Главная
О сервисе
О сервисе
Что такое Gusli?
Авторские права
Вопросы и ответы
Готовые решения
Готовые решения
Музыка для бара
Музыка для паба
Музыка для кафе
Музыка для ресторана
Музыка для кальянной
Музыка для кофейни
Гостям заведения
Статьи
Плейлисты
GUSLI Лига
Контакты
RU
8 800 333-10-55
Личный кабинет
Аккустические рок хиты
Акустические версии рок хитов а также группы, исполняющие акустический рок.
Главная
Плейлисты
Мировой рок
Аккустические рок хиты
Скачать
Away From The Sun
3 Doors Down
3:52
Here Without You
3 Doors Down
3:55
A Beautiful Lie
30 Seconds To Mars
3:41
Homesick
A Day to Remember
4:09
Another Song about the Weekend
A Day to Remember
3:40
City of Ocala
A Day to Remember
3:53
You Had Me at Hello
A Day to Remember
4:28
Have Faith In Me
A Day To Remember
3:12
No Cigar
A Day to Remember
2:55
When 3's a Crowd
A Day to Remember
4:33
Rise (Acoustic Version) [Skillet Cover]
Acoustic Cover Hits
3:33
Let It Be
Acoustic Hits
3:41
Silent Movies
Aquilo
3:21
Mad Sounds
Arctic Monkeys
2:50
Overlay
Ásgeir
2:53
Bernskan
Ásgeir
3:30
Eventide
Ásgeir
3:47
Breathe
Ásgeir
3:15
Pictures
Ásgeir
3:58
Turn Gold To Sand
Ásgeir
4:07
Alone In A Room
Asking Alexandria
4:25
If So
Atlas Genius
3:36
Be Yourself
Audioslave
4:50
Like a Stone
Audioslave
4:55
Nobody's Home
Avril Lavigne
3:38
Sk8er Boi
Avril Lavigne
3:36
When You're Gone
Avril Lavigne
3:57
The Jester
Badflower
4:05
Brain
BANKS
4:34
Take on Me (Acoustic Version) [A-Ha Cover]
Bar Lounge
4:10
Aliens Exist
Blink 182 (acoustic)
3:12
Down
Blink 182 (acoustic)
2:47
Up All Night
Blink 182 (acoustic)
3:08
All The Small Things
Blink 182 (acoustic)
2:44
I Miss You
blink-182
3:47
Feeling This
Blink-182
2:49
What Went Wrong
Blink-182
3:12
England's Dreaming
Boston Manor
3:22
Far Away
Breaking Benjamin, Scooter Ward
4:52
Tears Don't Fall
Bullet For My Valentine
4:37
Be Someone
CamelPhat Jake Bugg
3:52
Really Gone
CHVRCHES
2:58
HeavenHell
CHVRCHES
4:42
Get Out
CHVRCHES
3:49
Graffiti
CHVRCHES
3:56
Miracle
CHVRCHES
3:28
Citadel
Cry Monster Cry
3:20
When We Drive
Death Cab for Cutie
3:49
Light up the Fire
DETACH
3:30
Beat It Cover
Fall Out Boy
2:04
Dead On Arrival
Fall Out Boy
2:57
Growing Up
Fall Out Boy
2:48
Grand Theft Autumn Where Is Your Boy
Fall Out Boy
3:12
Nobody Puts Baby in the Corner
Fall Out Boy
3:33
Only If for a Night
Florence + The Machine
5:46
Fully Alive
Flyleaf
2:34
Best of You
Foo Fighters
5:02
Everlong
Foo Fighters
4:10
Rosemary Jane
Frank Turner
3:45
Walk Away
Franz Ferdinand
3:38
Falls On Me
Fuel
4:11
Hemorrhage
Fuel
3:56
Running Blind
Godsmack
3:55
Despicable
grandson
3:02
Blood Water
grandson
3:50
Good Riddance
Green Day
2:33
Wake Me up When September Ends
Green Day
5:03
When We Were Young
Hollow Coves
4:18
Borderlines
Hollow Coves
4:24
Collide
Howie Day
4:37
Believer
Imagine Dragons
3:56
Thunder
Imagine Dragons
3:34
Not Today
Imagine Dragons
4:21
Fall at Your Feet
James Blunt
2:25
We All Fall Down
Janell Marie
3:45
Silverscreen
Jesca Hoop
4:03
Get Right
Jimmy Eat World
2:49
Here Right Now
Joshua Radin
3:03
I Want More
KALEO
3:32
Misread
Kings Of Convenience
3:08
Cast No Shadow
Liam Gallagher
4:51
Florence + the Machine [Acoustic Music Video]
Love to Lover
3:52
Darkest Hour
Low Roar
2:59
FRIENDS
Marshmello Anne-Marie
3:29
Psalm 139
Matt Fawcett
4:51
Beneath The Skin
Memphis May Fire
4:54
Miles Away (Acoustic) [feat. Kellin Quinn]
Memphis May Fire
4:09
Need To Be
Memphis May Fire
3:37
Help I'm Alive
Metric
4:50
Every Lie
My Darkest Days
2:53
My Friends Over You
New Found Glory
3:20
Come As You Are
Nirvana
3:39
Humanism Acoustic ver
NoisyCell
3:49
COSMOS Acoustic ver.
NoisyCell
4:36
Into the Unknown
NoisyCell
3:08
Innocence Acoustic ver
NoisyCell
5:07
Last Theater Acoustic ver
NoisyCell
3:20
Pool of Water Acoustic ver
NoisyCell
2:47
Mahiru no Tsuk Acoustic ver
NoisyCell
5:46
We've Known Acoustic ver.
NoisyCell
6:05
Bluff
NoisyCell
2:52
Sorry
Nothing But Thieves
3:34
Just in Time
Ok Moon
4:28
Beautiful
P.O.D.
4:27
Lost In Forever
P.O.D.
3:55
No Ordinary Love Song
P.O.D.
3:49
Set Your Eyes To Zion - Acoustic Version
P.O.D.
3:55
Will You
P.O.D.
4:48
Youth Of The Nation
P.O.D.
4:22
Alive
P.O.D.
3:43
Higher
P.O.D.
3:20
Panic Run
P.O.D.
3:35
It Can't Rain Everyday
P.O.D.
4:18
I'll Be Ready
P.O.D.
4:49
Feel Like Home
Papa Roach
3:09
Scars
Papa Roach
3:38
Had Enough
Papa Roach
4:02
Ignorance
Paramore
3:40
Decode
Paramore
4:27
Misery Business
Paramore
3:14
From the Ashes
Red
4:38
Under the Bridge
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:25
Everchanging
Rise Against
4:21
Broken
Seether
4:17
I Promise
Set It Off
4:39
How Did You Love
Shinedown
3:07
Undertones
SHVPES
3:56
Whispers in the Dark
Skillet
3:23
The Older I Get
Skillet
3:38
Vermilion Pt. 2
Slipknot
3:44
It's Been Awhile
Staind
4:24
My Demons
STARSET
3:34
Wicked Game
Stone Sour
4:27
Through Glass
Stone Sour
4:44
Pieces
Sum 41
3:01
Roulette
System Of A Down
3:21
Keeps Me Light
Tall Heights
3:46
In My Mind
The Amazons
3:50
Junk Food Forever
The Amazons
3:58
Wherever You Will Go
The Calling
3:20
Ridiculous Thoughts
The Cranberries
3:07
Dreams
The Cranberries
4:24
Linger
The Cranberries
4:55
Ode to My Family
The Cranberries
4:43
Rupture
The Cranberries
4:16
Zombie
The Cranberries
4:01
When You're Gone
The Cranberries
4:10
The Glory
The Cranberries
5:14
Free to Decide
The Cranberries
3:17
Eyes On Me
The Heavy Horses
3:39
Still Like The Winter
The Heavy Horses
4:37
Think Of Me Unkind
The Heavy Horses
3:10
Whispered To Myself
The Heavy Horses
3:25
Middle of Somewhere
The Neighbourhood
2:54
Just Tonight
The Pretty Reckless
2:48
Make Me Wanna Die
The Pretty Reckless
3:33
Not Meant to Be
Theory Of A Deadman
3:35
City Of Angels
Thirty Seconds To Mars
5:02
Pain
Three Days Grace
3:15
Animal I Have Become
Three Days Grace
3:41
Chalk Outline
Three Days Grace
3:04
I Hate Everything About You
Three Days Grace
3:51
Monster (Acoustic Version) [Skillet Cover]
Todays Hits
2:58
Paper Planes
Tom Misch Carmody
3:19
Little Love
Tom Speight
3:09
Heartshaker
Tom Speight
3:06
Want You
Tom Speight
2:45
Lost to Me
Tom Speight
3:45
Waiting
Tom Speight
3:20
Strangers Now feat. Lydia Clowes
Tom Speight
3:48
Headstrong
Trapt
4:23
Watertight
We Have Band
3:10
Hysteric
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
3:51
Stay With Me
You Me At Six
3:18
Back Again
You Me At Six
2:57
Cold Night
You Me At Six
3:48