About GUSLI Service

Background music for public places

Find the right music for your business

Music for Bars
Increase the average bill due to the interactivity of the service
Music for Pubs
Create a unique musical atmosphere
Music for Cafés
Plan the music in your public place the way you want
Music for Restaurants
Attract new guests to your restaurant
Music for Hookah Bars
Use additional advertising opportunities of the service
Music for Coffee Shops
Control the mood of your guests throughout the day
GUSLI MUSIC SERVICE

When people come to a restaurant or a bar, they want to relax and listen to the music they love. But how to make everyone happy? In addition, it is music that creates a unique atmosphere of each public place. The GUSLI staff are aware of that. They have prepared for you a service that solves many problems associated with the musical arrangement of a public place. GUSLI service is a milestone in the world of restaurant business and entertainment.

WHAT IS GUSLI?

It is a service that offers ready-made music collections, which can be customized according to your wishes or a public place type. This will save your time and simplify your work significantly. You don't have to think about finding background music for your public place anymore, and worry about copyright-GUSLI will provide all solutions turnkey! With the help of a customers’ app, guests can order music all by themselves.

In more details: GUSLI service has a huge musical base and creates songs collections of the desired musical style. But what is the GUSLI difference from other similar services on the Internet, and what's so convenient about it?

Previously, guests in bars simply didn't have the opportunity to request music. Or the bartender had to distract from his work to find and play a song at the request of the guest.

How does it work?

Register an institution
Customize music to your own format
Download and start the player
Enjoy your music
Get payments from ordered tracks
GUSLI IS YOUR ADVANTAGE

What's the benefit of our guests downloading the app? Will it increase the income? - YES.

Guests come to your public place to relax and have fun. You can place the information about a new entertainment on booklets, for example, where guests will most likely see it. People will appreciate the opportunity to order their favorite songs, they'll come to your place more often and stay longer. They no longer distract staff from their work asking for a favorite song. This allows the service of your public place to evolve and get even better.

Being satisfied with your service and positive experience, the guests will surely spread the word about your public place among friends and probably even bring them to you!
Thus, you get an income increase, the loyalty of visitors and the influx of new guests, as well as additional earnings in the form of paid songs orders.

Our clients are the best public places!

3,500
institutions
470
cities

Start using our service right now!

More than 3,500 institutions successfully use our service, increasing the loyalty of guests and entertaining them with high-quality music content. Connect the service in just a few minutes!