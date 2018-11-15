Home
Background music for a hookah bar

The easiest way to manage music in a hookah bar
Easy to use service
Flexible settings system for the desired public place format.
Profit Increase
Due to the service interactivity, the loyalty of visitors increases, and so does the average bill.
Music Caching
The player keeps working even if the Internet connection is broken.

Perfect music for a hookah bar

  • More than 130 professionally designed music collections to create a unique atmosphere in your hookah bar
  • All compositions are aligned to the volume level and have a smooth transition between tracks
  • We use only modern and popular music content
Arabic Deep for a hookah bar
Electropop
Chillout for a hookah bar
Retro Dance
Night Club music
Classic Lounge
Deep House for a hookah bar
Deep Lounge
Jazz Lounge for a hookah bar
Souful House
Relax music for a hookah bar
Techno Minimal
One of the keys to success for a hookah bar is the right music selection. It is music that creates an atmosphere influencing the mood of the guests directly. Experienced music editors of our service have carefully compiled numerous lounge music collections for your hookah.

Download the player, select music collections, and our service will do the rest for you. Even in case of Internet connection problems, the song will continue to play. If you have any questions, please contact technical support 24/7.

Connect hookah to our service and place promotions and news of your public place for free. They will be displayed in the GUSLI mobile app, where hundreds of thousands of potential guests will see them.

Our clients are the best public places!

3,500
institutions
470
cities

Start using our service right now!

More than 3,500 institutions successfully use our service, increasing the loyalty of guests and entertaining them with high-quality music content. Connect the service in just a few minutes!