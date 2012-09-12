Самый ранний жанр хип-хопа, в основе минуса лежат композиции, заимствованные из фанка или диско, плейлист из самый известных исполнителей: 2Pac, Beastie Boys, Grandmaster Flash, Ice Cube, Onyx, Notorious B.I.G. и т.д.
I Don't Give A Fuck
2 Pac
4:20
So Many Tears
2Pac
3:57
Static
2Pac
4:01
California Love
2Pac
5:48
Dear Mama
2Pac
4:40
Old School
2Pac
4:39
California Love
2PacDr. Dre
5:48
Put Me to the Test
3X KrazyKeak Da SneakAgermanB.A.N-D-Cent
6:19
In Da Club
50 Cent
3:13
12th Chamber
7L & Esoteric
2:53
Electric Relaxation
A Tribe Called Quest
3:45
Show Business
A Tribe Called Quest
3:53
It's Yours
A Tribe Called Quest
4:02
Scenario
A Tribe Called Quest
4:10
Black Superman
Above The Law
3:36
Weed Scented
AG (Feat. Gang Starr, Party Arty, O.C.)
3:31
Decatur
Alpha Noise
2:54
I Can Do No Wrong
Apollo Brown & Guilty Simpson
3:21
Litmus
Apollo Brown & Locksmith
3:00
Augmentation
Apollo Brown Rapper Big Pooh
3:29
Narrow Grave
Army Of The Pharaohs
3:41
Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2
ASAP Rocky
2:07
The Best Day
Atmosphere
3:36
Top Billin
Audio Two
2:52
Compton Nut
AWOL
4:00
At Night
AZ
3:49
Good For Nothin'
AZ
3:40
I Am The Truth
AZ
3:39
Live Wire Magic Hour The Truth
AZ
3:18
Pieces Of A (Black) Man
AZ
3:44
Poli With The Villians
AZ
3:40
New York
AZ
3:45
Trial Of The Century
AZ
4:27
Master Plan
Battlecat
4:38
PlayGround
Battlecat
4:00
No Sleep Till Brooklyn
Beastie Boys
4:06
Ch-Check It Out
Beastie Boys
3:12
Body Movin'
Beastie Boys
5:31
So What'Cha Want
Beastie Boys
3:37
Off the Books
Beatnuts
3:29
Ain't No Half-Steppin
Big Daddy Kane
5:19
Hold It Down
Big Daddy Kane
4:07
Underground
Big L
5:02
Put It On
Big L
3:37
Classic Verses
Big Pun
2:18
Twinz feat. Fat Joe
Big Pun
3:48
Fast Money
Big Punisher
3:48
Beware
Big Punisher
3:15
Unbelievable
Biggie Smalls
3:43
Police Came to My Show
Billy Woods feat. Blockhead
2:51
Open Ya Mind
Black Theory
4:21
Persevere
Black Theory
5:31
9th vs. Thought
Black Thought & 9th Wonder
2:47
Posse Jumpa
Blahzay Blahzay feat. La The Darkman, Mental Magician
5:19
Guerrilla Soldiers
Blak Madeen
3:41
Amnesia
Blu
2:57
Hey Everybody
Bomfunk MC's
3:56
Eternal
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
4:03
Thug Luv
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Feat. 2Pac
5:10
South Bronx
Boogie Down Productions
5:08
Slow Down
Brand Nubian
5:03
The Blue
Buddy feat. Snoop Dogg
3:25
Good Times
Busy Bee
2:54
Blocc Movements
C-Bo, Lil-Cyco, K-Style, Lil Bo & T-Nutty
4:25
Living N39 Tha Streetz
C.M.W.
4:45
Life Of A Playa
Cal-Luv
5:02
Knockin' Boots
Candyman
4:07
Illegal Life feat. Tragedy Khadafi, Havoc
Capone-N-Noreaga
3:50
Black Gangstas
Capone-N-Noreaga
2:59
Illegal Life
Capone-N-Noreaga feat. Tragedy Khadafi, Havoc
3:50
Stick You
Capone-N-Noreaga feat. Tragedy Khadafi, Havoc
4:44
The Ghetto
Cellski feat. Baldhead Rick, Guce
4:37
Funk Season
Celly Cel
5:19
Ridin
Chamillionaire feat. Krayzie Bone
4:32
I Do
Chingy
3:58
Kreep
Chino XL
4:58
Kids
Chris Orrick
2:27
Lyricist Lounge Freestyle
Chris Orrick
3:53
Bottom Feeders
Chris Orrick
3:36
Compton's Most Wanted - Get Money
CMW
4:27
She's No Good
Cold Crush Brothers
3:44
The Light
Common
4:03
A Penny 4 Your Thoughts
Coo Coo Cal
4:07
Fantastic Voyage
Coolio
3:57
Gangsta's Paradise
Coolio
3:57
Judgement Day
Craig Mack
3:49
Creative - Expect Wreck
Creative
3:37
I Ain't Goin' Out Like That
Cypress Hill
4:27
Throw Your Set in the Air
Cypress Hill
3:25
Insane in the Brain
Cypress Hill
3:28
Another Victory
Cypress Hill
3:11
Killafornia
Cypress Hill
2:56
Come Wit It
D 2 Tha S (Dedicated 2 Tha Streets)
3:58
Nowhere To Run
D.Auguste
4:14
All Love
D.I.T.C.
4:10
Any and Everybody
DBS
3:44
Me Myself And I
De La Soul
3:40
Rock Co.Kane Flow
De La Soul feat. MF Doom
3:05
Bionic
Defari
3:50
Don39t Smoke K2
Denmark Vessey
1:58
No Sides
Devaloop
3:34
Only Way 2 Go
Diamond D
2:36
More Dishes feat. Fel Sweetenberg
Dirt Platoon
4:02
Dope Compensation
Distortionists
4:45
Hunched over Chess Boards
DJ Eclipse
2:51
We Earned It
DJ EFN feat. Cory Gunz, Black Collar, Black Milk, Ras Kass
5:32
You Saw My Blinker
DJ Jazzy Jeff The Fresh Prince
4:13
The Things That U Do
DJ Jazzy Jeff The Fresh Prince
4:56
Trapped On The Dance Floor
DJ Jazzy Jeff The Fresh Prince
5:19
Twinkle Twinkle
DJ Jazzy Jeff The Fresh Prince
5:23
Who Stole The DJ
DJ Jazzy Jeff The Fresh Prince
4:50
A Dog Is A Dog
DJ Jazzy Jeff The Fresh Prince
4:29
Boom Shake the Room
DJ Jazzy Jeff The Fresh Prince
3:46
I'm Looking For The One
DJ Jazzy Jeff The Fresh Prince
4:35
Somethin' Like Dis
DJ Jazzy Jeff The Fresh Prince
4:08
Summertime
DJ Jazzy Jeff The Fresh Prince
4:31
Can't Wait To Be With You
DJ Jazzy Jeff The Fresh Prince
3:51
I'm All That
DJ Jazzy Jeff The Fresh Prince
3:44
Caught In The Middle
DJ Jazzy Jeff The Fresh Prince
4:19
This Boy Is Smooth
DJ Jazzy Jeff The Fresh Prince
4:58
Ring My Bell
DJ Jazzy Jeff The Fresh Prince
4:45
Dollaz Sense
DJ Quik
5:52
Dollaz + Sense
DJ Quik
5:53
Tonite
DJ Quik
5:23
Can't Touch Me Kid
DMX
5:54
What These Bitches Want
DMX feat. Sisqo
4:11
Dangerous
Do It All
3:31
Sniper Elite
DOOM, J Dilla
2:22
We Got It Goin' On
Double XX Posse
3:47
Where's da Party At
Doug E. Fresh
4:45
Keep Risin to the Top
Doug E. Fresh
3:50
Summertime In The LBC
Dove Shack
3:55
Mindtrix
Down N Dirty Tribe
4:13
Ain't Nuttin Nut a G Thang
Dr Dre
3:57
No Diggity
Dr. DreBlackstreet
4:14
The Next Episode
Dr. DreSnoop Dogg
2:42
The Motto
Drake feat. Lil Wayne
3:01
Parle-moi
Dramatik
4:31
L'oubli
Dramatik
3:33
L'horreur est humaine
Dramatik
3:58
Jump
Dramatik
3:35
Radioth'rapie
Dramatik
3:30
Ghetto folkore et
Dramatik
3:07
Crook In Me
DUBCNN Crooked I
3:45
Real Muthaphuckkin
Eazy-E
5:32
Still Fkem
Eazy-E
4:25
Trust No Btch
Eazy-EDJ QuikAMGPenthouse Players CliquePenthouse Players Clique, AMG, DJ Quik, Eazy-E
5:01
Too Much to Live Fo'
Edo.G
4:32
My Name Is
Eminem
4:28
Strictly Business
Epmd
4:44
U Got Shot
EPMD feat. Angel 8 Off Aguilar, 215
3:38
Freak Out
Erick Sermon
3:07
Serious
Erick Sermon
3:59
God Sent
Erick Sermon
3:05
Culture
Erick Sermon
4:13
The Shit Is Real
Fat Joe
4:34
Champagne feat. Curren$y
Fiend & Cookin Soul
4:04
Tryna Cum
Filthy Frank
4:03
The Sermon
Frankenstein
4:08
Made in The Streets [September 12, 2012]
Fredro Starr
3:16
Lost in Thought
Funkdoobiest
3:39
All Blue
G Perico
2:56
Game Immortalized
G-Reg
5:01
White Pomeranians
Gab Gotcha
2:07
Dwyck
Gang Starr
4:05
Comin' For The Datazz
Gang Starr
4:02
Mostly Tha Voice
Gang Starr
3:38
Mass Appeal
Gang Starr
3:40
GANGSTARR - BATTLE
Gang Starr
2:56
You Know My Steez
Gang Starr
3:44
Peace Of Mine
Gang Starr
2:42
Zonin'
Gang Starr
2:54
Above The Clouds
Gang Starr & Inspectah Deck
3:44
Sometimes I Wonder
Gangsta D
4:13
Maybe If
Gospel Gangstaz
5:08
Y Cain't Da Homiez Hear Me
Gospel Gangstaz
6:31
Ghetto Sermon
Gospel Gangstaz
2:12
Demon Killa
Gospel Gangstaz
5:01
O Double G's Go On
Gospel Gangstaz
4:31
Gospel Gangsta Thang
Gospel Gangstaz
4:23
Truth and Funk
Gospel Gangstaz
4:17
Hitman
Grandmaster Caz
3:36
Need To Knw The Flavor
Grandmaster Caz
5:12
Jesse
Grandmaster Flash
6:09
The Message
Grandmaster Flash
3:13
Snakebite
Grav
3:21
Sick Thoughts
Grav
3:47
Thought It Was On
Grav
4:02
Sex
Grav
4:24
What
Grav
4:15
Line For Line
Grav
4:22
World Domination
Grav
3:47
City To City
Grav
3:35
Keep Movin
Grav
3:26
A Train X-Press
Group Home
3:50
Tha Realness
Group Home
4:32
Up Against The Wall
Group Home
4:32
Lemonade
Gucci Mane
4:06
New Heights
Guilty Simpson
2:47
L.A.X.
H.S.E.
4:02
Throw in the Towel
Havoc
3:38
247
Hi-Tech
2:54
Bless Da Mic
Hip Hop All Stars
4:10
Make It Hot
Hip Hop All Stars
3:27
The Big Picture
Hip Hop All Stars
4:18
The Carpenter
Homeboy Sandman
2:29
Back From The Dead
House Of Pain
3:32
No Vaseline
Ice Cube
4:05
Check Yo Self
Ice Cube
4:33
It Was A Good Day
Ice Cube
4:20
Check Yo Self
Ice Cube
3:42
Ghetto Bird
Ice Cube
3:31
No Vaseline
Ice Cube
4:05
G-ST
Ice CubeWC
4:15
Dr. Feelgood
Ill Al Skratch
5:42
Still Slippin featuring BVA
Illinformed
2:45
Where's the Bud featuring Eric the Red Leaf Dog and DJ Riseone
Illinformed
2:16
War Drum featuring Leaf Dog Eric the Red Index OAB Smellington Piff and Jack Jetson
Illinformed
3:51
Back Down featuring BVA and Leaf Dog
Illinformed
2:16
Blunderbuss featuring Sonnyjim Fliptrix and DJ Getts
Illinformed
2:38
Gutter Funk featuring Bill Shakes Physiks Sean Peng and DJ Acidrain
Illinformed
2:54
Wise Guys
Infinite
4:29
The Pharcyde Runnin’
J Dilla
5:01
Won't Do
J Dilla
3:52
So Far to Go
J Dilla feat. Common D39Angelo
5:36
Supersonic
J.J. Fad
3:53
Still D.R.E.
Jan and Arnie
4:30
Nias In Paris
JAY Z Kanye West
3:39
99 Problems
JAY-Z
3:54
22 Two's
Jay-Z
3:29
Empire State Of Mind
JAY-Z feat. Alicia Keys
4:36
I'ma Keep Bangin'
Jayo Felony
4:15
Metaphysical Alliance ft. Self The Bluest Eye
Jazzscapez
2:21
Heavenly Divine
Jedi Mind Tricks
4:34
Blood Runs Cold
Jedi Mind Tricks
3:55
Bright Works
Jeremiah Jae
2:00
Me Or The Papes
Jeru The Damaja
4:25
Guv'nor
JJ DOOM
2:51
Rockabye Baby
Joey Badass Ft. ScHoolboy Q
3:43
Bonus Beat
Joey Chavez
1:30
The Illest
Joey Chavez feat. Encore
4:04
People Places
Joey Chavez feat. Evidence
3:31
Live
Joey Chavez feat. Rakaa Iriscience
3:25
TED Talk
Jonwayne
3:47
C.P.R.
K-Otix
3:12
Legendary
K-Otix
2:56
My Life (Alter Ego) Parts 1, 2, & 3
K-Otix
5:56
The Word
K-Otix
3:45
Untitled
K-otix
3:09
World Renown
K-otix
3:53
Front Row
K-otix
4:23
Take My Life
K-Otix
3:40
The Club
K-Otix
2:46
Jesus Walks
Kanye West
3:13
Monster
Kanye West feat. JAY-Z Rick Ross Nicki Minaj Bon Iver
6:18
King Kunta
Kendrick Lamar
3:55
Institutionalized
Kendrick Lamar feat. Bilal Anna Wise Snoop Dogg
4:31
m.A.A.d city
Kendrick Lamar feat. MC Eiht
5:50
Git Em39
Kev Brown Hassaan Mackey feat. Toine yU Eye-Q Kaimbr
3:09
Shitty City
Keylo
4:27
Day 39N39 Nite
Kid Cudi
3:41
Young Godz
Killa Sin Madman Raekwon Rubbabandz RZA Shyheim
5:11
Stay Strapped
Kool G Rap
3:24
Ghetto Knows
Kool G Rap
4:27
I Go to Work
Kool Moe Dee
4:38
Wild Wild West
Kool Moe Dee
4:44
Jump
Kris Kross
3:14
Bring It Back
KRS-One
5:03
Make 'Em Pay
Krumbsnatcha, Gang Starr
4:21
The Breaks
Kurtis Blow
4:06
Who Ride Wit Us
Kurupt
4:21
Who Ride Wit Us
KuruptDaz DillingerFredwreck NassarBlaqthovenBad Ass
4:21
Back Up Kid
Kutmasta Kurt
3:33
Ice Obsidian
L39Orange
1:52
Dark Day Road
La Coka Nostra
2:46
Classic Emergency
Large Professor
2:31
Hungry
Large Professor
2:41
Doo Wop
Lauryn Hill
5:22
Meditation feat. Vinnie Paz
Leaf Dog, BVA, Illinformed
4:17
A Milli
Lil Wayne
3:43
Back In The Day
Lil39 12 Dead
4:44
Speed
Little Brother
3:57
Mama Said Knock You Out
LL Cool J
4:49
Ringtone M...
LL Cool J
2:52
Beamer Benz or Bentley
Lloyd Banks feat. Juelz Santana
3:28
Watch Ya Back
Lord Digga
4:18
Chief Rocka
Lords of the Underground
4:05
Lifestyles Of The Rich And Shameless [Remix]
Lost Boyz
4:01
You've Gotta Believe
Lovebug Starski
3:51
Starski Live at the Disco Fever
Lovebug Starski
2:31
Amityville House on the Hill
Lovebug Starski
5:42
Ah Yeah
M.O.P.
2:48
Follow Instructions
M.O.P.
5:03
Got Me Crazy
Mac Dre
3:28
Foundation Symphony
Marley Marl feat. Larry 0 Seven Shawn J. Wells Miss Man
3:29
Eastbound
Masta Ace Incorporated
4:29
I Rap Black
Max I Million feat. Mykill Miers, Bishop Lamont, Chuck D
4:31
Killin Nigguz
MC EihtN.O.T.R.Boom Bam
5:26
Grndmza Pt. 1
Melle Mel
2:25
Squad Up
Method Man Street Life Feat. Havoc
3:38
Episode 2
Method Man feat. Intell Snoop Dogg
4:24
Intelligent Meth
Method Man feat. Masta Killa Streetlife iNTeLL
4:01
Tear It Off
Method Man Redman
4:10
Doomsday
MF DOOM feat. Pebbles The Invisible Girl
4:58
Follow The Light
MindsOne & DJ Iron
4:06
Mythos
MindsOne & DJ Iron
3:37
A Day In The Life
MindsOne & DJ Iron
3:48
Underdogs
MindsOne & DJ Iron
3:51
Hindsight
MindsOne & DJ Iron
4:38
Horizons
MindsOne & DJ Iron feat. John Robinson
4:12
Get up Freak On
Missy Elliot
3:58
Indo Smoke
Mista Grimm
5:22
Survival of the Fittest
Mobb Deep
3:44
Shook Ones Pt. II
Mobb Deep
5:27
Bloodsport
Mobb Deep
3:35
Stomp Em Out
Mobb Deep
3:34
Animal Instinct Feat. Ty Knitty, Gambino
Mobb Deep
3:30
Hell on Earth
Mobb Deep
4:34
Crime Connection
Mobb Deep Cormega
4:13
Man Down
Mobb Deep feat. Big Noyd
5:02
Breakin Bitchez
Mr. Sandman
5:09
Gun Smoke (Feat. Big Mike, 187 Fac, G-Nut, Spice 1)
Murder Squad
3:59
Fuck Tha Police
N.W.A
5:15
Alwayz Into Somethin'
N.W.A
4:24
Hype Juice
Napoleon Da Legend
3:11
N.Y. State of Mind
Nas
4:52
Nas Is Like
Nas
3:57
The Message
Nas
3:54
I Can
Nas
4:13
Nobody Does It Better
Nate Dogg
4:30
I Got Love
Nate Dogg
3:58
Where I Wanna Be
Nate DoggKuruptShade Sheist
4:20
Ain't No Fun
Nate DoggWarren GKuruptSnoop Doog
3:29
Uptown Anthem
Naughty By Nature
3:04
Hot Potato
Naughty By Nature feat. Freddie Foxxx
4:59
Underground
Necro
5:52
Real Street Rap
Neek The Exotic feat. Satchel Page
3:14
One Speed All Out
Neek The Exotic feat. Satchel Page
2:46
Get The City Warm
Neek The Exotic feat. Satchel Page
3:26
Hot In Herre
Nelly
3:45
Tru Grain
Nitty Gritty Southside
3:26
NY Kings
North Bronx Alliance
4:09
Off Tha Coast
Nuttz Feat. The Comrads
3:16
Who Run It
O.C.
4:11
Word to the Wise
Oddisee
3:04
Nuff Love
Omniscence
4:58
The Purge
Omniscence
3:12
Raw Factor
Omniscence
4:04
I Gotta Maintain
Omniscence
4:23
Wrecognize
Omniscence
4:16
When I Make Parole
Omniscence
4:11
Represent
Omniscence
5:34
Shut 'Em Down feat. DMX
Onyx
3:58
Walk In New York
Onyx
4:58
All We Got Iz Us
Onyx
4:13
Let's Organize
Organized Konfusion
4:18
Git Up, Git Out
OutKast
7:27
B.O.B.
OutKast
5:04
Children Sing
Pacewon & Mr. Green
5:05
Street Soldier
Paris Feat. Da Old Skool
4:26
Roll Up
Party Arty
3:00
Stack It Stash It
Payroll Giovanni Cardo feat. Jade Jones
3:48
Trust No Bitch
Penthouse Players CliqueEazy-E
5:02
I Get Physical
Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
5:03
Passing Me By
Pharcyde
5:03
Distinguished Jamaican English
Phi-Life Cypher
3:35
Cordless Nics At 20 Paces
Phi-Life Cypher
6:20
Knew Rulez
Phi-Life Cypher
3:43
Ill Force
Phi-Life Cypher
6:20
Ghetto Rebels
Phi-Life Cypher
5:36
My Verse First
Phi-Life Cypher
4:08
A Time Of Chaos
Phi-Life Cypher
4:25
All Alone
Phi-Life Cypher
4:33
I Got a Man
Positive K
3:20
The Life
Prodigy of Mobb Deep
2:47
Take California
Propellerheads
7:21
Shut 'Em Down
Public Enemy
5:04
Fight The Power
Public Enemy
4:42
Rebel Without A Pause
Public Enemy
5:02
Guns
Quelle Chris
3:12
Guess Who39s Back
Rakim
4:10
Ain't No Stoppin' Me
Ran Reed
2:52
P.H. Balanced [Remix]
Rappin39 Ron Ant Diddley Dog Feat. Mr. Ill
5:18
The Turnaround
Real Live
5:32
Swordsman In Black
Recognize Ali x Giallo Point
3:27
Serious
Redman, Das Efx, E.P.M.D.
3:20
Raising Hell
RUN DMC
5:31
Peter Piper
RUN DMC
3:23
Ooh, Watcha Gonna Do
RUN-DMC
3:06
The Birth
RZA
4:38
Derriere La Porte
Saliha
3:34
Whatta Man
Salt-N-Pepa feat. En Vogue
5:08
Hell Of A Night
ScHoolboy Q
4:32
Still An Herb Dealer
Scientifik
3:21
Gangsta Shit
Sean T
4:26
7 mar
serge_l
3:39
The Mall
Shiggy Sha, Gang Starr, G. Dep
3:40
Young Godz
Shyheim, Killarmy, Rubbabandz & RZA
5:09
Scaling The Building
Ski Beatz
3:43
A Time Of Chaos
Skitz Ft. PLC
4:25
All You Want
Sleestack'z
3:23
Bulletproof Shoutouts
Sleestack'z
2:32
Live Hardknox
Sleestack'z
3:27
Crystal Clear
Sleestack'z
5:33
Wealth And Real Estate
Sleestack'z
3:47
Raw Raps
Sleestack'z
4:28
Ruination
Sleestack'z
4:45
X-Filez
Sleestack'z
3:55
Selfish
Slum Village John Legend Kanye West
3:45
Gin & Juice
Snoop Dogg
3:32
Riders on the Storm
Snoop Dogg feat the Doors
6:12
Nobody Does It Better
Snoop DoggNate DoggWarren G
5:01
Nuthin' But A 'G' Thang
Snoop DoggSnoop Dogg
3:55
Drop It Like It's Hot
Snoop Doggy Dog
4:32
Nothing Can Save Ya
Snoop Doggy Dog
3:04
Crank That
Soulja Boy Tell39em
3:43
Pops Was a Rolla
South Central Cartel
3:48
Hard to Kill
Spice 1
4:01
The Godfather
Spoonie Gee
5:12
Love Rap
Spoonie Gee
5:42
The Stick Up
Statik Selektah, Action Bronson
2:59
QB To CO
Strippoker
3:11
Why U Bullshittin
Suga Free
4:20
Woop Woop
Suga Free feat. Hi-c
3:59
Rapper's Delight
Sugarhill Gang
4:01
Renegade
Sultan Mir & Recognize Ali
3:05
Five Arch Angels
Sunz Of Man
5:37
Super-Wolf Can Do It
Super-Wolf
6:20
Catch the Beat
T Ski Valley
9:52
Seeing Is Believing
Taerism
5:36
Triple Threat feat. Armageaddon, Big Pun, & Cuban Link
Terror Squad
4:03
Lean Back
Terror Squad feat. Fat Joe Remy Ma
4:11
War
Terror Squad feat. Triple Seis
3:05
Big Pimpim
Tha Dogg Pound
3:49
Let's Play House
Tha Dogg Pound
3:24
G'D Up
Tha Eastsidaz
4:35
Stumblin
The B.L.U.N.T.E.D. Crew ft. 7 Leaf Clover
5:47
The Salmon Dance
The Chemical Brother
3:40
Tramp Dogs
The Click
5:09
Yvette
The Cold Crush Brothers
4:18
Afro Puffs
The Lady Of Rage
3:16
Fuck All Y'all
The Last Mr. Bigg
3:25
Credentials
The Loyalists
4:32
Boyah Bumbaclot
The Mischievous LQ The Mad Mischief Crew
2:19
Hypnotize
The Notorious B.I.G.
3:50
Going Back To Cali
The Notorious B.I.G.
3:55
Drop
The Pharcyde
5:42
Distortion To Static
The Roots
4:18
On Our Way to the Movies
The Sequence
4:14
8th Wonder
The Sugarhill Gang
7:24
Put Your Handz Up
The Whooliganz
3:33
I'm a Player
Too $hort
6:01
Maintain
Totally Insane
3:52
Murder Death Kill
Totally Insane
3:34
Naracci
Totally Insane
4:31
Rougish Love
Totally Insane
4:25
Let Em Die
Totally Insane
4:52
4-Ever
Totally Insane
3:21
The Real Me
Totally Insane
3:47
The 4-1-1
Totally Insane
4:05
All In
Totally Insane
2:42
Back Street Life
Totally Insane
4:28
We Got It Locked
Totally Insane
3:29
Do Your Thing
Totally Insane
3:20
Empire
Totally Insane
3:00
Follow Me
Totally Insane
4:56
Mr. President
Totally Insane
2:50
Done Deal
Totally Insane
4:49
Fast Lane
Totally Insane
4:09
Playaz Hustlaz
Totally Insane feat. 11-5
4:17
Neighborhood Rockstarz
Totally Insane feat. Money Marc Backstreet Mentality Scoot Dogg
4:38
Mr. Ad Kapone
Totally Insane feat. Mr. Ke-Weed
4:23
Calm Down feat. Nas & Noreaga
Tragedy Khadafi
4:17
Round Round
Twinz
3:41
Round & Round
Twinz
3:41
Yonkers
Tyler The Creator
4:09
Long Drive Home
Ugly Heroes
3:01
Az - Uncut Raw
VA
2:49
Ice Ice Baby
Vanilla Ice
4:14
Regulate
Warren G
3:42
Super Soul Sis
Warren G
2:56
Regulate
Warren GNate Dogg
4:08
West Up
WC The Maad Circle feat. Mack 10 Ice Cube
4:44
West Up!
WC & The Maad Circle
4:44
I Can't Stop
West Street Mob
5:04
Take Care Of Our Own
Wiseguys
4:19
Black and Yellow
Wiz Khalifa
3:37
Ballin' 4 Life
WooFWooF
3:45
Method Man
Wu-Tang Clan
4:24
Method Man
Wu-Tang Clan
4:14
C.R.E.A.M.
Wu-Tang Clan
4:04
Protect Ya Neck
Wu-Tang Clan
4:38
Eyes May Shine
Xzibit
4:45
Twist My Fingaz
YG
4:14
Word Is Bond
YG feat. Slim 400
3:16
