Background music for a bar

The easiest way to manage music in a bar
Easy to use service
Flexible settings system for the desired public place format.
Profit Increase
Due to the service interactivity, the loyalty of visitors increases, and so does the average bill.
Music Caching
The player keeps working even if the Internet connection is broken.

Perfect music for a bar

  • More than 130 professionally designed music collections to create a unique atmosphere in your bar
  • All compositions are aligned to the volume level and have a smooth transition between tracks
  • We use only modern and popular music content
Rock for a bar
Glam Rock
Indie rock for a bar
Irish Punk
Country for a bar
J-Rock
Hard rock for a bar
Pop Rock
Punk for a bar
Rockabilly
Rock and roll for a bar
Ska Punk
Perfect Music for Bars

Since each bar is unique, the music should also have its own unique touch. Our music collections are composed by professional editors and create a unique atmosphere in any public place.

You can find the suitable music for any mood in our catalogue: past years hits, as well as the hottest new tracks that are well-known to everybody.

Working Time-Saving

Your bartender or waiters are probably getting distracted from the direct duties regularly with a request to play a song.

Your guests will be able to download the Gusli app on their smartphones and order a song for a small fee.

Extra money for the bar

From each music track ordered by your guests, we will add some percentages to your account.

Register in our service, download and start the player. Get extra earnings from each song ordered.

Easy to use service

You can also search for the desired artist, play songs of a particular genre, or exclude a song or band from the list. In case of the abrupt Internet disconnection, the ordered track will keep playing till the end, thus saving the customer's money.

Our clients are the best public places!

3,500
institutions
470
cities

More than 3,500 institutions successfully use our service, increasing the loyalty of guests and entertaining them with high-quality music content. Connect the service in just a few minutes!