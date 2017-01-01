Главная
Синтипоп 80-х
Подборка из синтипопа 80х: Depeche Mode, A-ha, Alphaville, Gary Numan, Pet Shop Boys, The Human League и прочие.
D.N.A
A Flock Of Seagulls
2:30
Space Age Love Song
A Flock Of Seagulls
3:46
I Ran
A Flock Of Seagulls
5:06
Hot Tonight
A Flock Of Seagulls
5:56
Telecommunication
A Flock Of Seagulls
2:31
Wishing
A Flock Of Seagulls
5:29
Stay On These Roads
A-Ha
4:38
The Blue Sky
A-Ha
2:37
The Sun Always Shines On T.V
A-Ha
5:07
Cry Wolf
A-Ha
4:07
Love Is Reason
A-Ha
3:06
Never Never
A-Ha
3:16
Big in Japan
Alphaville
3:52
Dance with Me
Alphaville
4:00
Forever Young
Alphaville
3:46
Summer in Berlin
Alphaville
4:50
Jerusalem
Alphaville
4:12
Sounds Like a Melody
Alphaville
4:45
Nowhere Girl
B-Movie
4:10
Switch On-Switch Off
B-Movie
4:05
I Want You Back
Bananarama
3:53
Push
Bananarama
4:10
Venus
Bananarama
3:37
Need a Man Blues
Bronski Beat
4:20
Smalltown Boy
Bronski Beat
4:56
Love and Money
Bronski Beat
5:11
Hit That Perfect Beat
Bronski Beat
3:39
Kiss And Tell
Bryan Ferry
4:04
Sensation
Bryan Ferry
5:07
I Put A Spell On You
Bryan Ferry
3:55
Slave To Love
Bryan Ferry
4:24
Stone Woman
Bryan Ferry
4:56
Valentine
Bryan Ferry
3:47
That Smiling Face
Camouflage
4:59
Suspicious Love
Camouflage
4:14
Me And You
Camouflage
4:40
Jealousy
Camouflage
3:29
Crime
Camouflage
5:30
Neighbours
Camouflage
3:48
Love Is A Shield
Camouflage
3:56
The Great Commandment
Camouflage
4:17
I Regret
De Vision
4:43
Plastic Heart
De Vision
4:56
Try to Forget
De Vision
3:55
Your Hands on My Skin
De Vision
4:44
That's the Way
Dead Or Alive
3:05
Come Home With Me Baby
Dead Or Alive
3:50
You Spin Me Round
Dead Or Alive
3:14
Something in My House
Dead Or Alive
4:25
Never Let Me Down Again
Depeche Mode
4:47
Everything Counts
Depeche Mode
3:58
Sometimes Wish I Was Dead
Depeche Mode
2:18
People Are People
Depeche Mode
3:44
Photographic
Depeche Mode
4:33
Stripped
Depeche Mode
3:50
Strangelove
Depeche Mode
3:45
Something To Do
Depeche Mode
3:47
Policy of Truth
Depeche Mode
5:13
A Question of Time
Depeche Mode
4:00
Halo
Depeche Mode
4:28
In Your Room
Depeche Mode
4:50
World In My Eyes
Depeche Mode
4:27
Just Can't Get Enough
Depeche Mode
3:26
New Life
Depeche Mode
3:42
A View To A Kill
Duran Duran
3:37
My Own Way
Duran Duran
4:36
Tiger Tiger
Duran Duran
3:30
Notorious
Duran Duran
4:18
The Wild Boys
Duran Duran
4:17
Here Comes the Rain Again
Eurythmics
4:59
Miracle of Love
Eurythmics
4:35
Sweet Dreams
Eurythmics
4:52
Hello I Love You
Eurythmics
2:53
Pictures In My Mind
Fantasia
3:14
Relax
Frankie Goes to Hollywood
3:53
Modern
Fresh Color
3:48
Sing With Me Tonight
Fresh Color
5:57
Number One
Fresh Color
5:19
Are 'Friends' Electric
Gary Numan
4:15
Cars
Gary Numan
3:58
Metal
Gary Numan
3:32
Films
Gary Numan
4:09
Come Live With Me
Heaven 17
3:35
Temptation
Heaven 17
4:11
3e sexe
Indochine
4:57
The Power To Forgive
Kajagoogoo
4:46
Hang On Now
Kajagoogoo
3:24
White Feathers
Kajagoogoo
3:31
Turn Your Back On Me
Kajagoogoo
4:01
Too Shy
Kajagoogoo
3:42
Can't Get Enough
Kim Wilde
4:01
Dancing In The Dark
Kim Wilde
3:42
Schoolgirl
Kim Wilde
3:43
Never Trust A Stranger
Kim Wilde
4:05
Suburbs Of Moscow
Kim Wilde
3:25
You Came
Kim Wilde
3:30
The Touch
Kim Wilde
4:14
You Keep Me Hangin On
Kim Wilde
4:15
Take Me Tonight
Kim Wilde
3:52
Das Model
Kraftwerk
3:33
The Model
Kraftwerk
3:39
The Telephone Call
Kraftwerk
3:46
99 Luftballons
Nena
3:51
Leuchtturm
Nena
3:14
Nur geträumt
Nena
3:41
1963
New Order
3:47
Bizarre Love Triangle
New Order
4:20
Blue Monday
New Order
7:28
True Faith
New Order
5:49
Temptation
New Order
5:24
Shame on you
New Scientists
4:24
Watch Out
New Scientists
4:33
Why Don't You Stay
New Scientists
3:44
South Africa
New Scientists
4:18
Sommerside
New Scientists
4:15
Secret
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
3:56
electricity
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
3:31
Enola Gay
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
3:28
Tesla Girls
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
3:34
So In Love
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
3:29
Walking On The Milky Way
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
4:38
Domino Dancing
Pet Shop Boys
7:40
Heart
Pet Shop Boys
3:58
Two Divided By Zero
Pet Shop Boys
3:35
Burn
Pet Shop Boys
3:53
Go West
Pet Shop Boys
5:04
West End Girls
Pet Shop Boys
4:05
In The Night
Pet Shop Boys
4:50
Paninaro
Pet Shop Boys
4:40
Always On My Mind
Pet Shop Boys
3:57
The Murder of Love
Propaganda
5:13
Dr. Mabuse
Propaganda
5:02
Goodbye Horses
Q Lazzarus
3:07
Heredity
Rational Youth
4:17
In Your Eyes
Rational Youth
3:13
If I Try
Secret Service
4:07
Chips On My Shoulder
Soft Cell
4:06
Tainted Love & Where Did Our
Soft Cell
4:10
Only When You Leave
Spandau Ballet
5:01
Gold
Spandau Ballet
3:53
It's My Life
Talk Talk
3:53
Such A Shame
Talk Talk
4:09
Mad World
Tears For Fears
3:29
Pale Shelter
Tears For Fears
4:33
Shout
Tears For Fears
8:04
Watch Me Bleed
Tears For Fears
4:15
Open Your Heart
The Human League
3:55
The Lebanon
The Human League
3:44
The Things That Dreams Are Made Of
The Human League
4:15
(Keep Feeling) Fascination
The Human League
3:44
Darkness
The Human League
3:58
Don't You Want Me
The Human League
3:58
Heart Like A Wheel
The Human League
4:31
Do or Die
The Human League
5:25
Love Action
The Human League
3:52
Seconds
The Human League
4:59
Love My Way
The Psychedelic Furs
3:31
Heartbreak Beat
The Psychedelic Furs
5:09
She Blinded Me With Science
Thomas Dolby
3:41
Sister of Mercy
Thompson Twins
5:07
Lay Your Hands On Me
Thompson Twins
4:04
Rollunder
Thompson Twins
6:46
Love on Your Side
Thompson Twins
4:01
In the Name of Love
Thompson Twins
3:52
Hold Me Now
Thompson Twins
4:42
Doctor! Doctor
Thompson Twins
4:39
Dancing with Tears in My Eyes
Ultravox
4:04
The Voice
Ultravox
4:23
Hymn
Ultravox
4:27
Slow Motion
Ultravox
3:27
Dangerous Rhythm
Ultravox
4:17
True Beliver
Ultravox
4:57
Love Glove
Visage
4:45
Fade To Grey
Visage
3:59
Nobody's Diary
Yazoo
4:31
Only You
Yazoo
3:12
