Electropop for a coffee shop
Background music for a coffee shop
The easiest way to manage music in a coffee shop
Easy to use service
Flexible settings system for the desired public place format.
Profit Increase
Due to the service interactivity, the loyalty of visitors increases, and so does the average bill.
Music Caching
The player keeps working even if the Internet connection is broken.
Perfect music for a coffee shop
- More than 130 professionally designed music collections to create a unique atmosphere in your coffee shop
- All compositions are aligned to the volume level and have a smooth transition between tracks
- We use only modern and popular music content
Funky Groove
Electro Swing for a coffee shop
Pop Rock
Funk for a coffee shop
Retro Dance
Indie Pop for a coffee shop
Electropop
Nu Disco for a coffee shop
Happy Indie
Pop Jazz for a coffee shop
Positive Vibes
Our clients are the best public places!
3,500
institutions
470
cities
Start using our service right now!
More than 3,500 institutions successfully use our service, increasing the loyalty of guests and entertaining them with high-quality music content. Connect the service in just a few minutes!