We Have No Future
Cari Cari
2:54
Guiding Light
Caskets
4:22
Better Way Out
Caskets
4:36
Believe
Caskets
4:11
By The Sound
Caskets
3:42
In The Silence
Caskets
3:32
More Than Misery
Caskets, Telle Smith
3:41
The End of the World
Celldweller, Daedric
4:56
Switchback
Celldweller, The Browning
4:33
Need You Now
Chris Norman
4:11
Never Going Under
Circa Waves
2:14
Your Ghost
Circa Waves
3:05
Hell On Earth
Circa Waves
2:46
Words That Don't Exist
Citizen Soldier
3:02
Passenger
City of the Lost
5:12
hometown
cleopatrick
4:16
Skeletons on Mars
Clutch
4:10
Slaughter Beach
Clutch
3:41
Trouble In The Winners Circle
Comeback Kid
2:39
Checkmate
Conan Gray
2:28
Fight or Flight
Conan Gray
2:51
Samantha's Gone
Corey Taylor
3:12
Kansas
Corey Taylor
4:14
HWY 666
Corey Taylor
4:09
The Maria Fire
Corey Taylor
3:52
Halfway Down
Corey Taylor
3:15
Silverfish
Corey Taylor
4:07
Black Eyes Blue
Corey Taylor
3:22
Culture Head
Corey Taylor
3:59
Everybody Dies On My Birthday
Corey Taylor
3:21
Home
Corey Taylor
3:46
On The Hunt
Corrosion Of Conformity
5:50
Better Man
Courteeners
3:32
Heart Attack
Courteeners
3:14
Is Heaven Even Worth It
Courteeners
3:58
One Day At A Time
Courteeners
3:49
Previous Parties
Courteeners
3:45
More. Again. Forever
Courteeners
5:26
Take It On The Chin
Courteeners
3:56
The Joy Of Missing Out
Courteeners
2:39
Hanging Off Your Cloud
Courteeners
5:34
Howlin' Back
Crown Lands
2:13
MADMAN
DAMN NATION, Wake Up Hate
3:47
God give me a car
DAMONA
2:56
You should be scared of me
DAMONA
2:23
Shake Your City
Danko Jones
3:30
Late Once Again
Danny Dwyer
3:25
Late Once Again
Danny Dwyer
3:25
Ich kann das alles nicht mehr
Das Lumpenpack
2:51
stamina
Dead Lakes
3:21
strange juice
Dead Lakes
3:37
Broken and Bruised
Deadland Ritual
4:26
Brothers Grimm
Death Cult
3:32
DEFIANCE
DEATH X DESTINY
3:06
This Is
Deathstars
3:41
Heist
December Streets
2:26
Haters
December Streets
3:19
Last Forever
December Streets
3:10
Mess Around
December Streets
3:13
Caught By Surprise
December Streets
2:51
Fake News
December Streets
3:18
Useless
December Streets feat. Johnny Apple
3:15
Eventually, Darling
Declan McKenna
4:11
Emily
Declan McKenna
4:12
Twice Your Size
Declan McKenna
3:19
Be an Astronaut
Declan McKenna
4:35
You Better Believe
Declan McKenna
4:53
Rapture
Declan McKenna
3:59
Daniel, You're Still a Child
Declan McKenna
3:58
Sagittarius A
Declan McKenna
3:57
Beautiful Faces
Declan McKenna
3:16
The Key to Life on Earth
Declan McKenna
4:06
A Mannequin Idol
DED
3:52
Throw My Bones
Deep Purple
3:38
Ohms
Deftones
4:10
Ceremony
Deftones
3:27
Error
Deftones
4:50
Headless
Deftones
4:59
Urantia
Deftones
4:30
Clouds
Defying Decay, Violette Wautier
3:34
Beer Back
Derek Austin
2:31
Beer Back
Derek Austin
2:31
Wayne
Des Rocs
3:20
Iris
DIAMANTE
3:44
Ghost Myself
DIAMANTE
3:12
Die Mutter des Teufels
Die Apokalyptischen Reiter
2:59
Leaving Lonesome Flats
Dierks Bentley
3:06
Back Foot
Dinosaur Pile-Up
3:08
In the Line of Fire
Dirty Honey
3:56
If I Ever Lose My Faith in You
Disturbed
4:34
Waste No Time
Diviner
4:22
Waste No Time
Diviner
4:22
Jolene
Dolly Parton feat. Maneskin
3:12
Why
Dominic Fike
2:19
Double Negative
Dominic Fike
2:06
Art Of War
Dope
2:11
Believe
Dope
4:36
Living After Midnight
Doro feat. Rob Halford
3:52
Broken Eyes
Doves
4:15
Cathedrals Of The Mind
Doves
5:20
I Will Not Hide
Doves
4:15
Forest House
Doves
3:41
Cycle Of Hurt
Doves
4:15
For Tomorrow
Doves
5:28
Mother Silverlake
Doves
5:13
Carousels
Doves
4:49
Prisoners
Doves
4:26
It Was Easy
Dowsing
2:29
Surrender
Dream on Dreamer
4:05
Talking Jukebox
Dropkick Murphys
3:13
Last Night
Duncan Laurence
2:52
Liberate Me II
DYLYN, BRKN LOVE
3:04
Legends Never Die
Dymytry
3:55
Sun Is Falling
Electric Mob
3:53
Soul Stealer
Electric Mob
4:16
Rapture
Elvenking
6:20
White Lights in the USA
Enforcer
2:41
It Hurts
Enter Shikari
3:18
(pls) set me on fire
Enter Shikari
3:04
H8 MY SELF
Escape The Fate
2:59
Prism feat. Tobias Rauscher
Eskimo Callboy
3:22
Abandon All Hope
Ethan P. Flynn
3:46
The Game Is Over
Evanescence
4:21
Use My Voice
Evanescence
4:02
Wasted On You
Evanescence
4:22
Beer Run
Everyday Dogs
2:17
Beer Run
Everyday Dogs
2:17
I Want It
Evie Irie
2:14
Love from the Other Side
Fall Out Boy
4:39
Carry On
Falling In Reverse
4:54
Down
Fame on Fire
3:18
Creepin'
Fame on Fire
2:58
Letting Go
Fight The Fade feat. Massie
3:26
Destiny Is Calling
Firewind
3:56
I Live In A Small Town
Flyying Colours
3:38
A Hero's Death
Fontaines D.C.
4:18
I Was Not Born
Fontaines D.C.
3:49
Televised Mind
Fontaines D.C.
4:10
Shame Shame
Foo Fighters
4:17
Seventeen
Four Year Strong
3:25
The Worst Part About Me
Four Year Strong
3:45
Usefully Useless
Four Year Strong
2:59
Young at Heart
Four Year Strong
4:06
Learn to Love the Lie
Four Year Strong
3:44
Get out of My Head
Four Year Strong
3:10
Mouth Full of Dirt
Four Year Strong
3:15
What I Get
From Ashes To New
3:03
Ride Into the Sun
FUGUFISH
3:05
The Fight
Future Islands
4:27
The Tower
Future Islands
3:36
Kamfit
Gauga
4:06
Exoskeleton
GAUPA
4:34
Diametrical Enchantress
GAUPA
3:11
Primordial
Gemini Syndrome
3:29
Bruises
Gene Loves Jezebel
3:38
Pointless Noise
Gently Tender
4:37
Burning Stars
George Griga
3:17
Spillways feat. Joe Elliott.
Ghost
3:19
Atypical
Glass Tides
2:59
Place in the Sun
Glimmer
3:48
Place in the Sun
Glimmer
3:48
Silent Running
Gorillaz
4:26
Twice
Graveyard
2:40
Graffitia
Green Day
3:17
Fire Ready Aim
Green Day
1:52
Stab You in the Heart
Green Day
2:10
Oh Yeah
Green Day
2:51
Fancy Sauce
Green Day
4:01
Sugar Youth
Green Day
1:54
Father of All...
Green Day
2:31
Take the Money and Crawl
Green Day
2:08
Meet Me on the Roof
Green Day
2:39
Junkies on a High
Green Day
3:06
I Was a Teenage Teenager
Green Day
3:44
Mountain Throne
Green Lung
4:24
Always There
Greta Van Fleet
5:22
My Way, Soon
Greta Van Fleet
4:15
B12
Grey Daze
3:33
Layer Upon Layer
Gruff Rhys
3:34
Rock N Roll Rules
HAIM
3:09
EVERYTHING SUCKS!
Halflives
2:20
sorry mom x
Halflives
3:13
Oblivion
Halflives
3:19
Hearts On Fire
Hammerfall
3:51
Riders Of The Storm
Hammerfall
4:34
Space
Hands Like Houses
3:04
Where I Met U
heavn
2:02
I Don't Care
Hello Yello
2:56
THINGS COULD BE WORSE
HIGHWAYVES
2:49
Steady Dreaming
Hippie Trim
3:50
Scissors
Holding Absence
4:39
A Crooked Melody
Holding Absence
3:55
Birdcage
Holding Absence
3:23
Time Bomb
Hollywood Undead
3:37
Heart Of A Champion
Hollywood Undead
3:30
Second Chances
Hollywood Undead
4:13
Empire
Hollywood Undead
3:59
Upside Down
Hollywood Undead
3:04
Hiding From Tomorrow
HOST
3:45
I Ran
House Of Serpents, Battlejuice
3:56
So So Soon
Hundred Reasons
3:48
Right There With You
Hundred Reasons
3:40
Suffer
Hurts
4:27
Whatever Happened
Ian Danter
4:16
I've Got A Problem
Ian Danter
3:04
Fine Time To Die
Ian Danter
3:55
One Over The Eight
Ian Danter
3:20
Massive Passive Aggressive
Ian Danter
3:59
Generation Z
Ian Danter
5:35
Landscapes
Ian Danter
4:52
Route Of All Evil
Ian Danter
3:13
Pick A Side
Ian Danter
4:05
Danke
IDLES
3:34
Kill Them With Kindness
IDLES
3:49
Carcinogenic
IDLES
3:50
Reigns
IDLES
4:02
Enemy
Imagine Dragons
2:53
Follow You
Imagine Dragons
2:55
Wrecked
Imagine Dragons
4:04
Bones
Imagine Dragons
2:45
Death by a Thousand Cuts
Imminence
5:26
Cynosure
In Flames
4:06
Pure Light Of Mind
In Flames
4:26
The Beginning Of All Things
In Flames
2:13
Dive
ITCHY
3:07
Prison light
ITCHY
3:15
Thoughts & prayers
ITCHY
3:22
Lie
ITCHY
3:15
Burn the whole thing down
ITCHY feat. Justin Sane
3:12
Sway
Jadu Heart
4:45
Borderline
Jane Leo
3:28
Self-Made Man
Jenna DeVries
2:46
Pain
Jimmy Eat World
2:51
Blown Up
JoinTrip
3:44
I'll break free
JoinTrip
3:49
Had Enough
Joyous Wolf
3:40
Neón
Julian Acosta
2:54
Limiter
Junodream
3:29
The Serpent
Kadabra
5:47
Bardaginn
Kalandra
5:33
SWALLOWED
Kaleido
4:17
Austerity
Katatonia
3:41
Atrium
Katatonia
4:08
Colossal Shade
Katatonia
4:29
Whod You Rather
KAWALA
3:25
estella feat. Travis Barker
KennyHoopla
1:58
Heaven Without You
KID BRUNSWICK
2:55
Cursed
King Princess
3:20
Dotted Lines
King Princess
3:42
Little Bother
King Princess
2:41
Too Bad
King Princess
2:53
Can You Hear Me
Korn
2:54
для тебя
kyNZai
2:20
Overdrive
L.A. Guns
3:56
F-Song
Lamaya Floor
3:25
Safeword
Lansdowne
3:34
Bury Me
Lansdowne
3:22
Open Your Eyes
Lansdowne
3:12
Medicine
Lansdowne
3:21
Halo
Lansdowne
3:36
Keep Diggin'
Larkin Poe
3:13
Blame
Liberty Lies
6:15
17-18 Lovesong
Lifeguard
4:13
Tell Me When
Lifeguard
2:41
Miracle
Lightscape
3:16
The Phoenix
Like A Storm
4:16
Man in the Box
Like A Storm
4:56
Lost
Linkin Park
3:19
The Ledge
Lions at the Gate
3:52
A Splintered Mind
Lord Of The Lost
4:44
Lucyfer Prime Evil
Lordi
4:48
At The Mortuary
Lucifer
4:56
love race feat. Kellin Quinn
Machine Gun Kell
3:08
all I know feat. Trippie Redd
Machine Gun Kelly
2:09
bloody valentine
Machine Gun Kelly
3:25
forget me too feat. Halsey
Machine Gun Kelly
2:51
kiss kiss
Machine Gun Kelly
2:18
drunk face
Machine Gun Kelly
2:23
title track
Machine Gun Kelly
2:46
lonely
Machine Gun Kelly
3:10
Home
Makeout
3:15
BABY SAID
Måneskin
2:44
BLA BLA BLA
Måneskin
3:04
DON'T WANNA SLEEP
Måneskin
2:36
FEEL
Måneskin
2:48
LA FINE
Måneskin
3:20
GOSSIP
Måneskin
2:48
GASOLINE
Måneskin
3:41
MARK CHAPMAN
Måneskin
3:40
OWN MY MIND
Måneskin
3:11
READ YOUR DIARY
Måneskin
2:30
TIMEZONE
Måneskin
2:59
ZITTI E BUONI
Måneskin
3:12
THE LONELIEST
Måneskin
4:07
MAMMAMIA
Måneskin
3:06
KOOL KIDS
Måneskin
2:43
DON'T CHASE THE DEAD
Marilyn Manson
4:17
PERFUME
Marilyn Manson
3:33
HALF-WAY & ONE STEP FORWARD
Marilyn Manson
3:16
SOLVE COAGULA
Marilyn Manson
4:22
WE ARE CHAOS
Marilyn Manson
4:00
KEEP MY HEAD TOGETHER
Marilyn Manson
3:49
BROKEN NEEDLE
Marilyn Manson
5:24
Plandemic
Marty McKay
4:08
Mainstream Media
Marty McKay
4:14
Fear
Marty McKay
4:12
Global House Arrest
Marty McKay
3:42
In It Together
Massive Wagons
3:59
Cold to My Core
Meg DeAngelis
2:22
ME
Meg Myers
2:41
Hurricane
Metalite
4:09
Blackened 2020
Metallica
5:32
Screaming Suicide
Metallica
5:30
Purple Tiger
Milky Chance
2:43
Just Stop Oil
Ministry
3:59
Just Stop Oil
Ministry
3:59
At The End Of The Rainbow
Mono Inc.
4:29
After Dark
Mono Inc.
4:27
Day Of Reckoning
Mono Inc.
4:09
Heartbeat Of The Dead
Mono Inc.
4:12
Empire
Mono Inc.
4:13
Lieb Mich
Mono Inc.
4:10
Princess Of The Night
Mono Inc.
4:26
True Rocker
Monster TruckDee Snider
3:16
Young & In Love
morgxn
2:18
I Am Not a Dog on a Chain
Morrissey
3:52
The Secret of Music
Morrissey
7:52
The Truth About Ruth
Morrissey
3:45
Knockabout World
Morrissey
3:25
Jim Jim Falls
Morrissey
3:44
Darling I Hug a Pillow
Morrissey
4:47
Bobby Don't You Think They Know
Morrissey
5:46
Love Is on Its Way Out
Morrissey
3:14
My Hurling Days Are Done
Morrissey
5:01
What Kind of People Live in These Houses
Morrissey
3:41
Broken
Motive Black
4:04
Fake
Motive Black
4:18
Greedy Bastards
Motörhead
4:12
Run
My Endless Winter
3:52
Moments Of Clarity
Narrow Head
3:51
Sunday
Narrow Head
3:18
Survival
NEEDTOBREATHE DrewHolcomb The Neighbors Ellie Holcomb
4:27
la di die feat. jxdn
Nessa Barrett
3:15
i hope ur miserable until ur dead
Nessa Barrett
2:57
Heaven
Niall Horan
3:06
Not A Monster
Nitroverts
3:51
Broken Bones
No Money Kids
3:25
Crossfire
No Resolve
3:15
Come On Outside
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
4:10
Burning down
Nomy
2:49
Futureproof
Nothing But Thieves
3:27
Real Love Song
Nothing But Thieves
3:42
Is Everybody Going Crazy
Nothing But Thieves
3:57
Pieces of You
nothing,nowhere.
3:02
Mourning The Dawn
NOVELISTS
5:01
Indigo
Of Mice & Men
3:41
FUN!
ONEIL, Niki Four
2:41
Silence In a Room of Lies
ONI, Jared Dines
3:14
Afterglow
Onlap
3:31
Hypnotized
Onlap
3:46
Afterglow
Onlap
3:31
Who Killed the Plan
Onlap, Youth Never Dies
3:29
Who Killed the Plan
Onlap, Youth Never Dies
3:29
Even Hell
Only The Poets
3:21
EMPTY
Orgy
3:12
Rock
Orianthi
4:34
Light It Up
Orianthi
3:48
Think Like A Man
Orianthi
3:37
Suffocated
Orianthi
3:03
Shut Up & Kiss Me
Orianthi
3:16
You Don't Wanna Know
Orianthi
3:40
HELL TO HAVE YOU feat. Sam Tinnesz
Our Last Night
2:53
The Surgeon
Overkill
5:33
Right Time
overpass
4:00
Ordinary Man
Ozzy Osbourne
5:01
All My Life
Ozzy Osbourne
4:18
Eat Me
Ozzy Osbourne
4:19
Holy For Tonight
Ozzy Osbourne
4:52
Degradation Rules
Ozzy Osbourne
4:10
Straight to Hell
Ozzy Osbourne
3:45
Today Is The End
Ozzy Osbourne
4:06
It's A Raid feat. Post Malone
Ozzy Osbourne
4:20
Scary Little Green Men
Ozzy Osbourne
4:20
Goodbye
Ozzy Osbourne
5:34
Under the Graveyard
Ozzy Osbourne
4:57
Take What You Want
Ozzy Osbourne
3:49
BRAIN GOT HANDS
Paces
3:01
Revolution
Pain
3:24
Unwanted
Pale Waves
2:56
Cut The Line
Papa Roach
3:18
Swerve
Papa Roach
2:48
Dying To Believe
Papa Roach
3:01
Get It Back
Pearl Jam
3:41
Even When I’m Not With You
Pierce the Veil
2:54
Hear Me Out
Pixies
2:40
Shout
Placebo
5:04
Sad White Reggae
Placebo
3:25
It Could Be Worse
POORSTACY
2:31
Darkness
POORSTACY
2:28
Get Out
POORSTACY
2:40
Hotel
POORSTACY
1:54
Isolated
POORSTACY
3:12
I Can't Sleep
POORSTACY
3:22
Play Pretend
POORSTACY
2:56
Pushing Forward
POORSTACY
3:15
Without You
POORSTACY
2:40
Sweet
Porridge Radio
3:42
Black Lipstick
Powerman 5000
3:23
You Can't Hurt a Fool
Pretenders
3:19
Didn't Want to Be This Lonely
Pretenders
2:56
Hate for Sale
Pretenders
2:30
I Didn't Know When to Stop
Pretenders
2:23
Junkie Walk
Pretenders
2:44
Maybe Love Is in NYC
Pretenders
3:25
Turf Accountant Daddy
Pretenders
3:05
The Buzz
Pretenders
3:50
Song about Mike Dawner
Primetime Failure
2:08
Lonely
punkdepo
2:59
GODDESS
PVRIS
2:32
Suit in the Back
Quaker City Night Hawks
2:53
You Are The Champions
Queen Adam Lambert
2:07
Emotion Sickness
Queens of the Stone Age
4:31
Paper Machete
Queens of the Stone Age
3:22
Barracuda
Rachel Bloom
4:06
Rock You Like a Hurricane
Rachel Bloom
3:05
Crazy Train
Rachel Bloom
3:14
The Last Day Of The Universe
Raizer
5:40
Country Round Here Tonight
Randy Houser
3:36
Bullets
Rat Park, Vaines
3:01
OUTLAWZ
REDDSTAR
3:31
Cold Killer
Redlight King
3:05
Eye of a Hurricane
Redlight King
3:11
King Again
Redlight King
3:14
Do You Wanna Live
Redlight King
3:11
Same Damn Thing
Rob Baird
5:24
Someone You Loved
Rob Mayes
3:21
Too Good To Be True
Roman Messer, Prime Punk, SGNLS
2:19
Full Moon Rising
Royal Bliss
3:09
Trouble’s Coming
Royal Blood
3:48
Typhoons
Royal Blood
3:57
The First Soldier
Sabaton
4:04
Taugenichts
Saltatio Mortis
3:29
Rock Bottom
Savage Hands
2:30
BEA-D Theme
ScaryON, BassnPanda, Atomic Heart
3:04
Electronica IM02
ScaryON, BassnPanda, Atomic Heart
3:00
Steamrock Fever
Scorpions
3:40
Ready For More
Sea Girls
3:27
Weight In Gold
Sea Girls
3:21
Do You Really Wanna Know
Sea Girls
2:58
Closer
Sea Girls
3:21
Lie To Me
Sea Girls
3:19
Call Me Out
Sea Girls
3:52
Moving On
Sea Girls
4:11
Damage Done
Sea Girls
3:46
Shake
Sea Girls
3:28
Transplant
Sea Girls
3:31
Violet
Sea Girls
3:30
Forever
Sea Girls
4:00
No Lucifer
Sea Power
3:39
Bruised And Bloodied
Seether
3:37
You're the Reason
Shallow Side
3:44
Running
She Bites
3:58
Eye of the Storm
She Bites
3:38
Little Song
She Bites
3:36
Hunter
She Bites
3:52
I Believe It Now
Sidewalk Prophets
3:41
Real To Me
Sidewalk Prophets
3:49
Let Go Your Troubles
Sidewalk Prophets
3:36
Smile
Sidewalk Prophets
2:48
Where Forgiveness Is
Sidewalk Prophets
3:52
You Were There
Sidewalk Prophets
4:16
Dont Sweat It
Sidewalk Prophets
2:58
Chosen
Sidewalk Prophets
3:01
Dont You Think It's Time
Sidewalk Prophets
3:29
Devil In Your Heart
SiM
3:06
Eye Opener
Slaves
3:23
Wasting My Youth
Slaves
2:54
The Summoning
Sleep Token
6:35
The Dying Song
Slipknot
3:23
Running Away from Home
Smash Into Pieces
2:43
Glow In The Dark
Smash Into Pieces
3:20
Big Bang
Smash Into Pieces
3:00
Moss
Smashing Pumpkins
2:59
Empires
Smashing Pumpkins
3:10
To the Grays
Smashing Pumpkins
3:12
Beguiled
Smashing Pumpkins
3:58
bloodstream
Soccer Mommy
5:37
Life I Chose
Solarist
3:46
Supernova
Soul Extract
4:08
Supernova
Soul Extract
4:08
Sugar Babies
Spoon
5:45
M5
Sports Team
3:37
Get Along
Sports Team
2:59
Ski Lifts
Sports Team
3:20
Going Soft
Sports Team
3:23
Casper
Sports Team
2:55
Georgie
Sports Team
4:01
Busted
Steve Vai
3:05
Woman Fever
Steve Vai
2:27
In The Wind
Steve Vai
3:49
Let's Jam
Steve Vai
4:19
She Saved My Life Tonight
Steve Vai
3:39
Danger Zone
Steve Vai
3:53
War
Story Of The Year
2:54
Friends of Mine
Sundara Karma
3:26
Wishing Well
Sundara Karma
3:51
Baby Blue
Sundara Karma
2:54
Better Luck Next Time
Sundara Karma
3:53
Keep ur head up
Talisco
2:47
Die With You
The Anix
4:02
Missile
The Anix
2:19
Vitamin D
The Anix feat. Kellii Scott
3:09
1 Last Cigarette
The Band CAMINO
3:05
Be My Fire
The Blue Stones
3:13
Go Man Go
The Breeders
2:16
Take the Moment
The Classic Crime
3:15
Fuck Them All
The Dangerous Summer
3:16
Roll the Dice
The Dirty Denims
4:03
Ready Steady Go
The Dirty Denims
3:36
Last Call for Alcohol
The Dirty Denims
4:11
Too Much Information
The Dirty Denims
2:15
Turn Off the Radio
The Dirty Denims
3:14
Thunder from Down Under
The Dirty Denims
3:28
Talking To Myself
The Disaster Area, Our Promise
3:25
Spirits High
The Exies
3:48
For My Sorrow
The Fallen State
3:50
Machete Western
The Family Rain
2:58
S.O.S.
The Glorious Sons
3:15
The Electric Index Eel
The Hellacopters
1:53
The Electric Index Eel
The Hellacopters
1:53
Take A Ride
The Hunna
3:31
Love Is a Wonderful Colour
The Icicle Works
4:10
Stop Draggin' my Heart Around
The Imaginaries
4:18
Blowback
The Killers
3:59
Caution
The Killers
4:29
Dying Breed
The Killers
4:06
Fire In Bone
The Killers
3:53
My God feat. Weyes Blood
The Killers
3:38
Imploding The Mirage
The Killers
4:07
Lightning Fields feat. k.d. lang
The Killers
4:18
Running Towards A Place
The Killers
4:13
When The Dreams Run Dry
The Killers
4:42
My Own Soul’s Warning
The Killers
4:34
Belly Love
The Kooks
1:24
17
The Kooks
2:34
Off My Knees
The Kooks
2:58
Let It Go
The Kooks
3:45
Vicious
The Kooks
3:23
Window To The Soul
The Kooks
3:25
Time for Heroes
The Libertines
2:39
Jupiter
The Mar'as
3:11
Round the Corner
The Men
4:25
Prom Night
The Midnight
5:02
Tropic Morning News
The National
5:09
New Order T-Shirt
The National
4:56
New Order T-Shirt
The National
4:56
Devil's Advocate
The Neighbourhood
3:06
Let The Bad Times Roll
The Offspring
3:18
Come Down On Jupiter
The Orielles
5:11
Predator
The Plague
3:18
Death by Rock and Roll
The Pretty Reckless
3:54
And So It Went feat. Tom Morello
The Pretty Reckless
4:30
Now And Forever
The Rods
3:34
Comeback
The Score
3:43
Carry On feat. AWOLNATION
The Score
2:49
Can You Hear Me Now
The Score
3:14
Born For This
The Score
3:57
Fire
The Score
3:51
Alarm
The Score
2:28
Human
The Score
3:16
Gallows feat. Jamie N Commons
The Score
2:23
Golden
The Score
3:06
Running All Night
The Score
3:23
The Champion
The Score
2:39
Stronger
The Score
3:10
All Of Me feat. Travis Barker
The Score
2:43
Best Part
The Score
2:57
Breakout
The Score
2:20
Confessions Of A Dopamine Addict
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:13
Wyttch
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:43
Haunted
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:11
Minerva
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:32
Dulcet In E
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:22
Purple Blood
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:19
Ramona
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:48
Starrcraft
The Smashing Pumpkins
4:10
Birch Grove
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:16
Schaudenfreud
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:02
Save Your Tears
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:31
Telegenix
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:23
The Colour Of Love
The Smashing Pumpkins
4:23
Tyger, Tyger
The Smashing Pumpkins
2:50
The Hidden Sun
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:24
Wrath
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:45
Adrennalynne
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:42
Cyr
The Smashing Pumpkins
4:03
Anno Satana
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:49
Strange Days
The Struts
4:53
Wild Child feat. Tom Morello
The Struts
3:42
Incantation
The Subways
2:51
Oh Yeah
The Subways
4:33
Influencer Killed The Rock Star
The Subways
3:11
Joli Coeur
The Subways
3:42
Love Waiting On You
The Subways
3:05
The Devil and Me
The Subways
4:02
Swanky Al
The Subways
3:06
Uncertain Joys
The Subways
3:23
You Kill My Cool
The Subways
3:52
Black Wax
The Subways
2:56
Sign of Scorpio
The Subways
3:28
Vex Machine
The Subways
3:08
10 35
The Veer Union
2:49
Maria
The Wytches
3:09
Sin on Skin
Those Damn Crows
3:55
Stand Up
Tom Morello x Shea Diamond x Dan Reynolds x The Bloody Beetroots
3:13
Let Me Down Slowly
TRAPT
3:11
Tell Me How You Really Feel
TRAPT
4:10
Turn Me Around Again
TRAPT
3:13
Trying Too Hard
TRAPT
3:27
Too Little Too Late
TRAPT
4:04
Far Enough Away
TRAPT
4:15
I Want To Want What I Want
TRAPT
3:53
Make It Out Alive
TRAPT
3:30
A Million Hearts
Travis
4:34
Kissing in the Wind
Travis
3:54
Butterflies
Travis
3:54
Valentine
Travis
3:00
Nina's Song
Travis
4:30
Waving at the Window
Travis
3:28
The Only Thing
Travis
3:32
A Ghost
Travis
3:45
Tearing at the Seams
True North
4:09
What a Hell of a Night
U.D.O.
4:07
Bottom Of The Glass
Ultra-Violence
3:45
Silver Sunlight
Uriah Heep
4:31
Freedom to Be Free
Uriah Heep
8:11
You'll Never Be Alone
Uriah Heep
7:57
Fly Like an Eagle
Uriah Heep
3:48
Golden Light
Uriah Heep
5:08
Age Of Changes
Uriah Heep
5:49
Hail The Sunrise
Uriah Heep
4:23
Save Me Tonight
Uriah Heep
3:31
Hurricane
Uriah Heep
4:49
No More Sorrow
Villain of the Story
3:45
Better
Villain of the Story
3:30
Decade
Villain of the Story
3:33
I Know I Know
Vistas
3:08
Is This All We Are
Vistas
3:17
One More Night With No One
Vistas
3:20
The Beautiful Nothing
Vistas
4:06
Our Time is Now
Void Chapter feat. The Anix
3:50
MERCY KILL
VUKOVI
3:06
Neon Noir
VV
4:56
The Foreverlost
VV
3:30
Salute the Sanguine
VV
5:06
One More Day
We Came As Romans
4:28
Breakfast for Dinner
Winnetka Bowling League
2:52
Wandering Son
Wolf Parade
4:56
Under Glass
Wolf Parade
3:21
Against the Day
Wolf Parade
4:12
Fall Into the Future
Wolf Parade
3:12
As Kind as You Can
Wolf Parade
5:10
Forest Green
Wolf Parade
5:04
Out of Control
Wolf Parade
4:20
The Static Age
Wolf Parade
3:58
Julia Take Your Man Home
Wolf Parade
4:36
mydopamine
You Me At Six
3:33
My Headache Likes to Speak
YOWL
3:58
Better Off
Zamilska feat. huskie
3:50