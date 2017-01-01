Мировой рок: новинки

Главная
Everything We Need
A Day To Remember
3:05
Re-Entry
A Day To Remember
2:53
Send Me an Angel
A Life Divided
3:44
Life Goes On
A Life Divided
3:58
Tear Down the Walls
A Life Divided, Tag My Heart
4:33
Insanity
Abandoned In Destiny
4:28
Inner Beauty
Abyss, Watching Me, Kellin Quinn, Sleeping With Sirens
3:06
Wild Reputation
ACDC
2:54
Witch's Spell
ACDC
3:42
Venom
Acid Venom
5:40
Inevitable
Adam French
2:22
Shine On
Adelitas Way
3:37
The Pledge
Afterglow
3:57
Borderline Blue
Alampa
2:45
She Stayed
Alexandra Kay
3:15
Repeating Night
Algiers
3:01
Losing Is Ours
Algiers
3:43
Dispossession
Algiers
4:15
Nothing Bloomed
Algiers
3:40
There Is No Year
Algiers
3:14
Void
Algiers
2:55
Rock 'n' Roll
Alice Cooper
4:43
Raise Your Hammer
All For Metal
3:42
Once In A Lifetime
All Time Low
3:09
Melancholy Kaleidoscope
All Time Low
2:54
THE GREAT DEPRESSION
alt.
3:07
Back to 80's!
Amalgama
4:22
Lonely Voice
Amalgama
4:34
Outer Dimensions
Amaranthe
3:05
Outer Dimensions
Amaranthe
3:05
Fake Love
American Dream Machine
3:36
Mr. Citizen
Americas Favorite Punk
3:20
Punk Rock Jacket Girl
Americas Favorite Punk
3:26
Take Me Home
Americas Favorite Punk
4:33
You Are a Star
Americas Favorite Punk
3:02
Look at Armstrong
Americas Favorite Punk
3:24
Midnight Beautiful
Americas Favorite Punk
3:27
Got You
Amyl and The Sniffers
2:19
Judgement II
Andromida
5:04
Calamity
Annisokay
2:53
It Went Off Like A Bomb
Anti-Flag
2:23
Resistance Frequencies
Anti-Flag
2:53
The Disease
Anti-Flag
2:55
You Make Me Sick
Anti-Flag
3:01
20_20 Vision
Anti-Flag
2:26
Unbreakable
Anti-Flag
3:08
Christian Nationalist
Anti-Flag
2:44
Un-American
Anti-Flag
3:10
Don't Let The Bastards Get You Down
Anti-Flag
2:49
Blue Sky
Aranda
3:32
I Can't
Aranda
3:28
Compartmentalize
Aranda
3:20
Invisible
Aranda
3:19
Over My Head
Aranda
3:37
The Light and Dark
Aranda
3:17
Pay For
Aranda
3:31
Unity
Arctic Rain
5:26
Out of Time
Arctic Rain
5:00
Laughing in the Rain
Arctic Rain
4:21
Peace of Mind
Arctic Rain
4:34
Kings of the Radio
Arctic Rain
4:24
One World
Arctic Rain
5:40
Time for a Miracle
Arctic Rain
3:46
Just To See You Smile
Art Of Dying
4:59
Alone Again
Asking Alexandria
3:49
Drowning
Atreyu
2:45
Misplaced Among The Angels
Avantasia
5:16
Death, Where Is Your Sting
Avatarium
5:22
Bite Me
Avril Lavigne
2:39
Killing Me Slowly
Bad Wolves
3:57
changer
bar italia
3:28
my little tony
bar italia
2:59
OPEN YOUR EYES
Becko
3:05
EAT ME, DRINK ME!
Becko
3:20
SEE YOU SPACE COWBOY...
Becko feat. SubTrailss
3:17
Swallowed By The Earth
Being As An Ocean
3:26
HOPE U CRY
Bentley Robles
3:24
Little Trouble
Better Oblivion Community Center
2:54
Trust No One
BEX
3:03
Call My Name
Beyond The Black
4:21
Dancing In The Dark
Beyond The Black
4:05
The Pink Limit
Biffy Clyro
3:54
Weird Leisure
Biffy Clyro
4:08
Opaque
Biffy Clyro
4:07
Worst Type of Best Possible
Biffy Clyro
3:50
North Of No South
Biffy Clyro
4:05
Space
Biffy Clyro
3:55
The Champ
Biffy Clyro
3:37
Instant History
Biffy Clyro
3:30
Tiny Indoor Fireworks
Biffy Clyro
3:15
Bitter Taste
Billy Idol
4:26
I Beg To Differ
Billy Talent
3:36
Kamo
Bird's View
3:24
Kamo
Bird's View
3:24
Beg
BITE!
2:22
Scarlet Cross
Black Veil Brides
3:37
Between You & the World
blacktoothed
3:44
Body Bag
blacktoothed
3:23
If You Wanna Say So
blacktoothed
3:22
You Never Know
blacktoothed
3:31
Seasons
blacktoothed
3:31
Saviour
blacktoothed
3:20
So Real
blacktoothed
3:31
Pulse
blacktoothed feat. Kassim Auale
4:03
Ceremonia
Blanket
2:58
Between the Enemy Lines
Bloodbound
3:53
World
BloodStain
2:24
Oh My My
Blue October
3:11
Fight for Love
Blue October feat. Blue Reed
4:09
Get Up
Bombay Bicycle Club
2:33
Is It Real
Bombay Bicycle Club
3:05
Good Day
Bombay Bicycle Club
3:52
I Worry Bout You
Bombay Bicycle Club
3:40
I Can Hardly Speak
Bombay Bicycle Club
3:59
Unbroken
Bon Jovi
6:07
Story Of Love
Bon Jovi
5:49
Lower The Flag
Bon Jovi
4:55
Unbroken
Bon Jovi
6:07
Do What You Can
Bon Jovi
4:19
American Reckoning
Bon Jovi
4:41
Let It Rain
Bon Jovi
4:39
Beautiful Drug
Bon Jovi
3:48
Brothers In Arms
Bon Jovi
4:12
Blood In The Water
Bon Jovi
5:57
Limitless
Bon Jovi
3:41
Unbroken
Bon Jovi feat. The Invictus Games Choir
5:17
Pretty Waste
BONES UK
3:01
Souls
BONES UK
6:11
Crocus
Boston Manor
3:57
Inertia
Boston Manor
3:56
Wieder hässlich
BRDigung
3:55
Niemals aufgewacht
BRDigung
3:27
Failure feat. Michael Barnes
Breaking Benjamin
3:37
Far Away feat. Scooter Ward
Breaking Benjamin
4:52
Red Cold River feat. Spencer Chamberlain
Breaking Benjamin
3:19
Never Again
Breaking Benjamin
3:42
So Cold
Breaking Benjamin
4:32
Torn in Two
Breaking Benjamin
4:04
Tourniquet
Breaking Benjamin
4:21
Dance with the Devil feat. Adam Gontier
Breaking Benjamin
3:44
Angels Fall
Breaking Benjamin
3:46
Dear Agony feat. Lacey Sturm
Breaking Benjamin
4:15
DiE4u
Bring Me The Horizon
3:27
The Garden
Briston Maroney
3:10
Legend
British Lion
4:06
City Of Fallen Angels
British Lion
5:20
The Burning
British Lion
5:15
Father Lucifer
British Lion
4:38
Last Chance
British Lion
6:05
Lightning
British Lion
5:49
Elysium
British Lion
5:11
Spit Fire
British Lion
6:19
Bang
Broadside feat. Joshua Roberts
2:42
Cruel
Broadside, Brian Butcher
3:33
Cyclades
Buck Meek
4:44
More Than Machines
Bush
3:21
Chew
Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard
2:19
Broken Boy feat. Iggy Pop
Cage The Elephant
2:43
Put the Gun Down
Call Me Karizma
3:23
Animals
Call Me Karizma
2:11
Down feat. AViVA
Call Me Karizma
2:41
Look at Me Now
Call Me Karizma
2:43
Animals
Call Me Karizma
2:11
Down
Call Me Karizma feat. AViVA
2:41
War
Call me Karizma, Phix
2:43
Where Do We Stand
CANTERVICE
3:46
The Masquerade
CANTERVICE
3:41
The Masquerade
CANTERVICE
3:41
My Grandma Says We Have No Future
Cari Cari
2:54
Guiding Light
Caskets
4:22
Better Way Out
Caskets
4:36
Believe
Caskets
4:11
By The Sound
Caskets
3:42
In The Silence
Caskets
3:32
More Than Misery
Caskets, Telle Smith
3:41
The End of the World
Celldweller, Daedric
4:56
Switchback
Celldweller, The Browning
4:33
Need You Now
Chris Norman
4:11
Never Going Under
Circa Waves
2:14
Your Ghost
Circa Waves
3:05
Hell On Earth
Circa Waves
2:46
Words That Don't Exist
Citizen Soldier
3:02
Passenger
City of the Lost
5:12
hometown
cleopatrick
4:16
Skeletons on Mars
Clutch
4:10
Slaughter Beach
Clutch
3:41
Trouble In The Winners Circle
Comeback Kid
2:39
Checkmate
Conan Gray
2:28
Fight or Flight
Conan Gray
2:51
Samantha's Gone
Corey Taylor
3:12
Kansas
Corey Taylor
4:14
HWY 666
Corey Taylor
4:09
The Maria Fire
Corey Taylor
3:52
Halfway Down
Corey Taylor
3:15
Silverfish
Corey Taylor
4:07
Black Eyes Blue
Corey Taylor
3:22
Culture Head
Corey Taylor
3:59
Everybody Dies On My Birthday
Corey Taylor
3:21
Home
Corey Taylor
3:46
On The Hunt
Corrosion Of Conformity
5:50
Better Man
Courteeners
3:32
Heart Attack
Courteeners
3:14
Is Heaven Even Worth It
Courteeners
3:58
One Day At A Time
Courteeners
3:49
Previous Parties
Courteeners
3:45
More. Again. Forever
Courteeners
5:26
Take It On The Chin
Courteeners
3:56
The Joy Of Missing Out
Courteeners
2:39
Hanging Off Your Cloud
Courteeners
5:34
Howlin' Back
Crown Lands
2:13
MADMAN
DAMN NATION, Wake Up Hate
3:47
God give me a car
DAMONA
2:56
You should be scared of me
DAMONA
2:23
Shake Your City
Danko Jones
3:30
Late Once Again
Danny Dwyer
3:25
Late Once Again
Danny Dwyer
3:25
Ich kann das alles nicht mehr
Das Lumpenpack
2:51
stamina
Dead Lakes
3:21
strange juice
Dead Lakes
3:37
Broken and Bruised
Deadland Ritual
4:26
Brothers Grimm
Death Cult
3:32
DEFIANCE
DEATH X DESTINY
3:06
This Is
Deathstars
3:41
Heist
December Streets
2:26
Haters
December Streets
3:19
Last Forever
December Streets
3:10
Mess Around
December Streets
3:13
Caught By Surprise
December Streets
2:51
Fake News
December Streets
3:18
Useless
December Streets feat. Johnny Apple
3:15
Eventually, Darling
Declan McKenna
4:11
Emily
Declan McKenna
4:12
Twice Your Size
Declan McKenna
3:19
Be an Astronaut
Declan McKenna
4:35
You Better Believe
Declan McKenna
4:53
Rapture
Declan McKenna
3:59
Daniel, You're Still a Child
Declan McKenna
3:58
Sagittarius A
Declan McKenna
3:57
Beautiful Faces
Declan McKenna
3:16
The Key to Life on Earth
Declan McKenna
4:06
A Mannequin Idol
DED
3:52
Throw My Bones
Deep Purple
3:38
Ohms
Deftones
4:10
Ceremony
Deftones
3:27
Error
Deftones
4:50
Headless
Deftones
4:59
Urantia
Deftones
4:30
Clouds
Defying Decay, Violette Wautier
3:34
Beer Back
Derek Austin
2:31
Beer Back
Derek Austin
2:31
Wayne
Des Rocs
3:20
Iris
DIAMANTE
3:44
Ghost Myself
DIAMANTE
3:12
Die Mutter des Teufels
Die Apokalyptischen Reiter
2:59
Leaving Lonesome Flats
Dierks Bentley
3:06
Back Foot
Dinosaur Pile-Up
3:08
In the Line of Fire
Dirty Honey
3:56
If I Ever Lose My Faith in You
Disturbed
4:34
Waste No Time
Diviner
4:22
Waste No Time
Diviner
4:22
Jolene
Dolly Parton feat. Maneskin
3:12
Why
Dominic Fike
2:19
Double Negative
Dominic Fike
2:06
Art Of War
Dope
2:11
Believe
Dope
4:36
Living After Midnight
Doro feat. Rob Halford
3:52
Broken Eyes
Doves
4:15
Cathedrals Of The Mind
Doves
5:20
I Will Not Hide
Doves
4:15
Forest House
Doves
3:41
Cycle Of Hurt
Doves
4:15
For Tomorrow
Doves
5:28
Mother Silverlake
Doves
5:13
Carousels
Doves
4:49
Prisoners
Doves
4:26
It Was Easy
Dowsing
2:29
Surrender
Dream on Dreamer
4:05
Talking Jukebox
Dropkick Murphys
3:13
Last Night
Duncan Laurence
2:52
Liberate Me II
DYLYN, BRKN LOVE
3:04
Legends Never Die
Dymytry
3:55
Sun Is Falling
Electric Mob
3:53
Soul Stealer
Electric Mob
4:16
Rapture
Elvenking
6:20
White Lights in the USA
Enforcer
2:41
It Hurts
Enter Shikari
3:18
(pls) set me on fire
Enter Shikari
3:04
H8 MY SELF
Escape The Fate
2:59
Prism feat. Tobias Rauscher
Eskimo Callboy
3:22
Abandon All Hope
Ethan P. Flynn
3:46
The Game Is Over
Evanescence
4:21
Use My Voice
Evanescence
4:02
Wasted On You
Evanescence
4:22
Beer Run
Everyday Dogs
2:17
Beer Run
Everyday Dogs
2:17
I Want It
Evie Irie
2:14
Love from the Other Side
Fall Out Boy
4:39
Carry On
Falling In Reverse
4:54
Down
Fame on Fire
3:18
Creepin'
Fame on Fire
2:58
Letting Go
Fight The Fade feat. Massie
3:26
Destiny Is Calling
Firewind
3:56
I Live In A Small Town
Flyying Colours
3:38
A Hero's Death
Fontaines D.C.
4:18
I Was Not Born
Fontaines D.C.
3:49
Televised Mind
Fontaines D.C.
4:10
Shame Shame
Foo Fighters
4:17
Seventeen
Four Year Strong
3:25
The Worst Part About Me
Four Year Strong
3:45
Usefully Useless
Four Year Strong
2:59
Young at Heart
Four Year Strong
4:06
Learn to Love the Lie
Four Year Strong
3:44
Get out of My Head
Four Year Strong
3:10
Mouth Full of Dirt
Four Year Strong
3:15
What I Get
From Ashes To New
3:03
Ride Into the Sun
FUGUFISH
3:05
The Fight
Future Islands
4:27
The Tower
Future Islands
3:36
Kamfit
Gauga
4:06
Exoskeleton
GAUPA
4:34
Diametrical Enchantress
GAUPA
3:11
Primordial
Gemini Syndrome
3:29
Bruises
Gene Loves Jezebel
3:38
Pointless Noise
Gently Tender
4:37
Burning Stars
George Griga
3:17
Spillways feat. Joe Elliott.
Ghost
3:19
Atypical
Glass Tides
2:59
Place in the Sun
Glimmer
3:48
Place in the Sun
Glimmer
3:48
Silent Running
Gorillaz
4:26
Twice
Graveyard
2:40
Graffitia
Green Day
3:17
Fire Ready Aim
Green Day
1:52
Stab You in the Heart
Green Day
2:10
Oh Yeah
Green Day
2:51
Fancy Sauce
Green Day
4:01
Sugar Youth
Green Day
1:54
Father of All...
Green Day
2:31
Take the Money and Crawl
Green Day
2:08
Meet Me on the Roof
Green Day
2:39
Junkies on a High
Green Day
3:06
I Was a Teenage Teenager
Green Day
3:44
Mountain Throne
Green Lung
4:24
Always There
Greta Van Fleet
5:22
My Way, Soon
Greta Van Fleet
4:15
B12
Grey Daze
3:33
Layer Upon Layer
Gruff Rhys
3:34
Rock N Roll Rules
HAIM
3:09
EVERYTHING SUCKS!
Halflives
2:20
sorry mom x
Halflives
3:13
Oblivion
Halflives
3:19
Hearts On Fire
Hammerfall
3:51
Riders Of The Storm
Hammerfall
4:34
Space
Hands Like Houses
3:04
Where I Met U
heavn
2:02
I Don't Care
Hello Yello
2:56
THINGS COULD BE WORSE
HIGHWAYVES
2:49
Steady Dreaming
Hippie Trim
3:50
Scissors
Holding Absence
4:39
A Crooked Melody
Holding Absence
3:55
Birdcage
Holding Absence
3:23
Time Bomb
Hollywood Undead
3:37
Heart Of A Champion
Hollywood Undead
3:30
Second Chances
Hollywood Undead
4:13
Empire
Hollywood Undead
3:59
Upside Down
Hollywood Undead
3:04
Hiding From Tomorrow
HOST
3:45
I Ran
House Of Serpents, Battlejuice
3:56
So So Soon
Hundred Reasons
3:48
Right There With You
Hundred Reasons
3:40
Suffer
Hurts
4:27
Whatever Happened
Ian Danter
4:16
I've Got A Problem
Ian Danter
3:04
Fine Time To Die
Ian Danter
3:55
One Over The Eight
Ian Danter
3:20
Massive Passive Aggressive
Ian Danter
3:59
Generation Z
Ian Danter
5:35
Landscapes
Ian Danter
4:52
Route Of All Evil
Ian Danter
3:13
Pick A Side
Ian Danter
4:05
Danke
IDLES
3:34
Kill Them With Kindness
IDLES
3:49
Carcinogenic
IDLES
3:50
Reigns
IDLES
4:02
Enemy
Imagine Dragons
2:53
Follow You
Imagine Dragons
2:55
Wrecked
Imagine Dragons
4:04
Bones
Imagine Dragons
2:45
Death by a Thousand Cuts
Imminence
5:26
Cynosure
In Flames
4:06
Pure Light Of Mind
In Flames
4:26
The Beginning Of All Things
In Flames
2:13
Dive
ITCHY
3:07
Prison light
ITCHY
3:15
Thoughts & prayers
ITCHY
3:22
Lie
ITCHY
3:15
Burn the whole thing down
ITCHY feat. Justin Sane
3:12
Sway
Jadu Heart
4:45
Borderline
Jane Leo
3:28
Self-Made Man
Jenna DeVries
2:46
Pain
Jimmy Eat World
2:51
Blown Up
JoinTrip
3:44
I'll break free
JoinTrip
3:49
Had Enough
Joyous Wolf
3:40
Neón
Julian Acosta
2:54
Limiter
Junodream
3:29
The Serpent
Kadabra
5:47
Bardaginn
Kalandra
5:33
SWALLOWED
Kaleido
4:17
Austerity
Katatonia
3:41
Atrium
Katatonia
4:08
Colossal Shade
Katatonia
4:29
Whod You Rather
KAWALA
3:25
estella feat. Travis Barker
KennyHoopla
1:58
Heaven Without You
KID BRUNSWICK
2:55
Cursed
King Princess
3:20
Dotted Lines
King Princess
3:42
Little Bother
King Princess
2:41
Too Bad
King Princess
2:53
Can You Hear Me
Korn
2:54
для тебя
kyNZai
2:20
Overdrive
L.A. Guns
3:56
F-Song
Lamaya Floor
3:25
Safeword
Lansdowne
3:34
Bury Me
Lansdowne
3:22
Open Your Eyes
Lansdowne
3:12
Medicine
Lansdowne
3:21
Halo
Lansdowne
3:36
Keep Diggin'
Larkin Poe
3:13
Blame
Liberty Lies
6:15
17-18 Lovesong
Lifeguard
4:13
Tell Me When
Lifeguard
2:41
Miracle
Lightscape
3:16
The Phoenix
Like A Storm
4:16
Man in the Box
Like A Storm
4:56
Lost
Linkin Park
3:19
The Ledge
Lions at the Gate
3:52
A Splintered Mind
Lord Of The Lost
4:44
Lucyfer Prime Evil
Lordi
4:48
At The Mortuary
Lucifer
4:56
love race feat. Kellin Quinn
Machine Gun Kell
3:08
all I know feat. Trippie Redd
Machine Gun Kelly
2:09
bloody valentine
Machine Gun Kelly
3:25
forget me too feat. Halsey
Machine Gun Kelly
2:51
kiss kiss
Machine Gun Kelly
2:18
drunk face
Machine Gun Kelly
2:23
title track
Machine Gun Kelly
2:46
lonely
Machine Gun Kelly
3:10
Home
Makeout
3:15
BABY SAID
Måneskin
2:44
BLA BLA BLA
Måneskin
3:04
DON'T WANNA SLEEP
Måneskin
2:36
FEEL
Måneskin
2:48
LA FINE
Måneskin
3:20
GOSSIP
Måneskin
2:48
GASOLINE
Måneskin
3:41
MARK CHAPMAN
Måneskin
3:40
OWN MY MIND
Måneskin
3:11
READ YOUR DIARY
Måneskin
2:30
TIMEZONE
Måneskin
2:59
ZITTI E BUONI
Måneskin
3:12
THE LONELIEST
Måneskin
4:07
MAMMAMIA
Måneskin
3:06
KOOL KIDS
Måneskin
2:43
DON'T CHASE THE DEAD
Marilyn Manson
4:17
PERFUME
Marilyn Manson
3:33
HALF-WAY & ONE STEP FORWARD
Marilyn Manson
3:16
SOLVE COAGULA
Marilyn Manson
4:22
WE ARE CHAOS
Marilyn Manson
4:00
KEEP MY HEAD TOGETHER
Marilyn Manson
3:49
BROKEN NEEDLE
Marilyn Manson
5:24
Plandemic
Marty McKay
4:08
Mainstream Media
Marty McKay
4:14
Fear
Marty McKay
4:12
Global House Arrest
Marty McKay
3:42
In It Together
Massive Wagons
3:59
Cold to My Core
Meg DeAngelis
2:22
ME
Meg Myers
2:41
Hurricane
Metalite
4:09
Blackened 2020
Metallica
5:32
Screaming Suicide
Metallica
5:30
Purple Tiger
Milky Chance
2:43
Just Stop Oil
Ministry
3:59
Just Stop Oil
Ministry
3:59
At The End Of The Rainbow
Mono Inc.
4:29
After Dark
Mono Inc.
4:27
Day Of Reckoning
Mono Inc.
4:09
Heartbeat Of The Dead
Mono Inc.
4:12
Empire
Mono Inc.
4:13
Lieb Mich
Mono Inc.
4:10
Princess Of The Night
Mono Inc.
4:26
True Rocker
Monster TruckDee Snider
3:16
Young & In Love
morgxn
2:18
I Am Not a Dog on a Chain
Morrissey
3:52
The Secret of Music
Morrissey
7:52
The Truth About Ruth
Morrissey
3:45
Knockabout World
Morrissey
3:25
Jim Jim Falls
Morrissey
3:44
Darling I Hug a Pillow
Morrissey
4:47
Bobby Don't You Think They Know
Morrissey
5:46
Love Is on Its Way Out
Morrissey
3:14
My Hurling Days Are Done
Morrissey
5:01
What Kind of People Live in These Houses
Morrissey
3:41
Broken
Motive Black
4:04
Fake
Motive Black
4:18
Greedy Bastards
Motörhead
4:12
Run
My Endless Winter
3:52
Moments Of Clarity
Narrow Head
3:51
Sunday
Narrow Head
3:18
Survival
NEEDTOBREATHE DrewHolcomb The Neighbors Ellie Holcomb
4:27
la di die feat. jxdn
Nessa Barrett
3:15
i hope ur miserable until ur dead
Nessa Barrett
2:57
Heaven
Niall Horan
3:06
Not A Monster
Nitroverts
3:51
Broken Bones
No Money Kids
3:25
Crossfire
No Resolve
3:15
Come On Outside
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
4:10
Burning down
Nomy
2:49
Futureproof
Nothing But Thieves
3:27
Real Love Song
Nothing But Thieves
3:42
Is Everybody Going Crazy
Nothing But Thieves
3:57
Pieces of You
nothing,nowhere.
3:02
Mourning The Dawn
NOVELISTS
5:01
Indigo
Of Mice & Men
3:41
FUN!
ONEIL, Niki Four
2:41
Silence In a Room of Lies
ONI, Jared Dines
3:14
Afterglow
Onlap
3:31
Hypnotized
Onlap
3:46
Afterglow
Onlap
3:31
Who Killed the Plan
Onlap, Youth Never Dies
3:29
Who Killed the Plan
Onlap, Youth Never Dies
3:29
Even Hell
Only The Poets
3:21
EMPTY
Orgy
3:12
Rock
Orianthi
4:34
Light It Up
Orianthi
3:48
Think Like A Man
Orianthi
3:37
Suffocated
Orianthi
3:03
Shut Up & Kiss Me
Orianthi
3:16
You Don't Wanna Know
Orianthi
3:40
HELL TO HAVE YOU feat. Sam Tinnesz
Our Last Night
2:53
The Surgeon
Overkill
5:33
Right Time
overpass
4:00
Ordinary Man
Ozzy Osbourne
5:01
All My Life
Ozzy Osbourne
4:18
Eat Me
Ozzy Osbourne
4:19
Holy For Tonight
Ozzy Osbourne
4:52
Degradation Rules
Ozzy Osbourne
4:10
Straight to Hell
Ozzy Osbourne
3:45
Today Is The End
Ozzy Osbourne
4:06
It's A Raid feat. Post Malone
Ozzy Osbourne
4:20
Scary Little Green Men
Ozzy Osbourne
4:20
Goodbye
Ozzy Osbourne
5:34
Under the Graveyard
Ozzy Osbourne
4:57
Take What You Want
Ozzy Osbourne
3:49
BRAIN GOT HANDS
Paces
3:01
Revolution
Pain
3:24
Unwanted
Pale Waves
2:56
Cut The Line
Papa Roach
3:18
Swerve
Papa Roach
2:48
Dying To Believe
Papa Roach
3:01
Get It Back
Pearl Jam
3:41
Even When I’m Not With You
Pierce the Veil
2:54
Hear Me Out
Pixies
2:40
Shout
Placebo
5:04
Sad White Reggae
Placebo
3:25
It Could Be Worse
POORSTACY
2:31
Darkness
POORSTACY
2:28
Get Out
POORSTACY
2:40
Hotel
POORSTACY
1:54
Isolated
POORSTACY
3:12
I Can't Sleep
POORSTACY
3:22
Play Pretend
POORSTACY
2:56
Pushing Forward
POORSTACY
3:15
Without You
POORSTACY
2:40
Sweet
Porridge Radio
3:42
Black Lipstick
Powerman 5000
3:23
You Can't Hurt a Fool
Pretenders
3:19
Didn't Want to Be This Lonely
Pretenders
2:56
Hate for Sale
Pretenders
2:30
I Didn't Know When to Stop
Pretenders
2:23
Junkie Walk
Pretenders
2:44
Maybe Love Is in NYC
Pretenders
3:25
Turf Accountant Daddy
Pretenders
3:05
The Buzz
Pretenders
3:50
Song about Mike Dawner
Primetime Failure
2:08
Lonely
punkdepo
2:59
GODDESS
PVRIS
2:32
Suit in the Back
Quaker City Night Hawks
2:53
You Are The Champions
Queen Adam Lambert
2:07
Emotion Sickness
Queens of the Stone Age
4:31
Paper Machete
Queens of the Stone Age
3:22
Barracuda
Rachel Bloom
4:06
Rock You Like a Hurricane
Rachel Bloom
3:05
Crazy Train
Rachel Bloom
3:14
The Last Day Of The Universe
Raizer
5:40
Country Round Here Tonight
Randy Houser
3:36
Bullets
Rat Park, Vaines
3:01
OUTLAWZ
REDDSTAR
3:31
Cold Killer
Redlight King
3:05
Eye of a Hurricane
Redlight King
3:11
King Again
Redlight King
3:14
Do You Wanna Live
Redlight King
3:11
Same Damn Thing
Rob Baird
5:24
Someone You Loved
Rob Mayes
3:21
Too Good To Be True
Roman Messer, Prime Punk, SGNLS
2:19
Full Moon Rising
Royal Bliss
3:09
Trouble’s Coming
Royal Blood
3:48
Typhoons
Royal Blood
3:57
The First Soldier
Sabaton
4:04
Taugenichts
Saltatio Mortis
3:29
Rock Bottom
Savage Hands
2:30
BEA-D Theme
ScaryON, BassnPanda, Atomic Heart
3:04
Electronica IM02
ScaryON, BassnPanda, Atomic Heart
3:00
Steamrock Fever
Scorpions
3:40
Ready For More
Sea Girls
3:27
Weight In Gold
Sea Girls
3:21
Do You Really Wanna Know
Sea Girls
2:58
Closer
Sea Girls
3:21
Lie To Me
Sea Girls
3:19
Call Me Out
Sea Girls
3:52
Moving On
Sea Girls
4:11
Damage Done
Sea Girls
3:46
Shake
Sea Girls
3:28
Transplant
Sea Girls
3:31
Violet
Sea Girls
3:30
Forever
Sea Girls
4:00
No Lucifer
Sea Power
3:39
Bruised And Bloodied
Seether
3:37
You're the Reason
Shallow Side
3:44
Running
She Bites
3:58
Eye of the Storm
She Bites
3:38
Little Song
She Bites
3:36
Hunter
She Bites
3:52
I Believe It Now
Sidewalk Prophets
3:41
Real To Me
Sidewalk Prophets
3:49
Let Go Your Troubles
Sidewalk Prophets
3:36
Smile
Sidewalk Prophets
2:48
Where Forgiveness Is
Sidewalk Prophets
3:52
You Were There
Sidewalk Prophets
4:16
Dont Sweat It
Sidewalk Prophets
2:58
Chosen
Sidewalk Prophets
3:01
Dont You Think It's Time
Sidewalk Prophets
3:29
Devil In Your Heart
SiM
3:06
Eye Opener
Slaves
3:23
Wasting My Youth
Slaves
2:54
The Summoning
Sleep Token
6:35
The Dying Song
Slipknot
3:23
Running Away from Home
Smash Into Pieces
2:43
Glow In The Dark
Smash Into Pieces
3:20
Big Bang
Smash Into Pieces
3:00
Moss
Smashing Pumpkins
2:59
Empires
Smashing Pumpkins
3:10
To the Grays
Smashing Pumpkins
3:12
Beguiled
Smashing Pumpkins
3:58
bloodstream
Soccer Mommy
5:37
Life I Chose
Solarist
3:46
Supernova
Soul Extract
4:08
Supernova
Soul Extract
4:08
Sugar Babies
Spoon
5:45
M5
Sports Team
3:37
Get Along
Sports Team
2:59
Ski Lifts
Sports Team
3:20
Going Soft
Sports Team
3:23
Casper
Sports Team
2:55
Georgie
Sports Team
4:01
Busted
Steve Vai
3:05
Woman Fever
Steve Vai
2:27
In The Wind
Steve Vai
3:49
Let's Jam
Steve Vai
4:19
She Saved My Life Tonight
Steve Vai
3:39
Danger Zone
Steve Vai
3:53
War
Story Of The Year
2:54
Friends of Mine
Sundara Karma
3:26
Wishing Well
Sundara Karma
3:51
Baby Blue
Sundara Karma
2:54
Better Luck Next Time
Sundara Karma
3:53
Keep ur head up
Talisco
2:47
Die With You
The Anix
4:02
Missile
The Anix
2:19
Vitamin D
The Anix feat. Kellii Scott
3:09
1 Last Cigarette
The Band CAMINO
3:05
Be My Fire
The Blue Stones
3:13
Go Man Go
The Breeders
2:16
Take the Moment
The Classic Crime
3:15
Fuck Them All
The Dangerous Summer
3:16
Roll the Dice
The Dirty Denims
4:03
Ready Steady Go
The Dirty Denims
3:36
Last Call for Alcohol
The Dirty Denims
4:11
Too Much Information
The Dirty Denims
2:15
Turn Off the Radio
The Dirty Denims
3:14
Thunder from Down Under
The Dirty Denims
3:28
Talking To Myself
The Disaster Area, Our Promise
3:25
Spirits High
The Exies
3:48
For My Sorrow
The Fallen State
3:50
Machete Western
The Family Rain
2:58
S.O.S.
The Glorious Sons
3:15
The Electric Index Eel
The Hellacopters
1:53
The Electric Index Eel
The Hellacopters
1:53
Take A Ride
The Hunna
3:31
Love Is a Wonderful Colour
The Icicle Works
4:10
Stop Draggin' my Heart Around
The Imaginaries
4:18
Blowback
The Killers
3:59
Caution
The Killers
4:29
Dying Breed
The Killers
4:06
Fire In Bone
The Killers
3:53
My God feat. Weyes Blood
The Killers
3:38
Imploding The Mirage
The Killers
4:07
Lightning Fields feat. k.d. lang
The Killers
4:18
Running Towards A Place
The Killers
4:13
When The Dreams Run Dry
The Killers
4:42
My Own Soul’s Warning
The Killers
4:34
Belly Love
The Kooks
1:24
17
The Kooks
2:34
Off My Knees
The Kooks
2:58
Let It Go
The Kooks
3:45
Vicious
The Kooks
3:23
Window To The Soul
The Kooks
3:25
Time for Heroes
The Libertines
2:39
Jupiter
The Mar'as
3:11
Round the Corner
The Men
4:25
Prom Night
The Midnight
5:02
Tropic Morning News
The National
5:09
New Order T-Shirt
The National
4:56
New Order T-Shirt
The National
4:56
Devil's Advocate
The Neighbourhood
3:06
Let The Bad Times Roll
The Offspring
3:18
Come Down On Jupiter
The Orielles
5:11
Predator
The Plague
3:18
Death by Rock and Roll
The Pretty Reckless
3:54
And So It Went feat. Tom Morello
The Pretty Reckless
4:30
Now And Forever
The Rods
3:34
Comeback
The Score
3:43
Carry On feat. AWOLNATION
The Score
2:49
Can You Hear Me Now
The Score
3:14
Born For This
The Score
3:57
Fire
The Score
3:51
Alarm
The Score
2:28
Human
The Score
3:16
Gallows feat. Jamie N Commons
The Score
2:23
Golden
The Score
3:06
Running All Night
The Score
3:23
The Champion
The Score
2:39
Stronger
The Score
3:10
All Of Me feat. Travis Barker
The Score
2:43
Best Part
The Score
2:57
Breakout
The Score
2:20
Confessions Of A Dopamine Addict
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:13
Wyttch
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:43
Haunted
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:11
Minerva
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:32
Dulcet In E
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:22
Purple Blood
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:19
Ramona
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:48
Starrcraft
The Smashing Pumpkins
4:10
Birch Grove
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:16
Schaudenfreud
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:02
Save Your Tears
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:31
Telegenix
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:23
The Colour Of Love
The Smashing Pumpkins
4:23
Tyger, Tyger
The Smashing Pumpkins
2:50
The Hidden Sun
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:24
Wrath
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:45
Adrennalynne
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:42
Cyr
The Smashing Pumpkins
4:03
Anno Satana
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:49
Strange Days
The Struts
4:53
Wild Child feat. Tom Morello
The Struts
3:42
Incantation
The Subways
2:51
Oh Yeah
The Subways
4:33
Influencer Killed The Rock Star
The Subways
3:11
Joli Coeur
The Subways
3:42
Love Waiting On You
The Subways
3:05
The Devil and Me
The Subways
4:02
Swanky Al
The Subways
3:06
Uncertain Joys
The Subways
3:23
You Kill My Cool
The Subways
3:52
Black Wax
The Subways
2:56
Sign of Scorpio
The Subways
3:28
Vex Machine
The Subways
3:08
10 35
The Veer Union
2:49
Maria
The Wytches
3:09
Sin on Skin
Those Damn Crows
3:55
Stand Up
Tom Morello x Shea Diamond x Dan Reynolds x The Bloody Beetroots
3:13
Let Me Down Slowly
TRAPT
3:11
Tell Me How You Really Feel
TRAPT
4:10
Turn Me Around Again
TRAPT
3:13
Trying Too Hard
TRAPT
3:27
Too Little Too Late
TRAPT
4:04
Far Enough Away
TRAPT
4:15
I Want To Want What I Want
TRAPT
3:53
Make It Out Alive
TRAPT
3:30
A Million Hearts
Travis
4:34
Kissing in the Wind
Travis
3:54
Butterflies
Travis
3:54
Valentine
Travis
3:00
Nina's Song
Travis
4:30
Waving at the Window
Travis
3:28
The Only Thing
Travis
3:32
A Ghost
Travis
3:45
Tearing at the Seams
True North
4:09
What a Hell of a Night
U.D.O.
4:07
Bottom Of The Glass
Ultra-Violence
3:45
Silver Sunlight
Uriah Heep
4:31
Freedom to Be Free
Uriah Heep
8:11
You'll Never Be Alone
Uriah Heep
7:57
Fly Like an Eagle
Uriah Heep
3:48
Golden Light
Uriah Heep
5:08
Age Of Changes
Uriah Heep
5:49
Hail The Sunrise
Uriah Heep
4:23
Save Me Tonight
Uriah Heep
3:31
Hurricane
Uriah Heep
4:49
No More Sorrow
Villain of the Story
3:45
Better
Villain of the Story
3:30
Decade
Villain of the Story
3:33
I Know I Know
Vistas
3:08
Is This All We Are
Vistas
3:17
One More Night With No One
Vistas
3:20
The Beautiful Nothing
Vistas
4:06
Our Time is Now
Void Chapter feat. The Anix
3:50
MERCY KILL
VUKOVI
3:06
Neon Noir
VV
4:56
The Foreverlost
VV
3:30
Salute the Sanguine
VV
5:06
One More Day
We Came As Romans
4:28
Breakfast for Dinner
Winnetka Bowling League
2:52
Wandering Son
Wolf Parade
4:56
Under Glass
Wolf Parade
3:21
Against the Day
Wolf Parade
4:12
Fall Into the Future
Wolf Parade
3:12
As Kind as You Can
Wolf Parade
5:10
Forest Green
Wolf Parade
5:04
Out of Control
Wolf Parade
4:20
The Static Age
Wolf Parade
3:58
Julia Take Your Man Home
Wolf Parade
4:36
mydopamine
You Me At Six
3:33
My Headache Likes to Speak
YOWL
3:58
Better Off
Zamilska feat. huskie
3:50