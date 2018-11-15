Home
Background music for a restaurant

The easiest way to manage music in a restaurant
Easy to use service
Flexible settings system for the desired public place format.
Profit Increase
Due to the service interactivity, the loyalty of visitors increases, and so does the average bill.
Music Caching
The player keeps working even if the Internet connection is broken.

Perfect music for a restaurant

  • More than 130 professionally designed music collections to create a unique atmosphere in your restaurant
  • All compositions are aligned to the volume level and have a smooth transition between tracks
  • We use only modern and popular music content
Business lunch music
Retro Dance
Deep Lounge for a restaurant
Positive Vibes
Fashion Groove for a restaurant
Happy Indie
Instrumental for a restaurant
Funky Groove
Romantic for a restaurant
Electropop
Smooth Jazz for a restaurant
Nu Disco
We will help to compliment your restaurant with suitable musical content

According to the latest global research in the field of audio marketing, it is necessary to select music tempo and genre correctly, to match the tastes of the audience - this will help increase the business profitability and increase the interest of the guests.

GUSLI service has assembled a team of professional music editors who have compiled awesome lounge and house musical collections for restaurants.

High quality sound

More than 2,000 hours of stylish music of any format, selected for your restaurant. All music tracks are aligned to the volume level. Music is played without pauses and the tracks change very smoothly. Only quality content.

Easy and convenient to use

Register a restaurant on the site, install the player and enjoy our ready-made music collections. There's a wide variety of different music genres suitable for any event and mood in our database.

Additional advertising opportunities

The restaurant connected to the service is displayed on the map in the app, where over 100,000 potential guests will see it. With the GUSLI service, you can post news or information about promotions, which will be displayed in the application for the guests to see.

Our clients are the best public places!

3,500
institutions
470
cities

More than 3,500 institutions successfully use our service, increasing the loyalty of guests and entertaining them with high-quality music content. Connect the service in just a few minutes!