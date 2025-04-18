Главная
Мировой рок: микс
Самые горячие новинки в мире зарубежного рока.
Мировой рок
Мировой рок: микс
Life Goes On
A Life Divided
3:58
Send Me an Angel
A Life Divided
3:44
Inner Beauty
Abyss, Watching Me, Kellin Quinn, Sleeping With Sirens
3:06
Inevitable
Adam French
2:22
Shine On
Adelitas Way
3:37
The Pledge
Afterglow
3:57
Borderline Blue
Alampa
2:45
She Stayed
Alexandra Kay
3:15
Losing Is Ours
Algiers
3:43
Dispossession
Algiers
4:15
Void
Algiers
2:55
Rock 'n' Roll
Alice Cooper
4:43
Melancholy Kaleidoscope
All Time Low
2:54
Once In A Lifetime
All Time Low
3:09
THE GREAT DEPRESSION
alt.
3:07
Beat of Your Heart
Amalgama
3:28
Lonely Voice
Amalgama
4:34
Back to 80's!
Amalgama
4:22
Outer Dimensions
Amaranthe
3:05
Fake Love
American Dream Machine
3:36
Mr. Citizen
Americas Favorite Punk
3:20
Punk Rock Jacket Girl
Americas Favorite Punk
3:26
Take Me Home
Americas Favorite Punk
4:33
You Are a Star
Americas Favorite Punk
3:02
Midnight Beautiful
Americas Favorite Punk
3:27
Got You
Amyl and The Sniffers
2:19
Don't Let The Bastards Get You Down
Anti-Flag
2:49
It Went Off Like A Bomb
Anti-Flag
2:23
Resistance Frequencies
Anti-Flag
2:53
The Disease
Anti-Flag
2:55
You Make Me Sick
Anti-Flag
3:01
Unbreakable
Anti-Flag
3:08
Un-American
Anti-Flag
3:10
20_20 Vision
Anti-Flag
2:26
Christian Nationalist
Anti-Flag
2:44
Entropy
Apostezy, Nemoyband
4:16
Blue Sky
Aranda
3:32
I Can't
Aranda
3:28
Compartmentalize
Aranda
3:20
Invisible
Aranda
3:19
The Light and Dark
Aranda
3:17
Pay For
Aranda
3:31
Unity
Arctic Rain
5:26
Out of Time
Arctic Rain
5:00
Laughing in the Rain
Arctic Rain
4:21
Peace of Mind
Arctic Rain
4:34
Kings of the Radio
Arctic Rain
4:24
One World
Arctic Rain
5:40
Time for a Miracle
Arctic Rain
3:46
Wings of Twilight
Arion feat. Melissa Bonny
4:30
Just To See You Smile
Art Of Dying
4:59
Alone Again
Asking Alexandria
3:49
Drowning
Atreyu
2:45
Misplaced Among The Angels
Avantasia
5:16
Death, Where Is Your Sting
Avatarium
5:22
Bite Me
Avril Lavigne
2:39
Hangover
Bad Loverz, Saltatio Mortis
3:33
Killing Me Slowly
Bad Wolves
3:57
Erased
BadLove
3:36
changer
bar italia
3:28
my little tony
bar italia
2:59
Revenge of the Wolf
BAT
1:42
EAT ME, DRINK ME!
Becko
3:20
OPEN YOUR EYES
Becko
3:05
SEE YOU SPACE COWBOY...
Becko feat. SubTrailss
3:17
HOPE U CRY
Bentley Robles
3:24
A White Horse Covered In Blood
Better Lovers
3:18
Little Trouble
Better Oblivion Community Center
2:54
Trust No One
BEX
3:03
Dancing In The Dark
Beyond The Black
4:05
Call My Name
Beyond The Black
4:21
Worst Type of Best Possible
Biffy Clyro
3:50
North Of No South
Biffy Clyro
4:05
Space
Biffy Clyro
3:55
The Champ
Biffy Clyro
3:37
Instant History
Biffy Clyro
3:30
Tiny Indoor Fireworks
Biffy Clyro
3:15
The Pink Limit
Biffy Clyro
3:54
Weird Leisure
Biffy Clyro
4:08
Opaque
Biffy Clyro
4:07
F Up
Bilk
3:14
Bitter Taste
Billy Idol
4:26
I Beg To Differ
Billy Talent
3:36
Kamo
Bird's View
3:24
Beg
BITE!
2:22
Scarlet Cross
Black Veil Brides
3:37
Between You & the World
blacktoothed
3:44
Body Bag
blacktoothed
3:23
If You Wanna Say So
blacktoothed
3:22
You Never Know
blacktoothed
3:31
Seasons
blacktoothed
3:31
Saviour
blacktoothed
3:20
So Real
blacktoothed
3:31
Pulse
blacktoothed feat. Kassim Auale
4:03
Ceremonia
Blanket
2:58
Between the Enemy Lines
Bloodbound
3:53
Why Can't I Be Happy_
Bloomer
2:32
Oh My My
Blue October
3:11
Fight for Love
Blue October feat. Blue Reed
4:09
Is It Real
Bombay Bicycle Club
3:05
Good Day
Bombay Bicycle Club
3:52
I Worry Bout You
Bombay Bicycle Club
3:40
I Can Hardly Speak
Bombay Bicycle Club
3:59
Get Up
Bombay Bicycle Club
2:33
American Reckoning
Bon Jovi
4:41
Beautiful Drug
Bon Jovi
3:48
Do What You Can
Bon Jovi
4:19
Brothers In Arms
Bon Jovi
4:12
Blood In The Water
Bon Jovi
5:57
Limitless
Bon Jovi
3:41
Story Of Love
Bon Jovi
5:49
Unbroken
Bon Jovi
6:07
Lower The Flag
Bon Jovi
4:55
Living Proof
Bon Jovi
3:39
Unbroken
Bon Jovi feat. The Invictus Games Choir
5:17
Pretty Waste
BONES UK
3:01
Souls
BONES UK
6:11
Sliding Doors
Boston Manor
Dissolve
Boston Manor
3:49
Inertia
Boston Manor
3:56
Crocus
Boston Manor
3:57
Container
Boston Manor
3:06
Wieder hässlich
BRDigung
3:55
Far Away feat. Scooter Ward
Breaking Benjamin
4:52
Red Cold River feat. Spencer Chamberlain
Breaking Benjamin
3:19
Never Again
Breaking Benjamin
3:42
So Cold
Breaking Benjamin
4:32
Torn in Two
Breaking Benjamin
4:04
Tourniquet
Breaking Benjamin
4:21
Dance with the Devil feat. Adam Gontier
Breaking Benjamin
3:44
Angels Fall
Breaking Benjamin
3:46
Dear Agony feat. Lacey Sturm
Breaking Benjamin
4:15
Failure feat. Michael Barnes
Breaking Benjamin
3:37
DiE4u
Bring Me The Horizon
3:27
The Garden
Briston Maroney
3:10
Legend
British Lion
4:06
City Of Fallen Angels
British Lion
5:20
Father Lucifer
British Lion
4:38
The Burning
British Lion
5:15
Last Chance
British Lion
6:05
Lightning
British Lion
5:49
Elysium
British Lion
5:11
Spit Fire
British Lion
6:19
Bang
Broadside feat. Joshua Roberts
2:42
Cruel
Broadside, Brian Butcher
3:33
Cyclades
Buck Meek
4:44
More Than Machines
Bush
3:21
Chew
Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard
2:19
Broken Boy feat. Iggy Pop
Cage The Elephant
2:43
Down feat. AViVA
Call Me Karizma
2:41
Look at Me Now
Call Me Karizma
2:43
Put the Gun Down
Call Me Karizma
3:23
Animals
Call Me Karizma
2:11
Madhouse
Call Me Karizma
3:04
Death of the Party
Call Me Karizma
2:43
Madhouse
Call Me Karizma
3:04
Down
Call Me Karizma feat. AViVA
2:41
Polygraph
Call Me Karizma, Ekoh
3:13
War
Call me Karizma, Phix
2:43
Hellraiser
Call Me Karizma, Ryan Oakes
2:39
Where Do We Stand
CANTERVICE
3:46
Into the Dark
CANTERVICE
3:19
The Masquerade
CANTERVICE
3:41
CCF
Car Seat Headrest
8:11
Better Way Out
Caskets
4:36
By The Sound
Caskets
3:42
Believe
Caskets
4:11
In The Silence
Caskets
3:32
Guiding Light
Caskets
4:22
More Than Misery
Caskets, Telle Smith
3:41
GUTS
Caylan Hays
3:17
Welcome To The End
Celldweller
3:22
The End of the World
Celldweller, Daedric
4:56
BABYDOLL
Chri$tian Gate$
1:45
Need You Now
Chris Norman
4:11
Your Ghost
Circa Waves
3:05
Hell On Earth
Circa Waves
2:46
Never Going Under
Circa Waves
2:14
Humanarchy
Circle of Dust, Celldweller
3:40
Words That Don't Exist
Citizen Soldier
3:02
Passenger
City of the Lost
5:12
hometown
cleopatrick
4:16
Slaughter Beach
Clutch
3:41
Skeletons on Mars
Clutch
4:10
Sorry
Coma Phase
3:15
Trouble In The Winners Circle
Comeback Kid
2:39
Checkmate
Conan Gray
2:28
Fight or Flight
Conan Gray
2:51
Where Spirit Meets Bone
Coping Method
4:35
Nightmare Circles
Coping Method
4:31
Halfway Down
Corey Taylor
3:15
Silverfish
Corey Taylor
4:07
Black Eyes Blue
Corey Taylor
3:22
Culture Head
Corey Taylor
3:59
Everybody Dies On My Birthday
Corey Taylor
3:21
Home
Corey Taylor
3:46
Samantha's Gone
Corey Taylor
3:12
Kansas
Corey Taylor
4:14
HWY 666
Corey Taylor
4:09
The Maria Fire
Corey Taylor
3:52
On The Hunt
Corrosion Of Conformity
5:50
Heart Attack
Courteeners
3:14
Is Heaven Even Worth It
Courteeners
3:58
One Day At A Time
Courteeners
3:49
Previous Parties
Courteeners
3:45
More. Again. Forever
Courteeners
5:26
The Joy Of Missing Out
Courteeners
2:39
Take It On The Chin
Courteeners
3:56
Howlin' Back
Crown Lands
2:13
SEVENTEEN
Daemon Grey
4:10
MADMAN
DAMN NATION, Wake Up Hate
3:47
God give me a car
DAMONA
2:56
You should be scared of me
DAMONA
2:23
Touched by the forest
Damora
4:14
Touched by the forest
Damora
4:14
Shake Your City
Danko Jones
3:30
Late Once Again
Danny Dwyer
3:25
Ich kann das alles nicht mehr
Das Lumpenpack
2:51
stamina
Dead Lakes
3:21
strange juice
Dead Lakes
3:37
Broken and Bruised
Deadland Ritual
4:26
Bygones
DEADLETTER
3:50
Brothers Grimm
Death Cult
3:32
DREAMWALKER
DEATH X DESTINY
3:33
DEFIANCE
DEATH X DESTINY
3:06
This Is
Deathstars
3:41
Caught By Surprise
December Streets
2:51
Fake News
December Streets
3:18
Heist
December Streets
2:26
Haters
December Streets
3:19
Last Forever
December Streets
3:10
Mess Around
December Streets
3:13
Useless
December Streets feat. Johnny Apple
3:15
You Better Believe
Declan McKenna
4:53
Rapture
Declan McKenna
3:59
Daniel, You're Still a Child
Declan McKenna
3:58
Sagittarius A
Declan McKenna
3:57
Beautiful Faces
Declan McKenna
3:16
The Key to Life on Earth
Declan McKenna
4:06
Eventually, Darling
Declan McKenna
4:11
Emily
Declan McKenna
4:12
Twice Your Size
Declan McKenna
3:19
Be an Astronaut
Declan McKenna
4:35
A Mannequin Idol
DED
3:52
Throw My Bones
Deep Purple
3:38
Ceremony
Deftones
3:27
Error
Deftones
4:50
Headless
Deftones
4:59
Urantia
Deftones
4:30
Ohms
Deftones
4:10
Clouds
Defying Decay, Violette Wautier
3:34
Beer Back
Derek Austin
2:31
Wayne
Des Rocs
3:20
Iris
DIAMANTE
3:44
Ghost Myself
DIAMANTE
3:12
Die Mutter des Teufels
Die Apokalyptischen Reiter
2:59
Leaving Lonesome Flats
Dierks Bentley
3:06
In the Line of Fire
Dirty Honey
3:56
If I Ever Lose My Faith in You
Disturbed
4:34
Waste No Time
Diviner
4:22
Jolene
Dolly Parton feat. Maneskin
3:12
Why
Dominic Fike
2:19
Double Negative
Dominic Fike
2:06
Art Of War
Dope
2:11
Believe
Dope
4:36
The Four Horsemen
Doro
7:11
Living After Midnight
Doro feat. Rob Halford
3:52
Cathedrals Of The Mind
Doves
5:20
I Will Not Hide
Doves
4:15
Forest House
Doves
3:41
Cycle Of Hurt
Doves
4:15
For Tomorrow
Doves
5:28
Mother Silverlake
Doves
5:13
Carousels
Doves
4:49
Prisoners
Doves
4:26
Broken Eyes
Doves
4:15
It Was Easy
Dowsing
2:29
Surrender
Dream on Dreamer
4:05
Talking Jukebox
Dropkick Murphys
3:13
Last Night
Duncan Laurence
2:52
Liberate Me II
DYLYN, BRKN LOVE
3:04
Legends Never Die
Dymytry
3:55
Sun Is Falling
Electric Mob
3:53
Soul Stealer
Electric Mob
4:16
Ethel
Elvenking
3:39
Rapture
Elvenking
6:20
White Lights in the USA
Enforcer
2:41
Broken Man
ENMY
3:22
(pls) set me on fire
Enter Shikari
3:04
It Hurts
Enter Shikari
3:18
Bull
Enter Shikari, Cody Frost
3:36
H8 MY SELF
Escape The Fate
2:59
Prism feat. Tobias Rauscher
Eskimo Callboy
3:22
Abandon All Hope
Ethan P. Flynn
3:46
Wasted On You
Evanescence
4:22
Use My Voice
Evanescence
4:02
The Game Is Over
Evanescence
4:21
Beer Run
Everyday Dogs
2:17
Beer Run
Everyday Dogs
2:17
I Want It
Evie Irie
2:14
Love from the Other Side
Fall Out Boy
4:39
Carry On
Falling In Reverse
4:54
Creepin'
Fame on Fire
2:58
Down
Fame on Fire
3:18
Quarantine
Fight The Fade
2:59
Eye of the Hurricane
Fight The Fade
3:21
Letting Go
Fight The Fade feat. Massie
3:26
Destiny Is Calling
Firewind
3:56
Start A Comeback
Flash Forward, From Fall to Spring
3:01
I Live In A Small Town
Flyying Colours
3:38
A Hero's Death
Fontaines D.C.
4:18
I Was Not Born
Fontaines D.C.
3:49
Televised Mind
Fontaines D.C.
4:10
Here's The Thing
Fontaines D.C.
2:43
Shame Shame
Foo Fighters
4:17
Usefully Useless
Four Year Strong
2:59
Young at Heart
Four Year Strong
4:06
Learn to Love the Lie
Four Year Strong
3:44
Get out of My Head
Four Year Strong
3:10
Mouth Full of Dirt
Four Year Strong
3:15
Seventeen
Four Year Strong
3:25
The Worst Part About Me
Four Year Strong
3:45
Ride Into the Sun
FUGUFISH
3:05
The Tower
Future Islands
3:36
The Fight
Future Islands
4:27
Kamfit
Gauga
4:06
Diametrical Enchantress
GAUPA
3:11
Exoskeleton
GAUPA
4:34
Primordial
Gemini Syndrome
3:29
Carousel
Gemini Syndrome
4:24
Bruises
Gene Loves Jezebel
3:38
Pointless Noise
Gently Tender
4:37
Burning Stars
George Griga
3:17
Spillways feat. Joe Elliott.
Ghost
3:19
I Like the Way You Kiss Me
GLASS TIDES
2:20
Black & White
GLASS TIDES
3:12
Atypical
Glass Tides
2:59
Place in the Sun
Glimmer
3:48
Place in the Sun
Glimmer
3:48
Silent Running
Gorillaz
4:26
Twice
Graveyard
2:40
Graffitia
Green Day
3:17
Fire Ready Aim
Green Day
1:52
Stab You in the Heart
Green Day
2:10
Oh Yeah
Green Day
2:51
Sugar Youth
Green Day
1:54
Fancy Sauce
Green Day
4:01
Father of All...
Green Day
2:31
Take the Money and Crawl
Green Day
2:08
Meet Me on the Roof
Green Day
2:39
Junkies on a High
Green Day
3:06
I Was a Teenage Teenager
Green Day
3:44
Mountain Throne
Green Lung
4:24
Always There
Greta Van Fleet
5:22
My Way, Soon
Greta Van Fleet
4:15
B12
Grey Daze
3:33
Layer Upon Layer
Gruff Rhys
3:34
Rock N Roll Rules
HAIM
3:09
EVERYTHING SUCKS!
Halflives
2:20
Oblivion
Halflives
3:19
sorry mom x
Halflives
3:13
Hearts On Fire
Hammerfall
3:51
Hail To The King
Hammerfall
4:32
Riders Of The Storm
Hammerfall
4:34
Space
Hands Like Houses
3:04
Where I Met U
heavn
2:02
I Don't Care
Hello Yello
2:56
THINGS COULD BE WORSE
HIGHWAYVES
2:49
Steady Dreaming
Hippie Trim
3:50
A Crooked Melody
Holding Absence
3:55
Birdcage
Holding Absence
3:23
Scissors
Holding Absence
4:39
Borderline
Hollow Souls, Jared James Nichols
3:20
Heart Of A Champion
Hollywood Undead
3:30
Second Chances
Hollywood Undead
4:13
Empire
Hollywood Undead
3:59
Upside Down
Hollywood Undead
3:04
Time Bomb
Hollywood Undead
3:37
Old Letters
Hospital
5:17
Hiding From Tomorrow
HOST
3:45
I Ran
House Of Serpents, Battlejuice
3:56
So So Soon
Hundred Reasons
3:48
Right There With You
Hundred Reasons
3:40
Suffer
Hurts
4:27
Pick A Side
Ian Danter
4:05
Whatever Happened
Ian Danter
4:16
I've Got A Problem
Ian Danter
3:04
Fine Time To Die
Ian Danter
3:55
One Over The Eight
Ian Danter
3:20
Massive Passive Aggressive
Ian Danter
3:59
Generation Z
Ian Danter
5:35
Landscapes
Ian Danter
4:52
Route Of All Evil
Ian Danter
3:13
Danke
IDLES
3:34
Kill Them With Kindness
IDLES
3:49
Carcinogenic
IDLES
3:50
Reigns
IDLES
4:02
Bones
Imagine Dragons
2:45
Enemy
Imagine Dragons
2:53
Follow You
Imagine Dragons
2:55
Wrecked
Imagine Dragons
4:04
The Black
Imminence
6:10
Hope Of Joy
Imperia
4:55
Cynosure
In Flames
4:06
Pure Light Of Mind
In Flames
4:26
The Beginning Of All Things
In Flames
2:13
Thoughts & prayers
ITCHY
3:22
Prison light
ITCHY
3:15
Dive
ITCHY
3:07
Lie
ITCHY
3:15
Burn the whole thing down
ITCHY feat. Justin Sane
3:12
Living Dead Girl
Izzy Reign
3:23
Extra! Extra!
Izzy Reign, RandAlive
3:19
Sway
Jadu Heart
4:45
Borderline
Jane Leo
3:28
Self-Made Man
Jenna DeVries
2:46
Pain
Jimmy Eat World
2:51
I'll break free
JoinTrip
3:49
Blown Up
JoinTrip
3:44
Had Enough
Joyous Wolf
3:40
Neón
Julian Acosta
2:54
Limiter
Junodream
3:29
The Serpent
Kadabra
5:47
Bardaginn
Kalandra
5:33
SWALLOWED
Kaleido
4:17
Austerity
Katatonia
3:41
Atrium
Katatonia
4:08
Colossal Shade
Katatonia
4:29
Whod You Rather
KAWALA
3:25
estella feat. Travis Barker
KennyHoopla
1:58
Heaven Without You
KID BRUNSWICK
2:55
Cursed
King Princess
3:20
Dotted Lines
King Princess
3:42
Little Bother
King Princess
2:41
Too Bad
King Princess
2:53
Can You Hear Me
Korn
2:54
для тебя
kyNZai
2:20
Overdrive
L.A. Guns
3:56
F-Song
Lamaya Floor
3:25
Bury Me
Lansdowne
3:22
Open Your Eyes
Lansdowne
3:12
Medicine
Lansdowne
3:21
Halo
Lansdowne
3:36
Safeword
Lansdowne
3:34
Keep Diggin'
Larkin Poe
3:13
Paralyzed
Lenny Kravitz
4:28
BREED
LEVELS
3:34
Blame
Liberty Lies
6:15
17-18 Lovesong
Lifeguard
4:13
Tell Me When
Lifeguard
2:41
Miracle
Lightscape
3:16
Man in the Box
Like A Storm
4:56
The Phoenix
Like A Storm
4:16
Lost
Linkin Park
3:19
The Ledge
Lions at the Gate
3:52
A Splintered Mind
Lord Of The Lost
4:44
At The Mortuary
Lucifer
4:56
The Dead Don't Speak
Lucifer
3:58
love race feat. Kellin Quinn
Machine Gun Kell
3:08
title track
Machine Gun Kelly
2:46
lonely
Machine Gun Kelly
3:10
all I know feat. Trippie Redd
Machine Gun Kelly
2:09
bloody valentine
Machine Gun Kelly
3:25
forget me too feat. Halsey
Machine Gun Kelly
2:51
kiss kiss
Machine Gun Kelly
2:18
drunk face
Machine Gun Kelly
2:23
BØNESCRAPER
Machine Head
3:33
Home
Makeout
3:15
BLA BLA BLA
Måneskin
3:04
DON'T WANNA SLEEP
Måneskin
2:36
FEEL
Måneskin
2:48
GOSSIP
Måneskin
2:48
GASOLINE
Måneskin
3:41
MARK CHAPMAN
Måneskin
3:40
OWN MY MIND
Måneskin
3:11
READ YOUR DIARY
Måneskin
2:30
TIMEZONE
Måneskin
2:59
THE LONELIEST
Måneskin
4:07
KOOL KIDS
Måneskin
2:43
MAMMAMIA
Måneskin
3:06
BABY SAID
Måneskin
2:44
SOLVE COAGULA
Marilyn Manson
4:22
WE ARE CHAOS
Marilyn Manson
4:00
KEEP MY HEAD TOGETHER
Marilyn Manson
3:49
As Sick As The Secrets Within
Marilyn Manson
5:36
BROKEN NEEDLE
Marilyn Manson
5:24
As Sick As The Secrets Within
Marilyn Manson
5:36
DON'T CHASE THE DEAD
Marilyn Manson
4:17
Raise The Red Flag
Marilyn Manson
4:49
PERFUME
Marilyn Manson
3:33
HALF-WAY & ONE STEP FORWARD
Marilyn Manson
3:16
Heard a Train
Mark Lanegan
4:35
Fear
Marty McKay
4:12
Global House Arrest
Marty McKay
3:42
Plandemic
Marty McKay
4:08
Mainstream Media
Marty McKay
4:14
In It Together
Massive Wagons
3:59
Cold to My Core
Meg DeAngelis
2:22
ME
Meg Myers
2:41
Hurricane
Metalite
4:09
Blackened 2020
Metallica
5:32
Screaming Suicide
Metallica
5:30
Purple Tiger
Milky Chance
2:43
After Dark
Mono Inc.
4:27
Day Of Reckoning
Mono Inc.
4:09
Heartbeat Of The Dead
Mono Inc.
4:12
Empire
Mono Inc.
4:13
Lieb Mich
Mono Inc.
4:10
Princess Of The Night
Mono Inc.
4:26
At The End Of The Rainbow
Mono Inc.
4:29
True Rocker
Monster TruckDee Snider
3:16
Young & In Love
morgxn
2:18
The Secret of Music
Morrissey
7:52
The Truth About Ruth
Morrissey
3:45
Knockabout World
Morrissey
3:25
Jim Jim Falls
Morrissey
3:44
Darling I Hug a Pillow
Morrissey
4:47
Bobby Don't You Think They Know
Morrissey
5:46
Love Is on Its Way Out
Morrissey
3:14
My Hurling Days Are Done
Morrissey
5:01
What Kind of People Live in These Houses
Morrissey
3:41
I Am Not a Dog on a Chain
Morrissey
3:52
Best Friends
Mother Fuzz
2:45
Broken
Motive Black
4:04
Greedy Bastards
Motörhead
4:12
Run
My Endless Winter
3:52
She So Religious
MYSELF, Calem OG
3:31
Sunday
Narrow Head
3:18
Moments Of Clarity
Narrow Head
3:51
Dinner
NEEDSHES
4:04
Survival
NEEDTOBREATHE DrewHolcomb The Neighbors Ellie Holcomb
4:27
la di die feat. jxdn
Nessa Barrett
3:15
i hope ur miserable until ur dead
Nessa Barrett
2:57
Heaven
Niall Horan
3:06
Not A Monster
Nitroverts
3:51
Broken Bones
No Money Kids
3:25
Crossfire
No Resolve
3:15
Come On Outside
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
4:10
Burning down
Nomy
2:49
Afterimage
Northlane
Real Love Song
Nothing But Thieves
3:42
Futureproof
Nothing But Thieves
3:27
Is Everybody Going Crazy
Nothing But Thieves
3:57
STUCK
NOTHING MORE, Sinizter
3:29
Pieces of You
nothing,nowhere.
3:02
Shiver
nothing,nowhere.
3:04
Mourning The Dawn
NOVELISTS
5:01
MY DISASTER
Ocean Grove
2:41
Indigo
Of Mice & Men
3:41
OFF ROAD
ONEWE
3:19
Control
ONI
3:51
Silence In a Room of Lies
ONI, Jared Dines
3:14
Walk Away
ONI, Lil Aaron
3:29
Afterglow
Onlap
3:31
Hypnotized
Onlap
3:46
Who Killed the Plan
Onlap, Youth Never Dies
3:29
Even Hell
Only The Poets
3:21
EMPTY
Orgy
3:12
Light It Up
Orianthi
3:48
Rock
Orianthi
4:34
Think Like A Man
Orianthi
3:37
Suffocated
Orianthi
3:03
Shut Up & Kiss Me
Orianthi
3:16
You Don't Wanna Know
Orianthi
3:40
HELL TO HAVE YOU feat. Sam Tinnesz
Our Last Night
2:53
Decode
Our Promise
3:57
Decode
Our Promise
3:57
FiftyFive
Our Promise
3:24
The Surgeon
Overkill
5:33
Right Time
overpass
4:00
All My Life
Ozzy Osbourne
4:18
Eat Me
Ozzy Osbourne
4:19
Holy For Tonight
Ozzy Osbourne
4:52
Straight to Hell
Ozzy Osbourne
3:45
Today Is The End
Ozzy Osbourne
4:06
It's A Raid feat. Post Malone
Ozzy Osbourne
4:20
Degradation Rules
Ozzy Osbourne
4:10
Scary Little Green Men
Ozzy Osbourne
4:20
Goodbye
Ozzy Osbourne
5:34
Under the Graveyard
Ozzy Osbourne
4:57
Ordinary Man
Ozzy Osbourne
5:01
BRAIN GOT HANDS
Paces
3:01
Forest of Shub Niggurath
Paganizer
2:54
Revolution
Pain
3:24
Don't Wake The Dead
PAIN
4:07
Push The Pusher
PAIN
4:11
Push The Pusher
PAIN
4:11
Go With The Flow
PAIN
3:02
Unwanted
Pale Waves
2:56
Swerve
Papa Roach
2:48
Dying To Believe
Papa Roach
3:01
Cut The Line
Papa Roach
3:18
Get It Back
Pearl Jam
3:41
Even When I’m Not With You
Pierce the Veil
2:54
Hear Me Out
Pixies
2:40
Sad White Reggae
Placebo
3:25
Shout
Placebo
5:04
Darkness
POORSTACY
2:28
Get Out
POORSTACY
2:40
Hotel
POORSTACY
1:54
Isolated
POORSTACY
3:12
I Can't Sleep
POORSTACY
3:22
Play Pretend
POORSTACY
2:56
Pushing Forward
POORSTACY
3:15
Without You
POORSTACY
2:40
It Could Be Worse
POORSTACY
2:31
Sweet
Porridge Radio
3:42
Black Lipstick
Powerman 5000
3:23
Didn't Want to Be This Lonely
Pretenders
2:56
Hate for Sale
Pretenders
2:30
I Didn't Know When to Stop
Pretenders
2:23
Junkie Walk
Pretenders
2:44
Maybe Love Is in NYC
Pretenders
3:25
Turf Accountant Daddy
Pretenders
3:05
The Buzz
Pretenders
3:50
You Can't Hurt a Fool
Pretenders
3:19
Song about Mike Dawner
Primetime Failure
2:08
Spike Island
Pulp
4:42
GODDESS
PVRIS
2:32
Suit in the Back
Quaker City Night Hawks
2:53
You Are The Champions
Queen Adam Lambert
2:07
Emotion Sickness
Queens of the Stone Age
4:31
Paper Machete
Queens of the Stone Age
3:22
Rock You Like a Hurricane
Rachel Bloom
3:05
Crazy Train
Rachel Bloom
3:14
Barracuda
Rachel Bloom
4:06
The Last Day Of The Universe
Raizer
5:40
Country Round Here Tonight
Randy Houser
3:36
Hot Shot!
Rat Park
2:29
Poor Thing!
Rat Park
3:03
Bullets
Rat Park, Vaines
3:01
OUTLAWZ
REDDSTAR
3:31
King Again
Redlight King
3:14
Cold Killer
Redlight King
3:05
Do You Wanna Live
Redlight King
3:11
Eye of a Hurricane
Redlight King
3:11
Same Damn Thing
Rob Baird
5:24
Someone You Loved
Rob Mayes
3:21
Too Good To Be True
Roman Messer, Prime Punk, SGNLS
2:19
Full Moon Rising
Royal Bliss
3:09
Trouble’s Coming
Royal Blood
3:48
Typhoons
Royal Blood
3:57
The First Soldier
Sabaton
4:04
Taugenichts
Saltatio Mortis
3:29
IMPOSTOR SYNDROME
Sauvignon Blanc
4:53
Rock Bottom
Savage Hands
2:30
Blackout
Scary Kids Scaring Kids feat. Rat Park
3:14
BEA-D Theme
ScaryON, BassnPanda, Atomic Heart
3:04
Electronica IM02
ScaryON, BassnPanda, Atomic Heart
3:00
Steamrock Fever
Scorpions
3:40
Do You Really Wanna Know
Sea Girls
2:58
Closer
Sea Girls
3:21
Lie To Me
Sea Girls
3:19
Call Me Out
Sea Girls
3:52
Moving On
Sea Girls
4:11
Damage Done
Sea Girls
3:46
Shake
Sea Girls
3:28
Transplant
Sea Girls
3:31
Violet
Sea Girls
3:30
Forever
Sea Girls
4:00
Ready For More
Sea Girls
3:27
Weight In Gold
Sea Girls
3:21
No Lucifer
Sea Power
3:39
Bruised And Bloodied
Seether
3:37
Resign
Shaka Ponk
You're the Reason
Shallow Side
3:44
Running
She Bites
3:58
Eye of the Storm
She Bites
3:38
Little Song
She Bites
3:36
Hunter
She Bites
3:52
KNOCK YOUR LIGHTS OUT
SICK PUPPIES
2:53
Where Forgiveness Is
Sidewalk Prophets
3:52
You Were There
Sidewalk Prophets
4:16
Dont Sweat It
Sidewalk Prophets
2:58
Chosen
Sidewalk Prophets
3:01
Dont You Think It's Time
Sidewalk Prophets
3:29
I Believe It Now
Sidewalk Prophets
3:41
Real To Me
Sidewalk Prophets
3:49
Let Go Your Troubles
Sidewalk Prophets
3:36
Smile
Sidewalk Prophets
2:48
Devil In Your Heart
SiM
3:06
Wasting My Youth
Slaves
2:54
Eye Opener
Slaves
3:23
Running Away from Home
Smash Into Pieces
2:43
Big Bang
Smash Into Pieces
3:00
Glow In The Dark
Smash Into Pieces
3:20
Moss
Smashing Pumpkins
2:59
Empires
Smashing Pumpkins
3:10
To the Grays
Smashing Pumpkins
3:12
Beguiled
Smashing Pumpkins
3:58
bloodstream
Soccer Mommy
5:37
Spirit Of No Return
Soilwork
4:54
Life I Chose
Solarist
3:46
They Want My Soul
Spoon
3:21
Sugar Babies
Spoon
5:45
Get Along
Sports Team
2:59
Ski Lifts
Sports Team
3:20
Going Soft
Sports Team
3:23
Casper
Sports Team
2:55
Georgie
Sports Team
4:01
M5
Sports Team
3:37
Phosphor
Stahlmann
3:00
Busted
Steve Vai
3:05
Woman Fever
Steve Vai
2:27
In The Wind
Steve Vai
3:49
Let's Jam
Steve Vai
4:19
She Saved My Life Tonight
Steve Vai
3:39
Danger Zone
Steve Vai
3:53
War
Story Of The Year
2:54
Wishing Well
Sundara Karma
3:51
Friends of Mine
Sundara Karma
3:26
Better Luck Next Time
Sundara Karma
3:53
Baby Blue
Sundara Karma
2:54
Maybe I'm Just Messin' With You
Supersuckers
3:28
Keep ur head up
Talisco
2:47
Missile
The Anix
2:19
Die With You
The Anix
4:02
Vitamin D
The Anix feat. Kellii Scott
3:09
1 Last Cigarette
The Band CAMINO
3:05
Be My Fire
The Blue Stones
3:13
Go Man Go
The Breeders
2:16
Take the Moment
The Classic Crime
3:15
Fuck Them All
The Dangerous Summer
3:16
Roll the Dice
The Dirty Denims
4:03
Ready Steady Go
The Dirty Denims
3:36
Last Call for Alcohol
The Dirty Denims
4:11
Too Much Information
The Dirty Denims
2:15
Turn Off the Radio
The Dirty Denims
3:14
Thunder from Down Under
The Dirty Denims
3:28
Talking To Myself
The Disaster Area, Our Promise
3:25
Rock & Roll Queen
The Enemy
2:23
Spirits High
The Exies
3:48
For My Sorrow
The Fallen State
3:50
Machete Western
The Family Rain
2:58
S.O.S.
The Glorious Sons
3:15
The Electric Index Eel
The Hellacopters
1:53
Take A Ride
The Hunna
3:31
Love Is a Wonderful Colour
The Icicle Works
4:10
Stop Draggin' my Heart Around
The Imaginaries
4:18
Fire In Bone
The Killers
3:53
My God feat. Weyes Blood
The Killers
3:38
Imploding The Mirage
The Killers
4:07
Lightning Fields feat. k.d. lang
The Killers
4:18
Running Towards A Place
The Killers
4:13
When The Dreams Run Dry
The Killers
4:42
My Own Soul’s Warning
The Killers
4:34
Blowback
The Killers
3:59
Caution
The Killers
4:29
Dying Breed
The Killers
4:06
Let It Go
The Kooks
3:45
Vicious
The Kooks
3:23
Window To The Soul
The Kooks
3:25
Belly Love
The Kooks
1:24
17
The Kooks
2:34
Off My Knees
The Kooks
2:58
Time for Heroes
The Libertines
2:39
Jupiter
The Mar'as
3:11
Round the Corner
The Men
4:25
Prom Night
The Midnight
5:02
Sekte
The Narrator, 257ers
3:01
Tropic Morning News
The National
5:09
New Order T-Shirt
The National
4:56
Devil's Advocate
The Neighbourhood
3:06
Raise Your Glasses High
The O'Reillys and the Paddyhats
3:03
Let The Bad Times Roll
The Offspring
3:18
Come Down On Jupiter
The Orielles
5:11
Predator
The Plague
3:18
And So It Went feat. Tom Morello
The Pretty Reckless
4:30
Death by Rock and Roll
The Pretty Reckless
3:54
Now And Forever
The Rods
3:34
Human
The Score
3:16
Gallows feat. Jamie N Commons
The Score
2:23
Golden
The Score
3:06
Running All Night
The Score
3:23
The Champion
The Score
2:39
Stronger
The Score
3:10
Alarm
The Score
2:28
All Of Me feat. Travis Barker
The Score
2:43
Best Part
The Score
2:57
Breakout
The Score
2:20
Comeback
The Score
3:43
Carry On feat. AWOLNATION
The Score
2:49
Can You Hear Me Now
The Score
3:14
Born For This
The Score
3:57
Fire
The Score
3:51
Telegenix
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:23
The Colour Of Love
The Smashing Pumpkins
4:23
Tyger, Tyger
The Smashing Pumpkins
2:50
The Hidden Sun
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:24
Adrennalynne
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:42
Wrath
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:45
Anno Satana
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:49
Cyr
The Smashing Pumpkins
4:03
Confessions Of A Dopamine Addict
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:13
Wyttch
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:43
Haunted
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:11
Minerva
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:32
Dulcet In E
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:22
Purple Blood
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:19
Ramona
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:48
Starrcraft
The Smashing Pumpkins
4:10
Birch Grove
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:16
Schaudenfreud
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:02
Save Your Tears
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:31
Strange Days
The Struts
4:53
Joli Coeur
The Subways
3:42
Love Waiting On You
The Subways
3:05
The Devil and Me
The Subways
4:02
Swanky Al
The Subways
3:06
Black Wax
The Subways
2:56
Uncertain Joys
The Subways
3:23
Sign of Scorpio
The Subways
3:28
You Kill My Cool
The Subways
3:52
Vex Machine
The Subways
3:08
Oh Yeah
The Subways
4:33
Incantation
The Subways
2:51
Influencer Killed The Rock Star
The Subways
3:11
10 35
The Veer Union
2:49
Sin on Skin
Those Damn Crows
3:55
Sneer at the Drummer
Tito & Tarantula
4:12
99 Point 9
Tito & Tarantula
3:14
Stand Up
Tom Morello x Shea Diamond x Dan Reynolds x The Bloody Beetroots
3:13
Too Little Too Late
TRAPT
4:04
Far Enough Away
TRAPT
4:15
I Want To Want What I Want
TRAPT
3:53
Make It Out Alive
TRAPT
3:30
Let Me Down Slowly
TRAPT
3:11
Tell Me How You Really Feel
TRAPT
4:10
Turn Me Around Again
TRAPT
3:13
Trying Too Hard
TRAPT
3:27
Waving at the Window
Travis
3:28
The Only Thing
Travis
3:32
A Ghost
Travis
3:45
A Million Hearts
Travis
4:34
Kissing in the Wind
Travis
3:54
Butterflies
Travis
3:54
Valentine
Travis
3:00
Nina's Song
Travis
4:30
Tearing at the Seams
True North
4:09
Der Letzte macht das Licht aus
Unantastbar
3:00
Jalgan
unjazba
4:06
You'll Never Be Alone
Uriah Heep
7:57
Fly Like an Eagle
Uriah Heep
3:48
Golden Light
Uriah Heep
5:08
Age Of Changes
Uriah Heep
5:49
Hail The Sunrise
Uriah Heep
4:23
Save Me Tonight
Uriah Heep
3:31
Hurricane
Uriah Heep
4:49
Silver Sunlight
Uriah Heep
4:31
Freedom to Be Free
Uriah Heep
8:11
Better
Villain of the Story
3:30
Decade
Villain of the Story
3:33
The Broken Past
Vision Divine
4:05
I Know I Know
Vistas
3:08
One More Night With No One
Vistas
3:20
The Beautiful Nothing
Vistas
4:06
Is This All We Are
Vistas
3:17
Our Time is Now
Void Chapter feat. The Anix
3:50
GUNGHO
VUKOVI
3:35
MERCY KILL
VUKOVI
3:06
The Foreverlost
VV
3:30
Salute the Sanguine
VV
5:06
Neon Noir
VV
4:56
Seize The Day
W24
4:15
snakelike
whatsaheart
2:43
Breakfast for Dinner
Winnetka Bowling League
2:52
Under Glass
Wolf Parade
3:21
Against the Day
Wolf Parade
4:12
Fall Into the Future
Wolf Parade
3:12
As Kind as You Can
Wolf Parade
5:10
Forest Green
Wolf Parade
5:04
Out of Control
Wolf Parade
4:20
The Static Age
Wolf Parade
3:58
Julia Take Your Man Home
Wolf Parade
4:36
Wandering Son
Wolf Parade
4:56
July
Wunderhorse
4:08
mydopamine
You Me At Six
3:33
My Headache Likes to Speak
YOWL
3:58
Better Off
Zamilska feat. huskie
3:50
I Have Mixed Drinks About Feelings
zebrahead
2:56