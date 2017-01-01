Copyrights

Do I need permission to play a phonogram in an institution?

Yes, you do. Intellectual property rights of authors of music works and phonograms are protected by law (Art. 1225 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation).

You will have to pay for audio and video content reproduced in the public place.

The institution is obliged to pay copyright holders, whose rights are recognized in the territory of the Russian Federation (sbpt.1 of p.1 of article 1315, p.1 of article 1317, sbpt.1 of p.1 of article 1323 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation).

Whom exactly do I have to conclude the agreement with? Is it the author of the song, that is the direct owner?

No. It's much easier.: you pay the copyright holder through an intermediary, namely, through an organization that deals with copyright protection. There are two such organizations in our country: Russian Academy of Education and WIPO.

How much will I have to pay?

There are many nuances related to the type of your institution, the presence or absence of entrance fees for visitors, etc.

These nuances will be taken into account when calculating the amount of fee that you have to pay. You can consult the RAE/WIPO staff and find out the information about rates stated on official websites of organizations or you can contact our support service for free.

