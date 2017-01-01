Главная
О сервисе
О сервисе
Что такое Gusli?
Авторские права
Вопросы и ответы
Готовые решения
Готовые решения
Музыка для бара
Музыка для паба
Музыка для кафе
Музыка для ресторана
Музыка для кальянной
Музыка для кофейни
Гостям заведения
Статьи
Плейлисты
GUSLI Лига
Контакты
RU
8 800 333-10-55
Личный кабинет
Balearic Beats
Балеарская музыка - это музыка 80х, которую диджеи ставили на балеарских островах. Сочетает в себе элементы лаунжа, хауса, диско, фанка.
Главная
Плейлисты
Магазины
Balearic Beats
Скачать
Les Fleur
4Hero,Carina Andersson
6:06
Two Birds
A Vision Of Panorama
5:01
Coastal Waves
A Vision Of Panorama
4:52
New Horizons
A Vision Of Panorama
5:38
Rebecca's Theme
A.r.t. Wilson
4:36
Coming Back to You
Accra
4:30
I Met Her In Ibiza
Adeleeya
4:59
Home
Afterlife,Chris Coco
4:51
Nisyan
Ahmed Fakroun
4:17
La Femme D'argent
AIR
7:12
All I Need
AIR,Beth Hirsch
4:29
Alone In Kyoto
AIR,Nicolas Godin,JB Dunckel
4:52
Lullaby For Robert
Al Usher
7:03
Xeni
Almunia
7:18
One Time
Almunia
6:24
L & G Psychedlic
Almunia
5:53
Pulsar
Almunia
5:54
New Moon
Almunia
6:38
The Disco That Should Not Be
Almunia
7:24
Until She Comes
Almunia
5:12
Xeni
Almunia
5:10
Views From A Blue Train
Almunia
6:00
Closer to You
Amo Amo
3:52
Butterflies
Anchorsong
5:58
Last Sunbeams of Childhood
Andrew Wasylyk
4:32
Anima
Angela Puxi
6:03
Camino del Sol
Antena
3:42
Coconut Mango
Arrangement
5:27
Crusoe
Art Of Noise,Youth
3:45
Teardrop
Avishai Cohen,Big Vicious
7:25
Vôo sobre o horizonte
Azymuth
3:41
Closure
Bakradze
4:46
I Was Trying To Describe You To Someone
Bakradze
5:09
Heart Asks
Bakradze
5:13
Can
Bakradze
4:46
Order
Bakradze
5:37
An Evening With John
Bakradze
4:45
Sad Arpeggios
Bakradze
6:06
The Model - Party Songs
Balearic Electro Beats
5:21
Formentera
Balearic Electro Beats
4:21
Future House
Balearic Electro Beats
3:29
Gotam Project Zone
Balearic Electro Beats
3:23
In the House
Balearic Electro Beats
1:23
Nightlife in Ibiza at the Penguin Café
Balearic Electro Beats
3:14
My Soul
Balearic Electro Beats
4:23
Sensual Guitar Chillout - Beach Party
Balearic Electro Beats
3:13
Pink Panther
Balearic Electro Beats
4:16
Paradise Casino
Balearic Electro Beats
3:36
Pole Dancer - Party Music
Balearic Electro Beats
4:18
The Club
Balearic Electro Beats
3:07
Best of Radio Deep Music Club
Balearic Electro Beats
3:22
Warm Sexy Lady
Balearic Electro Beats
4:15
Double
Balearic Electro Beats
3:02
Soft & Smooth Sexy Lounge
Balearic Electro Beats
4:21
Discovery - Lounge Music
Balearic Electro Beats
4:29
Formentera Nightlife
Balearic Electro Beats
3:45
The Party
Balearic Electro Beats
4:40
Formentera Nights
Balearic Electro Beats
3:49
Give It Back
Balearic Lounge Boyz
5:52
Paris Latino
Bandolero
4:04
El Layali
Barry Can't Swim
3:10
Jazz Club After Hours
Barry Can't Swim
4:54
Revolution In Mordor
Beard In Dust
7:06
Can´t Get Enough
Beard In Dust
6:05
Grapevine
Beard In Dust
7:09
Flame
Bell X1
6:08
Water From A Vine Leaf
Beth Orton
7:06
Video Life
Bilgeri
5:54
Lovely Day
Bill Withers
4:06
C'est Mieux
Blank & Jones,Cantoma,Coralie Clement
4:55
I Dream
Blindboy
4:22
The Right Moment
Blue Boyz
4:34
Olson
Boards Of Canada
1:32
Open Rhythms
Bodies Of Water
4:27
Kerala
Bonobo
3:58
Cirrus
Bonobo
5:50
Return to Air
Bonobo
5:05
Silver
Bonobo
6:34
Tiefer
Boozoo Bajou
3:34
Under My Sensi
Boozoo Bajou,Les Demon Flowers
6:42
Such A Good Feeling
Brothers In Rhythm
3:47
Sunset Beach of Love
Café del Chill
2:54
You Got the Love
Candi Staton,The Source
4:26
Echo
Cantoma
3:51
Abando
Cantoma
5:12
Pandajero
Cantoma
5:26
Alive
Cantoma
4:56
Tabarin
Cantoma
5:28
Clear Coast
Cantoma
4:30
Sea of Blue
Cantoma
4:19
Just Landed
Cantoma
5:04
Tabarin
Cantoma
5:31
Talva Lumi
Cantoma
4:32
Verbana
Cantoma,Hush Forever
4:56
Pandajero
Cantoma,Visti
6:07
You and I
Caribou
4:04
Big Love
CFCF
6:22
Invitation to Love
CFCF
6:06
Intimate Fantasy
Chaos in the CBD
8:13
One Thousand Suns
Chicane
3:48
Something Everything - Gallo Tropical Hinterhof Mix
Chris Coco
8:03
Josephine
Chris Rea
7:08
U
Chrisma
6:16
Lay Back
Christer Norden
3:23
Watchlar
Cocteau Twins
3:20
Autumn Leaves
Coldcut
7:12
Birdwatching at Inner Forest
Cornelius,Penguin Cafe
4:12
Heartbreaker
Crazy P
5:28
Over Again
Crossection
2:34
What Ever Turns You On
D.K.
3:53
Softest Place
D.K.
4:55
Marimba Theme
D.K.
5:31
Licence To Dream
D.K.
4:43
D
Dan Lissvik
8:40
Airwalk
Dan Lissvik
7:43
I
Dan Lissvik
4:24
G
Dan Lissvik
5:29
Voodoo Jammin'
Dancing Fantasy
6:27
Nowadays
Das Komplex
5:19
Narkoleptyczni Trochę
Das Komplex
6:32
Pralina
Das Komplex
5:38
Openwork Socks
Das Komplex
7:37
Tortuous Thoughts
Das Komplex
7:14
Kryé Mwen
David Walters
6:53
Pa Lé
David Walters,Ibrahim Maalouf
2:49
My Boy
Dido,R Plus,MEDUZA
3:10
When A Fire Starts To Burn
Disclosure,midland
5:10
Café de Flore
Doctor Rockit
8:28
ALONE
Don Carlos
6:47
Skin Deep
Dusky
6:24
Talking with Myself '98
Electribe 101
7:27
In The Good Life
Eugene Tambourine
4:53
Tidens Tand
Farbror Resande Mac
6:45
Mist
Farbror Resande Mac
5:14
Chemtrails
Farbror Resande Mac
6:01
Quaaludes
Farbror Resande Mac
4:09
Ljusеr
Farbror Resande Mac
5:17
Tidens Tand
Farbror Resande Mac
6:45
In the Trees
Faze Action
7:50
One Evening
Feist
3:36
Baby, Let Me Kiss You
Fern Kinney
8:13
Saku II
Fort Romeau
6:01
Saku
Fort Romeau
6:44
4T Recordings
Four Tet
3:19
The Whistle Song
Frankie Knuckles
6:58
Baxter
Fred again..,Baxter Dury
4:04
Pacific State
FreshRo!
5:21
Walkman
G.B. Beckers
5:23
The Distance
Gaussian Curve
6:11
Impossible Island
Gaussian Curve
7:29
Ride
Gaussian Curve
5:10
The Distance
Gaussian Curve
6:12
Breezin'
George Benson
5:42
Through Your Hands Love Can Shine
Giorgio Tuma,Laetitia Sadier
5:49
Got To Fan The Flame
Gordon's War
6:30
Red Hot
Herb Alpert
3:39
Rotation
Herb Alpert
5:13
Midnight Blue
High Voltage Orchestra
3:44
Chill Room
Hirudo
4:07
Kindness
HNNY
2:37
Montara
HNNY
3:46
Quiet Night
Hugo,wielandwieland
3:33
Sweeter Mix
Idiater Edwards
5:17
Bad Passion
Ilija Rudman
6:08
Forever
Ilija Rudman
4:35
Come Closer
Ilija Rudman
5:31
All The Time
Ilija Rudman
8:04
Hallelujah '92
Inner City
4:03
Cry In The Night
Instrumental Group Cabas
2:46
Hey Policeman
Intrinsic Trance
3:16
Serpent Strut
Jack Cutter
6:56
You're Beautiful
James Blunt
3:34
Night Air
Jamie Woon
5:25
Valerie
Joan Bibiloni
3:45
Migas
Joan Bibiloni
4:15
El Cumpleaños Se Jaimito
Joan Bibiloni
4:52
The Boogie
Joan Bibiloni
3:43
I Am The Black Gold Of The Sun
Jocelyn Brown,Nuyorican Soul
5:21
The One You Love
Joey Newman
5:08
As The Sun
John Beltran
5:13
Adiós ayer
Jose Padilla
5:03
Elixir
Jose Padilla
6:12
Day One
Jose Padilla
6:22
Hardly Need To Say
June Evans
4:24
Until We See the Ocean
Kevin Engelstein
4:45
Friday Morning
Khruangbin
6:51
Pelota
Khruangbin
2:48
C-Side
Khruangbin,Leon Bridges
4:43
Blurred
Kiasmos
5:06
Hey Maria
Klangkarussell,Elderbrook
3:33
Abusey Junction
KOKOROKO
7:05
Corsica '80
Kraak & Smaak
4:24
Scirocco
Kraak & Smaak,Fred Nevché
4:58
Don't Want This to Be Over
Kraak & Smaak,Satchmode
5:19
Agitations tropicales
L'Impératrice
4:06
Vanille fraise
L'Impératrice
3:59
Satan In Love
La Bellini
3:37
Satan In Love
La Bellini
6:03
Fly Away _ Walking in the Sunshine
Laid Back,John Guldberg,Tim Stahl
8:33
Trans Fatty Acid
Lamb
7:38
Isle Of Tears
Land of Light
5:08
You Rock Me
Larry Heard,Mr. White
6:13
Tudo Em Cima
Leila Pinheiro
3:02
More Than Ever People
Levitation,Cathy Battistessa
7:21
TV Scene
Linda Di Franco
7:20
Same Old Boogie
Liquid Pegasus
4:24
Booty Callins
Liquid Pegasus
6:34
Tokyo Hustler
Liquid Pegasus
5:01
U Can Tell
Liquid Pegasus
5:33
'88 Prelude
Liquid Pegasus
4:26
However Do U Want Me
Liquid Pegasus
4:08
Lashontae
Liquid Pegasus
4:35
Benny's Trip
Lonely Behaviour
3:54
Boogie Bengt
Lonely Behaviour
3:52
Jerry B Goofy
Lonely Behaviour
4:26
Kerstin's Night Out
Lonely Behaviour
4:35
Number One
Loredana Berte
6:27
Wanna Be With You
Loungeotic
4:49
Tuesday
Lovebirds
5:48
Archivo 4_20
LSD Rhythm Force,Ras Manuherbs,Leon de Ikal,Alebrije Florido
5:53
Kalunga
Lucas Arruda
1:59
Northern Lights
Lux
5:31
Slow Hot Confetti
Mallorquín
4:59
Slow Hot Confetti
Mallorquín
6:58
The Planet I Left Behind
Mallorquín
7:18
The Planet I Left Behind
Mallorquín
7:12
Turnmills
Maribou State
5:08
Brunch With Suki
Mark Barrott
3:53
Brunch With Suki
Mark Barrott
3:44
Three
Massive Attack
3:50
Weather Storm
Massive Attack
5:01
Paradise Circus
Massive Attack
8:08
Unfinished Sympathy
Massive Attack,Paul Oakenfold,Steve Osborne
5:18
Blame It on Rea
Max Essa
8:37
Destination You
Max Essa
4:43
Keep on Truckin'
Max Essa
7:30
Body Time
Max Essa
5:15
Complicated Lover
Max Essa
4:24
Andromeda
Meanderthals
4:34
Piece Of Your Heart
MEDUZA,WEISS,GOODBOYS
3:23
AO Longo Do Rio
Melodiesinfonie
4:35
Tropicololo
Melodiesinfonie
5:33
Mitamiyo
Mendes
5:30
Final Days
Michael Kiwanuka,Bonobo
5:41
Nothing Can Come Between Us
Mike Francis
7:03
Remember This Time
Miriam Kappert
6:16
L'Ultima Notte
Moana Pozzi
4:30
Sometimes
Monkey Safari,DJ Island
5:56
A Day in Portugal
Mr. Fingers
5:29
Sands of Aruba
Mr. Fingers
4:41
Far Away
Mudd & Pollard
7:44
Villa Stavros
Mudd & Pollard
5:42
Scaffold
Mudd & Pollard
6:28
Mawson's Walk
Mudd & Pollard
6:45
Hello Darling
Mushrooms Project
7:41
Superstar
N C C U
6:04
Get It Up For Love
Ned Doheny
3:15
Get It Up For Love
Ned Doheny
4:47
Give It Up For Love
Ned Doheny
4:44
Bitter Sweet Song
Nick & Samantha, Chris Coco
3:51
Escapology
Nick & Samantha, Chris Coco
4:21
On the Beach
Nick & Samantha, Chris Coco
4:36
Nights Interlude
Nightmares On Wax
3:26
Sinnerman
Nina Simone,Felix Da Housecat
4:35
Bengali Song
Nitin Sawhney
4:11
Needing A Woman
Nu-Cleus
4:06
It's Alright, I Feel It
Nuyorican Soul,Jocelyn Brown
3:23
Nariyama Ayagu
Okinawa Delays
6:25
Next
Olivia Holt
2:56
Dreams of Santa Anna
Orange Lemon
8:21
Liquid Sunshine
Orbitell
4:52
Universe Surfin'
Pacific Coliseum
4:11
Ocean City
Pacific Coliseum
6:09
Last Night In Paradise
Pacific Coliseum
4:16
Jack Parsons' Laboratory
Pacific Horizons
8:31
Ruby Running Faker
Paqua
5:12
Dinosaur Zappa
Paqua
6:04
These Things Come
Paqua
4:59
We Came Far
Paqua
5:05
Libra
Parlour
4:13
Lancy
Parlour
5:16
Contact
Parlour
4:19
Disco Ring
Parlour
4:52
Don't Make Me Wait
Peech Boys
7:10
At the Top of the Hill, They Stood...
Penguin Cafe
5:40
Touch The Sunlight
Perelandra
4:38
Say It
Phantoms,Anna Clendening
3:26
Just A Feeling
Phantoms,VÉRITÉ
4:45
Exotic Journey
Phazz Ibizarre
5:31
Wish You Were Mine
Philip George
2:58
Francesca Road
Pochill,Langkilde,Dalholt
6:37
Café Com Leite
Poirier,Flavia Coelho
4:23
Gated Area
Pool Boy,Cyril Hahn
3:52
All Inclusive
Pool Boy,Cyril Hahn
6:30
Movie Night Cancelled
Pool Boy,Cyril Hahn,Domenique Dumont
3:42
Around The Sun
Poolside,Amo Amo
3:57
Land of Joy
Prins Emanuel
7:31
Lejonkulan
Prins Emanuel
4:15
Wirklicheit
Prins Emanuel
4:27
Exkursion
Prins Emanuel
7:02
Globen
Prins Emanuel
5:21
Su Su
Prins Emanuel
5:51
Lotnik
Ptaki
6:07
Milosc
Ptaki
6:01
Radio Romans
Ptaki
5:52
Termy
Ptaki
5:50
Summer In The City
Quincy Jones
4:05
Give It To You
Ralf GUM,Paula
3:49
Everybody Loves The Sunshine
Ramp
3:44
Look Into My Eyes
Ray Mang
7:48
Nightology
Rayko
5:49
The Cave
Rayko
7:16
Time & Space
Rayko
5:14
Rusos Theme
Rayko
7:51
Told You So
Richardi Mac
4:31
Salsa House
Richie Rich
3:55
House On The Rock
Rob Mehl
3:30
Missing U
Robyn,WEISS
4:03
Mexican Summer
Ron Rinaldi
3:04
Sign
Roosevelt
4:19
Love Will Bring Us Back Together
Roy Ayers
5:54
Gentle Movement
Röyksopp
6:12
Paradise
Sadé Xantana
2:19
Madan
Salif Keïta
7:38
Nothing
Sandals
3:52
People from Ibiza
Sandy Marton
5:10
Never Stop Running
Sasac
3:16
Pig
Sasac
3:19
sketches
Seb Wildblood
4:03
La Ritournelle
Sébastien Tellier
7:41
Trying to Make it Home
Session Victim
5:42
San Diego
Shawn Lee's Ping Pong Orchestra
4:11
Arc of Lark
Simon Peter
6:16
Streap Tease In The Stars
Sirarcusa
4:09
Shulme
Smith
5:51
Les nuits
Smooth and Chill Inc.
6:14
Drivers Seat
Sniff 'N' The Tears
6:11
Finding Eden
Sofa Groovers
4:33
Estación Esperanza
Sofia Kourtesis,Manu Chao
5:26
Beautiful Nights in Ibiza
Soleil Fisher
4:50
Mutual Feelin'
Somethin' Sanctified
3:46
Keep On Movin'
Soul II Soul,Caron Wheeler
6:02
Alma Do Meu Coração
Soulidan
5:48
Caspe
Southern Shores
3:15
Jaki Jaki
Southern Shores
3:08
Palo Alto
Southern Shores
3:05
Riders
Southern Shores
3:13
Vieques
Southern Shores
2:53
Loja
Southern Shores
2:48
Mary L.
St Germain
5:23
Climbing
Steve Tibbetts
3:56
Origin
Studio
5:33
P.U.F. P.U.F.
Superglue
5:27
Happy Music
SuperShy,Tom Misch
3:58
Funk It Up
Sweet
5:24
Atoms Song
Teebs,Thomas Stankiewicz
7:46
Breathe
Télépopmusik,Angela McCluskey
4:43
Love Is
The Bear Brothers
3:55
Leisure Suit
The Breeze
6:10
Mischievous Whispers
The Breeze
5:05
The Lonely Cloud
The Breeze
4:53
Out Of Control
The Chemical Brothers,The Avalanches
3:46
Untitled
The Drunk
4:46
Bowmore
The Drunk
6:17
Ardbeg
The Drunk
6:38
Lagavulin
The Drunk
7:13
Sketch for Summer
The Durutti Column
2:59
Otis
The Durutti Column
4:17
Cry Of The Lone Wolf
The Electric Connection
4:43
Old News
The Graffiti Junction
4:54
Floatation
The Grid,Andrew Weatherall
7:07
I,I,I
The Osmonds
4:13
Artefacts From The Vistula River
The Phantom
6:06
Earthworks
The Phantom
5:19
Better Times
The Phantom
5:06
Field Of Dreams
The Project Club
6:32
Field Of Dreams
The Project Club
6:01
Lebanese Blonde
Thievery Corporation
4:49
Lebanese Blonde
Thievery Corporation
4:49
Prado
To Rococo Rot
4:18
Blind Andy
Tommy Awards
6:53
Walkin' Through The Night
Tony Sinclair Orchestra
3:42
Single Malt
Tosz
2:55
Paz
Troubleman,Nina Miranda
3:48
Sacred
TSHA
5:52
Gobi
Tunnelvisions
5:59
Outer Sunset
Tycho
4:16
Abraham's Theme
Vangelis
3:03
Against the Window
Vhyce
5:23
Metropolis
Walter Hawkins
6:16
Hard to Say Goodbye
Washed Out
4:14
Too Late
Washed Out
4:12
Vapour Trails
Windsurf
5:05
Baby Bamboo
Windsurf
5:42
Magic Wand
Windsurf
6:00
Weird Energy
Windsurf
6:39
Cliantro Vision
Windsurf
7:07
Tangiers
Woolfy vs Projections
4:07
My Room
Woolfy vs Projections
5:02
Set It Up
Woolfy vs Projections
5:47
Who
Woolfy vs Projections
5:40
Combination
Woolfy vs Projections
5:18
Bubbles
Yosi Horikawa
5:48
Icare
Yuksek
3:44