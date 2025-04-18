Главная
О сервисе
О сервисе
Что такое Gusli?
Авторские права
Вопросы и ответы
О компании
Готовые решения
Готовые решения
Музыка для бара
Музыка для паба
Музыка для кафе
Музыка для ресторана
Музыка для кальянной
Музыка для кофейни
Гостям заведения
Статьи
Плейлисты
Контакты
8 800 333-10-55
Личный кабинет
Цыганский Панк
Gypsy Punk - музыкальный стиль, сочетающий в себе традиционную цыганскую музыку и панк-рок. Термин Gypsy Punk появился после выхода альбома группы Gogol Bordello "Gypsy Punks: Underdog World Strike".
Главная
Плейлисты
Панк
Цыганский Панк
Скачать
Febrilsken
Afenginn
1:54
Terror humppa
Afenginn
2:49
Mamelukki & Musta Leski
Alamaailman Vasarat
2:45
Los Peces
Alejandro Toledo, The Magic TombolinoThe Magic TombolinoAlejandro ToledoAlejandro Toledo And The Magic Tombolinos
4:14
Oyoyoy
Amsterdam Klezmer Band
3:22
Ne Znam
Baildsa
3:23
Balkan Ninja
Baildsa
3:05
Baildsa
Baildsa
2:42
U.S.B
Baildsa
4:42
Σκρόπιο
Baildsa
2:58
I5
Baildsa
3:53
Say No
Bella's Bartok
4:38
The Babadook
Bella's Bartok
4:13
A Rat in Thy Dream
Blackbird Raum
2:02
Honey in the Hair
Blackbird Raum
3:21
Valkyrie Horsewhip Reel
Blackbird Raum
3:12
Csúszkálj
Bohemian Betyars
3:40
Csavargó
Bohemian Betyars
3:37
Majd' Meghalok
Bohemian Betyars
3:34
Szabadulnék
Bohemian Betyars
3:40
Trouble Is My Brother
Bohemian Betyars
3:40
Sinful Needs
Bohemian Betyars
3:36
Utcabetyár
Bohemian Betyars
4:46
Összefúj A Szél
Bohemian Betyars
3:26
Song for the Road
Bohemian Betyars feat. Antonia Vai
3:24
Ha Menni Akarok
Bohemian Betyars feat. Parno Graszt
5:25
Die Die Die
Buffo's Wake
2:13
Drunk Girls
Buffo's Wake
5:25
Merrick
Buffo's Wake
3:29
Sold to the Circus
Buffo's Wake
3:52
Two Legged Gaunt Freak
Buffo's Wake
2:04
Leila
Crash Nomada
3:26
Bring 'em down
Crash Nomada
3:57
Renegade democracy
Crash Nomada
3:12
Itineranza
Crash Nomada
3:48
Drop Out
Crash Nomada
3:53
Kings of Vibration
Diego's Umbrella
3:50
Rose Tattoo
Dropkick Murphys
5:06
Karakaj
Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra
4:14
Evergreen
Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra
3:42
Comandante
Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra
2:40
Wanted Man
Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra
5:07
Paparanoja
Enej
3:01
Siedmiomilowa Szansa
Enej
3:28
Sliozy Kamiani
Enej
4:13
Z Trojandoju
Enej
3:15
Dzisiaj Będę Ja
Enej
3:05
Hory Moi
Enej
5:02
Mnohaya Lita
Enej
3:07
Nie Chcę Spać
Enej
3:51
Drunken Lullabies
Flogging Molly
3:50
Devil's Dance Floor
Flogging Molly
3:58
Speed of Darkness
Flogging Molly
4:08
Fantastisch
Gasmac Gilmore
3:20
Lost Innocent World
Gogol Bordello
4:26
Mala Vida
Gogol Bordello
3:08
My Gypsy Auto Pilot
Gogol Bordello
3:48
Oh No
Gogol Bordello
2:59
Dogs Were Barking
Gogol Bordello
4:53
Passport
Gogol Bordello
4:22
Sally
Gogol Bordello
3:02
American Wedding
Gogol Bordello
3:37
Saboteur Blues
Gogol Bordello
3:09
Break into Your Higher Self
Gogol Bordello
3:36
Strange Uncles from Abroad
Gogol Bordello
4:13
John The Conqueror
Gogol Bordello
3:30
Punk Rock Parranda
Gogol Bordello
3:56
The Other Side Of Rainbow
Gogol Bordello
3:16
Saboteur Blues
Gogol Bordello
3:09
Amen
Gogol Bordello
4:15
We Rise Again
Gogol Bordello
3:42
Sally
Gogol Bordello
3:02
Dig Deep Enough
Gogol Bordello
3:42
Start Wearing Purple
Gogol Bordello
3:26
Wonderlust King
Gogol Bordello
3:58
East Infection
Gogol Bordello
2:20
Let's Get Radical
Gogol Bordello
3:59
Put Me On A Train
Greenland Whalefishers
3:05
Useless
Insomniac Folklore
2:35
Les Cons
Jabul Gorba
2:39
... Et Puis La Pluie
Jabul Gorba
4:40
Le Grain
Jabul Gorba
4:35
Fairy Tale
Jabul Gorba
5:19
Nuit Blanche
Jabul Gorba
3:05
La Decadence
Jabul Gorba
5:04
Rougail
Jabul Gorba
3:39
Soupe ! Porcs ! Moutons !
Jabul Gorba
3:46
La Grande Bouffe
Jabul Gorba
2:46
Les Ventres
Jabul Gorba
4:47
Accroche Au Comptoir
Jabul Gorba
5:20
La Meme Rengaine
Jabul Gorba
3:58
Moped For Bikers
Jabul Gorba
5:19
Flobecq
Jabul Gorba
3:45
Nul A Chier
Jabul Gorba
5:10
La Neige
Jabul Gorba
4:00
Lagrimass
Jabul Gorba
5:02
Pas Chere
Jabul Gorba
4:41
Le Bout Du Doigt
Jabul Gorba
4:32
Welcome To My World
Jabul Gorba
3:20
La Marmaille
Jabul Gorba
3:49
Trois Petits Tours
Jabul Gorba
4:11
Le Funambule
Jabul Gorba
3:13
Un Diable Au Paradis
Jabul Gorba
3:36
Les Enfants De La Geole
Jabul Gorba
3:10
La Mere Loche
Jabul Gorba
4:01
Les Vilaines Sorcieres
Jabul Gorba
4:08
The Last of the Kings
Juke Baritone
4:00
To the Bar
Juke Baritone
4:42
Rusty Bed
Juke Baritone
4:50
Double Life
Juke Baritone
2:42
Old Joe
Juke Baritone
7:49
I Know Everything
Juke Baritone
4:12
Hey God
Juke Baritone
6:36
Rivers of the Dead
Juke Baritone
4:09
Refugee Song
Kultur Shock
4:21
Tutti Frutti
Kultur Shock
3:45
Backdoor Boyz
Kultur Shock
5:04
Free of Me
Kultur Shock
3:32
Fork
Kultur Shock
3:51
Gg Likes Be Nice
Kultur Shock
3:12
Holy Day
Kultur Shock
4:25
Refugee Song
Kultur Shock
4:21
Haram Para
Kultur Shock
5:49
God Is Busy, May I Help You
Kultur Shock
3:22
Superevil
Kultur Shock
3:21
Horse Theif
Kultur Shock
3:36
Realno
Kultur Shock
4:04
Refugee
Kultur Shock
4:21
Mirakula Fantastika
Kultur Shock
3:26
Taiyou
Kultur Shock
4:14
Calavera
La Fiesta del Diablo
3:48
Juan Charrasqueado
La Fiesta del Diablo
2:52
Mal Amor
La Fiesta del Diablo
3:46
La Cantina
La Fiesta del Diablo
4:19
No Existe El Fracaso
La Fiesta del Diablo
4:00
Manifiesto
La Fiesta del Diablo
2:42
Tango Ruso
La Fiesta del Diablo
2:52
Resaca De Ciudad
La Fiesta del Diablo
2:49
Queremos Brindar
La Fiesta del Diablo
3:48
El Hombre Que Nunca Viу El Mar
La Fiesta del Diablo
3:23
Vendedor De Mentiras
La Fiesta del Diablo
4:23
Kolomyjka
Lemon Bucket Orkestra
3:38
Prescachanka
Lemon Bucket OrkestraThe Lemon Bucket Orkestra
5:48
Kolo Mlinu
Mandry
3:01
Leader = Dealer
Martin BisiDavid Ouimet
2:09
Comandante
No Smoking Orchestra
2:40
Evergreen
No Smoking Orchestra
3:43
Adieu
People Like You
3:54
Belly Full of Coal
People Like You
4:24
Old Country
People Like You
3:39
Better 2 B Dead
People Like You
4:55
Nothin' to Do
People Like You
4:54
Superhero Song
People Like You
2:57
Why Say Why
People Like You
3:52
One's Sunset's Another's Sunrise
People Like You
4:51
Dancing on the Dead
People Like You
3:59
Bugger Off
Real McKenzies
2:02
Love Revolution
Russkaja
3:48
No One Is Illegal
Russkaja
3:37
The Best Things in Life Are Free
Russkaja
3:15
Otets
Russkaja
4:16
Wild Birds
Russkaja
4:09
Break Down the Wall
Russkaja
3:30
Give It All Away
Russkaja
3:44
Here is the News
Russkaja
3:46
Kosmopolit
Russkaja
3:55
Dance Your Tears Away
Russkaja
4:16
Hey Road
Russkaja
3:49
El Pueblo Unido
Russkaja
4:13
Druschba
Russkaja feat. Dubioza kolektiv
3:15
Disko Boy
Shantel
4:19
Bucovina Original
Shantel
2:50
Usti, Usti Baba
Shantel
4:15
Tortuga
Talco
3:58
Witches' Wrath
The Bridge City Sinners
4:18
The Cider Drinker Marches On
The Dreadnoughts
3:16
Cider Road
The Dreadnoughts
2:41
Boneyard
The Dreadnoughts
3:32
Amsterdam
The Dreadnoughts
3:27
Grace O'Malley
The Dreadnoughts
4:09
Ivanhoe
The Dreadnoughts
3:09
Hottress
The Dreadnoughts
3:36
The Skrigjaargen Polka
The Dreadnoughts
3:06
Samovar.
The Dreadnoughts
3:30
Sweet Austria
The Hoboscopes
5:16
The Ballad For The Buffoons
The Hoboscopes
3:50
Who's Going To Shoot Me
The Hoboscopes
5:20
All Night Long You Danced Me
The Hoboscopes
4:25
Hold On To Your Structure
The Hoboscopes
3:20
Going Down
The Hoboscopes
3:43
Kick Out The Jams
The Hoboscopes
3:48
Smudged
The Hoboscopes
3:58
The Likes Of US
The Hoboscopes
5:02
Upside-Down And Inside-Out With You
The Hoboscopes
3:03
With Her Love
The Hoboscopes
4:20
Opa Cupa
The Lemon Bucket Orkestra
2:23
Tomu Kosa
The Lemon Bucket Orkestra
3:00
Friendship
The Moorings
3:34
Captain Watson's Gang
The Moorings
3:37
Twenty Something
The Moorings
2:51
Mutins
The Moorings
3:13
Civilised Crossfire
The Mouldy Lovers
3:55
Gypsy Hospital Death March
The Penny Black Remedy
4:05
Angel Whiskey
The Zydepunks
3:32
Cinematic Savior
This Way To The Egress
3:50
You Never Know
This Way To The Egress
3:24
Nelly Mae
This Way To The Egress
3:50
Devi's Breath
This Way To The Egress
3:59
Rogue Trip
This Way To The Egress
3:36
Let's Not Pretend
This Way To The Egress
4:25
Tarantella
This Way To The Egress
3:03
So It Goes
This Way To The Egress
4:26
Earworm
This Way To The Egress
4:10
Whiskey On My Grave
This Way To The Egress
4:08
This Side of Jordan
This Way To The Egress
3:43
What Do Ya Want
This Way To The Egress
4:21
Sans Red
Visa
4:42
My Mona Lisa
Viza
1:46
It's All Wrong
Viza
3:36
Fork In The Road
Viza
3:39
Dynamite
Viza
3:33
Napoleon Complex
Viza
2:25
Trans-Siberian Standoff
Viza
3:36
The Uzbek Brothel
Viza
3:31
Viktor [ft. Serj Tankian]
Viza
4:38
Brother of the Mayor of Bridgewater
World Inferno Friendship Society
3:04
Fiend in Wien
World Inferno Friendship Society
2:38
Eternal Kiss
Zdob si Zdub
4:09
Gipsy Life
Zdob si Zdub
5:07
Maria
Zdob si Zdub
4:03
So Lucky
Zdob si Zdub
3:49
We Are Free
Zdob si Zdub
3:45
Nistru
Zdob si Zdub
5:16
The Holy Fuel
Zdob si Zdub
3:09
Running
Zdob si Zdub
4:16
Basta Mafia
Zdob si Zdub
3:29
Batuta
Zdob si Zdub
1:41
Haiduk
Zdob si Zdub
3:08
Miorița
Zdob si Zdub
3:13