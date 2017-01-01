Главная
Современный джаз для ресторана
La ragazza di Ipanema
A. Di MartinoPapikBenati Daniele
2:38
You Know I'm No Good
Amy Winehouse
4:17
Satisfy Me
Anderson East
2:35
One Note Samba
Antonio Carlos Jobim
2:14
The Hit and The Swing
Bebo best
3:58
You're My Heart You're My Soul
Berk
3:25
Bei Mir Bist Du Schon
Bette Midler
2:23
Diga Diga Doo
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
4:15
Why Me
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
3:34
All Nite
Bob BaldwinJoey Sommerville
4:14
Stuck on You
Bobby Caldwell
4:04
You Created Me
Bobby Perry & RAIN
5:31
Drumline
Boney James
4:17
Nightlite
BonoboBajka
5:09
Choices
Brian BrombergJeff LorberAlex Acuña
5:46
The Way You Feel
Brian CulbertsonBoney James
4:49
You Do Something To Me
Bryan Ferry
2:47
I'm Yours
Cafe lounge resort
4:09
Rendez-vous
Cat Sisters'SwingB.Lee BlueCat Sisters'Swing, B.Lee Blue
3:13
Better Late Than Never
CeeLo Gree
3:50
Bright Lights Bigger City
CeeLo Gree
3:38
Smells Like Fire
CeeLo Gree
4:08
Thorns
CeeLo Gree
3:30
Forget You
CeeLo Gree
3:42
Cry Baby
CeeLo Gree
3:27
Fuck You
CeeLo Gree
3:43
Fool for You
CeeLo Gree
3:40
Est. 1980s
CeeLo Gree
3:31
What Part Of Forever
CeeLo Gree
3:57
I Want You Remastered
CeeLo Gree
3:37
I Want You
CeeLo Gree
3:36
I Want You
CeeLo Gree
3:30
Music To My Soul
CeeLo Gree
2:52
Sign Of The Times
CeeLo Gree
3:00
No One's Gonna Love You
CeeLo Gree
3:29
It's OK
CeeLo Gree
3:46
Brick Road
CeeLo Green
3:21
From The City
Charles PAsi
3:25
Love Me Or Leave Me
Charles PAsi
2:49
Puttin' on the Ritz
Cherry Poppin' Daddies
3:39
All Would Envy
Chris BottiShawn Colvin
5:01
Another Life
D'Angelo
5:58
Moments In Love
Dancing Fantasy
3:44
Together Again
Dave Koz
4:15
I Believe
Dave Koz
5:31
Start All Over Again
Dave KozDana Glover
4:29
Road Buster
David Garfield and Friends
4:57
Atomic Cocktail
De-Phazz
3:05
The Look Of Love
Diana Krall
4:41
'S Wonderful
Diana Krall
4:24
Just a Little Melody
DidascalisDaniele “Dano” CaprelliDidascalis feat.Daniele “Dano” CaprelliDaniele 'Dano' caprelliDaniele CaprelliDaniele Dano Caprelli
7:15
La voiture
Dimie Cat
2:54
Juke-box
Dimie Cat
3:03
Glam
Dimie Cat
3:01
Boss Guitar
DJ Cam Quartet
3:58
Warwick Avenue
Duffy
3:46
I'll See You Again
Earl Klugh
5:52
Running
Eliane EliasLester Mendez
3:50
Just the Two of Us
Ely Bruna
3:42
The Final Countdown
Ely Bruna
4:17
Earth To Heaven
Esperanza Spalding
3:49
Noble Nobles
Esperanza Spalding
3:31
Puttin' on the Ritz
Fred Astaire
2:49
Sweet Sadness
Gabin
5:19
Missing You
George Benson
3:22
Breezin'
George Benson
5:41
Blue Bossa
Ginger Tunes
4:21
Fall Again
Glenn LewisJorge Calandrelli
4:18
L-O-V-E
Gregory Porter
2:08
Liquid Spirit
Gregory Porter
3:36
Just the Two of Us
Grover Washington, Jr.
7:23
Just the Two of Us
Grover Washington, Jr.Bill Withers
3:57
L-O-V-E
Halie Loren
3:24
Beautiful Tango
Hindi Zahra
3:56
Essentielles
Ibrahim Maalouf
3:42
L.O.V.E.
Ilya Serov
4:05
Johnny Got A Boom Boom
Imelda May
2:59
Hideaway
Jacob Collier
6:52
Woke up Today
Jacob Collier
4:40
I'mona Wait
Jacob Miller and the Bridge City Crooners
2:27
Taking a Chance on Love
Jane Monheit
3:18
Relax, Take It Easy
Jazz Dance Orchestra
3:30
Summer Dreams
Jazz L'amour
5:20
East of the Sun
Jazzmeia Horn
6:06
Touch
John Klemmer
6:42
Save Room
John Legend
3:56
Just The Two of Us
José James
4:24
Fly Me To The Moon
Julie London
2:34
Girl
Just For You Project
4:39
Wonderful
Just For You Project
3:44
Cincinnati
Justin Hurwitz
2:06
Twist in My Sobriety
Karen Souza
4:02
Every Breath You Take
Karen Souza
2:47
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Keely Smith
3:01
Swing, Swing, Swing
Keely SmithFrankie Capp Orchestra
3:01
I Can't Believe That You're In Love With Me
Keely SmithFrankie Capp Orchestra
2:48
The Wedding Song
Kenny G
3:21
Forever in Love
Kenny G
4:59
The Moment
Kenny G
4:43
Happy People
Kenny Garrett
5:12
Backyard Groove
Kenny Garrett
6:56
Philly
Kenny Garrett
8:05
Fall Again
Kenny GRobin Thicke
4:14
Billie Jean
Kim Scott
5:04
Sweet & Saxy
kim Waters
4:22
Let's Elope
Koop
3:16
Summer Sun
Koop
3:47
Koop Island Blues
KoopAne Brun
4:36
Die House
Kristofer Maddigan
1:36
Another Day Of Sun
La La Land Cast
3:48
Special Night
Lee Fields
5:54
Heavenly Shower
Lisa Ekdahl
3:27
Singing In My Soul
Lizz Wright
3:46
Never Too Late
Lonnie Liston Smith
5:18
Lonesome Road
Madeleine Peyroux
3:11
Instead
Madeleine Peyroux
5:11
Don't Cry Baby
Madeleine Peyroux
3:18
Dance Me To The End Of Love
Madeleine Peyroux
3:55
Blue Bossa
Manhattan Lounge Band
3:40
This Is What You Are
Mario Biondi
4:56
I'm Her Daddy
Mario Biondi
4:26
Smooth Operator
Mario BiondiTill Brönner
3:54
Wrong Side Of The Street
Matt Bianco
4:01
L'italiano
Matteo BrancaleoniFabrizio BossoFiorello
3:28
Higher Love
Maysa
4:18
Killing Me Softly
MelaniaMel
3:31
Sweet Darling Pain
Melanie De Biasio
6:33
Same To You
Melody Gardot
4:28
If I Tell You I Love You
Melody Gardot
3:32
Preacherman
Melody Gardot
4:30
Your Heart Is As Black As Night
Melody Gardot
2:42
Doors
Metaharmoniks
3:32
Everything
Michael Bublé
3:32
Always on My Mind
Michael Bublé
4:29
L O V E
Michael Bublé
2:50
Sway
Michael Bublé
3:08
White Christmas
Michael BubléShania Twain
3:36
Father's Child
Michael Kiwanuka
7:02
Silver Lining
Michael Lington
4:40
Cafe Del Mar Dreams
Milews
5:15
Baby, This Love I Have
Minnie RipertonLarry Carlton
4:07
Gypsie Doodle
Morgenlandstreicher
3:44
Come Together
musica nuda
3:40
All That She Wants
Neja
3:28
Big in Japan
Neja
3:26
The Shadow of Your Smile
New York Jazz Lounge
4:28
Sunny
New York Jazz Lounge
5:19
Cantaloupe Island
New York Jazz Lounge
3:23
Lullaby
Newlux
3:18
Greatest City of Earth
Newlux
2:43
Johnny
Newlux
2:59
Under Paris Skies
Nicki Parrott
4:16
Bossa Per Due
Nicola Conte
5:51
Little Do I Know
Nighthawks
5:13
Rickenbacker Causeway
Nighthawks
5:53
I Put A Spell On You
Nina Simone
2:34
Feeling Good
Nina Simone
2:57
Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood
Nina Simone
2:45
Take Care of Business
Nina Simone
2:06
Marriage Is For Old Folks
Nina Simone
3:33
Tomorrow Is My Turn
Nina Simone
2:52
The Look of Love
Nina SimoneSammy Lowe
2:22
Button Up Your Overcoat
Nnenna Freelon
5:02
Come Away With Me
Norah Jones
3:17
Carry On
Norah Jones
2:44
Don't Know Why
Norah Jones
3:06
Quiet Dawn
Nostalgia 77
7:08
It Don´t Mean a Thing
O Sister!
3:32
Nowzah!
O Sister!
3:49
Via con me
Paolo Conte
2:45
Summer in Rio
Papik
3:31
Unforgettable
Papik
3:49
Morning Delight
PapikFrankie Lovecchio
3:07
Magenta Rising
Parov Stelar
3:32
For What It's Worth
Paul Brown
3:36
My Funny Valentine
Paul Brown
4:11
Makes Me Feel So Good
Paul BrownAl Jarreau
4:06
Bossa Antigua
Paul Desmond
4:44
La rua madureira
PAULINE CROZERichard Minier
3:18
I Love to Sing
Petula ClarkPetula Clark with The Kenny Powell Trio
1:44
Donde Estas, Yolanda
Pink Martini
3:25
Una Notte a Napoli
Pink Martini
4:45
Good & Bad
Povo
6:47
Soul Bossa Nova
Quincy Jones
2:47
The Secret Garden
Quincy JonesBarry WhiteAl B. Sure!James IngramEl DeBarge
6:38
Almost Like Being in Love
Red Garland
4:52
Backburner
Redtenbacher's FunkestraMike OutramTucker Antell
5:09
Funk
Relax
5:15
Harry Hates Ham
RelaxLounge CaféNew York Jazz LoungeChilloutJazz Lounge
3:20
Unsuitable
RelaxLounge CaféNew York Jazz LoungeJazz Lounge
5:06
Chocolate
RelaxLounge CaféNew York Jazz LoungeJazz Lounge
3:11
Spider-Man Theme
Richard Cheese
2:11
Come On-A-My-House - Original
Rosemary Clooney
1:59
Sway
Rosemary Clooney
2:39
Zip Gun Bop
Royal Crown Revue
3:26
Your Love Is King
Sade
3:41
Somebody Already Broke My Heart
Sade
5:01
Paresse
Schwarz & Funk
5:45
We Can't Stop
Scott Bradlee & Postmodern Jukebox
3:59
Magic
Secret Atelier
3:23
The Message
Secret Atelier
3:52
Wake Up
Secret Atelier
3:14
Bim Bom
Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66
1:52
Rose Rouge
St Germain
6:56
Suddenly It’s Spring
Stan Getz
6:59
Lithium
Sugarpie and The Candymen
3:16
Bad
Sugarpie and The Candymen
3:08
Tu vuo fa l'americano
Sugarpie and The Candymen
3:04
Toxic
Sugarpie and The Candymen
4:00
Sing Sing Sing It Don't Mean a Thing
Swing City
2:35
I Wanna Be Like You
Swing City
2:53
Let's Misbehave
Swing RepublicIrving Aaronson & His Commanders
4:39
Sing It Back
Swing RepublicKarina Kappel
3:31
No No No
Swing RepublicKarina Kappel
2:21
Moanin' for You
Swing RepublicThe Mills Brothers
4:52
Mr. Sandman
Swingrowers
3:58
Dreamland
Swingrowers
2:56
Via Con Me
Swingrowers
3:55
Pump up the Jam
SwingrowersThe Lost Fingers
3:49
Everybody Loves The Sunshine
Takuya KurodaJosé James
9:27
Feel This Time
Tanin Jazz
4:23
Black Cotton Blues
Tape Five
3:31
Geraldines Routine
Tape Five
3:11
Tequila
Tape Five
4:54
Group Activity
The Bob Cooper Sextet
2:32
The Greatest Team That Never Was
The Cog Is Dead
2:10
People Will Say We’re In Love
The Hot Sardines
3:27
Puttin' on the Ritz
The Pasadena Roof Orchestra
3:32
Bright Lights Late Nights
The Speakeasies' Swing Band!
4:29
Liquid Paradise
The Speakeasies' Swing Band!
4:00
Cash or Check
The Speakeasies' Swing Band!
2:36
Parla più piano
The Speakeasies' Swing Band!
4:51
Caravan
Thelonious MonkOscar PettifordKenny Clarke
5:55
Happy
Till Brönner
3:17
O Que Sera
Till BrönnerVanessa Da Mata
5:24
The Best Is Yet to Come
Tony BennettTony Bennett duet with Diana KrallDiana KrallJorge Calandrelli
3:39
Fade to Grey
Trevor Sewell
7:35
The Day I Met U
U-Nam
7:07
Losing My Mind
U-Nam
6:22
This Is Just 4 U
U-Nam
6:04
Samba de uma nota só
Vanessa Da Mata
2:14
Wanna be Americano
Vik and the Doctors of Jive
2:30
Wish I Was There
Vincent Ingala
4:19
Lovely Day
Walter Beasley
3:59
Allies or Enemies
Zara McFarlane
4:04
I've Seen that Face before
ZOFKA
4:24
Более 3 500 заведений успешно пользуются нашим сервисом, повышая лояльность гостей и радуя качественным музыкальным контентом. Подключите сервис буквально за несколько минут!