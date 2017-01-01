When people come to a restaurant or a bar, they want to relax and listen to the music they love. But how to make everyone happy? In addition, it is music that creates a unique atmosphere of each public place. The GUSLI staff are aware of that. They have prepared for you a service that solves many problems associated with the musical arrangement of a public place. GUSLI service is a milestone in the world of restaurant business and entertainment.

WHAT IS GUSLI?

It is a service that offers ready-made music collections, which can be customized according to your wishes or a public place type. This will save your time and simplify your work significantly. You don't have to think about finding background music for your public place anymore, and worry about copyright-GUSLI will provide all solutions turnkey! With the help of a customers’ app, guests can order music all by themselves.

In more details: GUSLI service has a huge musical base and creates songs collections of the desired musical style. But what is the GUSLI difference from other similar services on the Internet, and what's so convenient about it?

Previously, guests in bars simply didn't have the opportunity to request music. Or the bartender had to distract from his work to find and play a song at the request of the guest.