Balearic Beats

Балеарская музыка - это музыка 80х, которую диджеи ставили на балеарских островах. Сочетает в себе элементы лаунжа, хауса, диско, фанка.

Les Fleur
4Hero,Carina Andersson
6:06
Two Birds
A Vision Of Panorama
5:01
Coastal Waves
A Vision Of Panorama
4:52
New Horizons
A Vision Of Panorama
5:38
Rebecca's Theme
A.r.t. Wilson
4:36
Coming Back to You
Accra
4:30
I Met Her In Ibiza
Adeleeya
4:59
Home
Afterlife,Chris Coco
4:51
Nisyan
Ahmed Fakroun
4:17
La Femme D'argent
AIR
7:12
All I Need
AIR,Beth Hirsch
4:29
Alone In Kyoto
AIR,Nicolas Godin,JB Dunckel
4:52
Lullaby For Robert
Al Usher
7:03
Xeni
Almunia
7:18
One Time
Almunia
6:24
L & G Psychedlic
Almunia
5:53
Pulsar
Almunia
5:54
New Moon
Almunia
6:38
The Disco That Should Not Be
Almunia
7:24
Until She Comes
Almunia
5:12
Xeni
Almunia
5:10
Views From A Blue Train
Almunia
6:00
Closer to You
Amo Amo
3:52
Butterflies
Anchorsong
5:58
Last Sunbeams of Childhood
Andrew Wasylyk
4:32
Anima
Angela Puxi
6:03
Camino del Sol
Antena
3:42
Coconut Mango
Arrangement
5:27
Crusoe
Art Of Noise,Youth
3:45
Teardrop
Avishai Cohen,Big Vicious
7:25
Vôo sobre o horizonte
Azymuth
3:41
Closure
Bakradze
4:46
I Was Trying To Describe You To Someone
Bakradze
5:09
Heart Asks
Bakradze
5:13
Can
Bakradze
4:46
Order
Bakradze
5:37
An Evening With John
Bakradze
4:45
Sad Arpeggios
Bakradze
6:06
The Model - Party Songs
Balearic Electro Beats
5:21
Formentera
Balearic Electro Beats
4:21
Future House
Balearic Electro Beats
3:29
Gotam Project Zone
Balearic Electro Beats
3:23
In the House
Balearic Electro Beats
1:23
Nightlife in Ibiza at the Penguin Café
Balearic Electro Beats
3:14
My Soul
Balearic Electro Beats
4:23
Sensual Guitar Chillout - Beach Party
Balearic Electro Beats
3:13
Pink Panther
Balearic Electro Beats
4:16
Paradise Casino
Balearic Electro Beats
3:36
Pole Dancer - Party Music
Balearic Electro Beats
4:18
The Club
Balearic Electro Beats
3:07
Best of Radio Deep Music Club
Balearic Electro Beats
3:22
Warm Sexy Lady
Balearic Electro Beats
4:15
Double
Balearic Electro Beats
3:02
Soft & Smooth Sexy Lounge
Balearic Electro Beats
4:21
Discovery - Lounge Music
Balearic Electro Beats
4:29
Formentera Nightlife
Balearic Electro Beats
3:45
The Party
Balearic Electro Beats
4:40
Formentera Nights
Balearic Electro Beats
3:49
Give It Back
Balearic Lounge Boyz
5:52
Paris Latino
Bandolero
4:04
El Layali
Barry Can't Swim
3:10
Jazz Club After Hours
Barry Can't Swim
4:54
Revolution In Mordor
Beard In Dust
7:06
Can´t Get Enough
Beard In Dust
6:05
Grapevine
Beard In Dust
7:09
Flame
Bell X1
6:08
Water From A Vine Leaf
Beth Orton
7:06
Video Life
Bilgeri
5:54
Lovely Day
Bill Withers
4:06
C'est Mieux
Blank & Jones,Cantoma,Coralie Clement
4:55
I Dream
Blindboy
4:22
The Right Moment
Blue Boyz
4:34
Olson
Boards Of Canada
1:32
Open Rhythms
Bodies Of Water
4:27
Kerala
Bonobo
3:58
Cirrus
Bonobo
5:50
Return to Air
Bonobo
5:05
Silver
Bonobo
6:34
Tiefer
Boozoo Bajou
3:34
Under My Sensi
Boozoo Bajou,Les Demon Flowers
6:42
Such A Good Feeling
Brothers In Rhythm
3:47
Sunset Beach of Love
Café del Chill
2:54
You Got the Love
Candi Staton,The Source
4:26
Echo
Cantoma
3:51
Abando
Cantoma
5:12
Pandajero
Cantoma
5:26
Alive
Cantoma
4:56
Tabarin
Cantoma
5:28
Clear Coast
Cantoma
4:30
Sea of Blue
Cantoma
4:19
Just Landed
Cantoma
5:04
Tabarin
Cantoma
5:31
Talva Lumi
Cantoma
4:32
Verbana
Cantoma,Hush Forever
4:56
Pandajero
Cantoma,Visti
6:07
You and I
Caribou
4:04
Big Love
CFCF
6:22
Invitation to Love
CFCF
6:06
Intimate Fantasy
Chaos in the CBD
8:13
One Thousand Suns
Chicane
3:48
Something Everything - Gallo Tropical Hinterhof Mix
Chris Coco
8:03
Josephine
Chris Rea
7:08
U
Chrisma
6:16
Lay Back
Christer Norden
3:23
Watchlar
Cocteau Twins
3:20
Autumn Leaves
Coldcut
7:12
Birdwatching at Inner Forest
Cornelius,Penguin Cafe
4:12
Heartbreaker
Crazy P
5:28
Over Again
Crossection
2:34
What Ever Turns You On
D.K.
3:53
Softest Place
D.K.
4:55
Marimba Theme
D.K.
5:31
Licence To Dream
D.K.
4:43
D
Dan Lissvik
8:40
Airwalk
Dan Lissvik
7:43
I
Dan Lissvik
4:24
G
Dan Lissvik
5:29
Voodoo Jammin'
Dancing Fantasy
6:27
Nowadays
Das Komplex
5:19
Narkoleptyczni Trochę
Das Komplex
6:32
Pralina
Das Komplex
5:38
Openwork Socks
Das Komplex
7:37
Tortuous Thoughts
Das Komplex
7:14
Kryé Mwen
David Walters
6:53
Pa Lé
David Walters,Ibrahim Maalouf
2:49
My Boy
Dido,R Plus,MEDUZA
3:10
When A Fire Starts To Burn
Disclosure,midland
5:10
Café de Flore
Doctor Rockit
8:28
ALONE
Don Carlos
6:47
Skin Deep
Dusky
6:24
Talking with Myself '98
Electribe 101
7:27
In The Good Life
Eugene Tambourine
4:53
Tidens Tand
Farbror Resande Mac
6:45
Mist
Farbror Resande Mac
5:14
Chemtrails
Farbror Resande Mac
6:01
Quaaludes
Farbror Resande Mac
4:09
Ljusеr
Farbror Resande Mac
5:17
Tidens Tand
Farbror Resande Mac
6:45
In the Trees
Faze Action
7:50
One Evening
Feist
3:36
Baby, Let Me Kiss You
Fern Kinney
8:13
Saku II
Fort Romeau
6:01
Saku
Fort Romeau
6:44
4T Recordings
Four Tet
3:19
The Whistle Song
Frankie Knuckles
6:58
Baxter
Fred again..,Baxter Dury
4:04
Pacific State
FreshRo!
5:21
Walkman
G.B. Beckers
5:23
The Distance
Gaussian Curve
6:11
Impossible Island
Gaussian Curve
7:29
Ride
Gaussian Curve
5:10
The Distance
Gaussian Curve
6:12
Breezin'
George Benson
5:42
Through Your Hands Love Can Shine
Giorgio Tuma,Laetitia Sadier
5:49
Got To Fan The Flame
Gordon's War
6:30
Red Hot
Herb Alpert
3:39
Rotation
Herb Alpert
5:13
Midnight Blue
High Voltage Orchestra
3:44
Chill Room
Hirudo
4:07
Kindness
HNNY
2:37
Montara
HNNY
3:46
Quiet Night
Hugo,wielandwieland
3:33
Sweeter Mix
Idiater Edwards
5:17
Bad Passion
Ilija Rudman
6:08
Forever
Ilija Rudman
4:35
Come Closer
Ilija Rudman
5:31
All The Time
Ilija Rudman
8:04
Hallelujah '92
Inner City
4:03
Cry In The Night
Instrumental Group Cabas
2:46
Hey Policeman
Intrinsic Trance
3:16
Serpent Strut
Jack Cutter
6:56
You're Beautiful
James Blunt
3:34
Night Air
Jamie Woon
5:25
Valerie
Joan Bibiloni
3:45
Migas
Joan Bibiloni
4:15
El Cumpleaños Se Jaimito
Joan Bibiloni
4:52
The Boogie
Joan Bibiloni
3:43
I Am The Black Gold Of The Sun
Jocelyn Brown,Nuyorican Soul
5:21
The One You Love
Joey Newman
5:08
As The Sun
John Beltran
5:13
Adiós ayer
Jose Padilla
5:03
Elixir
Jose Padilla
6:12
Day One
Jose Padilla
6:22
Hardly Need To Say
June Evans
4:24
Until We See the Ocean
Kevin Engelstein
4:45
Friday Morning
Khruangbin
6:51
Pelota
Khruangbin
2:48
C-Side
Khruangbin,Leon Bridges
4:43
Blurred
Kiasmos
5:06
Hey Maria
Klangkarussell,Elderbrook
3:33
Abusey Junction
KOKOROKO
7:05
Corsica '80
Kraak & Smaak
4:24
Scirocco
Kraak & Smaak,Fred Nevché
4:58
Don't Want This to Be Over
Kraak & Smaak,Satchmode
5:19
Agitations tropicales
L'Impératrice
4:06
Vanille fraise
L'Impératrice
3:59
Satan In Love
La Bellini
3:37
Satan In Love
La Bellini
6:03
Fly Away _ Walking in the Sunshine
Laid Back,John Guldberg,Tim Stahl
8:33
Trans Fatty Acid
Lamb
7:38
Isle Of Tears
Land of Light
5:08
You Rock Me
Larry Heard,Mr. White
6:13
Tudo Em Cima
Leila Pinheiro
3:02
More Than Ever People
Levitation,Cathy Battistessa
7:21
TV Scene
Linda Di Franco
7:20
Same Old Boogie
Liquid Pegasus
4:24
Booty Callins
Liquid Pegasus
6:34
Tokyo Hustler
Liquid Pegasus
5:01
U Can Tell
Liquid Pegasus
5:33
'88 Prelude
Liquid Pegasus
4:26
However Do U Want Me
Liquid Pegasus
4:08
Lashontae
Liquid Pegasus
4:35
Benny's Trip
Lonely Behaviour
3:54
Boogie Bengt
Lonely Behaviour
3:52
Jerry B Goofy
Lonely Behaviour
4:26
Kerstin's Night Out
Lonely Behaviour
4:35
Number One
Loredana Berte
6:27
Wanna Be With You
Loungeotic
4:49
Tuesday
Lovebirds
5:48
Archivo 4_20
LSD Rhythm Force,Ras Manuherbs,Leon de Ikal,Alebrije Florido
5:53
Kalunga
Lucas Arruda
1:59
Northern Lights
Lux
5:31
Slow Hot Confetti
Mallorquín
4:59
Slow Hot Confetti
Mallorquín
6:58
The Planet I Left Behind
Mallorquín
7:18
The Planet I Left Behind
Mallorquín
7:12
Turnmills
Maribou State
5:08
Brunch With Suki
Mark Barrott
3:53
Brunch With Suki
Mark Barrott
3:44
Three
Massive Attack
3:50
Weather Storm
Massive Attack
5:01
Paradise Circus
Massive Attack
8:08
Unfinished Sympathy
Massive Attack,Paul Oakenfold,Steve Osborne
5:18
Blame It on Rea
Max Essa
8:37
Destination You
Max Essa
4:43
Keep on Truckin'
Max Essa
7:30
Body Time
Max Essa
5:15
Complicated Lover
Max Essa
4:24
Andromeda
Meanderthals
4:34
Piece Of Your Heart
MEDUZA,WEISS,GOODBOYS
3:23
AO Longo Do Rio
Melodiesinfonie
4:35
Tropicololo
Melodiesinfonie
5:33
Mitamiyo
Mendes
5:30
Final Days
Michael Kiwanuka,Bonobo
5:41
Nothing Can Come Between Us
Mike Francis
7:03
Remember This Time
Miriam Kappert
6:16
L'Ultima Notte
Moana Pozzi
4:30
Sometimes
Monkey Safari,DJ Island
5:56
A Day in Portugal
Mr. Fingers
5:29
Sands of Aruba
Mr. Fingers
4:41
Far Away
Mudd & Pollard
7:44
Villa Stavros
Mudd & Pollard
5:42
Scaffold
Mudd & Pollard
6:28
Mawson's Walk
Mudd & Pollard
6:45
Hello Darling
Mushrooms Project
7:41
Superstar
N C C U
6:04
Get It Up For Love
Ned Doheny
3:15
Get It Up For Love
Ned Doheny
4:47
Give It Up For Love
Ned Doheny
4:44
Bitter Sweet Song
Nick & Samantha, Chris Coco
3:51
Escapology
Nick & Samantha, Chris Coco
4:21
On the Beach
Nick & Samantha, Chris Coco
4:36
Nights Interlude
Nightmares On Wax
3:26
Sinnerman
Nina Simone,Felix Da Housecat
4:35
Bengali Song
Nitin Sawhney
4:11
Needing A Woman
Nu-Cleus
4:06
It's Alright, I Feel It
Nuyorican Soul,Jocelyn Brown
3:23
Nariyama Ayagu
Okinawa Delays
6:25
Next
Olivia Holt
2:56
Dreams of Santa Anna
Orange Lemon
8:21
Liquid Sunshine
Orbitell
4:52
Universe Surfin'
Pacific Coliseum
4:11
Ocean City
Pacific Coliseum
6:09
Last Night In Paradise
Pacific Coliseum
4:16
Jack Parsons' Laboratory
Pacific Horizons
8:31
Ruby Running Faker
Paqua
5:12
Dinosaur Zappa
Paqua
6:04
These Things Come
Paqua
4:59
We Came Far
Paqua
5:05
Libra
Parlour
4:13
Lancy
Parlour
5:16
Contact
Parlour
4:19
Disco Ring
Parlour
4:52
Don't Make Me Wait
Peech Boys
7:10
At the Top of the Hill, They Stood...
Penguin Cafe
5:40
Touch The Sunlight
Perelandra
4:38
Say It
Phantoms,Anna Clendening
3:26
Just A Feeling
Phantoms,VÉRITÉ
4:45
Exotic Journey
Phazz Ibizarre
5:31
Wish You Were Mine
Philip George
2:58
Francesca Road
Pochill,Langkilde,Dalholt
6:37
Café Com Leite
Poirier,Flavia Coelho
4:23
Gated Area
Pool Boy,Cyril Hahn
3:52
All Inclusive
Pool Boy,Cyril Hahn
6:30
Movie Night Cancelled
Pool Boy,Cyril Hahn,Domenique Dumont
3:42
Around The Sun
Poolside,Amo Amo
3:57
Land of Joy
Prins Emanuel
7:31
Lejonkulan
Prins Emanuel
4:15
Wirklicheit
Prins Emanuel
4:27
Exkursion
Prins Emanuel
7:02
Globen
Prins Emanuel
5:21
Su Su
Prins Emanuel
5:51
Lotnik
Ptaki
6:07
Milosc
Ptaki
6:01
Radio Romans
Ptaki
5:52
Termy
Ptaki
5:50
Summer In The City
Quincy Jones
4:05
Give It To You
Ralf GUM,Paula
3:49
Everybody Loves The Sunshine
Ramp
3:44
Look Into My Eyes
Ray Mang
7:48
Nightology
Rayko
5:49
The Cave
Rayko
7:16
Time & Space
Rayko
5:14
Rusos Theme
Rayko
7:51
Told You So
Richardi Mac
4:31
Salsa House
Richie Rich
3:55
House On The Rock
Rob Mehl
3:30
Missing U
Robyn,WEISS
4:03
Mexican Summer
Ron Rinaldi
3:04
Sign
Roosevelt
4:19
Love Will Bring Us Back Together
Roy Ayers
5:54
Gentle Movement
Röyksopp
6:12
Paradise
Sadé Xantana
2:19
Madan
Salif Keïta
7:38
Nothing
Sandals
3:52
People from Ibiza
Sandy Marton
5:10
Never Stop Running
Sasac
3:16
Pig
Sasac
3:19
sketches
Seb Wildblood
4:03
La Ritournelle
Sébastien Tellier
7:41
Trying to Make it Home
Session Victim
5:42
San Diego
Shawn Lee's Ping Pong Orchestra
4:11
Arc of Lark
Simon Peter
6:16
Streap Tease In The Stars
Sirarcusa
4:09
Shulme
Smith
5:51
Les nuits
Smooth and Chill Inc.
6:14
Drivers Seat
Sniff 'N' The Tears
6:11
Finding Eden
Sofa Groovers
4:33
Estación Esperanza
Sofia Kourtesis,Manu Chao
5:26
Beautiful Nights in Ibiza
Soleil Fisher
4:50
Mutual Feelin'
Somethin' Sanctified
3:46
Keep On Movin'
Soul II Soul,Caron Wheeler
6:02
Alma Do Meu Coração
Soulidan
5:48
Caspe
Southern Shores
3:15
Jaki Jaki
Southern Shores
3:08
Palo Alto
Southern Shores
3:05
Riders
Southern Shores
3:13
Vieques
Southern Shores
2:53
Loja
Southern Shores
2:48
Mary L.
St Germain
5:23
Climbing
Steve Tibbetts
3:56
Origin
Studio
5:33
P.U.F. P.U.F.
Superglue
5:27
Happy Music
SuperShy,Tom Misch
3:58
Funk It Up
Sweet
5:24
Atoms Song
Teebs,Thomas Stankiewicz
7:46
Breathe
Télépopmusik,Angela McCluskey
4:43
Love Is
The Bear Brothers
3:55
Leisure Suit
The Breeze
6:10
Mischievous Whispers
The Breeze
5:05
The Lonely Cloud
The Breeze
4:53
Out Of Control
The Chemical Brothers,The Avalanches
3:46
Untitled
The Drunk
4:46
Bowmore
The Drunk
6:17
Ardbeg
The Drunk
6:38
Lagavulin
The Drunk
7:13
Sketch for Summer
The Durutti Column
2:59
Otis
The Durutti Column
4:17
Cry Of The Lone Wolf
The Electric Connection
4:43
Old News
The Graffiti Junction
4:54
Floatation
The Grid,Andrew Weatherall
7:07
I,I,I
The Osmonds
4:13
Artefacts From The Vistula River
The Phantom
6:06
Earthworks
The Phantom
5:19
Better Times
The Phantom
5:06
Field Of Dreams
The Project Club
6:32
Field Of Dreams
The Project Club
6:01
Lebanese Blonde
Thievery Corporation
4:49
Lebanese Blonde
Thievery Corporation
4:49
Prado
To Rococo Rot
4:18
Blind Andy
Tommy Awards
6:53
Walkin' Through The Night
Tony Sinclair Orchestra
3:42
Single Malt
Tosz
2:55
Paz
Troubleman,Nina Miranda
3:48
Sacred
TSHA
5:52
Gobi
Tunnelvisions
5:59
Outer Sunset
Tycho
4:16
Abraham's Theme
Vangelis
3:03
Against the Window
Vhyce
5:23
Metropolis
Walter Hawkins
6:16
Hard to Say Goodbye
Washed Out
4:14
Too Late
Washed Out
4:12
Vapour Trails
Windsurf
5:05
Baby Bamboo
Windsurf
5:42
Magic Wand
Windsurf
6:00
Weird Energy
Windsurf
6:39
Cliantro Vision
Windsurf
7:07
Tangiers
Woolfy vs Projections
4:07
My Room
Woolfy vs Projections
5:02
Set It Up
Woolfy vs Projections
5:47
Who
Woolfy vs Projections
5:40
Combination
Woolfy vs Projections
5:18
Bubbles
Yosi Horikawa
5:48
Icare
Yuksek
3:44