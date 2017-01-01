Главная
О сервисе
О сервисе
Что такое Gusli?
Авторские права
Вопросы и ответы
Готовые решения
Готовые решения
Музыка для бара
Музыка для паба
Музыка для кафе
Музыка для ресторана
Музыка для кальянной
Музыка для кофейни
Гостям заведения
Статьи
Плейлисты
GUSLI Лига
Контакты
RU
8 800 333-10-55
Личный кабинет
Garage Rock
Гаражный рок уходит корнями в 60-е года. Это смесь психоделического рока, панка, блюз-рока, серфа и рок-н-ролла. Грязное звучание гитар и убойные риффы - для самых рокерских баров.
Главная
Плейлисты
Мировой рок
Garage Rock
Скачать
Carry On Up The Morning
Babyshambles
2:56
Sober Again
Bourbon Blood
3:05
Going Down
Bourbon Blood
3:01
TGBR
Bourbon Blood
2:55
Cold Spring Blues
Bungalow Bums
3:36
Liar
Bungalow Bums
3:47
Mother River
Bungalow Bums
3:55
Lady
Bungalow Bums
5:04
Joyful Noise
Carlton Pearson
4:27
Don't Go Looking for My Heart
Death By Unga Bunga
2:00
Hot Leather
Death By Unga Bunga
2:24
Juvenile Jungle
Death By Unga Bunga
2:29
Psych-Out
Death By Unga Bunga
2:37
She-Devil
Death By Unga Bunga
3:13
The Nudist Beach
Death By Unga Bunga
3:31
Escape from Hong Kong
Downliners Sect
4:51
Silverlake
Eagles of Death Metal
3:36
Got The Power
Eagles of Death Metal
3:28
The Deuce
Eagles of Death Metal
3:06
Skin-Tight Boogie
Eagles of Death Metal
3:12
Hungry
Easy Riders
2:10
Complexity
EODM (Eagles of Death Metal)
2:46
Got a Woman
EODM (Eagles of Death Metal)
2:02
No Good
Kaleo
3:54
Glass House
Kaleo
4:01
Post party morning
Mess.
3:02
Lucky One
Mess.
2:53
Dark Saturday
Metric
3:50
Diet Coke Head
Miss World
3:36
Buy Me Dinner
Miss World
2:46
Hey Neanderfuck
Mudhoney
2:40
Nerve Attack
Mudhoney
2:45
Kill Yourself Live
Mudhoney
4:48
Paranoid Core
Mudhoney
2:31
Prosperity Gospel
Mudhoney
3:48
Please Mr. Gunman
Mudhoney
3:30
21st Century Pharisees
Mudhoney
2:35
Oak
Nikola Tesla & Thee Coils
2:55
Suck On Robbers' Blood
Nikola Tesla & Thee Coils
2:53
Cry at Night
Original Shitmakers
3:16
Ninety Nine
Slaves
3:15
She Wants Me Now
Slaves
2:31
The Lives They Wish They Had
Slaves
2:49
Where's Your Car Debbie
Slaves
2:23
White Knuckle Ride
Slaves
3:39
Feed the Mantaray
Slaves
2:54
Bugs
Slaves
3:00
Artificial Intelligence
Slaves
3:13
Magnolia
Slaves
4:04
Cut And Run
Slaves
2:41
Run And Catch
Solid Union
5:46
Misery
Space Trees
2:12
She lied
Space Trees
1:57
Waiting for you
Space Trees
1:53
Plankton
Sun Q
3:25
Jimmy the Pirate
Sun Q
6:02
After This
Sun Q
3:33
Harlem Shuffle
The 5.6.7.8's
2:21
I Know You
The Barbacans
2:29
Kick The Children
The Barbacans
2:56
Jude The Honest
The Barbacans
2:43
Time For The Choice
The Barbacans
2:31
Walking On Newspapers
The Barbacans
3:03
Girl In Black
the Cavestompers
3:00
Stop
The Chesterfield Kings
2:03
Cry Your Eyes Out
The Chesterfield Kings
2:14
In the Pits
The Downliners Sect
3:20
Keep On Rocking
The Downliners Sect
3:41
The Dog Is Blind
The Fantastiques
4:07
With You to the Stratosphere
The Fantastiques
4:28
My 1st Car
The Fantastiques
2:46
The Dreg
The Fleshtones
3:12
I need you
The Hunchmen
2:16
Game
The Hunchmen
2:31
Like no other man
The Hunchmen
2:00
Chubby Bunny
The Maggie's Marshmallows
1:59
Incredible Beauty
The Maggie's Marshmallows
2:46
Monkeyman
The Maggie's Marshmallows
2:18
Kids of Kokpit
The Maggie's Marshmallows
2:23
Many Miles
The Maggie's Marshmallows
3:14
I'm A Redacted Man
The Masonics
2:39
I'm The Unforgiver
The Masonics
3:03
You Don't Have To Travel
The Masonics
2:58
Don't Torment Me
The Masonics
3:12
Your Dangerous Mind
The Masonics
2:53
Girl I Want You
The Seeds
2:25
1969
The Stooges
4:06
I wanna be your dog
The Stooges
3:08
Dining Time Love
The Stubs
3:10
My Weed
The Stubs
2:39
Social Death By Rock 'N' Roll
The Stubs
2:34
Straight And White
The Stubs
2:07
Why Didn't You Tell Me Before
The Stubs
2:59
Evil Just Like That
The Stubs
2:58
Bad News Blues
The Thunderbeats
2:32
A Flame From The Fen
Wild Billy Childish & CTMF
2:29
It's So Hard To Be Happy
Wild Billy Childish & CTMF
2:32
He Wore A Pagan Robe
Wild Billy Childish & CTMF
2:14
Zero Emission
Wild Billy Childish & CTMF
1:51
What Is This False Life You're Leading
Wild Billy Childish & CTMF
2:42
Punk Rock Enough For Me
Wild Billy Childish & CTMF
4:55