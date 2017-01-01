Мрачное течение панка, уходящее корнями в 70-е года, когда панк-рок решили "замедлить" и сделать более готическим. Подборка включает в себя такую классику как Joy Division, The Fall, Killing Joke, а также представителей новой волны: Lebanon Hanover, She Past Away и т.д.
Not Enough Violence
Ariel Pink
6:04
Lipstick
Ariel Pink
3:20
Your Specters
Be Forest
3:02
Storm Ft. Ashton Nyte
Beauty in Chaos
6:12
Man Of Faith Ft. Wayne Hussey And Simon Gallup
Beauty in Chaos
4:33
Road To Rosario Ft. Michael Aston
Beauty in Chaos
4:36
Memory Of Love Ft. Johnny Indovina
Beauty in Chaos
4:18
GO
Biting Elbow
3:18
For The Kill
Biting Elbow
4:06
My Woman
Biting Elbows
3:18
Hardcore
Biting Elbows
4:06
The Dress
Blonde Redhead
4:00
Transit
Body Maintenance
2:55
Heart Strings
Broken Water
3:55
It's All Over
Burning Skies of Elysium
3:19
Carousel
Burning Skies of Elysium
4:14
Leviathan
Byronic Sex & Exile
6:00
Crimes of Passion
Byronic Sex & Exile
5:44
Cruel Beauty
Byronic Sex & Exile
5:53
Dreams
C00ltube
2:44
Your Life In France
Ceremony
3:15
Bleeder
Ceremony
4:36
I Heard You Call My Name
Ceremony
3:12
Root Of The World
Ceremony
3:06
The Separation
Ceremony
3:31
The Sunglass Girl
Ceremony
3:35
Different Now
Chastity Belt
3:48
Complain
Chastity Belt
4:44
5am
Chastity Belt
5:40
Cry in the Wind
Clan Of Xymox
5:16
Emily
Clan Of Xymox
3:55
I Need to Be Alone
Clan Of Xymox
4:25
In Love We Trust
Clan Of Xymox
4:31
Jasmine & Rose
Clan Of Xymox
5:45
Louise
Clan Of Xymox
5:17
Loneliness
Clan Of Xymox
5:04
Masquerade
Clan Of Xymox
3:53
A Day
Clan Of Xymox
6:40
Medusa
Clan Of Xymox
5:53
A Forest
Clan Of Xymox
5:41
Set You Free
Clan Of Xymox
4:13
She's Dangerous
Clan Of Xymox
6:03
Alice
Clan Of Xymox
3:33
Stranger
Clan Of Xymox
5:24
Back Door
Clan Of Xymox
4:53
Blue Monday
Clan Of Xymox
6:26
Consolation
Clan Of Xymox
4:57
Your Kiss
Clan Of Xymox
5:11
Concrete Gallery
Cloakroom
6:19
Seedless Star
Cloakroom
7:37
Sickle Moon Blues
Cloakroom
7:17
Plantlife
Cold Showers
3:33
Got to Be Free
Communions
5:56
Come on, I'm Waiting
Communions
3:26
Take It All
Communions
3:18
Love Stands Still
Communions
3:19
It's Like Air
Communions
3:43
Wherever
Communions
3:04
Midnight Child
Communions
3:56
She's a Myth
Communions
3:40
Restless Hours
Communions
3:54
Summer's Oath
Communions
3:59
Passed You By
Communions
3:25
Out of My World
Communions
5:39
So Long Sun
Communions
4:26
Alarm Clocks
Communions
3:11
Today
Communions
4:22
Forget It's a Dream
Communions
6:22
Eternity
Communions
4:01
Holy Water
Death In June
3:59
Here Lies
Death Of Lovers
4:16
Quai d' Orsay
Death Of Lovers
5:06
Cold Heaven
Death Of Lovers
4:10
Orphans Of The Smog
Death Of Lovers
4:21
The Absolute
Death Of Lovers
5:16
The Lowly People
Death Of Lovers
4:37
Ursula In B Major
Death Of Lovers
4:47
Perfect History
Death Of Lovers
4:03
Only After
DECADES
3:47
Tonight Again
DECADES
3:20
Cristina
Desperate Journalist
3:07
Control
Desperate Journalist
2:54
Lacking in Your Love
Desperate Journalist
5:13
Out Of Reach
Dream Affair
3:19
Velvet
Eagulls
3:44
Psalms
Eagulls
3:33
Tough Luck
Eagulls
4:01
Yellow Eyes
Eagulls
3:55
Skipping
Eagulls
4:30
My Life In Rewind
Eagulls
5:33
Footsteps
Eagulls
4:09
Nerve Endings
Eagulls
4:04
Back Here
Ego Eris
4:31
Flaming Touch
Ego Eris
4:30
Vanessa
Ego Eris
4:03
Sonrisas Fabricadas
Euroshima
3:58
Silencio Entre Nosotros
Euroshima
4:37
Sabres
For Against
3:24
Shine
For Against
4:06
Summertime
Gene Loves Jezebel
3:29
Break the Chain
Gene Loves Jezebel
4:46
Desire
Gene Loves Jezebel
3:18
Jealous
Gene Loves Jezebel
3:51
Fire Fire Fire
Geometric Vision
3:46
Knives
Ghost Cuts
3:49
Memory Thief
Ghost Cuts
3:21
Fever
Holograms
3:50
The Less You See
I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness
4:03
If It Was Me
I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness
6:38
When You Go Out
I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness
2:51
Better Strangers
I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness
4:00
Your Worst Is The Best
I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness
4:01
The Ghost
I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness
4:50
I Want To Die In The Hot Summer
I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness
3:01
Last Ride Together
I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness
4:30
According To Plan
I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness
4:37
Faust
I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness
4:16
Lights
I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness
4:08
The Owl
I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness
2:30
Today
I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness
2:03
Walk Out
I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness
3:38
We Choose Faces
I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness
6:09
You Are Dead To Me
I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness
3:39
Against the Moon
Iceage
3:27
Pain Killer
Iceage
3:39
Let It Vanish
Iceage
3:58
Forever
Iceage
4:51
Catch it
Iceage
5:45
Hurrah
Iceage
4:15
The Lord's Favorite
Iceage
3:49
Plowing Into the Field of Love
Iceage
4:05
The Pray
In a Lonely Place
4:01
Escape
In a Lonely Place
3:43
Everything Is Wrong
Interpol
3:32
Fine Mess
Interpol
3:14
If You Really Love Nothing
Interpol
4:25
Obstacle 1
Interpol
4:11
Obstacle 2
Interpol
3:47
My Desire
Interpol
5:00
Lights
Interpol
5:37
Pioneer To The Falls
Interpol
5:42
Slow Hands
Interpol
3:03
Rest My Chemistry
Interpol
5:00
C'mere
Interpol
3:11
Evil
Interpol
3:35
Story
INVERSE
4:37
New Dawn Fades
Joy Division
4:47
Love Will Tear Us Apart
Joy Division
3:26
Transmission
Joy Division
3:37
Shadowplay
Joy Division
3:52
Cavern Worship
Julian Plenti
4:19
On The Esplanade
Julian Plenti
3:39
Perimeter Deactivated
Julian Plenti
2:44
My Love Of This Land
Killing Joke
4:06
Love Like Blood
Killing Joke
4:09
Holy Christos
King Dude
2:52
I Wanna Be Adored
King Woman
5:27
No Memory
Klammer
2:57
Spiral Girl
Klammer
2:49
Tonight
Klammer
3:00
Twas But a Magpie
Klammer
3:13
A Long Cold Summer
Klammer
4:00
Modern God
Klammer
3:27
Coast to Coast
Klammer
3:41
Mechanical Boy
Klammer
3:35
Die World
Lebanon Hanover
4:32
Ice Cave
Lebanon Hanover
2:59
Gallowdance
Lebanon Hanover
3:51
Saddest Smile
Lebanon Hanover
3:44
No One Holds Hands
Lebanon Hanover
3:15
Les Amis De Minuit
Les Discrets
4:53
new flood
Little Nemo
4:15
The 15th
Little Nemo
3:56
As It Happens
Lowlife
5:04
Ku Swietlanej...
Made In Poland
4:31
Christmas on Earth
Marching Church
4:37
King of Song
Marching Church
4:48
Inside Out
Martin Dupont
4:24
Mary Sleeps Alone
Mary Goes Round
4:09
The Eagle
Mary Goes Round
3:05
Silence
Merchandise
5:08
Telephone
Merchandise
4:05
Right Back to the Start
Merchandise
4:16
Flower of Sex
Merchandise
4:54
Little Killer
Merchandise
3:05
Enemy
Merchandise
4:30
Lonesome Sound
Merchandise
4:16
Northern Seaside
Motorama
3:52
Ceremony
New Order
4:23
Loverman
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds
6:21
Califone
No Joy
3:25
Sourire de l'Ombre
Opera De Nuit
3:52
Dark
Orchin
3:49
Wasting Time
Orchin
4:14
There Is Nothing to Regret
Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio
4:39
All Ok
Pencey Sloe
4:12
Your Master Is Calling
Pink Turns Blue
7:44
I Coldly Stare Out
Pink Turns Blue
5:39
Walking On Both Sides
Pink Turns Blue
3:44
After All.
Pink Turns Blue
4:27
State Of Mind
Pink Turns Blue
3:58
As a Lover - Single
Planning For Burial
3:00
How Can I
Plastic Flowers
3:32
Cup Of Tea
Plomb
3:07
Death Row
Plomb
3:44
Electric Sheep
Plomb
3:49
Genuine Smile
Plomb
5:01
Heaven.
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry
4:14
A Hail Of Bombs
Red Sparowes
4:21
Red Hair
Relèvement '82
4:15
Lannoy Point
Ride
5:58
Like a Daydream
Ride
3:06
Vapour Trail
Ride
4:17
Mota
Russian Circles
6:32
50 50
Sad Lovers & Giants
3:42
Biblical Crows
Sad Lovers & Giants
4:12
Beauty Is Truth
Sad Lovers & Giants
4:03
Clint
Sad Lovers & Giants
3:42
Leave Me In Autumn
Scars
2:50
Aquarama
Scars
4:53
Neutrale Liebe
Seltsame Zustände
3:19
Fussball
Seltsame Zutande
3:54
Asimilasyon
She Past Away
4:12
Sanri
She Past Away
4:09
Ritüel Ritual
She Past Away
4:56
Rachael
She Wants Revenge
4:26
Red Flags And Long Nights
She Wants Revenge
5:09
She Will Always Be A Broken Girl
She Wants Revenge
5:22
True Romance
She Wants Revenge
4:10
Tear You Apart
She Wants Revenge
4:44
These Things
She Wants Revenge
5:12
Walking Away
She Wants Revenge
3:41
Written In Blood
She Wants Revenge
4:59
Big Love
She Wants Revenge
3:35
I Don't Want To Fall In Love
She Wants Revenge
3:35
Out Of Control
She Wants Revenge
3:37
Monologue
She Wants Revenge
4:54
Placebo Effect
Siouxsie and the Banshees
4:37
Israel
Siouxsie and The Banshees
5:00
Loveless
Siouxsie Sioux
4:24
Alison
Slowdive
3:52
Altogether
Slowdive
3:43
Caput Corvi
Sofia Insomnia
4:44
Death in the family
Soft Kill
2:46
Wake Up
Soft Kill
5:28
Crosses
SUPERNOVA 1006
3:10
Escape From The Planet Earth
The Alley Cats
3:09
Happy Boy
The Bolshoi
4:32
Sunday Morning
The Bolshoi
6:33
The Ocean
The Bravery
3:40
Unconditional
The Bravery
3:19
Time Won't Let Me Go
The Bravery
4:10
Above And Below
The Bravery
3:30
An Honest Mistake
The Bravery
3:39
Bad Sun
The Bravery
4:02
Hatef-k
The Bravery
2:55
Believe
The Bravery
3:46
Fearless
The Bravery
3:05
No Brakes
The Bravery
3:03
Swollen Summer
The Bravery
3:18
Here Today
The Chameleons
3:57
Don't Fall
The Chameleons
4:06
Second Skin
The Chameleons
6:51
Sylvia's Waiting
The Cinematics
4:07
What She Wants
The Clue
4:17
War Child
The Clue
4:56
Woman
The Clue
4:52
Caduta Libera
The Clue
3:15
Nine Years
The Clue
5:18
Heisenberg
The Clue
3:46
Dear Fool
The Clue
5:53
No Vacancies
The Clue
3:17
Kiss & Tell
The Clue
5:51
Morning
The Clue
3:31
The Comfort of Conversation
The Clue
4:29
Questione Di Attimi
The Clue
4:38
Ratman
The Clue
3:21
Sei
The Clue
4:23
This Year
The Clue
3:49
The Figurehead
The Cure
6:15
M
The Cure
3:08
In The Rosegarden
The Eternal
3:18
Couldn't Get Ahead
The Fall
2:37
R.O.D
The Fall
4:36
I Love You but I've Chosen Synthesizers
The frozen Autumn
6:52
Inquisitions
The Grinning Plowman
4:17
Run Away
The KVB
2:45
Dare
The Names
3:08
I Am Not Surprised
The Organ
2:44
A Sudden Death
The Organ
2:54
Brother
The Organ
4:02
Oh What a Feeling
The Organ
2:42
Steven Smith
The Organ
2:06
Love, Love, Love
The Organ
3:31
Memorize the City
The Organ
3:10
Lust
The Raveonettes
3:37
Marian
The Sisters of Mercy
5:43
Far
The Soft Moon
3:54
Winning
The Sound
4:18
Murder Your Memory
Title Fight
2:36
Dizzy
Title Fight
4:21
Breaking Down
Trisomie 21
4:17
Ne Reste Pas Sur Ta Fin
Tropique Noir
6:07
Brise Glace
Tropique Noir
3:28
FOUR TEETH
True Widow
6:16
O. O. T. P. V.
True Widow
5:42
Theurgist
True Widow
4:38
F. W. T. S L. T. M.
True Widow
5:15
Medicine
We Were Promised Jetpacks
3:49
Peaks and Troughs
We Were Promised Jetpacks
3:51
Moving Clocks Run Slow
We Were Promised Jetpacks
4:56
Quiet Little Voices
We Were Promised Jetpacks
4:17
Girls In The Back
White Rose Movement
3:32
Начните пользоваться сервисом прямо сейчас
Более 3 500 заведений успешно пользуются нашим сервисом, повышая лояльность гостей и радуя качественным музыкальным контентом. Подключите сервис буквально за несколько минут!