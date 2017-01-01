Главная
Легкий Инди-Рок
Музыка для баров. Легкие и оптимистичные треки в стиле инди-рок.
Мировой рок
Легкий Инди-Рок
Stay With Us
13 Seoul
3:57
Ribbon In The Sky
2 Men 4 Soul
4:11
Fascination
Alphabet
3:02
Adult Diversion
Alvvays
3:27
Fading Lines
Amber Arcades
4:07
Good Vibes
Amp Fiddler feat. Only Child
3:54
Tints
Anderson .Paak feat. Kendrick Lamar
4:29
Make It Without You
Andrew Belle
4:29
Someone
Anna of the North
3:47
Escapee
Architecture In Helsinki
2:59
Born to Convince You
Architecture In Helsinki
3:51
Dream a Little Crazy
Architecture In Helsinki
3:05
Contact High
Architecture In Helsinki
3:39
Saturday Night
Arkells
3:19
On a Saturday Night
Artificial Pleasure
4:46
Polaris
Ash
4:32
Factories.m
Autoheart
4:43
Vampire
Avers
4:50
People
Awolnation
3:34
Wages
Bad Sounds
2:47
Casual Party
Band Of Horses
3:30
Let Go
BANNERS
3:15
Joy
Bastille
3:12
Safe
Bay Ledges
3:05
Côte à Côte
Bazart feat. Baloji
3:34
Agape
Bear's Den
4:17
I Got You
Bebe Rexha
3:11
Fix Me
Beck
3:13
Girl
Belly
4:44
Human Child
Belly
5:39
Movin' On
Ben Harper And Charlie Musselwhite
3:02
Soul On Fire
Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa
5:02
Dynamite
Black Bamboo
3:59
The Big Wild
Black Foxxes
4:23
Losing Sleep
Black Grape
3:35
I'm Making Eyes At You
Black Kids
4:29
Hurricane Jane
Black Kids
4:33
Hit The Heartbrakes
Black Kids
3:44
Look At Me
Black Kids
4:12
Luna
Bombay Bicycle Club
3:10
10,000 Emerald Pools
BORNS
2:55
Up On The Roof
Boyz II Men
2:48
JoJo
Boz Scaggs
5:52
Temple Street
Brazzaville
3:19
3rd Floor Walk Up
Brazzaville
3:39
Big City Boys
Broncho,Generationals
3:15
Hospitalized
Broods
2:56
Sweet Dreams
BØRNS
3:19
Down the Road
C2C
3:25
French Navy
Camera Obscura
3:19
Broke
Captain
3:35
Fake
Casa Del Mirto
3:39
These Days
CASTLEBEAT
2:39
Right & Wrong
Caught A Ghost
3:23
Changes
Charles Bradley feat. The Budos Band
6:00
Perfect Vision
Cheerleader
4:12
Middle Distance Runner-(Radio Edit)
Chicane Feat. Adam Young
3:28
Let the Love in [The Hungry Years]
Chungking
3:42
Get Out
CHVRCHES
3:51
Stuck
Circa Waves
3:33
T-Shirt Weather
Circa Waves
3:14
Fire That Burns
Circa Waves
3:51
Be Somebody Good
Circa Waves
2:59
Somebody Else
Circa Waves
2:59
Different Creatures
Circa Waves
3:51
Pride
City Calm Down
4:06
Any Fun
Coconut Records
2:56
Strawberry Swing
Coldplay
4:09
Adventure Of A Lifetime
Coldplay
4:23
Temptations
Crimson & Folks feat. Ryderboy
4:06
Moving to Neptune
CRUISR
3:32
All My Love
Crystal Fighters
3:39
Party Pill
Cub Sport
2:56
Random Fearless
Damien Jurado
2:44
Le Mirage
Dana Jean Phoenix
5:52
This Body Rushes
DAUNT
2:56
Island
David Jonathan
3:31
Gone
Day Wave
3:42
Can I Call You Tonight
Dayglow
4:38
Sinner
Deaf Havana
3:27
Gold Rush
Death Cab for Cutie
4:00
Near_Far
Death Cab for Cutie
3:41
Perfect History
Death of Lovers
4:03
This Momentary
Delphic
4:58
Power Over Me
Dermot Kennedy
3:26
Centre of Sound
Different Cloud
3:48
Open To Me
Dillon Dixon
3:47
B.U.R.M.A.
Dirty Pretty Things
3:19
Deadwood
Dirty Pretty Things
2:32
Kicks Or Consumption
Dirty Pretty Things
3:33
Bang Bang You're Dead
Dirty Pretty Things
3:35
Gin & Milk
Dirty Pretty Things
3:06
Last Of The Small Town Playboys
Dirty Pretty Things
3:31
You Fucking Love It
Dirty Pretty Things
1:55
Wondering
Dirty Pretty Things
2:55
Tired Of England
Dirty Pretty Things
3:03
Shadowlands
Dissident Prophet
3:30
Major Pepper
Dissident Prophet
4:55
Funkytown Eklablog.
Donald Byrd
4:32
Deadlines
Dramady
2:16
A Button on Your Blouse
Drowners
3:13
Bloodshot Eyes
DWNTWN
3:47
Dear To Me
Electric Guest
4:01
Get Paid
Elektrik People
3:38
Just Me 'N' You
Eramus Hall
4:42
Bloodline
Fallulah
3:24
On & On
Fame on Fire
3:38
The Stairs
Family Of The Year
3:51
Snow
Faradays
4:01
Venus Flytrap
Feng Suave
3:42
Brooklyn
Fickle Friends
3:08
Could Be Wrong
Fickle Friends
2:54
Catacombs
Fionn Regan
3:25
Hem of Her Dress
First Aid Kit
3:23
Sliding Doors
Flyte
3:31
Imagination
Foster The People
4:16
Shaky Hands
FOXTROTT
4:40
Dance Sing Along
Freedom
3:19
Daisies
Frith
4:08
On My Chest
Froth
7:37
Dream Would Breathe
Fruit Bats
3:57
Detachment
Fullstack
4:53
All The Same
Future Generations
3:18
Ran
Future Islands
3:25
Party In Me
Gene Dunlap
4:05
Tell Me Now
Generationals
3:46
You Say It Too
Generationals
3:16
Trust
Generationals
3:45
Our Time - 2 Shine
Generationals
3:37
I Promise
Generationals
2:40
These Habits
Generationals
2:45
Bobby Beale
Generationals
3:19
Ten-Twenty-Ten
Generationals
3:22
All My Love
George Ezra
2:40
Party In Me
George Ezra
3:32
I Am The Hot Air
Get Inuit
3:49
I Just Wanna Stop
Gino Vannelli
4:51
Scared of Something
Gizelle Smith
3:30
Youth
Glass Animals
3:50
Comeback Kid
Golden Coast
4:00
The Curse of Saul
GoodBooks
3:15
Leni
GoodBooks
3:28
Leni
GoodBooks
4:17
Patio Song
Gorky's Zygotic Mynci
2:43
Tempted
Grand Courriers
4:12
Rolling Pin
Grant-Lee Phillips
3:27
Tennessee Rain
Grant-Lee Phillips
4:45
Pulling On A Line
Great Lake Swimmers
3:19
All Too Much
Gulf
3:24
Start with Her
Gulf
3:31
Hold On
HAEVN, Michelino Bisceglia
4:32
Anytime
Happyness
4:21
Suburban Knights
Hard-Fi
4:30
Tied up Too Tight
Hard-Fi
4:49
Gotta Reason
Hard-Fi
2:49
Cash Machine
Hard-Fi
3:47
Stop
Hard-Fi
3:43
Bring It On
Hard-Fi
4:02
Hard to Beat
Hard-Fi
4:15
Sweat
Hard-Fi
3:24
Stay Alive
Hard-Fi
3:44
I Shall Overcome
Hard-Fi
4:16
Unnecessary Trouble
Hard-Fi
3:44
Keep
Hatchie
4:37
Coming Soon
Heard Well
3:09
I Never Can Relax
Hellogoodbye
3:34
Hide Away
Hibou
4:41
Faces
Holy Holy
3:30
Warm on a Cold Night
HONNE
4:21
Each Time We Pass
Hookworms
5:15
Shortcomings
Hookworms
5:40
Nothing but Love
Hospital
3:30
Melody of Love
Hot Chip
4:18
Positive
Hot Chip
5:37
Goodnight Goodnight
Hot Hot Heat
2:11
You Owe Me an IOU
Hot Hot Heat
3:05
Dirty Mouth
Hot Hot Heat
2:45
Go
Hugh
4:14
Sunday
Hurts
3:51
Nothing Between Us
I Am Waiting for You Last Summer
7:27
Hey Kid
I Heart Sharks
3:36
Germany
IDLES
3:57
Burn Out
Imagine Dragons
4:33
Flare Gun
In Tall Buildings
3:21
American Spirits
Inner Wave
2:50
Original Sin
INXS
5:16
BLAZING
ionnalee
4:05
OPEN SEA
ionnalee
4:29
Snow
ISLE
4:01
Skeleton Feet
JAGUWAR
5:07
Bigger Lover
Jake Bugg
2:56
How Soon The Dawn
Jake Bugg
2:48
Clothes Off
Jake Shears
3:50
Fade Out
James Bay
3:52
Stay the Night
James Blunt
3:32
5 Verses
Jeremy Warmsley
3:33
Bystander
Jets Overhead
3:27
Difference A Day Makes
Jim Guthrie
3:17
Big River
Jimmy Nail
5:59
Start A Fire
John Legend
3:10
All I Need Is You
John Newman
3:22
Leave The Light On
Johnathan Rice
3:30
Armatopia
Johnny Marr
3:38
Nerve
Jordan Rakei
3:55
Wells
Joshua Hyslop
3:43
Adrenaline
K. Roosevelt
3:47
Giver
K.Flay
3:34
Misery Company
Kaiser Chiefs
5:13
Good Clean Fun
Kaiser Chiefs
5:08
Flowers
Karma Wears White Ties
3:10
Capers
Kele Okereke
3:51
My Neck, My Back
Khia
5:47
No Man's Land
King Tuff
5:53
Everest
Klangstof
3:21
Wonders
Klingande, Broken Back
3:07
I Want To Know
Kongos
3:55
Pretty Pimpin
Kurt Vile
4:58
Remind Me to Forget
Kygo, Miguel
3:37
The Rager
Kyle Craft
3:31
Purple Teeth
LANY
3:54
Something Beautiful
Larkins
3:14
Walking Backwards
Leagues
4:11
Let Love Rule
Ledisi
4:00
City Heart
LEFTI
4:41
Kids
Leoniden
3:33
I've All I Need
Liam Gallagher
4:09
Cake
Lily Allen
3:28
Serves You Right
Lionel Richie
5:08
What Am I Gonna Do
Lissie
4:05
Castles
Lissie
3:36
Sexy In Latin
Little Man Tate
3:23
Go Get Her, Go Getter
Llovers
2:50
She Said
Longpigs
4:23
Sunshine
Los Porcos
4:36
i like the way
lovelytheband
3:00
Gone
LOYALS
3:20
Daytime
Lunar Vacation
4:14
Epoetin Alfa
Lust For Youth
3:33
New Boys
Lust For Youth
3:31
Better
Maggie Rogers
3:35
On + Off
Maggie Rogers
3:41
Catherine
Magic Man
3:36
Waves
Magic Man
3:43
Asleep
Makthaverskan
4:04
Over and Out
Males
2:13
Shake
Mando Diao
3:11
I Dream of Crystal
Maps
5:24
Gold
Marble Arch
4:50
Just
Mark Ronson,Phantom Planet
5:20
The Way I Was
Maroon 5
4:20
Fire in the Eyes
Marston Mur
4:54
Mercy Mercy Me
Marvin Gaye
3:16
Sleep the Clock Around
Mates of State
5:11
I Want to Run
Mates of State
2:40
At Least I Have You
Mates of State
3:34
Falling Back
Mating Ritual
3:58
Sirens
Matthew Clark
3:37
Mess of a Man
Matthew Mayfield
2:53
If All I Was Was Black
Mavis Staples
3:55
Glow Long
Max Frost
3:26
The Hero
Maxïmo Park
3:44
Wasteland
Maxïmo Park
3:00
Risk to Exist
Maxïmo Park
3:40
Make What You Can
Maxïmo Park
3:50
I'll Be Around
Maxïmo Park
3:44
What Did We Do to You to Deserve This_
Maxïmo Park
3:25
What Equals Love_
Maxïmo Park
3:46
Work and Then Wait
Maxïmo Park
3:03
Morning
Meg Mac
1:39
Now or Never Now
Metric
6:19
Hand It Over
MGMT
4:13
One Thing Left to Try
MGMT
4:20
Silent War
Micatone
3:54
Walter Reed
Michael Penn
3:41
5am
Michigander
3:24
Count To 10
Milburn
3:33
Lipstick Licking
Milburn
2:34
Lucy Lovemenot
Milburn
2:12
Send in the Boys
Milburn
2:46
Sinking Ships
Milburn
2:55
Wolves At Bay
Milburn
3:03
What Will You Do (When The Money Goes)_
Milburn
3:50
What About Next Time_
Milburn
3:30
Cheshire Cat Smile
Milburn
2:17
Summer Days
Milow
2:47
Howling At The Moon
Milow
3:05
Missy Higgins - Set Me On Fire
Missy Higgins
3:34
Darkroom
Misun
2:43
This Wild Darkness
Moby
4:09
Hear My Call
Moca
3:17
Star In the Sky
Mojave 3
4:00
Automatic
Mondo Cozmo
3:35
The Way
Moon Taxi
3:28
Blood Like Lemonade
Morcheeba
4:51
A&E
Morning Parade
3:56
Save My Love
MÖWE
5:56
Rollin' and Tumblin'
Muddy Gurdy
4:18
Wildfire
MUTO feat. Deutsch Duke
3:47
You Can't Fool Me Dennis
Mystery Jets
3:33
Show Me The Light
Mystery Jets
3:14
Hospital Radio
Mystery Jets
6:05
Bubblegum
Mystery Jets
4:25
Serotonin
Mystery Jets
3:31
Two Doors Down
Mystery Jets
3:40
Young Love
Mystery Jets,Laura Marling
3:23
Blur
MØ feat. Foster The People
3:02
Anything You Want
NEEDSHES
2:59
Suitable
Nick J.D. Hodgson
3:33
Unwound
Night Flowers
3:20
Perfect Day
Night Terrors Of 1927
3:58
Falalalalove Ya
Nikki Lane
3:25
Dancing Makes Us Brave
Nimmo
4:14
Mind Fields
No Vacation
4:32
Hiding
Nyles Lannon
4:20
I Know
O. Children
4:24
Live Forever
Oasis
4:36
Line Of Sight
ODESZA feat. WYNNE, Mansionair
3:57
Cry
ODREE
3:39
Tony
Oili
3:25
White Knuckles
Ok Go
3:18
Go With It
Oliver feat. Chromeo
3:52
Everybody!
Orson
3:11
Tryin' To Help
Orson
3:10
No Tomorrow
Orson
2:50
Cool Cops
Orson
4:27
Bright Idea
Orson
4:14
Ain't No Party
Orson
3:36
Save The World
Orson
3:49
Northern Girl
Orson
3:55
On Fire
Oscar and the Wolf
3:58
Miol Mol Mara
Outsider
3:46
Losing My Mind
OYSTER KIDS
3:40
Running Wild
Palace
4:03
Sprite
Paperclub
4:33
Parasites
Parks, Squares and Alleys
4:18
Acapulco
Party of the Sun
4:07
Sense
Pete Yorn
3:52
Second Chance
Peter, Bjorn and John
4:12
Oceans
Petit Biscuit
3:42
Leave Yourself For Somebody Else
Phantom Planet
3:13
Leader
Phantom Planet
2:50
Do The Panic
Phantom Planet
3:34
Dropped
Phantom Planet
3:28
Lonely Day
Phantom Planet
3:46
Somebody's Baby
Phantom Planet
2:53
California 2005
Phantom Planet
3:34
Lisztomania
Phoenix
4:01
There From Here
Phosphorescent
5:20
To Move On
Photo Ops
3:45
Greens and Blues
Pixies
3:46
body part
Pizzagirl
3:43
Too Cool
Planet Loser
3:15
Ready For The Fight
Port Isla
3:49
Hip Hop Kids
Portugal. The Man
3:23
a million other things
pronoun
3:49
just cuz you can't
pronoun
3:15
Do You Remember The First Time
Pulp
4:20
Devil’s Work
Racing
4:41
Dancing With Character
Rae Morris
4:04
JJ
Reptile Youth
4:58
The Wrestler
Reverend and The Makers
2:56
Shine the Light
Reverend and The Makers
3:26
Out of the Shadows
Reverend and The Makers
3:16
Canvas
Rezonate
6:31
Steal Away
Robbie Dupree
3:34
Empty Arms
Robert Finley
2:46
Chicago x 12
Rogue Wave
5:40
In a Big Country
Rogue Wave
4:53
When The Night Comes
ROMES
2:46
Dear God
Rondo Mo
3:37
I'm A Terrible Person
Rooney
2:47
Maneater
Rooney
3:40
Day 2 Day
Rooney
3:43
The Time Is Now
Rooney
4:17
Every Time I Think of You I Hate Myself
RÓSA
3:32
Donna
Rubblebucket
3:33
Foxbeard
Run River North
4:23
Never Gonna Let You Go
Ryle feat. Seest
5:43
Strange Love
SadGirl
4:28
Step into the Darkness
Said The Whale
2:56
If You Want It
Sam Roberts Band
3:39
Girls Do Cry
San Cisco
2:01
Polarized
Satellite Stories
2:57
Mercury
Satellite Stories
3:15
Green River
Satellite Stories
3:29
Maraschino
Satellite Stories
3:22
Dreamers
Savoir Adore
4:09
Simple Shapes
Savoir Adore
4:37
Half Asleep
School of Seven Bells
4:20
Archipelago
Shred Kelly
4:05
Like a River
Shy Luv feat. Bakar
3:11
No Application
Silverclub
3:48
The Hunter
Slaves
3:01
Real People
Small Black
4:40
Passenger Side
Smallpools
3:41
Breaking
Soft Science
3:38
Artifice
SOHN
3:18
O Me O My
Son Little
2:52
Starstruck
Sorry
3:24
Coming Right Back
Soul Patrol
2:59
Don't Tell Me.
Sports
2:50
Caught By The Wind
Stereophonics
3:37
Euphoria
Stillia
3:10
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
STRFKR
3:07
Always Eyes
Suburban Living
3:41
Rainbow Body
Sundara Karma
4:43
A Young Understanding
Sundara Karma
4:03
Undaunted
Sunday Store
4:04
The Man Don't Give a Fuck
Super Furry Animals
4:53
Mood Bomb
Superfood
3:24
Disco
Surf Curse
2:32
Snow
Sweet Tempest
4:17
Cameos
Swimming Tapes
3:11
VOICES
Switchfoot
2:58
Lost and Found
Taken By Trees
3:02
Sun
Talisco
3:12
Kansas
Talos
4:22
Invisible Ways
Tanlines
3:33
Glory Hallelujah
Teleman
3:29
Disco Ball
Tempo Bay
3:39
Love It If We Made It
The 1975
4:13
The Sound
The 1975
4:08
different
the academic
3:12
Permanent Vacation
the academic
3:14
Every Good Thing
The Afters
3:46
Changing
The Airborne Toxic Event
3:35
I Wouldn't Want to Be Like You
The Alan Parsons Project
3:12
Ultraviolet
The Amazons
3:38
The Summer Before
The Appleseed Cast
3:08
San Junipero
The Bamboos
3:29
Queens of the Breakers
The Barr Brothers
5:28
Wake up Boo
The Boo Radleys
3:37
Borrowed Time
The Broken Family Band
3:43
Cavalry Captain
The Decemberists
3:17
I'll Be Your Girl
The Decemberists
2:34
I Don't Know How To Love
The Drums
3:22
The Message
The Go Find
3:12
Missed Connection
The Head and the Heart
3:15
Another Story
The Head and the Heart
4:34
Upward Mobility
The Helio Sequence
3:52
Lovesick
The Hundred In The Hand
4:00
All Things Pass
The Jesus and Mary Chain
4:34
Lord Lord Lord
The Kahn Brothers
3:01
Life To Come
The Killers
4:31
Money On Straight
The Killers
3:34
Shadow on the Sun
The Levellers
4:06
Forro
The Little Ones
2:52
Wonderful Christmastime
The Monkees
3:33
Get Out
The New Electric Sound
4:08
Colosseums
The New Pornographers
3:15
Step into the Night
The Ocean Blue
3:03
Bitter Water
The Oh Hellos
3:16
Expectations
The Old Pink House
3:23
Midnight Moonwalk
The Payoff
3:38
Clark Gable
The Postal Service
4:56
Sail Away
The Rapture
5:20
She Owns the Streets
The Raveonettes
3:02
I'm Changing
The Record Company
4:31
Wish I Knew You
The Revivalists
4:12
Change
The Revivalists
3:49
Celebration
The Revivalists
3:46
Any Day
The Sea And Cake
4:53
Starling
The Sea And Cake
3:30
You Only Live Once
The Strokes
3:09
1904
The Tallest Man On Earth
3:59
Uncertain Smile
The The
6:52
Only Love
The Ting Tings
3:10
I Became a Prostitute
The Twilight Sad
5:20
Someone to Lose
The Vaccines
3:08
Red Eyes
The War On Drugs
4:59
Nothing To Find
The War On Drugs
6:10
Movement
The Whip
5:21
Lemon to a Knife Fight
The Wombats
3:22
Turn
The Wombats
3:27
Greek Tragedy
The Wombats
3:29
I Don't Know Why I Like You but I Do
The Wombats
3:49
I Dare You
The xx
3:53
Everyone But You
The Young Veins
3:05
Back And Forth
The Youth Parade
3:22
Cultured Man
The Zolas
4:54
Tonight
Theme Park
3:35
It's My Life
Tim Myers
3:56
Blood
Tired Pony
4:00
Aboard
Tom Grennan
3:53
Something in the Water
Tom Grennan
3:27
I've Fallen for You
Tom Redwood
3:17
Hugging You
Tom Rosenthal
2:51
Play Dead
Tom Walker
3:21
Sisyphus
Toothless
3:25
Lose My Way
TOY
4:26
Do It Again
Trevor Something
3:28
Crave
Triangle Sun
3:44
Lucky Strike
Troye Sivan
3:29
No Reason To Stay
Turbo Fruits
3:15
New Scream
Turnover
4:12
You Don't
Twin Peaks
3:21
Break
Two Door Cinema Club
2:08
The Outer World
Two Wounded Birds
5:13
Multi-Love
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
4:10
Jamaica
Van She
4:33
Riptide
Vance Joy
3:24
Someone To Stay
Vancouver Sleep Clinic
4:11
Nice to see you
Vansire
3:01
Krissy
Varsity
3:42
Bounce, Rock, Skate & Roll
Vaughan Mason
3:31
Always
Villows
3:05
Brainchild
Viva Brother
2:38
In My Mind
WALK THE MOON
3:57
Tiger Teeth
WALK THE MOON
5:22
Pictures of Girls
Wallows
3:24
Y U
Warm Human
2:40
Break You Down
Wild Child
3:22
Wishing Well
Wild Cub
4:07
Sadboy
Wolf Alice
4:11
Kitchen Door
Wolf Larsen
7:15
HOLD YOU DOWN
X Ambassadors
3:17
Two Months
Xul Zolar
3:05
Vacuum
Xul Zolar
3:29
Sleepyhead
Young & Sick
3:57
My Brain on Love
Young Dreams
6:18
Only God Knows
Young Fathers feat. Leith Congregational Choir
3:51
Catch Your Breath
Young Galaxy
4:37
Como
Yukon Blonde
3:35
Anarchist
YUNGBLUD
2:47
Haunt Me
Zoot Woman
3:31
Moment's Drift
Zulu Winter
3:37