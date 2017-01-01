Каверы Рок-хитов

Главная
Кавер версии зарубежных рок хитов.
Imagine
A Perfect Circle
4:48
Toxic
A Static Lullaby
3:20
Rock And Roll Fantasy
Accelerator
3:11
Come Together
Aerosmith
3:42
Smooth Criminal
Alien Ant Farm
3:25
Umbrella
All Time Low
3:49
Light My Fire
Amorphis
2:45
Enjoy The Silence
Anberlin
3:29
Logical Song
At Vance
3:46
Eye of The Tiger
At Vance
4:32
Money, Money, Money
At Vance
3:07
Shout
Atrocity
6:23
I Kissed A Girl
Attack Attack!
3:00
Paranoid
Avenged Sevenfold
2:41
Fools game
Axel Rudi Pell
3:58
Wanted Man
Beverly Killbillies
3:10
Dancing With Myself
blink-182
2:56
Poker Face
Blowsight
3:46
Baby One More Time
Bowling For Soup
3:29
Hey Bulldog
Butchering The Beatles
4:11
Riders On The Storm
Chester Bennington, Ray Manzarek & Santana
5:22
Oops.I Did It Again
Children Of Bodom
3:22
Power To The Music
Chris Catena & Blues Saraceno
4:45
Whole Lotta Love
Chris Cornell & Santana
3:50
Lock Up Your Daughters
Chris Thompson
3:31
Another Day Of Sorrow
Cromwell
7:10
Burn
Crown The Empire
3:48
Super Trouper
Custard
4:14
I Turn To You
Darkseed
4:27
Dirty Deeds
Derrick Lefevre, Damon Johnson, Chris Wimple Iii, Richard Kendrick
4:34
Freestyler
Device
3:19
25 Minutes to go
Dezperadoz
3:05
Shout 2000
Disturbed
4:18
You Spin Me Round
Dope
2:43
Black Betty
Doug Howard
3:09
Welcome To The Machine
Doug Pinnick
7:49
When Doves Cry
Enuff Z'Nuff
4:39
Run For Your Life
Enuff Z'Nuff
2:41
The House Of The Rising Sun
EverEve
5:12
Gangsta's Paradise
Falling In Reverse
3:54
Shape of You
Fame on Fire
3:56
Cars
Fear Factory
3:28
Another Brick In The Wall
Fee Waybill
3:58
Enter Sandman
Fred Coury
4:59
Eleanor Rigby
Godhead
4:01
Come Together
Godsmack
3:46
Love Yourself
Grayscale
3:26
Big in Japan
Guano Apes
2:48
Knockin' On Heaven's Door
Guns N' Roses
5:36
Bad Romance
Halestorm
4:08
Wicked Game
HIM
3:53
Solitary Man
HIM
3:36
Till the World Ends
I See Stars
4:05
Smoke On The Water
Jacoby Shaddix & Santana
5:05
La Grange
Jim Dandy's Black Oak Arkansas
4:35
What a Wonderful World
Joey Ramone
2:23
Abracadabra
John Parr
5:08
Johnny B. Goode
Judas Priest
4:39
Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 1, 2, 3
Korn
7:08
Word Up!
Korn
2:51
Enjoy The Silence
Lacuna Coil
3:57
Losing My Religion
Lacuna Coil
3:42
Firestarter
Leo Moracchioli
3:30
Ain't No Love In The Heart Of The City
Loaded Gun
5:01
Flash In The Night
Lover Under Cover
4:49
Toy Soldier
Lover Under Cover
4:25
Gimme More
Machinae Supremacy
3:32
Umbrella
Manic Street Preachers
3:36
Sweet Dreams
Marilyn Manson
4:39
Personal Jesus
Marilyn Manson
4:07
Just Got Paid
Mastodon & Billy Gibbons
3:34
Paranoid
Megadeth
2:32
When A Blind Man Cries
Metallica
4:35
Turn The Page
Metallica
6:06
Badge
Morse, Portnoy, George
2:46
Feeling Good
Muse
3:17
Toxic
Mushmellow
3:37
It's My Life
No Doubt
3:46
Blue Monday
Orgy
4:27
Skyfall
Our Last Night
4:02
Radioactive
Our Last Night
3:24
Maps
Our Last Night
3:26
Eleanor Rigby
Pain
3:42
Gouge Away
Papa Roach
2:07
Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love
Paul Dianno
3:49
Chandelier
PVRIS
3:37
Havana Affair
Red Hot Chili Peppers
2:18
Showdown
Richard Barone
4:24
Apache
Ritchie Blackmore
3:04
Is There Anybody There
Rough Silk
5:37
Can't Stand Losing You
RX Bandits
2:53
Maniac
Sargant Fury
4:10
Eagle
Sargant Fury
4:47
Problem
Set It Off
2:58
Bad Blood
Silence the City
3:30
Apologize
Silverstein
2:55
FK You
Sleeping With Sirens
3:33
Ring of Fire
Social Distortion
3:50
Cocaine
Soundchaser
3:14
Stitches
State Champs
3:03
Wicked Game
Stone Sour
4:27
People are people
Stone the crow
3:52
Immigrant Song
Stryper
2:17
Come Together
The Beatles
3:47
Walking On The Water
The Brandos
4:43
Disturbia
The Cab
4:01
I Fought the Law
The Clash
2:39
Here Come The Rain Again
The Drama Club
2:52
All Along the Watchtower
The Jimi Hendrix Experience
4:00
You Oughta Know
The Killing Moon
3:41
Sharp Dressed Man
The M.O.B. (Mick Fleetwood, Steven Tyler, Jonny Lang, John McVie)
3:59
Back in Black
The Rock Army
3:07
Let There Be Rock
The Rock Army
5:19
While My Guitar Gently Weeps
Todd Rundgren
5:44
(I Just) Died In Your Arms
ToDieFor
4:22
In The Heat Of The Night
ToDieFor
4:40
(I Just) Want You
ToDieFor
4:30
Passion Rules the Game
ToDieFor
4:09
Double Vision
Troy Reid
3:30
Bomber
Turbina
3:00
What Do You Do For Money Honey
Twin Tornados
3:05
Come As You Are
Vibrators
3:48
Maria Magdalena
Visions Of Atlantis
3:35
Viva Las Vegas
ZZ Top
4:39