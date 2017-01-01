Главная
О сервисе
О сервисе
Что такое Gusli?
Авторские права
Вопросы и ответы
Готовые решения
Готовые решения
Музыка для бара
Музыка для паба
Музыка для кафе
Музыка для ресторана
Музыка для кальянной
Музыка для кофейни
Гостям заведения
Статьи
Плейлисты
GUSLI Лига
Контакты
RU
8 800 333-10-55
Личный кабинет
Indie Pop-Rock
Главная
Плейлисты
Мировой рок
Indie Pop-Rock
Скачать
Far Away Truths
Albert Hammond Jr
3:38
In Transit
Albert Hammond Jr
3:34
Don't Go Wasting Time
Alfie Templeman
3:39
Dry My Soul
Amanda Jenssen
3:05
Get Away With It
Animal Kingdom
3:15
Dream Girl
Anna of the North
2:31
Slow Down
Ant Antic
3:05
I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor
Arctic Monkeys
2:53
Do I Wanna Know
Arctic Monkeys
4:33
Fluorescent Adolescent
Arctic Monkeys
3:03
Old Yellow Bricks
Arctic Monkeys
3:13
When The Sun Goes Down
Arctic Monkeys
3:22
Knee Socks
Arctic Monkeys
4:17
Stray Here with You
Ariel PinkCole M. Greif-Neill
3:46
Delivery
Babyshambles
2:42
Killamangiro
Babyshambles
3:26
Side Of The Road
Babyshambles
2:08
Back Of Beyond
Band Of Skulls
3:09
Dark Places
Beck
3:46
String Bean Jean
Belle and Sebastian
4:43
The Party Line
Belle and Sebastian
4:14
I Want You
Blaenavon
4:14
Fucking up My Friends
Blaenavon
3:36
Helicopter
Bloc Party
3:40
Ratchet
Bloc Party
3:18
Hunting for Witches
Bloc Party
3:31
The Pioneers
Bloc Party
3:35
Something Nice
Bloody Knees
4:07
Chemical World
Blur
3:53
Blue Jeans
Blur
3:53
Always Like This
Bombay Bicycle Club
4:05
Boys Got to Go
BRONCHO
2:55
All Choked Up
BRONCHO
2:55
Weekend
BRONCHO
2:24
Holy Ghost
Børns
4:16
Electric Love
Børns
3:38
Maybe I Don't Wanna Know
Call It Off
3:04
Eres
Camilo Septimo
3:53
Telepatia
Camilo Septimo
4:21
No conf
Camilo Septimo
4:11
Cute Thing
Car Seat Headrest
5:39
The Mother We Share
CHVRCHES
3:11
Be Somebody Good
Circa Waves
2:59
Movies
Circa Waves
3:22
Wasted Love
City and Colour
2:58
Is This Love
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
3:11
Puppy Llama
Coast Modern
3:32
Miracle Mile
Cold War Kids
3:00
Dirt in my Eyes
Cold War Kids
3:40
Love Is Mystical
Cold War Kids
3:34
Another Girl
Comet Gain
3:23
'Sad Love' and Other Short Stories
Comet Gain
4:11
Strength
Comet Gain
3:05
The Last Love Letter
Comet Gain
4:30
Baby's Alright
Comet Gain
2:39
Raspberries
Comet Gain
3:38
Swarm Swamp Swim
Cosmo SheldrakeTom Rosenthal
3:05
Depreston
Courtney Barnett
4:51
Nameless Faceless
Courtney Barnett
3:14
History Eraser
Courtney Barnett
3:28
Avant Gardener
Courtney Barnett
5:12
Nobody Really Cares If You Don't Go to the Party
Courtney Barnett
2:46
Plage
Crystal Fighters
3:50
Near Death Daydream
Cursed Arrows
2:33
You Are A Tourist
Death Cab for Cutie
4:46
Little Wanderer
Death Cab for Cutie
4:18
Downtown Star
Deep Sea Arcade
3:36
Don't Look Back
Deep Sea Arcade
4:07
Joanna
Deep Sea Arcade
4:06
Close To Me
Deep Sea Arcade
4:06
Learning To Fly
Deep Sea Arcade
4:49
Some Of Us
Deep Sea Arcade
3:26
Make It Real
Deep Sea Arcade
3:18
Agoraphobia
Deerhunter
3:22
Snakeskin
Deerhunter
4:20
Take Me There
Delta Rae
3:36
From One Woman To Another
Delta Rae
3:04
The Wrong Ocean
Delta Rae
3:38
If Id Known I Loved Her
Delta Rae
3:05
Burning In Carolina
Delta Rae
3:35
Danced Right Out Of My Arms
Delta Rae
2:39
Any Better Than This
Delta Rae
2:57
Back To The Garden
Delta Rae
4:02
No One Will Miss Me
Delta Rae
3:33
Only In America
Delta Rae
3:28
Stronger Than A Lion
Delta Rae
3:25
Soft Place To Land
Delta Rae
3:39
3 Nights
Dominic Fike
2:57
Catch The Sun
Doves
4:48
Chameleon
Echo Machine
2:48
Headlights
Echo Machine
2:37
Lilac
Editors
2:38
Magazine
Editors
3:55
Invasion
Eisley
3:36
Telescope Eyes
Eisley
3:03
Dear To Me
Electric Guest
4:01
The Cat Trapped in the Wall
Elf Power
3:14
Help You Out
Emarosa
3:42
Get Back Up
Emarosa
3:10
Cobarde
Enjambre
4:18
Tulipanes
Enjambre
3:46
Perpetuo
Enjambre
3:28
Viceversa
Enjambre
3:39
Elemento
Enjambre
3:28
Lilac
Estrons
2:38
Hope in Hell
Eugene McGuinness
2:49
Treat Me
Eugene McGuinness
4:20
Blue
Far Caspian
3:25
Wash Off
Foals
4:30
Call Me
Franz Ferdinand
3:26
Evil Eye
Franz Ferdinand
2:47
40'
Franz Ferdinand
3:24
No You Girls
Franz Ferdinand
3:43
Take Me Out
Franz Ferdinand
4:07
This Fire
Franz Ferdinand
4:14
Twilight Omens
Franz Ferdinand
2:29
Love Illumination
Franz Ferdinand
3:42
Can't Stop Feeling
Franz Ferdinand
3:01
Glimpse Of Love
Franz Ferdinand
3:12
Daylight
Fun Lovin' Criminals
4:38
All The Pretty Girls
Fun.
3:22
Some Nights
Fun.
4:37
We Are Young
Fun. feat. Janelle Monáe
4:10
The Chase
Future Islands
3:44
Walking Through That Door
Future Islands
4:33
Old Friend
Future Islands
3:13
Ran
Future Islands
3:25
Balance
Future Islands
4:06
Youth
Glass Animals
3:50
Tell Me You Know
Good Kid
3:17
The Photos on My Wall
Good Shoes
1:52
Heavy Cross
Gossip
4:02
The Wire
HAIM
4:05
Favourite Boy
Half Moon Run
4:02
Jello on my Mind
Half Moon Run
3:52
Blood Brother
Heavy Lungs
3:37
All Time Lows
Hellogoodbye
2:44
The Third Degree
Honeyblood
2:54
You're Standing on My Neck
Honeyblood
2:31
One That Suits Me
Hop Along
5:16
Prior Things
Hop Along
5:42
How Simple
Hop Along
3:48
This Boy
I'm From Barcelona
3:15
Ripples
Ian Brown
3:43
The Dream And The Dreamer
Ian Brown
5:38
Great
IDLES
2:44
Creeps Me Out
Ima Robot
3:03
West Coast
Imagine Dragons
3:37
If You Really Love Nothing
Interpol
4:25
Spit at Stars
Jack Peñate
2:33
I Get No Joy
Jade Bird
2:42
Good At It
Jade Bird
2:41
Uh Huh
Jade Bird
2:22
My Motto
Jade Bird
2:58
Side Effects
Jade Bird
3:11
Uh Huh
Jade Bird
2:22
Lottery
Jade Bird
2:31
When We Were On Fire
James Bay
3:58
Wait for You
Jane's Party
3:47
Girls & Boys
Jesse
2:04
Are You Gonna Be My Girl
Jet
3:33
Goodbye Hollywood
Jet
4:12
Blank Slate
Joywave
2:58
Oh My God
Kaiser Chiefs
3:34
The Angry Mob
Kaiser Chiefs
4:46
Ruby
Kaiser Chiefs
3:23
Na Na Na Na Naa
Kaiser Chiefs
3:00
Never Miss A Beat
Kaiser Chiefs
3:08
Everyday I Love You Less And Less
Kaiser Chiefs
3:37
I Predict A Riot
Kaiser Chiefs
3:53
Automobile
Kaleo
3:07
Ill Ray
Kasabian
3:39
Club Foot
Kasabian
3:35
L.S.F.
Kasabian
3:17
Fire
Kasabian
4:12
Shoot the Runner
Kasabian
3:27
Wasted
Kasabian
4:07
You're In Love With a Psycho
Kasabian
3:38
Crystal Ball
Keane
3:55
Nothing In My Way
Keane
3:58
Everybody's Changing
Keane
3:35
Restless Legs
KeuningBrandon Darner
3:05
Diver
Kid Astray
4:22
Sex on Fire
Kings Of Leon
3:25
Waste A Moment
Kings Of Leon
3:03
Blank Page
Klangstof
3:52
Keep Your Head
Kongos
3:24
Pay for the Weekend
Kongos
3:21
I Am Not Me
Kongos
4:02
Everything Must Go
Kongos
4:13
Something New
Kongos
3:52
Paris Is Burning
Ladyhawke
3:52
Dusk Till Dawn
Ladyhawke
2:35
Black White & Blue
Ladyhawke
3:54
My Delirium
Ladyhawke
4:16
Professional Suicide
Ladyhawke
3:42
Black White & Blue
Ladyhawke
3:54
I Get Cut
Lala Lala
2:18
Existential Crisis
Lazy Bones
3:07
Magic Music Box
León Larregui
3:13
Brillas
León Larregui
3:46
Aurora Boreal
León Larregui
3:38
Femme Fatal
León Larregui
3:12
Souvenir
León Larregui
3:59
Heavy Feet
Local Natives
4:06
Melted Ice Cream
LUCIA
3:30
Purple ft. Ryan Dempsey
Madison Pruitt
2:45
Another Life
Mammoth Indigo
2:38
Deep Blue
Mammoth Indigo
4:47
Reminiscence
Marble Arch
5:23
Hole In My Heart
Matt Pond
3:19
Workin' On It feat. Lennon Stella, Sasha Sloan
Meghan Trainor
3:01
Under The Milky Way
Metric
4:27
Waves
Metric
3:04
Succexy
Metric
3:05
Wet Blanket
Metric
4:07
Combat Baby
Metric
3:29
Help I'm Alive
Metric
4:45
Dead Disco
Metric
3:25
Hardwire
Metric
4:48
IOU
Metric
4:22
Gold Guns Girls
Metric
4:05
Soft Rock Star
Metric
4:00
The List
Metric
2:52
Common Lives
MetricMetric feat. Sergio Acosta, Rodrigo Guardiola, Sanchez Dub, Capri
4:22
Shake It
Metro Station
2:59
Snow Brigade
MEW
4:20
156
MEW
4:55
Dead Broke Blues
MID CITY
2:51
Come Closer
Miles Kane
2:59
Taking Over
Miles Kane
3:24
Don't Forget Who You Are
Miles Kane
3:21
Rush
Milky ChanceTémè Tan
3:36
Giraffe
Miniature Tigers
2:00
Apartment
Modern Baseball
2:47
Fine Great
Modern Baseball
2:28
West
Modern Love Child
3:31
Float On
Modest Mouse
3:28
Dashboard
Modest Mouse
4:06
Lampshades on Fire
Modest Mouse
3:07
Jackys Only Happy When Shes Up on the Stage
Morrissey
4:19
Bit By Bit
Mother Mother
3:18
Family
Mother Mother
3:12
Love Stuck
Mother Mother
3:41
Body
Mother Mother
3:33
Get Out The Way
Mother Mother
2:46
Love Stuck
Mother Mother
3:41
Let's Fall In Love
Mother Mother
3:08
No Culture
Mother Mother
3:36
The Drugs
Mother Mother
3:13
Blind Leading The Blind
Mumford & Sons
3:44
Deal Wiv It
Mura Masa, slowthai
2:57
Tape
Naive Waves
2:23
Alone Too
Nanami Ozone
3:41
Bad for Me
New Politics
3:04
Ozone
New Politics
2:52
Dear Patience
Niall Horan
3:14
Cross Your Mind
Niall Horan
3:48
Black And White
Niall Horan
3:13
Heartbreak Weather
Niall Horan
3:20
New Angel
Niall Horan
3:09
No Judgement
Niall Horan
2:56
Put A Little Love On Me
Niall Horan
3:44
Still
Niall Horan
4:11
Nice To Meet Ya
Niall Horan
2:38
Everywhere
Niall Horan
2:48
San Francisco
Niall Horan
3:12
Bend The Rules
Niall Horan
3:54
Small Talk
Niall Horan
3:17
Arms Of A Stranger
Niall Horan
2:40
Days
No Vacation
5:20
She Taught Me How To Fly
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
5:02
Pumpin Blood
NONONO
3:37
Girl You Want
Nouvelle Vague
2:51
Keep Pretending
On-The-Go
5:13
Everybody loves me
One Republic
3:36
Does It Matter
Only Sun
3:01
Disaffectation
Ought
4:35
Hey Look Ma, I Made It
Panic! At The Disco
2:49
(Fuck A) Silver Lining
Panic! At The Disco
2:48
Hurricane
Panic! At The Disco
4:25
Nicotine
Panic! At The Disco
3:06
Jessica
Paris Youth Foundation
3:37
Total Football
Parquet Courts
4:01
Berlin Got Blurry
Parquet Courts
3:26
Almost Had to Start a Fight_In and Out of Patience
Parquet Courts
3:14
Pop Song
Perfume Genius
5:05
Bright Lights
Pete And The Pirates
3:11
Knots
Pete And The Pirates
2:13
Blood Gets Thin
Pete And The Pirates
3:08
Cold Black Kitty
Pete And The Pirates
3:41
Mr Understanding
Pete And The Pirates
3:15
Things That Go Bump
Pete And The Pirates
3:36
Rusty Nail
Peter Bjorn & John
3:03
Reason To Be Reasonable
Peter Bjorn and John
3:50
Rusty Nail
Peter Bjorn and John
3:03
Every Other Night
Peter Bjorn and John
2:47
Gut Feeling
Peter Bjorn and John
3:02
One for the Team
Peter Bjorn and John
3:24
Simple Song of Sin
Peter Bjorn and John
5:09
On The Brink
Peter Bjorn and John
4:12
Living a Dream
Peter Bjorn and John
4:27
Drama King
Peter Bjorn and John
3:46
Weekend
Peter Bjorn and John
3:39
Dark Ages
Peter Bjorn and John
3:21
Endless Reruns
Peter Bjorn and John
3:31
Wrapped Around the Axle
Peter Bjorn and John
4:04
Idiosyncrasy
Peter Bjorn and John
2:48
Music
Peter Bjorn and John
3:20
Out of Nowhere
Peter Bjorn and John
4:02
Magic Mountain
Pleasure Beach
4:21
Ooooo
Pompeya
3:35
90
Pompeya
4:30
Pasadena
Pompeya
4:05
Slaver
Pompeya
4:21
Night
Pompeya
3:42
Metrotech
Public Access T.V.
3:33
Iceman
Razorlight
2:58
Carry Yourself
Razorlight
3:53
Japanrock
Razorlight
3:13
Sorry
Razorlight
3:07
Olympus Sleeping
Razorlight
2:49
Razorchild
Razorlight
3:02
Birds Fly
Richard Ashcroft
3:57
Born to Be Strangers
Richard Ashcroft
4:13
All My Dreams
Richard Ashcroft
4:27
Surprised by the Joy
Richard Ashcroft
5:37
Portions for Foxes
Rilo Kiley
4:44
It's a Hit
Rilo Kiley
4:28
The Angels Hung Around
Rilo Kiley
3:03
So Long
Rilo Kiley
5:27
Silver Lining
Rilo Kiley
3:37
Breakin' Up
Rilo Kiley
3:37
August
Rilo Kiley
3:18
Dreamworld
Rilo Kiley
4:43
I Remember You
Rilo Kiley
4:16
Julie's Place
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
3:18
Wither With You
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
3:47
Talking Straight
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
3:44
Mainland
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
4:14
Write Back
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
3:52
Colours Run
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
2:27
French Press
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
5:26
Brand New Day
Ryan Star
3:14
At Your Funeral
Saves The Day
3:09
Freakish
Saves The Day
3:47
Shoulder to the Wheel
Saves The Day
3:21
See You
Saves The Day
2:08
Be My Queen
Seafret
3:23
Can't Look Away
Seafret
3:34
Monsters
Seafret
3:33
Magnetic
Seafret
2:59
Fall
Seafret
3:05
The Stars Collide
Selfieman
2:51
El 193lbum
Shinova
4:05
High
Sir Sly
3:51
Chokehold
Slaves
3:23
Funeral Song
Sleater-Kinney
2:47
S.U.C.C.E.S.S.
Sløtface
2:41
Pristine
Snail Mail
4:55
Cool
Soccer Mommy
3:16
In This Lifetime
Sofa City Sweetheart
2:44
Stanley Waited
Sofa City Sweetheart
2:27
Gwen
Sofa City Sweetheart
4:07
Stop the Thinking
Sofa City Sweetheart
3:21
The Same Old Song
Sofa City Sweetheart
3:00
On the Sunshine
Spiritualized
5:00
Fight Or Flight
Stereophonics
3:41
Geronimo
Stereophonics
4:15
I Wanna Get Lost With You
Stereophonics
3:49
Devil
Stereophonics
4:41
Caught By The Wind
Stereophonics
3:37
Tears of Joy
Surge
3:34
Beat the Heart
Tallies
4:24
Eden
Tallies
3:58
Mother
Tallies
4:17
Trouble
Tallies
3:32
Have You
Tallies
2:49
Midnight
Tallies
4:35
Not So Proud
Tallies
3:54
On Directing
Tegan And Sara
2:45
Hell
Tegan And Sara
3:24
I Know I Know I Know
Tegan And Sara
3:44
The Con
Tegan And Sara
3:29
The Cure
Tegan And Sara
3:22
The Ocean
Tegan And Sara
3:06
Give Yourself A Try
The 1975
3:16
Frail State Of Mind
The 1975
3:54
Love It If We Made It
The 1975
4:13
Energy
The Apples In Stereo
3:30
Neapolitan Sky
The Avett Brothers
3:41
Lonely Boy
The Black Keys
3:13
Hey Now Now
The Cloud Room
3:32
The Season
The Dodos
6:14
I Don't Know How To Love
The Drums
3:22
Lets Go Surfing
The Drums
2:54
Days
The Drums
4:29
Heart Basel
The Drums
4:42
Money
The Drums
3:53
What You Were
The Drums
3:15
Me and the Devil
The Fratellis
5:37
Tell Me A Lie
The Fratellis
3:58
Thief
The Fratellis
3:27
Baby Fratelli
The Fratellis
3:56
Chelsea Dagger
The Fratellis
3:21
Dogtown
The Fratellis
3:43
Getting Surreal
The Fratellis
3:52
Everybody Knows You Cried Last Night
The Fratellis
3:54
End of summer
The Front Bottoms
4:21
Radio Heart
The Futureheads
3:02
Never Enough
The Hunna
2:53
Begin Again
the Identity Crisis
5:40
Daydreamer
the Identity Crisis
4:42
Radio Time Machine
the Identity Crisis
3:56
Run For Cover
The Killers
3:43
When You Were Young
The Killers
3:38
Spaceman
The Killers
4:44
Mr. Brightside
The Killers
3:42
Somebody Told Me
The Killers
3:20
The Man
The Killers
4:08
All the Time
The Kooks
4:06
Bad Habit
The Kooks
3:41
Ooh La
The Kooks
3:32
Kids
The Kooks
3:40
Naive
The Kooks
3:23
Gap
The Kooks
4:00
Do You Wanna
The Kooks
4:03
Aviation
The Last Shadow Puppets
3:43
My Mistakes Were Made For You
The Last Shadow Puppets
3:06
Separate And Ever Deadly
The Last Shadow Puppets
2:40
Used To Be My Girl
The Last Shadow Puppets
2:55
Dracula Teeth
The Last Shadow Puppets
2:51
The Age Of The Understatement
The Last Shadow Puppets
3:09
Heart Of The Matter
The Libertines
3:29
Don't Look Back into the Sun
The Libertines
2:58
Last Post on the Bugle
The Libertines
2:33
Gunga Din
The Libertines
2:58
What Katie Did
The Libertines
3:51
What a Waster
The Libertines
2:59
Time for Heroes
The Libertines
2:41
Can't Stand Me Now
The Libertines
3:27
Rose on Top of the World
The Men
4:28
The Freaks
The Menzingers
3:29
Mount Olympus
The Mirror Trap
3:24
New Trance
The Mirror Trap
2:48
Muscle Memory
The Mirror Trap
3:11
Piranhas
The Mirror Trap
3:50
Elixir
The Mirror Trap
3:11
Processed Air
The Mirror Trap
2:59
No ID
The Mirror Trap
3:18
American Dreams
The Mirror Trap
2:21
Under The Glass Towers
The Mirror Trap
2:31
St Petersburg
The Mirror Trap
3:41
Bell Street
The Mirror Trap
3:55
Something About Forever
The Mirror Trap
3:22
5 High
The Mirror Trap
3:44
Toys
The Mirror Trap
3:15
Afterdark
The Mirror Trap
3:20
Second Life
The Mirror Trap
3:18
Bleach Your Bones
The Mirror Trap
3:21
Westminster Ghost Story
The Mirror Trap
2:52
Devils
The Mirror Trap
3:16
Little Ease
The Mirror Trap
2:49
Dreamers
The Mirror Trap
4:13
Killing Time
The Mirror Trap
3:06
Mr. Telephone
The Mowgli's
3:21
247
The Neighbourhood
3:41
Compass
The Neighbourhood
2:49
Cry Baby
The Neighbourhood
3:55
Scary Love
The Neighbourhood
3:43
Daddy Issues
The Neighbourhood
4:20
High Ticket Attractions
The New Pornographers
3:51
Myriad Harbour
The New Pornographers
4:00
Whiteout Conditions
The New Pornographers
4:08
Play Money
The New Pornographers
4:37
The Electric Version
The New Pornographers
2:53
Broken Beads
The New Pornographers
3:00
Play Money
The New Pornographers
4:37
Dancehall Domine
The New Pornographers
3:19
Letter from an Occupant
The New Pornographers
3:46
Mass Romantic
The New Pornographers
4:04
The Bones of an Idol
The New Pornographers
2:51
Don Dale
The Pretty Littles
2:57
Sober
The Pretty Littles
3:19
Hills Hoist
The Pretty Littles
3:23
Motorway
The Rifles
3:20
Repeated Offender
The Rifles
2:41
Radio Nowhere
The Rifles
3:07
Sometime
The Rifles
3:03
When I'm Alone
The Rifles
3:43
Wall Around Your Heart
The Rifles
3:44
Winter Calls
The Rifles
3:42
Big Big Life
The Rifles
3:29
Local Boy
The Rifles
2:51
Peace & Quiet
The Rifles
2:44
I Could Never Lie
The Rifles
3:24
Darling Gir
The Rifles
4:08
Name For You
The Shins
3:09
Hope You're Happy Now
The Sounds
4:06
Fire
The Sounds
3:17
Dance with Me
The Sounds
3:14
Like a Lady
The Sounds
3:29
Riot
The Sounds
2:57
Painted By Numbers
The Sounds
3:17
Rock n Roll
The Sounds
3:55
Rock n Roll
The Sounds
3:55
Mine for Life
The Sounds
4:41
Living in America
The Sounds
3:28
Thrill
The Sounds
3:47
Thrill
The Sounds
3:47
Seven Days a Week
The Sounds
2:59
Last Nite
The Strokes
3:13
Someday
The Strokes
3:03
You Only Live Once
The Strokes
3:09
Reptilia
The Strokes
3:39
Heart In a Cage
The Strokes
3:26
12_51
The Strokes
2:33
Juicebox
The Strokes
3:14
Salvation
The Strumbellas
3:22
Holiday
The Subways
1:52
Rock & Roll Queen
The Subways
2:52
Oh Yeah
The Subways
2:58
It's a Party
The Subways
3:26
With You
The Subways
3:02
I Can't Quit
The Vaccines
2:43
If You Wanna
The Vaccines
2:54
No Hope
The Vaccines
4:05
Post Break-Up Sex
The Vaccines
2:54
Blue Orchid
The White Stripes
2:38
The Hardest Button To Button
The White Stripes
3:32
Seven Nation Army
The White Stripes
3:52
Bee-Sting
The Wombats
3:34
Lemon to a Knife Fight
The Wombats
3:22
1996
The Wombats
4:20
PCH
Tokyo Police Club
3:13
Hercules
Tokyo Police Club
3:31
Living Like This
Tokyo Police Club
3:38
My House
Tokyo Police Club
2:51
Live Fast, Die Young
Tom Boy
2:50
Number On The Gate
Turnover
4:08
DLZ
TV on the Radio
3:48
Happy Idiot
TV On The Radio
3:03
Come Back Home
Two Door Cinema Club
3:22
Golden Veins
Two Door Cinema Club
4:15
Good Morning
Two Door Cinema Club
3:56
Sun
Two Door Cinema Club
3:07
Sleep Alone
Two Door Cinema Club
3:56
Undercover Martyn
Two Door Cinema Club
2:46
What You Know
Two Door Cinema Club
3:09
Something Good Can Work
Two Door Cinema Club
2:42
Everybody's Changing
Veronica Falls
2:46
Found Love In A Graveyard
Veronica Falls
4:00
Teenage
Veronica Falls
2:50
Shooting Star
Veronica Falls
2:31
My Heart Beats
Veronica Falls
2:58
Misery
Veronica Falls
3:45
Wedding Day
Veronica Falls
2:01
Waiting For Something To Happen New Version
Veronica Falls
3:04
Bad Feeling
Veronica Falls
3:09
The Box
Veronica Falls
2:01
The Fountain
Veronica Falls
3:24
Broken Toy
Veronica Falls
2:22
Buried Alive
Veronica Falls
2:57
If You Still Want Me
Veronica Falls
3:06
Irrintzi
WAS
4:01
Other Lips, Other Kisses
WAS
5:11
Something Bigger
WAS
5:30
The First Girl Who Got a Kiss Without a Please
WAS
3:38
All About the Music
WAS
3:38
Don't Let the Children Play Around
WAS
4:54
The Last Time
WAS
4:04
Can I Count on You
WAS
4:32
Good Ones
WAS
4:21
07_ 45
WAS
4:04
I Like You as You Are
WAS
4:38
Ardoa
WAS
5:22
Only Neon feat. Emanuel Lundgren
WAS
4:51
Dont Give Up
WAS
8:33
Hardly Enough
WAZ
3:54
Zombie Bastards
Weezer
4:12
Zombie Bastards
Weezer
4:12
Take On Me
Weezer
3:43
No Scrubs
Weezer
3:10
Mr. Blue Sky
Weezer
4:46
Take It Out On Me
White Lies
3:50
Canyon on Fire
Wild Nothing
4:45
Lake Erie
Wild Pink
5:10
Something’s Coming
Will Butler
3:08
Son of God
Will Butler
2:53
Take My Side
Will Butler
3:48
Witness
Will Butler
3:29
Renegades
X Ambassadors
3:14
Long Before
Yumi And The Weather
3:48
Aztl
Zoe
3:39
Azul
Zoe
3:14
Dos Mil Trece
Zoe
4:30
Fin De Semana
Zoe
3:11
Ella Es Magia
Zoe
4:08
Nada
Zoe
5:34
mara Lenta
Zoe
5:00
Panoramas
Zoe
3:41
Oropel
Zoe
4:21
No Hay Mal Que Dure
Zoe
4:52
Reptilectric
Zoe
3:52
Track 1
Zoe
3:50
Venus
Zoe
4:14
10 A.M
Zoe
3:29
Sedantes
Zoe
5:21
Al Final
Zoe
4:34
Sombras
Zoe
4:04
Arrullo De Estrellas
Zoe
4:12