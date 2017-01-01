Главная
Поп-Панк
Бодрящая подборка из современного поп-панка: Anti-Flag, Green Day, Sum 41, Blink 182 и.т.д.
When Your Heart Stops Beating
+44
3:12
Lycanthrope
+44
3:57
155
+44
3:29
No, It Isn't
+44
3:31
Baby Come On
+44
2:46
Degenerates
A Day To Remember
3:04
Burn
Alkaline Trio
4:05
Hell Yes
Alkaline Trio
3:49
Calling All Skeltons
Alkaline Trio
3:31
Fall Victim
Alkaline Trio
3:18
Mercy Me
Alkaline Trio
2:49
Time to Waste
Alkaline Trio
4:12
The Adventure
Angels & Airwaves
5:12
Everything's Magic
Angels & Airwaves
3:59
Surrender
Angels & Airwaves
4:30
Set Yourself On Fire
Anti-Flag
2:46
The Bad Thing
Arctic Monkeys
2:23
D Is For Dangerous
Arctic Monkeys
2:14
I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor
Arctic Monkeys
2:52
From The Ritz To The Rubble
Arctic Monkeys
3:09
Teddy Picker
Arctic Monkeys
2:40
No Substance
Bad Religion
3:04
Honest Goodbye
Bad Religion
2:51
Alone
Bench Players
3:28
Ghost On The Dance Floor
Blink-182
4:17
Darkside
blink-182
3:01
After Midnight
Blink-182
3:26
Everytime I Look For You
Blink-182
3:05
I Really Wish I Hated You
blink-182
3:11
Anthem
Blink-182
3:39
Obvious
Blink-182
2:43
All The Small Things
Blink-182
2:48
Natives
Blink-182
3:55
Feeling This
Blink-182
2:52
Critically Disdained
Bowling For Soup
2:39
Let's Pretend We're Not In Love
Bowling For Soup
3:08
1985
Bowling For Soup
3:12
From The Rooftops
Bowling For Soup
3:01
Almost
Bowling For Soup
3:26
Normal Chicks
Bowling For Soup
3:15
Emily
Bowling For Soup
3:30
Girl All the Bad Guys Want
Bowling For Soup
3:17
Since We Broke Up
Bowling For Soup
3:42
Greatest Day
Bowling For Soup
3:14
S-S-S-Saturday
Bowling For Soup
3:05
Jimmy Neutron Theme
Bowling For Soup
2:07
I Ran
Bowling For Soup
2:34
High School Never Ends
Bowling For Soup
3:29
Out The Window
Bowling For Soup
3:20
Girls In America
Bowling For Soup
3:08
Punk Rock 101
Bowling For Soup
3:08
Real
Bowling For Soup
4:02
And I
Box Car Racer
3:13
There Is
Box Car Racer
3:18
(I Like My) Cowboys Dirty
Bridgette Tatum
3:21
We’ll Always Have Paris
Capstan
3:47
Rain
Creed
3:25
Cold
Crossfade
3:14
Someday
Crossfade
3:55
No Suprise
Daughtry
4:29
Everytime You Turn Around
Daughtry
3:39
Dry Spell
Descendents
2:44
Was It The Acid
Direct Hit
2:31
Drop Dead, Casanova
Disco Ensemble
3:09
We Might Fall Apart
Disco Ensemble
4:29
This Is My Head Exploding
Disco Ensemble
3:56
Raising the Bar
Drunktank
2:31
Hellraisers
Drunktank
3:46
Return of the Infamous Four
Drunktank
3:01
We Want More
Drunktank
2:48
Waste Away
Drunktank
2:50
Army of Darkness
Drunktank
3:31
Courage of a Few
Drunktank
3:51
Green Button
Drunktank
2:38
Darker Side
Drunktank
3:46
Hammer of Justice
Drunktank
4:03
Unbelievable
Emf
3:30
Nobody Puts Baby In The Corner
Fall Out Boy
3:20
Sugar, We're Goin Down
Fall Out Boy
3:49
Of All The Gin Joints In All The World
Fall Out Boy
3:11
7 Minutes In Heaven
Fall Out Boy
3:02
XO
Fall Out Boy
3:40
Rat A Tat
Fall Out Boy
4:02
Champagne For My Real Friends, Real Pain For My Sham Friends
Fall Out Boy
3:23
I Don't Care
Fall Out Boy
3:38
A Little Less Sixteen Candles, A Little More Touch Me
Fall Out Boy
2:49
My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark
Fall Out Boy
3:06
Dance, Dance
Fall Out Boy
3:00
Dead On Arrival
Fall Out Boy
3:15
Get Busy Living Or Get Busy Dying (Do Your Part To Save The Scene
Fall Out Boy
3:27
Dear Future Self
Fall Out Boy
2:51
I Slept With Someone In Fall Out Boy And All I Got Was This Stupi
Fall Out Boy
3:31
I've Got A Dark Alley And A Bad Idea That Says You Should Shut Yo
Fall Out Boy
3:10
She's My Winona
Fall Out Boy
3:51
Grand Theft Autumn
Fall Out Boy
3:11
Our Lawyer Made Us Change The Name Of This Song So We Wouldn't Ge
Fall Out Boy
3:08
Sophomore Slump Or Comeback Of The Year
Fall Out Boy
3:23
Can't Get You
Fallbrooke
3:23
Numb
Fallbrooke
2:54
Stay Like This Forever
Farmer Boys
3:33
Creeper
Flash Forward
3:44
Give Me All Your Love
Flash Forward
3:32
Honestly
Flash Forward
3:44
Remedy
Flash Forward
3:04
It Doesn't Hurt to Dream
Flash Forward
3:44
Dancing in the Dark
Flash Forward
3:38
Lifeline
Flash Forward
3:11
Shoot Me Down
Flash Forward
3:18
The Consequence
Flash Forward
3:18
The Voice
Flash Forward
3:30
Time Lapse
Flash Forward
3:40
These Days
Foo Fighters
4:58
Miss The Misery
Foo Fighters
4:32
Halo
Foo Fighters
5:06
Walk
Foo Fighters
4:17
A Million Miles
Goldfinger
2:04
My Everything
Goldfinger
2:38
Open Your Eyes
Goldfinger
2:48
Spokesman
Goldfinger
2:33
Superman
Goldfinger
3:05
I Just Wanna Live
Good Charlotte
2:45
Lifestyles Of The Rich And Famous
Good Charlotte
3:10
Keep Your Hands Off My Girl
Good Charlotte
3:25
The Young And The Hopeless
Good Charlotte
3:31
Festival Song
Good Charlotte
3:00
Girls & Boys
Good Charlotte
3:03
The Anthem
Good Charlotte
2:55
Time
Gotthard
5:08
Let Me Be Me
Gotthard
3:58
Dirty Weekend
Gotthard
3:48
Tu Pasion
Gotthard
3:41
Lift 'u' Up
Gotthard
2:58
Baby Blue
Grayscale
3:09
Desert Queen
Grayscale
2:37
Painkiller Weather
Grayscale
2:56
Just Right
Grayscale
3:18
In Violet
Grayscale
2:57
Old Friends
Grayscale
3:35
Twilight
Grayscale
2:41
What’s On Your Mind
Grayscale
3:15
YOUNG
Grayscale
3:13
Asbury
Grayscale
3:56
When I Come Around
Green Day
2:58
Welcome To Paradise
Green Day
3:44
Whatsername
Green Day
4:12
American Idiot
Green Day
2:54
Nuclear Family
Green Day
3:03
99 Revolutions
Green Day
3:49
Nuclear Family
Green Day
3:03
Wild One
Green Day
4:19
Stray Heart
Green Day
3:44
Holiday
Green Day
3:53
Know Your Enemy
Green Day
3:11
Angel Blue
Green Day
2:46
Give Me Novacaine_She's A Rebel
Green Day
5:26
Say Goodbye
Green Day
3:39
She
Green Day
2:14
Missing You
Green Day
3:43
Father of All
Green Day
2:31
Control
Have Mercy
5:25
Mattress On The Floor
Have Mercy
2:47
Dressed Down
Have Mercy
3:29
So Like You
Have Mercy
3:50
We Ain’t Got Love
Have Mercy
3:42
These Streets
Have Mercy
4:01
40oz
Have Mercy
4:37
Clair
Have Mercy
4:06
Heartbeat
Have Mercy
3:31
All Along The Watchtower
Hazy Dreams (Not Just)
4:40
Crosstown Traffic
Hazy Dreams (Not Just)
3:32
Nice to Meet You
Hide at Six
3:44
Gravity
Hit The Lights
2:52
Earthquake
Hit The Lights
3:19
Hear Me
Imagine Dragons
3:55
Accident Prone
Jawbreaker
6:13
Sweetness
Jimmy Eat World
3:40
The Authority Song
Jimmy Eat World
3:38
Bleed American
Jimmy Eat World
3:02
A Praise Chorus
Jimmy Eat World
4:03
Cautioners
Jimmy Eat World
5:37
If You Don't, Don't
Jimmy Eat World
4:33
The Middle
Jimmy Eat World
2:46
Hear You Me
Jimmy Eat World
4:44
Your House
Jimmy Eat World
4:45
I Refuse
Josh Wilson
3:38
Brick by Brick
Junior
3:42
Baby Blue
Junior
4:49
Don't Know What I'd Do
Junior
3:48
Hey Becka
Junior
2:44
P.Y.D.
Junior
1:39
Day of the Dead
Junior
3:34
Dramatic
Junior
3:22
Playing the Part
Junior
3:36
Girls and Boys
Junior
3:33
When the Tower Falls
Junior
4:00
Where and When
Junior
4:19
She's Leaving Tonight
K7s
2:00
Xxl
Keith Anderson
3:42
Feel Like A Rock Star
Kenny Chesney
3:28
Welcome To The World Feat. Rick Ross
Kevin Rudolf
3:03
She Can Get It
Kevin Rudolf
2:59
Friday Night
Lady Antebellum
2:57
Surviving California
Lagwagon
2:50
Dirty White Boots
Lenny Kravitz
3:57
I Liked Old Afi Better
Light The Way
2:50
Jimothy Halpert
Light The Way
3:03
Providence
Light The Way
3:18
Hope
Light The Way
2:55
New Beginnings
Lonely Avenue
2:42
Scotty Doesn't Know
Lustra
2:55
I Like You
Man Overboard
2:34
They Don't Make Em Like They Use To
Man Overboard
2:56
Septemberism
Man Overboard
2:37
World Favorite
Man Overboard
2:55
Fantasy Girl
Man Overboard
2:57
Al Sharpton
Man Overboard
2:32
Darkness, Everybody
Man Overboard
3:01
Five Girls Pizza
Man Overboard
2:34
FM Dial Style
Man Overboard
2:19
I Ate My Gluestick
Man Overboard
3:27
Real Talk
Man Overboard
1:50
Parting Gift
Man Overboard
2:35
Montrose
Man Overboard
2:53
She's Got Her Own Man Now
Man Overboard
3:20
Sidekick
Man Overboard
3:13
Gotta Keep Moving
Mc5
3:23
Far Away
Minor Hysteria
2:46
Was wir wollten
Montreal
2:28
Dreieck und Auge
Montreal
1:45
Ein Segen_ Intervention
Montreal
2:54
Keine weiteren Fragen
Montreal
2:27
Der Eine und der Andere
Montreal
3:03
Hier und heute nicht
Montreal
2:35
15 Jahre für die Punchline
Montreal
3:12
Schlechter bester Freund
Montreal
2:29
Malaria und Heimweh
Montreal
2:34
Schon wieder zweiter Februar
Montreal
3:09
Stockholm Syndrom
Montreal
2:18
Vor das Kreuz
Montreal
3:15
Better Open the Door
Motion City Soundtrack
3:00
Everything Is Alright
Motion City Soundtrack
3:27
Fell in Love Without You
Motion City Soundtrack
2:31
This Is For Real
Motion City Soundtrack
3:10
True Romance
Motion City Soundtrack
3:21
Happy Anniversary
Motion City Soundtrack
4:17
Always Running Out of Time
Motion City Soundtrack
3:00
Man of Science, Man of Faith
Much The Same
3:22
Haunted
Much The Same
2:56
In the Event of
Much The Same
3:01
Passengers
Much The Same
3:45
Snake in the Grass
Much The Same
3:26
You Used to Have a Garden
Much The Same
3:15
Strangers in Fiction
Much The Same
3:55
Burner
Much The Same
3:08
Homecoming
Much The Same
2:50
Panic Station
Muse
3:04
Lenny Kravitz - Fly Away
Music Of The Millennium
3:43
Shut It Down
MxPx
2:59
Summer Of 69
MxPx
2:21
Brokenhearted
MxPx
2:09
My Life Story
MxPx
2:43
Play It Loud
MxPx
3:18
Secret Weapon
MxPx
2:07
Punk Rock Girl
MxPx
2:36
The Only Hope For Me Is You
My Chemical Romance
4:32
The Kids From Yesterday
My Chemical Romance
5:25
Vampires Will Never Hurt You
My Chemical Romance
5:26
Sing
My Chemical Romance
4:30
Our Lady of Sorrows
My Chemical Romance
2:05
Skylines and Turnstiles
My Chemical Romance
3:23
Na Na Na
My Chemical Romance
3:26
Headfirst for Halos
My Chemical Romance
3:28
Planetary
My Chemical Romance
4:06
Honey, This Mirror Isn't Big Enough for the Two of Us
My Chemical Romance
3:51
SCARECROW
My Chemical Romance
4:28
Sick And Twisted Affair
My Darkest Days
3:38
Stutter
My Darkest Days
2:43
Hit Or Miss
New Found Glory
3:22
Dressed To Kill
New Found Glory
3:26
Listen To Your Friends
New Found Glory
3:19
Kiss Me
New Found Glory
2:53
Sincerely Me
New Found Glory
2:47
My Friends Over You
New Found Glory
3:40
Vicious Love
New Found Glory
3:23
Ready, Aim, Fire!
New Found Glory
3:04
Forget My Name
New Found Glory
3:09
Fish in a Gun Barrel
NOFX
3:38
Little Black Dress
One Direction
2:37
Brighter
Paramore
3:43
Long Time
Paul Weller
2:12
All Along
Pennywise
3:10
United
Pennywise
2:49
Natural Disasters
Propagandhi
2:04
Readymade
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:30
Shallow Be Thy Game
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:34
Minor Thing
Red Hot Chili Peppers
3:37
Beautiful Nightmare
Reece Mastin
3:00
Rock$tar
Reece Mastin
2:59
Piranha
Roam
2:55
Red & Blue
Roam
3:05
Play Dumb
Roam
3:05
Turn
Roam
3:00
The Fire On The Ceiling
Roam
2:55
Toy Box
Roam
3:00
Better In Than Out
Roam
2:45
I Don't Think I Live There Anymore
Roam
3:08
Hand Grenade
Roam
3:13
Dying's No Good for You
Scissors
3:04
Eulogize
Scissors
2:33
Glitter Man
Scissors
3:00
Fading into a Memory
Scissors
2:39
They Say You're in Paradise
Scissors
2:48
Jet Black
Scissors
3:57
All I Know
Screaming Trees
3:55
Nearly Lost You
Screaming Trees
4:07
Ash Gray Sunday
Screaming Trees
3:36
Handguns and Second Chances
Senses Fail
2:21
Dreaming a Reality
Senses Fail
5:00
Steven
Senses Fail
4:32
The Ground Folds
Senses Fail
4:09
One Eight Seven
Senses Fail
4:27
Bloody Romance
Senses Fail
3:58
Free Fall Without a Parachute
Senses Fail
4:30
Bastard Son
Senses Fail
4:00
Hurry Up Harry
Sham 69
3:24
Can't Help But Wonder
Signals Midwest
3:06
I Think We Can Stay Here
Signals Midwest
3:48
Your New Old Apartment
Signals Midwest
2:43
Sanctuary City
Signals Midwest
3:23
Time Spent In Transit
Signals Midwest
3:23
Take My Hand
Simple Plan
3:51
Welcome To My Life
Simple Plan
3:26
Your Love Is A Lie
Simple Plan
3:41
Temporary Hope
Somos
3:18
My Way To You
Somos
5:27
The Granite Face
Somos
3:28
New Blood
Somos
3:47
Untraceable Past
Somos
2:58
Young Believers
Somos
4:28
Ammunition
Somos
2:43
Absent and Lost
Somos
3:37
Farewell To Exile
Somos
4:23
Dreamless
Somos
4:05
Iron Heel
Somos
4:11
Mediterranean
Somos
4:00
Algebra
Soul Hooligan
3:25
Rebels and Saints
Strung Out
3:54
White Girls
Strung Out
2:42
Ulysses
Strung Out
4:13
Under the Western Sky
Strung Out
3:51
Demons
Strung Out
3:38
Bloody Knuckles
Strung Out
3:45
Diamonds and Gold
Strung Out
3:11
Daggers
Strung Out
4:06
Disappearing City
Strung Out
2:49
Hammer Down
Strung Out
3:07
Politics of Sleep
Strung Out
3:10
Monuments
Strung Out
2:45
Strange Notes
Strung Out
2:45
What I Believe
Sum 41
2:49
Summer
Sum 41
2:40
Dear Father
Sum 41
3:52
My Direction
Sum 41
2:02
Crazy Amanda Bunkface
Sum 41
2:15
In Too Deep
Sum 41
3:27
Handle This
Sum 41
3:37
Over My Head
Sum 41
2:29
You Can Never Be Ready
Sunrise Avenue
3:35
They Call Me Steve
Teenage Bottlerocket
2:20
Face The Facts
The Affected
1:38
Real World
The All American Rejects
4:03
I Wanna
The All American Rejects
3:29
It Ends Tonight
The All American Rejects
4:04
Talk
The Gospel Youth
3:34
The Devil's Takin' Names.
The Lawrence Arms
1:59
America
The Menzingers
3:35
I Choose
The Offspring
3:54
Gone Away
The Offspring
4:28
Come Out And Play
The Offspring
3:17
Days Go By
The Offspring
4:01
Original Prankster
The Offspring
3:41
Takes Me Nowhere
The Offspring
2:59
Pet Semetary
The Ramones
3:30
Decisions, Decisions
The Starting Line
3:50
Leaving
The Starting Line
3:33
The Best Of Me
The Starting Line
4:18
This Ride
The Starting Line
3:40
Surprise, Surprise
The Starting Line
3:59
Island
The Starting Line
3:42
Empty Space
The Story So Far
2:30
Heavy Gloom
The Story So Far
2:50
Nerve
The Story So Far
3:08
Smile
The Story So Far
3:07
Solo
The Story So Far
2:37
Things I Can't Change
The Story So Far
2:52
End of an Era
The Weekend Kids
3:03
Thick Skin
The Weekend Kids
3:01
No Coast
The Weekend Kids
3:30
Hold Fast
The Weekend Kids
3:39
30 Nothing
The Weekend Kids
3:47
Collective Thought
The Weekend Kids
2:24
Fairweather Friends
The Weekend Kids
2:41
Figure It Out
The Weekend Kids
3:06
The Good Fight
The Weekend Kids
3:03
Fof Sos
The Weekend Kids
3:16
Stranger Inside My Skin
The Weekend Kids
2:27
Mexicoma
Tim Mcgraw
3:33
Synthetic Sympathy
Trash Boat
3:36
Dream Boy
Waterparks
2:47
Watch What Happens Next
Waterparks
3:06
The End of the Game.
Weezer
3:01
Long Night
With Confidence
3:33
Keeper
With Confidence
2:41
Better
With Confidence
3:12
Bruise
With Confidence
3:10
Moving Boxes
With Confidence
3:15
Gravity
With Confidence
3:53
We ll Be Okay
With Confidence
2:46
That Something
With Confidence
2:48
Voldemort.
With Confidence
3:00
Breathing
Yellowcard
3:38
Believe
Yellowcard
4:31
Fighting
Yellowcard
3:00
Only One
Yellowcard
4:17
Rough Landing, Holly
Yellowcard
3:33
Way Away
Yellowcard
3:22
Always Summer
Yellowcard
3:09
For You, And Your Denial
Yellowcard
3:33
Ocean Avenue
Yellowcard
3:19
21 Days
Young Culture
3:10
If You're Looking for Your Knife.I Think My Back Found It
Zebrahead
3:20
Более 3 500 заведений успешно пользуются нашим сервисом, повышая лояльность гостей и радуя качественным музыкальным контентом. Подключите сервис буквально за несколько минут!